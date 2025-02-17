Karen Gordo Feb 16, 2025

The winning in Week Four is the biggest yet! Unity is beginning to form. That is due to this amazing process of dismantling the administrative government in the US. But the dismantling alone without the uniting of the populace would be a bandaid. So that process has frequent unity stops built right in.

We'll start with a couple of posts illustrating that unity theme but then proceed pretty much in order of occurrence.

↩t.me/TikTokNews45🔸

↩t.me/ANewDay144🔸

I've been saying for three years, the pocketbook is the initial unifier issue. Of course, ultimately it will be the children … and that appears on this list, too! So while the money is getting top billing now we can see that progress is coming on every front.

US emergency agency spent $59 million on luxury hotels for migrants in a week – Elon



According to the DOGE czar, FEMA broke the law and violated Donald Trump’s recent executive order

↩t.me/MTodayNews🔸

Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Voughtwas hit with two union lawsuits on Sunday after he issued directives freezing much of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) bureau's work.



The CFPB has become the latest target of President Trump's Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), threatening a critical oversight agency that safeguards consumers from unfair business practices.



Vought, who is the acting head of the CFPB, directed employees in a weekend email to halt much of their work, including issuing rules and conducting investigations, multiple outlets reported.



Employees were also informed the agency's headquarters would be closed this week, a move that mirrors how DOGE shuttered the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) headquarters last week.



CFPB employed some 1,600 people in fiscal year 2023.

READ | XPOST ↩t.me/dotconnectinganons🔸

Around the world thousands of journalists and NGO employees are being laid off because they were all funded by USAID



35,000 NGO employees laid off in Jordan. That's the size of a small city. ↩t.me/zoomerwaffenx🔸

I am pleased to announce that Ric Grenell will serve as the Interim Executive Director of The Kennedy Center. Ric shares my Vision for a GOLDEN AGE of American Arts and Culture, and will be overseeing the daily operations of the Center. NO MORE DRAG SHOWS, OR OTHER ANTI-AMERICAN PROPAGANDA — ONLY THE BEST. RIC, WELCOME TO SHOW BUSINESS!



PDJT

Truth Social

Link ↩t.me/CaptKylePatriots🔸

🔸Community notes on X are funded by USAID.

↩t.me/ShadowofEzra🔸

BREAKING



The FBI has discovered about 2,400 records linked to JFK’s assassination that were never provided to the review board responsible for their release. This comes after Trump’s recent executive order requiring all related documents to be made public.



LINK ↩t.me/DeptofWinning🔸

🔸🇺🇸🖇 Following USAID, the US has proposed to shut down Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and Voice of America. In an instant, the "mouthpieces of the free world" are being transformed into "left-wing lunatics who burn billions of dollars annually."



It's even more amusing in relation to the Russian "non-systemic opposition": it suddenly turned out that foreign agents are indeed almost unanimously funded by American money, and "independent publications" are a collection of grant-eaters.



📌 Therefore, it is curious to observe how the fugitive supporters of the FBK and the like are lamenting that everything said by the Russian media about their idols has turned out to be true, not "Kremlin propaganda." Who would have thought.



The question remains, where will all these professionally unfit characters from the regional editions of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty go. If it comes to their closure, and the latest endeavor of Trump's team is not torpedoed by the American court itself.

#media_technologies #USA

@rybar Original msg🔸

🔸🇺🇸 Progress of the Purge in the American Bureaucracy



Elon Musk, who heads the new controversial American Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), continues to make headlines, gradually becoming the scourge of bureaucrats, embezzlers, and Democrats who are firmly attached to the state budget.



📌Since the inauguration of Donald Trump, the department has already managed to audit the Department of the Treasury and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).



▪️Despite the fact that a sufficient number of cases of misuse of public funds were identified and $1 billion was saved, Musk is not allowed to completely overhaul the departments.



▪️The reason for this is the desperate resistance of the Democrats, who are creating legal obstacles for DOGE. For example, the court restricted the employees of the Department of Government Efficiency's access to the key payment and contract systems of the Treasury Department, and until February 14 prohibited the dismissal of personnel who worked in USAID.



▪️But DOGE is not stopping. Now the department is actively demolishing the Departments of Education and Health - rumors are circulating that Musk's team is using artificial intelligence to detect where state money could have been stolen. In Congress and the press, they are trying to create a stir - lawmakers are not allowed into the Department of Education, but Musk goes there completely freely.



▪️It is noteworthy that the Pentagon is also awaiting a similar fate - recently Trump has already announced that DOGE will reach the Department of Defense as well.



So, no matter how much the Democrats put sticks in Musk's wheels, the ministries are still waiting for large-scale purges. In the legal battles, the Republicans may eventually win - the Supreme Court is predominantly conservative, after all.



🔻But the political opponents of Trump in this situation are ready, if not to stop DOGE, then at least to hinder its work - until the cases reach the Supreme Court, they will have time to clean up their tracks. And then other, right people will attach themselves to the budgets.

#USA

@rybar in collaboration with @usaperiodical Original msg🔸

All 13 Premiers of Canada are headed to DC to negotiate Statehood.



RETVRN OF THE KING🔸

CISA misinformation staff all placed on leave ↩t.me/L_oki2🔸

⤴↩t.me/davidavocadowolfe 🥑

Elon Musk replied to Insurrection Barbie



View on 𝕏🔸

Elon Musk replied to Matt Gaetz



View on 𝕏🔸

BREAKING! Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed the Education Freedom Act.



Tennessee is now the 13th state to pass UNIVERSAL SCHOOL CHOICE. ↩t.me/police_frequency🔸

🔸https://www.newsweek.com/president-donald-trump-u-s-attorneys-fired-maryland-seattle-email-january-6-2030478🔸

Former FBI agent Peter Strzok has wiped his X account just days before Kash Patel takes over as FBI Director.



General ⤴↩t.me/toresaysPlus🔸

Durham report released ↩t.me/rightsideoptics🔸

https://x.com/drawandstrike/status/1891469199693758739 ↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

https://x.com/realalexjones/status/1890190361588560202?s=46&t=kLpR7SK71_6AWXmyoTI_RQ ↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

The stock values of US military-industrial complex giants PLUMMETED ahead of Trump’s announcement of joint denuclearization plans with Russia and China



Will the defense industry’s sleeping dogs stay silent?



#Trump ↩t.me/RTandSputnikNews🔸

🇺🇸 President Trump froze all funding for the National Endowment for Democracy.



Trump stopped the color revolutions machine, known from: Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine, and funded opposition movements in countries like Belarus, Serbia, Egypt, Iran, and Venezuela.



We need to watch if it gets really closed or restructured. ↩t.me/ForeignAgentIntel🔸

( ⬇Do NOT miss this one!⬇ )

🔸Via Vox Day



DOGE has been paving the way for the new Congressional reconciliation bill announced by Speaker Johnson. All the knee jerk lawfare orders are meaningless in the face of Congress supporting DOGE via the new bill.

↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

↩pvt_acct🔸

( ⬆The cope is on fire⬆ )

Game Over! ↩pvt_acct🔸

Let the meltdowns begin!🔸

⤴↩t.me/davidavocadowolfe 🥑

Funnier than spit! ↩t.me/DrScottNESARA🔸

RFK Jr. breaks down the MAHA plan to reform USDA in 2 minutes: “We’re going to give farmers an off-ramp from the current system that destroys their health, wrecks the soil, makes Americans sick, and destroys family farms.”



1. “We’re going to REWRITE the regulations to give smaller operators a break.”



2. “We’re going to encourage sustainable regenerative farming that can build soil and replenish aquifers.”



3. “We’re going to BAN the worst agricultural chemicals that are already prohibited in other countries, and we’re going to remove conflicts of interest from the USDA dietary panels and commissions.” ↩pvt_channel🔸

RFK Pledges U.S. Will START Testing Vaccines For Safety! 09:40



https://rumble.com/v6l1ygs-rfk-pledges-u.s.-will-start-testing-vaccines-for-safety.html🔸

How do you stop the bird flu? Fire the bureaucrats! ↩t.me/davidavocadowolfe 🥑

Oliver Anthony - Rich Men North of Richmond

https://rumble.com/v6kat6p-oliver-anthony-rich-men-north-of-richmond.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp🔸

ICYMI:



KAROLINE LEAVITT | WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY



DOGE EXPOSES DEEP STATE'S CAVE‼️



BUREAUCRATS HOARD FILES IN CAVE‼️



FEDS BURY PAPERWORK IN RETIREMENT CAVE‼️



DOGE HUNTS FRAUD ACROSS GOVERNMENT‼️



EVERY DEPARTMENT IS GETTING DOGED‼️



Drip drip flood 💧💧🌊

caves to tunnels ….. 💥👀

↩t.me/TheOfficialSantino🔸

💥President Trump is now directing @DOGE to focus on CPS and the Foster Care System..



This is a BIG one.. 👏🏻👏🏻

Link 🔗

↩CaptKylePatriots🔸

↩pvt_acct🔸

They delayed Kash til the 17th….To be blunt..... 👀

Source: deluxe_pepe on X ↩pvt_acct🔸

Kash to be Cabinet member #17! ↩pvt_acct🔸

JOE ROGAN: "The (Deep State) can’t conspire right now because their phones are tapped. The power that the Government has to look into people's emails, their phones, their texts, their signal, their everything -- the idea that they're not doing that if they're not in the middle of a trillion dollar fraud investigation is ridiculous. They also have to worry about people taking deals. There'll be some people that squeal. So you don't know who's your enemy and who's your friend and you go to lunch with someone and they're wearing some button camera and now you're f**ked. So they're not united right now. This is why it's working and they're able to release all these information and people are in this hot panic right now." https://x.com/AutismCapital/status/1890291588578046141 ↩t.me/gratefulpatriot🔸

( ⬆They have it all!⬆ )

Trump FIRES Biden’s ex-WH Press Sec Karine Jean-Pierre from trustees of Kennedy Center



The President's move follows his insistence that the venue will host ‘NO MORE DRAG SHOWS, OR OTHER ANTI-AMERICAN PROPAGANDA’.



#US ↩t.me/MTodayNews🔸

Panic in DC🔸

⤴↩pvt_accts🔸

Elon Musk quoted a post from KanekoaTheGreat



View on 𝕏🔸

Elon Musk quoted a post from Nick Sortor



View on 𝕏🔸

Elon Musk reposted a post from Stephen Miller



View on 𝕏🔸

↩pvt_acct🔸

↩t.me/davidavocadowolfe 🥑

Europe left reeling by Trump over Ukraine peace talks with Russia



European officials fear they will have to bear the cost of postwar security and reconstruction as they reel from being cut out of US Russia peace negotiations on Ukraine.



Donald Trump said on Wednesday, after talking to Russian President Vladimir Putin, that their delegations would "start negotiations immediately" to end the war, blindsiding European capitals who had failed to make their case for being included...



I cannot be happier that these monkeys were left out and weren't even told about Trump's conversation with Putin. It's like a child who thought he was an adult being refused service in a bar. Turns out, no one cares about what the EU thinks. And yes, they will be left to pick up the cheque. This was clear since Ukraine's disastrous offensive. The conversation in the US changed drastically after that. I spoke about it extensively on the channel.



Don't worry, EU, one day you'll become a real boy!

↩ The American Majority!🔸

📹 Ukraine's rare earths story is 'DISTRACTION' from 'IMPENDING' Russian victory



Prof. Gilbert Doctorow explains why Trump’s plan to extract Ukraine’s rare earth minerals in exchange for further military aid is ‘hot air’.



📌 t.me/SputnikInt🔸

🔸Good speech by US Vice President J D Vance in Munich

↩t.me/WernerEconomics🔸

🔸https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/jd-vance-what-i-worry-about-is-the-threat-from-within/



JD Vance's speech brought to mind a remark I remembered JFK stating in 1961.



" Without debate, without criticism, no Administration and no country can succeed - and no republic can survive. That is why the Athenian lawmaker Solon decreed it a crime for any citizen to shrink from controversy".



He, if alive today may have added at the end of the above quote, "and truth". ↩t.me/Royboy17th🔸

💢 Vance explains the US position on Ukraine, much to the dismay of the Ukrainian side.



Zelensky displays noticeable discomfort. 🔸

🔸💢Zelensky Refused Trump's "High-Level" Munich Meeting With Russia-US Officials



Dmytro Lytvyn, an advisor to President Volodymyr Zelensky, told reporters "A common position (with allies) must be on the table for a conversation with the Russians. For the moment there is nothing on the table. Discussions with the Russians are not envisaged,"



This was claimed on Thursday, just after Trump announced his team would be meeting at the Munich security conference with the Russian delegation on Friday. Trump's team said the goal was to bring together "high-level people" from Moscow, Kyiv and Washington.



Kiev's position was echoed by the EU, signaling a growing rift between US and EU policy on the Ukraine war and possible peace plans.



The US team met with high-level negotiators from Moscow, indicating the peace talks had begun without the EU and Ukraine. This came despite a media campaign from Brussels and Kiev which attempted to delegitimize any US initiative which did not rely on their support. 🔸

https://archive.is/2025.02.13-050319/https://www.ft.com/content/f7271853-48a0-4865-ac23-0cc4d87c9fb3#selection-1733.0-1737.136🔸

🔸NYT https://archive.is/NTsFs#selection-4619.0-4619.51

(no paywalls ⬆) ⤴↩t.me/NewResistance🔸

🚨🚨🚨Update: President Trump privately threatens to pull ALL US troops out of Europe if Ukraine and NATO don’t agree to our peace deal with Russia!🔥🔥🔥 ↩t.me/IntoShit🔸

🔸Not all Germans are deaf 😊 Interesting to see his take away from the speech! He was obviously listening to what was quietly said 😂

Julian Reichelt posted on X

Many security "experts" at the security conference are insulted because they think JD Vance did not talk about security. But he did, they just did not notice. Vance has once again confirmed in office and on a highly official stage what he had already announced a few weeks ago. At the time he said that if Europe violated freedom of expression, America would no longer defend Europe under Article 5 of NATO. This message, which hardly anyone heard or took seriously at the time, has now been fleshed out by Vance, elevated to a doctrine and made official. He made it clear that the USA will only stand by Europe if they share the same values. He made it clear that, from the point of view of the US administration, Europe is currently moving away from the most important fundamental right, freedom of expression. Vance told the Europeans in all friendship and transparency that they can only rely on American arms aid if they leave their own citizens alone, respect their rights and do not try to suppress them with "Soviet terms like disinformation". The US government did nothing at the security conference other than to point out the American conditions for European security. It says everything about our "experts" that no one even noticed this.

@folgedemplan ↩pvt_acct🔸

BOXED IN

Trump is not going to send US troops to Gaza



It would look very ugly indeed if US soldiers were coming home in boxes for the building of a Trump Tower in Gaza



Follow #MOATS 421 #TrumpTower #Gaza ↩t.me/georgegalloway🔸

From Thursday https://x.com/sassafrass_84/status/1890129711877013940?s=46&t=kLpR7SK71_6AWXmyoTI_RQ ↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

"PANIC IN DC: Google searches are spiking faster than a toddler on Red Bull for 'criminal defense lawyer,' 'RICO law,' 'Swiss bank,' 'offshore bank,' 'wire money,' 'IBAN,' and 'statute of limitations.' Local reports confirm Capitol Hill’s Wi-Fi crashed after someone typed, 'How to flee to a non-extradition country with my golden parachute and not look suspicious.' One panicked politico was overheard asking Siri, 'Can I Venmo my soul to a Cayman Islands LLC?' Looks like DC’s hottest new trend is speed-dialing lawyers and Googling 'Is it too late to fake my own death?'" ↩t.me/LibsOfTikTokk🔸

Such a big jump in a short time doesn’t make sense



Did you know the IRS is one of the largest providers of Welfare in the USA?



The IRS relies on US Residents (not just citizens) self-certifying their qualification for these IRS Welfare programs that are effectively a "negative income tax".



From 2011-2019, there were ~30M IRS Welfare recipients each year

There were over 41M in 2020.



https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1890953327069782337🔸

THE IRS BUILDING IS VACANT. DC IS A GHOST TOWN. 💀☝🏽👇🏽 💀



Nancy Drew, an indie journalist who’s been filming D.C. for the past four years, just confirmed what we’ve been saying all along.



🔥 The IRS building is EMPTY. Lights off. Doors locked. Vacant.



Washington D.C. is a staged Hollywood set. The entire corpse of the old U.S. Corporation is rotting in real-time—but people are still expecting the “storm the gates” and physically raid these buildings.



Y’all do realize they don’t need to physically break into a building to access its servers, financial records, or banking networks, right?



💥 The IRS building was SEIZED YEARS AGO.



💥 The paperwork was REMOVED YEARS AGO.



💥 The forensic audits were DONE DURING THE ‘PAUSE.’



What you’re seeing now is the public unraveling of what’s already been done behind the scenes. The White Hats have been in control of the old system’s collapse this entire time. They let the [DS] minions run around thinking they were still operating business as usual, but the plug has already been pulled.



This is why they’re panicking. Why they’re fighting to unfreeze slush funds. Why they’re screaming for investigations into Elnon & Doge.



They KNOW it’s over. And this is just the beginning.



Enjoy the show. 💥👀💥

↩t.me/drue86🔸

Dutchsinse (Twitter)



Apparently the proverbial fecal matter is about to hit the mechanically powered rotating pieces of metal which are known to normally move air.



Hold on tight. Batten down the hatches if you see the headline: DOGE ENTERS FORT KNOX

https://twitter.com/defense_civil25/status/1890955403309060557#m

↩t.me/DutchsinseFans - a fan group!🔸

🚨BREAKING: President Trump signs an Executive Order to review the funding of ALL non-government organizations that rely on federal dollars.



It’s all coming to light. ↩t.me/qanon17jewelyblue🔸

Zelensky reveals that he was NOT invited to the meeting between Trump and Putin scheduled for next week.



This is further confirmation that Ukraine is not actually a sovereign nation, and they are proxy of the CIA/State Dept.



Zelensky is a Deep State puppet, and Trump knows it. The negotiations to end the war will go through Trump and Putin, and ultimately, Zelensky will do whatever he is told. He does not have a choice.🔸

Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs points out how Trump’s administration, via DOGE, are admitting that the USAID funded bioweapon development in Ukraine.



This will surely be a topic during negotiations between Putin and Trump.



This is not some conspiracy theory.🔸

We are almost four weeks into Trump’s term, and I think we can isolate one thing for certain:



Trump and his team are legitimately trying to uproot and obliterate the Deep State.



Whether or not he will fully succeed is another argument, but he has proven his intent is genuine.



So while you might not agree 100% with everything Trump does or says, he has a vision and an action plan to make lasting changes to our broken world. That already makes him better than any President in my lifetime.



Sure we can nitpick and criticize the process, but overall, I trust Trump and his all-star team of patriots to get the job done. If not, then in four years we are right back to where we started. We have nothing to lose.🔸

The Dems are in the middle of an existential crisis.



They spent the last 8+ years basing their entire identity around Trump being literally Hitler, just for him to turn around and stop WW3.



Their political platform is gone and their false reality is shattered.



The jig is up. ⤴↩t.me/bioclandestine🔸

https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1890313756875583768.html#google_vignette



Here is a list of the sick and insane projects on which they spent American Tax Payer Money:



Taxpayers have funded the Unaccompanied Children Program with $19,945,892,007 since 2008. (child trafficking)



— 18.5 billion sent from USAID In the last 4 years, laundered through DA Afghanistan Bank and given to terror states located in the Middle East.



$500 Million through secret NGO to Internews Network which is basically a training ground for “journalists” across the word to train them how push government propaganda. 4291 networks involved and 9000 trained journalists across the globe.



— 2.7 TRILLION in improper payments to medicare, Medicaid, and overseas organizations



— Bill Gates “vaccine” organization GAVI was awarded $4,880,000,000.00 from USAID.



— $100 billion in annual payments to "individuals" who don't even have Social Security numbers.



— $500 billion to do animal testing since 1998



— $1.3 Billion to Terrorist Organizations Around The World



— $1.3 Billion Saved after Shutting Down anti white DEI Contracts



— $600 million EVERY 2 MONTHS to facilitate illegal immigration.



— $330 Million to “help” Afghanistan grow Opium Poppies !!!



— $697 million to Afghanistan in 2024 with weekly shipments of cash since 2021 of $40 - $80 million



— $200 million to build an unused Afghanistan dam



— $250 million to build an unused Afghanistan road



— $53 million to the Wuhan Lab In China for research on the creation of the MRNA COVID 19 Virus



— $241 million to change the sex “transgender” animals



— $9,249,379 to SSG Advisors (now Resonance Global) to help PepsiCo “rethink” how it works with farmers -



— $52 million to the associated press (government propaganda)



— $7.9 million to teach Sri Lankan journalists how to avoid “binary-gendered language”



— $20 million for a new Sesame Street show in Iraq



— $4.5+ million to “combat disinformation” in Kazakhstan



— $1.5 million for “art for inclusion of people with disabilities”



— $2 million for sex changes and “LGBT activism” in Guatemala



— $6 million to “transform digital spaces to reflect feminist democratic principles”



— $2.1 million to help the BBC “value the diversity of Libyan society”



— $10 million worth of USAID-funded meals, which went to an al Qaeda-linked terrorist group



— $25 million for Deloitte to promote “green transportation” in the country of Georgia



— $6 million for tourism in Egypt



— $2.5 million to promote “inclusion” in Vietnam



— $16.8 million for a SEPARATE “inclusion” group in Vietnam



— $5 million to EcoHealth Alliance, one of the key NGOs funding bat virus research at the Wuhan lab



— $20 million for a group related to a key player in the Russiagate impeachment hoax



— $1.1 million to an Armenian “LGBT group”



— $1.2 million to help the African Methodist Episcopal Church Service and Development Agency in Washington, D.C., build “a state-of-the-art 440 seat auditorium



— $1.3 million to Arab and Jewish photographers



— $1.5 million to promote “LGBT advocacy” in Jamaica



— $1.5 million to “rebuild” the Cuban media ecosystem



— $2 million to promote “LGBT equality through entrepreneurship” in Latin America



— $500K to solve sectarian violence in Israel (just 10 days before the Hamas October 7 attack)



— $2.3 million for “artisanal & small scale gold mining” in the Amazon



— $3.9 million for “LGBT causes” in the western Balkans



— $5.5 million for LGBT activism in Uganda



— $6 million for advancing LGBT issues in “priority countries around the world”



— $6.3 million for men who have sex w men in South Africa



— $8.3 million for “USAID Education: Equity & Inclusion”



— USAID’s “climate strategy” outlined a $150 billion “whole-of-agency” approach to building an “equitable world with net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.”



— $18 million for a low-emission ferry.



— $22 million to plug small oil wells.



— $87 million for a "climate-smart" dairy initiative.



— $900 million for the LA Metro.



— $65 million for 29 state vehicles.



@CaptKylePatriots



Page 1 of 2

Continued👇

Page 2 Link🔸

🔸Page 2 of 2



Page 1 Link



— paid Hollywood stars to travel to Ukraine:

Van Dam - $1,500,000

Ben Stiller - $4,000,000

Sean Penn - $5,000,000

Orlando Bloom - $8,000,000

Angelina Jolie – $20,000,000



— $2 million for Moroccan pottery classes



— $11 million to tell Vietnam to stop burning trash



— $27 million to give gift bags to illegals



— $9 Billion of $35 Billion on “admin” for National Institute Of Health should have been $5.25 Billion



— $182 Million on HHS “admin”



— $165 million saved shut down 162 consulting contracts



— $45 million in DEI scholarships in Burma



— $520 million for consultant-driven ESG investments in Africa (climate change scam)



— $1.02 Billion on grants for DEI programs in the Department of Education



— $17 million on tax policy advice for Liberia.



— $101 million on DEI training grants (from department of education)



— $881 million on department of education contracts



— $9 million on assorted intersectional feminist projects in the department of agriculture



— $59 million a year from FEMA to pay for a hotel in New York which houses illegal immigrants (money now recovered)



— $45 million a year for 3 Environmental Protection Agency DEI contracts



— $150 million a year in media DEI across many government programs with 58 contracts in total



— $25,000 for Empowering LGBTQIA+ Refugees in Greece



— $50 MILLION justice grant to the Climate Justice Alliance, which believes “climate justice travels through a Free Palestine”.



— $33 Million on The Department of Education grants to the four “Equity Assistance Centres” (now terminated)



If you open the 🧵 link below you'll find more he listed in the comments👇



X Link

🧵 Link ⤴↩t.me/CaptKylePatriots🔸

Elon Musk replied to DataRepublican (small r)



View on 𝕏🔸

https://m3.gab.com/media_attachments/ea/90/72/ea90724f4d97f16c4eefdf47c60a4690.jpeg?width=568 ↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

The Doors - Riders On The Storm

https://rumble.com/v6kxo71-the-doors-riders-on-the-storm.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp🔸

🔸https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1890809231273771305.html🔸

📽🔸🎬🔻📲🔸💻🔻💰

Does “They never thought she would lose” and “We caught them all” sound more reasonable now? Is there “Panic in DC”? Do the references to Hunt for Red October and War Games make more sense?

This week has exposed all of those and more. Trump and his team have turned the submarine that is the USG and is now steaming dead ahead at the DS Juggernaut. Using all of their own creations and secrets against them. All while compacting the timeline in the process so all they have time for is Panic. Is the only winning move to not play the game for them? Or for us?

I was in a couple of chats this weekend discussing the phenomenal DOGE progress. The narrative of AI and Zoomers is charmingly attractive but is also likely just a cover story. I do not believe these audits are a current operation. Possibly they're a spot check on the accuracy of the data they've been collecting for years - if not decades. But it allows for producing the scenes we see above - more Democrat whining and lawfare. Because that post about the ABA may be the biggest in the bunch. And the coping video on “principled resignations” is an obvious deflection from the panic they can't hide due to the DoJ dropping their case against Eric Adams. The entire legal system must be quaking in their collective boots. And no one knows who they can trust anymore (as Joe Rogan says).

Those AI barons as a counterpoint is very deliberate; let's talk about that. All this data had already been collected by Space Force (by AI) and maintained and updated continuously very likely also by AI. That's why Elon Musk was the biggest contractor to the US.



But anyone who thinks this could be done the old fashioned way is either stupid or controlled. It would take generations to do a typical legal investigation. Of just a few agencies. Centuries to get to them all. Whining about this technology being used now is purely scare mongering. It is a tool, just like a hammer. What is being shown is that it matters which hand holds it just like every other tool or weapon. In order to get to a genuine version of Earth, all of these non and sub human entities have to be smoked out of the halls of government - worldwide. Just like they were in the tunnels and caves. It's much trickier if you're trying to save the millions of genuine humans that work along beside them. This narrative allows this "disinfection" without ending the movie. But it's just a theatrical device. To shorten the timeline and keep Space Force off the screen for now.

( ⬆We have discussed this in the past. About the vast network of NGOs and underground organizations that make up the DS. And how “traditional” investigation and legal structures are structurally incapable of fighting this. But when you can get the public to see it and then cut off the oxygen, well, then you can reduce it to a manageable list of cartels and RICO cases. Everyone and every corporate entity doesn't get investigated or prosecuted individually. The parent organizational umbrellas get convicted and now every corporation and individual involved in any way on any level is also guilty by automatic extension. But first it had to be mapped.)

The Trump Administration inside of four weeks has wrecked any confidence, peace, or plans they ever had. The fox is definitely causing feathers to fly in the hen house. And even bird flu can't save them. If you aren't having fun yet, adjust your glasses. But don't touch that dial. The sponsors have loads more programming on tap.

Just a sampling:

Something is brewing, and we can't wait to see what happens.

d.o.g.e._official A post shared by @d.o.g.e._official

↩pvt_acct🔸

Is something big coming in March?



Would you like to hear a possibility?



Q drop

3241

Mar 28, 2019 1:03:33 PM EDT



x.com/realdonaldtrum…

"Congressman Adam SCHIFF, who spent two years [knowingly] and unlawfully lying and leaking, should be forced to resign from Congress!"

[Knowingly]

[Knowingly]

[Knowingly]

Leaking investigations can lead to [forced] resignations.

[Knowingly] disseminating FALSE information is illegal.

GANG OF 8 (INTEL)

Q



Trump said, “Adam Schiff should be FORCED to resign from Congress.”



Q said, “Leaking information can lead to FORCED resignations?”



Q drop

3993

Apr 28, 2020 7:29:58 PM EDT



REMEMBER THIS IMPORTANT FACT.

ADAM SCHIFF IS PART OF THE 'GANG OF EIGHT' (INTEL).

IT WILL BECOME CRITICAL ONCE 'GANG OF EIGHT' MATERIAL IS DECLASSIFIED.

LOGICAL Q: IF ADAM SCHIFF 'KNEW' EVERYTHING HE'S INVESTIGATING AND STATING PUBLICLY TO BE KNOWINGLY 'FALSE' [DISINFORMATION] WHY THEN WOULD HE TAKE THE COURSE OF ACTION(S) (ONGOING)?

DID ADAM SCHIFF PURPOSELY DECEIVE THE AMERICAN PUBLIC 'THINKING' THE 'GANG OF EIGHT' MATERIAL + OTHER CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTATION WOULD NEVER REACH THE PUBLIC DOMAIN?

[AS] memo FALSE.

If [AS] was privy to GANG OF EIGHT classified material would he not know the same FACTS (TRUTH) as NUNES?

Think NUNES memo v SCHIFF.

"Knowingly."

What if it was coordinated?

Q



Is the “Gang of Eight” classified material going to be DECLASSIFIED and expose Adam Schiff’s crimes publicly?



Did you catch what Pam Bondi said to Adam Schiff as he was badgering and demeaning her?



x.com/TrumpWarRoom/s…



She reminded Schiff that he has already been “censured” in the House.



Does she know what’s coming?



“The process for expulsion from the House of Representatives and the Senate differs slightly, but it generally begins when a resolution to expel or CENSURE a member is referred to the appropriate ethics committee.”



The process for EXPULSION begins when a resolution to “censure” a member is referred to the ethics committee.



Adam Schiff has ALREADY been “censured.”

Is the DECLASS of the “Gang of Eight” material going to get him referred to the ethics committee and then, is he going to be removed?



Then arrested by Pam Bondi’s DOJ for his crimes?



During Bondi’s entire grilling by the democrats, she emphasized one thing.

She’s going to prosecute CRIMES.



That would be sweet revenge for Pam Bondi.



Link🔸

Link 🔗

⤴↩t.me/CaptKylePatriots🔸

White House Presidents’ Day message to Trump goes hard

↩t.me/MTodayNews🔸

↩t.me/ANewDay144🔸

Have an awesome week, guys! We all deserve it…

Back to

Share