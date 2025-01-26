I can't stop laughing over the praise and venom being generated from this latest “peaceful transition”. At no time in conventional American history has there been such euphoria and angst, cloak and dagger, or promise and calamity. It was all planned for in the past nine+ years and brought to fruition perfectly. And it is just what the (good) doctor ordered.

Of course, it all started Monday and we took a reasonable look at that already. While the 200 EOs were looking like a shot from a cannon, apparently those were just the appetizer. So after the partying through Monday night let's get the rest of the story…

First up a little history association with our Inauguration event and help from unintentional frens:

(⬆Liberation Day)

Leftist insurrectionists set up guillotine at the Capitol.



(⬆All set! Saving time, too…)

Now we get into the week that was! Grouped by classification, but roughly in order of appearance.

FOREIGN AID/POLICY 💂🕺🏃

Trump just enacted a 90 day pause on all foreign aid!



All foreign aid programs will be reviewed, and only those that “align with American interests” will be kept.



NOW WE ARE TALKING!



The Deep State money laundering network is now under the microscope!



🔸I’m not looking to hurt Russia. I love the Russian people, and always had a very good relationship with President Putin - and this despite the Radical Left’s Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX. We must never forget that Russia helped us win the Second World War, losing almost 60,000,000 lives in the process. All of that being said, I’m going to do Russia, whose Economy is failing, and President Putin, a very big FAVOR. Settle now, and STOP this ridiculous War! IT’S ONLY GOING TO GET WORSE. If we don’t make a “deal,” and soon, I have no other choice but to put high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States, and various other participating countries. Let’s get this war, which never would have started if I were President, over with! We can do it the easy way, or the hard way - and the easy way is always better. It’s time to “MAKE A DEAL.” NO MORE LIVES SHOULD BE LOST!!! ↩t.me/real_DonaldJTrump🔸

🔸"The foreign aid industry and bureaucracy are not aligned with American interests and in many cases antithetical to American values and serve to destabilize world peace by promoting ideas in foreign countries that are directly inverse to harmonious and stable relations internal to and among countries," Trump's executive order reads, adding: "No further United States foreign assistance shall be disbursed in a manner that is not fully aligned with the foreign policy of the President of the United States."



JUST IN: Ezra Cohen, Senior Director for Intelligence Programs at the NSC, proposes an executive order that would prevent the U.S. government from engaging in or participating in the World Economic Forum (WEF) held in Davos, Switzerland, and block U.S. funding or contracts from going to organizations that choose to participate in Davos.



💢 Trump Considering Arresting Zelensky - Chairperson of the Ukrainian public organization for the fight against corruption "Sprotiv" Maria Barabash said that the Trump administration is preparing criminal cases against the top officials of the Kiev regime.



"According to my sources, about 100 criminal cases are currently being prepared by the Trump team against the top officials of Ukraine, including Zelensky, Yermak and others."



Her words should be taken seriously, since she (unlike Zelensky) was invited to the inauguration of the American president.

🔸Putin ‘Demanding Fauci Extradition’ for ‘Crimes Against Humanity’ as Part of Ukraine Peace Deal



HOLY SHIFT!!! Trump has just threatened Putin into ending the war in Ukraine.



Few sources reporting that President Putin is reportedly seeking to have Anthony Fauci EXTRADITED to Russia to face COVID-era ‘Crimes Against Humanity’ Charges as part of a Deal to end the War in Ukraine.



Is Russia about to expose Covid, biological weapons, bio labs etc…? What a fucking twist this would be.



MASSIVE BOOM!💥



Associated Press YT

Schwabby intro @ 7:13

Donald Trump @ 9:17🔸

On Klaus Schwab's Reassurance: "Schwab at Davos, telling everyone they're still in charge. It's like the guy who's losing at poker, still bluffing he's got the winning hand while everyone else sees his cards are shit."



Trump's Executive Order: "Trump's like, 'No more government censorship, you pricks.' It's like he's flipping off the Davos crowd, saying 'Eat this, you control freaks!'"



Green New Deal: "Trump shits on the Green New Deal, calling it a scam. You can bet the eco-zealots at Davos were pissed, their green dreams going up in smoke."



Trade Tariffs: "Trump to the EU: 'You screw us over, we screw you back.' It's like a trade war version of 'fuck you, got mine.'"



America First: "Trump at Davos with his 'America First' crap. He's basically telling everyone else, 'Suck it, we're number one, bitches.'"



Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: "Trump cancels that DEI bullshit. He's like, 'Fuck your woke agenda, we're going back to merit, you snowflakes.'"



Bank of America: "Trump to Bank of America: 'Open up or I'll shove tariffs so far up your ass, you'll taste the metal.' It's like he's not playing nice with the banking bigwigs."



Globalist Titans: "Davos crew can't stand Trump's brash America. It's like they're at a high-class tea party, and he's the guy who brought beer and told them to loosen up."



Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday issued new guidance halting spending on most existing foreign aid grants for 90 days. The order, which shocked State Department officials, appears to apply to funding for military assistance to Ukraine.



Rubio’s guidance, issued to all diplomatic and consular posts, requires department staffers to issue “stop-work orders” on nearly all “existing foreign assistance awards,” according to the document. It is effective immediately.



🔸Just released 38 mins ago our President Donald J Trump has suspended all monies going to Ukraine.

BOOM 💥 💥 💥 💥 💥



TRUMP EFFECT 💥

Putin is ready to manipulate US President to achieve peace — Zelensky



🔸⬆ Zelensky is panicking.



He claims that Putin is trying to “manipulate” Trump and take advantage of Trump’s desire for peace.



These are the desperate actions of a dead man walking. Zelensky knows that if Putin and Trump negotiate an end to the war, his complicity in the Deep State scheme will be exposed, and he is done for. His only chance at survival, is for the US/NATO to take over the war, fight Russia directly, and win.



Any other scenario, and Zelensky ends up in a casket… and he knows it. This is why Zelensky is begging for US troops to fight Russia, and why Zelensky does not want an end to this war.🔸

I think Trump’s EO on foreign aid, is tied to the ongoing negotiations with Russia.



With the money flow cut off, Zelensky finds himself with virtually zero leverage, and Trump proves to Putin that he is acting in good faith about finding a lasting solution to the conflict. ⤴↩t.me/bioclandestine🔸

🔸❗The Trump administration does not intend to directly participate in the restoration of Ukraine, - Bloomberg



Meanwhile, keep updated

🔸Putin on Trump: “I cannot but agree with him that if he had been president, if his victory had not been stolen from him in 2020, then perhaps there would not have been the crisis in Ukraine that arose in 2022.”



Other statements:



– Russia is ready for negotiations on Ukraine – Putin



“Russia has never refused to maintain contacts with the United States; Washington interrupted them,” Putin added.



– Zelensky’s decision to ban dialogue with Russia makes possible negotiations illegitimate



– “Sponsors of the Kyiv regime” must force Zelensky to lift the ban on negotiations



🇺🇸🤝🇻🇪 — URGENT: The State Department under the Trump administration reaffirmed its recognition of Edmundo González Urrutia as the legitimate president of Venezuela



💬 In an official conversation, Secretary Marco Rubio spoke with González Urrutia and opposition leader María Corina Machado, highlighting the bravery of the Venezuelan people in the face of Nicolás Maduro's repression. Rubio reiterated the U.S. commitment to restoring democracy and securing the immediate release of all political prisoners in Venezuela.



📝 Source:



"The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:



Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Venezuela’s rightful president Edmundo González Urrutia and opposition leader María Corina Machado today. The Secretary lauded the Venezuelan people’s courage in the face of repression perpetrated by Nicolás Maduro and his cronies. Secretary Rubio reaffirmed the United States’ support for the restoration of democracy in Venezuela as well as the unconditional and immediate release of all political prisoners in line with the peaceful democratic aspirations of the Venezuelan people."



Danny Haiphong YT🔸

(⬆Don't agree with much here but interesting nonetheless)

COMMUNICATION BLACKOUTS🔌

President Trump has shut down the pro-abortion HHS website...



Shutdowns begin..

🔸THE LION 🦁 JUST ROARED!!!!



Happening NOW: Donald Trump has imposed a communications blackout across America's federal health agencies, including the CDC, FDA, HHS, and NIH.



These agencies have been instructed to halt all external communications, such as publishing scientific reports, updating websites, and issuing health advisories.



https://x.com/Prolotario1/status/1882124065089196218🔸

Whoa!!!!!



Was the Cabal about to spread a SCARE EVENT with a manufactured health emergency using the CDC, NIH, and FDA?!!!



😳😳😳😳😳😳😳



🇺🇸 🔔 📜 🦅 🥁

IMO that is exactly what happened.



Hence the blackout ordered for the CDC, NIH, and FDA - he did that so they can’t blanket us with propaganda to create another scamdemic.



🤔



🚨🇺🇸PENTAGON ANNOUNCES 10-DAY SOCIAL MEDIA PAUSE



The Pentagon, under Acting Secretary of Defense Robert G. Salesses, has issued a 10-day ‘Social Media Stand-Down’ beginning January 25.



The initiative aims to realign content across Department of Defense platforms.



Exclusions to this pause include routine base operations, educational activities, morale and commissary updates, recruitment posts, and ongoing mission updates at the U.S.-Mexico border.



This directive underscores a significant shift in the Pentagon’s approach to its online presence.



Source: @SentDefender



CLOWN DEACTIVATION 🤖👻🔸

BREAKING: Trump signs order ending work from home for federal employees



READ: bit.ly/4hl6Lr7🔸

Vivek is out.



H1B bros calling immigration attorneys rn.



🔸The Cyber Safety Review Board, a Department of Homeland Security investigatory body established under a Biden-era executive order to probe major cybersecurity incidents, has been stripped of its non-government members as part of a Trump administration cost-cutting initiative.



Badlands Media

Trump starts Pentagon overhaul on day one ↩t.me/realKarliBonne🔸

JUST IN - US Department of Homeland Security firing all advisory committee members, letter says - Reuters

X LINK



Donald Trump has now removed Mike Pompeo's security detail. Many pro-Ukrainians had a misguided view that Pompeo was going to play a central role in the Trump administration.



Pompeo was added to the board of Ukrainian mobille phone provider, Kyivstar, in 2024. Later he wrote pro-Ukraine editorial puff pieces in major US outlets.



No connection to board seat.... 👀

↩t.me/Slavyangrad🔸

Yes!!!!!🔸

⚡️TRUMP:



“I'll also be signing an executive order to begin the process of fundamentally reforming and overhauling FEMA, or maybe getting rid of FEMA, I think, frankly, FEMA is not good”



If you’ve known about the NWO before 2020 you know how huge this is?



Link



I mentioned this before the presser how important this is!



TRUMP EFFECT💥

↩t.me/CaptKylePatriots🔸

I watched this like an hour or so ago on Fox. Newsome had his hands in his back pocket again. It doesn’t look like him either from the side. https://x.com/rt_com/status/1882933739027911164?s=46&t=kLpR7SK71_6AWXmyoTI_RQ ↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

Look at greasy Gavin all nervous 😂 ↩t.me/realKarliBonne🔸

Pete took the reigns.

Now 10 days of darkness.

PARDONS 📋💼🏛

🔸Pardon the length. I haven’t cared to post in 10 months until seeing this idea running wild on social media.



Pardons can and do cover treason.



The only exception - a pardon can not be used to avoid impeachment.



What is impeachment - the process of bringing charges against a civil officer for wrongdoing (treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors).



Who can be impeached - the President, Vice President, federal judges, and high-level Executive Officers while serving.



Let’s separate the impeachable from the not-impeachable in that lineup:



Impeachable - none



Not impeachable - All. Fauci (not a civil officer), Milley (retired & fired**) Murphy, Luria, Cheney, Kinzinger, Thompson, Lofgren, Schiff, Aguilar, and Raskin (former and current members of Congress***)



**Based on historical practice. Trump/Congress could test this and push to Supreme Court decision on wether or not Congress has the legal authority to impeach and try a former official. Remember the rush to impeach Trump before Jan 20th, 2021?



***Based on historical practice and the Ineligibility Clause bars any person “holding any office under the United States” from serving in any house of Congress, indicating the Members of Congress are not considered officers.

Example of not impeachable (Fauci) - pardoned for any and all crimes, charged or uncharged, for the period of Jan 1, 2014 - Jan 20, 2025* even if the crime(s) were considered treason and committed while he was NIAID Director.

(*Side note - not sure that many noticed the date for which Fauci’s pardon began.)



Historic example of impeachable - Nixon resigned after Congress started the impeachment process against him in 1974, removing himself as an Executive Officer thereby removing congress’s ability to impeach him. Then Gerald Ford pardoned Nixon on September 8, 1974 for the period of January 20, 1969 - August 9, 1974 (Watergate, considered treason)



Glimmers of hope:

1. The president’s pardoning power does not extend to criminal convictions under state law. (Unfortunately for those who’ve experienced law-fare and were pardoned by Trump for J6, they could still face charges if their states have laws against their specific actions or just a corrupt DA. But same for that lineup.)

2. The pardon removes the individual’s ability to invoke their 5th amendment rights.

3. Pardons do not absolve a person from civil sanction or liability.



Is there a formal place to submit this info so the plan referenced in item 3 could be revised? 😁



J6 👮🕵🇺🇸

RETVRN OF THE KING🔸

Released January 6th Political Prisoner says he has evidence to present in front of Congress



Says he has evidence PROVING Nancy Pelosi is responsible for Jan 6, “I have it in my possession right now. Just got out of my storage unit that shows that President Trump is right. Nancy Pelosi is directly responsible for what happened on January 6th. — It's not a conspiracy theory. It's fact”



“I can prove Nancy Pelosi was responsible for this.”





Rep. William Timmons (R-SC) says pardoned J6 Select Committee members should “expect a subpoena soon."



"Buckle up, because we're going to get to the bottom of the nonsense. select committee for January 6th."



"There's a reason that everybody on that committee was pardoned. It's because they were not telling the truth."



"They embellish, they lie, and we're going to show them exactly what happened."



“Because they're pardoned, they don't have an excuse not to come in and testify for us. So we're going to get to the bottom of this. Particularly the members that are no longer in office. Expect to expect a subpoena soon."



Timmons serves on the House Oversight Committee. https://x.com/WesternLensman/status/1882565351378149749 ↩t.me/gratefulpatriot🔸

PROJECT STARGATE REDPILL 🌠

“Hold out baits to entice the enemy. Feign disorder, and crush him.” ~ Sun Tzu



Trumps announcement of “Project Stargate” with the likes of Sam Altman and Larry Ellison has left us all in total bewilderment, specially when the conversation turned from Data Centres and AI to mRNA vaccines. What?! 😱



I’ve been scratching my head for answers all day long. It feels so blatantly in your face to announce something like this on day 2, knowing full well that his supporters would find this shocking, that I have to believe that there is a hell of a lot more to it than meets the eye. (There always is…)



Let’s start with the name - "Stargate Project" is the same as the CIA’s Project Stargate, a Cold War-era program focused on extrasensory perception (ESP), it also happens to match numerically with the words "triple-stranded DNA" in gematria. 🤔



The name “Stargate" also draws parallels with the movie and series by the same name, known for themes of portals, time travel, and DNA manipulation, suggesting a coded message or symbolic significance…? 🤔



A couple of months ago Shawn Ryan brought to our attention the CIA’s Stargate Project (🤔) and Tucker Carlson, less than a week ago reported on Sachir Balaji.



Suchir Balaji worked as an engineer for Sam Altman building AI, until he decided that Altman was committing crimes. Balaji became a whistleblower, and soon after was found dead in his apartment. California authorities claim it was suicide. Crime scene photos clearly show a murder.



Now Trump puts that man, Sam Altman, front and center as they announce the formation of Stargate? Only to follow that announcement with statements of Stargate speeding up the process for individualized mRNA vaccines?!



Not long ago Elon said:

"I don't trust Sam Altman, and I don't think we want the most powerful AI in the world controlled by someone who's not trustworthy."



So Elon is seemingly not on board with this Stargate Project and yet he seems very on board with Trump’s overall mission, so this in itself raises some questions. Also, what about RFK Jr? How does MAHA fit into this AI/mRNA nightmare?



So what if this is Trump’s way of exposing the Big Tech psychos? What if it’s a means to bring to the spotlight the Transhumanist Agenda? The Digital Matrix? The dystopian future of the globalist elites? What if he’s just giving them rope for them to hang themselves on? What if that’s how you make them fund their own exposure?



Yes, yes, I know it sounds like wishful thinking, but Trump has done this all along. In fact the last four years have been about letting the enemy expose itself, making people see how bad it could get. So what if this is some genius way to make the Big Tech guys fund their wet dream of global AI domination just to watch them destroy themselves, just like the woke crowd did?



I’m thinking out loud here… but, what if?

🤔🧐🤔



(And yes, the posts above were retruthed by Trump)

https://gizmodo.com/larry-ellisons-oracle-started-as-a-cia-project-1636592238 ↩t.me/youllfindout🔸

Timing is dasting. Think this through...



Tucker Carlson, less then a week ago reports on Sachir Balaji. A prodigy, ex employee of Sam Altman.



Sachir seems to have been murdered for attempting to blow the whistle on Open AI for using copywrite data, and the murder looks as though it's being covered up.



Now Trump puts that man, Sam Altman, front and center as they announce the formation of Stargate?



Only to follow that announcement with statements of Stargate speeding up the process for individualized mRNA vaccines?!



I'm getting major exposure vibes here. Something isn't adding up.



$600B. Yes, that’s a “B” 🤑



https://x.com/prolotario1/status/1882251039782379863?s=46&t=kLpR7SK71_6AWXmyoTI_RQ🔸

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

01/23/25



Readout of President Donald J. Trump Call with Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

On Wednesday, President Donald J. Trump held his first foreign leader call with Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The two leaders discussed efforts to bring stability to the Middle East, bolster regional security, and combat terrorism. Additionally, they discussed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s international economic ambitions over the next four years as well as trade and other opportunities to increase the mutual prosperity of the United States and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



🔸The $500bn Stargate project has already been beaten by the Chinese alternative AI Deepseek. Reviewers have already had it running on a Raspberry Pi not connected to the internet. Is this the death call for OpenAI?



DEI/WOKE/EOs 🐙🎠🖋

I’m sorry, but I don’t believe that a man and a team that operates with as much precision as President Trump just allowed himself to be “hoodwinked“ by a rogue “woke” bishop today and a major national prayer event.



The entire world is talking about this already and that to me screams “planned”



“ you must show the people”



🔸EXECUTIVE ORDERS SIGNED BY PRESIDENT TRUMP ON 1-20-2025:



GUARANTEEING THE STATES PROTECTION AGAINST INVASION



Restoring Names That Honor American Greatness



Designating Cartels And Other Organizations As Foreign Terrorist Organizations

And Specially Designated Global Terrorists



Reforming The Federal Hiring Process And Restoring Merit To Government Service



Ending Radical And Wasteful Government DEI Programs And Preferencing



Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism And Restoring Biological Truth To The Federal Government



Establishing And Implementing The President’s “Department Of Government Efficiency”



America First Policy Directive To The Secretary Of State



Protecting The United States From Foreign Terrorists And Other National Security And Public Safety Threats



Unleashing Alaska’s Extraordinary Resource Potential



Protecting The American People Against Invasion



The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Global Tax Deal (Global Tax Deal)



Organization of the National Security Council and Subcommittees



Reevaluating And Realigning United States Foreign Aid



Temporary Withdrawal of All Areas on the Outer Continental Shelf from Offshore Wind Leasing and

Review of the Federal Government’s Leasing and Permitting Practices for Wind Projects



Declaring a National Energy Emergency



Restoring Accountability for Career Senior Executives



Promoting Beautiful Federal Civic Architecture



Restoring The Death Penalty And Protecting Public Safety



Putting People Over Fish: Stopping Radical Environmentalism to Provide Water to Southern California



Securing Our Borders



Protecting The Meaning And Value Of American Citizenship



Realigning the United States Refugee Admissions Program



Unleashing American Energy



Clarifying The Military’s Role In Protecting The Territorial Integrity Of The United States



America First Trade Policy



Memorandum to Resolve the Backlog of Security Clearances for Executive Office of the President Personnel



Declaring A National Emergency At The Southern Border Of The United States



Holding Former Government Officials Accountable For Election Interference

And Improper Disclosure Of Sensitive Governmental Information



Restoring Accountability To Policy-Influencing Positions Within the Federal Workforce



Withdrawing The United States From The World Health Organization



Application Of Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act To TikTok



Granting Pardons And Commutation Of Sentences For Certain Offenses

Relating To The Events At Or Near The United States Capitol On January 6, 2021



Putting America First In International Environmental Agreements



Delivering Emergency Price Relief for American Families and Defeating the Cost-of-Living Crisis



Hiring Freeze



Regulatory Freeze Pending Review



Return to In-Person Work



Ending The Weaponization Of The Federal Government



Restoring Freedom Of Speech And Ending Federal Censorship



Initial Rescissions Of Harmful Executive Orders And Actions



The Inaugural Address



Flying The Flag Of The United States At Full-Staff On Inauguration Day



President Trump Designates Chairmen and Acting Chairmen



President Trump Announces Acting Cabinet and Cabinet-Level Positions



President Trump Announces Sub-Cabinet Appointments



President Trump Announces Cabinet and Cabinet Level Appointments



💥🇺🇸Say goodbye to this booshit as the State Department issues a One Flag Policy. Only the American flag shall be flown and nothing else.



"Starting immediately, only the United States of America flag is authorized to be flown or displayed at U.S. facilities, both domestic and abroad, and featured in U.S. government content," the order states. "The flag of the United States of America united all Americans under the universal principles of justice, liberty, and democracy. These values, which are the bedrock of our great country, are shared by all American citizens, past and present."



Any State Department employee who violates the new policy will "face disciplinary action, including termination of employment or contract, or reassignment to their home agency." The only other flags that will be permitted to fly are the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action (POW/MIA) emblem and the Wrongful Detainees Flag.



"The U.S. flag is a powerful symbol of pride and it is fitting and respectful that only the U.S. flag be flown or displayed at U.S. facilities, both domestically and abroad," according to the policy memorandum.

ATF trying to work around Trump’s EO by changing job titles. ↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

🔸BREAKING: President Trump has issued an executive order blocking federal funding for abortions by reinforcing the Hyde Amendment, reversing policies from the Biden administration.

Source: AntonioSabatoJr on X



You should be terrified



BORDER BINGO 👮👀🕸

NEW: US Transportation Command has been told to prepare to use US military aircraft for Illegal Alien flights outside the country



Acting Secretary of Defense Robert Salesses said he directed the Defense Department to “begin augmenting its forces at the southwest border” with 1,500 ground personnel “as well as helicopters with associated crews, and intelligence analysts to support increased detection and monitoring efforts.”



“[T]he Department will provide military airlift to support DHS deportation flights of more than five thousand illegal aliens from the San Diego, California, and El Paso, Texas, sectors detained by Customs and Border Protection,” Salesses said in a statement. “DHS will provide inflight law enforcement, and the State Department will obtain the requisite diplomatic clearances and provide host-nation notification.”



https://www.cnn.com/2025/01/22/politics/us-military-troops-southern-border/index.html🔸

In response to Trump executive orders, the Coast Guard announces it will immediately surge boats, cutters, aircraft, and specialized forces to the southeast border around Florida to prevent mass illegal migration from Haiti & Cuba, and will also surge resources to:



•The maritime border around Alaska, Hawai’i, the U.S. territories of Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, American Samoa, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands;



•The maritime border between the Bahamas and south Florida;



•The southwest maritime border between the U.S. and Mexico in the Pacific;



•The maritime border between Texas and Mexico in the Gulf of America; and



•Support to Customs and Border Protection on maritime portions of the southwest U.S. border.



(Note Gulf of America)



@USCG statement: “Together, in coordination with our Department of Homeland Security and Department of Defense teammates, we will detect, deter and interdict illegal migration, drug smuggling and other terrorist or hostile activity before it reaches our border.”



https://x.com/BillMelugin_/status/1881862165579059677 ↩t.me/inmagnaexcitatio🔸

BREAKING: 15 states challenge Trump's executive order cutting birthright citizenship



The states have filed suit over Trump's push to eliminate a longstanding right.



"The President has no authority to rewrite or nullify a constitutional amendment or duly enacted statute. Nor is he empowered by any other source of law to limit who receives United States citizenship at birth," the lawsuit said.

READ | XPOST ↩t.me/WeTheMedia🔸

Military is going to be involved in the border security efforts 👀🔥

JUST IN: US Transportation Command has been told to prepare to use US military aircraft for migrant deportation flights, according to CNN.



Trump has also told the military to prepare to deploy 10,000 active-duty troops to the border.



"Don't be surprised if you see Marines being dropped off by helicopters," said one official.



"We’ve been told to treat this like a national emergency because it’s been declared a national emergency."



The initial wave of troops being deployed is 1500, including 500 Marines from Camp Pendleton in San Diego, California.

https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/1882185245673595250 ↩t.me/NevsChannel🔸

The DOJ is directing ALL 93 U.S. Attorney offices across the country to prosecute any state or local actor who interferes in federal law enforcement regarding immigration & all of Trump's directives.



RETVRN OF THE KING🔸

We knew this was coming. https://www.zerohedge.com/political/judge-blocks-trumps-birthright-citizenship-order🔸

The intellectuals are not necessarily smart.



“You are a liar, why are you in my timeline? They are arguing that if the 14th Amendment was meat to convey citizenship to all persons born on US soil, why didn't it cover American Indians? And if American Indians, who have stronger ties to the US than foreigners, were not considered citizens under the 14th Amendment, who would reasonably argue that foreigners should be covered? This is why the 1924 American Indian Act was passed, to recognize American Indians born on US soil as citizens. They were not before that Act. You're not stupid - stop playing games.”🔸

From the authors of the amendment

Senator Jacob M. Howard of Michigan, who introduced the amendment in the Senate. (And others)



The 14th Amendment was primarily authored by Congressman John Bingham of Ohio. He was instrumental in drafting Section 1 of the amendment, which includes the Citizenship Clause, Privileges or Immunities Clause, Due Process Clause, and Equal Protection Clause.



I’ve seen reports of one flight not multiple. Keep your eyes peeled for updates. Mexico is about to find out. https://x.com/diligentdenizen/status/1882938343152857421?s=46&t=kLpR7SK71_6AWXmyoTI_RQ🔸

Trump Administration

Seeking More Aircraft for

The US Marine Corps are arriving at the southern border!



Trump was inaugurated Monday, and he has already done more for Americans than Biden did in 4 years.



BREAKING: Military planes have successfully deported illegal immigrants from Guatemala back to their home country.

UPDATE

Turns out it was FAKE NEWS NBC



🔸NEW: Regarding reports that Mexico rejected a Trump deportation flight on Thursday:



FOX is told by a senior State Department official that a miscommunication in MX and confusion around the DoD manifest for the flight is what led to MX’s rejection of the flight.



Per the official, Mexico was full steam ahead to accept the deportations - and would have if there hadn't been a misunderstanding regarding the paperwork.



FOX is told cooperation with Mexico is not an issue. Around 2,000 illegal aliens were deported to Mexico yesterday alone both on the ground and in the air, and that Mexico detained roughly 5,000 migrants in Mexico.



The official tells FOX that Mexican cooperation has been successful all week, and that Mexico has agreed to reimplement Remain in Mexico.



LEGAL BEAGLES 🐍💼🎤

BREAKING: Judge Jennifer Thurston (Fresno) is refusing to honor Trump’s pardon, and has ordered J6er to jail tomorrow on bogus charges from the raid of his home.



IF THESE JUDGES ARENT HELD IN CONTEMPT OF A PRESIDENTIAL ORDER AND ARRESTED, THESE JUDGES WILL TEAM UP AND GO ROGUE, IGNORING THE POWER OF THE WHITE HOUSE INDEFINITELY (THE EXECUTIVE BRANCH). ↩pvt_acct🔸

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has filed a motion in Georgia court to quash subpoenas issued by state legislators seeking to question her about her office’s investigation and prosecution of President Trump.



Badlands Media

ERS, DOGE, DOMESTIC 💲🐕🗑

🔸G’s boy Mark Moss on this topic..and the ERS. Good listen 👂

Shocking stat of the day:



Not a single major US government agency is occupying even 50% of their office space.



As a result, the Trump Administration is reportedly considering selling TWO-THIRDS of US government office buildings, per WSJ.



This comes at a time when office building prices have already fallen 30%+ from their highs.



A mass liquidation of US government office buildings would flood the already weak commercial real estate sector with more supply.



https://x.com/KobeissiLetter/status/1881713495890161879 ↩t.me/inmagnaexcitatio🔸

Brilliant news. Sick to the back teeth of these monstrosities.



https://x.com/doge/status/1882862487261114500?s=46🔸

It's almost like this whole thing was a regulatory scam to drive up energy prices and limit competition....



Democrats: we are against big oil and will beat them with the green new deal



Big oil:

"Trump's decision to withdraw the U.S. from international climate cooperation will not help their investment plans in the global transition to cleaner energy.



Bethany Williams, a spokesperson for the American Petroleum Institute — whose members include Exxon Mobil and Chevron — said the group has “long supported the ambitions of the Paris Agreement.”



Exxon’s CEO Darren Woods had made an early plea to the newly-elected president at the COP29 climate summit in Azerbaijan in November to keep the U.S. in the Paris pact"



RETVRN OF THE KING🔸

🔸Senate Confirms John Ratcliffe as Trump’s CIA Director, Marking Second Trump Cabinet Approval



https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/senate-confirms-john-ratcliffe-as-trumps-cia-director/🔸

ALL Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) have been BANNED in America



''I see no reason for the U.S. to have a central bank digital currency”



- Treasury Secretary pick Scott Bessent says during a Senate hearing



Donald Trump picked the right man https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/1882547497916330377 ↩t.me/gratefulpatriot🔸

🔸Trump’s Incoming Secret Service Director to Clean House on First Day in New Role – Up to 10 Senior Leadership Officials to be Ousted



I am so excited about this one!

🔸Pete Hegseth, President Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Defense, was confirmed in a narrow 51-50 Senate vote, with Vice President J.D. Vance casting the tie-breaking vote. Hegseth, an Army veteran and former Fox News anchor, faced significant opposition due to concerns about his qualifications, past behavior, and allegations of misconduct. Despite initial resistance from Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, and Mitch McConnell, Hegseth secured support from most GOP senators, including a crucial last-minute endorsement from Senator Thom Tillis.



🔸NEW - Kristi Noem has been confirmed as the new U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security with a 59 to 34 vote.



https://www.disclose.tv/id/z1xiblausm/

The Trump admin reportedly found around 75k of the 300k missing migrant kids that Mayorkas, Biden, and Kamala lost.



Mayorkas needs to be in jail.



JFK, RFK, MLK,Jr. FILES 🏛👻💥

Do it.

Make my head explode. ↩t.me/No_BS_NewS🔸

President John F. Kennedy and US Attorney General Bobby Kennedy forced the American Zionist Counsel to register as a foreign agent, blocking them from donating to US officials.



JFK was assassinated on November 22, 1963.



RFK was assassinated on June 5, 1968.



AIPAC replaced the American Zionist Counsel without any opposition.



TERRITORIAL EXPANSION🌎🏔🛳

🔸“President Donald Trump has now made it abundantly clear that his desire for the U.S. to acquire Greenland is not simply a passing flight of fancy.



American economic and security interests in Greenland are deeply rooted in U.S. history and strategy, going back to the 19th century, and journalists, commentators, foreign diplomats and denizens of the “deep state” do themselves a disservice by failing to recognize the president’s seriousness of purpose.



The time has come to stop debating Trump’s intentions and instead focus on how to implement the first major expansion of American territory since the McKinley administration, when Hawaii was annexed.

—————

The American and European pundit class first dismissed Trump’s interest in Greenland as a joke.



When that became untenable, it turned to blithely assuring the world that Trump lacked options to effectuate the historic American security interest in Greenland. Nothing could be further from the truth.



In the hands of an experienced dealmaker like Trump, the government has strong options to bring Greenland into the U.S. while strengthening our shared economic and security interests.”



🇩🇰🇪🇺❌🇺🇸 — " Mr. Trump, fuck off ", says Danish Right-wing Nationalist politician at European Parliament:



➡️ Danish MEP Anders Vistisen of the Danish People's Party surprised with a controversial speech that generated strong reactions.



➡️ Speaking in English, the far-right politician, an ally of VOX and other parties such as Viktor Orbán's Fidesz, declared:

"Greenland has been part of Denmark for 800 years, it is not for sale. Mr. Trump, fuck off."

➡️ The speech was reprimanded by European Parliament leaders because of the tone and language used.



On his Twitter/X Account, the Danish Nationalist said:

Greenland is not for sale. Greenland has been part of Denmark for 800 years, more then double of the time the US has existed.



Any true patriot should understand that this is an uacceptable attack on national sovereignty!

🇨🇦 Canadians don’t have true rights—just state-sanctioned privileges.



The Charter's first section says rights are "subject to reasonable limits."



Translation? You have rights… until the government decides you don’t.



Danish officials are "utterly freaked out" & in "crisis mode" after Trump told them he will acquire Greenland during a 45m call.



Trump was firm that USA will acquire Greenland during a call with Denmark's prime minister.



5 EU officials who were briefed about the call were in shock to find that Trump is serious.



The officials hoped he was joking, or his statements were just a negotiating tactic.



"[Trump] was very firm. It was a cold shower. Before, it was hard to take it seriously. But I do think it is serious and potentially very dangerous," one official said.



"The intent was very clear. They want it. The Danes are now in crisis mode. The Danes are utterly freaked out by this."



"It was a very tough conversation. He threatened specific measures against Denmark such as targeted tariffs."



Trudeau said he was going to resign and then shut down Parliament. He is now leading "Team 🇨🇦" in an aggressive stance towards a trade war with Trump.



Can he win?



AND A NEW RALLY!

Right Side Broadcasting Network YT

Trump begins speaking at 5:11:35🔸

AND LAST BUT NOT LEAST…

While the Left are obsessing over Nazi salutes, Trump is using EOs to undo the Dems’ disastrous policies, secure the border, conduct deportations, declassify assassination files, cut foreign aid, etc.



Perhaps them being distracted is not a bad thing.



(⬆ Same as Just suppose… told you we'd be seeing more of that!)

🌎🔸🗑🔻🐕🔸💼🔻👮

No super duper analysis here today. Just a sitrep. And an assessment that nearly every entity listed within the Inauguration Day speech is spectacularly on notice. But if you can't see that the runways are cleared for more than just deportations, keep watching. So much hitting the fan only us older mega info processing models can likely keep up. But the new kids on the block will be getting whiplash soon. Which apparently seems to be a necessary condition precedent to mass awakening. Then the rubber will likely be burning pretty well; at any time after that the vehicle could simply take off. Just as soon as the Awakening hits the gas pedal.

I think the usual phrase penned here is Buckle Up! Looks rather like a Wild (Mouse) Ride to a 50 something plus ten year old dead ahead. (Parents, siblings, carney operator, and doctor are all optional.)

