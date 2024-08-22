Canned my last peach, tomato, corn, mango, and plum. Whew! Nothing major until the apples come in now. So while we are still waiting on one more night of peak excitement from Chicago, I thought I would more document than delve into this yacht sinking off of the Sicilian coast.

🔸//The Wire//2200Z August 20, 2024//

//ROUTINE//

//BLUF: LUXURY YACHT SINKS OFF SICILY, VIPS REMAIN MISSING AT SEA. NO NEW INFO ON JBSA SHOOTING.//

-----BEGIN TEARLINE-----

-International Events-

Italy: The sailing vessel BAYESIAN sank off the coast of Sicily overnight, reportedly due to severe weather conditions. This vessel was owned by British software tycoon Mike Lynch and onboard the vessel were a number of VIPs, to include Morgan Stanley Chair Jonathan Bloomer. Of the 22x personnel onboard the vessel, 15x passengers and crew were rescued, including Lynch’s wife. Italian rescue and salvage crews have located the wreck of the vessel and have begun rescue/salvage operations as necessary. So far, one body has been recovered (the onboard chef), but all others not accounted for remain missing at sea.

-HomeFront-

-----END TEARLINE-----

Analyst Comments: The sinking of the BAYESIAN has drawn much interest due to events in the United Kingdom overnight. Yesterday, Stephen Chamberlain was struck and killed by a vehicle in Cambridgeshire. He was a defendant alongside Mike Lynch in the fraud scandal that emerged from the sale of their company (Autonomy) to Hewlett-Packard. Both Chamberlain and Lynch were acquitted in this trial two months ago, leading even mainstream media sources to note the extremely coincidental nature of both men meeting their untimely ends on almost the exact same day, under vastly different circumstances. Of course, the data itself doesn’t provide many concrete details support to this idea, beyond the timing and nature of the incidents themselves.

Analyst: S2A1

//END REPORT//

A 56-meter yacht called "Bayesian" was hit by a violent storm around 4 a.m. local time on Monday, as it carried 10 crew members and 12 passengers on board along the coast of Sicily. Included among the passengers were the chairman of Morgan Stanley International, Jonathan Bloomer, who is among those missing after the luxury yacht sank.



﻿﻿British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah were also missing.



Search and rescue efforts have resumed today.



Speak Truth to Power |

Sicily, Italy.



Five names of six missing persons in the Bayesian superyacht disaster have been released.



So, this is:



- "British Bill Gates", multibillionaire Mike Lynch.

- his daughter Hannah Lynch, 18.

- CEO of investment bank Morgan Stanley Jonathan Bloomer [photo top],

- one of New York's top lawyers, Christopher Morvillo [photo bottom].

- his wife Neda Morvillo.



NB: Christopher Morvillo, the same lawyer who in June 2024 helped Mike Lynch and his business partner Stephen Chamberlain win an $11.1 billion lawsuit against Hewlett-Packard, USA. Oh yeah... somehow it slipped my mind.. Stephen Chamberlain was in a car accident and died the day before the yacht crash.



"I spent three years getting you, f**ks, on this ship." ©

Mike Lynch’s net worth revealed: How rich is the missing British tech entrepreneur?

August 20, 2024 by Bogdan Stojkov

As the search continues, questions about Mike Lynch’s net worth are beginning to pop up around the web. Hence, in this piece, we explore the missing British tech entrepreneur’s finances, including his assets and investments, as well as all other relevant information.

Curious about the financial standing of the elusive British tech entrepreneur, Mike Lynch? Let's delve into his net worth and the sources of his wealth. #TechEntrepreneur #MikeLynch #NetWorth https://finbold.com/mike-lynch-net-worth

#MikeLynch 's Company in Close Relationship with Israeli Intelligence



❕The mystery surrounding the #Porticello shipwreck thickens, meanwhile the company Darktrace, owned by #MikeLynch, is discovered to have close ties to Israeli intelligence.



🔎The name of #MikeLynch has been on everyone's lips since his recent involvement in the shipwreck of #Ponticello, in the province of #Palermo where he was reported missing and although the search is ongoing, the chances of finding him alive are becoming increasingly negligible.



📎After it became known that his business partner, #StephenChamberlain , co-defendant with Lynch in a major #Usa fraud trial, died in a car accident, it has now emerged that #Darktrace, a cybersecurity company founded by Lynch himself, has more than consolidated relations with Israeli intelligence.

Search continues for six people missing after superyacht sinks off Sicily | BBC News



The search is continuing for six people missing off the coast of Sicily after the British-flagged superyacht Bayesian sank during a storm on Monday.



Divers are struggling to reach the cabins of the luxury yacht, saying there is a “world of objects” blocking access to the rooms.



Of the 22 people on board, 15 survived, six are missing- including British tech tycoon Mike Lynch - and one body has been found



Separately, it has emerged that Mike Lynch's co-defendant in a recent major legal case, Stephen Chamberlain, died on Saturday in a road accident.



For more news, analysis and features visit: www.bbc.com/news

#Sicily #MikeLynch #BBCNews

#MikeLynch

It's❗This is so scary, another death linked to the disappearance of tech mogul Mike Lynch

#MikeLynch

↩t.me/selvabrasiloficiall🇧🇷🔸

#MikeLynch, a British tech entrepreneur who once ranked on the Forbes billionaire list and founded software company Autonomy, is reportedly missing after a yacht sank off the coast of Sicily.

#Forbes

For more details: 🔗 https://on.forbesmiddleeast.com/82134e ↩t.me/Forbesmenaeng🔸

🔸British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch reported missing after superyacht sinks off Sicily



Read Full Article (CNBC)



#MikeLynch #BritishTech #SuperyachtSinking #Missing #Sicily ↩t.me/Technology_AI_Gadget_Daily_News🔸

🔹 The body of British technology mogul Mike Lynch was recovered on Thursday from the wreckage of a yacht that sank this week off the coast of Sicily during a violent storm.



🔹 But his 18-year-old daughter, Hannah, is still missing. The bodies of the other four people who disappeared when the boat sank have been recovered, Reuters reported.



🔹 The British-flagged luxury yacht Baysian, 56 metres (184 feet) long and carrying 22 passengers and crew, was anchored off the port of Porticello near Palermo when it disappeared beneath the waves within minutes due to bad weather. Fifteen people, including Lynch's wife, managed to escape and reach safety.

#إرم_نيوز #MikeLynch

🔸⚡️ Bayesian shipwreck, 2 victims identified



❕Confirmation has arrived regarding the 2 bodies identified in the wreck of the vessel that sank off the coast of Palermo, they are British billionaire Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter, Hannah.

↩t.me/tutti_i_fatti🔸

🔸Continuing the Story That Keeps Getting More Intriguing... Smells awfully familiar



Billionaire Mike Lynch won a court case against HP for $11 billion after a trial that lasted six years.



Lynch's colleague, top executive Stephen Chamberlain, also won his case against HP.



Their legal interests in court were represented by attorney Chris Morvillo.



Stephen Chamberlain was hit and killed by a car during a jog.



Attorney Chris Morvillo went missing after the yacht Bayesian sank.



Mike Lynch was also on the same yacht and is also missing.



Follow MM on Telegram🔸

Divers search for last missing person in British tech magnate’s superyacht shipwreck

Italian rescue divers recovered a fifth body on Thursday from the wreckage of British tech magnate Mike Lynch's family yacht, which sank earlier in the week during a severe storm off the coast of Sicily. The search for the sixth and final victim continued on Thursday, with divers scouring the superyacht's hull on the seabed nearly 50 meters underwater.

👉 Read more: https://f24.my/AY8B.g

So that's the cast of characters, a bit of background, and nearly the end of the cinematic climax. What's left though is a rabbit warren for the ages of dots, tunnels, and digs on how and why these events happen. What is different is the content depth and of course the reporting agencies. Did I say agencies? Of course, I meant Anons. Those pesty people who won't let the surface story ever suffice.

These are essentially two fairly complete threads from two different chat groups (private accounts u.n.o.). They're basically intact and have some degree of overlap. But weeding out that is usually a good way to miss something interesting if not vital.

We'll start with a video, though that gets that ball rolling very well. I'm sure you've seen this guy before.

“So we might be witnessing the CIA taking over this crazy AI tech company or..”



Just your average billionaire “boating accident” 🤔



Nothing to see here…



https://x.com/cancelcloco/status/1826018763466047598?s=46

#MikeLynch #Italy #Superyacht

↩t.me/Retards_TikTok🔸

The colorful chat:

Darktrace and Cybereason: The Intelligence Front Companies Seeking to Subjugate the World with the A.I. Singularity

Meet two power cybersecurity companies riddled with American, British, and Israeli intelligence agents who plan on using AI technology to target foreign populations as well as their own.

BY JOHNNY VEDMORE

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

15 MINUTE READ

https://unlimitedhangout.com/2020/11/reports/darktrace-and-cybereason-the-intelligence-front-companies-seeking-to-subjugate-the-world-with-the-a-i-singularity/

The neural net inspired AI security company DarkTrace, which Mike Lynch co-founded & which appointed Chamberlain as CFO in 2016, has Alan Wade (ex-CIA Chief Info Officer) on its advisory board — as well as the director of MI5. Wade worked with Ghislaine Maxwell’s sister Christine of PROMIS infamy on another tech called Chiliad.



Chiliad is a database & imaging software inspired by 9/11 and the Challenger explosion. Tagged with the branding slogan “Connect the Dots!”, Chiliad was intended to merge various disparate departments’ datasets & intel for anti-terrorism purposes. Sound familiar?



https://fixupx.com/KlonnyPin_Gosch/status/1826070246576345461

https://www.declassifieduk.org/the-son-of-julian-assanges-judge-is-linked-to-an-anti-data-leak-company-created-by-the-uk-intelligence-establishment/

Autonomy —> Darktrace



Thoma Bravo —> SolarWinds & Vanguard🔸

Election related threads



Thoma Bravo somehow responsible for certifying election cybersecurity in 25 states🔸

🔸Autonomy also scored high-profile tenders from U.K. and U.S. government agencies, including a contract to provide infrastructure to the U.S. Office of Homeland Security to analyze intelligence as part of the war on terrorism following 9/11.



A 2003 Guardian article described the company as “dealing with secret intelligence” and “among the few UK commercial organizations that stand to profit from the Iraq war.” It described the company’s technology as “advanced computer eavesdropping systems.”



At that time, the company held other contracts with U.S. government agencies including the army, NASA, and US intelligence agencies. GCHQ and MI6 were also believed to be clients.



Richard Perle, a former Pentagon appointee who at that time served as chair of the Pentagon’s defense advisory board, acted as one of the company’s directors.



Mike Lynch same lawyer as Epstein — Reid Weingarten.



https://www.politico.eu/article/missing-tech-tycoon-mike-lynchs-ties-to-uk-spy-chiefs/

Jonathan Bloomer connections🔸

Then the more text versions:

🔸"It seems Mike Lynch, currently missing at sea off the coast of Sicily, was deeply involved with the security services.



Lynch founded Autonomy in 1996. Their speciality was fingerprint recognition. This is covered in most of the press coverage as the company was at the centre of his recent trial for fraud in the US. However, what isn’t covered so much is the company he funded next: Darktrace.



Darktrace was founded in 2013 as a leading cyber AI company and were set-up to prevent data loss and data theft by “insider threats.” They were created as a response to Bradley Manning’s leaks to Wikileaks and founded just days after the first of Edward Snowden’s revelations was published by The Guardian. They were particularly concerned with stopping Wikileaks-style leaks of information.



They were seed-funded by Invoke Capital, a specialist technology investment fund headed by Lynch.



“Darktrace is the world’s leading cyber AI company and the creator of Autonomous Response technology.



Its self-learning AI is modeled on the human immune system and used by over 3,500 organizations to protect against threats to the cloud, email, IoT, networks and industrial systems. This includes insider threat, industrial espionage, IoT compromises, zero-day malware, data loss, supply chain risk and long-term infrastructure vulnerabilities.”



Darktrace is known for extensively hiring former spies and was founded when Lynch brokered a meeting between GCHQ officers and Cambridge mathematicians. The company boasts that it has former members of MI5, MI6, CCHQ, the CIA, the NSA, and the FBI on staff.



One of the co-founders was Stephen Huxter, a senior figure in MI5’s “cyber defence team” who became Darktrace’s managing director. Darktrace later appointed Dave Palmer, who had worked at MI5 and GCHQ, as its director of technology, while John Richardson OBE, director of security, had a long career in “UK government security and intelligence” working on “cyber defence”. - Source, declassifieduk.org



Sir Jonathan Evans, former director general of MI5 joined Darktrace’s board in an advisory role in 2013. Former foreign secretary Amber Rudd did so in 2020.



Interestingly, as a side note, one of the major investors in Darktrace is Vitruvian Partners. The vice-president and cyber-security adviser of Vitruvian Partners is Alexander Arbuthnot. His mother is Lady Emma Arbuthnot, the Westminster chief magistrate who oversaw the extradition proceedings against Julian Assange.



But such is Darktrace’s profile that CEO Nicole Eagan accompanied Prime Minister David Cameron on an official visit to Washington D.C. to discuss cyber security policy with then U.S. President Barack Obama.



It’s been quite a few months for Darktrace in 2024.



In April, it was announced that Darktrace is to be bought by US private equity firm Thoma Bravo in a deal worth 5.32 billion dollars (£4.25 billion).



In June, Lynch and his co-defendant Stephen Chamberlain were found not guilty at their fraud and conspiracy trial. Chamberlain worked with Lynch at Autonomy as Vice President of Finance and later became COO of Darktrace. They both left in 2018 when charges were filed.



Chamberlain was killed after being hit by a car on Saturday. 48 hours later Lynch’s yacht was sunk off Sicily"



From https://x.com/MichaelEWriter/status/1825648751618232215?t=3czD7L4_H8rU85rAJ7rBnQ&s=19

🔸You are not gonna fucking believe it. But the lawyer that got Mike Lynch off charges of money laundering was the same lawyer that represented Epstein and Roman Polanski. He is also dubbed the Bill Gates of the United Kingdom. ↩t.me/theyorkshirelassnews🔸

🔸Mike Lynch, a prominent figure in the British tech industry, became embroiled in controversy primarily due to the sale of his company, Autonomy, to Hewlett-Packard (HP) in 2011.



1. Sale of Autonomy to HP:



• Background: Mike Lynch founded Autonomy in 1996, and the company quickly became one of the most successful software companies in the UK. It specialized in data analysis and enterprise search software, and by 2011, it was one of the UK’s largest tech firms.

• The Sale: In 2011, HP acquired Autonomy for approximately $11 billion, a deal that was seen as a major move to bolster HP’s software division.

• Allegations of Fraud: Just a year after the acquisition, HP wrote down the value of Autonomy by $8.8 billion, claiming that Lynch and his team had misrepresented the company’s financial health, engaging in fraudulent accounting practices to inflate its value.

• Legal Battle: HP filed a lawsuit against Lynch and Autonomy’s CFO Sushovan Hussain, accusing them of fraud and seeking $5 billion in damages. Lynch denied the allegations, insisting that HP had mismanaged the acquisition. The case became one of the biggest legal battles in the tech world.



2. Court Rulings and Criminal Charges:



• UK Civil Case: In January 2022, the UK High Court ruled that HP had substantially won its case, finding that Lynch was liable for fraud. However, the exact damages Lynch would owe were still to be determined.

• Extradition to the U.S.: In 2019, Lynch was charged in the United States with fraud and conspiracy related to the Autonomy sale. The U.S. sought his extradition, which Lynch contested. The UK Home Secretary approved his extradition in January 2022, although Lynch has continued to appeal the decision. If extradited and convicted, Lynch could face significant prison time in the U.S.



3. Reputation and Industry Impact:



• Impact on the Tech Industry: The case significantly impacted Lynch’s reputation and raised broader questions about the regulation of accounting practices in tech companies, especially in high-value acquisitions.

• Ongoing Legal Battles: Lynch’s legal team has continued to fight the charges in both the UK and the U.S., maintaining that the issues with the HP deal were due to HP’s own failures rather than any fraud on his part.



4. Public Perception:



• Controversy and Debate: Lynch’s case has divided opinion, with some seeing him as a tech visionary unfairly targeted after a bad corporate merger, while others view him as emblematic of the problems with unchecked corporate greed and the need for stricter oversight in the tech sector.



5. Broader Implications:



• Corporate Governance: The case has had significant implications for how large tech deals are scrutinized and the responsibilities of both buyers and sellers in ensuring transparency and due diligence.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13757677/mike-lynch-bayesian-yacht-missing-sicily-british-entrepeneur.html

🔸Autonomy Corporation, founded by Mike Lynch in 1996, was a major player in the field of enterprise search and data analytics software. The company's flagship product, the Intelligent Data Operating Layer (IDOL), allowed organizations to extract meaning and insights from large volumes of unstructured data.



1. Government and Military Connections:

- Government Contracts: Autonomy's software, particularly IDOL, was widely adopted by various government agencies, particularly in the UK and the United States. The software's ability to analyze vast amounts of unstructured data made it particularly valuable for intelligence, law enforcement, and defense organizations.

- US Government: Autonomy had contracts with several U.S. government agencies, including the Department of Defense (DoD), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). The software was used for purposes such as intelligence analysis, counterterrorism efforts, and data mining.

- UK Government: In the UK, Autonomy’s software was used by various government departments, including intelligence services and the police, for similar purposes. The company’s success in securing these contracts was partly due to its ability to handle large-scale data analytics, a crucial need for national security and law enforcement.



- Military Applications: Given its capabilities, Autonomy's software found applications in military settings, including battlefield intelligence and surveillance. The ability to process and analyze data in real time made it a useful tool for military operations that required quick decision-making based on large and diverse data sources.



2. Potential Links to Israel:

- Technology Sector Overlap: While there is no widely documented direct connection between Autonomy and the Israeli government or military, it's important to recognize the global nature of the tech industry, particularly in areas such as data analytics and cybersecurity, where both the UK and Israel are significant players. There may have been interactions or partnerships through industry channels, but these would likely be business-driven rather than overt government-to-government collaborations.



- **Industry Relationships: Israel is known for its advanced cybersecurity and intelligence technology sector, often driven by alumni from Unit 8200, an elite intelligence unit of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Companies in this sector might have had indirect relationships or been influenced by technologies similar to those developed by Autonomy, but direct links are not evident in public records.



- Market Influence: Autonomy’s success in the enterprise software market, particularly in the field of unstructured data analytics, positioned it as a critical supplier for both commercial and government clients. The company’s products were utilized across various industries, including finance, healthcare, and media, in addition to government and military sectors.



- Intellectual Property and Technology Influence: Autonomy’s underlying technologies had far-reaching influence, setting the stage for advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data analytics. These technologies continue to be of interest to governments and military organizations worldwide, often through partnerships with private sector companies that build upon the foundational work done by companies like Autonomy.



The acquisition of Autonomy by HP was seen as a strategic effort to enhance HP’s offerings in enterprise software, particularly in the context of big data and analytics. However, the fallout from the deal, including allegations of financial misrepresentation and subsequent legal battles, overshadowed Autonomy's technological achievements.



The legal controversies surrounding the sale did not directly implicate Autonomy’s government and military clients, but they did raise concerns about the stability and reliability of the company’s products and services in these critical sectors.🔸

🔸Autonomy’s connections to government and military sectors were significant, particularly due to the value of its data analytics software in intelligence and defense. While there is no clear evidence of direct ties to the Israeli government or military, the company's role in the global technology landscape, particularly in areas of strategic interest to governments, suggests it operated in an environment where interactions with various national security sectors, including potentially Israel's, were likely through industry channels.🔸

🔸IDOL is intrinsically linked to AI through its core functionalities, which involve advanced machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language processing (NLP).



1. Machine Learning and Pattern Recognition



• Core Technology: IDOL was built using machine learning algorithms that enable it to understand and process unstructured data. This includes text, images, audio, and video. The platform learns from data patterns and can automatically classify, cluster, and retrieve information based on these patterns.

• Adaptive Learning: IDOL uses AI to adapt and improve over time. As it processes more data, it refines its models, becoming more accurate in tasks such as identifying relevant information, detecting anomalies, and recognizing entities.



2. Natural Language Processing (NLP)



• Text Analysis: employs NLP, a subfield of AI, to analyze and understand human language. This allows it to perform tasks like sentiment analysis, topic extraction, and language translation. NLP enables IDOL to parse and interpret the meaning of unstructured text data, making it useful in applications such as customer service, legal document analysis, and content management.

• Contextual Understanding: Through NLP, IDOL can understand the context and nuance of language, which is crucial for tasks like summarization, question answering, and semantic search. This contextual understanding is a significant AI-driven capability of IDOL.



3. AI-Driven Search and Retrieval



• Semantic Search: Unlike traditional keyword-based search engines, IDOL uses AI to perform semantic search, which understands the intent and meaning behind a query. This allows it to retrieve more relevant results, even if they don’t contain the exact search terms.

• Conceptual and Contextual Matching: IDOL’s AI capabilities enable it to match concepts and contexts rather than just literal terms. This is particularly useful in industries like legal and finance, where understanding the meaning behind terms is critical.



4. Multimodal Data Processing



• AI Integration: IDOL integrates AI to process and analyze multimodal data, including text, video, audio, and images. This capability is powered by AI models that can recognize patterns and extract insights across different types of data.

• Facial and Voice Recognition: Through AI, IDOL can perform tasks such as facial recognition in videos or voice recognition in audio files, making it valuable for security, surveillance, and media management applications.



5. Predictive Analytics



• Data Prediction: IDOL’s AI-driven analytics allow organizations to perform predictive analytics, where the system can forecast trends, detect potential issues, and recommend actions based on historical and real-time data. This predictive capability is used in areas such as risk management, marketing, and customer relationship management.



6. Automated Decision-Making



• AI-Powered Automation: By leveraging AI, IDOL can automate decision-making processes, such as classifying documents, routing customer inquiries, or identifying legal risks. This reduces the need for manual intervention and speeds up business processes.🔸

🔸Fields and Industries Using IDOL



• Legal and Compliance: IDOL is widely used in eDiscovery, compliance, and litigation support. It helps law firms and legal departments manage and analyze large volumes of documents and communications.

• Finance: Financial institutions use IDOL for fraud detection, risk management, and analyzing unstructured data related to markets, news, and customer communications.

• Healthcare: IDOL assists in processing medical records, research papers, and clinical data, enabling better decision-making and patient care.

• Media and Entertainment: Media companies utilize IDOL to analyze and manage content, from video and audio to social media, helping them tailor content to audiences and protect intellectual property.

• Government and Public Sector: Governments use IDOL for intelligence gathering, data analysis, and managing public records.



Government and Military Uses



• Intelligence and Surveillance: IDOL has been employed by various intelligence agencies and defense departments to analyze and retrieve information from diverse data sources, including communications, documents, and media files.

• Cybersecurity: The software is used to monitor and analyze threats, helping government agencies protect sensitive information and infrastructure.

• Law Enforcement: Law enforcement agencies use IDOL for digital forensics, including the analysis of communications, social media, and other digital evidence in criminal investigations.🔸

Darktrace Federal includes subject matter experts in critical infrastructure security and former members of the U.S. intelligence community who drove cyber operations at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and supported the National Security Agency (NSA) and DoD. The team, based in Reston, Virginia, will empower and assist federal agencies and military organizations to identify and disrupt cyber-attacks across digital environments and infrastructure.

https://darktrace.com/news/darktrace-announces-formation-of-new-u-s-federal-division-to-serve-and-protect-u-s-government-and-critical-infrastructure



Lynch became a co-founder, alongside Invoke Capital, of cybersecurity company Darktrace.🔸

🔸"Critical infrastructure" like election machines?🔸

🔸CISA

CISA

https://darktrace.com/news/darktrace-self-learning-ai-defends-organizations-across-all-16-cisa-critical-infrastructure-sectors-6

🔸Well the partners list is full

*Crowdstrike for one



https://darktrace.com/technology-partners





https://tore-says-show.simplecast.com/episodes/mon-20-feb-bigger-monsters-presidents-day-usurpers-layered-ops-panic-mode-pizza-meat-ultimate-truth?t=1h36m34🔸

🔸A "new" US Federal Division?

What division, under which agency? Is this like DHS's creation of CISA.

I clicked on a lot of their links and everything opened with the exception of their Investors, it wouldn't open 🤔

We are at this stage of the war. Evident covert ops hits and seeing what the undertow drags to shore. If you think corporate moguls did this over $11 billion (or less depending on the source) in this sloppy a fashion with the result of all this being disseminated in under a week, well, I still have that bridge. Or tomorrow maybe an anniversary edition Embraer plane. 📞☎📱

There are no coincidences. Not now at least, and maybe not ever. But our stage is getting wider as we begin to see the exposure and destruction of their corporate world. Not just ours anymore. This is how the cookie crumbles. Just stay out of the way of the falling crumbs.

