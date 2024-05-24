Lately, we have all been getting a PhD level education in an amorphous term we see printed and hear spoken of as “Democracy.” The vaunted experts from all over the world are showing (in addition to telling) us just what Democracy is and what it isn't. It is “Rules for Them” and “Laws for You.” It isn't remotely connected to terms like justice, liberty, or quality of life. (Whatever made you think that?) So we will begin with an extremely short historical tour, then wind up with the current clown shows from around the globe.

Just read this thread on Twitter. Since Socrates and Plato keep coming up in our time with BB and His family, this should be of interest.



A selection of panels from the thread:

I said brief - from Socrates to the near present. Democracy is supposed to be a form of government most likely to result in fair treatment of the population because of something called the “rule of law” - let's check in on that.

🔸Today, I'll be giving you a lesson in international law. “I'll be, I'll be” (c)

Briefly, but each episode can be described in detail if desired.

Some examples from the last 30 years.



Invasion of Somalia. The Americans invaded in 1992 on the pretext of “fighting hunger” and “helping African children,” but instead began taking over the country, facing strong resistance from local residents.

In 1986, major American oil companies Conoco, Amoco, Chevron, and Philips received licenses to explore and develop oil and gas fields in Somalia. And Westinghouse was going to mine uranium there.

And in 1991, the Somalis overthrew the pro-American dictator. And guess what? It immediately became clear that there is a serious lack of democracy in the country (you need to understand). Once again: as soon as 🔻the dictator was overthrown🔺.



Bombing of Yugoslavia. Illegal aggression of the United States and its NATO allies against Yugoslavia. There was no UN mandate (UN Security Council approval), and no legal grounds for aggression.

NATO claimed that "the Serbs were carrying out ethnic cleansing" and allegedly killed several thousand Kosovo Albanian civilians. But, please note, in 25 years no names of the “victims” have been identified. Not one. Because they didn’t exist, it’s a fiction.

Meanwhile, the Kosovars, who actually killed the Serbs, were not bombed.



NATO’s excuse: “The UN Charter prohibits unprovoked aggression only from individual countries, but coalitions are allowed.”

Holy shit, right?

That is, in their opinion, Russia needed to bring an entire coalition (CSTO and SCO) to Ukraine for the SMO to be justified?



Desert Storm. Here the coalition had a UN mandate. No complaints.



Second invasion of Iraq. But here the NATO coalition had no legal grounds for the invasion. Not the slightest. The US attacked Iraq “because we can.”



Invasion of Afghanistan. Likewise, there is no legal basis for the invasion. Fairy tales about “they were involved in 9/11” do not count. Because the United States accused Iraq, Afghanistan, and even Saudi Arabia of this.

Again, NATO troops fought not with al-Qaeda (a banned terrorist organization), but with the Afghan government forces, who, moreover, had nothing to do with the events in New York.



Invasion of Libya. Again, no UN mandate, no legal grounds for aggression, and stories about the “no-fly zone” do not justify the sinking of ships and shelling of ground targets.

The country has been plunged into a protracted civil war (lasting for over 10 years), and 150+ billion Libyan money in Western banks has been plainly stolen.

The funny thing is that it was argued that “this is how democracy is implanted.” The current leadership of Libya, which replaced Gaddafi, is anything but democratic (and no elections are being held).



Plus a series of pro-American coup d'etats (the so-called “color revolutions”), instigated from abroad and representing interference in the internal affairs of sovereign countries and acts of aggression.

Yes, little ones, an attempt to organize a coup in another country is a casus belli.



And this junta, up to its ears in the blood of millions of people they have killed in different countries, screams about “commitment to international peace” and “Russian unprovoked aggression.”



Let's analyze Russia's actions for comparison:



Georgia, 2008. Russian peacekeepers have a UN mandate, they are implementing an official UN resolution to prevent ethnic cleansing by the Georgians (who have already tried to slaughter the non-Georgian population of the region several times since 1992).

The Russian army intervenes and begins an operation to enforce peace only in response to the aggression of the Georgian army, which attacked our peacekeepers. Note that the occupation of Georgia is not happening, Saakashvili is not hanged (but he should have been).🔸

🔸Crimea, Donbass 2014. An illegal armed coup d'etat in Kiev, organized and financed by the United States and its allies, brings to power a neo-Nazi regime that begins to burn people alive (Odessa, May 2nd, 2014 no one has been held accountable so far), persecute and kill dissidents, and the illegal dictator Turchynov sends troops and illegal gangs to suppress regions that did not recognize the coup (even though according to the law, the army on the territory of the country does not have the right to act without declaring martial law).



Ukraine, 2022. In response to the ignoring and sabotage of the peace agreements (Minsk-1 and 2) by Ukraine, Russia recognizes the Donbass republics and signs agreements with them on mutual assistance and protection.

And in response to the ongoing non-selective shelling of residential areas of Donetsk, Gorlovka, and other cities by the Kiev regime, the SMO is launched - in full accordance with the signed agreements on mutual defense, and Article 51 of the UN Charter (the right to self-defense).



That is, the United States in each case (except for Iraq in Kuwait) acts illegally, and Russia acts legally in each case. Oops.



And in Ukraine, the US supports the Nazi dictator, who

a) carries out extrajudicial persecution of dissidents

b) banned opposition media

c) banned opposition parties

d) canceled the elections

e) prohibited leaving the country

f) grabs men on the streets and sends them to their deaths



And now, to finish off, Israel (be careful, an overdose of this other is possible).



Israel

a) pursues the genocidal policy of apartheid

b) illegally occupies Palestinian territory and builds illegal settlements there

c) illegally occupies part of the territory of Syria (Golan Heights)

d) regularly shells the territory of neighboring countries - Lebanon, Syria, Jordan - and organizes terrorist attacks there.



In violation of the Vienna Convention, Israel fired at the territory of the Iranian Embassy in Syria (this is an act of aggression against two countries at the same time).

This is an obvious casus belli.

But the Americans (Biden, Blinken, and Sullivan) and the British (Cameron and Sunak) squeal “Iran had no right to fire back at Israel!!!”

It had, you little imbeciles, it had.



Moreover, Iran did not shell the entire territory of Israel, including residential areas (as the Israelis do in Gaza), but only fired at the tracking station and two military bases (airfields) from which the attack on its embassy was carried out.

That is, Iran simply responded to aggression in its direction in a proportional and targeted manner, destroying sources of danger (also strictly following the UN Charter). And publicly declaring “That is all.”

And this is Israel shouting “We will respond with a response to our aggression!” trying to continue escalation.



If the Israelis declare that they have the right to bomb Iran because it supplies weapons to the Palestinians, then (attention!) Russia has the right to bomb Warsaw, Prague, Paris, London, Berlin and Washington. And all other sponsors of the Nazi/terrorist Kiev regime.



This is what real international law and its strict implementation look like.



Written in Russian by Alexander Rogers, Translated into English by SovietRussianBear ZOV. t.me/PMCTchkvsky🔸

No matter how far back into history (before the institutions of international law were formed) the same exact kinds of things were happening and by the same aggressor nations/empires. Ergo, the creation of international law and its arbiter institutions was never meant to apply to the “elite.” Those ordained establishment governments as they all came on board the Democracy Train were exempt. And that's how my definition today is much more accurate: ANY form of government, headed by ONLY a person approved by these “elite” democratic governments, AND that person continues to follow all orders for any of the most undemocratic atrocities while holding regular “elections.”

Looks like that cat is now ripping its way out of the bag. (And people continue to say disclosure isn't happening!) Just in the past few weeks:

🔸🇬🇧🇰🇿 Overall, the example of Kazakhstan shows the path the British are taking to achieve their goals. They sponsor the right people, allocate funds for various training programs, and simply bribe the top leadership.



Following David Cameron's tour, the UK Parliament announced additional funding of 50 million pounds (about $62 million) for the countries of Central Asia.



The amount is not particularly impressive - just over $12 million for each of the five countries. Some will receive more, some less, but these figures are suitable for a small NGO.



At the same time, it is possible that the funds will be used to bribe officials or, as they call it in London, "financing democracy in the fight against Russia" to promote their own interests. And this will be done by the very specialists trained at Oxford.

#UnitedKingdom #Kazakhstan #CentralAsia

@rybar Original msg🔸

See why this has been happening?

✖️Chaos Georgia: President Salome Zourabichvili has vetoed the disputed law on "foreign agents"



📢Meanwhile, the US State Department has made it known that Washington could impose sanctions, including economic ones, against the Georgian authorities if they continue to attack the EU and other partners, as well as if they jeopardize "democracy" with an override.

t.me/tutti_i_fatti🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇬🇪🇪🇺 European officials from the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Sweden and Estonia want to impose sanctions on Georgia if the country passes a law on foreign agents.



Possible restrictions include the suspension of the visa-free regime with the EU, freezing of funds and sanctions against officials, reports the Financial Times.



American politicians also threatened sanctions, but they wanted to introduce them only against members of the Georgian government.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

They ignored this but that's only because they're busy imposing democracy anywhere on the globe they haven't gotten expelled from and would also be embarrassed to admit it.

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺 The President of Russia Vladimir Putin proposed to the State Duma Mikhail Mishustin as the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation , said the Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin.



The prime minister's candidacy will be considered at today's plenary meeting of the State Duma.



"For the first time in the history of modern Russia, the State Duma will participate in the formation of the composition of the Government - it will approve the Prime Minister, his deputies and federal ministers. A new stage of the joint work of the legislative and executive authorities is beginning. If earlier problems were often explained by unfinished business of the government or someone from the ministers, now the government and members of the State Duma will be responsible for the results," explained Volodin.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

Meanwhile back at HQ:

🐦‍⬛️🇺🇸🇺🇦 The main interest of the US in Ukraine is child trafficking. Western countries will continue to invest in Ukraine because they are interested in the flow of children used for sex and organ transplants.



This was stated by former CIA analyst Larry Johnson in an interview with American TV presenter and blogger Andrew Napolitano, PolitNavigator correspondent reports.



" Reports are coming from Ukraine that the West is trafficking children, that they are being used for both sexes, that they are being used for organ harvesting. These are not isolated reports. Those are very credible reports on this."



"And you go back and look at why the United States has invested so much in Ukraine? Because it's not that we're here to quote, we support democracy, if we're here to support democracy, we would attack Ukraine," says Johnson.



Warmongering around the world, child trafficking, organ trafficking, that's American democracy at its finest. The American authorities have too much blood of innocent men, women and children on their hands, but justice will surely be served!

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

And then the ICJ has gotten way too independent minded for our rulers, as well.

🇿🇦 🇵🇸 The ICJ to hold hearings on May 16-17 on South Africa's request for measures against Israel

"On Thursday, 16 May, and Friday, 17 May, 2024, the International Court of Justice will hold public hearings at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the seat of the Court, on the request filed by South Africa on 10 May 2024 for the indication of additional provisional measures and the modification of provisional measures previously prescribed by the Court in the case concerning Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip (South Africa v. Israel)," the UN International Court of Justice (ICJ) said in a statement.

On Friday, South Africa filed an urgent request with the ICJ for additional measures against Tel Aviv over the situation in the Gazan town of Rafah, where Israeli troops launched a military operation on Monday.

t.me/sputnik_africa🔸

And that's after they were told most of this:

🇺🇸🇮🇱 Speaker of the US House of Representatives said that Israel and states "do not fall under the jurisdiction of the ICC”



According to Speaker Mike Johnson, Congress can take any action against the International Criminal Court, including sanctions. Earlier, President Biden, like many American politicians, called the ICC's request for the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu outrageous.



"In the absence of leadership from the White House, Congress is exploring all options, including sanctions, to punish the ICC and ensure that its leadership faces consequences if it takes steps in that direction." "If the ICC is allowed to threaten the Israeli leadership, we could be next," Johnson said.



It is unclear how Washington's position on the warrant against Netanyahu will compare with its position on the same warrant against Vladimir Putin, which the ICC issued last year. Then the states welcomed the court's anti-Russian steps, calling them absolutely legitimate.

🐦‍⬛️🇮🇱 Israeli President Isaac Herzog attacked International Criminal Court Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan for his announcement that he would seek arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Galant, as well as Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar for war crimes.



"The statement of the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court is more than outrageous and shows how the international legal system is in danger of collapsing" - said Herzog and called

"the free world to condemn it."



When the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin under completely false, fabricated pretexts, it was not considered a "collapse of the global justice system." They themselves invented the "kidnapping of Ukrainian children," despite the fact that there was no kidnapping and that the children are not Ukrainians, and they themselves issued a "wanted warrant." But everyone turned a blind eye that cynical setup.



In Israel, they turn a blind eye to the fact that in Ukraine, those who killed both Slavs and Jews and who carried out the massacre in Babi Yar have been elevated to a cult. In Israel they "don't notice" that a new "religion" was created in Ukraine with its own "deities,” by the way, killers of Jews.

But Israel swallowed this too. Israel accepts the scum who escaped from Russia, who throw mud at the Russians.



Therefore, the cry of Israel does not move anyone. After all, they will inevitably have to answer for the mass destruction of people, but not in front of some corrupt ICC.

t.me/istocni_front🔸

🇺🇳 International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan reportedly received threats while investigating senior Israeli officials, and was told by a senior official that "the court was made for Africa and thugs like Putin," not the West and its allies.

🍏🍎🍐🍊

🇺🇸🇮🇱🇷🇺 What’s the difference between Russia and Israel?



“The difference between Russia and Israel is that Israel is a democratic state" says State Department spokesperson.



So, if the USA confirms that a country is a "democracy" according to their opinion, that country has the right to commit genocide and massacre.



This becomes terrible and dangerous.

t.me/megatron_ron🔸

NEW:

🇺🇸🇮🇱 Netanyahu:



"Charging me for crimes in Gaza is like charging George Bush for 9/11"

t.me/Megatron_ron🔸

⚡️🇺🇸 RULES BASED WORLD ORDER, IN ALL ITS GLORY: Mike Johnson, Speaker of U.S House of Representatives, threatens to punish the International Criminal Court (ICC) with "aggressive legislation."



Johnson threatens the ICC prosecutor directly, "to put him in his place," as well as with sanctions against the Court itself - if they proceed with the arrest warrant for Netanyahu.



The ICC is imperfect and participates in selective justice - like we saw with the unjustifiable arrest warrant for Putin (in light of the decades-long context for the reasons for the Special Operation.) But this is just blatant, mafia style blackmail of an organization by the US...

t.me/IntelRepublic🔸

Assorted other clowns weigh in:

🔸Chancellor of Austria: We fully respect the independence of the ICC. However, it is incomprehensible that the leader of the terrorist organization Hamas, whose stated goal is the destruction of the State of Israel, is mentioned at the same time as the country's democratically elected representatives. t.me/infantmilitario🔸

Look who is BIG mad…



🇭🇺 🇮🇱 Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban spoke out against the ICC and in defense of Benjamin Netanyahu.

| 💜🇷🇺 RD🔸

🇺🇳🧑‍⚖️ It turns out that the ICC cannot issue arrest warrants for representatives of countries outside its jurisdiction, says a State Department spokesman. Can you imagine?😅

| 💜🇷🇺 RD🔸

🇮🇱 “This won’t stop me or us”



Netanyahu responded to the ICC's call to arrest him. The Israeli Prime Minister called the initiative “scandalous.”



Israeli President Herzog, in turn, called on the world to condemn the ICC decision. t.me/cbctvaz🔸

🔸Israeli Permanent Representative to the UN Gilad Erdan criticized the minute of silence in memory of the Iranian President in the Security Council: “The Council, which makes no effort to free our abductees, today bowed its head to the man who is responsible for the murders and massacres of many thousands of people in Iran, Israel and all over the world. What's the next step? A minute of silence in the Council on the anniversary of Hitler's death? The Security Council has become a threat to world peace. It's a shame!" t.me/infantmilitario🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇨🇿🇮🇱 Prime Minister of the Czech Republic condemned the idea of ​​the ICC to issue a warrant for Benjamin Netanyahu



Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala stood up for his Israeli colleague and said that the actions of the international criminal court were "completely unacceptable.” According to him, the attack by Hamas on October 7 last year led to genocide in the Gaza Strip and the suffering of the Palestinian people.



"The proposal to issue an arrest warrant for representatives of the democratically elected government together with the leaders of the Islamist terrorist organization is appalling and completely unacceptable. We must not forget that Hamas attacked Israel in October and killed, wounded and kidnapped thousands of innocent people.” It was this completely unprovoked terrorist attack that led to the current war in Gaza and civilian casualties in Gaza, Israel and Lebanon," Fiala said.



🇷🇺 Let's note that a year ago, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin, accusing the Russian president of "illegally deporting Ukrainian children" to Russia.



Petr Fijala then said that the EU countries are ready to comply with the court's decision, and that Russia is "getting closer to the worst regimes we know from the past."

😔 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🇺🇸 🇮🇱 The United States called the ICC’s desire to issue an arrest warrant for Netanyahu a disgrace



Antony Blinken said Washington did not support the move. t.me/cbctvaz🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇮🇱🇺🇸 US Secretary of State Blinken stated that:



The US rejects the International Criminal Court prosecutor's claim that he is seeking arrest warrants for Israeli officials, as well as arrest warrants for Hamas terrorists.



We reject the prosecutor's comparison of Israel to Hamas. This is embarrassing. Hamas is a brutal terrorist organization that has carried out the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust and is still holding dozens of innocent people, including Americans.



The procedure is to first allow the country's internal judicial system to resolve the matter;



The court has no authority to discuss this matter or the affairs of Israel. Since Israel is not a member state of the court, the decision opens up the possibility of a hostage deal.



President Biden also said that:

Calling for arrest warrants is a scandal, without comparison to Hamas, and we will support Israel in its defense.

😔 t.me/istocni_front🔸

One thing that Democracy used to actually be but no longer is - governmental bodies steeped in decorum.

👀 Taiwan, clashes in parliament



🔘Several parliamentarians from opposing factions started strong clashes in the Parliament of the island of Taiwan, a few days before President-elect Lai Ching-te took office without a legislative majority.

t.me/tutti_i_fatti🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇨🇳 🇹🇼 Fighting in the Taiwan Parliament, part two:



Taiwanese lawmakers continue to struggle amid passage of reforms to tighten government control. At least one MP had to be taken to hospital with a head injury after the debate.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

👆 Begets cartoon version👇

Congress yesterday. She NAILS it!!



****LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL!!!!!!!**** 😂😂😂 <private user>🔸

t.me/davidavocadowolfe 🥑🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇺🇸 Watching hockey, drinking alcohol and fighting - this is how the meeting of the Oversight Committee of the US House of Representatives took place.



Congressmen gathered to vote on whether to impeach Attorney General Merrick Garland for contempt of Congress.



The meeting was interrupted after Marjorie Taylor Green insulted her colleague Jasmine Crockett. She said: “I think your false eyelashes are preventing you from reading.



Later, the vote was interrupted again when it emerged that congressmen who were not members of the committee had been drinking alcohol in the room

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

Are they announcing the next false flag?



Or is this just another element of fear porn campaign?



You can never have too many things for people to be afraid of.

And also used to command a modicum of respect:

USA, survey: a random group of people would govern better than Congress



👓A majority of likely voters in the United States believe that a randomly chosen group of people would govern the country better than the current U.S. Congress, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll released Friday.



54% of likely voters surveyed believe that a group of people chosen at random from a telephone book would address the country's problems better than current legislators.

t.me/tutti_i_fatti🔸

The Paradox of Free Speech: Insights Only from Former Officials?



I've noticed a very strange phenomenon. Whenever I come across sensible thoughts from Western sources, they always seem to come from people with the prefix "ex-": ex-advisor, ex-military, ex-congressman, ex-official. In other words, these are all people who once held positions but no longer do. Therefore, they can freely and sensibly express their thoughts.



This raises the question: how democratic is this Western democracy if an official always speaks only according to the agenda dictated by the elites, and only after leaving office can they freely say what they think?



Of course, now someone might say that things are even worse in Russia and even provide some examples. However, Russia, both politically and on a human level, does not run around the world waving the flag of democracy and imposing its values on others.



What do you think about this?

#InfoDefenseAuthor

📱 InfoDefenseENGLISH🔸

Democracy is no longer a subject of esteem. Instead it has become a platform to launch atrocities and genocide at will.

America 🇺🇸 by Kukryniksy, 1981

t.me/strategic_culture🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇳🇱 Amsterdam: Police officers attack their own citizens in the name of Israel



Had this happened in Iran, Russia or China, these scenes would have made international news and Western governments would have expressed protest and outrage.



Western democracy based on rules by necessity.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

t.me/irishmaninrussia🔸

🇺🇸❌🇺🇳🇵🇸 — 📰 HalalFlow via @GeoPWatch: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Arab American leaders: If Palestine becomes a state, there will be global starvation



➡️ US Secretary of State Blinken warned if United Nations recognizes Palestine as an independent State, United States, allies and affiliated businessmen will cut funding for UN, thus cutting United Nations ability to run huminitarian aid for Global South countries.

🔗 HalalFlow 🔸

Paradoxically, it adopts special needs juvenile aliens when convenient.

“No matter what the American elites defend in Ukraine, this is not democracy”: The United States is already writing that Zelensky’s Ukraine is not a democracy at all, and the Ukrainians themselves want peace with Russia.



“The real problem with holding presidential elections in Ukraine right now is that Ukrainians might vote to end the war. Pretending that the war in Ukraine, now in its third year, is about “defending democracy,” as our political elites in Washington insist, is becoming increasingly difficult. This is particularly evident now that Antony Blinken is handing over billions of US taxpayer dollars to Ukraine, declaring that the presidential election will not take place until “conditions permit”, and then going to a popular Kiev nightclub to play a cover of a Neil Young song. And this is after Russia went on the offensive.

Zelensky, meanwhile, repeats the mantra that Ukraine needs even more Western support. Now no one really believes in this, just like in the fact that Ukraine, which was one of the most corrupt countries in the world before the war, is a bastion of democracy. Blinken's talk of postponing the election so that "all Ukrainians" can vote is just a cynical ploy to help prevent elections from happening in the near future. Zelensky likely knows that Ukrainians, given the chance, would vote his regime out of office and will seek peace talks with Moscow that Zelensky’s Western sponsors will not allow.” t.me/belvestnik🔸

🇪🇪 🇷🇺 Putin seeks to make life in Ukraine impossible in order to create a migration crisis in the EU - Estonian PM Kaja Kallas

“Russia is pushing migrants across the border because the Russian authorities are using it as a weapon. While respecting human rights, EU countries have an obligation to accept these people.”

From the creators of "Putin seeks to weaponize corruption in Ukraine" (c)

| 💜🇷🇺 RD🔸

Berbock continues to blame the President of the Russian Federation for all failures



German Foreign Minister Annalena Bärbock joined the general European crowd and said that Germany considers Zelensky the legitimate president of Ukraine.



She noted that Ukrainians would like to vote in the presidential elections, however, according to her, Vladimir Putin deprived them of this opportunity.



Previously, Baerbock has repeatedly accused the Russian President of all sins, in particular, the desire to drag NATO into a war, the lack of intention to negotiate, organizing espionage and recruiting agents to carry out terrorist attacks in Germany, as well as using food as a weapon.

The list of accusations does not end there. Vladimir Putin is to blame for all failures in the security and economy of European countries. It also did not bypass Alexander Lukashenko.



It is difficult to overestimate the capabilities of the leaders of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation, but it is time for European politicians to address internal problems and pay attention to the citizens of their countries.

➡️ t.me/Grantoyed.by🔸

🇺🇸🇺🇦⚔️🇷🇺 U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson would allow Ukraine to strike Russia with American weapons:

"I think we should allow Ukraine to conduct the war the way they see fit. They need to be able to fight back, and I think our attempts to micromanage these efforts are not good policy for us."

🔴 t.me/DDGeopolitics🔸

🇺🇦🇪🇺🤡"I asked Zelensky if he was legitimate, and I got a positive answer. The question is closed," Borrell.



This is not a joke!

t.me/Slavyangrad | Andrei 👋🔸

t.me/irishmaninrussia🔸

“Those who raise the question of Zelensky’s legitimacy are the enemies of Ukraine and political scum”



This was stated by Verkhovna Rada Speaker Stefanchuk.

t.me/ukr_leaks_eng🔸

And especially if they have a flair for “€l€¢T°0π$”!

⚠️ NEW: Snap UK General Election Expected to Be Announced Wednesday for July 4 - BBC



Ministers expect Rishi Sunak to inform them in a meeting later Wednesday that he will be heading to Buckingham Palace to ask the King to dissolve Parliament for a general election on July 4. t.me/RiseGS🔸

🇬🇧 After today's announcement by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak about the United Kingdom elections scheduled for July 4, a video of a statement made by controversial MP and British politician Andrew Bridgen less than two weeks ago has gone viral in Britain:



"We are actually at war with Russia... They won't tell people until probably July or August...[...] Rishi has told the Globalists that he doesn't want to be Prime Minister during the war."

🍏🍎🍐🍊

t.me/istocni_front🔸

There are a few grownups in the room, though. Winning against overwhelming odds!

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin welcomed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)'s resolution to urge the Security Council to reconsider Palestine's bid for full membership at the world body during a press briefing in Beijing on Monday.



The spokesperson said the latest resolution gives Palestinians 'new rights and privileges' and 'reflects the will of the international community.'



"These special arrangements are a remedy for the long-standing historical injustice suffered by Palestine," he added. "And a correction for the abuse of veto power by the United States. The resolution makes it clear that the relevant arrangements are exceptions and do not constitute a precedent."

#GazaGenocide t.me/PressTV🔸

👲 The fate of non-profit and non-governmental organizations in Belarus and Russia



In recent years, there has been an increasing number of non-profit non-governmental organizations (NGOs), whose activity raises many questions in society. In particular, this applies to foreign NGOs that, under the guise of charity and human rights protection, engage in political activities, interfering in the internal affairs of Belarus and Russia.



This gave rise to a discussion about how correct the decision to liquidate such organizations would be. After all, on the one hand, they can contribute to the development of society, but on the other, their actions can damage the sovereignty and stability of the country.



From the position of a patriot of Belarus, we can say that the legal liquidation of those NGOs that are engaged in anti-state activities is the right decision.



It is important to understand that the idea of ​​eliminating NGOs does not imply the destruction of all organizations of this type. Many of them make a great contribution to the development of society, providing support in the educational, cultural and social spheres. But those who use their platform to undermine the state system threaten the stability and security of our country.



Belarus, like any other state, has the right to self-determination and independence. Interfering in the internal affairs of a country under the guise of “protecting human rights” or “promoting democracy” is unacceptable.



Therefore, by talking about the elimination of certain NGOs, we are defending our sovereignty and striving for a stable and secure future. This decision is not an attack on freedom of speech or association, it is simply a measure of self-defense.



Thus, the liquidation of those NGOs that interfere in the internal affairs of Belarus and Russia is the right decision. The authorities of the countries carry out a detailed inspection of all NGOs so as not to become an obstacle to the work of those organizations that are truly engaged in socially useful and important work. t.me/belvestnik🔸

If you haven't gotten the upshot here yet - the bottom line is that you cannot vote your way out of this mess. The best governments and leaders still have lots of room for improvements they'll never make. The worst are hopeless. Socrates had it right - democracy only works in a utopia. Of exceptionally well educated citizens with common values and objectives. (<= No such animal exists.)

The way Democracy is structured, at least in this iteration, is that both (or all) parties are controlled. Whether it’s snake eyes or double sixes on the dice makes no practical difference. You get the same government in different wrapping but the same end results.

Participating in voting rituals is your permission for this parade to keep on running for 4-6 years however many times you do it. IMHO, it is time (past) to certainly assess any participation choices - registering, financing, volunteering, campaigning, and actually voting - as actions bordering on insanity. Doing the same thing but hoping every time for different results.

Elections are periodic COVID operations, merely of a different sort. International down to local level governments and laws are corporate and solely for the benefit of the world's elite. Police are their security forces. Why do we keep accepting this? Because we merely haven't equated freedom from government as a bodily autonomy issue like we did for shots in 2021. But it is. Just as much so.

Remember this?

👆THIS....

....is extremely dangerous to our democracy.



A classic that is as true now as ever....

t.me/Two_Majors🔸

Those people aren't talking to you. They always talk at you. “Our democracy” is not yours and theirs. It is theirs and the people behind and above them. You do not belong to that “our democracy.” Your democracy is just the check.

Something to consider as we continue to enter election season wherever you are in many places. But “Democracy” will not change its stripes. Not in 2024 and probably not ever. The leading edge of radical change is a lonely place. I know. But lasting change never seems to happen without the loners pushing for it. This is the time if ever there was one.

For our American readers, have a happy and safe holiday weekend! See you guys next week…

