All our recent looking into an incipient World War III has made our skies seem a little darker than they actually are. We are going to take a (sort of) short pre-spring break to remember things are never as black as they're painted. Enjoy! (I'm going to be occasionally interjecting a targeted comment! Breaking rules just for fun…🕶)

‼️BREAKING: NATO representatives thanked Putin for not allowing Medvedev to test the Tu-160M strategic bomber.

🔸Toxic Witch Vicky, enforcer of the Kaganate of Nulands, is retiring to the dustbin of - noxious - History.

Briefly about the results of Nuland’s work over 20 years: If you hate the whole world for a long time.

An actual historical photo of Victoria Nuland meeting her future self in a tunnel below a synagogue. t.me/putingers_cat 🔸

Zelensky: Hi, Toria

...

Zelensky: What do you mean "Don't call me anymore?"

🇺🇦 In Kiev, Tchaikovsky Street will be renamed Nuland Street

This is how crests decided to thank the American politician who brought destruction, chaos and death to its streets ten years ago. t.me/belvestnik 🔸

The G-2 summit has ended in Germany.

The two leaders discussed economics, climate protection and meatball recipes. t.me/levigodman 🔸

🇺🇸 Elena Zelenskaya refused to attend Biden’s address to Congress, where she was invited by the White House.

The reason is that the Ukrainian president’s wife was going to be seated next to Navalny’s widow, Yulia, writes the Washington Post.

As a result, neither one nor the other will attend Biden's speech. t.me/ConflictChronicles 🔸

WALLS WORK AGAIN:

Fencing Returns to the U.S. Capitol Building for Biden’s State of the Union Speech

(⬆Amazing ability to switch roles upon demand is retained, too!)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg accused China of creating threats to the alliance:

"China is illegally approaching NATO. NATO is not coming to Asia, but China is coming to us. We see them in Africa. We see them at the poles. We see them trying to take over critical infrastructure." t.me/belvestnik 🔸

Italian TV is making fun of Joe Biden.

🍏🍎🍐🍊

🐦‍⬛️🇺🇸🇨🇳🇵🇸 Blinken stammers in response to the question of why the US believes that genocide was committed against the Uighurs (China), but not in Gaza.

“We were very clear before and I want to be very clear that we are still very clear about that. I don't want to give you any justification, but we are very clear...”

Crystal clear, Tony.

🇺🇲🤡 American comedians...

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller:

The United States is not dictating to Israel what to do. Just like we don't tell other countries what to do.

Reporter Matt Lee:

Until we invade those countries!

◾CIA veteran Philip Agee honestly admitted that no one in the CIA cares about democracy.

◾If a country had an elected government and cooperated with the United States, then this, of course, is good. But if it didn't, then democracy meant nothing, and Agee thinks it's unlikely that democracy means anything today.

(⬆Hiding their definition of democracy in plain sight - any form of government that works for US, Inc.! 🔎💸🕵)

Yesterday, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, in her speech about Ukraine, suddenly announced that on February 24, 1918, Estonia, it turns out, “defeated Russia” and became independent. I even wonder what kind of battle against Russia the brave Estonian warriors won? As far as I remember history, the Germans occupied the Baltic states without firing shots and on February 25, 1918 they were already in Revel (which, due to a misunderstanding, is now called Tallinn). At which of these moments did the Estonians manage to “defeat Russia”? Mystery! 🤔 t.me/kornilov1968 🔸

❗British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak believes that the West should show more courage in the issue of seizing blocked Russian assets.

“We must be bolder in confiscating hundreds of billions of frozen Russian assets,” he said. t.me/belvestnik 🔸

Europe's shining beacons of wisdom and leadership:

Deer in the headlights, the Emperor and of course the one and only "I know nothing!" 🔸

Theresa. Boris. Liz. Rishi. Soon likely Sir Keir.

We are being led by truly stellar leaders, what's the matter with people? 🔸

🔸With such virtuous, wise leaders, the decay in faith in politics cannot be the fault of the political parties. The fault must lie elsewhere.

And the press are clearly doing their job.

Therefore it must be social media*. Nothing good could possibly come from people freely expressing their thoughts and opinions without proper guidance from their betters. That way lies madness and chaos.

*Except me of course 🔸

Or all of the above? 🔸



🇺🇳 The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), part of the UN system, has concluded that Bashar al-Assad is innocent of the chemical attacks in Aleppo province in 2015.

According to the OPCW, IS terrorists are responsible for the use of chemical weapons against civilians in the city of Mari and surrounding areas in Aleppo province.

NATO countries, including the US, Great Britain, France and Turkey, blamed Bashar al-Assad for the incident and used it as a pretext for military aggression and occupation of Syrian territories. Earlier last year, France issued an arrest warrant for Assad for allegedly using chemical weapons against civilians in his country.

(⬆Glad we cleared that up so promptly!)

⚡️🇺🇦KIEV INTELLIGENCE STATES NAVALNY DIED OF BLOOD CLOT: Ukraine's terror intel chief Budanov admits what nobody in West wants to hear in vid above.

How odd considering Western leaders and lamestream media have been accusing PUTIN of killing West-funded extremist this whole time.

Even stranger that Budanov would openly contradict his own Prez Zelensky, who claimed Putin was "obviously" behind death…

Navalny’s family have been given his body, with his mom signing death certificate stating he died of natural causes.

@IntelRepublic 🔸

A guide to MSM headlines:

◾Ukrainians protesting - fighting for freedom

◾Ukrainians not protesting - solidarity with the government

◾Russians protesting - fighting against the dictator

◾Russians not protesting - slave mentality

◾Poles protesting - Putin's agents

Brit spies, make sure to get good use out of it! You obviously need it way more. 🔸

(⬆See, I knew back when, this was an important symbol! Expect further sightings.👀)

Zis is incredibly dangerous to our demoncracy. t.me/putingers_cat 🔸

In Major Blow To Democracy, Supreme Court Rules Voters Can Vote For Favorite Candidate

READ: https://babylonbee.com/news/in-shocking-blow-to-democracy-supreme-court-affirms-voters-can-vote-for-candidate-they-want 🔸

🔔 MSNBC guest says "White rural voters" in America are "a threat to democracy."

#democracy #UnitedStates #elections

@strategic_culture via @globaldissident 🔸

I don't understand why all these war touring politicians always run into bomb shelters when Ukraine turns on fake air raid alarms. They all ask Putin for safety guarantees before they visit Ukraine. This just makes them look more 🤡 than they already are.

Macron, at a meeting with the French government, where the issue of sending troops to Ukraine was being discussed.

@BazaFromOlga 🔸

Maduro calls Germany's Deutsche Welle channel "Nazi far-right" t.me/VenezuelaNewsNetwork 🔸

⚡️🇧🇷Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

🇧🇷🇮🇱 Meanwhile in Brazil 🤦‍♀️ 🔸

The United States condemned “fictitious parliamentary and local elections” in Belarus. 🔸

🇦🇷 The President of Argentina has his own guidelines: Javier Miley puts his face on the Statue of Liberty 🤦‍♀️🤣t.me/ConflictChronicles 🔸

By decision of city authorities, Ukrainian flags are being removed from the streets of Zurich, Switzerland.

It turns out Russia liberated Zurich😁 🔸

😂The wife of Ron Desantis (the second most famous Republican after Trump) posted a story with Zelensky - a trash can to the song "She Works Hard For The Money".

American weapons, soldiers, budgets of European countries and the United States are flying into Zelensky’s mouth. t.me/belvestnik 🔸

🔸The Decline and Fall of the Globalist American Empire may sound like a meme, but I assure you it's all too real. It's actually happening. It may already be too late to stop it — assuming there is political will and skill to do so, which I also doubt. But don't make the mistake of assuming Russia or China will try to replace the GAE, as neocon and neolib fearmongers keep claiming. They don't want to, and they don't have to. The very idea behind "multipolarity" is that the world needs no hegemon. Whether that's right or wrong, we're all about to find out. Perhaps sooner than many people expected. t.me/thenebulator 🔸

(⬆NCSWIC, baby!)

💢 One of these two men is talking crazy, the type of crazy that people talk before they do something stupid. The other one is Chinese. 🔸

💢 Russians getting their hands on more Starlink systems, which drives the Kiev Junta absolutely up the wall.

How and where are they getting these toys? They are using them with copter drones. Musk assured us that Starlink was deactivated over Russia.

The problem, hilariously, is that because the US considers Novorossiya to be still Ukraine, Starlink works for Russians just as well as for Ukrainians in the actual battlespace where the conflict is waged.

- XF 🔸

💢 Medvedev: Here I am, looking at what the Western political kaleidoscope has turned into. It's a sad, sometimes amusing, but ominous sight.

Serial clowns, who have never spent a day in public service, dictate military actions and decide the fates of millions of unfortunate people, sending them to certain death.

The parliamentary circus of freaks from a country of defeated fascism, once again convening in the Reichstag, demands to send long-range missiles to their neo-Nazi offspring, risking even longer-range missiles raining down on their own heads.

Weakening with each passing day, old men with wobbly steps and signs of dementia, barely understanding who or what is being talked about, embrace cheerful prostitutes disguised as widows of deceased Russian extremists.

Western leaders make theatrical visits to Kiev on the anniversary of the start of the war to distract their own electorate from mounting problems and once again lick the dirty boot of their American master with fervent servility.

Petty heirs of Bonaparte, donning golden epaulets torn off two hundred years ago, with Napoleonic ambitions, thirst for revenge and spew forth fierce and extremely dangerous rhetoric about the deployment of NATO troops in Kiev, as well as new weapons to strike Russia.

Examples of the mental decay of Western politicians emerge every day. And thus, the pale horse and its rider draw ever closer...

Dixi et animam levavi…

⚡️⚡️⚡️The British Times openly admits the fact that the British General Staff, led by Admiral Tony Radakin, directly participated in the attack on the Black Sea Fleet ships!

In my opinion, after such admissions,NATO should be immediately warned publicly not to consider the mirror actions against the British Navy as an attack on the Alliance and not to invoke Article 5 of the NATO Charter. Because Britain attacked Russia first⚡️⚡️⚡️ t.me/wartimedia 🔸

🇭🇺🇹🇩 Hungary wants to use the $18 million it gave to the European Peace Fund to improve security in Chad instead of funding arms supplies to Ukraine.

“We do not facilitate arms supplies to Ukraine through the EU Peace Fund, therefore, according to EU rules, we can use our financial share for other purposes important for European security,” Szijjarto said during a joint press conference with his Chadian counterpart.

He noted that Hungary contributed $18 million to the aforementioned fund, adding:

“We have decided that we will take the initiative to use this $18 million to improve security conditions in Chad and establish a new educational institution in that country to train army officers and develop the capabilities of the Chadian Armed Forces.”

(⬆Yes, this is winning, too! )

Washington - threaten and/or attack three powerful countries for years, then be stunned when they decide to unite against a common enemy.

Brilliant Move!

t.me/timkirbyhardcore 🔸

▪️German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has spoken out against the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States, where he risks up to 175 years in prison.

📢 “I am of the opinion that it would be good if the British courts gave him the protection he needs,” Scholz said, quoted by Tagesschau.

✖️The German Chancellor added that Assange must expect persecution in the USA, given that he "betrayed American state secrets". 🔸

💲 The European Union plans to raise €15 billion from frozen Russian assets by 2027 and wants to find a deal for their use in the coming weeks, the European Commission said.

@tutti_i_fatti 🔸

(⬆The lighting of the finale fuse!🚬)

t.me/PsyOpsMemes 🔸

(⬆All too often true! Avoid as often as possible.)

“Poly-tick-all masters”

How to make (right-minded) people irked as quickly as possible, this paper 😂

Plus it shows a Storm ⛈️ 😎 t.me/herosjourneyreturn 🔸

🔸❗ Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the French Foreign Ministry:

“We sympathize with you PERIOD Hold on PERIOD Everything will change soon EXCLAMATION MARK.”

(⬆How do you like the “telegram” format? ❤😂)

The irony of being an election fraud denier t.me/GAelectionaudit 🔸

(⬆If you haven't figured out this is me yet, now you know! 🤸🎯)

Hope y’all have a great weekend! This week was a massively winning one. We have no real reason to see the start of this final war (even without the kinetics yet) as anything other than one chess master shoving the opposing player to play out their last moves now.

The excess of great memes made an enormous comeback. We haven't really seen that in at least two years. Humor is our best weapon AND defense. Load up now but don't overlook future opportunities. Yes, there are dark days ahead. But the brightest light always comes from the blackest darkness. Let's agree to not seek to soften the eventual darkness lest we dim the light behind it. Who would go to a drive in movie theater in the daytime?

Back to Part 14.

