We are supposed to (by now) be having that 9/11 feeling welling up. At least if we still buy the 9/11 narrative sold 23 years ago. That terrorism existed then unbeknownst to any sane government going about its business protecting the average citizens of the day. We've been preached Al Qaeda, ISIS, and a host of others ever since. That just emerged from nowhere one sunny day in NY for no fathomable reason whatsoever.

We've never been informed that CIA, MI6, and Mossad were then and still are today all of those entities. (Named Larry, Curly, and Moe - all terrorism operations - by yours truly.) And these black ops hidden in plain sight purveyors of chaos are at it again. Occasionally, but not always they assist in government takeovers. They are information gatherers, manipulators, and narrative purveyors at all times. And then they are also the terrorists when only that can fit the particular bill.

The mechanism by which our controllers actually effect the control they require from us is fear. Creating fear (even the tiniest speck) in a human mind was not always so easy. The basic necessities of life - food, shelter, clean water - were quite abundant or relatively simple to build or produce and thus available everywhere once upon a time. You might not live in extreme comfort or wealth as we know it, but you didn't lack the basics.

The lifestyles we have today - mostly living in metropolitan areas, purchasing necessities delivered through a complex supply chain and payment system, and being able to pay for it all by serving them in a menial capacity has all been built for exactly one big reason. The majority of us rely on these systems. Every hour of every day we have been comfortably cozy because of the communications networks for these functions. But without them (disappeared suddenly!), we would instantly fear the consequences.

⬆⬆ That's as far as I got yesterday while also trying to get some kind of handle on the players and processes involved in two consecutive days of small explosions and fires all over Lebanon and Syria. Hezbollah was under attack, claimed by Israel to have originated from them, by simultaneously exploding pager devices on the 18th and two way radio devices on the 19th.

First the list of brands even of these two specific types of devices is broader than the narrative of how it was supposedly accomplished. Both Taiwanese and Japanese brands are used. Then a Hungarian company is blamed, but it's just a front for something else. Budapest claims the bulk of one brand of the Taiwanese only pager products were manufactured in Bulgaria. But that company is also disclaiming any involvement and is rather shadowy.

Are you getting dizzy yet? Well hold on to your hat. The story has broadened today in such an exponential fashion that I'm shutting down the enquiries on any of that. Whether any of it is true or not has possibly ceased to even be pertinent to this expanded agenda. But the fear generation component - that one is still very much pertinent - deserves our full attention.

We are essentially in a 9/11 style psychological warfare attack. In Lebanon, persistent lists of exploding devices also included cell phones, solar panel systems, and laptops, among others like baby monitoring systems. Not very many, but just enough to make the news.

The main narrative has suggested this one brand of Taiwanese pagers, licensed to be produced in Hungary (by a one employee vacant residential building front), were extracted in some way from this even more convoluted supply chain than normal, augmented with an explosive by MI6/Mossad (Curly and Moe), repackaged and reinserted in the supply chain without a single decent soul having the first suspicion. Including the importer and/or wholesaler in Lebanon! But none of this explains the Japanese or other Taiwanese products or those pesky other exploding bits.

So I am abandoning the (original) 9/11 facsimile planes, plus the Israeli “art” students prewiring the towers, and also the dancing Israelis after party elements of this particular narrative to focus on why they need us so fearful. And how broad this campaign may be growing. Instead of reaching for the how that will be categorically denied anyways. (Damn conspiracy nuts!) If you aren't already thinking Patriot Act II, go get a drink (or six) and think a few more seconds.

While you're doing that here's a selection of posts to flesh out that narrative above. Then we'll move along.

Unit 8200 of the Israeli Military Intelligence Directorate allegedly carried out a cyber attack that remotely detonated pager devices in Lebanon, injuring dozens of people.



According to Lebanese sources, in Beirut, Israeli hackers hacked the radios and pagers used by Hezbollah members for internal encrypted communication, after which they caused the batteries to overheat and detonate.



As a result of the simultaneous explosion of the devices in Dahieh (Hezbollah's stronghold in the Lebanese capital) and other areas, about 500 citizens were affected. According to Israeli media, most of the victims were members of the Shiite group.



Despite claims on the internet about the presence of fatalities, this information has not yet been confirmed in Lebanon. Thus, an unnamed Hezbollah representative in an interview with the British publication The New Arab reported only the presence of wounded.



At the same time, Syrian news sources reported an explosion of a vehicle of pro-Iranian groups in the southwest of Damascus. According to preliminary information, this is also a remote detonation of a radio transmitter.

Today in Lebanon, hundreds of one-way communication pagers exploded nearly simultaneously, wounding 3,000 people, hundreds of them in serious condition, and leading to the martyrdom of 9.



These one-way pagers, which do not have GPS capabilities, exploded inside homes, markets, and vehicles, leading to car crashes in some cases. People from all sects of life were wounded in the horrific zionist terrorist attack, including children and the elderly. Lebanese residents watched in horror as chaos unfolded around them, wounding innocent people in every possible place imaginable.



The first martyr was a 10-year-old girl, and health workers were also martyred and wounded. While the attack targeted Hezbollah members—i.e. doctors, teachers, taxi drivers, and volunteers, in addition to fighters—the entire popular cradle that supports the resistance was targeted. Inside of bakeries, hospitals, embassies, and markets, the wounded lay bleeding. US-funded zionist terrorism knows no bounds, from Gaza to Lebanon to Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Iran, and elsewhere, amidst deafening international silence and complicity.



Over 100 hospitals were filled, prompting Iraq, Iran, Syria, and the Palestinian Authority to offer medical assistance to bleeding Lebanon, either by planning to send medical aid or opening hospitals to Lebanese residents. Iran seeks to provide a field hospital and evacuate the wounded.



Among the wounded in the indiscriminate zionist terrorist attack was the Iranian ambassador Mojtaba Amani (who is in stable condition).



While the exact cause and mechanism of the explosion is not yet known, "israel" is fully responsible. Reports have suggested that the severity of the wounds indicates that very potent explosives (such as PETN) were planted in the pagers in advance. Another theory is that the pagers were intentionally overheated to induce explosions of their lithium batteries. Investigations are ongoing into the exact mechanism, which seemed to affect only more recently-obtained pagers, causing the attack through drones.



Resistance factions from across the region expressed their solidarity with Lebanon, confident that a response is coming. The Iraqi Kataeb Hezbollah stated that the entity will pay a multiplied price, and offered all their resources to Lebanon. The fighters remain steadfast, unwavering in their support of Palestine.



The Lebanese Hezbollah promised, after investigations confirming the "israeli" role in the attack: "This treacherous and criminal enemy will certainly receive its just punishment for this sinful aggression, from where it expects it or not, and Allah is witness to what we say."

Taiwan's Gold Apollo pager company issued a statement stating:



- The pagers that exploded in Lebanon carry our trademark, but they were manufactured in Europe



- All AP924 Model Pager models were subcontracted to a company in Europe, about 5,000 in that batch to Lebanon



- The pagers were manufactured in through third party components



They are trying to clear Taiwan, which is mostly plausible, as Europe was always the hub for the Mossad historically when sabotaging supply chains.

More than two weeks ago, on August 29, employees of the American University Medical Center in Beirut received this email, saying their 'old pagers' will be replaced

Netanyahu cancels his trip to the UN General Assembly in New York on September 27

The Alphanumeric Pager AP-900 pagers that exploded in Lebanon are manufactured by Gold Apollo Co., Ltd. from Taiwan.



According to some unconfirmed reports, the pagers were held by Jordanian customs, where they ended up because a logistics company refused to deliver a batch of pagers directly to Lebanon.



Al-Jazeera reports that 20 grams of PETN explosive were placed in each device. On cue, the Mossad detonated the pagers, raising the temperature of the battery so that it detonated. The exploded communication devices were brought to Lebanon about 5 months ago, the newspaper notes.

ABC, citing an American official, reports that negotiations between the United States and Israel are currently underway urgently and at the highest level.



Prior to that, the meeting of Israel's top military and political leadership in Netanyahu's bunker lasted more than four hours. Israeli media reports that the deployment of reserves has begun in the north of the country. All branches of the Israeli Armed Forces have been put on full alert "on land, in the sky, and at sea." The same applies to special services and home front services.

Russian Air Force Tu-154M from Chkalovskiy Air Base landed in Tehran

Several years ago, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei ordered all Iranian military communications to be domestically produced.



Thankfully, this happened, and all pagers currently used by the IRGC / Artesh are Iranian-made. The Leader said we should not rely on 'foreign information infrastructure.'

Axios reports that Israel planned to explode the pagers at the eve of a 'surprise attack' on Lebanon, but had to implement the operation early



According to Israeli journalist Barak Ravid, citing U.S. and Israeli officials, Israel decided to blow up the pager devices yesterday because two Hezbollah members had raised suspicion regarding the pagers, and Israel did not want to risk the operation being discovered before being implemented.



A former Israeli official with knowledge of the operation said Israeli intelligence services planned to use the booby-trapped pagers it managed to plant in Hezbollah's ranks as a surprise opening blow in an all-out war to try to cripple Hezbollah's internal communications.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his top ministers and the heads of the Israel Defense Forces and the intelligence agencies decided to use the system now rather than take the risk of it being detected by Hezbollah, a U.S. official said.



Minutes before the attack, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant called his American counterpart, Lloyd Austin, to inform him of an upcoming operation, without providing details.



Israel will be mapping out injuries, hospital admissions, social media posts, electronic communications, news footage, and medical records, linking them all to people who had these pagers today. Forget the injuries and deaths; Israel just created a massive and growing trove of information about both known and previously unknown Hezbollah militants, as well as their supporters, partners, friends, family members, colleagues, workplaces, vehicles, and homes.

They just created an incredibly dense and *up-to-date* social graph of an entire terrorist network, across Lebanon as well as neighboring countries. It is incredible what they just did.



They just created an incredibly dense and *up-to-date* social graph of an entire terrorist network, across Lebanon as well as neighboring countries. It is incredible what they just did.



(Imagine being in a dark room with a massive Christmas tree in it. The tree has thousands of electric lights strewn all over it, but they're unlit because the wall plug is not plugged into the wall socket.)

Hezbollah pager operation casualty update:

- 4,000 Hezbollah Terrorists injured.

- 400 in critical condition.

- 18 High-Ranking commanders injured.

- 500 plus lost their eyesight

- 11 Hezbollah Terrorists dead.



Numbers from Syria are not known yet. This is the biggest blow to hezbollah since it was founded



And imagine the paranoia of all communication devices, and subsequent breakdown of communication

A report on the Al-Monitor website: Israel's original plan was to blow up the radios only during a widespread war, but two Hezbollah men became suspicious - which led to the decision to blow them up now

Beep beep boom!": The covers of newspapers around the world extensively cover the pager operation in Lebanon yesterday.

A few points to remember:



Hezbollah is an Iranian-proxy terrorist organization.

Like Hamas, Hezbollah also has genocidal intentions to annihilate Israel, which they have made repeatedly clear and have sought to act out on those intentions.

Hezbollah joined Hamas on Oct 8th and has since fired over 8,500 rockets at Israel, with daily attacks.

43 people in Israel have been murdered in the Hezbollah attacks, including 12 children in the Majdal Shams massacre.

Over 80,000 Israelis have also been displaced from the north of the country, as a result of ongoing Hezbollah fire.



Accordingly, Israel is fully entitled under international law, including but not limited to Art. 51 of the UN Charter, to exercise its right to self-defense.

If the pager attack today was indeed carried out by Israel (albeit that has not been confirmed and no proof provided), this response was carried out fully in accordance with international law, including principles of proportionality.
(Arsen Ostrovsky on X)

(Arsen Ostrovsky on X)

🔸💥 BOOM 💥

It's getting even more interesting!



Reports now that the pagers came from Iran and that the Mossad planted the explosives on Iranian territory before they left for Lebanon.

Today, Israel changed the game for electronic and cyber warfare. Probably the biggest move since the atomic bomb.

The Iranians are hysterical: the Fars agency writes that the hospitals in Lebanon are full of Mossad agents who are trying to locate senior Hezbollah officials and eliminate them.
(Carmel News)

IRGC Spokesman: No IRGC members were killed or injured in the pager attack, contrary to reports.

Other electronic devices, like fingerprint locks and alarm clocks, also exploded

⤴t.me/Middle_East_Spectator🔸

The Saudi-Owned News Agency, Al-Hadath, is reporting that 19 Members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRCG) were Killed and over 150 Injured in the Deir Ezzor Governorate of Eastern Syria, as a result of yesterday's Israeli Pager Attack.

🔸Iranian opposition channel:



In the Iranian attack on Israel in April, the following were launched:



170 as UAVs

130 ballistic missiles

30 cruise missiles



The result was: zero casualties in Israel.



Yesterday, in the "Testicle" operation:



0 as UAVs

0 missiles and rockets

0 cruise missiles



🔸Well, there are two big options for how explosive pagers came to be.



1. The pagers were manufactured with explosives installed. Obviously, if the company that did this were exposed, it would be a disaster for business. Criminal prosecution and other things.



So now the Taiwanese brand is on panic mode and tries to stay as far away from this as possible. They point to a certain Hungarian company. But this company can't be a manufacturer either. It's just a consulting, typical link-company. Only a detailed complex check can find out who manufactured these devices.



2. The pagers were intercepted at some point in the supply chain and rigged with explosives. The supply chain is very large and it only takes one bad apple to make it work. The difficulty is only in quantity. Thousands of pagers have been booby-trapped, it takes time and resources.



This whole story involves a lot of logistical, legal and government parties, the investigation will be a headache.

Hsu Ching-kuang, founder and president of Gold Apollo statements:



The pagers used in the attack were made by a company in Europe that had



"The product was not ours. It was only that it had our brand on it," he said.



Hsu did not name the company which he said manufactured the pagers, adding Gold Apollo was also a victim of the incident.



"We are a responsible company. This is very embarrassing," he said.🔸

🔸⚡️🇭🇺🇹🇼🇵🇸 Regarding "BAC Consulting Corporation" that is accused by the Gold Apollo Taiwanese company of having constructed the pagers that all got destroyed.



The company was founded in 2022, and had a net revenue of... around 1,000 Euros, give or take, this company was not influential at all, is relatively new, and very financially weak.



It has a single employee.



There is a small chance that



1) The Taiwanese company is shifting blame to a third company for legal reasons, as it is a shadow company



2) The company is an Israeli shadow firm - this is not a unique scenario.🔸

🔸I googled some basic information about the CEO, here is what I know



1) Degrees from England - University of London and Economic School

2) Worked for the EU

3) Worked for the UN

4) worked for the International Atomic Energy Agency



❗️Footage of the company address registered to BAC Consulting in Budapest, Hungary - which Taiwanese firm Gold Apollo says was licensed to produce the pagers linked to targeting Hezbollah members in Lebanon Tuesday.



⬆⬆ The office of the Budapest-registered BAC company, which Taiwanese Gold Apollo named as the manufacturer of the pagers that exploded in Lebanon, is empty, a RIA Novosti correspondent reports.



The company is registered in a residential area not far from the center of Budapest, with office space on the first floor and apartments on the second.



— 🇮🇱/🇭🇺 NEW: The local Hungarian branch of the Taiwanese 'Apollo' pager manufacturer generated €665,000 euros in profit with only one employee in 2023; observers have accused the company of being a Mossad front, after being registered in Hungary since 2022

⬆🇹🇼 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇱🇧As it turned out, the solution to the "incredible special operation" of Mossad with the planting of exploding pagers to Hezbollah is extremely simple and has nothing to do with hackers, etc. So, these devices were produced by the Taiwanese company Gold Apollo, in which the share of American management is suddenly high. Apparently, the pagers were filled with explosives right at the factory and under the careful control of the CIA (was it for nothing that Washington was shouting that it was not involved, and it was the only Western country shouting?) Then, in April, in which the explosive batch of devices was sent to Lebanon, a large delegation from the Knesset suddenly arrived in Taipei. By the way, they sent it not directly, but through a Hungarian shell (screenshot 4), to which the money was sent and where there is only one employee who is not even paid a salary. ↩t.me/wartimedia🔸

🔸Well, obviously the guy is trying to distance his company from what happened as much as possible.



If they agree to do a public investigation, it will be possible to compare serial numbers and other details of the pagers to determine exactly where they were made. Or at least that these are not devices of their production.



Nothing can be ruled out right now, so the Gold Apollo brand is taking a significant hit.



And even more, now the People's Republic of China can (and will) conduct a press campaign that Taiwan as a whole is suspicious, don't buy their products, even their kettle can kill you.



🔸— 🇭🇺/🇮🇱/🇱🇧 NEW: The New York Times now claims that BAC, the company registered in Hungary, is a Mossad front that also had ordinary clients.



At least two other shell companies were created to hide the identities of the Israeli intelligence officers making the pagers, which were manufactured with explosives, not tampered with afterward.🔸

🔸— 🇯🇵/🇮🇱/🇱🇧 NEW: Japanese communications manufacturer ICOM stated it 'cannot confirm' whether it shipped walkie-talkies linked to the explosions in Lebanon. The company mentioned that the device hasn’t been sold in around 10 years, and the necessary batteries are no longer available.



ICOM added that its exports 'comply with strict Japanese government regulations' and is currently gathering information to provide updates.🔸

🔸— 🇱🇧 Nasrallah: 'We have formed investigative committees to look into all possible scenarios of how the attack could have happened; we have reached a conclusion, but it needs confirmation'

Ok this is from a pro Israel telegram chat. “A newspaper from Bulgaria claims that a Bulgarian company from Sofia called Norta Global Ltd sent the pagers that exploded to Hezbollah.

The Hungarian company BAC Consulting only served as a front company, and the deal itself was carried out through Bulgaria” ↩pvt_acct🔸

Bulgaria's state security agency, DANS, has launched an investigation into a company linked to the sale of pagers to Hezbollah, which exploded in an Israeli terrorist attack on Lebanon, killing at least 12 and injuring over 2,750 others.



While the agency did not name the company, Bulgarian media reports and Hungarian news site Telex suggested that Sofia-based Norta Global Ltd facilitated the sale. Although Reuters was unable to confirm the link, images of the destroyed pagers point to Taiwan's Gold Apollo, which said that the pagers were made by Budapest-based BAC Consulting.



However, DANS stated that it has not found evidence of any shipments of the suspected pagers on Bulgarian soil. ↩t.me/almayadeenenglish🔸

🔴Houthi media are calling for the blockade of Taiwanese ships due to the pagers company being ‏based there. ↩t.me/zadolmosafer_en🔸

The terrorist attack perpetrated by the Mossad with pagers in Lebanon opens another parenthesis on what happened recently..



For example, the death of the former Iranian Prime Minister Ibrahim Raisi, who crashed with his helicopter recently. Some photos portray Raisi in his office and, on the table next to him, you can clearly see a pager of the same model as those that the Mossad transformed into bombs..



To think that even at that moment there was a hand of the Mossad, is it really so wrong?....

🔸OPERATION MOSSAD PAGER: THE BREAKDOWN



The pagers that blew up or blinded 3,200 people - including Iran's ambassador to Lebanon - were manufactured in the Czech Republic.



The shipment was purchased in early March by a Qatari - with delivery to Beirut.



The manufacturing company, operating under license from the Taiwanese parent company, Golden Apollo, is owned by a - surprise! - Jewish American.



The explosive device and the printed circuit board with the malicious code were installed still at the factory in the Czech Republic.



The batch was shipped by sea from Hamburg to Lebanon.

The pagers were equipped with tracking sensors. Mossad could detect where Hezbollah operatives as well as civilians were gathering and where were they going.



Forty seconds before detonation, the pagers sounded a high-pitched alarm - and self-destructed.



The pagers started to get very hot an hour before the explosion. A significant number of potential victims moved them away from themselves. But the 3,200 victims did not.🔸

🔸THE MOSSAD-MI6 CONNECTION



This is deliciously intriguing; it comes from a very well-informed Russian intel source.



So the story goes that the head of MI6 Richard Moore ordered his spooks - in Hungary - to put explosives in the pagers in case Hezbollah got "out of control”.



But" among the English T.E. Lawrences", there were not only friends of Israel, but also enemies of Moore. They handed over the alarm code to the Mossad. So, "without hesitation, they neutralized all of Moore's agents with one blow."



This might indeed be directly linked to the Brit nest of spiders. There won’t be a smoking gun, of course. What is already happening is the whole Brit press hysterically stating this was just a tricky Mossad op - and MI6 was not involved at all.



"This is how the legend of the omnipotence of the Mossad” continues.🔸

🔸 ISRAEL PAGER ATTACK UPDATE





The Israeli pager attack was NOT a cyber-attack, much less hacking.



It was electronic warfare - with the West possibly, DIRECTLY involved.



Taiwan’s Golden Apollo, which manufactured the pagers, stresses they were actually manufactured by an EUROPEAN licensee, which could have been easily infiltrated by Israeli intel.



Moreover, the attack was not directed only against Hezbollah - but mostly against doctors and nurses.



The ONLY exception was the hospital of the American University in Beirut: they asked their staff to replace their pagers 10 days ago.



So the target of the op was essentially CIVILIANS.



Ergo, this is straight up terrorism.



A mirror image of The War OF Terror by Kiev goons on Russia, fully supported by the collective West.🔸

🔸A senior Lebanese source quoted by Reuters said the Mossad planted explosives in the Gold Apollo beepers “at production level.”



Golden Apollo is adamant: the pagers were produced by European firm BAC, licensed to use their branding.



Ergo, Mossad infiltration was in Europe - soooo much easier for the usual suspects. ⤴↩t.me/rocknrollgeopolitics🔸

🇱🇧🇮🇱 Hezbollah members died after the massive explosion of pagers and walkie-talkies in Lebanon over the past two days.



🚨🇱🇧 ‘A NEW ERA OF WARFARE…TELECOMMUNICATIONS SUPPLY CHAINS ARE NOW FAIR GAME FOR SABOTAGE.’



My reaction to Israel’s mass sabotage attack, blowing up pager devices across Lebanon, causing a reported 3000+ casualties



🔸The Israeli use of cell phones, pagers, tablets, and computers as bombs by reverse engineering the telephonic signal of these devices to over whelm the batteries and cause them to explode is nothing less than terrorism and the United Nations security council in the international criminal court should be made aware that this constitutes a pivot point and a new Strategy of terrorism the Israelis are seeking to inflict on all nations that stand against it. I have no doubt they will be selling this technology to the Ukrainians as well, and encouraging the Ukrainians to use this tactic against Russian targets.🔸

🔸Well, as I predicted yesterday on our RT interview that there would be additional phases of Israeli cyber attacks…. and I seem to have been right.



Today the Israelis — no doubt, acting in concert or with the permission of Western powers —launched the second phase targeting cell phones and radios,etc



I expect there will be a third phase of this larger cyber warfare operation in the next day or two after the population has a resting period. in which the Israelis will target traffic lights, Home electronic systems, broadcasting centers, and city infrastructure . Their goal is to impact civilian life, in a negative torturous way in an attempt to persuade the population to turn against Hezbollah.



I also see this as a beta test (a rehearsal) for a larger cyber attack against multiple technologies in which they will be targeting Russia through the Ukrainians and NATO, using their Ukrainian terrorist mercenaries to distribute them throughout Key population centers in Russia.



I expect these attacks against Russia to be launched during the BRICS meeting in October.



Hope I’m wrong.🔸

🔸Death by Remote



🔸The injuries sustained from the exploding pagers rigged by Mossad remind me of the LBD rubber bullet injuries that Gilets Jaunes sustained during the protests in France that began in 2018.



The injuries to the Lebanese people are, of course, far more horrific and more than 4000 now reported injured, amputations needed, multiple blindings, internal injures and hip injures because of pagers being kept in trouser pockets.



I think we need to remember that what Israel is using against Palestinians and regional Resistance fighters is based on technology that could easily be used against us one day by our increasingly totalitarian regimes. The Lavender AI, the automatic drone-rifle tech, the ever more sophisticated surveillance and cybertech, now the exploding pagers or phones (Israel has used the exploding phone tech for prior assassinations).



When dissent reaches an unmanageable level for Western regimes what makes you think they will not consider such ways to get rid of the inconvenient truth speakers?

🔸Dear readers



Apparently Israel is about to launch an invasion into Lebanon.

Let me share with you my English original of the comment published in today's Vedomosti

Meanwhile the supply chain of the manipulated devices that exploded is apparently connected to Hungary and maybe also to Austria; see the statements by the Taiwanese company that sold the license and according to some news outlets.

Israeli intelligence could eventually control the production, distribution and shipping process of booby trapped pagers via several EU states.

An investigation into this security breach has been ordered in Hungary.



The military rationale behind the Israeli escalation is:

Cut communication, confuse the enemy and occupy

But as I write in my text: a security zone only provides insecurity.

‼️ American MQ-4C UAV circled today from 14:00 to 15:30 off the coast of Lebanon.



According to Hezbollah, the pagers exploded at 15:30.

Israel had no control over who received the pagers, meaning many innocent civilians also inadvertently acquired one. They merely understood that the pagers were being shipped to distributors with ties to Hezbollah, and counted on some of the pagers reaching the intended targets.



Those attempting to justify this new style of warfare do not understand the Pandora's Box that has been opened. The moral reasoning behind it is the same moral reasoning that will be used to usher in a police state— which will become necessary, once random cell phones begin exploding in societies around the world.



That "random chaos" was the exact spirit behind Ted Kaczynski's ("The Unabomber") strategy. He simultaneously engaged everybody through a campaign of suspense and fear, with his goal being to make everybody question the progress of technology, and the domestication of industrialized societies.



The morality in this style of warfare is akin to poisoning the well in a village where suspected enemies of the State ("terrorists") may live. The State may succeed to eliminating their targets, but it will also hurt or kill many innocent bystanders in the process. The likely net effect being the cultivation of more enemies of the State— which is exactly what the aspiring tyrants within the State want, as it will foment more fear among the population, who will willingly relinquish more power to the State to protect them from the growing terrorist threat.



Now consider that the people who planned and coordinated this attack (surely, the CIA was involved, among others) have also now branded MAGA as a potential "terrorist" ideology. ("MAGA extremists")



Do the math. Do you see where this is heading?



If you find yourself still debating the moral fabric of groups like Hezbollah, or to what extent they are controlled by intelligence agencies, then you are still a slave. The Matrix still has you. ↩t.me/GoBPH🔸

🔸Rashida Tlaib Uninjured After Her Pager Mysteriously Explodes

September 17, 2024

U.S. · Sep 17, 2024 · BabylonBee.com

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Capitol Police responded to an urgent call amid reports of a loud disturbance in the congressional offices today. Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib was later reportedly uninjured after her pager mysteriously exploded.

💢 Israel launches second wave of terrorism in Lebanon



At least 14 people were killed and a further 450 injured as walkie-talkies were detonated in Beirut — almost exactly 24 hours after the pager explosions killed at least 12 people and injured more than 2,800.



There are fewer of these radios, but their explosive charge is much bigger. Fires are reported in many homes, vehicles, motorcycles, etc.



The device are Japanese-made ICOM IC-V82 and were purchased five months ago, at around the same time as the compromised pagers.



There are also unverified rumors of other consumer electronics exploding such as smartphones, home solar panels, car radios, etc.



The depths of Israeli depravity know no bounds.

⬆🔸🇮🇱l🇱🇧 According to Barak Ravid, Israel blew up thousands of personal radios (Walkie-Talkies) which were used by Hezbullah members in Lebanon in a second wave of its intelligence operation



🔸🇮🇱🇱🇧 The next day after the remote detonation of pagers in Beirut, new explosions were heard.



This time, it is reported that other devices, including mobile phones, solar panels, electronic locks, car radios, and even kitchen appliances, detonated. Videos of fires in residential buildings also appeared on social media.



Likely, external interference was carried out in equipment with multimedia capabilities. The cyberattack affected portable radios used by the Shiite organization "Hezbollah". Explosions were also heard at the funeral of the son of one of its high-ranking members, who died yesterday as a result of a similar attack.



The media is spreading information that all the radios were from the recently supplied Japanese ICOM brand devices. Israeli intelligence could have equipped them with explosives, as well as the pagers that exploded yesterday.



According to preliminary data, nine people have already died today, and more than 300 were injured in the Lebanese capital, the Bekaa Valley, Nabatiya, and other settlements in the south of the country. The speaker of the Lebanese parliament, Nabih Berri, was also affected.



It is still unknown whether the operation to massively explode communication devices in Lebanon is a preparation for active hostilities on the Lebanese-Israeli border.



Against the background of recent events, the president of neighboring Syria, Bashar Assad, has already ordered Syrian commanders and intelligence officers to abandon two-way radios and portable communication devices, which could significantly affect the ability to communicate between units.

🔸🇮🇱🇱🇧 On the unexpected effect of the detonation of pagers and multimedia devices in Lebanon



Probably, the ultra-Orthodox Israelis in power consider the plan to detonate pagers and multimedia devices to be brilliant. It would seem that now Lebanese society should demand revenge, pushing both Hezbollah and the Iranians to raise more red flags of revenge and loud words about the inevitability of retribution.



If the pro-Iranian formations start something - well, the Israelis will get a pretext for self-defense, unleashing their hands and demonstrating to the entire world community that they are the victims of the cunning adversaries.



But the fact that almost ordinary multimedia devices began to blow up provoked justified fears among buyers of such products: what if an iPhone or a Samsung, which by tragic accident was from another batch that the Mossad had worked on, were to blow up?



To be fair, it was still about radios and pagers of certain models, but the chaos that prevailed added a huge number of other devices to this lineup, and the popular rumor was no longer willing to sort it out.



❗️And these questions hit the business reputation of the companies that manufacture high-tech devices and microelectronics.



It turned out that the ultra-Orthodox, trying to provoke the Lebanese, have now achieved close attention from the owners of the most influential companies in the world. And the traditional profit can turn into a full-fledged Ukrainian betrayal - you have to know how to sit in a puddle (however, the folk wisdom with whom you associate - from that you will also learn has not been canceled).

🔸— 🇱🇧 NEW: Hezbollah's frontline troops have switched to landline communication and motorcycle couriers, & will continue operations against Israel – Al Mayadeen

⬆🔸In case anyone is interested.... couching the message in a "comedy"! Also noteworthy that this came out August 15 of this year....a month ago! 🤯



🔸The *Kingsman* movies are a series of action spy films, starting with *Kingsman: The Secret Service* (2014). The plot centers around a secret British intelligence agency that recruits and trains elite spies. The organization, "Kingsman," operates under cover as a high-end tailor shop. The first film follows a young man, Eggsy, as he is recruited into the agency and uncovers a villainous plot by tech mogul Richmond Valentine to reduce the world's population using explosive SIM cards in mobile phones.



In this context, the mention of "pagers" and "exploding devices" in your message may be referring to the *Kingsman* plot device of Valentine using technology (phones with explosive SIM cards) to control and harm the population. This theme connects to the idea of covert plans involving high-tech tools or devices in the real world. The mention of Doug Burgum and Bill Gates, along with hospitals confiscating "pagers," hints at speculation or a conspiracy involving tech or medical sectors, possibly related to the influence of technology on personal safety or privacy.



Here is how you know some people know things and tell you things without spelling things out.

YESTERDAY we POSTED THIS do you know what the ending of this movie is? Instead of PAGERS - Exploding devices - and now DOUG is HEADED TO ISRAEL and the ONLY hospital that confiscated the "pagers" was an AMERICAN ONE. THE MORE YOU KNOW you should be looking at what Bill Gates' partner Doug Burgum is doing.

🔸Doug Burgum to visit Israel with Republican Jewish Coalition

🚨⚠️☠️ Pandora’s box is now wide open, and Mossad just handed over the key. Tuesday, in a coordinated cyber strike, pagers used by Hezbollah operatives across Lebanon and Syria exploded, killing and injuring civilians alongside fighters. If this old tech could be weaponized so easily, imagine the bomb you’re holding in your hand right now, your smartphone.



This was no random act. Mossad showed its cards, and now we see the depth of surveillance tech; where your phone, your data, your very movements can be compromised, tracked, and manipulated. You are no longer just a user, you’re a walking target (timebomb).



This is bigger than Hezbollah. It’s about every piece of tech you rely on. Israel just showed us that no device is beyond their reach, and the line between technology and surveillance has been obliterated.



But there’s a path forward. It’s time to resist this growing surveillance state by demanding more from Apple, Samsung, and the rest. We need tech that protects us, not traps us. This is where Monero’s ethos comes in, privacy isn't negotiable. It's the last defense in a world where every device is a potential spy tool.



Pandora’s box has been opened. The choice is clear: embrace surveillance-resistant technology or risk being compromised by it.

🔸⚡️🇸🇦🇵🇸 The Saudi Crown Prince states that "Saudi Arabia will never recognize Israel unless a Palestinian state is established."



Ergo, the Abraham Accords are effectively dead now, 2.5 years of diplomatic work has been wasted, congratulations to the State Department of the United States.🔸

🔸⚡🇵🇸🇱🇧 The explosives in the communication devices that detonated across Lebanon were undetectable during routine checks, including at the airport, Lebanese TV channel Al Mayadeen has claimed.



According to his sources in the Lebanese security forces, the explosives were planted in the pagers by agents of the Israeli military intelligence (AMAN) and the Mossad foreign intelligence service. The channel's sources believe that the explosives were placed inside the device's circuit board, which "made their detection impossible during routine checks of imported equipment." At the appointed time, almost all pagers belonging to supporters of the Shiite Hezbollah movement received "a special message that, after four seconds, caused the device to detonate, regardless of whether the pager's owner opened the message or not," the channel claims.



At the same time, the communication devices, which were all switched off or outside the network coverage area at the time of the explosion, did not detonate, Al Mayadeen sources emphasized.🔸

🔸⚡🇵🇸🇱🇧🇺🇲 Israel informed the US of its planned operation in Lebanon on September 17, but did not provide any details about what actions would be taken, CNN reported, citing sources.



It is emphasized that the Israeli side did not provide details to American officials until reports of hundreds of pager explosions began to come in in Lebanon. As CNN notes, American diplomats were caught off guard when the explosions occurred during Secretary of State Antony Blinken's trip to Egypt. The United States, trying to prevent an escalation of the conflict, informed Iran through secret channels that they were not involved in the attack.



((American diplomats getting caught off guard by Israel's action is a clear indication of Israel undermining America's plan in the region. Nevertheless America won't stop sending C-17 full of weapons to Israel))



After Blinken's trip to Cairo, Egypt and US statements released in the press mentioned the situation in Sudan.

🔸Check out this Q post:



#1440 06/03/18 01:58:29 PM MDT Q !CbboFOtcZs



BOOM.

BOOM.

BOOM.

BOOM.

A WEEK TO REMEMBER.

DARK TO LIGHT.

BLACKOUT NECESSARY.

Q



https://8kun.top/qresearch/res/1620151.html#1620282



[Shared by Q Alerts for Android]🔸

🔸⚡️🇱🇧 Nasrallah states that Israel has crossed all boundaries and red lines with its coordinated attacks. He adds that some of the strikes targeted hospitals, pharmacies, markets, shops, residential homes, private vehicles, and public roads, affecting thousands of civilians, including women and children.

⚡️🇱🇧 … says Israel began its assault by targeting pager devices, knowing that over 4,000 were in use. He adds that by doing so, Israel attempted to kill 4,000 people and those around them. The same tactic was used on the second day, aiming to kill thousands using radio devices.🔸

🔸⚡️🇵🇸🇱🇧🇮🇷 Israel National Cyber ​​Security Authority:



At the end of an investigation into the arrival of messages impersonating the Home Front Command to settlers last night, it turned out that Iran and Hezbollah were behind the operation, and sent about 5 million text messages in an attempt to cause panic among the public.🔸

⚡🇱🇧🇵🇸 Israeli drones flying over southern Lebanon announcing propaganda message : "Nasrallah calls for more destruction and displacement for you."🔸

🔸⚡🇵🇸🇱🇧 Israeli Air Force fighter jets simulated a raid on Beirut during a broadcast of a speech by Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah.



Israeli fighters flew over the city at low altitude, creating the impression of an air attack. Their unexpected invasion caused some panic among the capital's residents.



The Israel Defense Forces said it was "currently" striking targets of the Hezbollah movement in Lebanon in an effort to "reduce the organization's terrorist capabilities and military infrastructure."🔸

Lebanon is at war – PM



Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has said his nation is at war after electronic devices exploded across the country for two days in a row, killing more than 30 people and injuring thousands of others.



On Tuesday, pagers used by members of the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah detonated simultaneously, killing 12 people and wounding nearly 3,000, according to the health authorities. Another 20 people lost their lives and 450 others were injured the following day when thousands of other electronic devices, including walkie-talkies, laptops, and radios, blew up.



“This mass crime... against defenseless people in their homes, who are being killed in this way, is indescribable,” Mikati told journalists. He insisted that Lebanon is in a state of war with Israel. “This war started about 11 months ago and it is affecting our people in the south where their homes are being destroyed,” he said.



🇺🇲🇮🇱🇱🇧 Israel National News: The IDF General Staff has approved an attack plan on Lebanon, reports.



At an emergency meeting at the IDF General Staff, they approved a plan for defense and offensive in the “northern direction”, where Lebanon is located, said the Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, Herzl Halevi.



At the same time, the NGS noted that “the next two stages are already ready, at each of them the price for Hezbollah should be high.”



Logical. It’s not just that pagers and ovens started blaring all over Lebanon. Goal: to sow panic and break the will to resist. The end of Biden's bloody regime will be very "fun."🔸

🔸❗️Pentagon chief Austin "fears" that Israel could launch a ground operation in Lebanon against Hezbollah after a series of explosions at the movement's communications facilities, the Wall Street Journal reports.



According to the newspaper, the Israeli military has already sent a division of special forces and paratroopers to northern Israel from the south of the country.



🔸🇮🇱🇱🇧 According to reports from Channel 12, the Israeli Cabinet has given the green light to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to take any offensive or defensive actions against Lebanon.



Statements about the imminent start of a third Lebanon war in this case are premature: as shown by the explosions of communication means and strikes on Beirut, the Israelis do not need any "permission" to unleash a full-scale war.



This act rather falls into the category of provocations and whipping up hysteria, so that both the Iranians and the Lebanese would strike preemptively first. This outcome would be most desirable for the Israeli leadership: it would give them a free hand.



Given that the resonance from operations in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank is no longer enough to overshadow protests and acts of discontent, and the retention of power by the ultra-Orthodox is possible only in the conditions of a constantly ongoing conflict and the elimination of the threat, provocations will continue until a war begins.



And even if the Lebanese and Iranians show amazing resilience, the Israelis will find a pretext to justify their own aggression. They are masters of this, and it is worth looking for.

🔸⚡️Senior US officials say they don’t expect Israel and Hamas to agree to a ceasefire and a hostage-release deal before the end of President Biden’s term — WSJ



The fascinating thing about the west is the ability to turn their own actions around and make the others the bad guys.



I did warn you to get a drink (or more) first!

All of that is really to show how many of our “old” narratives and tropes are all over this one, too. But this narrative is bigger, meaner, nastier than all the rest combined - including Gaza. It literally is a gun pointed at the heads of all but possibly the pygmies and indigenous in the wildest and most secluded places on earth. It has taken nearly every modern convenience and tossed them into the “weapons that maim” category. 9/11 was weak in comparison. This is able to be so random as opposed to only targeted. And then it gets even bigger.

🔸I don’t want to worry you but….



(Via 🙎 in our Cressbrook Dale community 🌿🦌🌳)

These things are extremely small. Would enough fit to kill?



🔸⚫️❓🔘 👆 🏭 ⛓❓



WHAT'S IN YOUR SUPPLY CHAIN?



✍️ Written by Pardero ✍️



✍️ Lightly edited for journalistic purposes by Hikaru Kitabayashi ✍️



Obviously, BAC is a shell company for Mossad. For Apollo to claim BAC is manufacturing under license is disingenuous, since BAC's main role is merely insuring the installation of PETN and metal balls into pagers manufactured under the Apollo name. Quite likely, the installation took place in Israel, and was then 'drop shipped' from the fake storefront address in Budapest.



Experience in the supply chain would suggest the need for serious consideration being given to possible opportunities for malevolent actors to sabotage, discredit, or conduct false flags by means of adulteration, introduced pathogens or poisons, or, in the case of the BAC/Apollo pagers, inserted explosives and projectiles.



Let's recall in the Crimean bridge bombings, among others. Numerous drivers and vehicles were utilized, obscuring the contents and provenance. The trucking industry is primarily concerned with theft prevention, but some loads are of high value, and require certifications and seals. Furthermore, the trips are timed and electronically tracked, preventing opportunities for tampering or substitution.



Hazardous materials have far more stringent protocols. Any deviations or anomalies are cause for rejection of a load, and usually a refusal to be allowed into a facility. The original approved driver, the vehicle, the container/trailer, etc. must all be correctly accounted for.



The casual nature of some entities when dealing with the supply chain continues to be a source of surprise. It is common knowledge that malevolent actors, including those who are state-sponsored, have no concern for collateral damage to innocents.



The supply chain is vulnerable to false flags which could be used to discredit manufacturers, agencies, or states. Food, medicine, or medical equipment could be adulterated, poisoned, or sabotaged to make an innocent party appear guilty.



Many have heard of deranged criminals who have poisoned medicine on store shelves, or inserted metal into Halloween candy. It is high time to consider state actors with vast resources and impressive abilities who, having bureaucratic mentalities, have the same callous indifference to suffering, if it advances their goals.



Many are blissfully unaware they are in grave danger if they should wander between a malevolent actor and his perceived enemy. We are all aware psychopaths exist, but few consider a state could behave as one. But, they do. The Israeli political entity has proven yet again that states can be just as psychotic as anyone found in an insane asylum.



The narrative is now that nearly nothing may be “safe” anymore. Not saying it's true, mind you. But that is beyond any doubt the narrative they want us to believe.

We now live in a post 9/11 Apocalyptic World. Brushing up on Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings may be placed confidently on your To be Considered list. The world just changed yet again. Let's not let them get away with it this time.

Mount up (mentally and) spiritually. We ride at dawn.

