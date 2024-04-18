I think we have an asymmetric coup happening. Perhaps a whole set of them. I've been watching this for a few days in between watching bombs and insults fly to the west. I actually found it originally while looking at Nikol Pashinyan schmooze with the Americans and EU in Brussels two weeks ago - which could be related. Along with the Kosovo vote this week for their brand new membership in the Extended Union via Council of Europe.

But today we will first look at what's been recently happening in Georgia. You may have seen some protests happening there recently.

Thursday's Al Jazeera piece (reprinted here; read as much as you like) is a nice summary (and links to two others from this week are listed below):

The Georgian parliament has advanced a controversial “foreign influence” bill through its first reading, as thousands joined a third day of anti-government protests.

The bill, first presented early in 2023 and withdrawn amid fierce public opposition, requires media and civil society groups to register as being under “foreign influence” if they get more than 20 percent of their funding from overseas.

Critics say the bill mirrors a repressive Russian law on “foreign agents” that has been used against independent news media and groups seen as being at odds with the Kremlin and will undermine Tbilisi’s aspirations for closer European Union ties and, ultimately, membership.

In a vote boycotted by the opposition in the 150-seat parliament, 83 politicians from the ruling Georgian Dream party backed the bill.

Some 20,000 people blocked traffic in front of the parliament building in the capital, Tbilisi, to show their opposition to the measure.

“No to the Russian law!” they shouted after listening to the Georgian national anthem and European Union’s Ode to Joy.

Speaking at the rally, opposition member of parliament Aleksandre Ellisashvili condemned politicians who voted for the bill as “traitors” and said the rest of Georgia would show them that “people are power, and not the traitor government.”

The Black Sea nation was once part of the Soviet Union but secured its independence in 1991 as the USSR collapsed.

Once seen as a democratic reformer, the current ruling party led by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has been accused of trying to steer Georgia towards closer ties with Russia.

“Today is a sad day for Georgia because our government has taken another step towards Russia and away from Europe,” protester Makvala Naskidashvili told the AFP news agency. “But I am also happy because I see such unity among the youth,” the 88-year-old added. “They are proud Europeans and will not let anyone spoil their European dream.”

Protest rallies were also held in several other cities across Georgia, including the second largest city of Batumi, Interpress news agency reported.

Derailing Georgia

Thousands have been taking to the streets of Tbilisi since Monday to show their opposition to the draft law with riot police chasing demonstrators through the labyrinth of narrow streets near parliament, beating them and making arrests.

Kobakhidze, known for anti-Western rhetoric while insisting that he is committed to Georgia’s European aspirations, said the law would boost the financial transparency of NGOs funded by Western institutions.

The only change in wording from the previous draft says organisations that receive 20 percent or more of their funding from overseas would have to register as “pursuing the interests of a foreign power” rather than as “agents of foreign influence”.

In an online statement on Wednesday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell described the bill’s passage through parliament as “a very concerning development” and warned that “the final adoption of this legislation would negatively impact Georgia’s progress on its EU path.”

“This law is not in line with EU core norms and values,” Borrell said, stressing that the country’s “vibrant civil society” was a key part of its bid for EU membership.

Washington has also voiced concerns that the law would “derail Georgia from its European path.”

Amnesty International urged Georgia’s authorities to “immediately stop their incessant efforts to impose repressive legislation on the country’s vibrant civil society.”

The ruling Georgian Dream party reintroduced the bill to parliament earlier this month, in a surprise announcement ahead of parliamentary elections in October.

To become law, the bill has to pass second and third readings in parliament and secure presidential backing.

But Georgian Dream’s commanding majority in the legislature means it would be able to pass those further stages and vote down a presidential veto.

(Note: strike throughs above are mine. Editorializing descriptions that we know are selected for psychological shifting! And see how they disappear “below the fold.”)

Some other news angles and opinions:

🇪🇺 🇬🇪 Ambassadors of the EU countries to Georgia arrived at the residence of President Salome Zurabishvili to discuss the situation in the country amid consideration of the bill on foreign agents. t.me/ConflictChronicles🔸

🔸Matthew Miller: The draft law will be transferred to Georgia The press secretary of the State Department of the European Roadmap, Matthew Miller, once again expressed his concern at the briefing regarding the initiation of the controversial draft law in Georgia. According to Matthew Miller, the draft law will deal a blow to Georgian civil society and take the country off the European path. Also, at the briefing, Matthew Miller was asked a question about the persons sanctioned by the United States of America. "We remain concerned that this bill will harm civil society organizations, [...] https://euronewsgeorgia.com/2024/04/16/metiu-mileri-kanonproeqti-sakartvelos-gadaikvans-evropuli-gzidan/🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇬🇪 Parliament of Georgia adopted the law on "foreign agents" in the first reading



83 MPs voted for him, the Kartuli newspaper reports.



The opposition tried to disrupt the parliamentary meeting during the debate on the bill on foreign agents.



The so-called "Russian law" was adopted despite the opposition of the opposition, the EU, the Georgian president and large demonstrations.



The controversial law obliges organizations that receive more than 20 percent of their funding from abroad to register as agents of foreign influence.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

Tens of thousands protest in Georgia as MPs advance contentious 'foreign influence' bill

Some 20,000 protesters rallied in Georgia on Wednesday after lawmakers advanced a controversial "foreign influence" law that opponents say will undermine Tbilisi's longstanding European aspirations.

👉 Read more: https://f24.my/AGZN.g🔸

🇬🇪⚡- Georgian Police have barricaded entrances of the Parliament against the waves of protests. Tensions continue to escalate, as the Foreign Agent bill has been passed.

🇬🇪⚡- Scenes from Georgia, this evening. Protests have entered the fourth day, with numbers reaching tens of thousands, spreading into other cities too. t.me/rnintel🔸

🔸— It starts to resemble the Revolution of Dignity. I think it will come down to how the authorities will handle the crowd. If they turn it into violent riots, they can easily and up where Ukraine was in 2014. t.me/littleentente1🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇬🇪 The prime minister of Georgia called the country's president a foreign agent



"Salome Zurabishvili is an agent of foreign influence and, accordingly, she represents a foreign power, a party to a global war, which we have already talked about several times," said Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.



Zurabishvili has vowed to veto the law "on foreign agents" if it is approved. It was adopted today in the first reading in the parliament. 🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🔸Discussions around the law on foreign agents in Tbilisi moved into the sphere of street clashes and cheerful Georgian scuffles in parliament. Whoever calls such actions spontaneous protests, let him be the first to throw a stone at his own mirror. Behind all these rallies is an experienced and familiar Hollywood hand.

The main thing that “protesters” don’t like about the law “On Transparency of Foreign Influence”, which the Georgian parliament is trying to pass, is that it is, you see, a “Russian idea” and not a Western initiative.



A month earlier, a wave of fierce criticism from Western countries was caused by the adoption in Kyrgyzstan of a law that obliges NPOs with foreign funding to register in a special register. Continuous moaning, shouting and threats from European and American pro-government dumpsters. And also insinuating but hostile appeals to the leadership of this country. How dare you? Who allowed it? An internal matter of the state? Security, sovereignty, independence? No, we haven't heard. This is not for you...

Behind all this is the arrogance and impotent anger of those who are increasingly being given direct rebuff and do not want to obey. Advice is not heeded with servility. Intervention is stopped.



A year ago, by the way, the US State Department, through its official representative Price, expressed particular “satisfaction” when the Georgian authorities withdrew the previous draft of the law currently being discussed. Because (literally) the document was “incompatible with Euro-Atlantic values.” Well, yes, it's true. The values are different. The Black Sea is not the Atlantic, Georgia is not Georgia, despite the similarity of names.

At the same time, the European Union is now planning to adopt its own version of the law on foreign agents. More stringent than even in the United States, where it has been in effect since 1938 and seriously limits the activities of a wide range of legal entities and individuals who represent the interests of foreign structures and figures. Fines, prison, deportation, restrictions on the rights of “undesirable” persons and organizations - the whole arsenal is at the ready and is applied instantly. However, this is considered quite normal. This is American law, and it is the best. I think that even if it provided for the death penalty for foreign agents, Washington would have found justification for such repression. That's right, because they execute the enemies of America itself!



In contrast to the Georgian, Kyrgyz or completely loyal Russian law, which allows the activities of foreign agents, but - quite rightly - requires transparency from them and prevents hidden illegal foreign interference in the internal affairs of the state, in its economy and political life.

Laws on foreign agents exist in a number of countries. In the same Israel. Or (much more strict) in Hungary or Australia. But in these cases, Washington and Brussels are also quite happy with everything. No complaints or condemnation.



In other cases - paid Maidans, fights, pressure, blackmail. And the picturesque hysterics of the senior German sausage maker, the chief gynecologist of the European Commission and other similar second-rate figures from the American servants.



Atlantic values, imposed through the Maidan and blood, are extremely dubious gifts. Even those countries that until now have been completely submissive to the Anglo-Saxons like them less and less. Apparently, their patience and compliance have reached an inevitable limit by today. It's only the beginning.



P.S. Generally speaking, Americans are consistent people. Since 1938, they have been irreconcilable with the enemies of their state.

We also need to change the law, taking as a basis some of the American rules. For example, establish criminal liability for foreign agents, as in the States. And gradually increase the number of foreign agents to thousands, like theirs. Why are there our pitiful hundreds? After all, there are worthy candidates. There definitely is. Look better!

https://t.me/medvedev_telegram/481🔸

🇬🇪 Dispute in Georgian Parliament escalates



Aleko Elisashvili, a member of the Georgian Parliament, stated that he was "right in the Russian face" of another MP. and that he would shove the "pro-Russian law up his ass" because "Georgians will not be slaves." This incident highlights the deep tensions and heated debate surrounding the controversial "Foreign Agent" issue. Law in Georgia.

#Georgia

🔰t.me/MilitaryNewsEN🔸

🔸The so-called Prime Minister Answering the media's questions about the "Agents Bill" After the Parliament of Georgia adopted the draft law "On the transparency of foreign influence" in the first reading, Irakli Kobakhidze answered the media's questions in the government administration. At today's press conference, the Prime Minister said that non-governmental organizations are one of the main sources of radicalization and polarization in the country. "If the non-governmental organizations were to change the government through a revolution, Georgia would be in a worse situation than Ukraine. This means that we would be left without both peace as well as European integration. Thank God, their attempts were unsuccessful. The draft law on foreign influence transparency - about the first "Ukrainization of" protection, i.e. the sovereignty of strengthening and the country's stable development of software aimed at it. This is Georgia's EU integration and is a necessary condition,“ – said Irakli Kobakhidze. https://euronewsgeorgia.com/2024/04/17/premier-ministrma-e-w-agentebis-kanonproeqtis-shesakeb-mediis-kitkhvebs-upasukha/🔸

🙄🇬🇪📰🇬🇪🙄📰🇬🇪🙄

So a tiresome repeat of 2023, but looks to be a probable win. Except will it really be? Is this possibly a two pieces for the price of one deal? This display seems to be blocking our view of these developing situations. Armenia and Kosovo.

Kosovo first because there's not really much to it. Council of Europe voted to admit Kosovo on Tuesday. The Serbs are thus basically blocked from joining without expressly recognizing Kosovo. This is probably more of a paper football game than not. But it solidifies the players and their positions. For reference here are some clippings for consideration.

🇷🇴🤝🇽🇰 The Romanian delegates in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe voted in favour of welcoming Kosovo into the CoE contrary to yesterday’s report which stated that Romania would vote against.



Even if the two Romanian delegates voted against, it would not have changed anything as the Parliamentary Assembly voted to welcome Kosovo into the CoE.

🔗 KoS_Data t.me/Wallachian_Gazette🔸

🇪🇺🇽🇰 - Yesterday's voting has come through, regarding Kosovo's entrance into Council of Europe. t.me/rnintel🔸

🇪🇺🇽🇰🇷🇸

"This is the downfall of Europe that once a lot of people dreamed of.



In Serbia everyone feels the same. If you let Kosovo in, you are rejecting Serbia, you are expelling Serbia."

— Serbian MP, Simonovic Bratic

t.me/MyLordBebo | X🔸

🇷🇸 After the Serbian Armed Forces were spotted in large numbers at the administrative line with Kosovo and Metohija, the “peacekeepers” came to the rescue



Today, the Kosovo Security Forces will conduct exercises with KFOR and EULEX. Both organizations work closely with the Albanians. There is no talk of ensuring peace and stability in the region (the direct responsibilities of the missions).



A lot has been said about KFOR lately. The NATO mission regularly increases the number of its contingent and strengthens patrols along the Administrative Line. All in order to prevent the Serbian Armed Forces from entering the region in the event of hostilities.



EULEX is no better. In addition to the fact that the EU mission constantly patrols the north of the region, but does not see the terror of the Serbian population (and helps the Albanians in this), EULEX is involved in very dubious affairs in Kosmet.🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇸🇺🇳 Increasing NATO's presence in Kosovo and Metohija



The Alliance should send not only more troops to Kosovo, but also heavy equipment to ensure the security of the region , said NATO's Supreme Commander for Europe, General Christopher Cavoli.



🇧🇦 He added that ethnic tensions in Bosnia and Herzegovina have the potential to escalate and destabilize the Western Balkan region.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🇷🇸 There is a video circulating online of the alleged transfer of German equipment from Macedonia to Kosovo and Metohija.



It is reported that we are talking about equipment for the German KFOR contingent. Germany recently increased the size of its group in Kosmet and also continued to arm Albanian militants. An occupation.🔸

🔸In Pristina they called for the expulsion of Serbia from the Council of Europe



In fact, Serbia should not be excluded. After the shameful decision to admit Kosovo, which directly violates international law and UN Resolution 1244, Serbia itself must demonstratively withdraw from this cesspool. t.me/vestniksrb - the main thing about Serbia and the Balkans🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇸🇪🇺 Chapter 35 and the Kosovo condition: What next?



There is only one step left until the so-called Ohrid Agreement, which de facto recognizes the independence of "Kosovo", becomes part of the negotiating framework for Serbia's membership in the European Union.



When the text of the amendment to the negotiation framework with the EU arrives in Belgrade, which will now include the condition of recognizing the independence of "Kosovo", a reaction is expected. How can Serbia respond to such a request?



"Serbia has its own Constitution and the position that it will not recognize the independence of Pristina, which Brussels knows. Therefore, they are making a political decision to prevent further negotiations with Serbia if it becomes part of the negotiation framework," says diplomat Zoran Milivojević.



⏺ Read more HERE.



* If you are subject to Western censorship, copy the link and search on Google for Proxy online free with which you will be able to open the link

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

And all of that while getting this as well:

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇸🇺🇸 Clinton and Obama administration official: Recognition of "Kosovo" was a mistake



Morton Halperin, who was appointed by Madeleine Albright in 1998 as the State Department's director of policy planning, said that the US recognition of the unilaterally declared independence of "Kosovo" was a mistake.



"I think it was a mistake to recognize Kosovo. The agreement was for Kosovo to be under the supervision of the United Nations Security Council, for the future of Kosovo to be determined by negotiations between the relevant parties, including Serbs and Albanians, which would then be approved by the UN Security Council," said Halperin.



⏺ Read more HERE.



* If you are subject to Western censorship, copy the link and search on Google for Proxy online free with which you will be able to open the link

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

This situation is also in the current mix:

🇷🇸⚡️ If the shameful resolution on Srebrenica is adopted, Republika Srpska will begin the process of secession from Bosnia and Herzegovina

#RSEXIT

t.me/vestniksrb - the main thing about Serbia and the Balkans🔸

🔸Here's what I don't get: Why Israel is going along with the "Srebrenica genocide" narrative.



One would think the Jews of all people would care about the cheapening of that word, and the very concept. So the Anglo-American PR specifically targeted Jewish groups in the West with their anti-Serb propaganda in the 1990s (documented, not in dispute), to get them on board. But why have they stayed?



The other issue is purely pragmatic. If it's possible to define the killing of combatants from one town during combat operations as "genocide," for political reasons — as has been done with Srebrenica — and this can be done by the UN General Assembly, where Israel doesn't exactly command a majority, isn't it obvious what happens next?



Again, from the standpoint of pure self-interest, this is just baffling. t.me/thenebulator🔸

💢 "In response to the resolution on Srebrenica, Republika Srpska will initiate the process of independence. I am proud of the ruling coalition, which shows determination to implement these measures regarding independence. The political elite of Bosnian Muslims scored a serious "own goal" with the resolution on Srebrenica. The genocide in Srebrenica didn't happen, if it did, there would be no need to keep bringing up that topic. The courts that ruled, those convictions refer to individuals, not to the people.



➡️4,100 Muslims died in the area of ​​Srebrenica from 1992 to 1995, and nowhere is it mentioned between 2,500 and 3,500 Serbs who were killed there. Genocide is a fabrication that will tear us apart. They are trying to force us to stay, besides the fact that they are smearing us. They want to make Srebrenica synonymous with genocide, and it is still not known how many people actually died.



➡️Republika Srpska is stable and capable of protecting itself from all attacks. No talks about accepting the so-called there will be no resolutions on Srebrenica. Peaceful partition is the only solution for all peoples in BiH. The CEC of BiH has usurped the competences that belong to the Republic. The election law of Srpska is in accordance with the Constitution."

https://twitter.com/miloraddodik/status/1779896013123125561?s=52&t=4Kq_uFzN8-oYHR4UzcqENg🔸

💢 Serbia vs NATO/EU Crisis - here's the pro-Serbian take from today



https://www.tanjug.rs/english/politics/83962/brnabic-imposing-of-srebrenica-resolution-violence-against-law/vest🔸

💢 HUGE: Republic of Srpska President Dodik declares official and formal start of the process of independence from Bosnia & Herzegovina.



Dodik said: " In response to the Srebrenica resolution, the Republic of Srpska will launch the process of independence.



Peaceful division is the only solution for all peoples of Bosnia and Herzegovina. There was no genocide in Srebrenica."

t.me/NewResistance🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇲🇰 The head of Macedonian diplomacy announces: I will propose the exit of Skopje from the Open Balkans



The Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia, Bujar Osmani, said today that at the first next government session, where the topic will be the Open Balkans initiative, he will propose the exit of Skopje from the "Open Balkans" initiative.



Responding to opposition criticism regarding the Open Balkans initiative, he said that it was more of an idea of ​​Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama as an attempt at reconciliation, that is, as he claims, "an exit strategy so that Serbia could establish relations with Kosovo, including mutual recognition," reports the Plusinfo portal.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

You don't need to get every nuance here to see the blatant destabilization efforts. Even more militancy in Kosovo, Serbia reacting, Republika Srpska and BiH in a splitting mode. Well, it's been a while since Sept. 24. Let's see what happens next.

Then we have the EU doing their worst in Armenia as well. A brief recap over the past couple of weeks:

🐦‍⬛️🇦🇲🇬🇧 Pashinyan approved a military attaché in the UK



By the decision of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the position of military attaché of the Republic was established in the embassy of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front

⚡️⚡️⚡️On April 3, i.e. exactly two days before the #Armenia-EU- #US format meeting scheduled for April 5 in Brussels, #CaliberAz reported, citing sources in diplomatic circles, that Nikol #Pashinyan, Ursula von der Leyen and Antony #Blinken intend to sign numerous agreements in Brussels in the #political, economic and #humanitarian spheres in order to integrate Yerevan into the Euro-Atlantic space. And, most importantly, a #military pact - unprecedented for CIS countries in the field of security - will be concluded behind closed doors. And, as we announced on April 16, Caliber.Az editorial staff possesses detailed information on how exactly the US and #EU will provide military and political support to Armenia. Having analysed the obtained data in detail, we present it to the public. So, let's move on to the details of #Western aid for Armenia. Read more: https://caliber.az/en/post/234200/

#Caliber #news #politics #NATO #Iran🔸

At the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Brussels, I had a meeting with Samantha Power, head of the US Agency for International Development.

Press release regarding the high-level joint meeting of Armenia-EU-US in Brussels in support of Armenia's resilience.

More>> t.me/Nikol_Pashinyan_PM🔸

EU pledges €270 million in aid for Armenia as Yerevan pivots away from Moscow

The European Union on Friday pledged a 270-million-euro ($290 million) financial package for Armenia as Brussels and Washington push to boost ties with Yerevan while its relations with Russia crumble.

👉 Read more: https://f24.my/AEty.g🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇦🇲 A coup is planned in Armenia



Nikol Pashinyan stated this while visiting the parliament. According to him, the coup was prepared by the Karabakh clan.



🇷🇺 Pashinyan also emphasized the importance of Armenia's relations with Russia, even though they are going through a difficult period.



🇮🇷 The EU observation mission in Armenia can be extended for another two years, and Yerevan does not intend to spoil relations with Tehran because of the West, Pashinyan said.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

It is noteworthy that for many decades, the narrative of Russian Armenians and chauvinistic circles has been built on the thesis that Russia should not allow a resolution to the Karabakh conflict and should strive with all its might to maintain the "status quo." Otherwise, it is argued, Azerbaijan will become "pro- Western." Practice has shown that Azerbaijan continues to pursue a policy that is absolutely Azerbaijan-centric, including very pragmatic and effective relations with Russia. Moreover, the resolution of the Karabakh conflict has only given impetus to bilateral relations, free from the toxic Armenian agenda. Armenia, deprived of the opportunity to continue the occupation of sovereign Azerbaijani territory, has leaped from one extreme (servility to Moscow) to another (servility to the West). As for the neighbors, however, there is hardly anything that can be done because... a creature born to crawl cannot fly.

#CaliberAz #news t.me/caliber_az_english🔸

🇦🇿🇫🇷 France recalls ambassador to Azerbaijan amid strained relations. Azerbaijan refrains from reciprocal action, emphasizing commitment to diplomacy. Read more in a new analysis: https://caliber.az/en/post/234230/

#CaliberAz #news🔸

🇦🇲Pashinyan tried on the skin of a sacrificial lamb



The Armenian Prime Minister posted a video on his Facebook page after a meeting with residents of Voskepar (Askipara) village.



According to Armenian media reports, Pashinyan said in his speech:



"There comes a moment when we have to sacrifice ourselves for the sake of our homeland, for the sake of our country. Sacrifice your respect, your name, the mental state of your child, the peace of your family, the good memory of your parents, the good memory of your grandfather, but you need to know why you are doing it. I know why I'm doing it, I'm doing it to make the Republic of Armenia an independent state."

#CaliberAz #news t.me/caliber_az_english🔸

Footage of the withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers and equipment from Karabakh.

A symbolic video about the departure of Russian peacekeepers from Nagorno-Karabakh. Thanks to this, almost an entire brigade of personnel with pre-war training and extensive experience is released. t.me/infantmilitario🔸

Okay, I think that's probably enough to indicate a decided pattern for destabilization going on there, too.

Just for reference let's take a quick look at these maps:

Looks a lot like advance war planning to me. Trying to keep any potential and traditional allies for Russia (and/or Iran) occupied by other fights.

Regime changes don't really seem to be the goals. Just brush fires as far as the eye can see. But while we aren't certain what exactly is going forward, something surely is. We'll call this a primer for future developments. Our directors are getting a second wind! And it appears that all our earlier characters are coming back for new scenes. Stay tuned. Positively certain there will be more to come.

