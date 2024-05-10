In light of the enormous successes acruing (now daily) to our multi polar heroes, it is not difficult to see the enemy trying to figure this new asymmetric attack strategy out. They invented the prototype long ago; what went wrong? As for most limited mindsets, it didn't become atrophied from disuse. It became common from overuse. Common is the archenemy of elitism. As we are starting to see all over.

While this “if you can't beat them join them” (sort of) strategy surely isn't a shock, it has become a source of so many fires that water has become a scarce commodity in lots of places. Here, there, and yon the world is alight. Protests about every conceivable issue from every conceivable population. You can feel more than see the lid about to lift for relieving some of the pressure.

Today we are going to check in on a couple of our previous characters - Georgia and Armenia - both fighting against regime alteration (or dictation) plans. And wind up in the general Serbian arena where history is being changed out in the open for all to see. These are not really unrelated incidences; I believe you know why!

This is Empire Corner at this juncture of History in the Making. Ottoman, Persian, and Russian (all from the past) are only separated by this nearly microscopic stretch of territory. That everybody wants - only some need it NOW. Because there's entirely too much cooperation (not to mention outright deal making) happening between the inheritors of these old news empires. A near future potential forging of these into an alliance seems fatally imminent; Novo Empire West cannot deal with that right now.

So let’s check in on some recent events to see what makes sense here. Georgia update first.

🐦‍⬛️🇬🇪 Georgia's ruling party organized a youth march in support of the law on foreign agents, sparking massive protests by pro-European forces.

🇬🇪 The head of the ruling Georgian Dream party and the de facto leader of the country, Bidzina Ivanishvili, made sharp statements on the war in Ukraine and towards the West.



At a rally in Tbilisi, he said that “supporters of the global war party are using Georgia and Ukraine as cannon fodder against Russia.”



The rally itself is being held in support of the law on foreign agents, which, despite criticism from the opposition and Europe, is being promoted by the ruling party.



The mayor of Tbilisi, former Dynamo Kyiv footballer Kakha Kaladze, said at the rally that “the West, through NGOs, tried to tell the residents of Georgia that “black is white, and LGBT propaganda is good.”



“It cannot be that NGOs are trying to organize a revolution, and the Georgian government could not even know about the sources of their income,” he said, supporting the bill on foreign agents. t.me/intelslava🔸

🇬🇪 Leader of the Georgian opposition party UNM Levan Khabeishvili arrived at the parliament building in a wheelchair - media



Yesterday he was hospitalized with broken facial bones and knocked out teeth after a clash with police at a protest rally in Tbilisi.

“When they beat me, they said that I had a long tongue and that I criticized the government,”

- said the politician. t.me/ConflictChronicles🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇬🇪 Georgian leadership threatens to ban parties for participating in protests



This was said by the Prime Minister of the Republic, Irakli Kobakhidze.



"Repeated attempts could theoretically become [a reason] to ban a political party," he said.



In Georgia, protests against the law "on foreign agents", which was adopted in the second reading, are not abating. The ruling party intends to adopt the document despite the rallies.



The Parliament of Georgia adopted the law on foreign agents in the second reading with 83 votes



The attempt to organize the Maidan in Tbilisi did not affect the determination of the Georgian deputies.

🇬🇪 In Georgia, the parliament has passed a bill on "foreign agents" in the second reading by a majority vote. Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze told the media that the law will be adopted in the final reading in two weeks, and a week later the parliament plans to vote to override the president's veto.



Against the backdrop of the law's adoption, protests have erupted. The raging crowd is trying to break into the parliament building, where a "red level" of security has been introduced. Several thousand people are erecting barricades and blocking traffic on the embankments and streets.

The police are using tear gas and water cannons against the demonstrators, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs is holding an emergency meeting on the situation in the capital. The President of Georgia, Salome Zourabichvili, supports the "protesters," but asks them not to provoke the security forces into retaliatory actions.

#Georgia #protests

🐦‍⬛️🇬🇪🇺🇸 The Georgian Prime Minister accused the US of twice supporting attempts to organize a revolution in the country in 2020-2023.



They were implemented, among other things, through non-governmental organizations that were financed from external sources, wrote Irakli Kobahidze on the social network:



"If they were successful, then the second front line would be opened in Georgia."



Earlier, the founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party Bidzina Ivanishvili said that the West cannot turn his country into a second front against Russia - and this is the main reason for their aggression against Georgia.

🐦‍⬛️🇬🇪 The Transcaucasian region is quite unstable. The topic of Nagorno-Karabakh and the Prime Minister of Armenia has been relevant for some time.

In that case, the Armenian government is making an attempt to turn towards Western factors.

Now Georgia is also starting to boil, albeit according to the Euromaidan principle.



The government of Georgia does not maintain an openly pro-Russian course, but knowing that it is economically very dependent on Russia, it does not make the so-called "western deviation."

On the other side is the pro-Western current, which, with the great support of the people, is very strong.



Georgia's western dream stems from several facts: escape from the sphere of the USSR, the loss of two parts of its territory that are under Russian administration and, of course, the inevitable

foreign factor. That foreign factor is embodied in the slow multi-year infection of NGOs from the West through which internal destruction is carried out.



This is where we get to the core of the topic - RESISTANCE!

The organization is a classic example of neo-revolutionary indoctrination permeated with ties to the West.



The leader of the organization is the well-known Srđa Popović, who was included by Foreign Policy among the 100 most influential global thinkers in 2011 due to his influence on the famous Arab Spring. He was also a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2012.



By the way, his handwriting can be seen in many colored revolutions from 2003 until today. Although now through the organization CANVAS, which functions according to the same matrix as Otpor.



Funding for CANVAS comes from several sources, one of which is STRATFOR based in Austin (Texas) and founded by George Friedman (be sure to check out his analysis online).

Srdja gives lectures on revolutions at the strongest universities around the world.



Popović's famous sentence from one of his lectures is: "There are revolutions that are financed and there are failed revolutions!" 👇

🐦‍⬛️🇬🇪 Georgia in 2024,



The government adopts the law on foreign agents. The other side of the coin, mass demonstrations of the Georgian opposition and people against anything that smacks of Russia.



On the wings of Ursuline and Stoltenberg enthusiasm, the youth of Georgia is rushing towards the EU and NATO gates. In front of the gates is the Georgian Government, which is trying to maintain a course of neutrality. Euro-Maidan in the Georgian way.



To make matters worse, it seems that the revolutionary expert with his CANVAS and already experienced "youths" and most importantly fat financiers from Capitol Hill are involved again.



How strong the Georgian government actually is is not important, because it is difficult to win against CANVAS and the soft power of the West.



Is bloodshed on the horizon or a new peaceful change of power?

Srđa Popović is mentioned several times that a strong and armed opponent can be defeated without force and with a lot of money.

🇺🇸🇬🇪 The CIA is planning a coup in Georgia.



This opinion was expressed by former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter in an interview with journalist Garland Nixon, which was posted on the video hosting site YouTube.



Ritter is convinced that the unrest in Georgia will develop progressively and will last until the fall.



It is in Georgia that one can observe the attempt of American intelligence to carry out a coup d'état, emphasized the former intelligence officer of the US Armed Forces.

🐦‍⬛️🇬🇪🇺🇸 Representatives of the Georgian leadership declined an invitation to visit the United States of America to discuss issues of partnership and assistance to their country - US Ambassador to Georgia

🐦‍⬛️🇬🇪🇺🇸 The Georgian leadership is attacking the USA and the EU, he believes American ambassador



"Some representatives of the ruling party have chosen the path of attacking the strongest defenders of Georgia's sovereignty - the US and the EU," wrote Robin Dunnigan.



She regretted the adoption of the law "on foreign agents".

🇬🇪 The "Georgian Legion of National Socialists" (on one of its channels) confirms its participation in protests against the parliament and Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze over the draft law on foreign agents.



The group is associated with Azov, Andrei Biletsky and Sergey Filimonov. Its members have experience and high military training, because they fought in Ukraine for nine years.

🐦‍⬛️🇬🇪🇪🇺 31 members of the European Parliament appealed to the head of the EU's foreign policy, Josep Borrell, with the request to revoke Georgia's status as a candidate for EU membership and to review the financial aid to Georgia.



Member of the European Parliament Petras Austrevičius wrote about this on the social network.



The MPs said that the behavior of Georgian officials and the Georgian Dream party contradicted the obligations of the candidate country.

🇲🇩 🇬🇪 Moldovan President Maia Sandu supported anti-government protests in Tbilisi.



It seems that the reaction of the Georgian leadership will not be long in coming.

🇬🇪🇪🇺🇺🇦🇷🇺 Pan-European movement X Count:



It is fascinating to see how protests in Georgia, like Euromaidan in Ukraine in 2014, consist of a broad popular coalition that includes both left and right, liberals and nationalists, all united around the goal of European integration.



An explicit link between national and European identity, between the defense of your personal rights and the defense of your country, between national liberation and European integration; Like the Ukrainian revolution, the protests in Georgia are a pure manifestation of civilization.

Lithuanian president rejects calls to suspend Georgia’s EU candidate status

https://www.lrt.lt/en/news-in-english/19/2268284/lithuanian-president-rejects-calls-to-suspend-georgia-s-eu-candidate-status🔸

🔸'Foreign agent' law incompatible with Georgia's bid to join EU – ministers - The Baltic Times

http://www.baltictimes.com/_foreign_agent__law_incompatible_with_georgia_s_bid_to_join_eu___ministers/ t.me/BalticNewsNetwork🔸

⁣Thought of the week



The United States is once again proving the accuracy of Henry Kissinger’s observation that to be an enemy of America is dangerous, but to be a friend of America is fatal. The U.S. is in the process of openly backing a Maidan-style coup in the Republic of Georgia.

The Georgian government’s crime: requiring non-governmental organizations to register as foreign agents if they receive 20% or more of their funding from foreign sources.

This law lays bare for the Georgian people the degree to which the U.S. and Europe have insinuated themselves in Georgian society and politics using undeclared money.



The U.S. is threatening to sanction the Georgian government while encouraging the parts of Georgian society it has bought influence in to rise up against the Georgian government. The “greatest democracy in the world” is embracing decidedly undemocratic tactics in an effort to draw Georgia into the ongoing war with Russia over the Ukraine.



Georgians need to look out for Georgian interests. And those interests are not served by inviting death and destruction to visit Georgia, the logical result of any war with Russia.



🎶 Gladys Knight and The Pips - Midnight Train To Georgia

🇬🇪🔻🇬🇪🔻🇬🇪🔻🇬🇪🔻🇬🇪

Our old pals, Otpor and CANVAS, are up in arms again.

I don't believe we need expend a lot of thought on what the end goal is. This one question remains - how violent does it have to get? I can't definitely say, but our sources are certainly in the camp of quite a bit at least. And our other “protests” around the world are amping up the volume as well.

Our last look at Georgia:

And then there's leaving on a midnight train - might that be a doomsday clock reference? The few seconds of time supposedly left remaining on it are bound to tell what they know sooner than later. Let's see what is happening now in Armenia…

🇦🇿🇦🇲 Amidst the return of villages to Azerbaijani control, the Armenian Church's unexpected leadership in protests raises eyebrows. What is this but a direct call to overthrow the legitimate authorities on the part of the Armenian Apostolic Church?

https://caliber.az/en/post/235322/

🔸📍The return of four Azerbaijani villages without a single shot being fired and the breakthrough agreement on the demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border are further proof that Baku and Yerevan can negotiate bilaterally, without the intrusive services of any external actors as mediators.



In a conversation with #CaliberAz foreign political analysts have weighed in on the results of the meeting between the deputy prime ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia held on April 19. https://caliber.az/en/post/235361/

🔸The Russian-Turkish monitoring center in Karabakh closes



✔️The joint Russian-Turkish monitoring center for the ceasefire regime in Karabakh has finished its work.



"The center has contributed to peace for more than three years. Thanks to joint activity, the center has adequately carried out its tasks and duties, striving to ensure peace and stability in Karabakh,"said the head of state Major of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Kerim Veliyev during the closing ceremony.

🐦‍⬛️🇦🇲🇦🇿The army joined the protests against Pashinyan's government because of the agreement with Azerbaijan



Protests in Armenia due to the demarcation process have been going on for several days. Today, military personnel appeared who took the side of Armenians who do not agree with the policies of Pashinyan's government.



The conflict between the people and the authorities flared up over the crossing of four villages in the Tavush region

🐦‍⬛️🇦🇿🇦🇲 Armenia returns 4 villages to Azerbaijan



Following new agreements reached at the eighth meeting of the border demarcation commissions between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, the government of Yerevan returned four disputed border villages in the Gazakh region to the government in Baku.



According to the agreements reached at this meeting, the four border villages of Baghanis Airum, Ashagi Askipara, Kheirimli and Gizilkhajili , which were under the occupation of the Republic of Armenia since the early 1990s, were returned to the Republic of Azerbaijan.



— Also, as a result of the agreements reached at this meeting, the two countries agreed on the process of adjusting border coordinates based on geodetic measurements.

🔸🇦🇿🇦🇲‼️The Armenian Parliament has rejected the draft statement of the National Assembly on delimitation and demarcation of the border with Azerbaijan submitted by the opposition faction "Armenia".

https://caliber.az/en/post/236705/

🔸🇦🇲 Yesterday, a meeting was held in Yerevan between the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, and residents of Kirants village in Tavush region, who came to the capital to seek clarification from the authorities on the demarcation and delimitation of the border with Azerbaijan.



The "Tavush for the Homeland" movement stated after the negotiations that the authorities were unable to provide security guarantees to the residents of Kirants and other communities in Tavush region. In particular, the people of Kirants are extremely concerned that the new border will be just 100 meters from the school.



▪️The people of Tavush claim that "the current government of Armenia does not have a clear and alternative political strategy to ensure the security of its own citizens, to protect their right to life, property and ownership."



▪️The movement also noted that the republic has lost its military-political and diplomatic arsenal to protect its citizens, and the authorities are conducting an information campaign in which they manipulate the idea of protecting national interests and try to justify unilateral concessions.



▪️Meanwhile, the Armenian publication "Graparak", citing various sources, claims that the protesters in Tavush region intend to transfer the protest to Yerevan, where they will demand a change of power.



▪️Earlier, the media also reported on cases of beatings of Armenian soldiers by protesters in Kirants. At the same time, there is evidence that some soldiers, on the contrary, wrote resignation reports in protest against the authorities' policies.



📌Despite local protests by Armenian citizens and road blockades, the protest does not yet appear to be large-scale and centralized. The Armenian authorities and their Western curators likely have a plan to forcibly suppress the citizens' uprising in case the situation escalates.

#Armenia #protests

Armenia-Azerbaijan border, Turkey will monitor the situation



✔️Turkey will monitor the situation along the border between the two recently belligerent countries.



“Turkey will monitor the development of the process related to the border agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia and welcomes the positive tone.”



📢This was stated by Omer Celik, official representative of the Justice and Development Party (Ak Parti), in power in the country.



▪️The reference goes to the recent agreement signed between the two countries which provides, among other things, for a "correction" of the borders which will involve 8 inhabited centers.

The coming years are of crucial importance for our state, and if we can preserve our statehood, sovereignty, and independence in the coming years, we will be able to guarantee that the Republic of Armenia, an independent state, will exist in the coming decades.



It's happening right before your eyes. t.me/Nikol_Pashinyan_PM🔸

🇦🇲🇺🇸🇷🇺 Interesting powers have appeared for Armenian civil servants - to report to American NGOs and provide them with data.



Armenian Ambassador to the USA Lilit Makunts recently visited the office of the RAND Corporation in Pentagon City and gave a report on the dynamics of Armenia's relations with the USA and Azerbaijan, as well as the prospects for the "Crossroads of Peace" project. This is all the information about the meeting that is publicly available.



📌 At the end of 2023, the Russian Ministry of Justice included the RAND NGO in the list of undesirable organizations.



RAND has a rich history of working for the CIA and the Pentagon, and half of the organization's research is classified. The corporation, for example, has been assessing Russia's military and defense potential since 2014, modeling military operations in Ukraine. It was RAND that became the author of the idea of a "Marshall Plan" for Ukraine at the expense of frozen Russian assets.



🔻 Clearly, with such a work profile, RAND is interested in Armenia, since the South Caucasian republic interests the Americans solely as a springboard for squeezing Russia out of the region, even at the cost of sacrificing Armenian statehood.



It is also amusing how Armenian officials tell the whole world about the project of Nikol Pashinyan "Crossroads of Peace," according to which Armenia will become the center of the intersection of routes to the Mediterranean, Black, and Caspian Seas, and even the Persian Gulf.



However, many experts have noted more than once that the project is not of interest to either Turkey or the West, since there is already a working corridor through Turkey, Georgia and Azerbaijan.



Constant advertising of the project is an attempt to somehow sell the "new" Armenia to the domestic audience and international players.



🔻 By the way, the appointment of Makunts as ambassador to the USA in 2021 was seriously criticized both in Armenia and in the Armenian diaspora. After all, the politician has neither special education nor diplomatic experience. A very typical path for the "children" of the so-called "Velvet Revolution."



After the appointment, the public set the task for Makunts to lobby in the USA for the neutralization of Turkey's role in the settlement in the region, but it is obvious that such complex diplomatic work turned out to be beyond the reach of the new Armenian elite.



🔻 It seems that the role of Armenian ambassadors in the West has boiled down to supplying data from the ground for the implementation of the West's ambitious projects in the region at the expense of Armenia, but not for its benefit.

#Armenia #USA

🔸🇦🇲🇬🇧🇫🇷 According to the publication Intelligence Online, which is associated with French military intelligence, it is reported that the Armenian government is trying to establish contacts with British defense companies.



The article states that the Armenian government has turned to the British consulting firm Sanctuary Counsel to find connections in the UK's defense industry.



The media claim that General Richard Dannatt, former Chief of the General Staff of the British Armed Forces and defense advisor to the UK government, has been appointed responsible for the Armenian issue.



🔻Why was such an article placed in a publication indirectly associated with French intelligence?



▪️Clearly, the French have given the British a slight nudge by exposing the internal workings of unofficial diplomacy. After the fiasco in Africa, Armenia has become one of the priority regions of French foreign policy. In Paris, they are unlikely to actively interfere with the British, but they can remind them of their presence in the region.



▪️The article looks even more like a minor settling of scores between the French and the British, since it is already known that consultations are being held with London in the field of defense in Armenia.



❗️On the other hand, the publication once again confirms that any cooperation between Armenia and the West in the military sphere is superficial and declarative in nature. For substantive negotiations, the Armenian authorities have to make their own efforts and, apparently, spend money, turning not directly, but through a British consulting company.

#Armenia #UnitedKingdom #France

‼️American international relations magazine The National Interest has published an article discussing the controversial nomination of former Karabakh separatist leader Ruben Vardanyan for the Nobel Peace Prize.

https://caliber.az/en/post/236961/

🔸🇦🇿🇭🇺🇦🇲 Hysteria is spreading again in the Armenian media. There are plenty of reasons for it, especially recently, in Armenia which is a loser in the South Caucasus. However, this time the media outlets are hysterical because Hungary is blocking the European Peace Facility’s support for Armenia rather than due to the scale of the internal political crisis in the country or the beating of journalists by the police. Read more:

https://caliber.az/en/post/236951/

🔸🇦🇿🇦🇲🇭🇺 EU aid to Armenia stalled as Hungary insists on Azerbaijani inclusion, revealing deeper geopolitical tensions in the South Caucasus, writes analyst Fuad Muxtar-Aqbabali. For intriguing details of the analysis, read the article at https://caliber.az/en/post/237403/

🐦‍⬛️🇦🇲🇺🇸 The President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan is going on a working visit to the USA from May 6 to 11

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇦🇲 Is Russia involved in the protests in Armenia? Demonstrators are marching on Yerevan



The Armenian Church is at the forefront of the protests: Armenians protest against the return of villages to Azerbaijan (video 2)

🐦‍⬛️🇦🇲🇺🇸 Armenia and the United States are discussing a military partnership



Last week, representatives of the American command in Europe and the RA Ministry of Defense participated in the first annual staff negotiations, the US Embassy in Armenia announced.



The parties discussed bilateral relations in the field of defense.

🔸🇦🇲 🇺🇸 The Armenian and American military held their first headquarters talks in Yerevan - the US Embassy reports that they will become annual.

▪️Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Yerevan is ready to sign a peace agreement with Azerbaijan by November .



💬 "I agree with the idea of ​​signing a peace agreement by November, and for this all agreed principles must be recorded in the agreement, I hope that progress will be recorded during the meeting of Foreign Ministers in Almaty," Pashinyan told a press conference.

🔸🇦🇿🇺🇸 The diplomatic activity of Western powers in Azerbaijan strikes us with unexpected plot twists and turns.Something similar happened to the US representative. Even, perhaps, the Americans have outdone the French in the art of drama - both in building up suspense and in the denouement of the plot, which even gives the most impressionable people something like catharsis. Read more in a new analysis: https://caliber.az/en/post/238342/

🔸🇦🇲Who is behind the Armenian clerics? Are they in a position to overthrow Pashinyan? The correspondent of Caliber.az asked foreign experts to respond to these questions.

https://caliber.az/en/post/238315/

🔸🇦🇿🇦🇲 Recent resistance within Armenia, including from influential groups like the Armenian Gregorian Church, against implementing the April 19, 2024 agreement with Azerbaijan raises concerns for regional peace. The Church's opposition highlights the intricate dynamics of religion, politics, and nationalism, complicating efforts for lasting peace in the South Caucasus.



▶️

🇦🇲Concerns mount as the Armenian Gregorian Church intensifies its opposition to border delimitation efforts, risking regional stability. Clergy members openly reject peace with Azerbaijan, advocating for revenge instead of reconciliation.

🇦🇲 🇷🇺 Pashinyan arrived in Moscow, where he will take part in a meeting of the Supreme Economic Council of the EAEU, and will also meet with Putin.

🔸🇷🇺🇦🇲 Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited Moscow yesterday to attend the EAEU summit and held talks with Vladimir Putin, during which they discussed exclusively economic issues.



Despite the overall anti-Russian rhetoric of the Armenian authorities, Pashinyan's visit to Moscow once again confirmed the theses from our recent review on the dependence of Armenia's economy on Russia.



▪️President Putin noted at the meeting with Pashinyan that the trade turnover between the countries exceeded a record $7 billion in 2023, largely due to Armenian exports to Russia.



▪️However, the Armenian authorities seem to have deliberately overshadowed this positive news in the Russia-Armenia relations with a negative one.



During the EAEU summit, the Armenian Foreign Ministry issued a statement refusing to finance the CSTO this year. The Armenian authorities have been talking about withdrawing from the organization in recent months, so this statement is not surprising. However, the refusal to finance does not formally mean withdrawal from the organization.



▪️Creating an anti-Russian news hook against the backdrop of Pashinyan's visit to Moscow can be perceived as a message to their Western curators that Yerevan has not generally revised its policy of distancing itself from Russia.



▪️This is also evidenced by the fact that Pashinyan refused to attend Putin's inauguration the day before, did not congratulate him on taking office at the summit, and did not attend the Victory Day Parade in Moscow today.



🔻It is obvious that ties with Russia can be severed endlessly at the rhetorical level, but the real figures of the Armenian economy speak for themselves. At the same time, Yerevan's refusal of deeper security cooperation has led to another political crisis in the Transcaucasian republic, where protests of citizens are currently underway due to another territorial concessions to Azerbaijan.

#Armenia #Russia

🐦‍⬛️🇦🇲 Armenia refused to finance CSTO



Yerevan did not join the decision of the organization's Collective Security Council of November 23, 2023 "On the budget of the CSTO - 2024" and participation in the financing provided for by it.

🐦‍⬛️ Bilateral relations between Russia and Armenia are developing very successfully - Putin



We always, above all, pay attention to economic cooperation. During the past year

no, the growth of trade turnover amounted to a very significant amount, which is largely a consequence of the increase in imports; if from you - the export of Armenian in our direction. And trade turnover reached more than 7 billion dollars. Never before in our trade and economic relations has there been such a scale.

🔸🇷🇺🇦🇲 Armenia's role in aiding Russia to bypass sanctions amid Ukraine war raises multiple questions, highlighting West's diplomatic inconsistencies and pragmatic policies, writes Fuad Muxtar-Aqbabali.



Prime Minister Pashinyan's Moscow visit signals Armenia's strategic dance between Kremlin ties and Western aspirations, amid deep economic interdependence with Russia and regional tensions.

https://caliber.az/en/post/239247/

🇦🇲🇷🇺 The economic forecasts for Armenia after breaking ties with Russia are a very vivid illustration of what happens to states after they come under strong influence from the West.



▪️ Surely, Europeans have more than one story to tell on this matter. Problems with electricity prices began decades ago — and today, thanks to green reforms, they are reaching critical levels.



▪️ Running small and medium-sized businesses is becoming increasingly difficult: if your enterprise is not included in any EU quotas, you won't be able to sell your products anywhere. If EU authorities say that Spanish oranges are being exported, then Italian ones will lie and rot in warehouses.



▪️ There is no modernization of production taking place: on the contrary, large corporations are doing everything to move all high-tech enterprises, valuable specialists, and developed technologies out of Europe. Only factories with a primitive production chain remain within European countries, and there are neither money nor resources for development.



▪️ And, of course, Europe is still dealing with the consequences of its migration policy. Let's try to remember who and when (and why) suggested opening the doors to refugees and migrants.



Therefore, Armenians need to prepare themselves well, primarily mentally. In a few years, their lives will change significantly.

🇦🇲 Protests in Armenia continue. The demands from the protesters and threats against Nikol Pashinyan to resign and step down have, as expected, been ignored by the authorities.



The protesters are being called upon to stay overnight and continue the protest actions. At the moment, there are no signs of escalation, and if neither the protesters nor the authorities take any further steps, this standoff may continue for a long time.



The question is, however, whether this will satisfy the protesters, so they will have to move to more active actions to force the authorities to reckon with them. But for now, a certain status quo has emerged.

#Armenia

🔸🇦🇲 March of Protesters in Yerevan

Situation as of 5:00 PM on May 9, 2024



🔻The "Tavush - for the Motherland" movement in Armenia has finally reached Republic Square in Yerevan, where they set out this morning from Abovyan. There, they were joined by supporters who arrived from Gyumri.



▪️Initially, Bagrat Srbazyan and his followers were supposed to arrive at the government district by 4:00 PM local time, but were delayed due to the large number of people on the streets who joined the march.



▪️There is practically no more space left on Republic Square. The population of Armenia began arriving in Yerevan from the morning. Currently, the entire neighborhood is packed with protesters, who were joined by former Armenian Foreign Ministers Vardan Oskanian and Ara Ayvazyan, as well as former parliament speaker Ashot Ghulyan.



▪️Representatives of Armenian communities from around the world have supported the Tavush movement, calling it a struggle for all of Armenia. At the same time, there is a significant number of young people among the march participants, which was not observed at the very beginning of the protests.



❗️As the number of protesters in the capital grows, the information counteraction from government resources has increased. At one point they claim that there is practically no one on the square, then they deliberately emphasize that Bagrat Srbazyan is late for his own rally.



But one of the most clumsy attempts at discreditation was the spread of information in the channels controlled by Pashinyan's administration that people with Soviet flags are preparing to join Srbazyan. Apparently, the authorities have completely forgotten that on May 9th many residents come out as part of the Immortal Regiment to honor the memory of their relatives who died in WWII.



At the same time, additional law enforcement units are already on duty at the government structures, who have been occupying positions since early morning, preparing for the rally. Srbazyan himself called for not using force against peaceful citizens.



High-resolution map

English version



#Armenia #religion

🐦‍⬛️🇦🇲 The son of the former president of Armenia Kocharyan joined the rally against Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan.

🐦‍⬛️🇦🇲 The leader of the Bagrat movement issued an ultimatum to Nikol Pashinyan: he "must" resign within an hour



Nikol Pashinyan, we are giving you one hour to resign. I am ready to meet within this hour and discuss all terms of resignation. You no longer have any power in Armenia," said the priest at the anti-government gathering.



Pashinyan did not respond to the request.



UPD:🇦🇲 The opposition initiated the impeachment procedure against Pashinyan in the parliament after he did not respond to requests to resign - opposition leader

🇦🇲 Revanchist Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan issued a statement on May 9, urging for peaceful acts of disobedience to commence in Yerevan and across the nation.

https://caliber.az/en/post/239330/

🇦🇿🇰🇿🇦🇲 The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia started in Almaty. The next round of negotiations on the project "Bilateral Agreement on Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations" is taking place.



Recall, the Kazakh side does not act as a mediator.

🔸🇦🇿🇰🇿🇦🇲Could Almaty be a breakthrough in the dynamics of the peace talks? How important is it that Armenia and Azerbaijan have settled on the bilateral format of negotiations as the only correct one? Prominent foreign experts responded to questions from Caliber.

https://caliber.az/en/post/239315/

🇦🇲🔻🇦🇲🔻🇦🇲🔻🇦🇲🔻🇦🇲

Some of this appears pretty straightforward on the surface. But other parts literally defy the existence of a word such as “sense.” Armenia has been globe trotting for friends, allies, sponsors, and supporters for as long as we've been watching. The tally feels like +29 and -35 at this point. (An exaggeration, of course, but probably has more duplicates than originals!)

The one post above that is a line of demarcation even more significant than the Azerbaijani border delimitation efforts is the Putin statement that all is right and as it should be in Armenialand. One gets the feeling that Hungarian efforts to stop or delay EU aid could even be … coordinated? There is a very theatrical feel to all of these tumblings and gyrations. Deep Diplomats v. Deep Church and NGO clown assistants. A distraction (or diversion) tactic of the most classic kind. I'm positive of one thing - there's more coming up next.

Our last look at Armenia:

This has gotten kind of long, so the ties to Serbia will be brief. Probably a standlone piece is warranted in the not too distant future. But first a quick geographical check for Empire and Resistance features:

…as in they're completely surrounded. Enough said.

🔸The Iranian ambassador to Serbia just spoke up against the German "Srebrenica genocide" resolution using the exact reasoning I laid out here: if the UNGA can declare someone genocidal, then it's a weapon that will be used for political purposes.



The Bosnian Muslim victimhood-industrial complex is in shock and demanding Tehran disavow Rashid Hassan Pour Baei — presumably because "cowboy diplomacy" by the US, UK, Germany and whoever else is what they got used to. But I doubt the Iranian envoy in Belgrade is doing this on his own; more likely, he's speaking his government's mind.



Iran apparently sees the resolution for what it is: a cynical attempt at white-knighting by people who have actual genocides in their closets, for the purpose of placating Muslims, demonizing the Russians (via the Serbs as proxy) and drawing attention away from Gaza. t.me/thenebulator🔸

This year's International Security Forum showed what Western propaganda is trying to hide - Russia is not isolated. The former head of the Serbian intelligence service BIA, who is on a visit to St. Petersburg, spoke about this in an interview with RT Balkan.



“ In 1999, NATO forces tried to destroy Serbia. But in reality, the Alliance killed international law. Serbia has recovered, but international law has not,” Alexander Vulin is convinced.



According to him, Serbia works closely with the security structures of the Russian Federation, and this, first of all, protects its interests:



“There have been many attacks on me because I received awards from the FSB, the SVR, and Vladimir Putin, with this I allegedly threaten Serbian interests. But it was easy for me to work with the Russian special services, because they do not want to separate Kosovo from Serbia, they do not want to carry out a color revolution and install their own president, but they cooperate with Serbia. We have common interests and we face the same challenges,” shared Vulin.



He said that cooperation between Belgrade and Moscow greatly hinders the Western powers:



“It interferes with all those who are interfered with by free Serbia. No one who does not love Russia is a friend of Serbia. And not one of Serbia's friends is an enemy of Russia. Anyone who thinks badly about President Putin also thinks badly about President Vucic. Whoever wants to destroy Serbia also wants to destroy Russia. If Russia had lost to NATO, do you really believe that Serbia would have been able to exist? Without a free, strong Russia, there is no free and strong Serbia.”

🇷🇸 Dodik: Postponement of the UN General Assembly session on the resolution on Srebrenica is proof of the success of Serbian diplomacy



▪️The postponement of the UN General Assembly session on the Srebrenica resolution indicates that, obviously, supporters of the resolution are in crisis.



▪ Attempts by Serbian political representatives to explain that the resolution could cause wider problems were successful, said Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik.



A small but very important victory for Serbian diplomacy . Now the resolution needs to be finally finished off so that it does not get 2/3 of the votes and we need to put forward our own resolutions regarding the genocide of the Serbs in Croatia, Bosnia and Kosmet.

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇸🇺🇸 The State Department is disappointed with the composition of the new government of Serbia



The State Department is disappointed that it was not able to tailor the Government of Serbia to its will, and the US is particularly upset about the return to the government of two former ministers who are on their blacklist - Aleksandar Vulin, who will be the deputy prime minister, and Nenad Popović, who was seen as a minister. no portfolio.



"We are disappointed to see two sanctioned individuals nominated for positions in the new administration," a State Department spokesperson complained in a written statement to VOA.



-"Our position on Mr. Vulin is well known. He is still under American sanctions," said the spokesperson of the State Department for Voice of America, stressing that "the United States does not play any role in personnel decisions of the Government of Serbia."



* Whose eyes are they rubbing?

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇸🇪🇺 The EU expects Serbia to renounce ties with the Russian Federation at the request of Brussels



This was stated by the representative of the foreign policy service of the European Union, Peter Stano.



Mr. Vulin's actions and statements in recent years, unfortunately, run counter to this goal of Serbia in terms of accession obligations and, for example, the need not to develop destructive ties with Russia.



Stano condemned the fact that two politicians from the US sanctions list could enter the government because of their support for Russia.



Source: Azerbaijan TV CBC

🔸Fwd from @balkanossiper

The New Serbian Government Upsets Western "Partners"



The new Serbian government led by Miloš Vučević has not even begun its work, and Western media are already up in arms. The government, which includes "pro-Russian politicians blacklisted by the US", is unacceptable to Serbia's transatlantic "partners," according to grant-dependent experts from the BIRN network.



The highest level of outrage is directed at Aleksandar Vulin, who has cleverly moved from the position of head of Serbian intelligence services to that of deputy prime minister after a forced resignation.



Western "partners" are also concerned about Nenad Popović, the chairman of the Serbian People's Party - another "pro-Russian politician sanctioned by the US" - and Milica Đurđević, the leader of the "far-right" Dveri movement.



The only positive news, they say, is that the Foreign Ministry is being handed over to Marko Đurić, who has recently returned from a tour of the United States.



More astute analysts have already noted that the new government composition was formed by the Serbian leadership exclusively in the interests of the state itself. As President Vučić openly states, there are no American or Russian interests for him, only Serbian interests. Hence the attempts to pursue a policy of military neutrality in the current, to put it mildly, difficult circumstances, and the coexistence of such ambiguous figures in one cabinet.



🐦‍⬛️🇷🇸🇫🇷 France blocked the admission of "Kosovo" to the Council of Europe



Considering that the government of Albin Kurti did not take any steps towards the formation of the JSO, France asked the member states of the Council of Europe to postpone the decision on the membership of "Kosovo" in that organization, the "Albanian Post" reported, referring to diplomatic sources.



* We remind you of yesterday's announcement that the planned vote for May 16 and 17 is no longer on the agenda



* We also wrote three days ago that President of the European Stability Initiative Gerald Knaus announced that a few countries will block the vote, including Germany and France.

🇷🇸 🇷🇺 According to the “Kosovo Minister of Defense,” Russian hackers began to attack the websites of “Kosovo government agencies”



▪️ According to him, “a group of Russian hackers carried out a cyber attack on Kosovo in retaliation for a statement of support for Ukraine.” Naturally, there is no evidence. But let’s hope that this is really the case, especially since the Albanians may have interesting data regarding NATO activities in the region.



▪️ At the same time, it is reported that Kosovo transferred 120, 60, 81 mm mortar shells, military trucks for transporting personnel and weapons, armored vehicles, and tactical vehicles to support units to Ukraine.



▪️ And the other day, the “Kosovo police” arrested two Russians for allegedly “illegally crossing the border.”



🔸🇦🇲🇷🇺🇷🇸 In a discussion about the loss of national identity and the "cancellation" of Armenian history, it is very appropriate to recall the long-suffering Serbian people. Moreover, the analogy with Armenia, where only one-third of the population has maintained pro-Russian sentiments over the past 30 years (with half of them being elderly people), turned out to be surprisingly vivid when we conducted master classes as part of our media school in the Balkans.



This is, in particular, discussed by our colleagues from the channel "Sila sa Istoka" @silasaistoka. The scenario of the collective West, which is now being played out in Armenia, is well known to Serbia. And it is aimed, among other things, at the complete elimination of the identity of the people. In the same way, today they are erasing the collective memory of the Serbian people, imposing their distorted values on them.



Belgrade-based investigator Vesna Veizović @vaseljenskars, in turn, reminds how Western "partners" penetrated Serbian educational institutions and the school system through a network of NGOs with a simple goal: to form a distorted perception of the identity of the Serbian people. By pouring funds into work with young people, they gained long-term control over their consciousness: erasing national identity, they set about creating a new one. And attempts to present the Serbian people as "genocidal," allegedly guilty of committing "genocide" in Srebrenica, are just a continuation of this strategy. For their attempts to preserve their identity, Serbs, in fact, have become outcasts in the Western "civilized" community.



❗️ The biggest mistake that a person convinced of something can make is to think that their ideals cannot be trampled upon and consigned to oblivion. The Serbs will not let you lie: this is not the case. Therefore, the authors of Serbian channels are confident: what is happening in Armenia should serve as a kind of warning for Serbia and other states.



As for Armenia itself, its population should learn the bitter lesson of Yugoslavia, which the Western "partners" literally tore to pieces, dividing the once-united people both by faith and geographically. Given the extinction of Armenians and the mass outflow of the able-bodied population, replacing them with Azerbaijanis, who have a good demographic situation and birth rate, is a matter of two generations. In half a century, no one will be concerned about the genocide or the proximity of Azerbaijani settlers.

#Armenia #RepublikaSrpska #Serbia

🇷🇸🔻🇷🇸🔻🇷🇸🔻🇷🇸🔻🇷🇸

The themes of genocide, leave Russia for the West, and NGOs are going to reach every corner of the globe eventually. But this trio, for now, is in the present crosshairs. France has been a common denominator in two of these actions; UK as well. US and EU have their sticky fingers in all three. One can't help but feel that the narratives are what is paramount at this time. The action call from the director is not as much about effecting the desired outcome as it is about portrayal of the narrative natures of the protagonists. And our stage just keeps getting bigger.

Stay tuned! More commercials are headed our way…

