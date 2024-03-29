Well, that didn't take long at all. Which, of course, we knew would happen. But when this much discourse basically settles nothing or brings much new and interesting information to light, or even both(!), there is reason behind that. And usually very determined reason at that.

🐦‍⬛️🇺🇸 The crew of the ship that collapsed the bridge in Baltimore could be stuck on board for two weeks

The Daily Mail writes that all this time rescuers will be removing debris from the bridge collapse site.

It is noted that this delay may be caused by the fact that part of the bridge collapsed on the stern of the ship, and during the dismantling of the wreck, the crew will have to monitor the systems on board.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front 🔸

Me: After that bit of cheerful control in place, we'll start off with a little bit of video chicanery magic.

Well, well, well…AI. t.me/QDisclosure17 🔸

Me:🐣❓🐣❓🐣

Baltimore Key Bridge

Emergency 911 Dispatch Recorded 911 Calls

of Warning before impact of Vessel to bridge. t.me/FENFreeEagleNetworkNews🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇺🇸 New footage from the scene of the bridge collapse in Baltimore, USA

According to preliminary data, six people died. The culprit was the Dali container ship, which crashed into the pier of the bridge: at that moment, several cars were passing by it, and eight workers were repairing the road.🚀 t.me/istocni_front 🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇺🇸 What's left of the Baltimore Bridge - top view

The US Coast Guard said the six people reported missing are presumed dead. Rescue efforts have been halted.

In the American city of Baltimore, where the Francis Scott Key highway bridge collapsed a day earlier, the search and rescue operation was suspended. The six people who are missing are most likely dead. This was announced by the US Coast Guard. These are workers who were repairing the road surface on the bridge at the time of the collision. Two more people were rescued.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front 🔸

On the damaged container ship Dali, authorities found 56 containers weighing a total of 764 tons of hazardous materials.

Some of these containers were damaged, causing a sheen to appear on the water.

Hazardous materials include corrosive substances, flammable substances, and various Class 9 materials such as lithium-ion batteries.

Federal, state and local authorities are aware of the situation and are taking action to address the issues. https://t.me/infantmilitario 🔸

https://rumble.com/v4lz1ob-baltimore-bridge-collapse-56-containers-or-764-tons-of-hazardous-material.html t.me/candlesinthenight 🔸

🇺🇸And almost immediately we start following the money!🇺🇸

🐦‍⬛️🇺🇸 So ... taxpayers pick up the tab instead of the insurance company?

* Almost as if someone wants to avoid an insurance investigation?

🚀 t.me/istocni_front 🔸

Why would government pay for an insured damage claim????…bingo…no investigation!

Your tax dollars at work paying for damages vessel owner’s insurer should pay, and we’ll never find out who did this.

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/white-house/biden-says-wants-federal-government-pay-rebuilding-baltimore-bridge-ca-rcna145138 https://t.me/BannonWarRoom 🔸

This confirms who was actually behind the "event.” Less than one day and the govt is saying it was "an accident" and now the Feds are going to pay for the ENTIRE thing?? What about insurance? or the shipping Co.? Why? Because this will eliminate ANY actual investigation. (private TG channel) 🔸

Me: 👀 whose pocketbooks are being saved too!

https://t.me/Jack_Posobiec. 🔸

Quirk in US maritime law may be key to liability in Baltimore bridge disaster

The investigation continues to determine why a container ship, the Dali, smashed into a pillar of the 2.6 km span of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key bridge in early morning darkness on Tuesday, causing it to collapse and leaving six construction workers presumed dead.

👉 Read more: https://f24.my/ADri.g 🔸

…SUPER TECH TROUBLES SURFACE….

🔸Dali cargo ship suffered 'severe electrical problem' while docked in Baltimore days prior to bridge collapse crash that saw it suffer 'total power failure, loss of engine failure,' port worker says



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13246079/Dali-cargo-ship-suffered-severe-electrical-problem-docked-Baltimore-days-prior-bridge-collapse-crash-saw-suffer-total-power-failure-loss-engine-failure-port-worker-says.html t.me/Jack_Posobiec 🔸

https://x.com/gatewaypundit/status/1773178270759923932?s=52 🔸

🚨MUST READ UPDATE: Baltimore Bridge Collapse

The Cargo Ships BLACK BOX Reveals the VDR Sensor Data “Ceased” Recording for 2 Minutes Prior to Impact

🔴 NTSB investigator Marcel Muise held a press conference to reveal the data on the DALI’s black box, also known as the Voyage Data Recorder (VDR).

• Approximately 6 hours of VDR data was provided to NTSB, with the time period between 12am-6am

• By regulation, VDR’s are required to record 30 days of history

• The quality of audio varies due to background noise and alarms — additional analysis will be performed at NTSB Lab to improve its quality.

🔴 TIMESTAMPS

• At 1:07am (kek) the ship entered the channel

• At 1:24am, VDR Sensor Data CEASED recording…

— the VDR Audio continued recording being on a redundant power source.

• 1:26am, VDR resumed recording sensor data. No redundancy? 🤔

• 1:26am, the pilot made a general VHF for tugs in the vicinity to assist

• 1:27am, pilot ordered the DALI to drop the port anchor and ordered additional steering commands.

• 1:27am, the pilot issued a radio call reporting the DALI had lost all power

• At this time, MDTA duty officer radioed two of their units that were already on the bridge, due to construction, and order them to close traffic.

• 1:29am, the ship made contact with the bridge

• 1:29am, the DALI Pilot made contact with the Coast Guard to report the bridge down

🔴 MAIN TAKEAWAYS….

• The VDR Sensor Data is “missing” 2 minutes of data? Do you know how important this data is?

The VDR Sensor data records critical Information related to the operation of a vessel:

— ship speed

— engine RPM

— ships course and heading

— rutter angle

— as well as information on the ship's communications with other vessels, the ship's crew, and any external systems or equipment.

This does not look good…

• The VDR Audio has redundancy, but not the censor data?

https://rumble.com/v4m25nq-baltimore-bridge-collapse-black-box-reveals-2-minutes-of-vdr-sensor-data-ce.html

👉 ReTWEET https://t.me/candlesinthenight🔸

🔸Weird how the US govt takes hours investigate a bridge collapse in Baltimore but knew instantly the attack in Moscow was ISIS. t.me/Jack_Posobiec🔸

FACT CHECKING MAKES A COMEBACK

https://apnews.com/article/fact-check-dali-captain-ukrainian-baltimore-bridge-601539523278🔸

Responses!

🇺🇦🇺🇸 Ukrainian Telegram having a normal one and taking credit for the collapsed bridge.

🔴 t.me/DDGeopolitics 🔸

🐦‍⬛️ 🇺🇲 God's punishment for the Crimean bridge

The collapse of the Francis Scott Bridge in Baltimore could significantly affect not only civilian shipping on the US East Coast, but also the US military component.

The governor of Maryland said

is that 5 cargo ships are blocked in the port of Baltimore. The total damage, according to preliminary data, could amount to more than 80 billion dollars.

However, they don't mention it in the US that the collapse of the bridge will affect the activities of the military facilities in Baltimore. There are many such facilities in this great American city.

For example, the city is home to the US Army Military Reserve Center. Also in Baltimore

is the military prosecution center of the US Navy.

Hamlet Avenue is a US Marine base.

In the area of ​​Nimitz Drive and Halsey Road is the entire naval complex, including the Fort McHenry Naval Cadet Corps with a flotilla of training ships (pictured above).

In the immediate vicinity of the Naval Cadet Corps, there is also a base of the US Army Corps of Engineers.

But that's not all. The collapsed bridge effectively blocked access to the sea at the US Coast Guard Logistic Center at Hawkins Point.

Military personnel attached to the US Navy and Marines are effectively locked at the mouth of the Patapsco River, landlocked.

It is claimed that the iron will be removed relatively quickly. using floating cranes with huge lifting capacity and barges. But you can't build a new bridge in a week.

Printing dollars is one thing, building a bridge is another.

According to a source from the FBI investigative team, it is easier and cheaper to build a new bridge than to repair a damaged one. Because the damage is critical, the supports are damaged and under water.

The ship "Dali" (Lakoća) hit exactly where it should,

to disable the entire bridge.

According to experts

from the FBI, it will take 4 to 5 years to build the new bridge.

In the meantime, a complete change of logistics in this area is necessary, because the bridge was built primarily as a military bridge, for the transport of flammable, explosive and chemical substances, as well as oversized military cargo.

t.me/istocni_front 🔸

AND REPERCUSSIONS

Baltimore Bridge Disaster Clean-up Slowed Thanks to Dredge Act Protectionism

https://reason.com/2024/03/27/the-obscure-protectionist-law-that-will-slow-clean-up-of-the-baltimore-bridge-disaster/ t.me/Q_Tel411🔸

🔸⚡️🇺🇸 Regarding the broken bridge in the U.S

I would like to remind you that 40% of the US Coast Guards security fleet for the entire East Coast is not available to do their duties as they can not leave the port and that a large portion of U.S Navy logistical ships and other vessels belonging to the USN can not leave port.

A logistical and security blow to the United States.

(To be exact, 5 logistical ships belonging to the USN, 4 of which are for ammunition, perishable items, and another is a refueling vessel.) t.me/medmannews 🔸

😎 And what would any after party be without conspiracy appetizers?

Oh crap, major comms. Diddy goes down, ship crashes, Royals listed in sex trafficking lawsuit and ship next to the Dali is named

💥👉WillKate👈💥

https://twitter.com/marthafokor/status/1772827065819054242?t=-xxRg9VB06wq6sPR9D3-AA&s=19🔸

Morse Code relayed from the ship.

“START” was the message. t.me/DeepDives 🔸

👆 Note from me: in the 911 Dispatch audio recording above at the 1:04 mark the speaker says “start” twice in delayed succession. 👻

Good Night! Listen very closely to his message! t.me/waterwatchtruth 🔸

Ariel on X

https://twitter.com/Prolotario1/status/1773066069445378268?t=rpf6Z0LTJmMuZq0L5Z_89Q&s=19 🔸

t.me/Jack_Posobiec 🔸

https://x.com/TraderGirlQ/status/1772674699928944976?s=20 🔸

Not really sure how far this story will run but as long as it does we'll keep watching. This will be followed by an on/off again set of conversations (starring the former ship building expert from our first segment) regarding several concepts and terminology issues I think may interest you. But it will be separate from this not to confuse its purpose.

Have a great weekend!

