I really didn't want to chase this rabbit but gave it the day to change my mind. So we are going to investigate this bridge falling into the water in Baltimore, Maryland, US. First order of business is

JUST THE FACTS, MA'AM…

These are pretty much in order of the unfolding of the story as I found them. So you can have a better view of the narrative(s) coming later.

🔸❗️🇺🇸The state of Maryland has declared a state of emergency due to the collapse of a bridge in Baltimore.

A rescue operation is underway in the area of ​​the collapsed bridge. The culprit of the incident is visible at the support - the Dali container ship.

Several vehicles are estimated to have fallen into the water when the Baltimore bridge collapsed.

The Baltimore Police Department confirmed the deaths of two people in the bridge collapse and said at least seven were missing.

So far the most comprehensive early hours report I've seen), well worth the read: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/03/breaking-massive-bridge-collapse-baltimore-large-sections-key/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=breaking-massive-bridge-collapse-baltimore-large-sections-key

Oceanbulk Containers founded in 1989 and headquartered in Greece. Oceanbulk Containers is a joint venture between Oceanbulk Maritime S.A. and Oaktree Capital Management L.P.

Address: Aethrion Centre, 40, Agiou Konstantinou Street, Marousi, 151 24 Athens, Greece.

Partnership start date: 2015-05-26

Mr. Petros Pappas serves on the Board of Directors of the UK Defense Club, a leading insurance provider of legal defense services in the shipping industry worldwide and is a member of the Union of Greek Ship Owners (UGS). Mr. Pappas received his B.A. in Economics and his MBA from The University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. Mr. Pappas was awarded the 2014 Lloyd’s List Greek Awards “Shipping Personality of the Year”.

https://www.starbulk.com/gr/en/who-we-are/

FBI comes out very fast and discounts terrorism at the Baltimore Bridge

I might add, this FBI agent, William DelBagno, was named Special Agent in Charge of the Baltimore Field Office just YESTERDAY.

Suspicious?

USA.

The collapsed bridge caused an $81 billion trade crisis.

The ship's sinking triggered chaos for US goods as the collapse blocked the 9th largest hub for US goods exported. It handles 52 million tons of cargo per year. Currently, 10 large-tonnage vessels are stuck in the “export harbor”.

For example, the port of Baltimore exports 22 million tons of coal per year, 500,000 tons of LNG per month, and dispatches 440,000 cruise passenger ships per year.

NB: Following the crash of Dali, which was carrying 4,600 20-foot containers, shares of Danish shipping giant Maersk fell 3.8%.

⚡️ The captain of the container ship that destroyed the bridge in The American state of Maryland turned out to be Ukrainian Sergiy, 52 years old.

Source: https://www.balticshipping.com/vessel/imo/9697428/seafarers

MAP BREAK: Francis Scott Key Bridge Disaster Breakdown

Baltimore, Maryland.

The city's mayor, Democrat Brandon Scott, is asking CNN and other media to stop broadcasting video of the bridge collapse. Francis Scott and its consequences after being rammed by the Dali container ship.

According to him, this traumatizes the residents of the city and the United States.

NB: A search is currently underway for 20 missing people who may have fallen into the Patapsco River along with their cars. The temperature in the search area is about 0 degrees (C).

🇺🇸 🌉 Issues with Infrastructure in the USA

Today's incident, resulting in the collapse of a highway bridge in Baltimore, has once again sparked public discussion about the state of American infrastructure.

Primarily, there are challenges with water, alongside issues in the functioning of electrical networks and railway communications.

▪️ In 2019—during Donald Trump's presidency— the American Society of Civil Engineers stated that around $4.5 trillion would need to be spent by 2025 for the enhancement of bridges, dams, highways, airports, and more. Specifically, about $123 billion was earmarked for bridge repairs alone.

▪️ In 2022, the Joe Biden administration acknowledged the issue and allocated funds for the restoration of water infrastructure, including bridges, dams, and ports. The allocated amount was notable - $2.7 billion - yet clearly insufficient for comprehensive modernization. Moreover, the funds were directed to the US Army Corps, which, as anticipated, led to speculation that the money was misused, potentially diverted as “aid to Ukraine.”

▪️ Nonetheless, according to reports from various experts, in the initial two years of Biden’s presidency, it was feasible to gather the full sum of federal funds, but these were expended on numerous environmental projects and superficial renovations.

▪️ The consequence of this approach was unforeseen: in 2023, following a car accident involving a fuel tanker, a bridge on Interstate 95 collapsed. Subsequently, after an incident with a container ship, a bridge in Baltimore also collapsed. Concurrently, as per separate data, 47 thousand American bridges are in a state of disrepair.

🔻The incident in Baltimore has also drawn attention to potential victims: over a dozen cars plunged into the water, prompting the state governor to declare a state of emergency. This event evokes memories of last year's incident involving the derailment of a train carrying chemicals in Ohio - where the condition of the railway infrastructure was identified as a primary factor.

We anticipate that Maryland or Ohio will need to be addressed on multiple occasions. The average age of American infrastructure exceeds 70 years (some facilities have surpassed a century), and the anticipated service life of power grids is approximately 50 years, contributing to frequent summer blackouts in the states.

Evidently, this issue will need to be addressed by the succeeding American administration. Not just acknowledged, but actively resolved. Unless, of course, another Ukraine situation arises.

High-resolution infographics

English version



A recent photo from the site of the bridge collapse in Baltimore, America. The White House sees no signs of foul play, CNN reports. Two victims were pulled out of the water.

🐦‍⬛️🇺🇸 Big infrastructure hit - Port of Baltimore, the ninth busiest in the US

The port serves both Baltimore and Washington, and all shipping north of the bridge is now trapped in place — while no other goods can enter.

The tunnel shown has height and dangerous load limitations, unable to handle the heavy truck traffic used by the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which took years to build in the 1970s.

About 31,000 people typically cross the bridge per day, and the port handles about $26 billion in international cargo annually.

🐦‍⬛️🇺🇸🇺🇦 It turned out that the captain of the container ship that destroyed the bridge in the American state of Maryland is Ukrainian.

Remember this from 2021. Look at the dates. (from a private chat)🔸

So his first day on the job and there is a container ship crashing into a bridge. And he instantly comes out in the news saying no terrorism involved. 🤔

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/investigations/2024/03/26/baltimore-bridge-collapse-ship-dali/73105394007/🔸

BREAKING: Large number of Cargo ships spotted holding outside of the Port of Baltimore, unable to enter due to Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

(And just for added punch we have this theme returning but not under a highway - over a body of water.)

Another Bridge! 💥



VALLEY VIEW, Ohio (WOIO) - A “spontaneous combustion situation” with raw wood products at a landscaping supply center caused a massive fire underneath the Valley View Bridge early Tuesday morning.

The mulch fire started at Kurtz Bros., Inc. on Canal Road in Valley View.

“While these kinds of occurrences are not uncommon due to the nature of the materials, rarely do they accelerate to the point they did today,” according to a news release from Kurtz Bros., Inc.

https://www.cleveland19.com/2024/03/26/large-fire-underneath-valley-view-bridge/

That's all from yesterday either from or of “authoritative” sources. But it was a very busy day in commentary/opinion land so I'm adding a section for that. If no source is listed it's a comment from a chat (yes, I went into those, too!). They're unattributed because most I can't pair with the chat or even contact the contributors. So while their opinions may not be as private anymore their privacy is protected.

COMMENTS ARE OPEN!

🇺🇸 I remind you that the bridge disaster in Baltimore is not the first in the United States.

In 2023, after a car accident involving a fuel tanker, a bridge on the I-95 highway, which runs from the northern states to Florida and is responsible for some local freight traffic, collapsed.

Even then, they began to talk again about significant problems with the American water infrastructure, much of which was in need of repair. In 2022, the Biden administration recognized the problem and allocated $2.7 billion to solve it - although the money, along with an order to solve the problem, was sent to the US Army Corps.

I wouldn’t be surprised if the funds, under the pretext of “helping Ukraine,” evaporated to God knows where.

https://twitter.com/Cobratate/status/1772584641024741519

Diversity or Unrestricted War?

Of course, regardless of the intentionality, it all comes down to immigration and open borders. The Francis Scott Key Bridge was destroyed last night by a container ship from Singapore:

Rescue workers in Baltimore are working furiously in an attempt to save the lives of dozens of people who were plunged into the frigid waters of the Patapsco River when the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed after being hit by a container ship. Initial reports indicate that at least a dozen cars hit the 47 degree water in addition to a 20 or so construction workers who were working on the bridge at the time. There appeared to be an explosion on the container ship as it collided with the bridge sending containers, the concrete that was being poured on to the road and diesel flooding into the water. The ship involved is the 948 foot long Dali, a Singaporean-flagged container ship which could be seen on ship-tracking websites positioned stationary under the bridge following the crash.

There are a number of factors involved here, from the aging of the US infrastructure, the effects of diversity and social spending on the maintenance of that infrastructure, and even the vaxx status of the ship’s crew. But the observable fact of the matter is that a single foreign-owned, foreign-crewed ship just accomplished what the very best efforts of NATO and the Ukrainian military combined have not been able to accomplish, which is the destruction of a major bridge.

https://voxday.net/2024/03/26/diversity-or-unrestricted-war/

Cyber Terrorism.

t.me/dailyrealtimenews 🔸

🔸10K TEU is rather "small". For the big ones at 21k TEU look here:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/OOCL_G-class_container_ship 😊

The (former?) Maersk Flagships ("E-Class" like "Emma Maersk") carry around 15k TEU

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/E-class_container_ship

If you remember the "Ever Given" that blocked the Suez Canal - its size is ~20k TEU. 🔸

Star Bulk (Singapore) Pte. Ltd is partnered with Oaktree Capital Management -> parent company is Brookfield Corporation

If it was an accident this ESG/SDG stuff was probably a major factor

Historically Brookfield was started by the Bronfman family -> thus owned by the British/City of London

Mark Carney, former of the governor of the Bank of England and the Bank of Canada, is a Vice Chair of Brookfield Asset Management and Head of Transition Investing (ESG)

https://www.starbulk.com/gr/en/ir-board-of-directors/ 🔸

Interesting.

Most likely a Ukrainian at the helm.

Maybe it wasn't an accident after all 🤷‍♂️ 🔸

If you believe what the FBI says about no evidence of terrorism, I have a bridge to sell you in Baltimore.

🔸Well as someone who has built many cargo ships and Island hopping ferries and cruise ships what looks like happened was that the ship lost power, you could see all the lights on ship die and it lost momentum it was going straight and when they recovered power you see the ship turn the helm to enter the channel under the bridge and then the power drops out again and the ship continues to heel over and hit the pylon. These ships do not have a manual rudder so when they lost power they were stuck in the last setting. The arial photo shows very well how the ship had turned in to the pylon. Now the question is what caused the fire in the engine room and subsequent loss of power.

And

dropping an anchor is the call of the harbor pilot who had to have been on board to steer the boat in this area. People seem to think you just put the brakes on and its all good . In a harbor like this it is extremely dangerous to just drop an anchor as there can be cables crossing those harbours.... sorry it doesn't work that way. Actually there was a very good comment from someone who know big ships and how they function here:

https://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=251004

🔸Listen guys…

Conspiracies are real. PSYOPs and false flags happen. Evil exists.

But if you believe that terrorists preemptively planted charges on the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, and then hacked a ship, at 1:30AM, all to distract from P Diddy… You're an idiot.

🔸The video of the MV Dali hitting the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore clearly shows the ship's lights going out. When they turn back on, the vessel makes a turn — towards the bridge pillar — and the lights go out again.

I don't know what would be worse here, lack of maintenance/incompetence or deliberate action.

Ironic this happens less than 24 hours after the US refused to veto the cease fire…

🔸I spoke to a US Navy Vet, who was a navigation specialist.

He shared some interesting facts with me…

He says once a ship like that loses power, it loses nearly all ability to steer. And definitely not enough to steer off the way it did. He believes it was intentional.

He also shared that there are roughly 40-100 vessels that were immediately impacted about to make port in Baltimore that no longer can; which will now have to be rerouted to Hampton Roads, Virginia. The Port of Virginia.

This poses immediate security and safety concerns as now that port will be severely overwhelmed for what is believed to be several months, at least.

It’s a logistical nightmare and we’re talking backlogged shipments of various items, so it’s not immediately known what supplies chains could be affected.

But not just that… port authority will also have to have their ears to the ground for potential dangers inside the containers. The dirty kind.

We’ve all had that gut feeling that things will severely intensify this year.

Pray for our country.

Keep God close to you.

Baltimore Port is also the largest American port for handling farm machinery and agricultural products by volume.

This was 100% an attack on our food supply and economic stability as a country.

Follow the money…

🔸Listen:

This was yet another swipe at “American Heritage”.

Here’s why:

Remember the whole; “Evergreen” cock and balls before plugging the Suez?

Some of these things are remotely controlled.

So…

Tearing down monuments can be done with people. Destroying a bridge bearing the name of the author of our National Anthem is done with a remotely controlled container ship. That way, when a new bridge is erected, it will be given a different name and “American History” is further downgraded.

The proper question is: who is trying to actively destroy American history and heritage?

Are you truly awake? Are you still learning? 🔸

🔸Two of the largest U.S. Navy Roll On/Roll Off cargo ships have been berthed in Baltimore harbor - can’t find current info on them right now🤔

They brought the wars to Iraq via Kuwait 🔸

🔸You have to be f*cking kidding. Anyone recall the EVERGREEN ship that ran aground in March 2022. Was this the 2nd attempt to take out the Key Bridge? Without the Key Bridge traffic has to take a very long route around the Chesapeake Bay. If this is a true accident then the Pope must truly be black. https://www.npr.org/2022/03/16/1086878877/chesapeake-container-ship-aground-evergreen 🔸

🔸CISA was the agency reporting about it 🔸

🔸CISA takes over shipping. CISA then gets 'hacked'. Ship then crashes into support column. Bridge then collapses with help from strategically placed explosives in order to block the Port. 🔸

🔸They did know they were going to hit. The Captain was on the radio warning they were going to hit. They even dropped anchor to slow them down but it was not enough to stop the momentum of such a heavy ship. I do wonder about a hack. 🔸

🔸Who is the harbor master responsible for keeping eyes on this ship and bridge? These types of waters are very regulated and controlled. Precise orders of operations are in place to prevent these types of occurrences. Large ships move slowly. There are just way too many things wrong with this scenario for it to be an accident. 🔸

ToreSays this was posted 3 days ago and now the bridge is destroyed. 👀👀🔸

Where do these times stamps come from on presearch.com? By the timestamp, they have a story on the previous cargo ship incident 16 hours ago.

Incident happened at 1:00 AM Eastern Time Tuesday.

It's 12:20 pm Eastern Time, Tuesday, now.

Is my math off? The ABC story has a time stamp before the incident occurred? 🔸

Thought this was weird timing considering what we woke up to this morning…🤔

posted yesterday at 4:46pm on X 🔸

🔸Those do not look like shape charges. Looks more like arc flash from high voltage cable getting severed once structure failed. Depending on voltage across those cables will dictate how big an arc flash when the conductors contact “ground”. Just my skeptical thoughts…😎 🔸

🔸Once the direct line is broken in one place, the other side is dead. Small thermite explosive devices used to cut through the beams at the greatest load points. Unlike on TV, small charges well placed is all you would require. It's a distraction and cover-up for child trafficking disclosures breaking into MSM. 🔸

Yes everything is hackable... And Ghislaine Maxwell's (ex) husband's company CargoMetrics was involved in the digitization of maritime shipping 🔸

🔸Found my old digs on CargoMetrics! This was a group challenge to connect Maxwell with Greece's dry shipping, so there's some stuff about Greece in here as well. But, it's a model for how CargoMetric's tech is deployed. If it was deployed in Greece it's deployed at other ports.



-



In 2017 Maersk Tankers entered into a partnership with Cargometrics, whereby they gained the exclusive rights to Cargometrics analytic models, algorithms, and capabilities.



https://maersktankers.com/newsroom/maersk-tankers-enters-strategic-partnership-with-cargometrics



In 2018 Maersk officially launched with IBM their TradeLens port management system.

https://piernext.portdebarcelona.cat/en/technology/tradelens-the-blockchain-platform-for-maritime-logistics/



In 2020 Maersk announced a spinoff company (ZeroNorth) that will specifically develop SimBunker, which is tied in with Cargometric's SimTanker program they built for Maersk.



https://www.seatrade-maritime.com/technology/maersk-tankers-launches-digital-spin-target-co2-emissions-reduction

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/tech-front-runner-cargometrics-opens-160523594.html



This year, Thessaloniki becomes the first "smart port" in Greece, adopting Maersk's TradeLens platform.

https://www.ot.gr/2021/12/02/english-edition/thessaloniki-port-authority-adopts-blockchain-technology/



ZeroNorth, the Maersk spinoff who's sole purpose was to develop and sell Cargometric's SimTanker/Bunker, announced a partnership with Cargill in 2020.

https://zeronorth.com/press/cargill-and-zeronorth-enter-a-strategic-partnership



Cargill aims to have a zero carbon emissions cargo fleet. SimTanker and Bunker were designed (allegedly) to help fleets reduce their carbon emissions. Cargill also has a partnership with Maersk Tankers.



https://www.cargill.com/sustainability/climate-change-and-health



Cargill has operated in Greece since at least 1954 in partnership with local company E.Diamantouros EE, where they handle all aspects of trading grain, animal feed, and importation of wheat gluten to Greece. E.Diamantouros EE also handles the private grain market in Cyprus.

https://www.cargill.com/worldwide/greece



Eric Schmidt, former Google CEO and major investor in Cargometrics, recently became a citizen of Cyprus.

https://greekcitytimes.com/2020/11/10/former-google-ceo-cyprus/?amp

t.me/JwPZhF0G3gk5YjEx

🔸It is my understanding that none of the ship's crew, including the captain, is actually allowed to steer the ship when it comes in or goes out of a commercial harbor. A licensed Harbor Pilot, employed by the City of Baltimore or some similar Governmental agency must be at the wheel, controlling the ship until it is some distance out of the harbor area. 🤔 🔸

Then we have what I am going to call very affectionately…

CONSPIRACY FRENS THOTS:

https://twitter.com/B_Schmitz_WI/status/1772613502236086361?t=

US Navy can’t send out supplies to the fleet anymore this is a major major logistical nightmare for the Department of Defense.

Rationing probably to happen within all US Naval Ships and no more weapons for UKRAINE 🇺🇦 🔸

🔸

Just so happens...

Francis Scott Key, Writer of the National Anthem & Ships name Dali, After Salvador Dali, who painted the famous painting THE BROKEN BRIDGE

What are the chances 🤔

🔸Did a Boeing hit it too? (Or do we need to wait for their film at 11?) 🔸

🔸Battle of North Point, Fort McHenry, Star Spangled Banner.

Battle of North Point was the 2nd battle before the end of the War of 1812. After the last Battle of the War of 1812, the Battle of New Orleans, the British ended it's ambitions on keeping America.

The British attacked nearby Fort McHenry but did not subdue it. Before the attack a large brand new American flag was delivered to Fort McHenry because the old one had become tattered.

Francis Scott Key watched the proceedings from a truce ship in the Patapsco River. When on the morning after the battle he saw that huge beautiful new flag waving and wrote a poem that became the Star Spangled Banner anthem.

Now who was the famous general leading to the defeat of the British during the War of 1812 and establishing a new free independent nation - Major General Andrew Jackson eventually becoming the 7th President of the United States of America.

🤔

If this was a message being sent, Jackson=Trump, Francis Scott Key Bridge=American Pride & Hopeful future, my best guess is the "enemy" will try to bring down Trump & Trump's future plans for an independent free America just like they did to the Francis Scott Key Bridge. Just a guess.🤔 🔸

I myself joked about a “lunar flare” from our lunar eclipse that was on Sunday night. While we may not perceive the howling at the moon, it evidently is happening nonetheless.

🛥 🛩 🚁 🛤 🚆 🎢

We were warned about all these transportation issues years ago. There's little doubt that these events form a circle of highlighter around the very evident plan to disable if not crash our current systems. The totality of why is not necessary for seeing at least the lines drawn from events to agendas.

Events like these “black swans” serve multiple purposes in shaping the narrative. It does not matter if something happens from a hacked connection if it can be “framed” that way. The videos above showing the lights going out several times are suggestive of a power failure; the media, and even seasoned skeptics have accepted this narrative. Obvious, right? Not at all.

If you did plan an attack such as this you certainly want it to appear this way. Magicians use the power of suggestion to produce awesome displays of altered perception. This is a (my) supposition, but how would our pictures look any different if it was true?

We saw lights go out. So put a timer on them and retain full steering capacity throughout. Maximum effectiveness, which is absolutely what we saw. An “accident” that could not be replicated in 1000 years. But it could be any number of times by altering perceptions of what really happened.

I'm not positive about this one but also have a look at the path of that ship coming from the dock. It's a relatively small ship but it took a really wide circle to head for the bridge. I understand that they have channels cut for these parts of the voyage and they must alternate between cleared versus uncleared ones - harbor masters know this and navigate for those reasons. But if a ship on that smaller side of customary (most maneuverable) was all the way around the circle I don't see how it even gets that close to either of those two main piers. Doesn't the channel extend into that area? To protect from just such an accident happening? It seems that no one is asking the right questions.

I grabbed these screenshots off of a Port online app. The first is some specifications.

This helps greatly with mental magnitude. But I mostly wanted the draught depth. The concrete pier under that steel support structure really should have been strong enough to absorb way more of that impact than it did. Big difference between major damage and catastrophic failure. This second one is a closeup of the bridge area.

The Patapsco River is the channel I referenced above; it appears to run directly under the center of that bridge span. I think the green flag to the left of it is where the Dali ship is. Pretty far off course. I think I understand that the bridge section there is roughly 1200 ft or just under 1/4 mile. To get that far off course for an experienced local harbor master seems completely unlikely. If there was mechanical failure it happened way far back of the bridge with plenty of time to react with anchors, or other evasive measures. I'm gonna have to go with the majority here - a criminal act by person or persons unknown. Except for the harbor master; he definitely seems involved. Oh - and Mr. Brand New FBI Special Agent in Charge, and probably the mayor, too. CISA has already shown their criminal stripes. As has the FBI top brass, along with several other interested federal characters like FEMA and DHS.

And oopsie! Look what just happened 😨! We are hamstrung now on immediate support for poor, pitiful Ukraine! Forget about the money - now we have even less logistics! So sorry rest of NATO, you're on your own. If not for this “terrosist” attack, then for one of the ones coming up I bet we start recalling troops back home. Europe and Israel will just have to deal with their wars themselves.

How very inverted American is that? Late for most wars through the 20th C. but we stuck around until the end. But the 21st C. has been different. America started all the wars and never really finished one. This looks to be no coincidence to me. They must really be skimming fat to the bone in the Military Industrial Complex. Now they can keep that under wraps for another month or two. And perhaps keep levitating the banking sector.

Well it's definitely an another day another dollar destruction story IMHO… I'll leave you with a funny video for the road. It gets almost everything across very succinctly. Except that we were on the 26th of the month. Keep that until next time.

