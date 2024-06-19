I'm sorry for that unscheduled but brief break. Narrative building hasn't stopped but we didn't miss much that's new. I'm waiting on Vlad to finish up in Vietnam and we'll get to that story (actually a continuation of the “piss” summit!) next. But today we have another repetition starting to pick up some steam so let's get out in front of that. These people who think you are stupid - are stupid. Not news but true nonetheless.

↩t.me/PsyOpsMemes🔸

I'm going to do this in reverse order today. A few very recent reports are shown first - the backside will primarily be an appendix to get a sense of the seasoning they tried to flavor this nothingburger with before placing it raw on an unlit grill with cheese on top for their picnic pleasure.

↩usasupreme.com🔸

So - away we go!

🔸WHO caught in their bird flu death Lie, let's see how this backfires on them.

↩private account🔸

HOLY SHYT, they’re going to try it again!



Deborah Birx wants to Test Millions of Cows Weekly and Dairy Workers for Asymptomatic Symptoms using PCR Testing



The greatest trick the CDC ever pulled was convince people they were sick, without showing any symptoms.



https://rumble.com/v4zr7e5-deborah-birx-wants-to-test-millions-of-cows-dairy-workers-for-asymptomatic-.html🔸

This should be everywhere today…



People think the Bird Flu is a natural phenomenon… it was literally created and “accidentally” released from a lab.



And now millions of chickens and cows will be slaughtered… for “our safety”



No, they’re trying to start a food supply shortage..



🔴 MAN MADE BIRD FLU

The Athens, Georgia Poultry Diagnostic Research Center is the Epicenter for Bird Flu aka Disease X



• it’s been around for decades

• mortality rate of 52% in over 800 cases

—— “but as the years passed, no ICU care, very late presentations, undernourished people. It’s a different game now in humans, we have anti-virals, antibiotics, we shouldn’t lose a single case.”



• There are reportedly human cases today, Animal to Human:

— 1 in Michigan

— 1 in Australia

— 2 in Texas



🔴 GAIN OF FUNCTION



• We learned its gain of function research CLADE, which is the original source 23446, coming out of the USDA Athens Georgia Poultry Research Center..

—— CLADE: a group of organisms believed to have evolved from a common ancestor, according to the principles of cladistics.



“it’s a man-made problem. They tried to do gain of function research through serial passage, but “accidentally” got it into Mallard Ducks, there must of been some ducks that “escaped”.



https://rumble.com/v4x5xh5-the-athens-georgia-poultry-diagnostic-research-center-is-the-epicenter-for-.html

↩⤴t.me/candlesinthenight🔸

"Hidden in the Ukraine Bill was funding for cobalt mining in America. Over 200 politicians invested in this company mining cobalt. The Department of Defense gave that company $15 million out of the Ukraine bill to mine in Idaho.



So the DOD, Department of Defense, you Google this, DOD Invest in Cobalt, just Google that, and this will come up.



Part of the, you know why all the politicians want to fund Ukraine, right? Or not, you know, many reasons, but. So one of the, in the last Ukraine budget, or whatever you call it, there was some money in there for cobalt mining in America.



There's over 200 politicians or invested in Jervis on the stock market. 200 politicians have invested in that company.



The Department of Defense gave Jervis $15 million out of the Ukraine bill to do this mine in Idaho.



And that's not the only one. It's just happening all over the country for cobalt and lithium mining here in America. But it's hidden in an Ukraine bill.



All the politicians or 200 of the politicians are all stockholders in the company that's getting the contracts. It's just the biggest damn scam you ever seen, man. I just, you know, they wonder why.



They wonder why the conspiracy theories get started. And it's because they just don't tell the truth.



I think it was 6.5 million chickens were put to death in Idaho real recent because of the bird flu. And it just seems like if there's a land grab, if the plan is, hey, we wanna take a million acres of Idaho and dig a big giant crater in the ground and mine lithium."



🔗 to post :



These corporations that are LOBBYING OUR CORRUPT POLITICIANS are satan worshiping tyrannical global elites trying to destroy our country from within. WE NEED TO FIGHT BACK!!!

↩t.me/vDarknessFalls🔸

🐄🐣🐔MEANWHILE:

👀 Former US CDC director predicts a new #pandemia



📢Former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Robert Redfield predicts there will be an avian flu pandemic with a lethality of 25% to 50% as soon as infection it can be transmitted from human to human . For comparison, the #Covid #letalità was 0.6%.



⌛️According to the expert, it is only a matter of time when this scenario will materialize. ↩t.me/tutti_i_fatti🔸

🔥 🚩 Fmr. CDC Director Robert Redfield Makes a Series of Stunning Admissions That Were Once Deemed 'Misinformation'



"There was a decision not to do anything that made the vaccine sound like it didn't work."



"Two thirds of the people that I'm seeing infected in Maryland have been vaccinated."



"If you came down and visited me and interviewed my patients...you'd interview patient after patient after patient that did not have COVID but are very sick. You would say very sick, long COVID patients. And it's all from the vaccine."



H/T @TheChiefNerd



https://x.com/thechiefnerd/status/1798421056941601194?s=46&t=MoBmRnotGFHuD6pUFj_pKQ

🇺🇸🔶🇺🇸 t.me/newstreasonupdates🔸

🔸US Court rules mRNA jab is NOT a vaccine

The court’s opinion, penned by Circuit Judge R. Nelson and supported by Judge Collins, asserts that the mRNA shots, marketed as vaccines, do not effectively prevent the transmission of COVID-19 but merely reduce symptoms in those who contract the virus. This crucial distinction undermines the foundational premise of the vaccine mandates enforced by various governmental and educational institutions.



Judge Nelson pointed out that the mandate was inconsistent with the Supreme Court’s century-old ruling in Jacobson v. Massachusetts, a case that upheld the state’s right to enforce smallpox vaccinations due to their proven effectiveness in preventing disease spread. In contrast, the mRNA COVID-19 shots do not offer such public health benefits, thus failing the criteria established by Jacobson.

Another step in the right direction.

↩t.me/MadTParty | 𝕏🔸

This popped up recently on the MAGIC of sequencing:

🔸Then the next day, he wrote this nonsense:

↩⤴t.me/DarksidePapers🔸

🐄🔸🐣🔻🐔🔸☣🔻🔜

So there's this microscopic pushback so far. Which is at least something relative to the standing up to the narrative that happened in 2020. But a very far cry from where we should be. This has to be the ultimate in “we only have one playbook” scenes. Or script. The discounts will have to be demanded or they'll roll this agenda out like asphalt again.

Every one of these agenda makers - whether main narrative pushing, whistle blowing, opposition, or alternative - all agree on one thing. They all say that viruses that cause illnesses exist. Which cannot be true. Viruses are the immune system debris (in very simplified terms) that happens when (((their))) considerable poisonous systems all get activated together. Not transmissible from anything to anyone; “symptoms” occur as a function of how prepared your body is to withstand those assaults.

But the fear mongering works because education is dead. History is fake. Medicine is the biggest murderer in human history. And a captured audience strapped into their seats will enter the 3D narrative show every time.

Better get buckled up in your Flexible Flyer, because this time will be different. They are telling you and have been for the past three months. Here's a selection from places you may not be. But your narrative makers will sound alarms when they want your population to prepare (for death).

A deadly infection is spreading in Japan at a startling rate, with experts unable to work out why.

Streptococcal A, commonly known as Strep A, is known for causing strep throat in children. But a more severe form of the bacteria can lead to complications such as Streptococcal Toxic Shock Syndrome (STSS).

https://www.independent.co.uk/asia/japan/strep-a-streptococcal-contagious-signs-symptoms-japan-b2516974.html🔸

Strep A: Cases of rare fatal infection hit record levels in Japan

April 4, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

written by researcher(s)

proofread

by Colin Michie, The Conversation

https://medicalxpress.com/news/2024-04-strep-cases-rare-fatal-infection.html🔸

Streptococcal Toxic Shock Syndrome (STSS) : Bacterial Infection caused by Streptococcus pyogenes



💠 Symptoms : Fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, muscle aches, & rash.



💠 Progression : Can rapidly lead to severe conditions such as soft tissue necrosis, shock & multiple organ failure.



💠 Mortality Rate: 30% - 70%, if not treated promptly.



💠 Current Situation 🇯🇵 : 977 cases till June 02 , numbers expected to rise upto 2500 by year end.



💠 Geographic Spread: Cases reported across multiple prefectures, including Tokyo + Kanagawa



💠 Concerns :-



• Disease can progress swiftly, making early detection & treatment critical.



• High Mortality Rate



💠 Transmission :-



-Can enter through cuts, burns, (skin injuries)



-Public places with shared facilities, such as gyms, may facilitate spread



💠 Travel Advisory: Health authorities assure it's safe to travel to Japan with proper precautions, such as hand hygiene & mask-wearing



💠 Preventive Measures :-

-Hand washing

-Clean wounds

-Avoid Crowded Places

💠t.me/ResonantNews🔸

👀 A disease with a high #mortalità rate is spreading in #Giappone



📢Japanese doctors are sounding the alarm over the rapid increase in the incidence of cases of infection with streptococcal bacteria. According to forecasts, by the end of the year the number of cases in the country could reach 2,500 and the mortality rate will be 30%, writes The Japan Times newspaper.



🔍Earlier this month, Japanese doctors had identified 977 cases of #streptococco, up from the overall number of people infected with the bacterium the year before. The type of bacteria identified fulminantly attacks almost all organs, mainly causing swelling of the extremities of the limbs.

↩t.me/tutti_i_fatti🔸

🔸A bird-flu pandemic in people? Here's what it might look like



The bird flu outbreak in dairy cattle has so far spilled over to just three farmworkers in the United States, as far as public health authorities know. All of them have had mostly mild symptoms.

Read more🔸

🔸Africa: Leaders Must Unite to Prevent Pandemics - Report

‍[The Independent Panel] New report led by Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Helen Clark proposes actions that must be implemented to help make the world safer

As H5N1 avian influenza surges in mammal populations and causes new human infections, and mpox is leading to deaths of children, the former Co-Chairs of The Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response warn that leaders have not done nearly enough to prepare for pandemic threats, leaving some eight billion people vulnerable.

"In 2024, for everyone who survived COVID-19,

Read More🔸

🔸The bird flu programme is discreetly being rolled out.



Yesterday in my local transport hub I saw they had installed a panel between ticket machines to ensure people maintain their separation while purchasing tickets.



Must make sure all is ready for H1N1/H5N1 kick off in a couple of months.

↩t.e/MadTParty | 𝕏🔸

https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/cdc-new-covid-variant-kp3-rise-across-us#google_vignette🔸

https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/prior-covid-19-infection-may-protect-against-common-colds-study🔸

🐄🔻🐣🔸🐔🔻☣🔸🔜

So, what does our new pandemic look like? COVID KP.3 - H5N1 (from your food supply) - mpox - Asymptomatic / mild symptoms. Hmmm. But you're marked safe 🔘 from the common cold. (That was a close one!)

For whatever reason Japan got tagged to premier the alternative for all of us conspiracy theorist pandemic skeptics. A flesh eating bacterial infection. So a multiplex theater this time is the big upgrade. In a world where the mega experience is on the decline. Told you - these people are stupid. Just like last time you aren't affected if you don't believe your screens. Or your myriad of mouthpieces bleating desperately for souls to offer up their essence to a Megamind corporate deity. The rails are being greased now. This narrative is coming in hot. Your AD (apoplexic defense) needs to be activated. And remain on for the rest of the show.

Share