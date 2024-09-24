But in which direction? This swirling rumor-news narrative blowing has hit nearly every front we've looked at before and many we haven't as well. As a potential hurricane comparable to Katrina prepares to hit very close to my former home, it is becoming more evident by the hour that the Storm Q followers have waited for the past 6 years is starting to build momentum it has never seen before.

Today we will update our primarily Pavel Durov Telegram narrative and see if in the fall leaves now blowing around everything, we can find some clarity to be snatched at. We'll start first where we left off…

🇧🇷Brazil judge withdraws $3.3 million from Musk’s Starlink and X to pay for social media fines



A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Friday seized about $3 million from bank accounts belonging to social media platform X and satellite-based internet service provider Starlink, both companies controlled by tech billionaire Elon Musk.



The move by Justice Alexandre de Moraes was aimed at collecting funds that are equivalent to the amount that X owes to the country in fines. The bank accounts of the two companies have since been unfrozen.



Brazil’s Supreme Court said Friday in a statement that de Moraes ruled to transfer more than 7.2 million Brazilian reais ($1.3 million) from an X bank account and almost 11 million Brazilian reais ($2 million) from a Starlink account.

🔎 Source

#Brazil ☠️ t.me/Blood Meridian🔸

🇺🇸🇺🇸💥🇧🇷⚖️ — Republican Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar, representing Florida, introduced a bill today in the U.S. Congress that could block the entry of foreign officials accused of violating the freedom of speech of American citizens



⚠️ Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes is explicitly mentioned as a potential target of the measure.



“Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes is the vanguard of an international assault on freedom of speech against American citizens like Elon Musk. Freedom of Speech is a natural and inalienable right which knows no borders. The enforcers of censorship are not welcome in the land of the free, the United States.



We are all aware of the abuse of power by the Supreme Court in Brazil that is targeting Elon Musk and blocking access to X, a privately held American company. But the free speech rights of Americans are also under attack all over the world, and in many nations that we might not expect, With the No Censors on Our Shores Act, foreign government officials will be put on notice: Deny our citizens their First Amendment rights, and this country will deny you entry to America or show you the door."



🚫 The bill, titled the "No Censors on our Shores Act," proposes an amendment to the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act. If passed, the legislation would deem foreign officials, including Supreme Court justices, inadmissible or even subject to deportation if accused of violating Americans' First Amendment rights.



🇧🇷 Although Moraes is the only Brazilian Supreme Court justice named, the bill could potentially impact other members of the Brazilian judiciary if similar accusations arise.



🏛 If passed, the bill could have significant diplomatic implications for relations between Brazil and the United States, particularly regarding visits by Brazilian judicial authorities (who frequently travel to the U.S.), as well as law enforcement officials and political leaders, including the presidents of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate. Source 🖇🔸

🇺🇸🇺🇸❌🇧🇷⚖️ — ❌ The White House issued a rare rebuke of Brazil for banning the country’s residents from accessing 𝕏 in a free-speech struggle with the platform’s owner Elon Musk

“When it comes to social media, we have been very clear that we think that folks should have access to social media. It’s a form of freedom of speech,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in response to a press-briefing question from reporter Raquel Krähenbühl of Brazil’s TV Globo.

Source 🖇🔸

🇧🇷⚖️⁉️❌ — The Supreme Federal Court (STF) and the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) have issued statements regarding failures in the blockade of the social media platform 𝕏 in Brazil



❌ According to Anatel, there has been no change in the decision by Minister Alexandre de Moraes (STF), who suspended the platform on August 30. The agency is investigating the reported cases.



🖥 The STF stated that the access was due to some "instability in the platform's blockade." The Court also mentioned that it is still verifying information about posts made by some users but did not comment on the application of fines.🔸

🇧🇷❌⁉️⚖️🚫 — In another chapter involving freedom of expression in Brazil, some netizens are claiming that the social network 𝕏 changed the IP addresses of its servers, switching from its own IP (TWITTER-NETWORK, 104.244.40.0/21) to CloudFlare (162.158.0.0/15), using CloudFlare's reverse proxy.



💥 In theory, and to make it more difficult for those who will have to work to block the social network permanently, blocking CloudFlare would mean blocking most Brazilian websites that rely on the service, including banks and government sites.🔸

🇧🇷🌹📝❌👤❌ — More than 50 progressive-left intellectuals from various countries around the world have signed an open letter condemning Elon Musk's efforts to advocate for freedom of expression in Brazil, which they describe as "attacks by Big Techs against the digital sovereignty" of the country



🤝 Among the signatories are Brazilian intellectuals such as university professor (Federal University of Ceará) and journalist Helena Martins, who was considered for the Lula administration's transition team in 2022, and sociologist Sergio Amadeu da Silveira, professor at the Federal University of ABC, who stated last week in an interview with Agência Brasil that the country suffers from "digital colonialism" by U.S. technology companies.



🌐 Foreign researchers who signed the document include Argentine "feminist" professor Margarita Olivera from the Institute of Economics at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), and French economist Gabriel Zucman, referred to as the "guru" of Finance Minister Fernando Haddad due to his studies on taxing the super-rich.



⁉️ The leftist intellectuals claim that the recent legal dispute with Elon Musk is part of a broader plan by Big Techs to "restrict the ability of sovereign nations to set a digital development agenda free from the control of megacorporations based in the United States."



🤡 They also supported the Lula administration's intention to regulate social networks. Among the goals highlighted by the government is to force Big Techs to pay higher taxes, which the signatories called "fair."



🇺🇳 The document also urges the UN to develop a transnational regulatory plan for access to and use of digital services.

Source 🖇🔸

👤❌‼️🇧🇷⚖️ — The Global Government Affairs account on the social network 𝕏 (formerly Twitter) claims that it did not take action to circumvent the block imposed by Brazil's Supreme Court (STF), but merely changed network providers to enable internal access across Latin America; see the full statement:

When X was shut down in Brazil, our infrastructure to provide service to Latin America was no longer accessible to our team. To continue providing optimal service to our users, we changed network providers. This change resulted in an inadvertent and temporary service restoration to Brazilian users.



While we expect the platform to be inaccessible again shortly, we continue efforts to work with the Brazilian government to return very soon for the people of Brazil.

Global Government Affairs (@GlobalAffairs) on 𝕏 🖇⤴↩t.me/tupireport🔸

Musk's X bypasses court-ordered Brazil ban through software update

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, became accessible to many Brazilian users after an update bypassed a block imposed by Brazil’s supreme court. The update utilized third-party cloud services, including Cloudflare, allowing users to access X without a VPN by routing traffic outside the country, according to Brazil's Internet and Telecommunications Providers Association (Abrint).

👉 Read more: https://f24.my/AblQ.g🔸

🇺🇸🇺🇸❌🇧🇷⚖️ — ❌ Five U.S. congressmen have sent a letter to the White House, addressed to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, regarding the abuses of Brazilian Supreme Court (STF) Justice Alexandre de Moraes, requesting the cancellation of his entry visa to the U.S., as well as that of all other STF justices.



📝 See the full letter below:



"Dear Secretary Blinken:



We write with serious concerns regarding actions taken by the Brazilian supreme court against the social media platform X. With X's operations now completely halted in Brazil, we urge the State Department to denounce this blatant attack on free speech.



On August 30, 2024, the Supreme Federal Court of Brazil ordered the suspension of X after it determined that the social media platform failed to subject itself to further continued harassment, specifically by Justice Alexandre de Moraes. This latest escalation follows ongoing clashes between Elon Musk and Moraes' court over "far-right" speech, during which the Justice had previously demanded the censorship of political opponents, the deplatforming of certain journalists, and the release of their personal information. Lula da Silva's government, in less than a day, enforced a complete shutdown of X within the country, blocking tens of millions of users from accessing the website in violation of Brazil's constitutional protections of free speech.



X is an American company committed to free speech and, with hundreds of millions of users in the United States and abroad, its shutdown by a self-described democratic government is profoundly disturbing. As the Washington Post Editorial Board warned, "taken together with Mr. Moraes's choice to freeze the assets of internet-provider Starlink, a separate company of Mr. Musk's, this move aligns Brazil not with the free world but with the likes of China and Russia.



Furthermore, the arbitrary harassment of Mr. Musk personally and of his associated companies sends a chilling message regarding Brazil's democratic backsliding and deteriorating business climate.



Not only is X considered a free speech platform, but it is also an American company for which Brazil is an important market. The U.S. is Brazil's biggest source of foreign direct investment and Brazil's second largest partner in trade. With this ban Brazil has now jeopardized the integrity of the bilateral market access and investment relationship. The unilateral political decision to suspend X in Brazil will give U.S. businesses pause before deciding to engage in Brazil if not make Brazil an entirely inviable market for investment in the very near future.



At the same time, the administration's failure to stand up to this most public harassment campaign signals direly to American companies operating abroad, especially those in alignment with our fundamental values like free speech. Promoting economic opportunity and human rights, particularly freedom of speech, should continue to be a focus for the United States on the global stage, especially in its engagements with the second largest democracy and economy in the Western Hemisphere. We therefore call on the State Department and our diplomatic presence on the ground to stand up to Brazil's ongoing abuse of American companies and its continued assault on its citizens' right to free speech."

Source 🖇 ↩t.me/tupireport🔸

🔸BREAKING - Brazil judge orders X to suspend service or face $900,000 daily fine. ↩t.me/insiderpaper🔸

🔸🇧🇷 Lula has only marginal involvement in the suspension of X in Brazil, Raphael Machado @camaradamachado writes.



🔔 Stay tuned

🚀 Subscribe🔸

🇧🇷🔻🛰🔸📱🔻⏰🔸🇧🇷

Well that certainly blew up quickly. And is almost as certainly not over. Just to keep the books up to date for now. But it is revealing to most (like me!) who don't know already, how these services are delivered or how they can be manipulated. And how justice and technology interface and fail to protect or serve. From both sides perhaps.

Always remember - this is an Awakening movie. The action or premises don't always have to “make perfect sense.” They just have to “show the audience.”

So we'll move now into our most recent Durov/TG scenes and see what's on tap.

🔸❗️WEST'S INFORMATION WAR 🤐



America and Europe are waging a hidden war on free speech, having built a multibillion-dollar censorship industry with governments, tech giants and media.



The arrest of Telegram's CEO Pavel Durov is part of it.



👇As censorship rises, so does propaganda, pushing us closer to a global conflict:

🔸🌀 War has broken out. There is no need for further pretence about it.



💬 Read more by Alastair Crooke



🌐 Stay tuned

🚀 Subscribe

Enabling a “Brutus” to slay the Elon Musk “Caesar”

September 9, 2024 by By Alastair Crooke

War has broken out. There is no need for further pretence about it.

❗️Join us on Telegram, Twitter, and VK.

Contact us: info@strategic-culture.su

In the Washington Post on Monday, the headlines read: Musk and Durov are facing the revenge of the regulators. Former U.S. Labor Secretary, Robert Reich, in the British Guardian newspaper, published a piece on how to ‘rein-in’ Elon Musk, suggesting that “regulators around the world should threaten Musk with arrest” on lines of that which befell Pavel Durov recently in Paris.

As should be clear to all now, ‘war’ has broken out. There is no need for further pretence about it. Rather, there is evident glee at the prospect of a crackdown on the ‘Far-Right’ and its internet users: i.e. those who spread ‘disinformation’ or mal-information that ‘threatens’ the broad cognitive infrastructure’ (which is to say, what the people think!).

Make no mistake, the Ruling Strata are angry; they are angry that their technical expertise and consensus about ‘just about everything’ is being spurned by the ‘deplorables’. There will be prosecutions, convictions and fines for cyber ‘actors’ who disrupt the digital ‘literacy’, the ‘leaders’ warn. …🔸

⚡️Telegram has begun responding to legal requests from France after the arrest of CEO Pavel Durov — Liberation.



"The previously almost silent messaging service suddenly responded to several requests, in particular on cases related to crimes against children," the publication writes.



Telegram has provided data that could help identify the suspects ↩t.me/wartimedia🔸

🇫🇷 Libération says Telegram shared user data of criminals for the 1st time



«Unprecedented turnaround», writes the paper edited by Dov Alfon (ex-Haaretz/Unit 8200), Telegram «has responded to requests made by the Office for Minors […] by providing elements likely to identify certain suspects. Cases of pedocriminality, in particular, are concerned.



«A change of tack noticeable from the moment Durov was taken into custody. “The door is really opening”, Johanna Brousse, head of the J3 section—dedicated to cybercrime—of the national jurisdiction for the fight against organized crime (Junalco) of the Paris prosecutor’s office, confirmed to Libération



«The word is now spreading among all the public prosecutors' offices in France, who are strongly encouraged to relaunch their own investigations […]» 🇧🇪 «A trend that is already starting to spread. “We have indeed noticed that, for some time, Telegram has been more inclined to collaborate with the judiciary”, the Belgian federal prosecutor's office told Libération.» ↩t.me/medmannews🔸

⛓️‍💥 After being released on bail from a French prison, Russian entrepreneur Pavel Durov made several statements which indicate that he is labouring under grave illusions about the nature of his predicament. He described the action of the French authorities, which resulted in his arrest and detention on French territory, as “surprising and misguided.” He then went on to question the legal premise of his detention and subsequent indictment, which is that he could be held “personally responsible for other people’s illegal use of Telegram.”



It is disappointing to see a thirty-nine years old sophisticated cosmopolitan adult, traumatised as he must be by his recent experiences, reasoning like a child. One should have expected a person of Durov’s wealth to secure competent legal assistance to help him understand the legal “facts of life” pertaining to his case.



Durov’s recent statements which indicate that he is labouring under grave illusions about the nature of his predicament.



💬 Read more by Stephen Karganovic



🌐 More analysis

🚀 Subscribe🔸

#BREAKING 🚨



🇩🇪 Following the arrest of Pavel Durov, there are now large-scale deletions of channels and groups in German-speaking countries.



Chat groups with tens of thousands of members were deleted because some of them offered illegal goods.



It seems as if Telegram is following the EU's orders. It remains to be seen whether Telegram will also pass on user data or whether it will just delete it.

#Germany

🔰 t.me/MilitaryNewsEN🔸

🔸Here we go...



https://content.techgig.com/technology/telegram-ends-encryption-for-personal-chats-amid-criminal-activity-allegations/articleshow/113162693.cms ↩t.me/thepeoplesaudit🔸

Pavel Durov Is an Internet Freedom Fighter. Telegram as Platform for Free Speech



The Internet has become a key site of conflict in most propaganda contests involving competition to dominate the hearts and minds of people throughout the world. The so-called war unfolding in Gaza, the West Bank and the wider east Asia region is a classic case that puts the battle for control of the Internet at the heart of the psychological warfare waged by protagonists on either side of the conflict. In my view this battle for dominance in the Middle East forms the primary setting enlivening the central tensions in the Durov case.



Read here: https://www.globalresearch.ca/durov-internet-freedom-fighter-telegram-free-speech/5867151🔸

🔸Notice the reactions on posts - its happening all over resistance channels, not just this channel.



Since Durov's arrest, TG has been acting weird - this channel has definitely been marked after his arrest as well as countless pro resistance channels. ↩t.me/stayfreeworld🔸

👀 #Francia , the "Foundation for Children" joins the civil action against Pavel #Durov



The largest French association for the protection and defense of children, the Childhood Foundation (Fondation pour l'Enfance), has joined the civil action in the trial against the owner of #Telegram, reports Le Parisien.



💬 "We cannot accept that Telegram allows child criminal content to proliferate in its messaging system and that its founder Pavel Durov refuses to cooperate with the judicial system," said the president of the foundation Joëlle Sicamois.



🔍At the same time, Sicamois did not claim that the messenger contributed to the expansion of the pedophile network.

↩t.me/tutti_i_fatti🔸

🇫🇷🇷🇺 Telegram's cooperation with French authorities led to requests from other countries, report says



The messenger's cooperation with the French authorities benefits all European countries that are members of the European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation (Eurojust), Le Figaro newspaper reported, citing sources.



Thus, one of the EU member countries was able to receive a response to its requests regarding a group in Telegram that had ordered about 100 murders. In addition, "a major international power" also decided to take advantage of the messenger's willingness to cooperate, it said.



The report said some cases from other countries, including South Korea, are in the process of being registered in the French justice system.



Earlier, the Liberation daily reported that after Russian-born tech entrepreneur Pavel Durov's arrest in France, the Telegram messenger began responding to investigators' requests and providing information "capable of identifying criminals in investigations of crimes against children."



Paris prosecutor Laure Becco earlier said Telegram attracted the attention of investigators due to the lack of response to requests to identify a number of cybercriminals, in particular in child pornography cases.



Durov was detained at a Paris airport on August 24 on charges related to criminal uses of his messaging app, including terrorism, child pornography, drug trafficking, money laundering and fraud. He was released on August 28 on a 5-million-euro ($5.5 million) bail and is barred from leaving France.

↩t.me/sputnik_africa🔸

In this cut from a recent Comedy Club episode, Pavel Durov receives an interesting call while in jail, in Paris.



Enjoy :) ↩t.me/putingers_cat🔸

✉️Pavel Durov announced new measures to combat illegal content on Telegram.



Using AI, the messenger's search engine was modified to prevent it from being used to sell illegal goods. Illegal content that was detected was removed.



Telegram also changed its Terms of Service and Privacy Policy so that the IP addresses and phone numbers of those who violate the rules could be disclosed to relevant authorities around the world in response to valid legal requests. ↩t.me/wartimedia🔸

🔸The trouble I see with this seemingly innocuous note is that the "violate our rules" excuse has been used to block RT channels in the US, where 1A explicitly prohibits such bans. This really looks like Durov is bending backwards and over for the French under duress... ↩t.me/thenebulator🔸

🇦🇪 Telegram will give YOUR data to government agencies



Quoted from Durov's post:



We have updated our terms of use and privacy policy to ensure that they are consistent worldwide. We have clarified that the IP addresses and phone numbers of those who violate our rules can be passed on to the relevant authorities in response to legitimate legal requests.



It is primarily about illegal content. However, it is questionable how "illegal" is defined. Does this also include "hate speech" or "incitement"?

#UAE

🔰 t.me/MilitaryNewsEN🔸

🔸⚡ Security forces will be able to obtain IP addresses and phone numbers of Telegram users who violate the messenger's rules, - Pavel Durov



He informed that Telegram has updated its privacy policy.

↩t.me/ForeignAgentIntel🔸

JUST IN - Messaging app Telegram will provide more data to governments, including users' IP addresses and phone numbers in response to "valid legal requests," according to CEO Pavel Durov, Bloomberg reports.

↩t.me/disclosetv🔸

❗️Telegram to report contact details of rule violators to international requests



Telegram founder Pavel Durov revealed that the IP addresses and phone numbers of users who violate the platform's rules will be handed over to the relevant authorities in response to reasonable requests.



"These measures should deter criminals," Durov insisted. "We will not allow several thousand scoundrels to jeopardize the integrity of our platform for almost a billion users," he said. ↩t.me/mrn_death🔸

🇫🇷‼️🚨 TELEGRAM:

“IP addresses and phone numbers of those who violate our rules can be disclosed to relevant authorities”

➡️ DUROV COOPERATES WITH AUTHORITIES!



🗣 He wrote:

🔎 Search on Telegram is more powerful than in other messaging apps because it allows users to find public channels and bots. Unfortunately, this feature has been abused by people who violated our Terms of Service to sell illegal goods.



💪 Over the last few weeks, a dedicated team of moderators, leveraging AI, has made Telegram Search much safer. All the problematic content we identified in Search is no longer accessible. If you still manage to find something unsafe or illegal in Telegram Search, please report it to us via @SearchReport.



🚫 To further deter criminals from abusing Telegram Search, we have updated our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, ensuring they are consistent across the world. We’ve made it clear that the IP addresses and phone numbers of those who violate our rules can be disclosed to relevant authorities in response to valid legal requests.



☝️ These measures should discourage criminals. Telegram Search is meant for finding friends and discovering news, not for promoting illegal goods. We won't let bad actors jeopardize the integrity of our platform for almost a billion users.

↩t.me/MyLordBebo🔸

🔸‼️ Telegram no longer a bastion of freedom



— "I must say that the French and the CIA still managed to bend Durov," - political analyst Pavel Danilin



Pavel Durov announced that the messenger is changing its privacy policy and approach to content moderation. What does it mean, aif.ru discussed it with political scientist Pavel Danilin.



The Telegram rules section on data disclosure has changed. The new version says that the authorities will now be able to obtain the IP addresses and phone numbers of users if they are suspected of "criminal activity" that violates the rules of the platform. In the previous version, this could only be discussed if it was believed that the person was involved in terrorism. That is, the range of potentially punishable actions in Telegram has been significantly expanded.



Yes, there are reservations: Telegram promises to disclose data only after it conducts a "legal analysis of the request" received from national judicial authorities. And "criminal activity" will be considered only that which "violates the rules" of the platform. But these are all rather conventions. As practice shows, if Pavel Durov is suddenly arrested, Telegram can make concessions in just a month. And we don't know anything about his behind-the-scenes arrangements with the French authorities and other beneficiaries of this story of persecution of Durov. Telegram's official statements may differ greatly from them.

"I must say that the French and the CIA still managed to bend Durov," says political analyst Pavel Danilin. "There is nothing terrible in this for us, until the practice of political pressure on authors posting content on the platform is launched. But the very fact that Durov is no longer the one he has been positioning himself for a long time, the light of freedom, speaks for itself. This is really serious. The CIA's first steps were about the same when they took control of Facebook. Further — more. At the request of the authorities, correspondence will certainly be opened, etc. Telegram has become accountable to Americans and less reliable."

The beginning of censorship

There is another innovation, which was announced by Durov.



Now all unsafe and illegal content will be removed from the platform using artificial intelligence. It sounds good — they will eradicate some viruses, channels where drugs are sold, etc. But what if tomorrow Russian media and pro-Russian bloggers are blocked under this pretext?

It is impossible to talk about full-fledged censorship yet, but the first steps towards it have been taken. Durov exchanged his freedom from French law enforcement officers for the freedoms of Telegram users and thereby betrayed his main principles — freedom of speech and anonymity of users. Do not be deceived and think that Durov has introduced reasonable restrictions and made the messenger safer. It's different here: [as the saying goes], «one claw is stuck - the whole bird is lost," sums up Danilin.

Source

↩t.me/BeornAndTheShieldmaiden🔸

France was looking into Telegram for almost a decade – ex-staffer



France had been looking into Telegram since 2015, when police investigated the Paris terror attack that killed 130 people, former Telegram director Anton Rosenberg told RT.



Commenting on Pavel Durov's recent arrest, he stated that government cooperation on issues like terrorism, drug trafficking, and child pornography was never fully established, leading to the arrest.



Rosenberg also noted that Telegram faced similar issues in Indonesia, where the messenger was blocked in 2017 but restrictions were lifted after Durov's meeting with the communications minister.

#France #Durov - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

🇫🇷🔸📱🔻🗨🔸⏰🔻🗣

That's up to date on all our former reports. First I want to point out that other than that mention just above regarding the Indonesian inquiry in 2017, there has been zero mentions from my library of channels regarding any current investigations of Durov or TG from Indonesia OR India. Otherwise, I would have included those.

So that's our first supposition essentially supported. Never made any sense of a current nature. And I know it might shock some of you (although hopefully not by now!), but I am going to be bucking most of that system above now. Again.

Let's continue working up from the bottom (most recent). What recent narrative had a decade+ timeline? Yes - pager/radio bombs. This might seem coincidental but I just don't think so. I actually think many of these events were scripted way back in that time frame.

The DiscloseTV and Wartimedia posts are the only ones who included the pivotal phrase “valid legal requests.” We'll get to that in a minute. Even Nebulator doesn't seem to get Terms of Service contract language. Rules are for internal police actions. Sanctions are state generated rules that they use like weapons. RT and other Russian channels were eliminated in Western markets not because TG was just following orders but because they were preserving their reach in a narrative war of attrition. What is happening in Brazil is essentially the same kind of fight on a different scale. And somewhat in reverse.

The angst expressed by almost everyone else (hopefully) is just missing the force - and the lack thereof - behind that language that is so pivotal. I know you didn't miss the several articles and notices about crimes against children, trafficking of all kinds, porn producers, etc. We are about to enter perhaps the most unsavory revelations in human history. Those are exceedingly polite terms for what is on tap. This is also not a coincidence. All these narratives are becoming to be like spider silk spun around a stick. It's difficult to see where it begins or ends. Or sticks together.

The Diddy arrest/prosecution is the tip off. (No timing coincidence either.) It's not just one game. It's a whole season of horrific scenes one behind the other, escalating into humanity's biggest nightmare. And of course, the war has to have a major attack on both the perpetrators of these crimes and the ones who would hide them, and those who would expose them. It can't make any sense to the sleeping otherwise.

The three words “valid”, “ legal”, “requests” are particularly interesting. Requests are not demands, nor are they legally defined as such. Legal means precisely what it looks like - in accordance with the (totality of) the law and originating within the legal community. The word here that clarifies the intent, in my opinion, is valid. Valid is not a legal word. So what determines validity in this contract? I think this is where we have the narrative window open in the back room. If I am seeing that phrase in a legal contract I am seeing the owner, in this case Pavel, only allowing responses to requests he believes are “valid” (meeting all of the “legality” criteria) by his own definition.

He isn't caving, he's more like prevaricating. He's made minimal substance provisions on criminal enterprises we WANT taken down. Other than the one Lebanese channel posted above claiming differences in his TG interactions I have seen or heard of no others with performance of the app claims. Yet everyone is in a flutter over this being a “speech” issue.

You can take to the bank, or whatever repository you like, that speech will be being censored coming up. That's part of the show. But this scenario, at this time, appears to me for all the world like a trap that was just sprung on our DS characters. Was TG a honey trap? Operating for ~15 years only cracking down on terrorist groups while allowing the rest of the underbelly to get all settled in before shutting the door after closing the open window?

It's an intriguing theory, at least. I see this turning out much differently than the madding crowds do at this time. But then, when haven't I done so?

Stay cool. Fall weather seems to be taking its time. But this season will be one to remember for lifetimes. Stayed tuned for more.

Back to

Share