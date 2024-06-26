This is just a notification post - no frills today. We have a military coup in progress in Bolivia. Just like for our Emergency in Ecuador, I am going to list posts in order from our most prolific poster, then append unique ones in order from one or two other channnels.

🔸⚡️🇧🇴There are reports that a coup attempt is taking place in Bolivia.

Movements of military formations are observed.

🔸🇧🇴Former Bolivian President Evo Morales condemned what was happening.



Rumors are beginning to circulate that the coup was sparked by "the dismissal of a senior military official who had criticized Morales' potential rise to power in 2025."



🔸️The military occupy Murillo Square, in La Paz, Bolivia.

Former President Evo Morales is calling for a national mobilization to defend democracy in the face of a coup d'état being conceived under the leadership of General Zúñiga.

He also calls for an indefinite national strike and a road blockade.

“We will not allow the Armed Forces to interfere with democracy,” Morales writes.

https://eldeber.com.bo/pais/tropas-de-asalto-del-ejercito-toman-la-plaza-murillo_373295

First videos of military movements coming from Bolivia.

Bolivian President Luis Arce speaks of the need to "respect democracy"

🇧🇴Now about those on the other side of the barricades.



The commander-in-chief of the ground forces, Juan José Zúñiga, says that a new cabinet will be formed and that “this cannot continue in the country.”



Bolivian military units forcefully invade the Bolivian Government Palace in La Paz.

Video from Radio Pinchincha:

Video from Radio Pinchincha:



Servicemen of the Bolivian army entered the presidential palace.



Bolivian universities are responding to the call of ex-President Evo Morales and joining a general strike to protest the coup attempt.



🔸🇧🇴 An armored car drove into the territory of the presidential palace in Bolivian La Paz.



Not a tank , gentlemen. I understand that many people still can’t get last year’s Rostov out of their heads, but still.



🔸🇧🇴🇭🇳The President of Honduras convenes SELAC leaders amid events in Bolivia.



But personally, after the successful invasion of the Mexican embassy in Quito by the Ecuadorian authorities, I somehow don’t have much faith in international meetings. Or are there still such people among us?



🔸The presidential palace in Bolivia is being stormed right now.

The military takes the building by force. Nothing is known for sure about the exact whereabouts of President Arce.🔸

The coup leader tells President Arce that "the army is unhappy with him."



Unauthorized entry of military into the government palace in Bolivia as a coup attempt is underway

Kawsachun News

🔸🇧🇴 It must be said that this Friday, June 28, in the Bolivian city of

Sacaba, Cochabamba province, a meeting was supposed to take place between those members of the Movement towards Socialism who are loyal to the country's former president Evo Morales, and others, those who support the current leader Luis Arce. They were going to agree on which of the two politicians would be nominated in the next elections. And it was small, but there was a chance to overcome the differences between them. And here it is. Coincidence?! ↩t.me/pqntc1🔸

Bolivia, La Paz - the situation at these moments.



The presidents of Chile and Venezuela condemned the attempted coup in Bolivia.



The main Bolivian trade union calls for general protests.



🔸🇧🇴Bolivian President Arce, surrounded by ministers, addressed the nation, calling what was happening in La Paz an attempt at a coup.



Western commentators, meanwhile, note that the sky over Bolivia is still open and no hysterical movements are observed.



General Zuniga was asked by President Luis Arce at his captured residence to disband his forces and order them to return to their barracks.

Reportedly, the General has refused.



Reportedly, the General has refused.



According to separate reports, rioters began using tear gas against citizens who began protesting in support of the government.



"Luco is not alone! Lucho is not alone, putschists!" the residents of La Paz chant in this video. Lucho is a diminutive of Luis (Luis Arce, President of Bolivia)

#BREAKING



🇧🇴🪖❗️ — General Zuniga announces a Provisional authority In Bolivia, announces that the era of the MAS Socialist Regime in Bolivia is over!



The General, also, promised to:



🗳 They intend to restructure the Democratic Rule in Bolivia, accusing the current authorities of pursuiting an authoritarian, far-leftist path



🇧🇴 The Bolivian Army is going to release all political prisoners, such as the Right-wing Governor of Santa Cruz & Independentist Luis Fernando Camacho, the former Center-Right President Jeanine Áñez



💠The New Provisional Authorities are going to pardon all military personnel involved in 2019 Popular Uprising against Evo Morales attempt to destroy the then Presidential election's second round



🔸🇧🇴Judging by the list of potential pardoned, the province of Santa Cruz will burn next.



Now we are watching to see whether the police will go over to the side of the army.



A press conference of the legitimate President of Bolivia, Luis Arce, is currently taking place right in the presidential palace cordoned off by the military.

Military uprising in Bolivia: The Army takes Plaza Murillo.



Evo Morales denounces an attempted coup d'état in progress.🔸

Soldiers forcibly entered the premises of the former Government Palace in La Paz. The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, rebukes General Zúñiga and orders him to withdraw the military.

🇧🇴 Evo Morales indicated on social networks that, in Plaza Murillo, there are snipers stationed in the area



" We denounce that a group of the Challapata Special Regiment 'Méndez Arcos' took over Plaza Murillo with snipers. This seems to indicate that they prepared the coup d'état in advance. I ask the people with a democratic vocation to defend the homeland from some military groups that act against democracy and the people," he expressed.🔸

Xiomara Castro urgently summons the presidents of CELAC after the events in Bolivia

CNN Chile says that President Luis Arce is inside the Government Palace in La Paz

More vehicles arrive

🔸Bolivian Army General Juan José Zúñiga, leader of the coup plotters, says that there will be a new cabinet:



"We respond to the cry of the people. The people say: 'enough of the looting,' 'enough of the outrage to our country,'" he stated.



🇧🇴🇲🇽 The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, condemned what he described as an attempted coup d'état in Bolivia, where on June 26 a group of soldiers forcibly entered the Government Palace.



"We express the strongest condemnation of the attempted coup d'état in Bolivia. Our total support and support for President Luis Alberto Arce Catacora, authentic democratic authority of that people and brother country," wrote the Mexican president.🔸

Miguel Díaz-Canel: "We repudiate the attempted coup d'état underway and extend all the solidarity of the Cuban Government and people to brother Luis Arce."

Santiago Peña: "Paraguay condemns the irregular mobilizations of the Bolivian army denounced by President Luis Arce."

Arce calls to defend democracy against the "coup attempts" in Bolivia

Bolivian soldiers now set up barricades to block the roads to Plaza Murillo.

🇧🇴 "The Bolivian people are summoned today. We need them to mobilize against the Coup d'état, in favor of democracy. We cannot allow, once again, attempted coups to take Bolivian lives," the president said in a message to the population after the military invasion of the country's Government Palace.



"We want to urge everyone to defend democracy since we are firm in Casa Grande, with the entire cabinet, with our social organizations. We salute the social organizations and cordially invite them to once again show the path of democracy to the Bolivian people. Long live the Bolivian people! Long live democracy!🔸

🇻🇪 🤝 🇧🇴 Nicolás Maduro condemns a coup d'état against President Luis Arce in Bolivia: “No to fascism.”



🔶️ "Who chose the commander of the Army to come and set conditions for the President?" He stated.



Bolivian President Luis Arce addressed the nation, calling the event happening in La Paz an attempted coup

Bolivian President Luis Arce has met the leader of the attempted military coup in Bolivia face to face at the doors of the Presidential Palace.

#Bolivia

Blood Meridian

#Bolivia



🇧🇴Reminder: Bolivia has the largest lithium reserves in the world.

#Bolivia #resources



🇧🇴 Bolivia Coup Summary:



1) Army commander says Evo Morales can’t be allowed to run for president again

2) President Arce fires Army commander

3) Army commander sends troops to seize government palace in attempted coup

4) int’l community condemns attempted coup



The new commander of the Bolivian Army, General José Wilson Sánchez, who was just appointed by President Luis Arce, has ordered all mobilised military units currently in the capital of La Paz to withdraw and return to their bases.

The military are reportedly leaving.

#Bolivia

Blood Meridian



The military are reportedly leaving.

#Bolivia



Former head of state of Bolivia, Jeanine Áñez Chávez, which was arrested by MAS Government under Arce, repudiates the coup against Arce from prison, in support of Arce.



🔸💢 If Zuñiga has 'made a deal' and will not face ultimate repercussions, then we should find Arce's hand in this. Otherwise, we should look until we find Arce's hand in this anyway.



Then we would understand this 'coup' to be a 'shot across the bow' in the intra-MAS fight between Arce and Morales.



Morales and Arce were scheduled to make a 'final compromise' on the campaign and candidacy for the 2025 election on Friday June 28th.



Morales has more support within the MAS party cadre, the labor unions, and agricultural sector.



Arce is more the 'social democrat', and not the '21st century socialist' (the latter category more akin to Chavez/Maduro), who various opposition voters would concede is better to have than Morales.



Today's theatrics could very well have been simply to contaminate the June 28th MAS negotiations.



The effect would be to 'cool the heels' of MAS radical base that backs Morales, and show them that the country is too unstable to have a president that is considered too left wing.



The effect would be to convince MAS party cadre that Arce is the more stable bet.



Other theories are possible, which also account for these facts. But they must account for them.



This is what I can sort for now.



XF



🔸💢 This part is very telling, and comports 100% with the Mayor/former Senate President Copa ordeal.



Also, remember that Áñez let Arce leave Bolivia after the coup several years ago.



She easily could have had Arce arrested.



Look into Copa and her connections with the US, UN NGO's, in particular moves to pink-wash LatAm 'soft left' politics.



Áñez, Copa, Arce - dig and you shall find.



XF



🇧🇴🔥Attempted coup d'état in Bolivia - what is known at this hour



In the last few hours, our colleague Frida Kahlo @sex_drugs_kahlo has been tracking reports online about a military coup and protests in Bolivia. The main events are currently unfolding on Murillo Square in the center of the Bolivian capital La Paz, where government buildings are located. A little earlier, certain army units occupied the surrounding area using military equipment.



Along with the first footage of armored vehicles on Murillo Square, information about the coup d'état also emerged - from the mouth of the incumbent President Luis Arce and former President Evo Morales. The latter, by the way, immediately called on trade unions and budget institutions to join the strike, take to the streets in protest against the events, and block the roads.



▪️Soon, army units (the exact number of soldiers is not yet specified by anyone) began trying to storm government buildings, including the presidential palace. Apparently, the attempt was successful.



▪️President Arce held a press conference right in the presidential palace, which was cordoned off by supporters of the commander of the ground forces Juan José Suñiga, the leader of the rebels. The Bolivian leader declared an attempted coup d'état and called on the international community to condemn the events.



▪️The leader of the coup plotters, in parallel, stated that a new cabinet of ministers would be formed and that "this cannot continue in the country." Later, he refused to disband the troops and send the soldiers back to the barracks.



▪️Instead, Suñiga announced that the era of the socialist regime in the country is over, a temporary government will be formed that will restructure the local government system, pardon all political prisoners, including the right-wing former President Jeanine Áñez. She, in turn, condemned the attempt to change power.



▪️At the moment, the attempted coup d'état has been condemned by the authorities of Mexico, Venezuela, Chile, Cuba, Colombia, the European Union (and separately - Spain).



▪️The Bolivian authorities have already sworn in new military leadership - at the same time, the communication channels broadcasting the point of view of the coup plotters to the whole country are not being blocked and continue to operate.



🔻There are occasional reports that army units under the control of General Suñiga are using tear gas against citizens who have taken to the streets in support of the current government. Support for the rebels is also potentially expected in the provinces whose governors are opposed to Luis Arce - for example, the province of Santa Cruz.



Nevertheless, information has already begun to appear that General Suñiga and some of his subordinates have begun to leave Murillo Square. How long this will last is still unknown. The danger of their support in opposition provinces does not cancel this.



High-resolution map

English version



#Bolivia #protests

@rybar together with @sex_drugs_kahlo

< Original msg🔸

🔸Something that perhaps few channels from the so-called BRICS-sphere might not notice here, but that should be noted:



➡️ The authoritarian Movement for Socialism (MAS), which has dubiously governed Bolivia since the beginning of the 2000s, is fractured into two factions: A more progressive, social-democratic and liberal faction led by Luis Arce (this one aligned with the Group of Puebla), another more openly 21st Century Socialist and Marxist, led by Evo Morales



➡️ Morales and Arce are, because of this, political adversaries.



➡️ Meanwhile, the leaders of the infamous and demonized (mostly by Venezuelan and Bolivian state propaganda media, as well as by branches of regional Russian and Chinese media) Bolivian right have been imprisoned since 2022 following the decision of Center-Right President Jeanine Anez to hold elections in the country with the MAS included (despite the fact that Anez is supposedly a "dictator")



🇧🇴 Among these prisoners are the Democratically elected Governor of Santa Cruz, the richest and most prosperous region of Bolivia, Luis Fernando Camacho and Anez herself who, after the elections ended with the victory of the then-unified MAS, ended up being arrested for, ironically, being "anti-democracy" ↩t.me/littleentente1🔸

That's what current as of just now. Enjoy! Another J26 coup. First of 2024.

