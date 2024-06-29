Our Bolivian “coup d'farce” was barely over when this next drama premiered (2024 remake). It was as epically prolific as you might imagine. And in case you missed anything or would like the souvenir collection, here is a recap of Debating America.

First I've encapsulated the pregame warm-up to these expert opinions.

◾Both the right and the left are tearing each other apart, pretending they are both a threat to their own understanding of what democracy means.



◾ Meanwhile the elites and billionaires are laughing at us, financing both the woke and conservative lobbies, pitching the workers against each other while they ransack the entire planet.



◾t.me/European_dissident🔸

↩private account🔸

📛🔹📛🔹📛🔹📛🔹📛

And now we'll head straight into the debate itself. With such serious implications for the USA and even the world we should take some satisfaction in that the whole world was watching.

NOW — From Dan Scavino



.@realDonaldTrump enters the green room CNN in Atlanta, Georgia—after a massive victory on the debate stage tonight…CONGRATS 45–47, and @TeamTrump! #TRUMP2024 ↩t.me/THEREALTORIABROOKE🔸

Almost like I knew.... ↩t.me/toresaysPlus🔸

Meanwhile at Camp David...😂😂😂🔸

⤴↩private accounts🔸

This can probably dispel the idea that all of Biden's appearances are deep fakes or an actor with a mask.

(I know, some will say, the Dems did this on purpose, either faked it or let Joe out one last time, so as to be able to more easily replace him.)



Even if Biden is an utterly despicable human being, and everyone knows it, the public can only take so much elder abuse.



Could this be the last time we see Biden in public as the Dem presidential candidate?

↩t.me/MadTParty | 𝕏🔸

U.S. Presidential race: Trump or Biden? ↩t.me/twicetoldtales🔸

😂 ↩https://t.me/realKarliBonne🔸

⤴↩t.me/PsyOpsMemes🔸

🙂 😑 🎤 During the debate, Trump again promised to quickly end the conflict with Russia, shifting responsibility for the war in Ukraine onto the shoulders of Europeans. Trump's advisers want to concentrate all US forces on the Asian direction against China and reduce participation in European affairs.



Not to mention Trump's plans to divide NATO into mini-alliances based on how much money countries spend on defense.

Trump promises to restore the shaky prestige of the United States, which he will do at the expense of the same Europeans, who will immediately be subject to tariffs of 10-15%.



He said that Ukraine is losing on the battlefield and is losing a lot of people, and also accused Biden of receiving money from China.

Biden distinguished himself with a set of absurd statements.

For example, he stated that during his presidency not a single American soldier died. Although 13 Marines were killed during the flight from Afghanistan. Not to mention Ukraine.



In addition, he reported on the large number of “trillionaires” living in the United States - meaning billionaires. And he stated that under him, 15 thousand, not millions, jobs were created.



Then he called Trump a “loser,” accused him of cheating on his wife with porn stars while she was pregnant, and argued that if he wins in Ukraine, Russia will threaten Belarus. (???)

💜 👑 RD🔸

Hahahaha 🤴🏼💥 🔸

I bet CNN Won't Fact Check This: ⤴↩private accounts🔸

📛🔹📛🔹📛🔹📛🔹📛

Immediate Media Reactions.

💢CNN viewers overwhelmingly agree that Donald Trump won the first presidential debate last night. ↩t.me/NewResistance🔸

They just admitted that Joe Biden knew ALL the QUESTIONS. #BidenCheated and STILL lost LIKE HILLARY CLINTON LOLOL

#ThanxCD🔸

⤴↩private accounts🔸

Joe and Mika throw in the towel on Crooked Joe.



Trump broke them. 🤣 ↩t.me/WokeSocieties🔸

⤴↩t.me/toresaysPlus🔸

This is the definition of ‘living in denial’…!

😂😂😂 ↩t.me/LauraAbolichannel🔸

🔸💢 NYT Op ed calls for Biden to bow out



They called us conspiracy theorists when we said they would swap out Biden - but they may do it after the August 19-24 DNC convention in two months, because the rules make it easier for the DNC to bypass the (already tightly controlled) nomination process. This way, there is no 'Bernie caucus,' no process, just appointment.



But who will replace Biden?



Tom Friedman - a longtime Biden ally and pundit, has officially broken ranks, right on time, just as everyone like us predicted.



XF



www.nytimes.com/2024/06/28/opinion/joe-biden-tom-friedman.html



https://archive.li/I7NTl <—- BYPASS PAYWALL🔸

💢 Hammer to Anvil



The die is cast.



XF



⤴↩t.me/NewResistance🔸

↩t.me/Patri0tsareinContr0l🔸

↩private account🔸

🗳 🇺🇸 📊 Biden tanks 12 points in Interactive Presidential Election Winner Poll



🔶️ Post-debate IAPolls have Trump winning the presidential election at 65% with Biden at 23%.



📎 Interactive Polls ↩t.me/CIG_telegram🔸

Debate Team Recovery in Progress.

🤣🔸

https://truthsocial.com/@ECONCHICKINTELCHICK/112692021207235614

#Jill_Boss

⤴↩private accounts🔸

😉 Biden's entourage explained his failure at the debate with Trump as "over-preparing" for it, Axios writes.

| 💜 👑 RD🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇺🇲 Biden's wife Jill made an idiot show after the debate.

She praised Joe for a great performance and said he deserved an ice cream now.



"Very sad. The president mumbles, stutters and freezes during the debate against Trump. We have witnessed the end of Biden's presidency," "The New York Post" buried Biden.



"Democrats shocked by Biden's performance at the debate: Biden is a baker"

– "Politico"



After the failure of the debate with Trump, the Democrats began to seriously think about choosing another presidential candidate.



"Biden confirmed the worst fears of the Democrats, that he will throw this election in Trump's favor.

When he started speaking in a broken, hoarse voice, the Democrats knew it was the end."



Biden made a bunch of mistakes and repeatedly confused "billion" and "million."

And when he didn't speak, he froze for a long time with his mouth open and his eyes wide open, not blinking.



One former White House aide to Biden called the debate "terrible," adding that he had to ask himself over and over, "What did he just say? This is crazy."



Other Democrats have already openly said that Biden should stop campaigning. A major Democratic donor simply said:

"Biden has to go.

And period."



The Democrats got themselves into a trap with their lies. During the entire election season, they convinced Americans through the controlled media that Biden is fine, just kidding. But today all the voters saw the shame of the self-driving mummy.

And now the Democrats have a paradox, a situation where every move leads to a worse position. If they leave Biden, he will surely lose.

But they don't have time to replace him before the November elections, and they won't have time to promote any new candidates.

All that remains is to turn on the propaganda machine at full power and lie, lie, lie.

Or the last argument: remove Trump.

↩t.me/istocni_front🔸

Then the Replacement (Conspiracy) Theories really get rolling.

💸Top Democrat Donors Turn on Biden



Donors have urged Biden to step aside, suggesting Gavin Newsom and Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer as potential replacements amid rising panic about the future of the campaign.



High-profile Democrat donor, Mark Buell, raised the possibility of replacing Biden following the debate, saying: “Do we have time to put somebody else in there?”



One adviser to major Democratic Party donors told Politico: “Our only hope is that he bows out, we have a brokered convention, or dies.”

↩t.me/RiseGS🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇺🇸 The mainstream media is also calling for the Democratic Party to replace (reject) Biden



Um, is that going to happen?

😔 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇺🇸 Democrats are debating to replace Biden



Against the backdrop of Joseph Biden's failure in the debate, the Democrats began to actively discuss replacing him with another candidate, "Politico" writes.



Two-thirds of viewers (67 percent) believe Trump outplayed Biden in the debate, according to a CNN poll.



In the debates in the election campaigns until 2020, Biden won every time. 🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

Ah Ohhhhhhh ↩t.me/qanon17jewelyblue🔸

↩private account🔸

Gavin Newsom waiting for that call from the DNC after Biden’s debate disaster. ↩t.me/police_frequency🔸

The hashtag #swapjoeout is already trending🔸

🔸I KNOW! What is his selling point going to be? That he can also make our country into another California? Or that then we can have Nancy as part of the official WH extended "family"? Or we can make corruption "from sea to shining sea"? Or will he use the fact that he once was married to Kimberly Guilfoyle so he must be someone the MAGA people can agree on?

Painful!🔸

⤴↩private accounts🔸

Governor Gavin Newsome: asked are you going to be the next democratic nominee? That’s his answer, while he’s glowing https://x.com/i/status/1806529228835303448 ↩t.me/gratefulpatriot🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇺🇸 Was Biden the victim of an internal coup?



The Dems moved the debate to the earliest date in history - giving them a chance to throw Biden under the bus.



Just a day ago, Dems on the MSM continued to claim that Biden is "better than he's ever been."



Now almost the entire Democratic Party and the media establishment are saying he has to step down.



Is Killary waiting in the wings?

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

Soros Jr. Promotes_ hrc 06/28 ↩t.me/No_BS_NewS🔸

After the euphoria of last nights ass-whooping has settled down this morning, it is most certainly assured that they did in fact throw Biden under the bus with this debate..



This was the earliest televised US general election debate since 1960…



So why in the world would they allow millions of people to witness this? Especially before many states start early voting?



All of FAKE NEWS, at the same time started saying “oh shit… we need someone new in there” at the same exact time? Very sus…



It also appears that if Joe Biden has been using amphetamines, it’s clear that he wasn’t given any last night…



So who will they replace him with?

Who makes sense to “rejuvenate” the democrat party?



• Gavin Newscum?

— yeah, California is shit.



• Michelle Obama?

— Good luck, the memes alone will destroy him.



• Hillary Clinton?

— Democrats even know she’s a killer and corrupt.



Also, is there even enough time regarding state laws and processes to change their candidate out? I don’t think so… that window in a lot of states has closed.



The only working theory I’ve heard that makes sense is the “Rockefeller Precedent.”



General Flynn put out an interesting take recently, and it’s starting to age well.. he insinuated a “Change of Batter” is coming to the US Presidency — President Hillary Clinton & VP Gavin Newsome?



The Rockefeller Precedent… summarized.



In a nutshell…

1. Nixons VP, Agnew resigned from office… (Kamala)

2. Nixon appointed Gerald Ford as VP (Biden appoints Hillary)

3. Nixon, because of Watergate, was forced to resign (Biden)

4. Gerald Ford became the unelected president (Hillary)

5. Gerald Ford appointed unelected Nelson Rockefeller (Newsome)



This is a very real possibility… but how realistic is it? I don’t know…

but it did happen…



It requires both the House and Senate to confirm… would they confirm this?

—— I’m not so sure, but I won’t put it past them.



Is there enough time?



Regardless of the combination of who they could install… I feel like someone is definitely going to get changed out. You? ↩t.me/candlesinthenight🔸

Based on MSM it seems the plan is to make it Crystal Clear that the (D) don't want to run Biden.



Then Run him anyway.



9:37am Eastern ↩t.me/VKscreenshots🔸

IT'S PROBLEM TIME 🍿❗

🔸There is almost no chance that Biden will be replaced. Moreover, previous such ideas were not crowned with success. He won the primaries a long time ago. 14 million Democrats voted for him. And registration of candidates is already ending...

| 💜 👑 RD🔸

Reminder: Biden Has 3,894 — or 99 Percent — of Pledged DNC Delegates

By PHILIP KLEIN

June 28, 2024 12:19 AM



The delegate math is this: There are 1,976 delegates required to win the Democratic nomination, and Biden has 3,894. Two other candidates have a combined seven with another 36 uncommitted. In other words, he controls about 99 percent of pledged delegates.



Thus, if Biden is determined to keep running, Democrats won’t plausibly be able to replace him.



That is why, as I noted on our liveblog, First Lady Jill Biden is now the most important person in politics.



If she can be convinced that her husband needs to step aside, then she is the only person who would be able to persuade him to do so. If she wants him to stay in the fight, Democrats are almost certainly stuck with him.



https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/reminder-biden-has-3894-or-99-of-pledged-dnc-delegates/amp/



#Jill_Boss 🔸

🔸Happy Friday all!



From BadKitty on X



Now my time to shine is here. Biden can’t be replaced in some states.



Wisconsin, if they replace Biden, the Democrats are out entirely!



Nevada, no changes can be made to the ballot after 5 p.m. on the fourth Friday in June of an election year. This means they have until 5 PM this Friday to pull Biden out.



They better work fast!

⤴↩private accounts🔸

Darren Beattie with an excellent explanation of why it will be very difficult to switch Biden out this late in the game.



https://x.com/darrenjbeattie/status/1806680041641693360?s=46&t=aNrhKlmnaUDWMHyDnf-NZw ↩https://t.me/WokeSocieties🔸

↩t.me/toresaysPlus🔸

🔸Don't forget: the Dem party fronted Biden as the 2024 candidate and did YEARS OF FUNDRAISING for a Biden/Harris 2024 ticket while COVERING UP his true condition. There WILL BE fallout for that! Lower ranking Dem's & donors who were fooled by the cover up [or act like they were] are going to have to be vocal to save face. ↩t.me/riseofthenewmedia🔸

Doubt it😁 ↩private account🔸

Uh ohhh…

Replacing Joe Biden on the Ballot is Getting Spicy very Fast.. 🌶️



The Heritage Oversight Project Highlights They Cannot Take Biden off the Democratic Ticket in Three States, for any Reason other than Death or 25th Amendment 👀



• The Heritage Project has set their sights on three swing states.

• Georgia

• Nevada

• Wisconsin



• Wisconsin: does not allow withdrawal from the ballot for any reason besides death.



• Nevada: no changes can be made to the ballot after 5 p.m. on the fourth Friday in June of an election year or 'a nominee dies or is adjudicated insane or mentally incompetent.



• Georgia: If Biden were to withdraw less than 60 days before the election, his name will remain on the ballot but no votes will be counted.



• Texas, the two party's nominees have until the 74th day before the election to withdraw from the ballot.



• Some states, like South Carolina, do not allow candidates to withdraw for political reasons.



• Some states don't have any laws on the books for dealing with a presidential nominee withdrawing, and there is little precedent for such a situation occurring.



The 25th amendment seems like the only way, or death… unless he plans to not run in these states?



The Rockefeller Precedent is looking more and more enticing… 👀



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13556445/joe-biden-legal-counter-fight-election-dropout.html ↩t.me/candlesinthenight🔸

Are you enjoying the show?



Refill your popcorn. 🍿



You’ll love this next part.



Notorious

↩t.me/AltSkull48🔸

🇺🇸 US House Speaker Mike Johnson called on members of the administration to fire Biden, the New York Post reports.



According to Johnson, for this it is necessary to apply the 25th Amendment to the Constitution - about cases when the head of state is incapacitated.



"Our rivals see weakness in the White House, as do we all. I say this without pleasure. I think the situation is very dangerous. I would ask members of the Cabinet to look into their hearts," Johnson said.



He noted that he understands the panic in the ranks of the Democrats, but we are talking about the entire country, whose president clearly cannot do the job, and now the ministers and the vice president must do their duty.



According to this amendment, in order to remove a president, a decision of the majority of members of his cabinet and the vice president is required; this has never happened in US history. ↩t.me/intelslava🔸

🚨BREAKING: Rep. Anna Paulina Luna's move to hold Merrick Garland in inherent contempt of Congress now has the full backing of Speaker Mike Johnson. After Joe Biden's collapse last night, America deserves to know what is Robert Hur's recordings. ↩t.me/CharlieKirk🔸

📛🔹📛🔹📛🔹📛🔹📛

A few more miscellaneous last words!

But the god of ukraine war has polled though.... Biden will win the election and bring victory to Ukraine anyway.



Slava Ukraini ↩t.me/defensepoliticsasia🔸

↩t.me/memepilled🔸

☝️Best illustration of elderly debate. ↩t.me/PMCTchkvsky🔸

📰 FLORESBERG - June 28th, '24 - In the aftermath of Joe Biden's resounding success against a clearly addled and stammering Donald Trump, our Floresberg media correspondents on the ground were privy to exclusive photo-ops of the DNC's electoral strategy moving forward.



Biden came across as assertive, collective, confident, and exemplified American leadership. The DNC says that so many Americans will be voting for Biden, they've launched this ballot initiative to make sure there are enough Biden ballots available to millions of new voters we never even knew existed until now.

↩t.me/FLORESBERG🔸

KJP after returning from the hills a week after the debate🔸

⤴↩private accounts🔸

https://x.com/BrainStorm_Joe/status/1806704405065912751?t=R_WEwbNgmv8aCxm4Epbwkg&s=19 ↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

🇺🇸 🇬🇧 🗳 Briefly about the current state of affairs. ↩t.me/ConflictChronicles🔸

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of the Biden debate debacle is the exposure of the liberal blindness to all that which does not fit into the narrative that they so desperately want to believe.



I have no doubt that most American (and possibly British) liberals refused to accept the undeniable fact that Biden is a very old man who has lost a significant part of his faculties. It has been on display for months, arguably since 2020, and they have steadfastly denied the obvious reality.



Of course we know that this denial has been made possible by the mainstream press. Nonetheless it was always easy enough to find the truth outside the MSM, but this would have taken them outside their comfort zone - cognitive dissonance. One of the foundational aspects of that comfort zone is that (The Guardian, BBC, MSNBC, NY Times, whichever you choose) tell the truth or at least try to.



Therefore it is remarkable to see the liberals having their noses rubbed in the truth about Biden. They clearly have been lied to and at least some of them, must be realising that now.



Perhaps this can serve to put the spotlight on their wider myopia on a multitud of topics:



➡️ All things related to Covid, but especially the vaccines

➡️ Foreign policy across the board and the role the military industrial complex plays in our political system

➡️ Israel, made more stark since October 7

➡️ Our broken political systems and corrupt, self-serving parties

➡️ The obviously out of control LGBT agenda

➡️ The inconsistencies and predictive failures of the climate change movement

➡️ The absolute failure of neo-liberal economic policy and the growing inequality in our society

➡️ The disaster that has been immigration and refugee policy for the past generation



Not all liberals are blind on all of these topics, but certainly most are. And it feels like only a series of catastrophic events can wake them up.



Unfortunately, this liberal blindness, their inability to deal with reality, is exactly what will bring on these catastrophes.



And a more immediate question American liberals must today be asking, if Biden isn't running the country (and it is now clear, even to them, that he is not), then who is?

↩t.me/MadTParty | 𝕏🔸

📛🔹📛🔹📛🔹📛🔹📛

As we roll into Election Summer Project Overlord, the ship's captain is in serious trouble. High seas and no fair sailing in sight. Constitutional crises managers are not prepared for the anarchy ahead. But we are.

We already know all these EU (especially useful) idiots by now. They manage to just barely stay upright when things are flowing along according to plan. With a dam up like this they'll be in panic mode for the duration. And we will have the best seats in the house. The war drums just started playing our victory chant. Can you feel it? 📻📯🎚

Share