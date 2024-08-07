If it feels like the world has shifted into a higher gear, congrats on your percipience. And here's why that is.

Oh shit

ok

now things make sense 😹 🔸

⤴↩private account🔸

↩t.me/Louise_McK🔸

Super Shemitah

The Controlled Demolition of Everything

The 2022 2023 2024 AD time window was selected decades ago as the time frame to conduct a controlled demolition

of the entire Global Economic & Financial

System (GE&FS). ..

TPTB (The Powers That Be) have long planned

to coordinate a controlled demolition of the

GE&FS under the rubric of the GREAT RESET...

✉️ t.me/E2Guncensored🔸

So, it's written in the stars. (And the playbook!) Time to deal with it, doncha say? And the 79th anniversary of Hiroshima did not disappoint. Markets continuing free falls, protests piling up and on, Kamala picks T. Walz. (If that last one doesn't sound like a mud wrestling Olympic gold medalist, listen again.)

This story is perhaps best illustrated in an update on our just started protests in the UK, Bangladesh, and Nigeria. There's so much content that only the major highlights can fit here. But the narrative is all the same - endgame time is here. Steamrollers hitting the streets is next, apparently. Or hordes of flying robotic monkeys like in the Wizard of Oz. Are you ready?

BANGLADESH🇧🇩

🔸⚡️🇧🇩 The Bangladesh Government ordered the shut down of the internet again, however, ISP businesses owners defied IT ministers orders to shut down the internet.🔸

🔸⚡️🇧🇩 Protests in Bangladesh erupt again, students and their organizers cheer on the military forces that take on their side against the government. ⤴↩@medmannews🔸

🇧🇩⚡️Bangladesh update: Clashes have spread today after people demanded the resignation of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Hasina.



In today's protest, death toll has reached around 15 so far.



The fascist Hasina government has blocked mobile internet again including social apps like Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, Telegram.

🔶@SNNenglish🔸

🔸⚡️🇧🇩 The organizers of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement today came up with a set of points for people to make the non-cooperation movement successful.



Earlier, they announced a single-point demand -- resignation of the prime minister -- at a mammoth rally at the Central Shaheed Minar.



Asif Mahmud, an organiser of the movement, announced the points:



1. No one should pay any tax.



2. Refrain from paying any kind of utility bills.



3. All government and private institutions, offices, courts and mills and factories will remain closed. Do not go to office but collect your salary at the end of the month.



4. Educational institutions will remain closed.



5. Expatriates will not send any remittance to the country through banking channels.



6. Boycott all government meetings, seminars and events.



7. Port workers will not go to work. Do not unload any kind of goods.



8. No mills and factories will run in the country. RMG workers will not go to work.



9. Public transport will be closed; workers will not go to work.



10. Banks will only remain open on every Sunday for urgent transactions.



11. Police will only perform their routine duties at their stations. They will not perform any protocol, riot or protest duties.



12. Not a single taka should be smuggled out of the country, and no offshore transactions will take place.



13. Except BGB and Navy, other forces will not perform duty outside the cantonment. BGB and Navy will be in their barracks and coastal areas.



14. Bureaucrats will not go to the secretariat; DC or upazila officials will not go to their respective offices.



15. Luxury goods shops, showrooms, shops, hotels, motels and restaurants will be closed.



EXCEPTIONS



1. Hospitals, pharmacies, emergency transport services such as transportation of medicine and medical equipment, ambulance services, fire service, media, transportation of daily necessities, emergency internet service, emergency relief assistance and transport services of officers and employees on duty in this sector will be out of the purview of this directives and remain functional.



2. Shops of essential commodities will be open from 11:00am to 1:00pm.🔸

🔸⚡🇧🇩 Regarding the "What After" scenario facing Bangladesh.



The party that will most likely take over the elections is the Jatiyo Party, otherwise known as the "National Party", a pro military party that mostly consists of army veterans, founded by former lieutenant general Ershad.



Ershad was the leader of Bangladesh back at the 1980s.



Currently, the Army Chief is discussing events and holding talks with Anisul Hoq, the co-chairman of the National Party.



The National Party is Pro-China, with center right ideology pertaining to a free market, the party is also pro Islam, and they heavily dislike India in the current setting even though they were somewhat friendly with the indians back in the past.



They're neutral towards Russia, but consider BRICS a useless project.



The party used to be Pro USA, but currently they dislike the United States.🔸

⚡🇧🇩 Bengali protestors in Sheikh Hasina's residence. In this particular photo, a jubilant protestor seems to have liberated her saree (a piece of fancy clothing).🔸

⚡🇧🇩 Bengali protestors with the expression of victory on their faces liberate various items from Sheikh Hasina's residence.🔸

🔸⚡🇧🇩 Bangladesh Chief of Army Staff General Waqar-uz-Zaman said that now is the time of political transition. An interim government will be formed. All murders will be judged. Trust in the army. We have held meetings with political party leaders.



The army chief said to the people, maintain peace and order in the country. You trust me, let's work together. Avoid conflict. We have built a beautiful country together.



In response to a question of the journalists, the army chief said that he had a meeting with BNP, Jatiya Party and Jamaat-e-Islami. Dhaka University Teachers Afis Nazrul and Jonaid Saki (Liberal Secular group representative) were also present in the meeting.



Chief of Army Staff General Waqar-uz-Zaman said, "We will now go to Bangavabhan(The Presidential Resident)." There will be a detailed discussion about the formation of the interim government. He advised the students to calm down.🔸

⚡🇧🇩 A Bengali protestor takes a fish from Sheikh Hasina's residence.



A fine catch.🔸

⚡️🇮🇳🇧🇩 India National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and top military officials met former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina at Ghaziabad's Hindon Airbase, New Delhi where she landed after leaving Bangladesh.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) that briefed him on the situation unfolding in Bangladesh.



Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, external affairs minister S Jaishankar, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba, principal secretary to PM PK Mishra, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Ravi Sinha and Intelligence Bureau director Tapan Deka were present.🔸

🔸⚡️🇧🇩 BANGLADESH: The President held a meeting with the leaders of various political parties and representatives of the civil society in the presence of the heads of the three forces (Army, Navy, Air Force) at the Presidential House. It has been decided that the National Assembly will be dissolved and an interim government will be formed as soon as possible. And the army will take steps to normalize the anarchic situation that has arisen at present.🔸

⚡🇧🇩 Bengali protestors liberate a number of items from the Parliament that they stormed. One even made off with a flat screen TV. 🔸

🔸⚡️🇧🇩 Some sort of a situation is unfolding in Dhaka.



A Drone, Bayraktkar, belonging to the Bengali Army, is on the air at the moment.



Clashes have been reported, there are rumors that the Bengali Army is engaging with some sort of an armed formation.🔸

🔸⚡️🇧🇩 Gunfire is reported all over Dhaka.🔸

🔸⚡️🇧🇩 Bengali Social Media Users, thus no verifiable reports, state that a massacre was committed in Savar, with 186 Bengalis killed.



2 lynching's in return were reported of Indian nationals, they claim they were RAW officers, however that can not be verified.



I saw the photo, they were hanged from the bridge, not looking good.🔸

⚡️🇧🇩 It is reported that the Bengali army disarmed and seized the armed formation in Savar Cantonment which was probably responsible for this massacre.



Their allegiance and background is not known.🔸

⚡️🇧🇩 Video footage of the Bengali army engaging with unidentified combatants in Dhaka.🔸

🔸⚡️🇧🇩 An Update - those were not Indians nor any foreign intelligence officers.



They were rogue police officers who fired on the crowd, the Bengali army came and disarmed them already.🔸

(no subtitles) ⚡️🇧🇩 Update on Savar's bypile shooting:



After being chased by the crowd, a group of policemen took shelter in an army jeep and then fired savagely at the crowd from that jeep…the incident looked like crowd was being fired from an army vehicle - but actually some policemen were responsible for the incident!



After this incident of their firing, the present soldiers and officers there immediately disarmed the policemen and arrested them!



Right now those policemen are in army custody in the Savar cantonment and the officer in charge is trying to calm down the agitated crowd!⤴↩@medmannews🔸

🇧🇩🇮🇳 India's Border Security Force has put the border with Bangladesh on high alert amid unrest there.



Bangladesh army chief: PM Hasina resigns, caretaker government to rule – Reuters | 💜 👑 RD🔸

Bangladesh President Shahabuddin Chuppu has ordered the release of former Prime Minister and opposition leader Khaleda Zia from house arrest, as well as the release of student protesters from prison. This was reported by AFP.



Crowds of protesters still remain on the streets of Dhaka and other cities. ↩t.me/tass_agency🔸

#Бангладеш results of historic August 5:

- Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has fled the country , marking the end of her Awami League party's dominance.

- The Commander-in-Chief announced the creation of a provisional government .

- The President (pictured), after discussions with the army and various political forces, announced the first measures, namely, dissolving parliament (although no one was sitting there anyway) and releasing political prisoners , including the opposition leader.

- It's calm at the Rooppur NPP .

- Violence and unrest continue in a large part of the country. At best, it is the demolition of monuments . At worst, most of the Awami League and its combat units have not gone anywhere. Now the victors are settling scores with them, many politicians have already been killed. They are fighting back. In addition to political violence, there is religious violence, and as always in such a situation, bandits have become more active. As a result, according to the most conservative estimates, 135 people have been killed today from all sides (hospital data, collected by the media).

- In the coming days, the army's activities will be decisive.🔸

⤴↩t.me/incognitoraf🔸

Bangladesh PM resigns after weeks of violent protests: what you need to know



🌏 Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and left Dhaka, the capital, after nearly two months of violent unrest. At least 93 people were killed in the violence, including 14 police officers, according to local media. Thousands have also been injured, including over 1,100 police officers.



🌏 In an address to the nation on Monday, General Waker-Uz-Zaman, until now the Chief of Army Staff, said an interim government would be formed, and that representatives “from all major political parties” have been invited to participate.



🌏 Zaman asked protesters to give the military "some time" and called on them to "stay calm and go back home," and said there were no plans to introduce a curfew or state of emergency at the moment. Some protest leaders have warned that they would not accept "military rule."



🌏 Indian media reports suggest Hasina landed in the northeastern Indian city of Agartala after leaving Dhaka.



🌏 The unrest in Bangladesh began in early June, triggered by changes to the country’s quota-based government job recruitment system, but quickly straddled by the opposition into large-scale anti-government demonstrations hailed by Western media as “pro-democracy” protests.



Serving as PM from 1996-2001 and then again from 2009 on, Sheikh Hasina had a history of strained relations with the United States.



🔺 In April, she blasted US foreign policy misadventures in Muslim-majority countries under the guise of “democratization.”



🔺 In May, she accused the US of seeking to create a “Christian state” by partitioning pieces of Bangladesh and Myanmar, Hindustan Times reported.



🔺 Hasina also said she had been offered an easy reelection victory in general elections in January in exchange for permission to a foreign power to set up an airbase on St. Martin’s Island in the south of the country. However, the state's name wasn’t disclosed, according to HT.

👍 t.me/geopolitics_live🔸

🇧🇩 Student protest coordinators in Bangladesh have named Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus as chief adviser to the interim government



❔What's known about him:



🏦 Muhammad Yunus is best known as the founder of Grameen Bank and his work in microfinance. He won the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to create economic and social development from below;



⛓ While his political views are unclear, Yunus is known for his anti-government stance and has been charged in more than 190 cases. He was convicted in January of violating labor laws and is currently out on bail;



🇫🇷 Yunus is currently in Paris but plans to return to Bangladesh soon.🔸

🇮🇳🇧🇩 The Indian Foreign Ministry has confirmed that Bangladesh's outgoing Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, remains in India



Currently, Bangladesh is experiencing a power vacuum as the interim government has not yet been established.



📹 Video footage shows demonstrators toppling the statue of Mujibur Rahman, the nation's founding leader and the father of the outgoing prime minister.

⤴↩t.me/sputnik_africa🔸

Seems Bangladesh 🇧🇩protest has spiraled out of hands.



🔴Bangladeshi Netizens protest as FREEDOM FIGHTER's statues are destroyed, and a flag similar to that of TALIBAN appears in the hands of protestors.



Some named Bangladesh as AFGHANISTAN 2.0



Flag: Shahada flag in white, also used by Taliban

↩t.me/ResonantNews🔸

🔸At least 24 burnt alive by mob in hotel owned by Awami League leader in Bangladesh



The victims, mostly boarders, were burnt alive late on Monday night as the mob set afire Zabir International Hotel owned by district Awami League general secretary Shahin Chakkladar in Joshor district.

Read more 🔸

🔸Bangladesh crisis: 5 cases where politicians' residences, parliament were stormed



An agitation that started in Bangladesh with a demand to end the quota system reserving 30 per cent of government jobs for families of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's war of independence in 1971 intensified on Monday forcing the ouster of Awami League.

Read more ⤴↩t.me/DeccanHeraldNews🔸

‘Today feels like a second Liberation Day,’ Bangladesh Nobel laureate Yunus tells FRANCE 24

Bangladesh student protest leaders said Tuesday they wanted Nobel laureate and microfinance pioneer Muhammad Yunus, 84, to lead an interim government. Yunus spoke to FRANCE 24 about the popular uprising that precipitated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's fall and his hopes for a more democratic future for the country.

👉 Read more: https://f24.my/AWO0.g🔸

Protests in Bangladesh: the reasons for the rage

After a month of demonstrations in Bangladesh, prime minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted by a protest movement with levels of violence not seen since the country won its independence in 1971. In addition to failing to resolve mass youth unemployment, the so-called Iron Lady of Bangladesh paid the price for muzzling the political opposition for the past 15 years.

👉 Read more: https://f24.my/AWRf.g🔸

Remember Muhummad Yunus❓



In April 2024 we had ppsted about Muhammad #Yunus-- one of the donors of #CLINTON FOUNDATIONs, for whom Hillary Clinton had arm twisted SHEIKH #HASINA.



Read about him here: https://t.me/ResonantNews/30125

Article: https://resonantnews.com/2024/04/04/hillary-clinton-muhammad-yunus-and-how-they-have-been-involved-in-bangladesh-politics/

🔴Now the Student groups want Yunus to serve as Chief Advisor to Interim Govt.

↩t.me/ResonantNews🔸

⚡️ WHAT'S GOING ON IN BANGLADESH?



👇Check out Gaganauts of Geopolitics' must-reads on the current developments:



▪️PM Hasina resigned: possible power transfer to military?



▪️Washington's revenge: punishing Hasina for refusing US military base in Bay of Bengal



▪️Riots on Bangladesh linked to 🇺🇸US operation 'K': what's that?



▪️Hasina's big warning on balkanization of Indian subcontinent



▪️Why Bangladesh riots are part of U.S. long-term strategy to counter 🇮🇳India



▪️Peaceful protesters or violent terrorists? Western media bias in coverage of Bangladesh unrest



▪️Amid chaos in India's neighborhood, ISIS is stretching its tentacles in South Asia ↩t.me/geo_gaganauts🔸

🇧🇩🇺🇸 U.S. HAND IN BANGLADESHI EVENTS



After refusing the US to build its military base in Bangladesh, the country is suddenly engulfed in violent protests. ↩t.me/vicktop55🔸

🔸⚡️🇧🇩 Dr. Muhammed Yunus, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize of 2006 for founding the Grameen Bank, and personal friend of Hillary Clinton and is considered to be close to several US administrations, will be the head of the interim government.



However, whether his position remains into the new and permanent administration after elections remains unknown, the Bengali army remains in charge of many things, and the chatter between the Ershad party and the military may indicate that the Bengali army is not quite happy about it.

↩t.me/medmannews🔸

So basically the US wanted Bangladesh to fall to Islamic radicals. That's how I'm understanding this.

↩t.me/OneStopPatriot🔸

🔸🇧🇩What's Going on in Bangladesh? (what I know so far)



The short answer is I don't know.



To accurately and responsibly research and report on a political crisis like this requires deep understanding of the history, factions, funding, and affiliations both within and beyond a nation's borders.



I am working on it now - it can take days (or longer ) to conduct research on a nation I am not familiar with.



But I have found some very interesting information already.



WHO ARE THE STUDENT PROTESTERS?



The "student" protesters are the student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami, an organization designated by many including Russia as a terrorist organization.



The nature of these protesters is similar to the US-backed "Muslim Brotherhood" who took part in the US-engineered "Arab Spring" in 2011 across the Middle East and North Africa.



WHO DO THE PROTESTERS WANT IN POWER?



The "student protesters" are demanding Muhammad Yunus be included (or even lead) the new government to form after running out the previous prime minister.



Yunus is a US State Department Fulbright scholar: https://www.fulbrightprogram.org/muhammad-yunus/



He is a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize: https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/peace/2006/yunus/facts/



He is also a recipient of a US Congressional medal: https://www.muhammadyunus.org/post/653/us-congressional-gold-medal-for-professor-muhammad-yunus



He has signed at least one US government National Endowment for Democracy "letter:" https://www.ned.org/covid-19-crisis-threatens-democracy-leading-world-figures-warn-joint-statement-press-release/



It is safe to say that Yunus is a US government proxy, and that the "students" are demanding he be given a central role in the new government gives us a clue as to who is behind the protests but more evidence is required.



WHY WOULD THE US BE INTERESTED IN DESTABILIZING BANGLADESH?



Bangladesh is part of China's Belt and Road Initiative and before that, the "String of Pearls" the US has been determined to "break" for over 2 decades now.



Destabilizing Bangladesh may be part of also "extending" India, pressuring it to capitulate to US demands regarding its support for Russia.



Bangladesh borders Myanmar which is itself the target of a violent US-backed internal conflict, 2 nations destabilized creates an arc of chaos along both India and China's peripheries.



That's just for starters. I will continue researching this and will put together a report as soon as I feel I can do so accurately and responsibly.

The New Atlas on Telegram: ↩t.me/brianlovethailand🔸

prime minster of Bangladesh and Zelensky 5 months ago ↩private account🔸

And… Karma! (photo from ResonantNews, alteration and text from yours truly.)

🇧🇩🔸🚁🔻📺🔸✂🔻🇧🇩

You see how this works? Year after year, decade after decade, century after century. Wars, coups, pestilence, pogroms, riots, protests… all the same thing. Chaos. Maidan in Dhaka. Only now it's coming day after day. And in many more places all at once. Will we wake up? More importantly, will you? Only you can prevent kayfabe, remember?!

UK🇬🇧

UNITED KINGDOM 🇬🇧 "In Belfast, Irish and British patriots face off against Antifa, pro-Palestine activists, and immigrants.



Protests in Manchester, Portsmouth, Hull, Stoke, and Leeds show Britain’s proximity to chaos after Southport." source:ddgeopolitics ↩t.me/THEREALTORIABROOKE🔸

NOW - Armed mob of migrants has taken to the streets of Stoke, England, hunting down anti-immigrant protesters with hammers, machetes and axes while shouting "Allahu Akbar."

↩t.me/disclosetv🔸

Yep. ↩t.me/realwideawakemedia🔸

Sunderland



Starmer challenged people. They responded.



It promises to be a lively weekend across the UK.



It appears a match has been lit. It isn't just "far right" who will be coming out.🔸

🔸This week’s riots are reprehensible but UK’s liberal elite have driven people into arms of far-right



Let me try to correct that headline:



This week’s riots are would be reprehensible but UK’s liberal elite have driven people into arms of far-right defined anything against them to be far right



Is that better?

⤴↩t.me/MadTParty | 𝕏🔸

Just listen to how Starmer responded to BLM back in 2020.



As we keep pointing out he has ZERO credibility when it comes to civil disorder after his knee taking!

Never EVER forget how the BBC and MSM reported the BLM riots... ⤴↩t.me/UnityNewsNetwork🔸

⬆🔸Controlling the narrative



Starmer and Labour, the MSM led by the BBC, the vast majority of our cultural elite, and let's not forget, most of the Tory party, went along with the "mostly peaceful" charade during the BLM riots.



And these same people were all in on the draconian measures during Covid based on "Trust the science" that was anything but science.



They must not be allowed to once again be seen by the population as the guardians of the truth.🔸

The script.



All that which is not part of the mainstream establishment is "far right".



This will be hammered into people's heads for the coming months.



Protests about knife crime? Racist.

Discontent about falling living standards, or problems at the NHS? Extremist.

The Union Jack? Far right symbol.



I have written before abut how language control is absolutely central for them:

Asians lobbing bricks at the English in Stoke🔸

☪️Muslim Defence League Marching Through Stoke With Samurai Swords & Other Weapons.



👮🏻‍♂️Why aren’t the Police arresting them?



🇬🇧This is the country the political class have created!🔸

Violence in Liverpool (and elsewhere)



At least 3 groups seem to want this.



- The Police are shoeing a "bracery" clearly absent in other protests in the last few months. I wonder why?

- Some of the protesters. Are there provocateurs amongst them? In any case, any violence from them strengthens the governments hand.

- Immigrant "defense" organisations. They know they have more or less carte blanche



Looking to be a long night.🔸

They are revealing the game plan.



Lockdown (aka martial law).



And this will lead into all the rest.



To save democracy.

⤴↩t.me/MadTParty | 𝕏🔸

🔸Southport today.



Who was in Hyde Park on 24th April 2021?

Ring a bell?

Does this sound familiar?



"... Less than two hours after the Southport community met to mark a minute’s silence, just a few streets away from that vigil location the air was pierced by smoke canisters, jeers and rocks raining down on riot police.

Hundreds of protesters gathered near a local mosque attacking the front of it, throwing bricks, bottles and rocks, many with hoods up and scarves hiding their faces... "



This time, is the rent-a-mob being used to inflame racial tensions?



Are they are trying to kick off national riots as 11th August 2011?

No recent geoengineering means hot weather and tempers.

If so, what is the end agenda?🔸

🔸 Lennon's Lemons. An insight



What's causing the Islamophobic riots across the UK, and why now?



1. The riots have been instigated by the Zionist asset Stephen Yaxley-Lennon ('Tommy Robinson'), who has been working for the State of Israel since 2009 as part of the so-called 'counterjihad' Islamophobia movement established by that state. When his organisation, the English Defence League, was incorporated in 2011, two years after its inception, it was named the English & Jewish Defence League. The Jewish Defence League, a Zionist terrorist organisation, has been a key part of violent Islamophobic street thuggery in the UK over the past decade.



2. Yaxley-Lennon is one of the most high-profile actors in the State of Israel's Online Influencers Programme in response to Operation Al-Aqsa Storm. He and others, like Oli London, Noa Tishby, Hen Mazzig, Arsen Ostrovsky and Emily Schrader (and many others) are paid to distribute Zionist propaganda, of which pushing back against pro-Palestine protests and sowing Islamophobia are two important and interlinked aims.



3. The recent Islamophobic riots in the UK should be seen as the latest phase of the State of Israel's war on British Muslims, who it sees as originating the protest movement in the UK. These riots are designed to punish Muslims for their anti-Zionist sentiment after various other methods to suppress opposition to Zionism by the State of Israel have been thwarted. The State of Israel's attempts to use its assets and operatives in the British political and media class — such as Suella Braverman and Michael Gove — to thwart pro-Palestinian protests have failed. Zionist counter-protests have failed to mobilise significant numbers. Sporadic Zionist thuggery and the use of other assets — such as Iranian secularist extremists — have also failed to intimidate Muslims. So now the State of Israel is weaponising its cannon fodder on the white nationalist far-right, who have greater numbers than either Zionist street thugs or Iranian monarchists and secularist extremists.



4. Finally, there are also questions about which actor authored the idea that Muslims were responsible for the ostensible triggers for these events. MI6 and its assets (eg Paul Mason) are desperately trying to pretend this was a Russian disinfo op. But the original stories did not come from Russia. Where did they come from?



David Miller

For more stuff the BBC forgot ⤴↩t.me/Not_On_The_Beeb🔸

Stoke again. Muslim groups had charged White protesters with hammers, iron bars and knives.



Via: https://x.com/TheNorfolkLion/🔸

🔸A New English Civil War – be afraid, very afraid



You are angry. I am angry. We are all angry. We have watched for decades as our country slowly deteriorated and every single time we spoke up - we were told to shut up.



You have every right to be angry. We all do. This is our country and we love it. It may not be trendy to be patriotic and support England, but let us be self-centred for a moment – this is the only country we have. If England fails, where do the English go?



We have been tolerant for a long time. We played by the rules in the hope that the government would do their job. We participated in elections and referendums. We told politicians what we wanted and they all ignored us.



We voted for Brexit so the excuse of ‘the EU is doing it to us’ would end. We were castigated and shamed for wanting to be a sovereign nation again. We elected Boris Johnson to be our new Churchill and lead us to victory against the Anglophobes but he was a false prophet and a liar.



“We are Englishmen; that is one good fact.” - Oliver Cromwell



What should people do when their government does not listen to them, holds them in contempt, and enacts policies they do not want? The answer is easy. They vote them out of office at the next election. Simple.



What should people do when every elected government and political party does not listen to them, holds them in contempt, and has policies they do not want? The answer is not simple for this is not a democracy – only the appearance of democracy.



It is at these times when the people take to the streets to remind the elite that their power is only temporary and reliant on public consent. That which is given can be taken away. When the powers that be ignore this warning for change, the result can be civil war.



The first English Civil War started in 1642 to correct the balance of power between Parliament and King Charles I. The Crown was defeated and lost more than just its power.



The next civil war will be between Parliament and the People over exactly the same issue we fought over four centuries ago. Power corrupts. Parliament have forgotten that they serve the public at the behest of the public. They are our servants, not our masters. They truly are a disappointment.



The current civil unrest and violence across the country may have been triggered by a foreign lunatic stabbing three children to death, but it is not the cause of it. Everyone has a breaking point, including countries - I think we have finally reached ours, but it took a while.



Mass rape of children. Terrorism. Cost of living crisis. Highest taxes for a century. Mental health epidemic. Public services crumbling. High levels of crime. Violent crime out of control. Open borders. Illegal immigration. Out of control legal immigration. Low-paid jobs. Large State. Government interference in every aspect of our lives. Covid shambles. Attempt to overturn Brexit. Home ownership out of reach. Constant attack on motorists. Foreign Aid. Green agenda. Woke lunacy. Trans nonsense.



The people have made their feelings known, albeit, not always in the most productive manner. The establishment has labelled the people as Nazis, fascists and far-right - whatever that means.



No acknowledgement from the Prime Minister that the people have any legitimate concerns or grievances - only that they are wrong, criminal and scum. The gauntlet has been thrown down, the warning has been ignored. It is now a case of who blinks first.



“He who stops being better stops being good.” - Oliver Cromwell

https://x.com/NickBuckleyMBE/status/1819685291747156014🔸

Proirities. ⤴↩t.me/TraditionalBritainGroup🔸

Starmtroopers kick someone’s door in looking for white protesters. Female officer points at where the Male officer should kick and easily kicks the glass without shattering it. When carted out the house a very calm female protester doesn’t put up a fight. ↩t.me/theyorkshirelassnews🔸

💥 🇬🇧 🎆 'Liverpool looks like a war zone'



📎 Mahyar Tousi ↩t.me/CIG_telegram🔸

Chilling really to now find out that the suspect in the stabbing of children in Southport is actually a paid crisis actor that has the hands of the Crown, Government and Secret Services written all over it.



Further to our extract from @jamesdelingpole yesterday it has now become apparent that the whole thing was an establishment set up false flag event to entice and further bring in the most heinous of draconium measures to further enslave the chattel class to its plantation!



The most gregarious false flag even to bring violence and destruction to the streets of our Nation at the hands of the State, Secret Service, Government and crown.



Who is now feeling extremely brain dead and completely deceived but the people!



Think more clearly and objectively when deliberately engineering communities go against each other, when actually all our wrath and hell fire should be on the entire crown corporation, government and secret service establishment.



Absolutely monumental lie! ↩t.me/SentinelParadox0🔸

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨



Latest polling shows COLLAPSE in support for Starmer and this was done before it all kicked off!



He is FINISHED after 1 month! ↩t.me/UnityNewsNetwork🔸

🔸🇬🇧 Continuing the conversation about the unrest in the UK



The story of the massacre at the children's dance school has not left many people indifferent. Protests continued for two days, with a group of citizens even gathering outside the Prime Minister's residence, demanding changes to migration policy. During the rallies, at least 100 people were arrested.



The British authorities did not reveal the criminal's name for several days in order not to provoke an increase in social tension, but officials assured that he is not a migrant.



The decision to publicize the details about the detainee's identity was made only yesterday. It turned out to be Axel Rudakubana, who was born in Cardiff (so the British were not deceived), but his parents are from Rwanda.



📌 During the two days of demonstrations, people demanded a government response to the events, and the authorities reacted. The day before yesterday, Prime Minister Keir Starmer made an official statement and announced the creation of a special police unit tasked with countering mass unrest.



And the British Transport Police have been instructed to notify law enforcement agencies in the event of a surge in train ticket sales, which could be used to travel to places of unrest.



🔻 Of course, citizens demanding attention to the problem were expecting other solutions, but the government used the situation to its advantage. The sharpness of the situation is also added by the fact that such measures were taken precisely after the unrest caused by discontent over the influx of migrants, although similar events occurring on the other side of the "barricades" did not lead to such a reaction.

#UnitedKingdom

@rybar together with @oldGBR

Original msg🔸

📹 Demonstrations in support of Gaza and Palestine are taking place in the UK's largest cities



Videos of demonstrations in London and Manchester.

↩t.me/sputnik_africa 🔸

🤔 The British Police are scraping the bottom of the barrel for recruits in 2024 (?)



My problem is the no Crown and what looks like ... Text from a logo ↩t.me/SophiesOpinion🔸

🇬🇧🔥 🔥 BRITAIN DESCENDS INTO CHAOS AS ANTI-MIGRANT PROTESTERS OVERWHELM COPS: Officers battered by Brits on streets of major cities across country (top vid) as violence erupts during planned protests against gov's migration policies, after 17-year-old murdered 3 kids in Southport mass stabbing.



Groups of masked men stalk streets with makeshift weapons, chanting "ALLAHU AKBAR" while onlookers livestream terrifying events (middle vid).



Brit cops claim "majority of people at the so-called protests that turned into disorder and violence are from the extreme far right," with Interior Minister insisting that all those involved will "pay the price."

↩t.me/IntelRepublic🔸

NOW - Civil unrest in Sunderland, England.



https://www.disclose.tv/id/9cq4vokw19/

↩t.me/disclosetv🔸

"Hide your weapons, discard them at the mosque!"



Normal behaviour from the police.



Isn't that how they would treat other mobs in the street armed with machetes, knives and hammers?🔸

Expect far more of this type of fake news.



Labour (and those behind them) pushing two tier policing to enrage the right.

The useful idiots on the right doing what they are programmed to do.

The "mostly peaceful" useful idiots on the left given free reign (as always).

Immigrant communities out in the streets knowing the police will keep their distance.



Provocateurs on both sides.

⤴↩t.me/MadTParty | 𝕏🔸

🇬🇧 Starmer:

"You will regret taking part in this disorder."

↩t.me/MyLordBebo | X🔸

everything is ok in the UK🔸

⤴ ↩t.me/wartimedia🔸

🔸I wonder, how long will it take for them to blame Russia for the violence on the UK streets? Oh, wait what's this:

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2024/08/03/obscure-russian-linked-news-outlet-fuelling-violence/ ↩t.me/PMCTchkvsky🔸

Fueled by disinformation, far-right protesters spark new clashes with police in wake of knife attack

Far-right protesters clashed with British police for a fourth day on Saturday in unrest that police say has been fueled by a far-right disinformation campaign. Violence first erupted in the northern England town of Southport after far-right elements falsely accused a migrant of being behind the killing of three children at a Taylor Swift-themed dance party on Monday.

👉 Read more: https://f24.my/AW5v.g🔸

UK PM Starmer slams ‘far-right thuggery’ after more anti-immigrant violence

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer strongly condemned an attack Sunday on a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham, England that saw at least 10 police officers injured, describing it as “far-right thuggery."

👉 Read more: https://f24.my/AWDW.g🔸

🔸Home Secretary Yvette Cooper wants to sanction social media companies for "dramatically accelerating the spread of disinformation and organizing violence."



“Social media companies need to take some responsibility; we also need to make sure that criminal activity online is prosecuted,” she told BBC Breakfast.



Asked about far-right English Defense League founder Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, spreading disinformation online, Ms Cooper said that while she couldn't comment on specific people, "if it's an offline crime, then this is a crime." online crime."



"You can't just allow armchair gangsters or people who are capable of inciting and organizing violence without facing consequences for it," she told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.🔸

former Prime Minister of Scotland, by the way, Pakistani🔸

Albania - Albanian police seized a weapons cache in Tirana that was destined for Albanian gangs in London. ⤴↩t.me/incognitoraf🔸

Belfast, Northern Ireland.



The situation on the streets of a free, democratic Northern Ireland. This is not the filming of an anti-utopian or post-apocalyptic film.



A voice from the National Guard loudspeaker addresses peaceful protesters against the dominance of illegal immigrants: “If you do not stop, lethal fire will be opened.”



NB: This is not authoritarian Russia, with a tyrant at its head. Here you will immediately get an olive in the head. ↩t.me/coolnews1🔸

News coming in is two tier Keir has now gone on holiday as riots raged across the UK on Saturday, including in Blackpool, Liverpool and Manchester, with around 90 people arrested and several police officers injured.



Starmer has only been in the job 4 weeks and in that time he has caused utter turmoil in this country. Starmer will go down as one of the worst fake unelected PM’s in British history.



I hope it’s a permanent holiday. The spa must be filling up on a Biblical scale.



Starmers finished!



#StarmerOut🔸

Musk is going full pelt🤣👏⤴↩t.me/theyorkshirelassnews🔸

↩https://t.me/Memecannons🔸

Sky News abruptly ends their live feed after radical Muslim immigrants harassed their reporter



UK Police have been talking about cracking down on "right wing protestors" while conveniently ignoring the violence and problems surrounding the mass migration



Too poetic. ↩t.me/jordansather🔸

Two tier Keir chairs his first UK Labour COBRA meeting and asks

“who can we blame for all the unrest?

Farage?

Tommy Robinson?

X?

or GB News?”

Yvette cooper pipes up and asks

“why not all of them?!”

As the room erupts in bond villain laughter. ↩t.me/Airstrip1news🔸

🔸Is this what people wanted?



Men with their faces covered commiting criminal damage and trying to drag immigrants from hotels. And these people have taken their children to this



If you think this is the way, you are flat out wrong. We will all suffer for this and I can almost guarantee that every one at this damage fest gives not one shit about the dead, innocent children killed around the world with UK assistance



We are a country in dire need of intelligence. We do not have it. Did any of these people react so savagely about the complete stripping of our rights in 2020, the masking of children, the injecting of children, the mandated injecting of care workers, the wholesale trampling of our autonomy? I very much doubt it, and I suspect most of these people masked and took the jab willingly.



These people have no idea what is going on at a deeper level. They are high on causing damage, and they seem to be enjoying it. I feel positive in saying that those with their faces covered may well have been paid to do this, and it is no surprise to me that as Israel loses support around the populations of the Western world, this sort of anti Muslim shit is occurring.



You may do well to look at operation Gladio and see how the direction was to switch to propagandise people into making Muslims the enemy, for Western gain around the world



I don't know my country any more. It is riven with globalist mind control and agenda policies and I wholeheartedly agree it is being ruined by them. But if we are ever to see those in "power" accountable for what they've done, this is not the way. Frankly a general strike for a month or two and a complete withdrawal of paying council taxes would grind this country to a halt, and mean that people have to be listened to. But that would actually take everyone standing together, and there is no chance of that



I post this as I'm on holiday from this channel, but I've taken the time to do so only because I am bereft at what I'm seeing. I will never support this as the way to deal with the very broad range of issues we as a country, and indeed the world, are facing



Today, no doubt, many more innocent people have had their lives cut short in the Middle East, purely because of Western hegemony and greed. It looks like Iran will take action against Israel very soon, and that a full scale kinetic war will break out. If you don't think these things are connected to what is happening in the UK, you are not thinking deeply enough imho, because the West very much needs people to hate and other Muslims, in its quest to ravage the Middle East through war



What I'm fearful of now is the backlash and violence that could occur as a result of this. We could all find ourselves, having to take a side on this, simply to protect ourselves and our families. It's not a position I ever wanted to be in and I know that it's been pushed on us by the same small group that have caused untold misery for the last 4 years, and many years before that



https://t.me/disclosetv/14223?single ↩t.me/lawyersoflight🔸

Earlier I posted about how obvious it is which side the police are on.



Now we have a video of the police cavalry clearing the streets almost as if to allow the advance of the Muslim infantry.



They negotiate with one side. They push the other side.🔸

Hard to be more blatant than this!



Any mention that there might be anything behind the riots beyond "far right thugs" is absolutely prohibited on the BBC.



During an interview with former Detective Chief Superintendent of the Metropolitan police, he is rudely cut off when he starts talking about anger in the general population.



The MSM is dead.🔸

🔸Inside the Telegram groups apparently used to plan unrest after Southport stabbings



More muckraking from the Sky "OSINT Producer"



A long article, loads of information about the TG group and about its admin, including his name.



But no mention of how many followers.



One therefore suspects single digits...



But let's not let facts and reality get in the way of a good fear mongering story.



Come what may, we must be very afraid.🔸

As we all know, this is exactly what the Police have done in previous riots (BLM, antifa, Romany in Leeds, etc)!



They did, didn't they?🔸

From July 5 - "Britain is now a beacon of stability"



That aged well!



For the life of me, I can't think of what has changed in the UK in the last month to cause such a massive miss on the part of the FT journalists...🔸

Two tiered policing is obviously a myth. I am sure the police line with cavalry and riot gear must have arrived just after this was filmed in Bolton.



And our brave Sir Keir has promised "a standing army of police officers to tackle violence". Surely in camouflage amongst this mob. 🔸

The MSM is very quick to blame the "far right" or Russia or whoever for the riots.



Mirror, mirror on the wall...🔸

Mostly peaceful Muslim gangs are attacking locals in Birmingham.



No police presence.🔸

The BBC



Described as "disorder", "pockets of unrest" rather than riots or violence.



Absolutely no clues given to the "profile" as to the perpetrators and the victims (except that a mosque offered to pay for damages...).



After the attack "The pub, she explained, was able to lock up for the night as usual after being visited by "lots of lovely community sending solidarity". She, being Jess Philips of course.

Ch Supt Richard North said: “Fortunately, rumours of the significant protest activity in the city didn’t materialise. There were several sporadic incidents of criminality during the evening and we will work hard to arrest those responsible.

Significant protest activity = Non-immigrant protests

Sporadic incidents of criminality = Innocent people being beat up.



Can we guess who carried out the attacks and who were the victims?

⤴↩t.me/MadTParty | 𝕏🔸

This little chav is a disgrace.

Tommy Robinstein implies that Israel is protecting the West from an Islamic takeover and so naturally we must support them at all costs.



Does that make any sense?

Will they defend us or do they need us?



This sounds like the ‘Russia will conquer all of Europe’ bullshit narrative coming from the media.



He suggests that Hamas’ relatively tiny Oct 7th attack was meant to destroy Israel & eventually us, with no mention of the obvious Israeli orchestration of the entire event. Tommy also recently blamed Hamas for the protests to stop the Palestinian genocide, which is more utter nonsense.



Tommy seems to have completely switched his facade of respecting his Muslim friends to an outright hatred & fear of what they supposedly have planned.



Just like the DC Clowns, Tommy is implying that our survival depends on protecting Israel First.



I guess people are buying into this too. 🤡🔸

Tommy Robinson gets dumped by his lawyer for destroying Britain with the Zionists.



Life comes at you fast. 😎



https://x.com/adamemedia/status/1820485400588378552?s=46 ↩t.me/businessoftruth🔸

❗️An interesting message from a British Muslim to Tommy Robinson about targeting churches.

🎙t.me/AussieCossack🔸

Muslims in Birmingham made their way to a local pub and surrounded it.



"We're asserting dominance." ↩t.me/TheConspiracyHole🔸

🔸'It was so scary!' Birmingham pub worker BARRICADED children and staff in as rioters tried to 'boot the doors'



https://www.gbnews.com/news/birmingham-pub-owner-barricaded-riots-boot-the-doors🔸

👀👀👀ROTHERHAM - illegals inside the hotel. Some masked up. Some in the background can be seen holding weapons.



It’s reported in the MSM that they were terrified.😡😡😡😡⤴↩t.me/Airstrip1news🔸

Cannot confirm. Would not be surprised.

↩t.me/zeeemedia | X | Rumble🔸

↩private account🔸

🔸🇬🇧🚓 The Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Parkinson has told the BBC that his prosecution team will consider seeking extradition from abroad social media influencers who are playing a role in the violent disorder gripping the UK.



He added that anybody involved in the violence should know they would face the most severe possible criminal charges, including terrorism.



“We would certainly consider extradition if we are satisfied that an [offense] has been committed.”



📝 Intel Slava Mod Team: Lol, lmao even. We wish Mr Parkinson good fortune in his effort, but unfortunately he will have about as much luck in extraditing us as he has in halting his receding hairline. Given that, we will continue to report on the situation and there isn’t a thing he can do about it except cope and seethe.



📎 Archive Link ↩t.me/intelslava🔸

*Only applies to indigenous White British people

↩t.me/theferrymanstoll🔸

NEW ⚡🇬🇧 – UK Prime Minister Starmer said special forces of the intelligence are ready for mass arrests against those, who caused riots across the country.

↩t.me/Intelsky 💫

🔸Id say to anyone pushing the Southport stabbing narrative - you do realise that you're basically participating in Government-fabricated reality at this stage?



Both the UK and Irish governments have so obviously run virtually the same script here, with actual actors involved in both orchestrated incidents - it's absolutely impossible to ignore at this stage. They're telling you they're fake.



To push either narrative is to do exactly what the Government wants and expected you to do. Your reaction was written into the aftermath planning. Your amplification is what they depended on. I talked about hooks before. You will never profit more than them from their fabricated events - these are sophisticated psychological operations run by very intelligent people.



These events are designed to hamper the growth of real-nationalism (a direct threat to the organized crime syndicate government), clamp down on free speech, and increase acceptance of migrant hordes. In both incidents the initial talk of a migrant attacker was inaccurate: THIS IS BY DESIGN, for the general public to react to, not for our networks. No one wants to look stupid, and the 'far right' (i.e. normal concerned people) were deliberately made to look stupid and wrong in both incidents. The public are sheep, the government knows how they will react - they will recoil because the main motivation for most people is to never look wrong or stupid - simple psychology. By pushing mainstream narratives you're only doing their work and making it easier for their next one. The only way to win here is to erode trust in their narratives, which they've made so easy to pull apart for anyone who wants to bother.



It's all so bloody obvious. I feel like I need to draw a diagram at this stage. How can anyone trust the government and mainstream media so completely on anything, let alone something so riddled with inconsistencies? Seriously think about that folks. If you're impeccably parroting the same people that just ran a vaccine genocide on us and who faked a pandemic, they've successfully gotten inside your head and you're back under their control.



Downthumb me all you want - it's the truth and you know it. ↩t.me/freepressire🔸

🔸As soon as I heard about the Southport incident I knew it was some sort of psyop ..



A Taylor Swift dance and yoga class for children .. Come on!



The same culprit was a Poster Boy for Children in Need.

I thought it must be a psyop to wake people up as it was so obvious.

Then the organised protests …it's like a George Floyd scenario ....



Also I didn't buy into the Airport stamping on the head lark.

When you stamp on someone's head it does not bounce back like a dummy..

Also people would not be calmly buying drinks from the vending machines next to all the frightening commotion with the police etc.



I think that it could be an exercise to eventually prove to people how fake and corrupt every thing is ... so we will see what eventually comes of all this.



I realise that many people are totally naive and many are not politically minded about anything which does not effect them directly.



I also realise that Southport is quite an affluent area and many are truly aware of what is really going on behind the scenes but are sworn to secrecy in their secret groups and fraternities.

So we wait and 😃 ↩private account🔸

↩t.me/AYE_TVSCOTLAND🔸

↩private account🔸

🔸Boy accused of Southport murders starred in Doctor Who-themed BBC Children In Need is an ACTOR

Axel Rudakubana



SOURCE

🇬🇧🔻🚁🔸📺🔻✂🔸🇬🇧

So, the “politicians” are just as loony in Britain as in Bangladesh. The “people” have beefs that only violence can fix. And there's a strawman villain in scenario. Chaos is the wundetwaffe. It always has been. But only YOU can prevent kayfabe! 🔥🔥🔥

Moving along…

NIGERIA🇳🇬

🇳🇬 Nigerians continue marches against cost of living crisis



Protesters clashed with residents in Lagos on Friday during a demonstration against the country’s worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation. Carrying placards, bells and Nigeria's green-and-white flag, the protesters were met with a heavy security presence on the streets of Lagos.



The protests were mainly over food shortages and accusations of misgovernment and corruption in Africa’s most populous country.



Nigeria’s public officials are among the best paid in Africa, a stark contrast in a country that has some of the world’s poorest and hungriest people despite being one of the continent’s top oil producers.



"The purchasing power of my salary has been completely eroded,” a protester told The Associated Press.



Violence and looting were concentrated in Nigeria's northern states, which are among the hardest hit by hunger and insecurity.



Hundreds were arrested in the protests that triggered curfews in several states.



#Nigeria

↩t.me/africaintel🔸

🇳🇬 Nigerian President calls for end to protests over high cost of living, end to “bloodshed”



💬 "My dear Nigerians, especially our youth, I have heard you loud and clear. I understand the pain and frustration that drive these protests, and I want to assure you that our government is committed to listening and addressing the concerns of our citizens," Bola Tinubu said.



He urged everyone to avoid allowing violence and destruction to divide the nation, emphasizing the importance of working together to create a brighter future in which all Nigerians can live with "dignity and prosperity."



🪧 Nigerians have been leveraging online platforms to organize protests, advocating for reduced petrol prices and electricity tariffs among other demands.



In response, Tinubu supported his economic policies, asserting that the "government has made significant strides in rebuilding the foundation of our economy to carry us into a future of plenty and abundance."



⛓ A total of 681 people were arrested during the two days of protests across the country on Thursday and Friday, police said in a statement. They charged them with criminal offenses that included armed robbery, arson, disorderly conduct, and destruction of both public and private property.



At least 17 people have reportedly died in the unrest.

↩t.me/sputnik_africa🔸

⁉️ 🇳🇬 Something very interesting is happening in Nigeria .



▪️ On August 1 , mass anti-Western rallies began demanding the authorities to resign and bring the military to power.



▪️This is due to the failures of the Nigerian authorities in the fight against Boko Haram *, the people of Nigeria want the military at the helm of power to defeat terrorists .



🔻Looking at the ratings of the head of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu , a change of power in the country is quite possible .



* - terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation

↩t.me/departamente🔸

In Nigeria, the leader of anti-government protests, whose name is Michael Lenin (pictured), was detained.



Strikes and rallies have been ongoing in the African country since the beginning of July; the main demand for the authorities is to increase wages against the backdrop of high inflation. ↩t.me/rian_ru🔸

🇳🇬 The situation in Nigeria is heating up.



People are asking for the complete dissolution of the government and for a non-Western military to take power.

↩t.me/departamente🔸

😂😂😂 ↩t.me/criticalricetheory🔸

🔸Nigerian President Calls for End to Violent Nationwide Protests

‍[RFI] Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu called for the suspension of nationwide protests and an end to "bloodshed" on Sunday after security forces cracked down on rallies over economic hardship. Rights groups say at least 13 people have died since Thursday.

Thousands of demonstrators began taking to the streets last week to protest government policies and the high cost of living.

Rights group Amnesty International has accused security forces of killing at least 13 protesters, while police say seven people

Read More🔸

🔸Nigeria: Again, Nigeria's Electricity Grid Collapses

‍[Premium Times] The grid collapsed around 2:55 p.m. on Monday, with generation dropping to zero.

Nigeria's electricity grid on Monday collapsed yet again, throwing several cities into darkness.

The grid collapsed around 2:55 p.m. on Monday, with generation dropping significantly.

Confirming the collapse, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), in a statement posted on its X handle said: "Dear valued customers, We understand that some of our customers are still without power due to a system failure from the

Read More🔸

🇳🇬 Nigerian police teargas protesters, arrest dozens



Nigeria's police on Saturday arrested dozens of protesters and fired teargas to disperse those trying to march to government offices in the capital Abuja on a third day of demonstrations over a cost of living crisis.



In northern Kano state, at least one person was shot in the neck and rushed to hospital, witnesses said.



At least 13 people were killed on Thursday when protests turned violent, Amnesty International said, blaming police for using live rounds.



Police said on Saturday that in three days of protests seven people had died, but they denied responsibility. Nearly 700 people had been arrested during the protests and nine officers injured, police added in a statement.



Police have sought to confine protesters to the outskirts of major cities to avoid disruptions to business and traffic.



On Saturday, demonstrators gathered at a major stadium in Abuja but police used teargas to disperse them when they attempted to march on a major road into the centre of the city.



#Nigeria🔸

🇳🇬 Nigerian President Bola Tinubu addressed the nation with a call to end the protest demonstrations.



Tinubu said he was shocked by the number of deaths resulting from the rallies.



“As the president of this country, I must ensure public order... In the current circumstances, I call on protesters and organizers to suspend any further protests and create conditions for dialogue,” he said.



On Friday, local press reported 17 deaths during the #Endbadgovernance rallies.



#Nigeria🔸

🇳🇬 Nigeria Protest Organisers Describe Tinubu's Response as 'Hollow'



Organisers of the nationwide protest against hardship, former Vice President Abubakar Atiku, Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, and human rights activist, Femi Falana, SAN, have described as the hollow response of President Bola Tinubu to the protest which was on its fourth day yesterday.



The protesters had asked the President to address the nation and respond to their 15-point demand if they were to call off the protests.



Not satisfied with the President's response to the protest, organisers of the protest continued with their action at the Gani Fawehinmi Park at Ojota in Lagos, Osun, and Kano, among other states, yesterday, saying the nationwide broadcast did not address their demands.



The police, however, barred the protesters from holding a procession beyond the designated ground at Gani Fawehinmi Park, Ojota.



#Nigeria

⤴↩t.me/africaintel🔸

❗️Nigerian Defence chief accuses local amateur tailor who made Russian flags with a sewing machine of treason.



⚡️This is outrageous! 🇷🇺The power of the Russian flag is strong.

🎙t.me/AussieCossack🔸

🇳🇬 The curfew in Nigeria imposes new strains for the country's economy



The curfew imposed in some Nigerian states amid anti-government protests has become a new test for the country's economy.



Police and authorities say vandalism and theft have increased in Kaduna, Plateau and Bauchi states amid protests. Borno, Kano, Katsina, Jigawa and Zamfara have imposed 24-hour curfews in affected areas to restore order to the streets.



#Nigeria

↩t.me/africaintel🔸

🔸Nigeria: #EndBadGovernance - Nigerian Govt Places Sponsors On Watchlist, Freezes Accounts

‍[Premium Times] "We have identified some diaspora sponsors; they are on our watch list."

The Nigerian government said it has identified Nigerians in the diaspora who are sponsoring the nationwide #EndBadGovernance protest. The government said it has placed such individuals on a watch list and also frozen their Nigerian accounts.

The Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Kemi Nandap, said the sponsors are on a watch list and will be arrested when entering the country.

Ms Nandap made this known on

Read More🔸

🇳🇬 On New Anti-Government Protests in Nigeria



Nigeria is currently experiencing another wave of anti-government protests that have spread to several regions across the country. The immediate trigger was the worsening economic situation, with inflation reportedly reaching 34.2%.



▪️While the protests often take the form of peaceful rallies, in some places they have turned into clashes with police, who have used tear gas and other means to disperse the crowds. So far, at least 13 protesters are reported to have been killed, though the authorities have only confirmed 7 deaths.



▪️Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has called for an end to the violence and imposed curfews in the northern and some central states with the highest protest activity. One of the protest leaders, Michael Lenin, has also been arrested.



▪️Interestingly, Russian flags have been spotted at some of the protests. This reflects the recent successes of Russia's policy in West Africa, which have led even in less loyal countries to associations with restoring order and fighting Western colonial influence.



The situation in Nigeria is ripe for protests and unrest. A whole range of accumulated economic problems, inter-ethnic tensions, terrorist threats in the north, and a rapidly growing population are exacerbating an already dire situation, with the authorities' ability to maintain control gradually diminishing.



High-resolution map



English version



#Africa #Nigeria

@rybar Original msg🔸

🔸Nigerian Authorities Warn Against Calling for Coup After Protests

‍[VOA] While nationwide protests appeared to have ebbed Tuesday, the Nigerian government said it will not tolerate calls for coups after some protesters in northwest Kano and Kaduna states waved Russian flags while marching in the streets Monday.

Nigeria's defense chiefs told journalists that hoisting the Russian flags amounts to treason.

"We will not relent in pursuing those that have continued to encourage unconstitutional takeover of government or subversion or those ones that are into vandalism or destruction

Read More🔸

🇳🇬🔸🚁🔻📺🔸✂🔻🇳🇬

So again, despotic yet democratic dictator (elected under an election fraud clouded process last year) is in trouble with his presumed constituents. The mastermind of this event looks hardly older or scarier than the substitute stabber in Britain. And yet again, Russia is to blame. Will a narrative ever be pure again?

That's a trick question. Sorry, it should have read has a narrative ever been pure. And of course the answer is of course not. In this realm ruled by princes of darkness and rabid oligarchs, purity has no place except for the quality of their gold and debauchery. Pretty soon we are going to have a candid conversation about the escalation to come more rapidly than you can imagine and then where it is going.

These scenes will not stop. Perhaps ever. Because this is a dream journey where you have to outrun the monsters. Until you eventually wake up. In that sense Mercury running into the Retrograde room several times each year is actually a very good friend to have. Might be exhausting but he's always effective. And we have three more weeks of it now to endure. Have those top flight running shoes handy. With wings if you can manage it!

Back to

Share