This is not going to be the meme filled piece I am linking to be our starting point. This may actually belong with our late winter farmer protests. But either way we are seeing the explosion of the expanded protest narrative. So while the degradations and deplorable news emanate from Paris and we await some closure in the Democrats race to the bottom, let's have a look at the newest rounds of street arguments. (In reverse chronological order, not sure why. Don't ask silly ??!)

UNITED KINGDOM 🇬🇧

A riot has broken out in the wake of the mass stabbing that saw three girls killed in Southport, England

🇬🇧Chaos erupted in Southport after three children were stabbed to death and others were injured in an attack.



Authorities are not giving out more details other than that the attacker is 17, but rumors are already emerging that he is a migrant.



The UK is not safe.

London, Great Britain.



Spontaneous protests have broken out in the capital against the government's handling of the Southport massacre by an African.



The protesters were accused of holding right-wing views.

🇬🇧 Protests Against Migrants in the UK



Recently, we observed migrants organizing mass riots in Leeds after social services attempted to remove children from troubled families. Their actions cost the British budget one million pounds.



Now, another high-profile incident has provoked another round of violence. A seventeen-year-old native Englishman criminal carried out a massacre at a children's dance studio in Southport, killing three girls and injuring eight others, with at least two in critical condition.



📌 The police arrested the youth, but the authorities do not want to disclose the identity. It is possible that he turns out to be a migrant, with some media reporting he arrived from Rwanda, though this is unconfirmed.



After the crime, concerned locals held a vigil, but it turned into riots. Hundreds gathered near the local mosque, attacking its facade. The far-right organization EDL (English Defense League) has been accused of inciting the chaos.



Police arrived to stabilize the situation, but 50 law enforcement officers were injured, and another police van also suffered.



🔻 The ongoing events are a natural consequence of the government's policy, which has led to a large influx of migrants and growing discontent among the local population. We do not see any prerequisites for a fundamental change in the situation.

#UnitedKingdom

🔸The Russian Embassy in London has rejected reports of Russian involvement in fomenting unrest in Britain.



The Russian Embassy in London has rejected reports of Russian involvement in fomenting unrest in Britain.

The British media saw the Russian trace in the riots that began after the attack on children in the city of Southport. Against this background, the Embassy reminded that Moscow does not interfere in the affairs of sovereign states.

Yet more poor optics for the Met Police as they arrest a 73 year old lady.



They’re WORSENING the situation!



Britain is ALIENATING her own people. It will not end with a good result if this continues. ↩t.me/MartinCostelloNews🔸

⬆🔸This is exactly the behaviour from the Police and, more generally, from the establishment, that will lead to MORE protests.



BLM protests? Perfect. Take the knee.

Leeds protests. Poor Romany. The family is so important for them!

Gillingham? What? Sorry, not sure what you are referring to?

Southport? Savages! Barbarians! The far right must be stopped, our democracy is in danger!



As I said yesterday, "That which is not sustainable, in the long run will NOT be sustained".



One month into a Labour government and Starmer has already lost the street.



If solutions within the system are unthinkable, as is obviously the case currently, solutions will be looked for outside the system.



An interesting aspect of the Labour "landslide" is that Westminster is now basically irrelevant.

'Southport was just the spark': UK hit by unrest as far-right exploits knife attack tragedy

The UK has been hit by violent unrest in recent days following a knife attack targeting children, with far-right anti-immigration groups accused of using the tragedy to incite further disorder. Violence erupted first in Southport and then spread to other towns, raising key questions about the role of social media, political responses, and the far-right’s influence in fueling these disturbances.

👉 Read more: https://f24.my/AVlV.g🔸

Anonymous TikToks spreading information about protests this weekend!



Call in the Army!



This is from Sky's OSINT Producer. (OSINT = He reads social media.)



How many of these accounts are honeytraps? And by their own account "one account having zero followers and all being difficult to find through search".



This is a setup. Starmer's new Stasi needs to be justified. Fodder is needed for the 2 minute hate.



And one wonders, does this OSINT Producer also follow social media accounts in Kinyarwanda, Swahili, Arabic, Urdu or Pashtun? Me thinks not.

Teen charged with murder over UK stabbings as PM Starmer seeks to contain unrest

A 17-year-old appeared in court on Thursday, charged with murdering three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance party in Southport, northwest England, leading to violent protests in several English cities. The unrest, fuelled by misinformation about the suspect, prompted Prime Minister Keir Starmer to convene an emergency meeting with police chiefs in a bid to restore order.

👉 Read more: https://f24.my/AVkE.g🔸





Fascinating take from @jamesdelingpole on the narritives and potential psyops that are used by the liar stream media!



Perhaps everyone should take a step back, think more logically and objectively rather than surmise a tradegy so heinous that it would surely make your blood boil.



Whilst through historical themes of brutality and heinous crimes against humanity we realise that the crown, government and its assets openly use Black Swan events to usher in marshal law, tyranny and oppression of the People of a Nation.



We go though history to understand that 9/11, 7/7, Manchester arena and the like were all hit pieces to create a narritive that allows your Government's to bring in the most draconian rules and laws of your own enslavement even further.



We hear all the what ifs and reactions from the mob who get paid generously to subvert the actual truth from the public so that every bit of it is controlled through the crown, government, Globalist industrial complex.



It is then realised that what they were or had told you were actually complete lies and their motives were so heinous that your synapses couldn't even make the connection between truth and lie, your grey matter is so obscured by the implantation of false detail that your cerebral cortex starts to die.



If your cerebral cortex was opened up to analyse the true nature of circumstances you would start to fathom that you have always been played by the mechanics of the industrial complex establishment to such an extent that you no longer can use your logic to think objectively any more!

IRELAND 🇮🇪

Ireland – Mass Immigration and the Great Reset



On Monday morning, Ireland would awake to reports of unrest in the Dublin suburb of Coolock, when after months of peaceful protest by local residents over plans to move upwards of 500 male migrants into a disused paint factory in the working-class neighborhood, tensions would come to a head when Irish riot police cleared the on-site protest camp in a heavy-handed early morning raid. In response, work vehicles intended to convert the site would be set ablaze, leading to scenes reminiscent of the north of Ireland in the late 60s or early 70s.

Read here: https://www.globalresearch.ca/ireland-mass-immigration-great-reset/5863166🔸

According to Sinn Féin activists and Bohs Fans, Tommy Robinson is controlling the protests at Coolock.



🇮🇪The patience of the residents of the Irish town of Dundalk has run out. They took to the streets to protest against migrants who not only threaten their lives but also take away important resources.



It became known recently that a local school will be transformed into a migrant center.🔸

🔸🇮🇪🇺🇦It turns out that Dundalk residents are protesting against the local authorities' plans to house 260 Ukrainian refugees in an orphanage.



Protesters were seen with banners saying “Dundalk Says No,” Irish flags and one banner reading “Dump woke politicians. Elect patriots. Ireland is full.” Three people were arrested for public order offences.



When will the authorities start to realize that the interests of their citizens are more important than virtue signaling?



With each passing day, Ukrainians fleeing the country look less and less like refugees. This causes justified anger among the locals, who have enough problems as it is.

Pro Drew Harris boy band Mary Wallopers singing support for the UVF's slaughtering of Irish people during the Troubles.



The Mary Wallopers, who are British Protestant descent, are hosting a pro Drew Harris rally in Dundalk on Sunday.🔸

There's a big pro Drew Harris demo planned for Dundalk this weekend to counter pro Irish protests.

NIGERIA 🇳🇬

🔸BREAKING: MTN shuts down offices nationwide

BREAKING: MTN shuts down offices nationwide

🔸JUST IN: Tinubu’s government and MTN come under fire as Nigerians lament poor network on protest day

JUST IN: Tinubu's government and MTN come under fire as Nigerians lament poor network on protest day

🔸BREAKING: Police raise alarm, says protests in Abuja have degenerated into chaos

BREAKING: Police raise alarm, says protests in Abuja have degenerated into chaos

BREAKING: Protesters set APC headquarters in Jigawa on fire, loot store (Video)

🔸Nigeria: Most Nigerians Support #EndBadGovernance Protest - Poll

‍[Premium Times] The PREMIUM TIMES poll was conducted via this newspaper's accounts on two social media platforms - Facebook and X (Twitter) - to survey readers' stances on the planned protest.

Most Nigerians support the #EndBadGovernance protest scheduled to kick off nationwide Thursday, a PREMIUM TIMES poll conducted across social platforms has shown.

Mostly, young Nigerians are organising the protest to express their displeasure about the rising cost of living, which is believed to be a fallout of the government's

Read More🔸

🇳🇬 Dancing Nigerians Defy Govt With #EndBadGovernance Protests



Thousands of Nigerians are starting ten days of nationwide protests to express frustration with the country's economic conditions.



The protest organizers are demanding a reversal of the fuel price hike, the restoration of affordable electricity tariffs, and the reduction of import duties to previous rates. They are also calling for reversing recent hikes in tertiary education fees, full transparency and accountability in governance, public disclosure and reduction of public officials' salaries and allowances, and establishing an emergency fund to support SMEs.



The State Security Service (SSS) claims the protests aim to undermine the government and create chaos, and the Nigerian Army has vowed to take proactive measures to maintain control.



Nigerian police fired tear gas to disperse crowds of protesters in the capital city Abuja on Thursday, as hundreds rallied against the escalating cost of living and governance issues in Africa's most populous nation, according to eyewitness accounts.



Protesters gathered across various Nigerian cities to voice their discontent with government reforms that they claim have worsened the living cost crisis.

#Nigeria

🇳🇬 In Nigeria, police expect foreign mercenaries to participate in anti-government protests.



“Some groups are calling for violent protests, emulating recent events in Kenya. We do not rule out that the enemies of our country may manipulate the [protest] process. We confirm that we have credible intelligence regarding the participation of foreign mercenaries in this planned protest. Police urge all Nigerians to exercise caution and think twice before joining any protest group,” the Nigerian Police Chief said.



He did not specify from which state the mercenaries could come. Their numbers are also not reported.

#Nigeria

🔸Africa: Why Africa Is Seeing More Youth-Led Protests

‍[DW] Nigerians are gearing up for nationwide protests this week, drawing inspiration from youth-led movements that have shaken the Kenyan government and sparked intense crackdowns in Uganda.

Across Africa, the youth have been at the forefront of protests, unhappy about the current living conditions and leadership.

In Nigeria, thousands of people are expected to take to the streets on August 1 to protest the high cost of living and against the government's handling of the economy.

In recent months, Nigeria has

Read More🔸

🇳🇬 At Least 19 People Killed in Improvised Explosive Device Blast in Nigeria



At least 19 people have been killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Nigeria’s northeastern Borno State, the Daily Post Nigeria newspaper reported on Thursday, citing a local government official.



The IED reportedly exploded at 8:05 p.m. local time (19:05 GMT) on Wednesday at a local tea house. The exact circumstances of the incident are unknown, but authorities suspect that the explosive device could have been planted by militants from the Boko Haram terrorist group.



“We saw corpses of 19 people with an unspecified number of civilians injured. The injured were evacuated to an undisclosed hospital in Maiduguri [city] for treatment,” the official was quoted by the newspaper as saying.



Dozens of people were injured in the blast, the official said.

#Nigeria

🇳🇬 Curfew imposed in Nigerian state after 'hunger' protest



A curfew has been imposed in Nigeria second-biggest state, Kano, after protests against the high cost of living were "hijacked by thugs" who engaged in widespread looting and the destruction of property, the governor's office has said.



Demonstrators in all major cities took to the streets, chanting slogans such as: “We are hungry.”



Police fired live bullets and tear gas - and sprayed hot water - to try and disperse thousands of demonstrators in Kano city. Four people were wounded, and taken to hospital.

#Nigeria

🇷🇺🇳🇬 Russian flags appeared on the streets of Nigeria



In the Nigerian capital Abuja, protesters raised Russian flags, expressing sympathy for Russia and the Sahel Alliance, which includes Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso.



Yesterday in Nigeria, the first day of anti-government protests took place under the slogan “End Bad Governance in Nigeria!” According to Amnesty International, several people were killed during clashes with the police in various provinces of Nigeria.

🇳🇬 Nigeria police may seek army help after violent protests



Police in Nigeria have been put on red alert and may seek the help of the military after protests turned violent in some cities, leaving at least three people dead, the inspector general of police said.



Some major cities, including the capital Abuja and Kano in the north, which on Thursday witnessed clashes between police and demonstrators and looting, appeared calm early on Friday as protests were expected to continue.



The police say they have fully mobilized and were prepared to respond swiftly to any further threats to public safety and order. "In the light of the current situation, the Nigeria Police Force has placed all units on red alert,".



"The Police is equipped to respond appropriately to the unfolding situation and will get assistance from other security agencies, including the military if the need arises."

#Nigeria

🇳🇬 At least 13 killed in protests over Nigeria's economic crisis - Rights group



At least 13 protesters were killed during mass protests in Nigeria against the country's economic crisis that turned violent in several states, a rights group said Friday.



Authorities confirmed four people killed by a bomb and the arrests of hundreds in the protests that triggered curfews in several states.



Amnesty International’s Nigeria director Isa Sanusi said in an interview that it independently verified the deaths that were reported by witnesses, families of the victims and lawyers.



More than 300 protesters were arrested and curfews imposed in the northern states of Kano and Katsina after the looting of government and public properties, Nigerian police said.



One police officer was also killed and several others injured.



The protests were mainly over food shortages and alleged bad governance in the country. Nigeria’s public officials, frequently accused of corruption, are among the best paid in Africa, a stark contrast in a country that has some of the world's poorest and hungriest people, despite being one of the continent’s top oil producers.

#Nigeria

BANGLADESH 🇧🇩

🔸Bangladesh students clash in job quota protests, at least 100 injured



More than 100 students were injured across Bangladesh on Monday in clashes between those protesting to end a quota system for government jobs and others loyal to the ruling party, police and witnesses said.

Read more🔸

⚡️🇧🇩 Since July 1st in Bangladesh, students across different universities all over the country have been protesting against the quota system in govt jobs which was partially abolished in 2018 after protests. Quota system preserves more than 50% jobs in Bangladesh Civil Service administration. Quota applies to jobs such as diplomats, secretariats, engineers, doctors all the way down to simple govt office assistants using different Grades.





Yesterday July 15th afternoon, Dhaka university students were protesting when some student supporters (with outsiders)of the Awami League (political party that's currently in the government) attacked students on campus. Clashes went on for 7-8 hours.Attack spread in different universities in the country, attacking students in dormitories, on campus etc places til midnight.



Almost 300 injured in DU campus alone.



Today it's expected to see bigger protests in most universities across the country.

🇧🇩 BANGLADESH ADVISES U.S. AGAINST SPREADING FAKE NEWS



Senior Bangladeshi ministers condemned a statement from 🇺🇸State Dept spokesman Mathew Miller, in which he claimed two persons were allegedly killed during recent student riots in the country.

Dhaka termed Washington's statement as “bogus” & “baseless”, explaining that two police sustained injuries when they were tackling a mob — but are out of danger now.

The Dhaka Tribune, a local news agency based in Bangladesh emailed the US embassy in the country seeking details about the two individuals, as there has been no confirmation of their deaths in Bangladeshi media and it appears to be a rumour. Guess what? The embassy did not reply.

🇧🇩WHAT'S GOING ON IN BANGLADESH? AND IS THERE A 🇺🇸 U.S. TRACE IN ONGOING RIOTS?



Tens of thousands of students came to streets to protest against job quotas in Bangladesh.



The demonstrations quickly grew into riots, with fierce clashes between law enforcement agencies & students at Dhaka University.



But it seems like in any other place in the world, 🗽Uncle Sam has highly likely had a hand in these riots as well.



Experts believe this is die to Hasina government's political & diplomatic ties with Russia and China irritate Washington, and the US policymakers are seeking incidents to blackmail Dhaka.



Off recently, Sheikh Hasina had revealed that a white man approached her before January elections, saying if she allows a U.S. airbase in the Bay of Bengal, they would make her elections hassle free; otherwise, she would "face a lot of troubles".



Are those the troubles they'd warned her of? 🤨

🔸⚡️🇧🇩 Internet completely cut off in certain parts of Bangladesh, riot police is engaging protestors and "those that are deemed suspicious characters," at least two more students confirmed dead today.🔸

🔸⚡️🇧🇩 Cellular networks in Bangladesh has been cut off from the public.🔸

🔸⚡️🇧🇩 The Home Minister in Bangladesh has called students to discuss proposals and engage in negotiations, the Minister of Justice and the Education minister have also received orders to engage in talks with the student groups.

🇧🇩 | Police and paramilitary forces now involved in protest crackdowns



🔴 The military has officially stepped in to quell student protests whilst anti-protestors from the Awami League continue to violently attack universities and colleges across the country.



🔴 The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) - Bangladesh police's anti terrorist unit, renowned for using extreme and often lethal measures - has been deployed, with reports and videos coming in of RAB helicopters storming University buildings where students and faculty are hiding for safety from anti-protestors.



Unverified reports also indicate that the police are using these same helicopters to open fire on protesting crowds.

🇮🇳🇧🇩 INDIA WARNS CITIZENS AGAINST TRAVEL TO BANGLADESH AMID RIOTS



The Indian High Commission in Dhaka on Thursday issued an advisory to its citizens to avoid traveling and minimize movement outside their residences for those residing in Bangladesh due to the ongoing student protests against job quotas in the country.🔸

⚡️🇧🇩DHAKA RIOTS: HEAVY WEAPONRY, ARMY DEPLOYED TO COUNTER PROTESTERS



Balagan @ Bangladesh



Balagangladesh?

State TV HQ set ablaze, death toll rises as student protests roil Bangladesh

Protesters set the headquarters of Bangladesh’s main state broadcaster ablaze on Thursday with “many people” trapped inside, the network said. The fire comes as the death toll rose to at least 25 in clashes between police and student protesters demanding civil service hiring reforms.

👉 Read more: https://f24.my/ATxa.g🔸

🇺🇸🇮🇳 US to launch recruitment of anti-nationals in India



The US Embassy in India is recruiting social media influencers and content creators for a program in New Delhi, led by Akash Banerjee of "The Deshbhakt" YouTube channel, to teach creating "impactful content that drives real change."



Banerjee has been controversial in India for vilifying the country at global forums. Unsurprisingly, the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is overseeing the program.



This isn't the first instance of the US fostering opposition to promote its interests, as seen in its failed attempts to influence the government in Bangladesh earlier this year.



Yet, the US support for traitors in India didn't go unnoticed on X, with many voicing their concerns over the development.

🇧🇩 Student Protests in Bangladesh: What's Happening?

Situation as of 7:00 PM on July 18, 2024



The massive protests in Bangladesh have gone largely unnoticed. Over the past two days, 2,700 people have been injured, with 39 reported dead and 466 in serious condition. We're investigating the situation with our colleagues from @medmannews.



🔻What's the Cause?



Since July 1, students have been protesting the quota system for government jobs, which reserves over 50% of public sector positions.



🔻What Provoked the Clashes?



▪️On July 15, students were attacked by supporters of the quota system and the ruling party. Unrest spread, with almost 300 people injured at Dhaka University.



▪️On July 16, the government closed university dorms and deployed police.



▪️Internet outages and social media access issues have been reported.



▪️Today, 229 police platoons were deployed nationwide, while pro-government activists confronted the protesters.



Police efforts are insufficient, with protesters seizing a TV station and driving security forces off campuses.



🔻The government has called for negotiations, but the peak of the escalation has not yet passed. Concessions on the quota issue may be needed to appease the protesters.



High-resolution map

English version

#Bangladesh

⚡️🇧🇩 Solidarity protests in Saudi Arabia with Bangladesh, from the Bangladeshi immigrant community.

🇧🇩🇺🇸 Bloody riots in Bangladesh is 'freedom of expression' for U.S.



The rioters in Bangladesh have been deemed as "peaceful protesters" by the US State Department, while simultaneously criticizing the police for trying to arrest the perpetrators and quell the unrest.



Meanwhile, videos of protesters beating police and security personnel, burning cars, and attacking media buildings are circulating on social media.



🔸⚡🇧🇩 The website of the Central Bank of Bangladesh has been hacked and defaced with hacker activists.🔸

🔸⚡🇧🇩 Section 144 of the law of the People's Republic of Bangladesh has been issued, allowing for the legal deployment of the Armed Forces, and the issuance of curfew.

Protesters storm prison in Bangladesh as death toll from unrest tops 100

Protesters storm prison in Bangladesh as death toll from unrest tops 100

Student protesters in Bangladesh on Friday stormed a prison, freeing possibly hundreds of inmates, and staged rallies in the capital Dhaka despite a police ban on gatherings and a widespread internet shutdown. The death toll amid unrest this week topped 100 as protests continued against a quota system for state jobs.

🇧🇩🇺🇸 Riots in Bangladesh, Manipur linked to US operation ‘K’



The US project "K" (Kukiland) aims to create an artificial nation, encompassing parts of Myanmar, Manipur, and Bangladesh, in order to cut off India's access to Southeast Asia, according to geopolitical analyst, Abhijit Chavda.



This is similar to "how Pakistan cuts off India's access to Eurasia."🔸

At least 300 police officers injured in 🇧🇩 Dhaka riots



"At least 150 police officers were hospitalized, while another 150 were provided with first aid[over the past 24 hours]," said Dhaka Metropolitan Police Spokesman Faruk Hossain.



▪️ Tens of thousands of students took to the streets in Bangladesh to protest against job quotas. The demonstrations quickly escalated into riots, with fierce clashes between law enforcement agencies and students.



👉 Experts believe the US likely played a role in these riots.🔸

⚡️ BANGLADESH SUPREME COURT SLASHES JOBS QUOTA: MEDIA

⚡🇧🇩 Bangladesh has imposed a shoot on sight curfew for "extreme cases". 105 people have been killed and thousands more have been injured. The internet is still down, allowing for little flow of information in this critical venture.

⚡️🇧🇩 Junior officers of the Armed Forces of Bangladesh have mutinied and released a statement, stating that they will abstain from any political interference in the process of the country and they will not follow any unlawful order to deal with the citizens of the state.

🔸⚡️🇧🇩 The Supreme Court of the Peoples Republic of Bangladesh has overturned the High Courts decision to restore quotas for government jobs and educations.



IE, the students, through the Supreme Court, have already achieved one of their main parts of the objective.



The new regime, as instated by the Supreme Court, will be as follows.



93% of government posts given to the basis of merit and professionalism.



5% will be reserved for freedom fighters, their descendants, and their grandchildren.



1% for ethnic groups



1% for disabilities.



The Supreme Court decision however, is not binding yet, and it must first go through the government.

🇧🇩 | Bangladesh imposes shutdown as death toll from student protests mounts



🔸Bangladesh enforced a nationwide curfew to quash student-led demonstrations against government job quotas with military personnel and police patrolling the largely deserted streets of the capital, Dhaka.



Dozens of people have been killed this week and several thousand are believed to have been injured, the Reuters news agency reported citing data from hospitals across the country. The Dhaka Medical College Hospital received 27 bodies on Friday, as the death toll climbed to 114 people.



🔸 The authorities have said about 300 police officers have been injured, blaming the protesters for damaging public property and violence, and accusing opposition parties of instigating the unrest.



Soldiers set up checkpoints on Saturday, shortly after the government ordered a curfew to block the protests – which have been further fuelled by economic insecurity – that sharply escalated this week.



The government continues to impose a near total internet blackout since Thursday on the nation of 170 million amid its crackdown on the student protesters. Text message services and overseas telephone calls remain disrupted.



The curfew was eased for two hours from noon on Saturday to allow people to shop for supplies.

❗️BANGLADESH PROTESTS UPDATE



🇧🇩The coordinators of student protests in Bangladesh have announced a 48-hour suspension of protests, demanding that the authorities lift the curfew & restore internet access.

— 🇧🇩 NEW: The country of Bangladesh has now been fully shut off from WiFi and Mobile networks for more than 4 days in a row, amid violent student protests that have turned deadly, with hundreds killed

⚡️🇧🇩 In Bangladesh, videos are smuggled out showing Army patrols in Mohammadpur, Dhaka, establishing fire control over several streets and opening fire - whether warning shots or shoot to kill, is not yet known, no known causalities occurred at that time.



Yesterday, 6 people were killed due to their medical conditions, a further 3 bodies were discovered inside a bank in Sindhirganj, they were killed sometime during the protests.



The Bangladeshi Economy is expected to have suffered over 1.2 billion US dollars of revenue over the past week, with the garment export sector ceasing operations, the main lifeline of Bangladesh.🔸

⚡️🇧🇩 Internet restored in Bangladesh, student groups threatened to "upnotch" the protests if it was not restored in 24 hours.

🇧🇩 A GOAT MAY BE BEHIND BANGLADESH STUDENT PROTESTS



A conspiracy theory was born on social media, suggesting that a luxurious goat purchase might have added fuel to the social unrest in Bangladesh.



The scandal broke out after a 24-year-old village man, Mushfigur Rahman Iffat, boasted about his extravagant purchase of Bangladesh's "largest goat" for 1.5 million Bangladeshi taka. Locals quickly learned that his father, Motiur Rahman, is a local tax official who has secretly amassed wealth in the real estate and resort property markets.



The tax service hastily transferred Motiur Rahman to another ministry, citing reputational risks, but the scandal over the goat quickly spread.

⚡️🇧🇩 The Prime Minister of Bangladesh says that "if the situation escalates" beyond the ability of the security forces to contain it, Bangladesh "might" consider seeking Indian help.

⚡🇧🇩🇮🇳 Bangladesh has become a warzone, with 1000+ people having been martyred by the Bengali Security Forces and 10k plus reportedly injured (by reports from hospitals).



⚡🇺🇲🇧🇩 US Texas Democrat Representative Lloyd Doggett called Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina a terrorist.



In the last week, there has been a lot of news about Bangladesh, and a lot of criticism directed towards Sheikh Hasina in the international media, with many politicians and media personalities condemning Hasina. But uptil now, no one has used language like this against her outside of Bangladesh.



⚡🇧🇩 Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion snipers shot two protestors. A video has surfaced.

⚡🇧🇩 Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion snipers shot two protestors. A video has surfaced.🔸

⚡️🇧🇩 The Bengali economy is collapsing, the currency is being devalued to unsustainable levels.

1 dollar = 124 taka at the moment.



1 dollar = 124 taka at the moment.🔸

⚡️🇧🇩 Yet another joke, something to cheer you up in the situation in Bangladesh.



"Dear Customer, We kindly request you to refrain from using VPN service by third parties. The overall internet service is being interrupted and slowed due to VPN service. Thanks for being with us."



Message sent by ROBI, a major mobile network company in Bangladesh🔸

⚡️🇧🇩 An order has been passed around the military command chain in Bangladesh regarding Social Media activity.

⚡️🇧🇩 Online Edutech found & Teacher Fahad Hossain has been arrested for for writing about his support for the student groups in regards to the Quota movement.

🔸⚡️🇧🇩 Online Edutech found & Teacher Fahad Hossain has been arrested for for writing about his support for the student groups in regards to the Quota movement.

🇧🇩Bangladesh update: Today after Jumma prayer protest restarted.



Students were attacked, clashes spread in different places across the country.



The total number of dead and injured is still unknown.Government closed Facebook, Telegram, WhatsApp for mobile data. Internet speed was reduced.

Consider that after all that I didn't get to Kenya, Uganda, Georgia, or some additional miscellaneous spots of interest. So we'll call this partial look done for today. I hope you can see the theater in most of all that. I assure you it's there. The narrative pushes should be even more obvious.

This cranking up the volume, tempo, and emotion factors all at once and in many parts of the world is actually a new frontier outside of the two world wars. Make of it what you will, but it means something. Completely ready and confident? Not on any list I can see. The state of the Venezuelan and US elections are sufficient to tell you that can't be true. In this world or the next!

So next comes running out of time and getting the show on the road. Much, much closer. Markets, narratives, goats(!), and guns are all telling you the same story - it's go time. Ready or not, they're headed to a parking lot near you. Might be your last chances to have your hunker down plan ship shape. Ahoy mate! They're coming ashore…

Back to

Share