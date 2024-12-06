It's one month post election and the world is wobbling while wielding wistful weapons in both hands. If you're looking for clues or clarity, you'd best be watching the resumption of our crashing narratives. This is in composite a wide angle camera view, but today we are going to stick to a few revamped chemtrail versions and some fairly new or newly resumed ones.

Let's start with continuations of our in progress programs.

STAFF PICKS & POLICIES

🎺 🇱🇧-🇳🇬-🇬🇫-🇺🇸 ↖️ 👲 👨‍💼



MASSAD BOULOS: TRUMP'S LEBANESE-NIGERIAN-FRENCH-AMERICAN WEST ASIAN AGENT



Written by Hikaru Kitabayashi



On the first of December, 2024, President Trump designated Massad Boulos as his Senior Advisor to the President on Arab and Middle Eastern Affairs. This is a new position not requiring Senate confirmation and he will be the first to fill it, taking office on January 20, 2025.



Boulos, born in 1971, is a billionaire, born and raised in Lebanon to a Orthodox Christian Lebanese Arabic-speaking family. He made his fortune in Nigeria and at one time attempted to make a political career in Lebanon. He has Lebanese, Nigerian, French, and American citizenship and, with the 2022 marriage of his son. Michael, to Mr. Trump's second daughter, Tiffany, he rapidly became a valued political ally of Mr. Trump, by acting as a bridge between the Trump presidential campaign and the Arab-American community and, more generally, to Muslims in general. Taking advantage of the Biden-Harris administration's support of the genocide of the Palestinians, Boulos was able to break the hold of the Democratic party over this segment of the American population, and was particularly successful in Michigan, with a message of Trump being supportive of global peace.



The father and grandfather of Boulos were political figures in Lebanon and his wife's father was a rich political donor. He got a degree in law at the University of Houston Law Center. After graduation, he took over his family's business operations in Nigeria, turning it into a billion-dollar West African distributor of motor vehicles and equipment.



Boulos has links to Lebanese Orthodox Christian political leaders as well as to Lebanese communists, Hezbollah and the Palestinian Liberation Organization. His primary allegiance, though, appears to be to his fortune and to his family, so, in a fundamental way, he mirrors an important aspect of Mr. Trump's personality. It also seems to indicate that Mr. Trump, through his appointment of Mr. Boulos to a post not requiring Senate approval and having already ceded large segments of the American government to Zionist interests, wants to create assert a certain amount of room for independent maneuver should he find it necessary to do so.



It is highly unlikely that Mr. Boulos would want to heroically defend Palestinian or Lebanese interests, but it will be interesting to see what his Arabic language abilities, legal training, West Asian political connections, and confirmed business success will position him to accomplish in the upcoming administration. At the very least, it will be the first time in American history that an Arabic-speaking individual has the ear and the trust of an American president. That, in itself, will change things by exposing a president to a way of looking at things he never would have been otherwise exposed to. And, though we cannot hope for miracles, we can perhaps expect to feel an unexpected nuance to American policy that was previously missing.



Who knows? We shouldn't hold our breath, but we are allowed to note that things could probably have been worse.



🔸⚡️🇺🇸🇵🇸❗️/Exclusive/ - Following confirmation with an undisclosed member of Donald Trump’s campaign-turned-transition team; President Elect Donald Trump has informed his team that his ultimatum that he posted on Truth Social regarding the release of the American Hostages in Gaza is quite real and sincere.



President Elect Donald Trump intends to deploy United States Marines and Special Forces Operatives, and "whatever is needed" to return American hostages back to the US through the usage of the Armed Forces.



The inauguration of Donald Trump is on January 20th, 2025, assuming that his personal wishes and intent do not change, we may see American soldiers in Gaza by March, as the order to deploy USMC and SFG elements to Gaza will be given by the end of January or Early February, perhaps even sooner.



We remind our readers that due to a legal loophole (that have always existed since the establishment of the USMC) that was utilized by the Obama Administration in recent memory, the US Marine Corps is the branch of the US Armed Forces that can be deployed anywhere, for any reason, anytime for any duration by the President of the United States.



Ergo, we may see American soldiers in Gaza in the foreseeable future with combat intentions.

Make no mistake, Trump is simultaneously engaged in a massive public humiliation ritual of Castro Jr. and the globalist proxy states of Canada and Mexico ahead of his second term, while said deployments also act as underlying signal to the would-be sovereign peoples of both nations.



If and when Trudeau and Sheinbaum earn the tariffic terror campaign of the Trump admin, their peoples won't look to Trump as their tormentor, but rather the governments that sold them out for generations, off-shoring all means of production and wealth generation while letting international crime syndicates terrorize them on an active level in the south, and on a financial level in the north, through the rapid inflation of domestic housing to line the pockets of foreign billionaires.



Trump said he would Make America Great Again.



If you're a regime on the outside looking in, that promise looks like a threat, and will have Canadians, Mexicans, Europeans et al wanting the same.



BREAKING: Multiple shots were fired early Tuesday morning near the Washington, D.C., home of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in what senior law enforcement officials called an “agent involved shooting,” NBC News reported.



Yellen, who is protected by U.S. Secret Service agents, was not under threat during the incident, law enforcement sources told NBC.



There is no indication that any agents or perpetrators were injured during the incident, which occurred at about 1 a.m. ET., sources said.



The Secret Service did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment.



Le Point news magazine quoting Massad Boulos, US President-elect Donald Trump’s senior advisor on Arab and Middle Eastern Affairs (1/2):



○ "It is a historic agreement for both countries, the importance of which will be measured in the weeks and months to come. It is very comprehensive and covers all the necessary points.”



○ “There was a misunderstanding at the beginning, especially in Lebanon, where it was believed that this document only covered the region south of the Litani River, but this is not true at all. It deals with the entire country, with the disarmament of all armed groups, both militias and paramilitary groups.”



🔸Le Point News Magazine quoting Massad Boulos, US President-elect Donald Trump’s senior advisor on Arab and Middle Eastern Affairs (2/2):



○ “Let me tell you first that according to some estimates, nearly 70% of strategic weapons and missile and drone depots have been destroyed during this war. As for what remains, it is normally the Lebanese state and therefore the Lebanese army that has the role of disarming the militias and paramilitary groups. Now, we know very well that this process cannot be achieved overnight, and that it will take months, if not longer.”



○ “The ceasefire agreement adopted by the Council of Ministers in any case gives the Lebanese army full latitude to begin implementing it. Under the text, the Lebanese army is also responsible for controlling the flow of weapons from the Syrian border, Beirut airport or the port of the capital, which are now under its control.”



🔸I am pleased to announce that Peter Navarro, a man who was treated horribly by the Deep State, or whatever else you would like to call it, will serve as my Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing. During my First Term, few were more effective or tenacious than Peter in enforcing my two sacred rules, Buy American, Hire American. He helped me renegotiate unfair Trade Deals like NAFTA and the Korea-U.S. Free Trade Agreement (KORUS), and moved every one of my Tariff and Trade actions FAST.



The Senior Counselor position leverages Peter’s broad range of White House experience, while harnessing his extensive Policy analytic and Media skills. His mission will be to help successfully advance and communicate the Trump Manufacturing, Tariff, and Trade Agendas.



Trump's threats will strengthen BRICS — but US exporters will suffer



Trump's threats to impose duties on the BRICS only strengthen the position of those who call for abandoning the dollar, writes UnHerd.



💥🔥 The lawyer of Kash Patel, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the FBI, sent a letter to an MSNBC commentator threatening to take legal action unless she retracts her remarks about him on the network.



Olivia Troye, who once served in the Trump administration before becoming a fierce critic of the president-elect, shared the letter by Patel's attorney on social media.



'Litigation will be filed against you if you fail to publicly retract defamatory statements you made about Mr. Patel on MSNBC on December 2, 2024,' the letter reads.



It accuses her of making 'several false and defamatory statements' about Patel.



During the MSNBC segment, Troye called Patel a 'delusional liar' and accused him of lying about intelligence.



She accused him of 'making things up on operations' to the point where he was accused of putting 'the lives of Navy SEALs at risk in an operation when it came to Nigeria.'



Troye also accused Patel of misinforming Vice President Mike Pence.



She claimed she would have to double-check his work so she did not pass on misinformation to the vice president while working for him as a special adviser during the Trump administration.



The letter from Patel's lawyer called her criticism of him a 'complete fabrication.'



'At no point did Mr. Patel ever lie about national intelligence, place Navy Seals at risk, or misinform the Vice President,' the letter reads.



The letter accused her of not only having 'knowledge of the falsity of this smear' but doing so 'with the malicious intent of degrading his character and of cynical self-promotion.'

🇺🇸🔥President Trump taps Monica Crowley to serve as Ambassador, Assistant Secretary of State, and Chief of Protocol of the United States of America. President Trump says she "will be the Administration Representative for major U.S. hosted events, including America's 250th Birthday in 2026, the FIFA World Cup in 2026, and the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028."



This is a story template, and it's leading somewhere big.



Earlier this year, we were told Iranian hackers had targeted the Trump campaign, potentially making off with internal research done on other supposed MAGA figures, including eventual VP pick JD Vance.



But the reason it stuck out to me at the time was the fact that Trump's team knew of the hack for some time before it was widely reported. When it WAS reported, Politico and the Media Industrial Complex adopted a somewhat defensive tone, claiming they had been sent the information, but had decided not to publish it.



The Kamala campaign followed suit, claiming they had also been the targets of a similar hacking effort.



At the time, I speculated that Trump team was letting the establishment and opposition know that THEY knew who was truly behind the hacking attempts.



Think of the connections between known US intel figures and Iran.



Think of the position Iran has occupied in the American mind for decades.



Bill Melugin says that the reports of Trump seriously considering Ron DeSantis for Secretary of Defense are accurate.



Melugin is one of the few real journalists out there, so this is pretty interesting…



Gay race hypergamy lQcked in !



Do you really think Trump didn’t know that a Sheriff described as a “COVID Tyrant” would elicit enough backlash to cause him to withdraw from Consideration for the DEA post?



Of course he did.



Which is EXACTLY why he picked him.



How do you keep the greatest crime against humanity in the public conversation?



“A deep dark world is being exposed”



Think: 5th Generation Warfare.



Military Precision. All planned.



https://nypost.com/2024/12/03/us-news/trump-dea-pick-chad-chronister-withdraws-over-covid-arrest-controversy/



Stephen Miller “Rapid, total, complete deregulation of American energy exploration.” Our lives are about to change in a monumental way when Trump's #Agenda47. No income tax, balanced budgets, radically reduced cost of living, lower bills, higher wages, more business, improved education, incentives for small business, 1000% better education. When he said the best is yet to come, he meant it.



Fetterman crushed Joy Behar’s soul as he tells her that Trumps prosecutions were politically motivated.



Why is he the most rational sounding democrat? lol



Almost makes you wonder… nah…



🎥 Vigilant Fox



Dr. Peter Hortez ‘Predicts’ Numerous Viral Outbreaks the moment Donald Trump Takes Office



Now that doesn’t sound suspicious at all, does it?



“We have some big picture stuff coming down the pike starting on January 21st…”:



• H5N1 in wild birds, no human to human transition… Yet.

• Another major coronavirus

SARS

• Mosquito-transmitted viruses

• Dengue Fever

• Zika

• Oropouche virus

• Maybe even Yellow fever

• Whooping cough

• Measles

• Polio



“All of that is gonna come crashing down on January 21st, on the Trump administration.”



🔴 MY THOUGHTS

I knew it… I’ve been saying it.. We’re entering into a stage of intentionally released bioweapons.



When placing the Covid pandemic into perspective, this is the reason Donald Trump “played along”.



He will have entirely new and different people at the helm, RFK JR for one…



Donald Trump now, as President, and the Commander in Chief, will need to exercise every power he has to eradicate these threats to humanity and protect the American people.



We as citizens must educate everyone and conduct mass non-compliance.



We aren’t doing this again…



https://rumble.com/v5waagh-dr.-peter-hortez-predicts-numerous-viral-outbreaks-the-moment-donald-trump-.html

Billions to the UN? Trump, Musk, Ramaswamy, and DOGE say ENOUGH!



The massive sums of US taxpayer money flowing to the United Nations are staggering. Eliminating this funding could free up substantial cash. According to Fox News, Elon and Vivek aim to cut unaccountable spending, potentially saving American taxpayers $20 billion.



Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) plans to cut over $3 billion in voluntary contributions, which ballooned to between $10 and $15 billion from 2022 to 2023.



The total is likely even higher, as UN demands and subsidies have soared, with payouts nearly doubling over the past decade. Musk and Ramaswamy are particularly concerned about how the money is spent and where it ends up.



Trump to Appoint Venture Capitalist David Sacks as Crypto & AI Czar



Sacks is among those in the US who's called for an end to the conflict in Ukraine and criticized aid to Kiev. Sachs, the former PayPal COO, is closely linked to the likes of Elon Musk and Peter Thiel.



Donald Trump announced he will focus on making America a global leader in both spheres, while steering away from Big Tech bias and censorship.



Deflated by the resounding November defeat, the left now believes it can magically rebound by destroying Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees. Many of Trump’s picks are well outside the usual Washington, DC/New York political, media, and corporate nexus.

But that is precisely the point - to insert reformers into a bloated, incompetent, and weaponized government who are not part of it.

Trump’s nominee for FBI director, Kash Patel, is already drawing severe criticism.

His furious enemies cannot go after his resume, since he has spent a lifetime in private, congressional, and executive billets, both in investigations and intelligence.

Instead, they claim he is too vindictive and does not reflect the ethos of the FBI.

But what will Patel not do as the new director?

He will not serially lie under oath to federal investigators as did interim FBI Director Andrew McCabe, a current Patel critic. …

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/what-trump-nominees-have-not-done-and-will-not-do

Back to

Devolving ([r]evolving?) every day into an even more cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs pantheon. The common thread here is exposure of especially RINO Senators, but even some Democrats over picks like Kash, Tulsi, Hegseth, and the very recent zoo crew assortment set. Trump whacko (by conventional standards) expressed policies, such as Canada and Mexico, BRICS currency, and Ukraine are all designed to accelerate DS decline. A new Treasury chair position is the next open wild card. What could go right this time?

Meanwhile, out in the streets and stores…

PROTESTS

EU threatens Georgia with sanctions, accuses authorities of using violence against protesters



New EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has said that sanctions are one of several “options” being considered by the bloc after Georgia froze accession talks with Brussels and cracked down on subsequent pro-EU protests:

“It is clear that using violence against peaceful protesters is not acceptable, and the Georgian government should respect the will of the Georgian people,”

Usual suspects: BlackRock-fueled Georgian banks back pro-Western riots



Georgia’s two major banks, Bank of Georgia and TBC Bank have issued public support for anti-government pro-Western protests which have swept the capital city of Tbilisi in recent days.



Perhaps to little surprise, both of these activist-banks are being fueled by notorious US groups, such as BlackRock, Vanguard and JPMorgan.



Surely Georgia’s financial elites would not feign political convictions, while really hoping to sell off their country to the highest bidder?



🔸💢Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev has called the EU's foreign policy service instigators of unrest in Georgia.



He pointed out that the first Molotov cocktails were thrown at Georgian police immediately after the new head of the EU's foreign policy service, Kaja Kallas, publicly declared the protests legitimate.

"I see a direct connection. The EU's foreign policy service are instigators. I recall how they stayed silent about the same 'right to protest' in 2020, when dissatisfied Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol after the election results. Smashing the Georgian parliament is 'completely different,'"

he remarked.



According to Kosachev, the European Union has fully transitioned from an economic union to an aggressive political bloc with military tendencies.

🇬🇪🚨‼️ COLOR REVOLUTION EXPOSED:



The night was calm without masked protestors shooting fireworks at the police!



The reason is simple:



➡️ The police raided NGO and opposition party offices and found all that in preparation.



The NGOs and the opposition party were preparing Molotov cocktails, fireworks and riot gear to hand out to the protestors!



Once you remove the NGOs, there’s no big protest. As simple as that!

💢 30% of protesters detained in Tbilisi turn out to be foreigners

“30% of people detained in Tbilisi, to our surprise, are citizens of other countries,” said Mamuka Mdinaradze, executive secretary of Georgia's ruling party.

The dark truth about the Pro EU President of Georgia, currently leading the violent illegal anti-Democracy protests in Georgia, and trying to turn Georgia into Ukraine 2.0



French born Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili's uncle Mikhail Kedia was a Nazi criminal and collaborator.



Salome's grandfather was Meki (Mekhisedek) Kedia, until 1921 he served as the head of the brutal Georgian Secret Police



Meka also had a son, Mikhail Kedia, who after the start of World War II began collaborating with the Nazis and personally befriended the notoriusly evil German Nazi Richard Heydrich, he participated in the Zeppelin organization and even received a German passport in Berlin on March 15 , 1943 all of this is reflected in CIA documents



Is this the third world, or is this just fantasy: Aussie supermarket shelves left bare as industrial action targets Woolworths Group



Supermarket shelves in Victoria and NSW remain bare as a United Workers Union strike stretches into its second week before Christmas.



Union members are demanding a 25 percent wage hike now and 30 percent over two years, picketing Woolworths distribution centers and leaving shelves bare - as is seen in the footage from a Geelong Woolies.



CEO Amanda Bardwell apologized to frustrated shoppers, called the situation “challenging,” and dismissed the union’s demands as unreasonable. She told Nine News the company is “working day and night” to resolve the strike and restock shelves before Christmas.



Merry Strikemas…



WikiLeaks whistleblower turned trans activist Chelsea Manning arrested for storming women’s bathroom at US Capitol Building



Manning, along with over a dozen others, was arrested for protesting the Republicans' congressional transgender bathroom ban by storming a women's restroom on Capitol Hill, the Daily Mail reports.



The demonstration, led by the Gender Liberation Movement, took place outside Speaker Mike Johnson's office in the Cannon House Office Building on Thursday.



Protesters carried banners reading "Flush Bathroom Bigotry and Congress Stop Pissing on Our Rights" and chanted, "Speaker Johnson, Nancy Mace, our genders are not a debate!"



The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions has announced an indefinite general strike until President Yoon Suk Yeol resigns, the YTN broadcaster reported on Wednesday.



Old is new again color revolution. New is getting old trans plumbing issues. Moar Strikes coming than a bowling alley on Saturday night.

Since we're getting a little long here we'll wind up with a truly worldwide Western crisis and save the newer categories for a second round.

DEMOCRACY

South Korean opposition thought martial law was 'deepfake'



President Yoon’s order was such a bizarre turn of events that the opposition leader Lee Jae-myung thought it couldn't be real, 'It has to be a deepfake.'

⚡️🗣🇰🇵🔊🇰🇷🇺🇳🇪🇺🤡😲 Advise from an Expert



🇰🇵 North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un has called on South Korean President Yun Sok-yul to stop persecuting the opposition and adhere to democratic norms:

It would be useful for the South Korean parliament to ask Pyongyang for help in defending the constitutional order and democracy from attempts to establish a Western-style totalitarian dictatorship.😳

Judge Napolitano - Judging Freedom YT

🔸💢 Context - the majority of South Koreans are not anti-North Korea. The most popular body in the country has a majority mandate to seek a path towards eventual peaceful reunification of the two Koreas, and willing to compromise on power and the structure of that system in ways amenable to the North Koreans.



Yoon has used the language of reunification as a weapon - bludgeoning North Korea with a unilateral process which North Korea opposes.



Yoon has made the US State Department happy.



Global cultural context: Two of South Korean director Bong Joon-ho's most famous films - Snowpiercer and Parasite explore the complexities of South Korea's stringent consumerist and class society, which relies upon the existence of a permanent underclass to exist. They are an exploration of South Korean neuroses and the deforming effects on their culture of hyper-capitalism, and the state's use of the fear of the North Koreans as a weapon against the populace to justify dictatorship.



But in Bong's case, this was a question of art imitating South Korean life. Yoon's statement today is fascinating in this context.

💢 The US was not notified in advance of South Korean president's decision to impose martial law - State Department spox

🔸"All Meetinged Out"

(Not-Mayakovsky, prose on current events)



Yoon Suk Yeol must go. He declared martial law, which parliament overturned and then demanded his resignation. A traitor. Backed by the U.S. - future uncertain.



French President Macron has failed to manage the government crisis and must go. A weakling. Backed by the U.S. - future uncertain.



Georgian President Zourabichvili should step down after her term ends but she's refusing. A brazen fool. Backed by the U.S. - future uncertain.



🔸South Korea's National Security Adviser (NSA) Shin Won-sik and other senior presidential administration officials decided to step down, the Yonhap news agency said.



🔸South Korea martial law?

Are there North Korean moles?

No not quiet. It's the president's wife.



President Yoon can not just declare martial law.

Han Dong-hoon , the head of the ruling People Power Party (Yoon's own party) has also vowed to block the declaration. Democratic Party, Lee Jae-myung, has said the declaration of martial law is unconstitutional.

The opposition parties are investigating the first lady. They're impeaching cabinet members who failed to do the job. Yoon is a lame duck and this stunt assures her guilt. They also passed budget cuts that he cannot veto.

She's cooked.🔸

🇰🇷 South Korea's Yoon replaces defense minister as impeachment vote looms



South Korean opposition lawmakers said on Thursday they would vote this weekend to impeach President Yoon Suk-yeol over his botched attempt to impose martial law, while the defense minister blamed for advising the move resigned.



Lawmakers from the opposition Democratic Party planned to seek a vote in parliament to impeach Yoon at around 7 p.m. on Saturday, a party spokesperson told reporters.



Yoon's ruling People Power Party is divided over the crisis but said it would oppose impeachment with the party in turmoil and two years left in Yoon's five-year term.



🇰🇷 Prosecutors open investigation into South Korean president over martial law



South Korean prosecutors have opened an investigation into President Yoon Suk-yeol, his interior minister, and the now-former defense minister over their roles in an attempt to impose martial law.



Kim Yong-hyun, who resigned as South Korean defense minister over his involvement in Tuesday's martial law order, also faces a travel ban as prosecutors investigate. The other two do not face such bans.



🇰🇷 South Korea's President Yoon must be suspended, ruling party leader says



South Korea's ruling party leader on Friday said President Yoon Suk-yeol needs to be removed from power for trying to impose martial law.



Speaking after a People Power Party meeting at the parliament on Friday, leader Han Dong-hoon said Yoon had ordered the arrest of prominent politicians on the grounds they were among the "anti-state forces" during the martial law.



On Thursday, the ruling party said it was against impeachment, but Han suggested that stance may be shifting in light of "credible evidence" that Yoon had intended to arrest and detain political leaders at Gwacheon, just south of Seoul.



🔸🇰🇷 South Korea commander says he will refuse to implement any new martial law order



South Korea's special warfare commander said he will refuse to implement any new order for martial law, media reports quoted him as saying.



Kwak Jong-geun, the special warfare commander, also said the then defense minister had issued an order to "drag out lawmakers" who came to parliament to vote to lift the martial law declared by President Yoon Suk-yeol earlier this week.



#SouthKorea

🔸💢Macron takes no responsibility and accuses everyone: “only one solution: dismissal”



Faced with a historic situation, Emmanuel Macron's speech was strikingly flat, from which one thing nevertheless emerged:



The far right and the far left have united in an anti-republican front, with the complicity of the NFP



Which means in a representative democracy that their voters are no longer part of the "republican arc", which opens up prospects for the Yellow Vests' eye-gouger who mentioned the possibility of a "civil war" last June.



And who resolutely clings to his throne:



"I will fully exercise my mandate until its end."



"We cannot give him another 30 months to destroy France," analyses UPR president François Asselineau.



An opinion shared by Jean-Luc Mélecnhon, not really convinced by the "empty chatter" of the head of state: "He does not understand what is happening in the country."



"He must go so that the people can vote again."



▶️ The country is going to "explode": "grenade with the pin pulled", Macron warns, threatens the French with a civil war

🔸🇫🇷 Rumours on French social medias that Emmanuel Macron will invoke art. 16 of the French Constitution and give himself dictatorial powers.



Art. 16 has been used only once, by Charles de Gaulle between April and September 1961 after a failed coup which tried to oust him for wanting to withdraw from Algeria and put an end to the war.



French legal expert, Thibaud Mullier says about art. 16 that:

Article 16 may be triggered in the event of a “serious and immediate threat to the institutions of the Republic, the independence of the nation, the integrity of its territory or the performance of its international commitments, and, on the other hand, in the event of “interruption of the regular functioning of the constitutional public authorities”. These two conditions are cumulative.



It remains to be seen whether the non-implementation of the budget, the risk of “stopdown” that it entails, fulfils these conditions. “The regular functioning of the public authorities is not interrupted because there are several possibilities provided for in the Constitution to have the budget adopted. As for the threat to our institutions or to France’s international commitments, it must be “serious and immediate”. However, this is a discretionary power of the Head of State that has no legal constraints. The whole point of this article, cut for de Gaulle, is to question the legitimacy of the Head of State. Does a president as weak as Emmanuel Macron have the legitimacy to use it? I don't think so,"

These dictatorial powers are not meant to last forever. Every 30-60 days, the Constitutional Council or the president of the National Assembly, Senate, or a group of sixty senators and/or deputies can verify to see if the conditions for article 16 are met. If they are not met and the French president does not want to give up his powers, he can be removed from office by the Parliament and its High Court.



The New School of Western Democracy 😎



The main thing to remember is that if power is usurped by a protégé of the West, then it is not usurpation at all, but a manifestation of the true will of the people!



Source: Kukufffka карикатуры



So France/Macron got too big for its’ britches. Claiming they’d step in for Ukraine if Trump pulled US support among other things. France opened its’ borders to Radical Muslims. They’ve let anyone in that shows up. Why? Because, because the European Union and the WEF say that’s what they have to do. Just like Macron has done to farmers, trying to take away their ability to grow food that will sustain a nation, because that’s what the WEF says you must do.



The citizens of France have had enough. They’re tired of getting pushback from the government that is supposed to take care of those same citizens. Macron has lost the confidence of the people he’s serving. His time in his current role is about to end. His government is collapsing. The opposition will seize control quickly. LePen will not stand with him. She will stand with the opposition.



Macron thinks he’s a dictator that answers to no one. He’s about to be shown the door. When you put yourself above the people you serve, the people will rise up against you. It’s time for the citizens of France to take their country back. ↩t.me/maddogholland🔸

💢Winner of first round of Romanian presidential election proposes ban on Ukrainian grain transit and end military aid to Ukrainian Armed Forces — Reuters



Georgescu came right out with his trump cards and said that he would do this if he won the second round of elections. Also, according to him, Bucharest is not obliged to adhere to NATO commitments on defense spending. Quite a popular method and can give a good percentage increase in votes, against the background of the country's fatigue with Ukraine and the preferences it receives at the expense of its own population.

It was only a matter of time before Russia, Russia, Russia…



The run off between Călin Georgescu, who went from relative obscurity to win the first-round and

🔸🇷🇴⚖️⚡️ THE CONSTITUTIONAL COURT HAS CANCELLED THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS!



🔸🇷🇴⚖️⚡️ Just yesterday, the same CCR said that an already valid election cannot be cancelled and now, TODAY, the CCR learnt "new information" which revealed that results of the 1st round had "defects".

I hope you can “see” the time compression in these stories. 24 hour turnaround from the Romanian Court. Getting to be standard 90 day limit on European governments. Six hours of martial law followed by impeachment over the weekend. (That last actually is not a malfunction of legislative government, though. Just a fruit of a malfunctioning executive one.)

The world has officially gone insane. I almost wish I could say we had a health system fix for that but that's not true. Because crashing is the only solution that can clear the road for what can't be stopped from coming.

You know how we've seen pictures in each and every war zone in the world today that the blown up and mangled buildings are everywhere but all the roads are undamaged and totally clear? Ukraine, Gaza, Lebanon, joined today by Syria. Those are signs that all the demolition is being controlled. And that we won't have navigational issues after all the falling is done.

Enjoy the weekend - but most of all enjoy the show!

