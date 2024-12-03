Since most of us are probably through with the seasonal thankfulness (if you're an American) by now, and perhaps even shopping for the upcoming gift extravaganza (if you're Christian), I thought we'd take a little trip down distant memory lane for our picture of what the upcoming span of this war will look like.

Honestly, it was originally spawned by a death notice of some show biz type whose name I don't even recall now. But it led me to Will Rodgers and that led me to the Ziegfield Follies. (And how 2024 is that!) Subsequently, I into entered a chat discussion regarding the official nomination of Kash Patel to FBI Director, and it felt a little like being Fanny Brice back then in the New Amsterdam Theater. After due consideration, and as I usually do, I determined that even though the main feature(s) of this production are wholly scripted and inevitable, there's still a lot of ad lib acting going on in the side shows. And center stage. And it's worth a fresh closer look.

First, just a definition for clarity.

I think you would have to agree, whether you believe you participate fully or not, that we are in an Era of The Conspiracy Theory. Oddly, the operative word there is theory, not conspiracy. For so long, since devised as a derisive moniker by the Larry Brigade, these words basically melded into a single word and then the word theory was all but excised from the scientific sphere. Full blown science became merely a matter of devising narratives, attaching the appropriate department from which it originated, and declaring it settled. Which accelerated the fusion of conspiracy and theory even more.

But we are all in some stages of finding Truth in the crevices and cracks of all the lies. For several years I have posited that Truth was never on the surfaces of information. And I still stand by that. But I did believe it was mixed into information streams in some kind of hidden or disguised fashion. I now believe what is mixed in, folded, whipped, however it is interspersed - is NOT Truth but nonetheless, Useful Information. Tools, not treasures.

There is only one Truth. And that is who and what humanity actually is. Truth, being absolute, is simply the total absence of all false. Data points can be true or false, but that tends to cause the confusion that Truth is an individual matter. Personal “truth” is not Truth; it is merely what a person believes at any given point. Which can and does change with the seasons of life and evaluation of more and wider information sources. I am willing to bet all of us have many beliefs now that we never even imagined ten years ago. And that's not even half of one season of our lives.

But I also bet none of us (at least in this community) are or have been film critics. Which is a highly useful bit of negation information. Because to truly get the most out of this current life experience that is exactly the skill set most needed. It isn't about absorbing the most facts, finding the biggest holes in history, or maintaining the sharpest analysis of what's happening in Syria or Taiwan. It is first in seeing the overall theatrics, then picking them apart for the useful information hidden in the curtain seams and folds.

Let's continue with a look at the upcoming Trump Administration. Everyone has a viewpoint - which is a good thing!

Janet Yellen abruptly resigns



This is really good news.



No doubt the global fractional reserve banking cartel is crapping their pants know that Trump plans on ending the income tax and imposing sweeping tariffs. They are going down hard and it will make life a billion times better in ways most people can’t comprehend yet.

I don’t think she “resigned.”



https://x.com/justinstillness/status/1860887365058691229?s=46

🔸🇲🇽🇺🇸It hasn’t been a day since the news broke that Senator Marco Rubio would become Secretary of State under Donald Trump and talk began about the emergence of a kind of Florida lobby in American politics, and American officials have stepped up their criticism of what is happening in Latin America.

The U.S. ambassador to Mexico City criticized former Mexican President Obrador for his dysfunctional security strategy and refusal to accept U.S. security assistance, then expressed hope that current leader Claudia Sheinbaum would do better in fighting crime and invest more in security.

They write that Sheinbaum emphasized that her security policy will be “closely linked to the policy of the previous president” — and also that the atmosphere in relations with the American diplomatic corps has become “more tense,” but they attribute this tension to the interaction between American Ambassador Ken Salazar and former President Obrador, not to mention the conflict with the current Mexican leadership, although I personally do not rule out that everything is not so good and against the backdrop of talk about the rise to power of a Trump “hawk,” it is unlikely to get better.

#Мексика #США #картели

🔸🇺🇸Here, many colleagues got carried away by stories and reposts regarding the new head of the US National Intelligence Service, Tulsi Gabbard . She criticized financial support for Ukraine and blamed Zelensky for oppressing the Christian church.



But here's a small nuance from the biography. Mrs. Gabbard's father, Mike Gabbard (who was a prominent figure in the Democratic Party before his death), and his wife Carol were followers of the Krishnaite guru Chris Butler in the 1980s and 1990s - who, in turn, was a disciple of Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, the founder of such an interesting organization as the International Society for Krishna Consciousness.



Butler subsequently created his own religious movement, the Institute for Identity Knowledge, whose basic doctrines are largely the same as those of the Hare Krishnas, but have some Americanized innovations and allow the Bible to be mentioned in sermons. The headquarters of the office are located in Hawaii, where Gabbard herself and her father began their political careers. The mother of the new head of national intelligence held various administrative positions in Chris Butler's organization.



Tulsi Gabbard herself, as written on English-language resources, was also Butler’s student.



And now, digressing for a second from the affairs of American politics, I will remind you that the “International Society for Krishna Consciousness,” which is connected in a certain way with Butler’s office, is active in modern Russia and, in the opinion of some religious scholars and researchers of sectarianism—for example, Alexander Leonidovich Dvorkin—can be characterized as a pseudo-Hindu syncretic neo-pagan totalitarian sect.



After this, we will once again recall the position that Ms. Gabbard will occupy in the United States, and, just in case, we will not relax.



#США

🔸🇺🇸🇲🇽Fresh threats have arrived.



Donald Trump is frolicking and promising new tariffs on the US's largest trading partners - Canada, Mexico and China - unless they stop importing drugs and migrants.



According to Republican tradition, China is getting the worst of it, having already been promised 60% duties on goods and now being threatened with an additional 10% on top.



In all fairness, all this kind of yelling violates the US trade agreement with Canada and Mexico – and if we are going to start economic chaos, it would be a good idea to review it first. However, experts expect this, and along with it – a blow to Asian manufacturers of cars and electronics, which create goods in Mexico and sell them on the American market. It is possible that this will also affect Chinese clothing, which has also begun to be actively sewn in the country of the cartels.



As you understand, not only the US's neighbors will suffer from such tariffs, but even, for example, Australia, for which tariffs on Chinese goods - at least due to its geographical location - do not threaten very positive consequences.



So the big question is whether Trump will really decide to start a trade war or is just intimidating his partners. If anything, he has clearly intimidated them effectively - there are already reports of a "good" discussion with Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau, as well as a phone call with Mexican President Sheinbaum, as a result of which some adjustments may be made to Mexico's border policy.



#Мексика #США

↩t.me/sex_drugs_kahlo — Latin American happiness [no]

The problem no one's talking about when it comes to Trump's 'peace through strength' Plan B for the war is that it's a huge risk for Trump. Imagine the scenario: Trump pumps Ukraine full of *everything* and yet still loses massively in the war. It would be a devastating reputational loss for both Trump and the US that they would never recover from.

So the calculus isn't as simple as: "Ok, flood Ukraine with weapons."

It's: "Do we really want to risk being exposed like this and losing the most pivotal proxy conflict in generations?"

↩t.me/simpatico771

🔸Perhaps I was wrong to blame Russia for failing to communicate its points to Kiev and the GAE. Mainly because it seems that might have been futile anyway. These people are beyond help, at this point, utterly deluded and delusional, unable to deal with reality if it literally fell on their heads at Mach 10 speed.



There is persistence and then there is madness, worth no respect whatsoever, or even pity. Just contempt. And however many "oreshniks" it takes to get the point across. To the rubble, if need be.🔸

🔸Keith Kellogg, whom Trump has nominated as his special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, is reportedly a co-author of that idiotic "frozen conflict" proposal that's been making the rounds since Vance outlined it in September.



I can't say I expected much more from someone who was a division chief of staff during Desert Storm and a numbers guy during the occupation of Iraq (heckuva job there, Keith!). He's as mired in Imperial groupthink as it gets. That doesn't really matter, though. The US has little else it can give Ukraine, and no leverage whatsoever against Moscow, so it can't really make demands here, no matter what Kellogg thinks.



↩t.me/thenebulator

Talkin' with the Judge about Hazel overtones.

🔸The Trump/Kellogg "plan" to "solve" the proxy war in Ukraine is something like a comet of bullshit about to crash the Earth.



"Revealed" by CNN.



The US will lift SOME sanctions against Russia for the sake of a peace agreement with Ukraine.



In addition to "freezing" the front line and introducing a demilitarized zone, the plan includes:



🔺If Russia agrees to negotiations, it will receive a limited easing of sanctions.



🔺A complete lifting of sanctions will take place only if a peace agreement is concluded that Kiev likes.



🔺Russian energy exports will be subject to a special fee that will pay for the restoration of Ukraine.



🔺Ukraine should not abandon the occupied territories, but undertakes to seek their return only through diplomatic means.



🔺Regarding the last point, Kellogg admits that this will only be possible after Putin is removed from power.



↩t.me/rocknrollgeopolitics

💢 US President-elect Donald Trump has named his former adviser Kash Patel to serve as next FBI director.



If confirmed by the Senate, Patel will replace Christopher Wray, whom Trump often attacked and accused of going after him and his allies for political reasons.

“Kash is a brilliant lawyer, investigator, and ‘America First’ fighter who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending justice, and protecting the American people,”

Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday.

🔸🇺🇸 Will there be purges in the American intelligence community?



The American press continues to publish alarmist forecasts about the future cabinet of Donald Trump almost every week. This time, The Economist published an article about the prospects of the American intelligence community after the inauguration of the newly elected president.



📌 In short - the National Intelligence, CIA, and FBI are facing purges and repression. All because of the candidates that Trump is proposing for leadership positions in the above-mentioned special services.



▪️ For the position of Director of National Intelligence, the politician has nominated a former member of the House of Representatives, his ardent supporter Tulsi Gabbard. For the position of CIA Director - the former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, and for the head of the FBI - the ultra-loyalist Kash Patel.



▪️ The establishment is most afraid of Gabbard and Patel. They fear Gabbard for her isolationist views and consistent criticism of the entire US foreign policy course. Patel, in his time, promised that he would fight "corrupt officials in the government" and take revenge on Trump's enemies. And Ratcliffe in 2016 did not hesitate to disclose sensitive intelligence information proving that Donald Trump had no connections with Russia.



▪️ Here, of course, it should be noted that some of these candidates may not be approved by the Senate, as already happened with Matt Gaetz, whom Trump tried to appoint as head of the Department of Justice.



▪️ The establishment does not like radicals - it is difficult to negotiate with them. In this regard, Patel is certainly questionable, since it is through the FBI that any information on any politician can be dug up.



▪️ And, of course, one should always remember that in the USA they do not like loud and demonstrative reprisals against political opponents. Even the Democrats, trying to sink Trump, acted very cautiously.



🔻 That is why many experienced employees of the US special services doubt that the FBI, CIA and National Intelligence will face any really radical purges - the experience of Trump's previous term showed that no cardinal measures were taken in this direction.



High-resolution infographic

English version



#USA

There's a very big thread of commonality coming from many points on the globe on this (and every) subject. Can you see it or guess what it is? We will continue in case you're still deciding.

Let's take a look at our major war fronts:

🖥| Heavy cyber-warfare between Iran-Israel right now:



The Israeli “Credit Guard” company announced that it is under heavy cyberattacks, causing disruption in credit card services in Israel.



In Iran, there were also reports of small disruptions in some governmental systems.



Cyber attacks have heavily intensified these past few days amid heightened tensions. Iranian hackers have been carrying out cyber attacks almost everyday for a whole week now.

↩t.me/FotrosResistance

Is that true?

https://x.com/iranobserver0/status/1859241074041950471?s=46 ↩t.me/RedPillDealer4833

Iran launches new centrifuges in response to BoG resolution





TEHRAN, Nov. 22 (MNA) – Iran has announced it has launched new advanced centrifuges after the E3-US drafted resolution was passed at the International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors (IAEA BoG) on Thursday.



In a joint statement, the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and the Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned the passing of the resolution as a politically motivated, unrealstic and counterproductive move.



"The head of AEOI ordered effective measures, including the launch of a significant collection of new and advanced centrifuges of various types," the joint statement reads.



"It is clear, these measures are being taken in order to protect the country's interests and further develop the peaceful nuclear industry, in line with the growing national needs and within the framework of Iran's rights and obligations under the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement," the statement further reads.



Read more here. ↩t.me/twicetoldtales

What’s going on in Syria right now may be the most important front in the ongoing Third World War 🇸🇾🇹🇷🇷🇺🇮🇷



⚡️ANALYSIS: Everyone knows about the two “primary fronts” in the worldwide conflict we find ourselves embroiled in. The war in Ukraine has NATO & Europe teetering on war with the powerful Russian Federation. Meanwhile Israel’s genocidal wars in Gaza & Lebanon (supported entirely by the US) have the US & its proxies on the verge of war with the most populated state in the middle east, Iran.



🇸🇾⚔ The war in Syria has been ongoing since 2011 and has mostly been relegated to the west of the country near the border with Turkey. At this point the largest foreign forces operating in Syria are Turkey, Iran, & Russia, with Turkey being the primary supporter of the two main anti-regime, anti-Assad factions (the SNA & HTS) while Russia & Iran are the primary guarantors of security for the ruling Assad regime (SAA).



🇹🇷❌🇸🇾🇮🇷🇷🇺 With the recent escalations near Aleppo, Turkish backed forces have advanced rapidly and even managed to kill the IRGC Brigadier General that was in charge of all Iranian forces in Syria. At the same time Russian airstrikes have engaged not only the Turkish proxies but have even supported the SAA in directly assaulting/striking Turkish bases in Syria as Turkish forces within Turkey have fired into Syria as well.



🇸🇾🎙️Abu Orabu, a pro Assad/SAA military journalist stated amidst the assaults on Aleppo: “The terrorist operation that began yesterday in the Aleppo countryside was intended by the Turks to be a very limited operation, with the aim of forcing Syria to negotiate and make concessions. What happened after is a Syrian policy of circumventing the Turkish decision and the terrorists at the same time. The Syrian army withdrew from some points so that terrorists could control them. Thus, Tahrir al-Sham fell into what the Syrian leadership wanted it to fall into.. They have thus given us the full pretext to start a major military operation, not to recover one or two points from yesterday, but to liberate much larger and unexpected areas from the enemy. Rest assured. What you will see in the coming days will amaze everyone, will gladden the hearts of every lover and burn every enemy.”



🔍While anything can happen, if this report is to be trusted, the only way an “amazing” SAA counteroffensive could occur is with a dramatic increase in Russia support. Meaning massive Russian airstrikes & perhaps Russian military on the ground with the SAA. The main conflict boiling under the surface has been between Russia & Turkey. Turkey is the main powerful country that has been attempting to remain neutral in the conflict between Russia & the West.



🗺️ If the Syrian situation forces Erdogan to engage Russian forces openly, Turkey will quickly take its support for the Kiev regime in Ukraine from covert to overt. If Turkey activates as a NATO state & hops on the anti Russia/Iran axis then suddenly the caucuses, Bosporus/Dardanelles straits, & much more of the Black Sea become leverage against Russian forces across the eastern mediterranean & Ukraine. Suddenly, out of the fog of worldwide conflict, the prophecies from innumerable Orthodox Saints may be coming to pass 🇷🇺



🇹🇷👑 The other main key here is Erdogan himself. He is not in good health & if he steps down, loses power, or dies, the faction in Turkey due to replace him not only openly want to escalate against Russia & Iran while siding with NATO, they STILL want to attack Greece while hoping to pursue rapprochement with Israel. Currently Erdogan’s support for Hamas is the main thing keeping him at odds with “the West”/NATO.



With all of these factors at play, it seems to me that the most important factor lurking under the surface of the big confrontations in Europe & the Levant is the impending clash between Turkey & Russia ⚔️



🖊️🔗 Conrad Franz, Host of World War Now 🔮 ↩t.me/WorldWarNowTele

🔸Wonder-Weapon Mania Dies Down Revealing Ukraine's Wire-Frame Reality



🔸The after effects at Yuzhmash are being reported by locals. The impact was felt up to a kilometre away like an earthquake. No buildings at ground level are standing. No craters but about a dozen 2’ holes in the ground. Rescuers have only managed to get 4 floors below ground and no further. It’s a scene of complete destruction.



http://smoothiex12.blogspot.com/2024/11/more-testimonies.html?m=1 ↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin

🔸US politicians and journalists are discussing the consequences of providing Kiev with nuclear weapons in earnest. Looks like my sad joke about crazy senile Biden, who’s eager to go out with a bang and take a substantial part of humanity with him, is becoming dangerously real. Giving nukes to a country that’s at war with the greatest nuclear power? The idea is so absurd it makes one suspect Joe The Walking Dead and all those weighing the pros and cons of such a step have massive paranoid psychosis.



As ludicrous as these proposals are, here’s my take:

1) the very threat of transferring nuclear weapons to the Kiev regime will be seen as preparation for nuclear conflict with Russia;

2) the fact of transferring such weapons may be considered as the launch of an attack against our country in accordance with Paragraph 19 of the “Basic Principles of State Policy on Nuclear Deterrence”.



↩t.me/medvedev_telegramE

🇰🇵🇷🇺🇺🇦 North Korea's Kim: Russia has right to exercise self defense against Ukraine



North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has told the Russian defense minister that Ukraine's use of long-range weapons is the result of direct military intervention by the United States and Moscow is entitled to fight in self-defense.



Kim met Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov on Friday and said "the US and the West made Kyiv authorities attack Russia's territory with their own long-range strike weapons" and Russia should take action to make "hostile forces pay the price."



"The DPRK government, army and people will invariably support the policy of the Russian Federation to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity from the imperialists' moves for hegemony," KCNA quoted Kim as saying.



#NorthKorea #Russia #Ukraine

↩t.me/asianomics🔸

🇷🇺🇸🇾 Russian Tu-160, supersonic, heavy strategic bomber preparing for airstrikes on anti-govt, terrorist positions in NorthWestern Syria according to sources.



Looks like Russia is more than capable of handling multiple fronts in this hybrid WWIII, and the dying US-led Empire is not having a good day at the office, from Ukraine to Syria.



🎙 t.me/TheIslanderNews

🔸Aleppo is what happens when "clever plans" and wishful thinking-guided geopolitical schemes get in the way of victory.



Remember that the Al-Qaeda jihadists (HTS) were penned into Idlib, and about to be run over, when Erdogan literally invaded to protect them. They are his proxies. This is his doing. But false hopes of somehow leveraging Ankara away from Washington led to a frozen conflict, complacency, and the jihadists getting trained and armed by Ukraine, then unleashed the moment Israel sued for peace in Lebanon.



Oh and the frozen conflict let the GAE slowly strangle Syria with a combination of sanctions and occupation of its wheat and oil fields in the northwest.



There is no substitute for victory. Not in Syria. Not in 404. Not elsewhere. Negotiations are for saving lives and treasure, not wasting both — and time besides.



↩t.me/thenebulator

🔸Short note: How long until hypersonic “pistachios” arrive?



Quantum Bird



As we know, Iran has a doctrine of abhorrence of weapons of mass destruction, especially nuclear weapons. We also know that the Iranians are among the select group of countries that have mastered hypersonic missile technology. Given the inspiration provided by the Russians with the Oreshnik and the additional motivation provided by the prospect of renewed maximum pressure and strikes on Iran by the US and Israel, how long do we have before the Persian version of the Oreshnik — which I call, for lack of a better name, hypersonic pistachios — appears?



https://sakerlatam.blog/nota-breve-quanto-ate-os-pistaches-hipersonicos-chegarem/ ↩t.me/SakerLatinoAmerica🔸

— ❗️🇮🇱/🇸🇾 BREAKING: Dozens of wireless communications devices including pagers and walkie-talkies have exploded among the Syrian Arab Army!🔸

🔸— 🇷🇺/🇸🇾/🇹🇷 The Kremlin: 'Turkey has violated the Astana and Sochi agreements, and the Syrian Government has the full right to restore security in Aleppo using all types of weaponry and methods, and by any means necessary'

⤴↩t.me/Middle_East_Spectator

MBS openly states that they (Haus of Saud) are abandoning extension of defense treaty with US that was signed in 1951.



↩pvt_acct

🇺🇿🇸🇾🇹🇷🇷🇺 Empire’s Proxies: The Uzbek Mercenaries of Aleppo and the West’s Desperation



In Aleppo, the echoes of foreign voices betray the latest chapter in the empire’s relentless war. Uzbek-speaking mercenaries, under the banner of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), have infiltrated Syria’s west, not to liberate, but to destabilize. They are no rebels. They are hired terrorists, pawns of agencies like the CIA, MI6, and Mossad, carrying out yet another front in the imperial proxy war. Their language alone, Uzbek, not Arabic exposes the farce of their so-called “resistance.”



This is not about Syria alone. It is the empire lashing out, desperate to reverse its losing streak in the de facto World War III unfolding before our eyes. In Ukraine, Russia is finalizing NATO’s humiliation, systematically dismantling its military and economic gambits. The Ukranian front is more than a battlefield, it’s a graveyard for Western ambitions. But as NATO is defeated in Ukraine, the empire shifts its fury back to Syria, a nation that, with Russia’s unwavering support, defeated the West’s terror apparatus once before.



The timing is no coincidence. Israel, the empire’s relentless enforcer, violated its fragile truce with Hezbollah, reigniting tensions across the region. And now, in Aleppo, HTS mercenaries appear, dispatched to open another front of chaos. This is the empire’s playbook: when direct confrontation fails, it sends its proxies, terrorists for hire, flooding sovereign nations with bloodshed to prolong their suffering.



Then there’s Erdogan. The eternal fence-sitter, straddling NATO’s ambitions and his promises of respecting Syria’s territorial integrity. It’s time for him to choose: will Turkey stand with Russia and Syria to secure the region’s future, or will Erdoğan continue to enable the mercenaries that threaten it? He cannot serve two masters, and his neo-Ottoman ambitions are wearing thin.



The empire’s desperation is palpable. Unable to inspire genuine local rebellion, it imports mercenaries, speaking foreign tongues in lands they have no claim to, their loyalty bought by Western intelligence agencies. This isn’t a fight for freedom; it’s a business model of chaos, exported by the CIA, MI6, and Mossad, designed to fragment nations that defy their hegemony.



But Syria and its allies have seen this all before. With Russia, Iran, and Hezbollah at its side, Damascus will hold the line. Aleppo is more than a city; it’s a symbol of resistance, a frontline in the global struggle against imperial terror and tyranny.



As Russia closes NATO’s chapter in Ukraine, it stands shoulder to shoulder with Syria against this new wave of Western aggression. The empire may send its proxies, but its era of dominance is fading. Aleppo will resist. Syria will endure. And Russia’s triumphs will echo far beyond the battlefield, as the multipolar world continues its rises from the empire’s ruins.



- Gerry Nolan



🎙 t.me/TheIslanderNews

💬 📜 Terrorist offensive in Aleppo reeks of US and Israeli involvement – expert



The sudden escalation in Syria where anti-government groups launched a sudden offensive towards Aleppo betrays the involvement of several foreign powers, including Israel and the United States, says Seyed Mohammad Marandi, political analyst and professor at Tehran University.

“We see thousands of foreign fighters affiliated to al-Qaida from across Central Asia,” Marandi tells Sputnik. “They've been mobilized and well trained to carry out this assault.”

The offensive, he points out, takes place “literally a day after Netanyahu said he needs the ceasefire in order to deal with the so-called Iranian threat,” and it appears that the goal of this offensive is “to cut off Syria from the Axis of Resistance in order to isolate Lebanon.”

“Obviously, this is being done in coordination with the United States. The whole dirty war in Syria since 2011 was led by the United States,” Marandi adds. “We know that Jake Sullivan back then, who is now the national security adviser of Biden, said in an email to Hillary Clinton on February 12th, 2012, that in Syria, al Qaeda is on our side.”

Given the long history of the US’ association with terrorist groups in the region and previous efforts by Washington to “create a Salafist entity between Syria and Iraq to isolate Syria,” there is no doubt that the United States and its allies “are a part of this conspiracy against Syria,” the analyst concludes.



That said, Marandi identifies the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the “number one beneficiary” of the current crisis in Aleppo.

“Netanyahu needs war, and he only accepted a ceasefire under a great deal of pressure. So no one has faith in the Israelis. The Israelis have always violated commitments,” Marandi says. “After all, it is carrying out a holocaust in Gaza, a regime that carries out the Holocaust and continues to do so in front of the eyes of the world after 14 months is not a regime that can be trusted for anything.”

Syrian military expert Mahmoud Abdel Salyam offers a similar take on the subject, blaming Israel for the current crisis and claiming that Tel Aviv’s plans threaten the security situation in the region.

“Israel essentially wants to solidify its position in the region after the ceasefire in Lebanon,” he says. “So Tel Aviv has no intention of stopping – it wants to sow discord among the other players in the region and to force them to react to such challenges.”

Salyam does note, however, that other global players who are interested in “changing the power balance in the Middle East” will undoubtedly capitalize on this situation.

“Some countries, for example, may use the weakening of the Arab republic to bolster their influence by supporting radical and extremist groups that Israel tries to use in Syria,” he says. “But such dangerous actions will lead to unpredictable consequences, for these countries and for their allies.”

👍 t.me/geopolitics_live

🔸💢 XF — Aleppo - The 24, even 72 hour rules on "breaking developments" continue to be relevant. First Aleppo was being taken by HTS, then no, it was all a psy-op with photo ops, smash and grab optics and the situation was under control - then no, Aleppo was taken in less then three days by the HTS terrorists. The Russian airforce is suddenly bombarding their positions.



During the whole time in which Ukraine was experiencing a huge unaccountable influx of weapons, numerous analysts pointed to these weapons also flowing into the hands of HTS.



Here is what we can say now.



1.) Hindsight is 20/20 and the chorus of experts peripheral to military decision making have already begun to sing. Here is what Damascus did wrong. This is how Moscow could have been better prepared. And on and on. Well, if any things were preventable, it would beg the question of war in the first place. But no doubt we will hear more about bureaucracies and their weight, and problems prioritizing, the communication feedback loop. I too shake my fist at gravity whenever I trip and fall. It seems most victories happen despite these, and while not because of these, despite them nevertheless. Organizations respond slowly. We are now seeing responses.



2. There is a global war brewing, but containment is still possible. On the premise of the last conflict in this region, its connection to the Ukraine war is well known. The US will play these in tandem, as they did before. The inclusion of the Israel front, which opened last year, on the basis of Oct 7 to the casual onlooker, but as a continuation of this regional conflict to anyone paying attention.



3. The supposed Israel-Hezbollah(Lebanon) ceasefire happened only after over two weeks ago, where it was disclosed that the IDF would generally be retreating from Lebanon. But the Israelis said that they would be continuing the conflict with targeted actions, but also through its intelligence and security services - of which the Turkish(?) backed terrorists are our active agents.



4. The CIA behind Biden is pushing the number and globalization of conflict is much as possible, to create the facts on the ground - disasters as if we didn't have enough already - as to to try to steer the course and possible actions of the incoming 47th presidential administration in the US.



5. All Ukraine-HTS conflict zone 'big events' will be coordinated. One, then the other. Back and forth. Ideally, both are supposed to succeed for the other to deliver its biggest punch. But the other will proceed even if the first is frustrated. When one is frustrated, it may be harder to see how the two events were connected. But in retrospect we'll be able to dig out the vestigial and artifact pieces of this. Ukraine just revealed it had a million useless drones. Useless in the Ukraine war because Russian jamming. But easily usable in Syria, where the legitimate army, the SAA, is far behind the Russians and requires training and equipment.



6. Either HTS has doubled or tripled in size since 2023 estimates, or they took Aleppo with a small force and will have extreme difficulty holding it, and also left Idlib's garrison rather barebones.



7. Others may have access to more information on parties involved (Turkey, etc.) and we are aware of the histories of the groups involved. Yet upon closer inspection, we often find surprises or other interests working from within, and much more.



8. The alleged (still fact checking) involvement of the SDF in supporting the SAA to defend/counter-attack Aleppo against HTS is sufficient to justify 7., above.



9. The role of the US and Turkey in these events now, and their flexibility, will be the most significant non-military factor in the outcome of these events, for the analysis rests there.



XF

💢 Russia’s FM Lavrov Discusses Syrian Escalation with Iranian and Turkish Counterparts



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held phone talks with his Iranian counterpart, agreeing on the need to intensify joint efforts to stabilize the situation in Syria amid jihadist advances.



Separately, Lavrov spoke with Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, with both sides committing to coordinate actions aimed at resolving the escalating situation.

⤴↩t.me/NewResistance

🔸🇸🇾 Breaking | Syrian Ministry of Defense Dismisses False Reports:



The Syrian Ministry of Defense has dismissed reports circulating on platforms affiliated with armed terrorist organizations, claiming their entry into northern Hama towns like Al-Suqaylabiyah, Hayalin, Muhardah, Al-Lataminah, Halfaya, Taybat Al-Imam, Ma’an, Soran, and Maar Shahour. These reports are false.



Defense Forces Ready for Any Potential Attack



The Ministry confirmed that Syrian armed forces have organized a reinforced defensive line and are fully prepared and ready to repel any potential attack. Syrian and Russian warplanes continue to target terrorist positions.



Claims of Syrian Withdrawal Are Unfounded



A military source emphasized that the claims of Syrian forces withdrawing from Hama are unfounded. Forces are stationed in the northern and eastern parts of Hama, ready to counter any potential assault. Damascus remains secure.



False Narratives Spread by Terrorist Media



The so-called Syrian Observatory and media platforms operated by terrorist groups in Idlib are the main spreaders of these deceptive narratives.

🔹t.me/enemywatch

🔸❗️As we speak, the Americans, Israelis, Turks, Jihadists and Ukrainians are all celebrating the collapse of the Syrian army, an ally of Russia.



They are currently feeling very smug with their brilliant strategy.



But, we must wonder if they understand the strategic implications of what they have done in terms of the Ukrainian conflict?



Minsk 1.

Minsk 2.

Now the Astana Platform.



The Jihadist offensive comes at a time when the west (and Zelensky) are finally coming around to the idea that Russia cannot be defeated and they begin to openly discuss the need for a ceasefire and for negotiations.



Недоговороспособные - Agreements based on trust do not work.

Only force, or the legitimate expectation of force, is respected.

The enemy cannot be left in the field, with the possibility to come back another day.



And most importantly, the west has proven itself, time and again, to be non-agreement capable and, after 1000 years, their Russophobia is not about to disappear.



Even a couple of days ago, there may have been influential people left in Russia who believed that a negotiated end to the war were possible, that we could come to agreements with the west. It is now clear to all, that this is not possible (and never was). The breaking of the Astana agreements must be the final straw.



Therefore 404 must disappear. There is no other way.



✨Russia only has 2 allies, its army and its navy.

⚡️ t.me/Two_Majors

BOOM – Strange headline in the Los Angeles Times: "In Syria, Pentagon-backed militias are fighting CIA-backed forces!"

🔸💢 All we need now is some Taiwan/Korea shit and some Bosnia/Albania shit to dogpile on all this now.



XF ↩t.me/NewResistance

🇺🇸🔸🇮🇱🔻🇺🇦🔸🇸🇾🔻🇮🇷

We have some wider perspective in all that but still, there's something just less lacking.

Let's look in on the latest from Zionlandia.

↩t.me/thecradlemedia

— 🇺🇸/🇮🇱/🇳🇱 NEW: U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) implicitly threatens the Netherlands with invasion, suggesting that the U.S. could invoke the 'Hague Invasion Act' to protect Israeli officials from an International Criminal Court arrest warrant.🔸

— 🇺🇸/🇮🇱 WATCH: U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) threatens Canada, the UK, Germany, and France with sanctions to 'crush their economy' if they comply with ICC arrest warrants against Israeli officials.

⤴↩t.me/Middle_East_Spectator

Trump’s incoming AG Pam Bondi says American students who protest Israel should be “taken out” of the country or subject to FBI interviews.



📎 AF Post ↩t.me/CIG_telegram

Duas Civitates Dept: ↩https://t.me/NeoHumanismNeoPolarAxis

This war’s about money and resources.



🇮🇱🔸😈🔻🇺🇸🔸🤑🔻👻

And lookee here… Our protests have come back!

↩pvt_acct

The numbers are growing👊💥



https://x.com/britlad95/status/1858536756779401317?s=46 ↩t.me/theyorkshirelassnews

https://www.mirror.co.uk/travel/news/air-traffic-control-strikes-10-34195156?utm_source=linkCopy&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=sharebar ↩t.me/realUniversalNEWS

The ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party will suspend consultations with the European Union on the launch of talks on Tbilisi’s EU accession.

“Today, we made a decision not to put the issue of talks’ launch on the agenda until 2028. We will also decline all budget grants from the European Union until 2028,” Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced at a briefing.

↩t.me/tassagency_en

🇬🇪 Readers of Anonymous News know more! At the end of August 2024, we reported that the US government was preparing a colour revolution in Georgia. Less than three months later, the streets of the Georgian capital Tbilisi are burning. Paid marauders are trying to unseat the legitimately elected government, which is not well-disposed towards the West. The mob is supported by undercover agents from Great Britain, France and the USA. The secret services DGSE, CIA and MI6 have sent civilian task forces to Tbilisi, further fuelling the mood on the ground. Western NGO workers distribute laser pointers, Molotov cocktails, gas masks, firecrackers and weapons to the demonstrators attempting to storm the parliament and government buildings. During the street fighting in Tbilisi yesterday, freelance German jou nurnalist Dominik Reichert was shot in the head. Following emergency surgery, he is doing well under the circumstances. However, the situation on the ground remains unclear. We are staying on top of it.

☄️t.me/anonymousnews_org_en

💢 A peaceful Soros backed protester in Tblisi. Breaking no laws we assume. Any attempt to arrest him is obviously proof that Georgia is undemocratic. The man is clearly acting alone and supported by no one, and probably has no military background. 😉



XF

XF

🔸💢 The chances of a CIA sniper/escalation team shooting multiple protesters to catalyze the dynamic is at an all-time high in Tblisi.



XF ⤴↩t.me/NewResistance

🔸Three developments in Europe at the onset of winter



1. What do you know? The British have acknowledged at last that Mr. Z’s popularity has nosedived and most Ukrainians want him gone. According to The Times, only 16% of them would vote for him, come elections, while about 60% don't even want him to run again. The survey results mean the regime will keep pushing for total war till the last Ukrainian, and postpone elections for as long as possible. This is the only way to for the illegitimate junkie to remain in power, so the Trump administration shouldn’t expect easy negotiations on this issue with the Banderite regime. A halt to the war is a death sentence for the the likes of Zelensky & Co. - as it means the end to their bloody grip on power.



2. António Costa, the new head of the European Council, and Kaja Kallas, the Estonian Russophobe who, together with her husband, made some dough in Russia before becoming the EU’s “top diplomat,” visited Kiev on their first day of work. This means only one thing: their priority is not ensuring the wellbeing of the European Union, achieving economic growth or easing social pressures. Their main goal is to continue the war to the last Ukrainian. Are you happy now, Europeans? Great choice! Just the right guys to protect democracy!



↩t.me/medvedev_telegramE

🚜🔻🇬🇧🔸🍩🔻🇬🇪🔸🔥

Does anyone else feel like they're in a time loop? That's because this movie basically keeps playing the same scenes over and over. A Global Groundhog Year. Elections, pestilence, plagues, wars, rumors of wars, protests, pageants, endless sameness - same news.

A real film critic viewpoint on all of this would have cut to the chase a long time ago - been there done that. The Rotten Tomato meter would stand at 0.2. But the audience in this theater just keeps buying the popcorn and sodas and most importantly the tickets. An endless saga of heartbreak, slavery, and moronic wishardry. A real film critic would tell you don't waste either time or money.

Eventually we will get to the red pill blue pill scene. Some are very close to ready now; others still have miles left to go. But ultimately the choice will come down to New World (leaving) and Old World (staying). Old World is a time looped set of movies; New World is totally unknown because we make it ourselves. Controllers v. no controllers.

The questions you must ask yourself eventually are what am I staying here for, why is my every investment in the systems I already know are broken, and when will I begin to break away from the time loop? And then what kind of New World can I imagineer into being. As much as that word has been coined and associated with evil of late, it is precisely the definition of next steps. Imagineer them.

Become your own film critic. Because conventionality is at the very core of all of our information sources. There are no “relationships” to figure out. All of the actors are in one enormous guild. Them. Other. Only the roles are opposed. You're not picking a side; you're locating the exit door from the theater and choosing to walk through it. Into a New Day.

Back to

