Our previous episode focused specifically on one event - the longshoremen strike in the eastern United States - because it will reverberate into every corner of the world if it continues. Just consider how much traffic is just hours and days out from a scheduled port turn there. And remember we have one that is still highly diminished in capacity in Baltimore. And several terminals in Los Angeles are now at least days behind schedule due to the unfortunate fire from a Li-Ion battery shipment. It won't take long for supply chains all over to start tangling like embroidery threads in a long neglected basket that met a passel of cats.

We'll take a quick peek at that story just to be up to date then move into our prequel up to today in our other places where big time crashing is happening.

Longshoreman Union President

The PORT STRIKE is exposing a problem that President Trump has been screaming about from the top of his lungs for damn near a decade— we rely too heavily on foreign countries so that we can get cheaper products (that are shitty).



We gotta get back to MADE IN AMERICA. Leverage like this exists bc we import too many basic goods & services from overseas, instead of relying on our own factories, farmers & suppliers.



Doesn't mean it won't temporarily gut punch us all…….but long-term, the problem it will expose (& hopefully solve) is PRICELESS.

Teamsters back the Longshoreman strike



Also they tell the Biden admin to "Stay the fuck out of this fight"



🔸Don't allow those ports closing scare you.



Imagine all those people's screams.

All those children.



Those dock workers, KNEW.



All these years, THEY KNEW.



FUCK UM ALL! ↩t.me/hazydays5150🔸

💥Just saw this video. It was definitely comforting to see praying 🙏 they are there to save the Children.

Interesting claims ⬇ you decide!

So, that is what's interesting on day one of our biggest disruption yet. Promises to be fun, right? Highly interesting our union rep scored 90 minutes with President Trump just 10 months ago and seems to have been longer term friends than that. We can only hope the videos regarding rescuing children in those containers are true if that's part of the current plan. That quick settlement offer makes it rather plausible, since they can't offer anything on the automation. Their investors will never allow that.

No clue where the Costco was; surely if it was near areas where the hurricane hit they wouldn't be so surprised to see those lines. But this story is only 24 hours old.

Let's see what else is crashing recently.

CORPORATE America/World

127 Pizza Hut branches to close down as franchisee files for bankruptcy



Dilution Fears: Boeing Considers $10 Billion In New Shares As Strikes Strain Liquidity

BY TYLER DURDEN

TUESDAY, OCT 01, 2024 - 06:45 AM

Boeing shares are lower in premarket trading in New York after a Bloomberg report revealed the struggling aerospace giant, plagued with a multi-week strike by its union, will need to raise at least $10 billion through a new stock offering as cash reserves dwindle.

People familiar with the matter say Boeing executives are working with advisors to explore different avenues to raise cash as the company's financial health deteriorates due to the strike of 33,000 workers, which is nearing its third week.

The company is working with advisers to explore its options, said the people, asking not to be identified discussing confidential matters. Raising equity isn't likely to happen for at least a month, assuming the planemaker can resolve the strike, because Boeing wants a firm grasp of the financial toll from the walkout by 33,000 workers, the people said. No final decision on timing and the amount has been made, and Boeing could end up deciding against the move, the people said.-BBG

The latest labor action estimates from JPMorgan analysts indicate Boeing will lose $1.5 billion each month if workers stay off the production lines of commercial jets and continue picketing in the streets. Three major rating agencies have warned that the strikes could downgrade Boeing's investment-grade credit rating to speculative territory, in other words, 'junk.'

🟨 What type of chemicals were made at the Conyers Chemical plant in GA?



Were told it’s pool chemicals.



Might there be something nefarious in play and this was a White Hat operation to take it out?



Anything is possible. Too soon to tell.



The “17,000 evacuated” does lead me to believe there’s a comm here.



We have seen hundreds of factories (food, chemical, pharma, etc) destroyed by “fires” over the last three years



FAR too many factories and plants have been impacted to think these are all accidental.



The only question is who has been responsible?



Anyone notice all of these fires and explosions have been happening at night and on weekends?



When no workers are there?



I have.



Let’s see what happens.



Not the biggest bankruptcy, nor the one that affects the most people.



But there is a real symbolism to the collapse of the shipbuilder that built the Titanic.



We once ruled the waves. No more.



We once were kings of manufacturing. No more.



We still have finance, but how are the other 65 million on these islands supposed to live?

NEW - FBI and DoD agents raid cybersecurity firm Carahsoft Technology near Washington, D.C. Carahsoft contracts with the Social Security Administration, SEC, U.S. Treasury, and partners with Google, Oracle, CrowdStrike and Palantir.



ISRAEL

Flying over al-Aqsa, on the way to genocidal targets.

Hypersonic Missile: The Global South's Chief Diplomat



Quantum Bird



With this strike, Iran has not only reestablished the deterrence equation with Israel, but has directly engaged the United States. The message is clear: If we can easily strike Israel – penetrating the most heavily defended airspace in the world, with the best the collective West has to offer – in 15 minutes or less, with the most modest ballistic missiles in our arsenal and some hypersonics, what do you think we are going to do with your bases and aircraft carriers in the region?



This is the essence of the Global South’s hypersonic diplomacy. Get used to it. Before Iran, only Russia, China and India had mastered the technology to build operational hypersonic missiles. North Korea and Yemen have since joined the club. |



🔸⬆ My dear friend Quantum Bird - a top-flight physicist - coins THE headline of the week in this sharp mini-analysis.



Meet Mr. Hypersonic: the Chief Diplomat of the Global South



Actually, Mr. Fattah. He now joins Mr. Khinzal - familiar to all of you.



Talk about a strategic hypersonic partnership.🔸

🔸The genocidals are going totally berserk.



They are not only threatening to attack Iran's oil and nuclear infrastructure, but to kill Khamenei.



This can get totally out of control in a flash.



The Iranian hypersonic response will be ultra-devastating; yesterday it was only an introductory cocktail.



And if the Americans are directly involved, the Strait of Hormuz may be shut down, collapsing the whole international financial system and its pile of derivatives. ⤴↩t.me/rocknrollgeopolitics🔸

🔸Red October : The Hunters become the Hunted.



* Iran with its reprisals against Israel last night changed, or should I say turned the tables on, the Israeli/US/UK hegemonic leadership.



* The gamechanger was the introduction of the 'hypersonic missile'. It is a weapon the hegemon cannot defend against, and does not possess.



* Why is it a gamechanger. It not only nullifies the hegemon’s aerial threat but is far more destructive.



* The events of last night have united the 'Arab Street'. Reflected in MBS statement that Netanyahu is a criminal who has to be held accountable, and that there must be an independent Palestinian state.



* Bibi and O'Sullivan threatened immediate reprisals. Golant said there were planes in the air on their way to bomb Iran. Nothing happened. Why?



* The IRGC issued a statement that if this occurred US military bases would be targeted as well as Israel.



* With over 50 US bases and more than 50,000 personnel, they would be sitting ducks.



* Israel now exists in an extremely hostile environment. Tel Aviv is now full of fleeing Israelis. Damage was inflicted on IDF military sites, its energy sector was hit. Its infrastructure was damaged.



* Israel economy is in 'limp mode'. Over a million Israelis have fled. Only the Haifa port is working. Israel is effectively imprisoned.



* The Exodus will now be in earnest. The writing is on the wall for the Israeli State. It is in its end days. It's no accident that Ben Gurion airport was not destroyed.



* It is unlikely there will be any reprisals by the hegemon on Iran. The ground invasion by the IDF was aborted before it started.



* The defeat of the hegemon was reflected in 2016, when Syria with the assistance of Putin put paid to the CIA backed terrorists and their threats. Then came what 45' declared was the hegemon’s greatest ever military humiliation, Afghanistan.



* Last night was on another level. Not only militarily. The hegemon is devoid of prestige, its world wide authority is diminishing on all fronts, militarily, economically, geo politically etc. It is no longer feared. The Houthis of Yemen, the second poorest country on the planet have humiliated the US navy.



* Israel is the Red Line. It divides the Patriots from the Traitors. The Unipolar Party under AIPAC control supports Israel. The major parties in the UK under the control of Friends of Israel support the Khazars. What have Tommy Robinson and Keir Starmer in common : their complete and unadulterated support for Israel.





What does the future hold? In the Middle East it spells the end of the Zionist entity. Most likely over the next period the exodus/hollowing out of the Israeli masses will mean the State of Israel will collapse in and of itself. The defeat and likely withdrawal of the hegemon back to its base will likely coincide with 45's coming to power and vanquishing the Deep State.



The October days are followed by the November Days when the fate of the Western Cabal Controlled Countries will lie in the hands of 45' and the patriots. Victory is ours, October 1st, 2024, will be recorded as the decisive moment the pivot against the Khazarian Cabal took place. NCSWIC. ↩t.me/Royboy17th🔸

DIDDY INVESTIGATIONS

🚨 Diddy is a “Dead Man Walking” says Legendary Comedian Eddie Griffin



“Every label, and executive, and MF’s in BlackRock, they got money over him — the first MF to kill him will get $100 Million Dollars to your favorite family members bank account…”



We’re all waiting for the other names involved… but Diddy ain’t gonna make it… and that will be the end of the story.



• He Predicts He Won’t Live Past September



• He also said Russel Simmons Ran Away to an Island somewhere 🏝️



Eddie Griffin seem awfully happy that Diddy went down…



Uh oh…. Katt Williams shared a Video depicting Diddy Snitching on Everyone, Highlighting Jay Z

Do you think Diddy will be suicided?



Do you think Diddy will be suicided?



GOVERNMENTS

CAMPBELL HALL, N.Y. -- A former judge shot and killed himself when FBI agents arrived at his Orange County home to arrest him Tuesday, police sources tell CBS News New York.

Peer gave Keir Starmer more clothes worth £16,000, declared as money for private office



It is now official. Brave Sir Keir is a certified liar.



And not just that, he lied in official government accounting documents.



The previous cases could be classified as forgetfulness or carelessness (not that we believe that of course).



But this cannot be called anything but lying, prevaricating, falsifying, fabricating, faking, ...



He cannot be trusted. Therefore he cannot continue.🔸

🔸AfD is cheating once again!



Before they weaponised TikTok.



Now, they are weaponising democracy!



The "far right" AfD demanded that the Parliament in Thuringan follow the legal procedures for naming the President of the Parliament, and the other parties, especially CDU, considered that anti-democratic.



Legality, logic and the will of the people are considered anti-democratic.



Such is life (and politics) in modern Germany. ⤴↩t.me/MadTParty | 𝕏🔸

Congressman discloses $175 million in trades 580 days late, gets off with $200 fine

September 27, 2024 by Andreja Stojanovic

It is particularly unsavory when lawmakers are the ones to violate the law, and the latest example of such activity simultaneously reinforces the notion that a monetary fine simply means ‘legal for the rich.’

To be precise, Representative Darrell Issa of California reported seven different bond sales on September 25. The most recent took place on May 2, 2023, and the oldest on February 9 of the same year. …

Share this video everywhere

One of the closest aides to New York City Mayor Eric Adams resigned Monday night after federal agents seized his phone as part of a federal corruption investigation.



The aide, Timothy Pearson, a former NYPD inspector, oversaw city contracts for migrant shelters among other duties in a broad public safety portfolio.

🔸New Gotham City is absolutely wild these days, all pre-seeding (and preceding) the bat signal going out for the return of Donald Trump.



The Eric Adams deployments have been fascinating, in that the deployments themselves and the reactions to them have run the gamut in virtually all layers of the Info War.



When it comes to the narrative, the media charlatans seemed uncharacteristically unprepared for this one, given that it came on the back of a sealed indictment. That said, they've covered things relatively straight.



Then, we had Rudy Giuliani, our stand-in for Commissioner Gordon indirectly defending Adams by pointing out the hypocrisy of the charges, while name-dropping both recent and Old Guard NYC Deep Staters.



This caused Anons and Truthers to react on both sides of the "white hat/black hat" binary, which could be the point.



Adams is a thread being pulled.



The unraveling isn't going to stop with him. Nor is the story.



Do you think [they] are going to like how it ends? ↩t.me/reBurningBright🔸

Sorry Americans, Ukraine needed transformers and they come first.

The US Government are willing to send trillions of our tax dollars to fund conflicts all around the globe.



But when the American People desperately need aid, the Biden regime are nowhere to be found…



SOCIETAL BREAKDOWN

(as illustrated in Appalachia now)

ATTENTION:

Update: Spoke with TA in Denmark, TN. The count is well over 50 now with one truck needing all 18. Can not accout for cause at this time but working on that.



!!!!!Attention!!!!!

Warning for 18-wheeler truck drivers.



During the night last night at three truck stops on I-40 in Tennessee, were hit by an unknown activist group at the moment, according to the shop manager...

The TA Truck stop at Denmark, TN had 50 trucks, tires stabbed with holes in the side walls, then at the Loves truck stop at exit 126 Holiday, TN was hit, where 5 tires (sidewalls stabbed several times) on the drivers side were cut on our truck and several other trucks as well, one guy had 9 tires stabbed on his truck, then at exit 163 Loves truck stop, Dickson TN, was also hit with tires stabbed on the side wall of big trucks...Our company has put out an alert for their company drivers...There may be more, and in other states as well, this is unknown at the moment....This means loads will be late, with our food supplies, medical supplies, building supplies, etc...

Let your trucking friends know...

Tires are expensive..especially for owner operators.

Be on the look out!!!

Pray for our truck drivers....🙏🙏

Shared from a news guy



💢⚠️ For Truckers ⚠️ Please circulate and get the word out that this is not only happening in Tennessee / NC (as described here). It's also occurring in Texas and Arkansas. These Antifa-type groups are going after Red States and trying to shut off supplies getting to their destination. It sure would be productive to get the word out and have veterans provide high visibility security, in shifts - standing guard at Truck Stops so that our truckers can sleep in safety before they run their load. They carry America on their shoulders. They need our help. 9.30.24 ↩pvt_channel🔸

🔸NORTH CAROLINA 🇺🇲

Xander Cage 4

😮💩 Weird Shit

PRACTICALLY THE ONLY 🌞

🔸https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1840987806388179258



Elon Musk @elonmusk



Since the Hurricane Helene disaster, SpaceX has sent as many Starlink terminals as possible to help areas in need. Earlier today,

@realDonaldTrump

alerted me to additional people who need Starlink Internet in North Carolina. We are sending them terminals right away.

6:31 am · 1 Oct 2024

·

As I alluded to in Commences, there was always going to be a downhill slide. The good news is:

Yes, it's controlled. Controlled negates at least the majority of the chaos our usual controllers crave. It might seem like everything has been and will be running off rails, spinning without end, or crashing and burning. But in the words of Morgan Freeman in 2012, it only seems that way.

I'm going to leave you today with two versions of how this ends. That are really two faces of the same coin (we've gotten used to that expression so I'm not reinventing the wheel just yet).

Think about them and you invariably get that NCSWIC and that time is now.

Back to

