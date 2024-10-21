We took a little detour in the past weeks around the theater to look through a few pinholes at the state of reality, but now it's back to work. The fate of the world is hanging in the balance, while the US and its proxies dubiously dangle on their puppet strings. But remember, the only real things crashing are the narrative illusions.

Let's look at the US election front two weeks out first. Republican picture to start then Democrats. Pick out the differences and draw a mental circle around them. After these listings I'll show you why.

Republicans:

https://x.com/citizenfreepres/status/1845923593990918254?s=46 ⤴↩t.me/The_Library_II🔸

President Trump's new ad using Bill Clinton's words. ↩t.me/gratefulpatriot🔸

🔸💢 President Donald Trump Full Roast at 2024 Al Smith Dinner

↩t.me/NewResistance🔸

Whatever our thoughts of McDonald’s are as a brand, there may be a significant takeaway (pun intended) from Trump’s shift today.



Could it be regarded as an endorsement by proxy? Large corporations have teams that monitor reputational risk. They don’t participate in PR stunts that’ll harm their brand. Yet they’re all in with Trump.



Today could be seen as a very public middle finger to the Democrats… from McDonald’s.

🔗 t.me/Intuitianon🔸

↩pvt_channel🔸

Good catch, Ron, man, can’t get anything past you!



Yeah, the former president and probably future president who survived two assassination attempts recently didn’t actually and in fact work at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s



Really glad we got Flipkowski on the case or we’d be goners ↩pvt_acct🔸

https://x.com/patel_patriot/status/1848086934159290593?s=46&t=6aLe-Z8uzP7kSAiqQ3l2Rw🔸

100% real tweet🔸

⤴↩pvt_acct🔸

↩pvt_acct🔸

❗️What actually happened when Trump was working at McDonald's 😁

🎙️ t.me/AussieCossack🔸

Many are concerned about the outcome of the election, and Democrats’ attempts to cheat.



But does Trump look worried?



Trump appears confident and unbothered. His behavior indicates he thinks we can beat the fraud.



Perhaps he knows something we do not.



TOO BIG TO RIG! ↩t.me/bioclandestine🔸

This is Great!

⤴↩t.me/realKarliBonne🔸

(From yours truly: 🔸Likin it or not, McD's is an iconic American institution. And millions of us got our first job there. (Second for me, not including babysitter.) Regardless of whether it's planned/staged or not, it's an opportunity KH didn't experience in the past (lies notwithstanding) or present. Not lookin real good for the future either.🔸

↩pvt_acct🔸

Actual footage of the Steelers game tonight NBC wont show you. ↩t.me/CharlieKirk🔸

Antonio Brown registers new Donald Trump voters outside Steelers stadium



Read: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/nfl/article-13981377/Antonio-Brown-registers-new-Donald-Trump-voters-Steelers-stadium.html?ns_mchannel=rss&ns_campaign=1490&ito=1490

↩t.me/DailyMaiI🔸

🇺🇲 Donald Trump Rally at Madison Square Garden Sold Out in Three Hours!



The forthcoming rally of Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden was fully booked within three hours. Perhaps this is the clearest indication of the American public's endorsement of Trump.



antiwokecoalition ↩t.me/canadian_fact_checked_news🔸

This account on TikTok is talking about the Amish registering to vote in PA. He talks about how several groups have had there organic farms shut down and so they are all upset and gearing up to vote. ↩pvt_acct in t.me/toresaysplusCHAT🔸

Democrats:

'Partner and friend'



Not Wife and Mother.



Interesting. ↩t.me/UnityNewsNetwork🔸

↩pvt_acct🔸

Komrade Kamala just accused President Trump of “HIDING,” while he’s currently on stage at his FIFTH EVENT IN THREE DAYS.



She thinks you’re stupid.



https://x.com/nicksortor/status/1845578817487651121 ↩t.me/inmagnaexcitatio🔸

Well, well, well check this out #JesusIsLord🔸

Not all churches are lead by Christ. ↩pvt_acct🔸

⤴↩t.me/realKarliBonne🔸

↩pvt_acct🔸

https://x.com/isource_news/status/1846205610863505527?s=46🔸

⚠️ALERT⚠️



They are telegraphing their plan to steal PA!



60 Minutes takes us inside a Philadelphia voting center, where election officials claim it takes 4 days to count mail-in ballots, because they have to take them out the envelope… and unfold it…



They think we are stupid.



The entire episode from 60 Minutes is textbook predictive programming, trying to pre bunk any future allegations, and normalize the public to expect delays in the election. Why? Because they intend to cheat.



They intend to delay the election, so they can traffic ballots to deep blue districts in PA, namely Philadelphia, and then steal the most important state in this election, which will like decide the presidency.



They are revealing their entire scheme.🔸

The Dems/MSM continue to tell us their gameplan!



MSNBC discuss the importance of Pennsylvania, specifically the counties in and around Philadelphia, and how Kamala needs to “run up the vote” in those counties to win the election.



They are going to try to steal PA.



Their plan is to flood Democrat-friendly districts (Philadelphia) with mail-in ballots, to offset the red counties in PA, and steal the state, and potentially the federal election. Hence why Pennsylvania election officials are telling the MSM to expect delays in Pennsylvania elections. They intend to cheat, again.



They don’t need to steal every state, they just need to steal a couple, and Pennsylvania is clearly their main target. ⤴↩t.me/bioclandestine🔸

⤴↩t.me/The_Library_II🔸

🔸Hearing Kamala is upset at her sycophants on X, she’s been scrolling and referred to them as “brown-nosing motherf***ers” ↩t.me/Jack_Posobiec🔸

↩t.me/digitalbunker🔸

🔸The plan to have a Manchurian Candidate with an IQ of 49 to run for POTUS is spectacularly imploding in real time. ↩t.me/rocknrollgeopolitics🔸

🔸"What most confounds me is not the mystery of who's running the country but the question of whether there's still a country to run. Maybe it's more of a territory now," writes author Walter Kirn, referring to the US.



Because, as I've said before, the Globalist American Empire (GAE) is not America, but wearing its skinsuit and pretending to be the same thing.



And clearly, the GAE leadership (whoever that is) doesn't care about the country itself and its people one bit, except as a an economic zone to extract from until that's no longer possible, whereupon it will be abandoned just like Afghanistan, South Vietnam, etc. ↩t.me/thenebulator🔸

The Dems say their campaign is all about “vibes” and “joy”.



Meanwhile, in reality, Kamala is yelling again. She is overcompensating, because she is weak, and men of all races are refusing to vote for her.



This is what a failing campaign looks like. ↩t.me/bioclandestine🔸

🤣🤣🤣

🎯t.me/TheDissidentNews🔸

Interesting.

↩t.me/OneStopPatriot🔸

↩t.me/itsallmostmidnightbb🔸

The audacity of cope!



https://x.com/thinkologist1/status/1848142104360599703?s=46&t=mEZA0jtZ7URitKRrXPhoOA🔸

This Video is Not From Weeks Ago, This is NEW



“We're up in Chimney Rock, North Carolina — These people up here have not even been checked on — Guys on horseback found people today that it's the first people that they've seen on day 22, it's just baffling to me”



“it's apocalyptic — The smell around here is just it's death”



Kamala Harris completely abandoned Americans devastated by Hurricane Helene and the media is covering for her administration… it’s beyond comprehension how this is allowed to continue



https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/1848079363948081273 ↩t.me/inmagnaexcitatio🔸

LOGANSPORT, Indiana — Thousands of migrants from Haiti and dozens of other countries have arrived in this isolated Indiana city of 18,000 in just a few years.

Furious residents say they no longer feel safe in the once sleepy downtown, and their kids are being muscled out of the schools by new students who don’t know English and need a lot more help.

They blame Vice President Kamala Harris and President Biden. https://nypost.com/2024/10/21/us-news/logansport-in-students-struggle-after-thousands-of-migrants-moved-in/ ↩t.me/realKarliBonne🔸

↩t.me/digitalbunker🔸

🤯🤯 This blew my mind so much when I just heard it, that I had to go back and get the full context....



Bill Clinton just said he wants to ask Trump to send him to GITMO.... Instead of a super max in Colorado?!



Ok... So Clinton is "joking"..



Does this sound like a " joke" to you?



Because this appearance is happening in DURHAM 👀 NC. 1 hour and 25 minutes North of Fort Bragg. The home of the same 4rth psyop group that brought you ghost in the machine.



"The danger within... I suppose that includes me"



"He won't execute me, even though he could?!"



Who wants to bet, the Clintons will formally re-enter the exposure op. This feels like narrative seeding to me.



Durham. GITMO. 4POG. 🤯

H/T @AlohaCode ↩t.me/RamboAndFrens🔸

Another unstable liberal voter in Florida with TDS doing kicks for Kamala on his live stream.



Under Bidenomics, poor schmucks can’t even afford well-made signs.



Delusion is strong with this one.

🇺🇸t.me/SGTnewsNetwork🔸

↩t.me/The_Library_II🔸

🔷🔸🔴⏏🔷🔸🔴⏏🔷

So if you didn't circle every one then it's time for additional perception training. Every narrative picture for the Trump campaign is stamped W. Every one for Skamala is stamped L. But you aren't yet taking into account their magic of altering perceptions. Which is what they have been doing for thousands of years.

In our more modern times this has been largely a digital phenomenon. But it started before then in education institutions. (Remember our list when we looked at the campus protests?)

🔸“Why anybody can have a brain,” said the Great Wizard. “That’s a very mediocre commodity. Every pusillanimous creature that crawls on the earth or slinks through slimy seas has a brain. Back where I come from we have universities. Seats of great learning! Where men go to become great thinkers. And when they come out, they think deep thoughts. And with no more brains than you have. But, they have one thing you haven’t got. A diploma! Therefore, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the universitatis committeatum e pluribus unum, I hereby confer upon you the honorary degree of ThD.



“ThD?” asked Scarecrow.



“Doctor of thinkology.”



― The Wizard of Oz

↩t.me/MadTParty🔸

One of the biggest scams perpetrated on humanity is the institutionalization of learning. We walked right into that trap. Handing them the control and paying through the nose+ for the privilege. Only for them to then turn around and practically mandate the two wage family requirement return. All long before mass digitalization.

But look what they can do now! Have you ever heard this phrase: “when you hear hoofbeats, think of horses, not zebras”? Seems an American medical researcher, Theodore Woodward, coined it to describe optimum diagnostic methodology. Dutifully picked up by every medical practitioner since (I have a sister and ex husband to prove it!).

But look what they've done since to zebras.

Way down the page I found this little guy so you can see the point:

Looks like all the live zebras went to the beauty shop for those striped manes. When I was growing up all zebras had solid jet black names just like our cartoon character here. Reality (aka, perception) can be anything they choose. As long as we continue to cooperate. But in order for their magic to work we MUST cooperate. That is the war we are in. What is genuine? Real? Authentic? And how do we keep that and lose all the fake stuff?

The election campaigning above is just a set of full contrast colors - the kind that don't mix well or will create hyperbolic versions. We aren't supposed to be seeing those “impossible colors” - just the same old pretty, but inauthentic, purple we've been swathed in for centuries. This Awakening is the full spectrum cracked open and available in most outlets. All we have to do is bring perception to the transaction.

I think we'll call this a day here. But some other examples around the world are also worth a look so we'll add those tomorrow. Winning is when our perception sees through their deception. Losing is staying on their team fabricating reality to suit them perpetually.

Back to

Share