As promised there is lots more crashing sounds coming from all over the world. No preamble… except for we'll start with a quick continuation of Donald Trump memes from Pennsylvania. It would be a shame to miss them!

So, I've separated these into categories for easier reading. Most posts are very recent; a few are not but included for illustration. See you below!

ICONS OF GOVERNMENT 👑🗑

❌ “You are not my King!”: Indigenous senator confronts Britain’s King Charles III - after his speech to Australian Parliament

⬆🔸Charles heckled by indigenous senator in Australia.



He has always supported globalist, WEF, identity causes.



I wonder if he was aware of the irony.



Some context on the judge that sentenced Lucy Connolly, the wife of a Conservative councillor, to 31 months in prison...

In April, Judge Melbourne Inman KC, the Recorder of Birmingham, presided over the case of Mohammed Abbkr.

Abbkr set two worshippers on fire as they left mosques in 2023 and was subsequently found guilty of attempted murder.



But because Abbkr suffered from mental health issues, Judge Inman decided a prison sentence was not appropriate.



So he instead sentenced Abbkr to an indefinite hospital order.



Judge Inman further explained this was because of the possibility of him relapsing and causing significant risk to others.



For Connolly, Judge Inman said the sentence for her offences was intended to "punish and deter".

Due to our sentencing guidelines, the way our laws are written, the choice of charges, and the judge's discretion, we've once again ended up with violent words being more harshly punished than actual violent action.. https://x.com/StarkNakedBrief/status/1846946605791846499

DEMOCRACY 💀👻

Throw on your best valor jumpsuit, cozy into your fuzzy couch and get your fresh dose of cope as the great out date(d) Liz Cheney curls her voice around topics such as January 6th… democracy… American values and what’s at stake in this election



Fill your best glass with your favorite drink and let's just vibe together, and celebrate … it's the country OVER party 🎊

Elon Musk said Sunday he planned to upgrade his security after a left-wing German magazine labeled him an enemy of the people.



Musk held a town hall discussion in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Sunday in support of former President Donald Trump’s candidacy. While talking to the crowd, Musk commented on the heightened political atmosphere as the nation approached the November presidential election.



He noted he was recently on the cover of Der Spiegel, which labeled him "Public Enemy No. 2" – the first being Trump.

With their relentless hit pieces, legacy mainstream media are actively encouraging the assassination of Trump and now me



https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1848130548746846276?s=46

🔸Moldovan elections: Russia-based citizens given minimal chance to vote



By 19:30 local time - just over two hours before polls close - only 7,000 citizens had been able to vote in Moscow, a source at the Moldovan embassy told RT.



Just two polling stations were opened in the Russian capital as crowds desperate to have their say remain outside the Moldovan embassy, where only 10,000 ballots were printed to cater for over 500,000 Moldovans resident in Russia despite it being the largest overseas Moldovan diaspora. By contrast, around 200 were opened in Western Europe, including 60 in Italy, 26 in Germany and 18 in France.



According to the Moldovan Central Election Commission, more than 198,000 citizens abroad have voted.



#Moldova #Russia

MEDIA/IC GAMES 🗞📱

I'm a British citizen, a patriotic British person. But, for showing the truth from Donbass, my own country decided to sanction me in July 2022, sanction me with the aim of either finishing my work, or finishing me. In the 2 1/2 years since then, despite no actual charges ever being presented against me, myself and my family in the UK have had to deal with all manner of UK State persecution, evil, while I've also had to fight my way through a completely corrupt UK legal system, twice, appealing the sanctions on me, one corrupt judge stood down, the next ruled against me, another denied me the right to appeal.



All I was doing, wanted to do, have been doing since 2014 is my reportage from Donbass. Guess what, if I 'changed that reportage' to suit the UK Government, sanctions on me would 'disappear tomorrow' - State level blackmail. They can do one, the spineless Westminster shitbags who've never even been here in their lives, had to look up Donbass on Wikipedia to even know what it was. I've reported from Donbass since 2014, only the truth, always the truth, and that will always be the case. I love Donbass, Russia, love truth, none of that is a crime.



The totalitarian actions of my own country put me in a position of having to appeal to Russia for help, help as a British citizen punished by his own country without committing any crime, with my own country attempting to send me into the limbo of not being able to return to the UK, nor stay in Russia after the expiration of my visa. Cut off from all funds, the UK Government has attempted to drive me into destitution. Thanks to the help of people here in Russia, they've failed, as they always fail.



I'm pleased to say that Russia is a country which values truth, and stands up for truthspeakers. I am honoured to accept political asylum in Russia, political asylum which means I can stay in Russia, keep on doing what I love doing - my reportage from Donbass. I will continue to fight the totalitarian UK sanctions on me, and have appealed to the European Court of Human Rights.



🇷🇺 So, spasibo bolshoe indeed, Russia, from a British person whose country went the full Orwell. I will do what I can to get the UK back from that, and for now, continue my work from Donbass, Russia, as ever! ↩t.me/grahamwphillips🔸

🇷🇺🇬🇧British journalist Graham Phillips has been granted temporary asylum in Russia.

“It so happened that my country decided to ‘terrorize’ me for showing the truth from Donbass,” says Graham.

🔸"Once is happenstance, twice is coincidence, the third time it's is enemy action." This is the often-mangled quote from Ian Fleming's novel Goldfinger that seems particularly apt today.



You see, when the State Department claimed last month that Russia was behind "project Doppelganger", where someone pretended to be major Western outlets but had transparently fake domains and posted fake news, I thought it was happenstance. Of course the biggest purveyors of fake news on the planet — for the purpose of ginning up a pretext for the censorship-industrial complex — would say that.



Then the EU censorship czarina, an insufferable Czech by the name of Vera Jourova, recited the same exact talking points in her "democracy shield" report to the European Council. Russian influence operations, Doppelganger, AI that spell-checks (gasp!), etc. Fine, coincidence.



But now the chiefs of German security and intelligence agencies have recited the script as well, specifically bringing up Doppelganger. Oh and they also claimed that Russia is obsessed with Germany and is an eternal enemy and please give us more money and power to spy on AfD and all other Enemies of Our Democracy anywhere. The stuff that would make the Stasi blush back in the day.



And just last week, the British internal security service (MI5) chief made the same exact argument about Russian spies under every floorboard — though he didn't mention Doppelganger, but claimed Moscow was behind "mayhem" on British streets somehow, rather than the Third World they've imported on purpose — and made the identical plea for funds and authority.



Sure looks like enemy action. Except the enemy here isn't Russia, but you — and the talk of Moscow's malicious meddling is just a predicate for them to attack any domestic dissent. Just like Russiagate has been in the US from day one.



Don't believe me? You don't have to. Go check out Mike Benz on X. He's explained it in exhaustive detail.



If the spies all over GAE are all saying the same thing, they're colluding. Simple as.

🔸Talk of "North Korean troops" in Ukraine reminds me of stories from the Bosnian War when each skirmish lost by the Bosnian Muslims had them screaming about "Elite Serbian 63rd Airborne Brigade" flying in from Niš just to fight against them, so what could they do against such terrible odds?



Needless to say, the 63rd was nowhere near. In at least one instance, the "elite enemy troops" were actually other Muslims, unarmed trench-diggers in the service of the Bosnian Serbs. When everything you do is psyops, you fall prey to psyops more easily yourself.



🔸⚡️🇸🇦🇹🇳🇮🇶🇩🇿 MBC Media Offices have been closed in Tunisia, Algeria, and Iraq.



MBC Network itself states that its media publications were made in "error" and an internal investigation has been launched.



They described Sinwar and other Hamas Commandants as "terrorists", thus, the officials of Tunisia, Algeria, and Iraq, took serious offense, and shut down the offices in their countries.

— ❗️🇮🇱/🇱🇧 WATCH: Entire appartment blocks are being flattened by Israeli airstrikes in Beirut.

Suleiman al-Oqayli, who is also a managing editor of Al-Jazeera and a former employee of the Saudi Press Agency, used screenshots of a fake channel under the name of Middle East Spectator to prove his claim.



The attached screenshot is not from our channel, and even if it was, it does not prove anything at all. Furthermore, the word 'affiliated' is extremely vague, and doesn't mean anything. Yes, we support the Islamic Republic, but that doesn't mean we are 'tied' to Iran. Unlike al-Oqayli, who is clearly tied to Saudi Arabia.

GLOBAL WAR 👿😡

Game status: changed

🔸In an effort to help his brainless protégé, Biden blurted out that he's ready to negotiate with Russia on reducing SNF without any preconditions. Another instance of the Muricans’ insolence. Think about it: the U.S. is waging an almost full-scale (and certainly not hybrid) war against us and seeks our country's strategic defeat. Therefore, negotiating nuclear arms reduction with America would be no more useful than negotiating a truce with Hitler in 1945. ↩t.me/medvedev_telegramE🔸

🔸▪️Raids by military commissars during concerts and mass events indicate a brewing split in Ukrainian society



The New York Times writes about this.

The IMF bankers said that the war in Zelensky's Ukraine will last either until the end of 2025 or until mid-2026.



Having read Zelensky's "victory plan," the West suddenly remembered that the president is expired



As The Sunday Times writes, it turns out that many in Ukraine doubt his legitimacy. And they also remembered Zaluzhny:



"After the dismissal of the popular military leader General Valeriy Zaluzhny, now the Ukrainian ambassador to London, and the cancellation of the presidential elections scheduled for April, allegedly due to the war, many are beginning to wonder whether Zelensky is still the right person to lead his country," the article says.



The newspaper suspects that Ukrainians "have fallen out of love with Zelensky" and doubt his "victory plan."🔸

Orban surprised that Zelensky finally has a plan



According to him, the same reaction came from 26 countries that listened to his presentation.



"26 countries had to listen to President Zelensky in shock that he now has a winning plan. And what was before? Until now, we thought that they were acting according to a winning plan. But this turned out to be wrong. What was еру plan until now turned out to be a plan for defeat. Now they want to move from this to a plan for victory," he noted.

⬆🔸💢 Orban hilariously notes that if Zelensky has just rolled out his victory plan now, after several years of war, what plan have we all supposedly been operating on this whole time?



Genius!



USA 🇺🇸🏛🗽

Archie Bunker Vs Tim Walz Debate ↩t.me/ICONS2021🔸

The World Population Hoax. There is no way the Earth’s population is 8.1 billion. It’s another globalist scam.

(3 min 31 seconds)

The Keystone. ⚡️ ↩t.me/businessoftruth🔸

One of the greatest crimes ever carried out against the American people.



🔸July 2024 Commission on the National Defense Strategy Report



"The US last fought a global conflict during World War II, which ended nearly 80 years ago. The nation was last prepared for such a fight during the Cold War, which ended 35 years ago. It is not pre-

pared today"



"The Commission finds that the U.S. defense industrial base (DIB) is unable to meet the

equipment, technology, and munitions needs of the United States and its allies and partners.

A protracted conflict, especially in multiple theaters, would require much greater capacity to

produce, maintain, and replenish weapons and munitions."



"The consequences of an all-out war with a peer or near peer would be devastating. Such a war

would not only yield massive personnel and military costs but would also likely feature cyberat-

tacks on U.S. critical infrastructure and a global economic recession from disruptions to supply

chains, manufacturing, and trade"



"The U.S. public are largely unaware of the dangers the United States faces or the costs (finan-

cial and otherwise) required to adequately prepare. They do not appreciate the strength of China

and its partnerships or the ramifications to daily life if a conflict were to erupt. They are not

anticipating disruptions to their power, water, or access to all the goods on which they rely. They

have not internalized the costs of the United States losing its position as a world superpower."



"The biggest difference between today and the Cold War is in the homeland. The Cold War

demanded a national mobilization for military service, an economy geared more toward produc-

tion for national security, and a unity of effort across government (including Congress) behind

shared security missions that are missing today"



https://x.com/Derpst8d/status/1848095380946538865

🔸So many people still have NO IDEA what Trump already stopped from happening

WARPSPEED STOPPED THE FEMA CAMPS

It’s nearly impossible to explain my relief for the way things went down to people who only just found out about the NWO scamdemic agenda in 2020

I watched this in 2009

I remember being in disbelief that someone was able to slip these episodes onto national television but it confirmed what many of us already knew at the time

It’s very strange that Jesse Ventura since became pro vax and anti Trump when he was such an outspoken voice against this agenda back then, (not just on this show), but it just makes you wonder what kind of blackmail /or threats he may have faced since for speaking out

If you pay very close attention, you’ll notice that nearly all of this has since come to pass - EXCEPT - physically forced vaccinations and involuntary detainment into the quarantine death camps

THIS is what Trump already stopped from happening with Warpspeed

I understand many who just learned of this NWO scamdemic agenda in 2020 are still very confused and upset at Trump for his perceived role in it all but the fact is, if it wasn’t for Trump, most everyone that didn’t hide or fight, would already be forcibly vaccinated or in the death camps

It’s incredibly suspicious that that Alex Jones still pretends not to know this fact, when he of all people should know, but it only confirms what Bill Cooper warned about him decades ago, which was confirmed later by Q

The fact that we can even sit here and debate this, still unvaccinated, WHILE NOT IN A FEMA CAMP - yet the scamdemic is over - was unthinkable 17 years ago

It is ironic that Warpspeed, the thing many people are upset at Trump about, is why I have such an unshakable faith in the man

Despite public appearances, Trump’s real moves against the cabal are seen beneath the verbal statements given for the general public - and this same strategy can be seen many different scenarios

Trump already stopped their biggest plan for a one world government ‘New World Order’ global totalitarian take over

That was not a dry run

That was their big chance - and it’s over

We still face many challenges ahead, but this plan has been neutralized by warpspeed

The cloud of dread that loomed over my head, having known of this agenda for nearly two decades, has been lifted and, aside from God, this is what gives me such an unwavering optimism in the face of all we are still up against today

Never forget that Trump gave everyone the choice to peacefully refuse the vaccine without having to hide, fight or be carted off to a FEMA camp and never heard from again

That alone was revoIutionary

This is what he means when he says:

“In reality, they’re not after me, they’re after you, I’m just standing in the way.”

This is no ordinary Presidency; this is an operation to eliminate the New World Order

This has never happened before

Nobody ever thought it could

This is once in a lifetime

This is our last chance

VOTE FOR TRUMP https://x.com/kagdrogo/status/1848053917684502949?s=42🔸

Gotta love when a governor, who was elected to protect the rights of citizens in his state, openly talks about using their pain and suffering to grab their land now that they're desperate due to a disaster that ruined their lives.



___



🔥BREAKING: We have video evidence of what we’ve been saying all along. This hurricane was a LAND GRAB for the Lithium & White Quartz ⬇️



NC Gov. Roy Cooper says “Some areas you just shouldn’t build back…we’ve been able to convince people that BUYOUTS ARE BETTER‼️”



HOLY SH*T‼️



https://x.com/JustinStillness/status/1847111611535786358 ↩t.me/justindeschamps🔸

HEALTH SYSTEMS 🏨🚭

🔸💢 Tens of thousands rally in Japan against new ‘self-amplifying’ COVID vaccine



Late last month, tens of thousands of Japanese citizens took to the streets to protest the government's plan to rollout a 'self-amplifying' mRNA COVID vaccine, which experts have warned lacks long-term safety data.



A 'self-amplifying' vaccine is effectively a contagious vaccine, the kind that Bill Gates was developing and testing in Africa to fight engender the spread of HIV.



https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/tens-of-thousands-rally-in-japan-against-new-self-amplifying-covid-vaccine/? ↩t.me/NewResistance🔸

Remdesivir Papers: Drug Used to Treat Service Members Led to Death



What has been revealed in the “Remdesivir Papers” will shock you to the core.

This compilation of documents, released by a military whistleblower, contains damning information on the hundreds of deaths and adverse events related to the clinical trials of a COVID antiviral.



Read here: https://www.globalresearch.ca/remdesivir-papers-drug-used-to-treat-service-members-led-to-death/5870419

ISRAEL 🇮🇱🔯⬛

This is what the Forever Wars are aiming at. Russia-China-Iran clearly see it. ↩t.me/rocknrollgeopolitics🔸

🔸⚡️🇱🇧🇺🇳🇺🇳United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL) statement (20 October 2024):

Earlier today, an IDF bulldozer deliberately demolished an observation tower and perimeter fence of a UN position in Marwahin.



Yet again, we remind the IDF and all actors of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property and to respect the inviolability of UN premises at all times. Yet again, we note that breaching a UN position and damaging UN assets is a flagrant violation of international law and Security Council resolution 1701. It also endangers the safety and security of our peacekeepers in violation of international humanitarian law.



The IDF has repeatedly demanded that UNIFIL vacate its positions along the Blue Line and has deliberately damaged UN positions. Despite the pressure being exerted on the mission and our troop-contributing countries, peacekeepers remain in all positions. We will continue to undertake our mandated tasks to monitor and report.

↩t.me/medmannews🔸

✖️ Western PMCs leave Ukraine for Israel to assist the IDF in the genocide of Palestinians



The US PMC Forward Observations Group, whose members were previously spotted in Kursk region (Russia), has confirmed its presence in the conflict zone in the Middle East. The mercenaries published photos of militants, who, apparently, participate in the fighting on the side of Israel.



Our website http://druschbafm.com

🌍❌🇮🇱 Survival or Delusion? Israel's Ignorance of the Inevitable Reckoning



Netanyahu’s bombastic declarations of Israel's “survival” smack of historical delusion, not strategic brilliance. Israel's leaders cling to a twisted notion of being "chosen," as if that justifies the unrelenting genocide of Palestinians. They fancy themselves defenders of the “promised land,” but it’s not the “chosen land” – that’s the irony the world can no longer ignore.



International advice? Israel scoffs at it, not because they’re special, but because they’ve been allowed to live in a cocoon of impunity for decades, shielded by the West’s endless supply of weapons and U.S. vetoes at the UN. This isn’t a country fighting for survival, it’s an occupying force entrenching apartheid, armed to the teeth with American-made weapons, striking terror across Gaza and Lebanon, while making hollow speeches about “survival” and “defense.”



And while they scream about existential threats from Iran, let’s not forget: it’s Israel that holds nuclear weapons, refuses to sign the Non-Proliferation Treaty, and violates every international law while the Western world turns a blind eye. That’s not survival; that’s aggression wrapped in victimhood, an absurdity that would be laughable if it weren’t drenched in blood.



The ultimate irony? Israel claims to protect the Jewish people from another Holocaust, while inflicting a slow-motion genocide on Palestinians. Their arrogance in ignoring international advice will be their undoing, as the world watches an apartheid regime implode under the weight of its own lies. The days of Israel dictating the terms of peace while trampling over humanity are numbered. The resistance from Gaza to Tehran, from Russia to BRICS, is shaping a multipolar world that no longer tolerates these genocidal fantasies.



- Gerry Nolan

The booth of the Israeli company that participated in the Japanese military exhibition was closed due to people's protest ↩t.me/Anlystintel🔸

Beirut tonight — Picture capturing the essence of Israel’s brutality against civilian infrastructure ↩t.me/FotrosResistance🔸

🔸💢 The UAV that was launched at the Prime Minister's residence in Caesarea is a "Ziyad 107" model.



Israeli media citing security officials say they are investigating the security gaps that allowed a drone to reach Netanyahu's home in Caesarea.



Also, Netanyahu has not made an appearance yet. I wonder 🤔



There's a strict gag order on details of the operation, and the Israelis claim Netanyahu was not home.



However, it's important to keep in mind that even if Netanyahu merely tripped and fell because of the drone attack, this would lead to major concerns about the efficacy of the Israeli air Defence and people will probably panic because they know that the only reason they're not 6 feet under or in a hospital bed is because Hezbollah has simply not tried yet.



Thus, the gag order.



- ASGGMS

🔸💢 Recall in 1991, the UN General Assembly, under pressure from the US, repealed its own Resolution 3379 of 1975, according to which Zionism is a form of racism and racial discrimination.



Now in Gaza and Lebanon, the Zionists have clearly demonstrated to the world that it is high time to correct this mistake of 1991. The state simulacrum of modern Israel, created by a UN decision, attacked the UN itself. In response, there is no need to declare war, there is no need to attack. It is enough to simply cancel the UN Resolution, and not only 3379 of 1991, but also 181 of 1947 on the creation of a "Jewish state". After that, the Zionist sect will appear before the world in its true light - a terrorist racist organization.



https://t.me/kvmalofeev/3036



RELIGION 🎦➿🛐

https://x.com/SabrinaGal182/status/1847646828377804995

https://www.irishtimes.com/life-and-style/people/children-tied-to-beds-nuns-who-flogged-themselves-filthy-homes-was-mother-teresa-a-cult-leader-1.4573449

Oops. For some reason the Derry Journal has removed the link about the Bogside mural featuring the Nobel Prize winning nun Mother Teresa. It also featured founder of the SDLP and fellow Nobel Prize winner John Hume as well as Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King jr.



A bit strange, especially since the mural itself is still there in the Bogside.



Why would they remove this story? Could it be because of allegations that Mother Teresa may not be so saintly after all?



#ministryoftruth #nobelprize #motherteresa #johnhume #SDLP #martinlutherkingjnr #nelsonmandela #lorettaconvent #bogside #derry #digging #digupderry #freederry #SymbolismInMyCity #bogsidemurals #murals #peoplesgallery #derryjournal #visitderry



MONEY 💱💲

Silver opened up and has pushed over $34 dollars....

W.H.G.



🔸HOW THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION SET UP MINE FIELDS ALL OVER THE US ECONOMY TO UNDERMINE THE FUTURE GOVERNMENT IN CASE THEY LOSE ELECTIONS



https://justdario.com/2024/10/how-the-biden-administration-set-up-mine-fields-all-over-the-us-economy-to-undermine-the-future-government-in-case-they-lose-elections/

EDWARD DOWD



🇺🇸💸 Consumer Debt is Crushing, but the US Debt Ponzi is the Real Noose



The headlines scream it: 2 in 5 US credit card holders are maxed out, dangling on the edge of financial ruin. With $1.35 trillion in credit card debt, that’s over $8,423 owed per cardholder, the US consumer is drowning.



The real noose tightening around the neck of the US is far darker. $35.7 trillion in national debt, suffocating from the relentless inflationary printing press of the Fed. That’s over $271,577 per taxpayer.



You’ll find the cancer at the heart of the US economic system. This quiet financial weapon of mass destruction, obligations to pay for social security, Medicare, pensions is a ticking bomb. The US government has promised $102.3 trillion it doesn't have, a black hole of debt dragging the US taxpayer into financial oblivion. For every man, woman, and child in the US, that’s an additional $102,321 of debt.



This debt isn’t an accident. It’s a feature of the fiat ponzi scheme designed to keep the corporate elite fat and the rest of the world in chains.



Fiat Currency and Forever Wars: The Ultimate Money Laundering Operation

The debt spiral is about funding the MIC, a system so bloated with war profits that it needs forever wars to survive. The Fed isn’t just inflating the cost of your groceries, it’s paying for bullets, bombs, and missiles that obliterate nations from Ukraine to Gaza, funneling billions into the hands of parasitic shareholders.



Every dollar printed is a de facto tax on the US working class, whose wages are crushed under the weight of inflation, and whose children inherit a nation shackled to unpayable debt. This is a system designed to implode, as the US burns its currency to keep this global empire of destruction running.



The Global Shift: BRICS Builds While the US Burns

But here’s the twist. The rest of the world is building an alternative. As Washington cranks up its printing presses, pouring money into forever wars, the BRICS+ nations are crafting new economic frameworks, untethered from the US dollar.



BRICS is growing, reshaping the global power structure. Russia, under endless Western sanctions, has reoriented its economy toward the Global Majority, while China quietly constructs new trade routes, forging alliances through infrastructure projects like the Belt and Road Initiative. Iran and other sanctioned nations are finding new lifelines through the BRICS alliance.



It’s a shift in global power. The world is watching the dollar die in slow motion. Countries are ditching the greenback as the global reserve currency, moving toward local currencies and commodity-backed alternatives. The US is cracking, and multipolarity is rising from its ashes.



This shift isn’t ideological, it’s practical. Nations are tired of being exploited by the US inflation export to the rest of the world. As BRICS grows in influence, the US is left with fiat debt, while its enemies build real, value-backed economies.



History Repeats Itself

This isn’t the first time an empire has fallen under the weight of its own arrogance. History is filled with the carcasses of empires that thought they could rule the world forever.



The Roman Empire fell not with a bang, but with the slow rot of internal decay. Its military stretched thin, its economy crumbled under the weight of unsustainable wars, and its currency debased to the point of worthlessness.



Today the US repeat the same mistakes. The endless wars, the uncontrolled debt, the currency debasement.



The Nixon Shock of 1971 that took the dollar off the gold standard only delayed the inevitable collapse. The US has been living on borrowed time ever since, feeding the global market with debt-backed dollars that have no real value.



When the US collapses, it won’t just be one country falling, it will be the collapse of a Western financial system that has been held together by debt, wars, and the sheer power of the US military.



The BRICS nations are building something new. The multi nodal world is gaining momentum, and there’s no stopping it.



- Gerry Nolan

🎙t.me/TheIslanderNews🔸

Eight fronts and barely scratched the surface. You have noticed that I've broadened a little bit the sources I normally use. That's because now as we near the end, objective truth will be very difficult to assess much less stick a pin in. But the relevant standard is consciousness, not necessarily purely fact based. If any near approximation is clearly a relevant experience or approaching factual it has merit during these times.

We have been in the predicted Great Deception for a thousand years or more. The vibrational character of statements is becoming more relevant than the pure factual basis. Because intention is now a paramount virtue. That's not to demean truth in any way. But partial truth delivered with bad intention (i.e., controlled opposition) is not better than partially false with good intention. So keep that in mind.

We have been preparing for this time by exploring (a bit) the frequency of authenticity. As postulated prior, authenticity is basic deliverance of truth according to the intentions of that truth. It is genuine in being not fake; truth as in factual is implied but not guaranteed.

So just a caveat upon leaving this today. Be love and seek out authenticity. Facts are not irrelevant but they aren't the full weight either. Authenticity is the standard. When facts can't be known or have been hopelessly disassembled, authenticity is the only remedy. Not a cure, though!

But it's the only weapon we have for fake and treachery. Both of which we know we fight every minute.

Stay warriors! Don't sweat all this stuff. Better exists and we will find it. But not until all of these (and more) have completely crashed into dust.

