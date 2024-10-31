I'm working on another story but just don't have all the ducklings collected yet. But I did have another set of crashing bits. Most are US election related but it is expanded by enough of our previous classifications that we'll separate them again. All of these are from the past week. Another decade compression done!

Let's start with my favorite -

🗑 GARBAGE 🗑

🗑️ Make Garbage Great Again

🗑 Speaking of garbage, the prices Americans pay for garbage collection have jumped 18.5 percent since Joe Biden and Kamala Harris entered the White House, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor.



The consumer price index for water, sewage, and garbage collection was up 4.75 percent in September compared with one year earlier. Trash collection inflation peaked at a year-over-year rate of 5.8 percent in June of last year.



The Harris campaign was scrambling on Wednesday after Biden called Trump’s supporters “garbage” in an interview. Biden has said he only meant to refer to some of Trump’s supporters.

BREAKING NEWS: Oscar the Grouch endorses President Trump 🇺🇸🗑️ ↩pvt_acct🔸

😄🇺🇸

Pic doing the rounds as a gotcha “proving” Kamala was a McDonald’s employee.



It got community noted as photoshopped, with link to a family obituary for the original.



The depth of their depravity knows no bounds.



Lol.. Trump working as a garbage man next! That would be funny! REEEEEE! ↩pvt_acct🔸

⬆ (I know some of those are a continuation of McD's but it's blue collar work and disposal related so I took the journalistic license!)

🗳 ELECTION 🗳

We saw this in 2020.



Same reporters, same publication.



Same allegations, same timing, same opponent - but different elections.



It seems the Democrats have a preferred venue to run their October surprise. And a reporter willing to do their bidding.



ANDERSON COOPER😳: Some voters though, might ask, you’ve been in the White House for 4 years as VP, not the president, but why wasn’t any of that done over the last 4 years?



KAMALA: 🥗



🔸Morning, Team. My apologies for my seeming absence the last few days. "Work" has been insane. As Maria said earlier I will get a slight reprieve later today but am heads down in something with a hard deadline I cannot miss this morning.



Just wanted to make sure you all saw that video with Trump at Turning Point, I think last night from Duluth, GA. He told you. He said it, his words;



"We Will Not Be Occupied"

End of Occupation.



That was a nod to us. A major nod to we old Old Guard(OG) anons in particular.



Remember all our discussion here about this.

11.3.

11.4.

11.5.

It's all happening now with these last days prior to this pending non-election.



As I stated yesterday, the [ds] is going to pull some shit. Remember, [dhs] has an "event" planned. On 11.5. On "election day". When has that ever happened? Are [they] planning a massive cyber outage to stop the election they KNOW is ILLEGAL, and know [they] cant win, not matter what? Will it all be blamed on "solar activity"? 🤣 🤣 🤣



Hang on, Patriots! It about to get very bumpy.



Be back when I can.

🔸Total meltdown tonight at the Harris-Walz campaign:



- the Hitler hoax didn’t gain any traction; they’ve already overplayed that hand.



- the “f-ing Mexican” hoax backfired, with the sister of murdered soldier Vanessa Guillén going on National TV and calling Harris and the Atlantic out for politicizing her sister’s death.



- the “he grabbed my ass 32 years ago” hoax unraveled in less than an hour and is being universally mocked.



- a new WSJ journal poll released tonight shows Kamala losing the popular vote by 3 points.



- Kamala bombed the CNN Town Hall which was supposed to be her opportunity to present her closing argument to undecided voters.



The joy is gone. ↩pvt_acct🔸

Prophetic!



⬆ 🔸Kamala Harris is being called Anti-Christ following Wisconsin rally

https://tribune.com.pk/story/2503868/kamala-harris-is-being-called-anti-christ-following-wisconsin-rally (full article)🔸

💰 Billionaire BlackRock CEO Larry Fink says the quiet part out loud…



It doesn't matter if Kamala or Trump wins, because capitalist oligarchs will keep getting richer.



BlackRock has assets worth some $11.5 trillion.



The winner of all US "elections" is Wall Street.

For that to happen on a large scale people would have to lose trust in most things they once trusted.



🔸The Houston Kamala rally disguised as a free Beyoncé concert descended into total chaos after Beyoncé didn't perform and her fans were instead asked to make do with 91 year old Willie Nelson.



https://modernity.news/2024/10/26/kamala-rally-descends-into-complete-chaos-as-beyonce-doesnt-perform/ ↩t.me/pjwnews🔸

The 5th Circuit Court just ruled that ballots MUST be received by Election Day and any state laws that allow them to be received and counted after Election Day violate federal law



THIS CHANGES EVERYTHING. I kid you not.



"Congress statutorily designated a singular "day for the election" of members of Congress and the appointment of presidential electors. Text, precedent, and historical practice confirm this "day for the election" is the day by which ballots must be both cast by voters and received by state officials. Because Mississipppi's statute allows ballot receipt up to five days after the federal election day, it is preemted by federal law. We reverse the district court's contrary judgment and remand for further proceedings."



Because this is a decision by one of the highest courts in the nation, it impacts elections EVERYWHERE.



The joy I'm feeling right now is unbelievable. This one decision has done more to restore election integrity than anything I've ever seen. God bless the 5th Circuit.” https://x.com/behizytweets/status/1849925998793445479?s=46 ↩t.me/toresaysPlus🔸

Amazing must see video of Kamala Harris explaining why Americans must NOT vote for her on November 5th. Please watch and then share it with everyone.



She is pure EVIL



https://x.com/amuse/status/1850132430482772049?s=46

Conspiracy theorists caused DHS to cancel its election day cyber security exercise in Atlanta.

🔸💢 🇮🇱 Israeli spies are writing America's news



There is a wide network of "ex" Israeli intelligence agents, such as spy agency Unit 8200, Shin Bet, and Mossad, embedded in some of the most "prestigious" MSM outlets, including Axios, CNN, and the New York Times.



Many former Israeli spooks also work in tech and social media companies such as Google, Facebook/Meta, Microsoft, and Amazon.



These connections are just the tip of the iceberg.



Full report by Alan Macleod of MintPress News:

https://www.mintpressnews.com/revealed-israel-unit-8200-spies-american-media/288457/

24 hour poll results. 🇺🇸



Credit: @JoeRoganhq on X



HISTORIC TRUMP RALLY 10/27 MADISON SQUARE GARDEN, MANHATTAN, NEW YORK CITY, NY



📅Trump will take the stage exactly 10 years after the Simpsons-Futurama crossover, S26 E6 Simpsorama, aired in Julian.



🔸HISTORIC TRUMP RALLY 10/27 MADISON SQUARE GARDEN, MANHATTAN, NEW YORK CITY, NY



🐰In it, Bart jeopardizes the future by inadvertently unleashing a plague of radioactive white rabbits from the school time capsule, forcing the Planet Express crew to send Bender back in time, Terminator style, to stop it.



🎷The loss of the quantum singularity jolts everyone back to the future. Eventually, they come up with a plan to trap the creatures in Madison Cube Garden. Lisa, emulating the Pied Piper, lures them there with jazz comms.



🗝Hermes locks them in so the Planet Express can winch the entire arena into space to halt the pandemic. Will we finally see public arrests under Trump 47? Mass deportations are long promised.



🛰Cartwheeling through space, Madison Cube Garden hits the FXXX satellite. FXX had recently acquired syndication rights to The Simpsons, airing their famous twelve-day, every-episode marathon less than two months prior.



🏈It ricochets off the Buffalo Bills team of MMMXIV which lost the Super Bowl. The Roman numeral date works out to 3014, or 1000 years into the future. It also mimics the pi sequence. Full circle?



🚀Madison Cube Garden eventually crashes on Omicron Persei 8, where the mutant rabbit children become an invasive delicacy to the ruthless leader, Lrrr. His wife, Ndnd, however is less pleased by the development.



🎭The episode ends with a guest appearance from the hermaphrodite aliens Kang and Kodos, best known for impersonating Bob Dole and Bill Clinton in the 1996 election. We already established that Kamala is Kang's daughter per S23 E3 Treehouse of Horror XXII.



All of MSM showing Trump rally



🔸Here's a crazy theory:



Trump has been telling everyone to 'Vote Early'.

What if the number of votes cast early exceeds the total number of votes needed from registered voters to win the election.



Early voting ends on Nov 2.



Proof to begin 11.3(called), Actionable 11.4.(declared)



2 days ahead of schedule.🤯

It's just a theory, but...



It actually helps in a couple things:

1: It lowers the chance of a large scale terror attack during voting as it will be stretched out of several days drastically lowering the number of people in harms way.

2: Any cheating can be caught early and corrected.



~T edit: What have I been telling you here? Lidstone gets it....



🇺🇸💥❗️ BREAKING: In Washington, USA, a ballot drop box containing hundreds of ballots was set on fire early Monday morning.



Police reported that explosive devices were placed inside the box, causing the incident.



🔸BREAKING: The Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision, has allowed Virginia to resume removing noncitizens from its voting rolls, lifting a previous order that had paused the program.

🔸At the kangaroo trial of Tina Peters, prosecution argued Tina’s defense could not even show the password (“password1234”?): too sensitive (in reality: too embarrassing).



Now the Soros goon Secretary of State leaks at herself.



And now the tyrant Democrats plan is completely revealed: run elections in a fashion that is so hopelessly insecure, so absurdly illegal, violate laws in dozens of ways in hundreds of jurisdictions… So one can never say they were voted out!



Leaked CO Election Passwords

🔸Colorado’s Democrat Secretary of State Jena Griswold Under Fire After Allegedly ‘Leaking’ Voting Machine Passwords in 63 of 64 Counties on State Website



https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/10/colorado-election-systems-bios-passwords-reportedly-published-secretary/🔸

https://www.nytimes.com/2024/10/29/technology/election-interference-russia-china-iran.html#🔸

As the U.S. election nears, Russia, Iran and China step up influence efforts

October 23, 2024 by Clint Watts - General Manager, Microsoft Threat Analysis Center

With two weeks until Election Day 2024, the Microsoft Threat Analysis Center (MTAC) observes sustained influence efforts by Russia, Iran, and China aimed at undermining U.S. democratic processes. Since our last two reports, the U.S. government has taken many actions revealing cyber and influence activity from foreign adversaries related to election 2024. Most recently, that includes revealing malicious Iranian cyber actors’ sending of “stolen, non-public material from former President Trump’s campaign” to both individuals then associated with President Biden’s campaign and U.S. media organizations, and the indictment of three Iranian actors for the hack-and-leak operation targeting the Trump-Vance campaign. …

https://blogs.microsoft.com/on-the-issues/2024/10/23/as-the-u-s-election-nears-russia-iran-and-china-step-up-influence-efforts/🔸

🤨A news station in Pennsylvania was forced to apologize for flashing up the US presidential election results in the state as part of a “test” that wasn’t supposed to be seen by viewers.



WNEP, an ABC affiliate, flashed up the results for Pennsylvania during its broadcast of the Formula 1 race in Mexico City and they were on screen for several minutes.



You’ll never guess who “won”.



Kamala Harris, of course, beating Trump by 52 per cent to 47 per cent of the vote.



According to the test run, Kamala received 3,293,712 votes compared to Trump’s 2,997,793.



“Those numbers should not have appeared on the screen, and it was an error by WNEP that they did,” said the station.

⬆ 🔸They are making it so obvious, more so now than 2020🍿



How pathetic



New Judiciary committee report came out today on the 2020 election interference by the FBI and other agencies.

(It's just Congress, but still!)

☢ HITLER ☢

The funniest part about this whole Hitler smear, is this means Dem strategists were sitting around a table, discussing how they are getting destroyed in the polls, and one of them said:



“What if we say he is Hitler!”



🔸Democrats Explain Trump Was Going To Be Hitler During His First Term, But He Forgot



Politics · Oct 23, 2024 · BabylonBee.com

U.S. — Democrats have warned that if elected a second time, Donald Trump will be an evil dictator just like Adolf Hitler. When asked why Trump didn't become Hitler during his first term, Democrats explained that he simply forgot. …

Democrats Explain Trump Was Going To Be Hitler During His First Term, But He Forgot



That darn dementia thing...

💊 HEALTH 💊

🔸🚨 Pharma Paid $1.06 Billion to Reviewers at Top Medical Journals



“As scientists, our fundamental duty is to the community. That includes ensuring that our one time-honored method for communicating ideas with each other is free and clear of conflicting interests.” — Karl Jablonowski, Ph.D.



READ MORE ⬇️

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pharma-paid-1-billion-reviewers-top-medical-journals/



🔸This is criminal and all the more reason we need to make sure President Trump gets elected and appoint RFK Jr to a position that can #MAHA!



https://www.statnews.com/2024/10/21/ultra-processed-foods-more-data-needed-before-new-federal-dietary-guidelines/



NEW - WHO and AstraZeneca, with global "health" leaders, fund top universities to train 10,000 future doctors on how "climate change" is increasing cancers, cardiovascular disease and mental illness.

Best news I’ve heard in a decade.



Welcome to Canada, where they kill you if you don’t take the vaccine & allow you to kill yourself when you do take it.

Canada Starts Euthanizing the COVID-19 Vaccine-Injured. “Post-vaccine Syndrome”



Ontario doctors have murdered the first vaccine-injured man and are coming for the rest. What I predicted has come sooner than expected!



Read here: https://www.globalresearch.ca/canada-starts-euthanizing-covid-19-vaccine-injured/5871080🔸

This is stunning.



“Turbo cancer” has entered the mainstream media news cycle, and Fox News 45 Baltimore brought on censored doctor Paul Marik to talk about it.



“There seems to be an association between ... vaccination, particularly the boosters, and the development of turbo cancer.”



This is a holy-smokes moment. It's hard to believe they actually aired this.

Pfizer Building Surrounded in Paris: ‘ASSASSINS!’



#HIGHFUNCTIONINGHUMAN

💱 MONEY 💱

NY Community Bank collapses

Lol, quite the symbolism.



🇺🇸The US Federal Reserve emblem fell off and fell down at the moment of the phrase about the dollar as the world's reserve currency.



https://x.com/SprinterFamily/status/1849907555348382108

10/29/24 (BB reposted)



10/29/24 (BB)



“Here comes the depression.”



https://x.com/bb8114230212901/status/1851461057547731132?s=46&t=kLpR7SK71_6AWXmyoTI_RQ🔸

The Fall of the British Empire: The First Domino in a Global Reset.



"History is repeating itself, folks. The cracks in the global financial system are widening, and the first to fall may be Great Britain—the once-mighty empire now limping toward collapse. What we are witnessing today isn’t just a series of unrelated crises but the beginning of a tectonic shift. This will be in the history books, on par with the fall of the Soviet Union and the 1929 stock market crash.



London Bridge is Falling Down

The UK’s economy has been in a death spiral for years, but things are accelerating now. The bond markets are sending distress signals. Gilts are the weakest link, with British government debt performing worse than the U.S. and Germany. The pound is set to unravel. This is a slow-motion crash that the financial elites are preparing to profit from—because that’s what they do, isn’t it? But make no mistake: The game is up.



When the British pound falls, it won’t just be a domestic crisis—it’ll trigger shockwaves through the entire Western financial system. And the collapse won't stop with the UK. Japan, the European Union, and even the United States will soon feel the tremors. This isn’t just speculation. The establishment knows it. Look at their actions: Bank of England policies are designed to delay the inevitable, not stop it. They know a new financial order is on the way.



The Empire Strikes Back—or Tries To

It’s no coincidence that Britain remains a cheerleader for every conflict, from Ukraine to Gaza. They are positioning themselves as the reliable enforcer for the globalist agenda. Why? Because they know they have no economic future without maintaining control over the old colonial trade routes. But here’s the rub: The world isn’t playing along anymore. BRICS nations, led by Russia and China, are devising new ways to trade without the dollar—and without Western interference.



A multipolar world is rising, and with it, the tools of colonial power—like the pound and the dollar—are losing their grip. The Kazan BRICS summit made this clear. Putin didn’t mince words. Russia and its partners didn’t want a currency war, but the West forced their hand. Gold will return to the center of global trade, and Britain—long removed from gold-backed discipline—will be left out in the cold.



Will Britain Balkanize?

The coming collapse isn’t just financial. It will shatter political stability too. Scotland has been itching for independence. Northern Ireland could rejoin the Irish Republic. England may find itself an isolated nation-state, dealing with internal strife as well as the ghosts of its colonial past. And let’s not forget that the monarchy itself, a centuries-old institution, may finally meet its reckoning. What happens when the people demand real democracy—or when foreign powers demand reparations for centuries of plunder?



Russia, China, and even India have long memories. How much longer before claims for colonial reparations reach London’s doorstep? When they do, the elite’s safe havens may no longer protect them. London’s bankers have been playing with stolen wealth for decades, but the day of reckoning is near. Will the oligarchs scatter to Dubai? Or will they be held accountable for the economic and political ruin they leave behind?



What Comes After the Collapse?

After the dust settles, we will see a new kind of order—one where gold-backed currencies replace fiat money, and countries trade as equals rather than through coercion. The United States, too, will need to shed its role as global policeman and find its place among peers. Britain’s fall will signal the beginning of the end for the Western financial cartel—but also the opportunity for a new, fairer system to emerge.



For those paying attention, this upheaval presents an opportunity—not just for survival but for profit. Gold, silver, and other commodities are already rallying as central banks quietly prepare for what’s coming. The key is to act before the panic sets in..."



Dr Jim Willie

🚨Harvey Schwartz and Jeffery Epstein’s close friend and ex committee of 300 member Peter Mandelson, have both quit Bank of London board.



🌍 EVERYWHERE ELSE 🌎

In yet another blow to the aerospace company, the nearly 15,000 pound satellite - iS-33e - broke up into more than 50 pieces on Monday.



The orbiter was operated by the international satellite services provider Intelsat, which provides communications services to a variety of customers spanning nearly 150 countries



Intelsat confirmed the 'total loss' of the satellite, which resulted in a 'loss of power and service' for customers in Europe, Africa and parts of the Asia-Pacific region.



This latest Boeing blunder comes as the company reports that it lost $6 billion in the third quarter, bringing total losses to nearly $8 billion for the current year.



It follows a year of scandals that included a failed space mission that left two astronauts stranded on the ISS and a crippling workers' strike.



The exact cause of the satellite's demise has not been revealed.

⬆ The first 20 minutes are an interesting blend of personal and macroeconomic reasons why.

🗣🇷🇺 Russia to Take Income from Frozen Assets of Western Companies - Anton Siluanov, Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation



Moscow will respond in kind to Western countries' decision to use proceeds from their frozen assets to secure a $50 billion loan to Ukraine.



According to Silanov, the assets of companies from unfriendly countries, which are stored in type "C" accounts, also generate income, and they will be directed to the needs of the Russian economy:

“We keep this money in our accounts as well, and we will use the income from the use of these assets in a similar way.”

❗️Siluanov emphasized that the relevant decisions have already been made and will be implemented.

⚠️ Lebanese medics give BBC team full access to hospital Israel is bombing - after IDF claims that Hezbollah secretly stores gold and money underneath



🔸When I said here that the GAE might be willing but isn't able to bully the entire world any more, some while back, I was speaking based on a gut feeling informed by scattered data points. But now we have the Pentagon's own think tank, RAND Corporation, admitting as much — and more. (Kudos to my friend Kit Klarenberg for the find!)



Basically, the outfit rang alarm bells at the state of the US industry, military logistics, quality and quantity of weapons, and ability to fight Russia, China, or both at the same time. Sure, its "solutions" were to throw more (nonexistent) money at the problem, but you can't just magic an industrial base into existence. Though they've tried.



If RAND is aware of this, then the higher-ups in Washington must be as well. The media have not covered it at all, which is as close to sweeping it under the rug as there is, but irrelevant. The decision-makers know they're "scaring the hedgehog with a naked ass" as the Russian expression goes. That might be why they're starting to back off from the failed Project Ukraine, if ever so slowly.



— ❗️🇱🇧 NEW: Hezbollah orders the immediate evacuation of 25 Israeli settlements in the North



'To all residents of the settlements mentioned in this statement, you are ordered to evacuate immediately.



Your settlements have turned into a place of deployment and stationing of enemy military forces attacking Lebanon.



In doing so, they have become legitimate military targets for the Islamic Resistance’s air and missile forces.'

JUST IN:



There will be no more new restrictions on the use of American weapons for Ukraine if the North Korea joins the war - Pentagon

US claims 10,000 North Korean troops in Russia



North Korea has sent some 10,000 troops to Russia for training and potential deployment against Ukrainian forces, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh claimed.



Citing an assessment by the US Defense Department, Singh told journalists that “a portion of those soldiers have already moved closer to Ukraine.” The US is concerned that the troops would be used “in combat or to support combat operations against Ukrainian forces” in Russia’s Kursk Region, the official added.



🇰🇵🇺🇦 A small group of North Korean troops is already in Ukraine, CNN reports, citing two Western intelligence officials.



Officials expect that number to grow as North Korean troops complete their training in eastern Russia and advance toward the front lines.



🔸First North Korean troops killed in Russia, says Lithuanian source

https://www.lrt.lt/en/news-in-english/19/2399261/first-north-korean-troops-killed-in-russia-says-lithuanian-source🔸

🔸Lithuania urges more NATO aid to Ukraine as North Korean troops train in Russia

https://www.lrt.lt/en/news-in-english/19/2400272/lithuania-urges-more-nato-aid-to-ukraine-as-north-korean-troops-train-in-russia🔸

🔸Russia intensifies hybrid attacks in EU neighborhood, says Lithuanian president

WaPo hit with BIG loss of subs after not endorsing Harris



More than 250,000 subscribers jumped ship, about 10% of the newspaper’s customer base because Jeff Bezos blocked its editorial board from endorsing US VP Kamala Harris, according to the New York Post.



They lost 200K subs when it was first announced by the Amazon mogul who also owns WaPo, as of Tuesday it ballooned to 250K cancellations.



Many people at the LA times walked off the job after the same thing happened.



Sounds like a personal problem...



Vatican unveils official mascot for the Holy Year of 2025



Luce, Italian for light, is their first anime mascot for the Catholic Church.



Archbishop Fisichella says the mascot was inspired by the Church's desire "to live even within the pop culture so beloved by our youth."



Oof, interesting choice for the Church…



🔥 🇬🇧 NOTHING TO SEE HERE, - JUST #ROYAL #NAVY ON FIRE: An inferno brakes out at a British shipyard, where nuclear submarines are being built.



The new £1.6 BILLION Astute-class vessel is in the dock on fire. Is that still intact?



Two workers are poisoned by carbon monoxide. There is no nuclear threat but police advise people to stay indoors. 🤨

‼️BREAKING: GUR has published the first recording of a North Korean soldier in Russian uniform.

Reports of DPRK troops in Russia are ‘barefaced lies': Russia’s UN Representative Nebenzia dispels rumors



“Russia's military cooperation with the DPRK complies with international law and does not violate it. It is not directed against third countries and does not pose any threat,” Nebenzia said.



JUST IN - 8 of Mexico’s 11 Supreme Court judges resign after judicial reforms: court



READ: https://insiderpaper.com/eight-of-mexicos-11-supreme-court-judges-resign-after-judicial-reforms-court/🔸

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/un-general-assembly-condemns-the-us-economic-embargo-of-cuba-for-a-32nd-year/ar-AA1tdDH8



🗑🔻☢🔸💊🔻💱🔸🌎

That's some big bills! And narratives crashing everywhere you look. It is now down to minutes - no more than hours - for the news feeds to churn out the bad to worst news on their schemes. It’s beginning to feel a lot like … well, it isn't Halloween. Except for the scary fun running all over every bank and Democrat election move.

We are getting to the extremely cozy stage of closeness to a massive break point in this movie.

At the beginning of this year that pot would have been an Olympic pool with an uncalibrated heater. Full of many more of those two frogs on the right. So that picture could be seen as something like a miracle.

But the real transition will be to the next phase: the actual crashes. All of that above are the yellow flashing light warning signs. Soon figurative alarm sirens and red lights will sound and flash. The Apocalypse is being fulfilled with a vengeance if you're paying attention. That may be less of a necessity soon. Because those two frogs, representing the remaining mass of humanity, will be feeling decidedly warmer very soon.

You can stay on top of the Storm by remembering these:the

⬆ You are here. ⬆

But you know this so you should be getting at least some heightening sense of anticipating generally what comes next. But just in case you need a reminder:

Back to

