I was going to shift away from this topic but several relatively new balloons have arisen that offer confirmation of our take yesterday in a dramatic narrative sense. (‘What do you mean by that?’ - I heard the question. So let's start there.)

A brief worldview is in order. So to make this as clear as I can there's nothing to compare with bullet points.

A demonic or alien presence has controlled earth for many millennia

Their puppet forces now occupy the Western World governments

The Western World has gotten smaller while the non aligned movement has gotten bigger (and more independent)

The mass media, however, in most cases is still under Western control

With the advent of SM non western actors entered the ring and opened a porthole for more truthful information to see daylight

This loss of strict information control has had devastating consequences for the controllers as their controlled opposition narration was splintered and even outright refuted by citizens

Speculation here - but I believe the controllers were removed leaving only their disconnected puppets to continue the narration without the former controllers but with a new set in its place

The new “controlled narrative” (what I call “the movie”) has shifted into an expose of past, present, and future planned dramatized scenes for the purpose of awakening the narrative consumers of this massive crime against humanity

The end. There's just no more rational construct I can come up with. The narratives are far too wide now where they used to be narrow. Reams upon reams of closely guarded information is still up on YouTube regardless of their censorship algorithms. New platforms are exploding while other tech giants try to keep up the censorship from different vantage points. Those conditions alone account for a great deal of those bullet points and are arguably true.

Do you honestly think this exact chaos model was the preference of the original controllers? The chaos they undoubtedly preferred was going on inside your head, but it was not going to reach into their side of the ledger. Their very lack of apparent chaos, their equanimity, was going to prove a potent attraction to lure you along a piper’s path of destruction. Nothing was further from the designed plan than this movie.

Regardless of how you feel about that above, it's the framework for my look at this Venezuela narrative as for most others. We have been and remain today in an information war. The only measurable difference is in the intent of the content producers. The previous set always waged war against your mind. These are waging war FOR your mind. For it to emerge from a mass psychosis induced by the previous controllers. The clues are legion and everywhere. Our Sunday election and subsequent scenes are packed to the rafters with the evidence. So let's continue with some new pieces and see how they fit.

First up is a mini war between Elon Musk and Maduro. Elon always has time for trolling, but don't you think this would fall to another character in Venezuela to take care of? Isn't Maduro rather preoccupied right now? Remember who the screens are for - you! And your perceptions.

Musk still pushing the anti-Maduro narrative, promoting yet another Zionist genocide denier



Around 20 comments and shares from Musk vis a vis Venuzeula in the past 24 hours, all fake news and in support of insurrection. ↩private account🔸

This must be the post Maduro was ranting about. Original post deleted. https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1817767574592950763 ↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

(⬆I saw this post Sunday but passed on it because it was not indicative of anything but grasping. It was several military vehicles parked on a street corner and uniformed men carrying white cubic items to an offscreen location. In no hurry and taking two men to carry those between them. Ballot boxes would be strapped or banded, and been more sized to fit on a dolly for transport.)

Elon Musk has REMOVED Venezuelan President Maduro’s official silver government verification checkmark on X! ↩t.me/VenezuelaNewsNetwork🔸

⬆🔸🇺🇸🇻🇪 Well, that's it folks, if Elon took the grey check mark away, then Maduro is no longer President of Venezuela.



Those are the rules, sorry.🔸

🇺🇸🇻🇪🇺🇦 Zelensky didn't even hold elections, but got to keep his "grey check mark"

⤴↩🔴t.me/DDGeopolitics🔸

Maduro charges against Elon Musk



"We knew that you were behind everything, Elon Musk, with your money, with your satellites. It is the representation of fascist ideology in the world". ↩t.me/VenezuelaNewsNetwork🔸

⬆🔸👤❌❌🇻🇪🇻🇪 — Elon Musk on 𝕏:

"The donkey knows more than Maduro [...] Sorry for comparing the poor donkey to Maduro. It's an insult to the animal world."

Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 🖇 ↩t.me/tupireport🔸

🔸BREAKING - Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro calls Elon Musk his "arch-enemy" and accuses him of planning to invade Venezuela with rockets. ↩t.me/insiderpaper🔸

Well that escalated quickly! Let's see what else did as well…

🇻🇪🇻🇪🚫🇦🇷🇨🇱🇨🇷🇵🇪🇵🇦🇩🇴🇺🇾 — The regime of Nicolás Maduro has decided to expel the entire diplomatic corps of seven countries that contested the presidential election results



➡️ The countries whose diplomatic representatives were expelled are Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Peru, Panama, the Dominican Republic, and Uruguay. The expulsion letter, published by Minister Yván Gil Pinto, contains harsh criticisms of these governments and blames the United States for this decision.



📝 See the complete note below:



"The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela expresses its firmest rejection of the interventionist actions and statements of a group of right-wing governments, subordinated to Washington and openly committed to the most sordid ideological tenets of international fascism, attempting to revive the failed and defeated Lima Group, which aims to disregard the electoral results of the Presidential Elections held this Sunday, July 28, 2024, which gave the victory as President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to Nicolás Maduro Moros, for a new Constitutional Period 2025-2031.



The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, faced with this disastrous precedent that threatens our national sovereignty, decides to withdraw all diplomatic personnel from the missions in Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Peru, Panama, the Dominican Republic, and Uruguay, while demanding the immediate withdrawal of their representatives from Venezuelan territory.



Furthermore, the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela reserves all legal and political actions to ensure respect for, preserve, and defend our inalienable right to self-determination.



The Bolivarian Government will confront all actions that threaten the climate of peace and coexistence that has required so much effort from the Venezuelan people. Therefore, we oppose all interventionist and siege pronouncements that repeatedly attempt to disregard the will of the Venezuelan People."

Yvan Gil (@yvangil) 🖇🔸

🇨🇴❗️🇻🇪 — The Colombian Foreign Ministry has not taken a position on the Venezuelan election results but urged Venezuelan authorities to "reject violence and preserve peace"; Gustavo Petro's stance is to accept the official CNE results, controlled by the chavismo.

"The Government of Colombia urges the Venezuelan people, their political leaders, and their authorities to reject violence, preserve peace, prioritize transparent and inclusive dialogue among all sectors to seek institutional and democratic agreements in response to the current electoral situation in the country.



Colombia, as part of the international community, stands ready to support the necessary efforts to ensure peace, stability, and democratic deepening in the region."

Cancillería Colombia (@CancilleriaCol) 🖇⤴↩t.me/tupireport🔸

🔸🇵🇾⚡️🇻🇪‼️🇧🇷🇨🇴🇲🇽 – President of Paraguay, Santiago Peña, has now told La Nación, from Argentina, that he will not recognize Maduro's election until the minutes – which prove Edmundo Gonzalez's victory – are verified.

Peña also asks that Colombia, Brazil and Mexico also take a contrary position. Showing clear discontent with these countries, their leaders have close ties to Maduro.

🌐 t.me/Armillary ➡ 𝕏 & TG🔸

🔸🇦🇷🇵🇪🇺🇾🇵🇾🇨🇱🇪🇨🇨🇷❗️🇧🇷🤡 — Pressure is mounting on Brazil: Latin American countries are demanding an official stance from the Brazilian government on the electoral situation in Venezuela; the government has been in communicative silence for over 24 hours.



💥 Countries such as Peru, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile, Ecuador, and Costa Rica are making direct contacts with the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to issue an official statement on the escalating situation in Venezuela, as chavismo consolidates its power. ↩t.me/tupireport🔸

◾Bukele slams the government of Venezuela and doesn't recognise the election results... if he wants he can take all the "democratic protestors" to El Salvador, once every government who has stood up the the US and the CIA is brought down with coups d'etat he will be left alone to deal with them... The Western authorities have as well questioned Bukele election results and security services, following their narrative he is playing with fire... I hope he doesn't get burnt.

◾t.me/European_dissident🔸

🔸🇵🇦❌🇻🇪❗️ — Panama announces the removal of all diplomatic staff from Venezuela after the Chavista Regime rigged, again, the Presidential elections of the country ↩t.me/BellumActaNews🔸

🇵🇪🚫🇻🇪 — URGENT: Peru expels Venezuelan diplomats and gives them 72 hours to leave the country

Due to the serious and arbitrary decisions made today by the Venezuelan regime, the Chancellor of the Republic, Dr. Javier González-Olaechea Franco, has instructed that Venezuelan diplomatic officials accredited in Peru be notified to leave the country within no more than 72 hours.

Cancillería Perú (@CancilleriaPeru) on 𝕏 🖇🔸

🇻🇪🇦🇷 — ⚠️ A large group of Venezuelan security officials is surrounding the Argentine Embassy in Venezuela, where several persecuted political leaders are taking refuge.

"Once again, and in greater numbers, police officials are returning to the Argentine embassy in Caracas. There are fears for the freedom and integrity of the refugees," warned Rafael Uzcátegui (@fanzinero).🔸

🔸🇻🇪💥🇦🇷 — At this moment, officials from the Cuerpo de Policía Nacional Bolivariana (DAET) are attempting to seize the residence of the Argentine Embassy in Caracas, where the six asylum seekers from the María Corina Machado and Edmundo González campaign are located.🔸

🇻🇪🇦🇷 — ⚠️ CONFIRMED: Attempted invasion and harassment of the Argentine embassy in Caracas. Hooded men intended to break in but fled when discovered; embassy staff suspect eavesdropping inside the embassy, which would constitute a diplomatic crime.🔸

🇻🇪🇦🇷 — ⚠️ Photos of the Bolivarian National Police (PNB) surrounding the Argentine embassy in Caracas, where six members of María Corina Machado’s campaign are currently seeking asylum. ⤴↩t.me/tupireport🔸

🔸⚡️🇵🇦🇩🇴🇻🇪 Venezuela has suspended commercial flights to and from Panama and the Dominican Republic.

↩t.me/MedManNews🔸

The Governments of Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Uruguay etc will request an emergency meeting of the OAS Permanent Council to issue a resolution on Maduro's fraudulent election in Venezuela. George🔸

@MarioDB, @RepCarlos, and I sent a letter to @POTUS and @VP demanding sanctions be imposed on anyone who helped Maduro steal this election.



Edmundo González won, even as Maduro cheated. He has to go—NOW!



Rep Maria Elvira Salazar⤴ ↩t.me/toresaysPlus🔸

🇧🇷⭐🤡✔️🇻🇪🇻🇪 — The Workers' Party (PT), of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, made a discreet note on its website accepting the results of the presidential elections in Venezuela that guaranteed Nicolás Maduro's victory; as the ruling party's position, Brazil now also accepts the election results



📝 See the full note below:

"The PT greets the Venezuelan people for the electoral process that took place on Sunday, July 28, 2024, in a peaceful, democratic, and sovereign manner. We are confident that the National Electoral Council, which indicated the victory of President Nicolás Maduro, will treat all received appeals respectfully, within the deadlines and terms provided for in the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.



It is important that President Nicolás Maduro, now re-elected, continues the dialogue with the opposition, aiming to overcome Venezuela's serious problems, largely caused by illegal sanctions. The PT will remain vigilant to contribute, as much as possible, so that the problems of Latin America and the Caribbean are addressed by the peoples of our region, without any kind of violence and external interference."



🗄 Archive [1] | 🗄 Archive [2] | Link 🖇🔸

🇻🇪🇻🇪🤝🇧🇷⭐ — Nicolás Maduro calls the special advisor for international affairs of the Presidency of the Republic of Brazil, Celso Amorim, a friend after meeting in Caracas:

"Earlier today, I was saying this to Celso Amorim, my friend, former chancellor of Brazil, and advisor to President Lula... The entire so-called 'syndicate' of the global far-right, of fascism, sees Venezuela as the crown jewel to lay their hands on.



I was telling Celso Amorim that fundamentally, there are various positions. A group of opponents wants a democratic and peaceful alternative, with respect for the constitution and institutions.



BUT THIS SPECIFIC GROUP is an extremist, fascist, radical right-wing group. We are not facing a democratic opposition. We are facing a violent and criminal counter-revolution."

Metrópoles (@Metropoles) 🖇🔸

🇷🇺🇻🇪🇻🇪 — The Russian Foreign Ministry's channel urges all political forces inside and outside Venezuela to refrain from commenting on the Venezuelan electoral issue; see the full statement:

"The elections were conducted in an orderly manner, in a peaceful and calm environment, without serious violations, despite the ongoing challenges to public security, as confirmed by the statements of international observers.



According to the Russian delegation, composed of representatives from both houses of Parliament, the Central Electoral Commission, the Public Chamber, and non-governmental organizations, the transparency and impartiality of the voting process were ensured.



Russia welcomes the successful expression of the popular will and reiterates its principled readiness to continue strengthening bilateral relations with Venezuela in the spirit of strategic partnership, as well as to maintain close coordination on regional and international platforms.



In this regard, Russia urges all political forces inside and outside Venezuela to refrain from provocative actions that could disrupt the situation in the South American nation and undermine regional security."

🖇🔸

🔸🇻🇪💬⁉️🇲🇰 — The Maduro regime claimed that the delay in communicating the official election results in Venezuela was caused by an attack "from North Macedonia."



➡️ The regime's Attorney General, Tarek William Saab, accused María Corina Machado of attempting to tamper with the election results in Venezuela. "We saw how it was all lies," he said.



➡️ Additionally, he stated that the delay in communicating the official results was due to an attack on the electoral system carried out "from North Macedonia."🔸

🇻🇪🔓⁉️🇻🇪 —The Attorney General of the dictatorial regime in Venezuela, Tarek William Saab, accuses Lester Toledo, Leopoldo López, and María Corina Machado of planning a hack against the CNE's transmission system:



💬 In a press conference, Saab stated that the attack originated from North Macedonia and "was intended to manipulate" the votes. "Fortunately, this action was thwarted, but it managed to delay the reading of the final bulletin. They wanted to tamper with the actual records. We have located and identified the main leader... Lester Toledo."🔸

🇹🇷✈️🇨🇺🇻🇪 — An uncommon Turkish Airlines flight from Havana (capital of Cuba) landed in Caracas (capital of Venezuela) minutes ago ⤴↩t.me/tupireport🔸

🗳 🇻🇪 🌎 International reactions to the results of the Venezuelan election



📗 Recognize



🏮 Do not recognize/Asks for verification

📎 Wikipedia ↩t.me/CIG_telegram🔸

🌍⁉️🇻🇪 — 🔄 With the recent addition of the Brazilian ruling party's position, see below the updated map of Latin American countries recognizing the results of the presidential elections in Venezuela.



📗Countries that recognize Maduro's victory

🔴 Countries that do not recognize Maduro's victory

🔘 Countries that have not yet taken a position ↩t.me/tupireport🔸

Bounties from the US🔸

more planes continue to arrive from Cuba to Venezuela



Another Cuban plane on the way to Caracas ⤴↩t.me/VenezuelaNewsNetwork🔸

I hope you can see the dramas playing out there and contrast those with the world response to the US election in 2020. There were no flights cancelled, no severing of diplomatic ties, no Democrats holed up in foreign embassies, and especially no bounties of 15 or 10 million dollars placed on anyone's heads.

There was, however a severing of one corresponding tie - Twitter then, now X, downgraded Donald Trump's account to dead, not just blue check instead of silver for a sitting head of state. Inauguration is still over 5 months away, not just days. But there was no back and forth squabbling between Jack Dorsey and the President beforehand. Do you see the embassy story that mirrors our Mexican Embassy in Ecuador one and even the one that Israel bombed in Beirut?

And as well, it should become more evident as we move forward and even below as we complete this piece, that there is a separation of unified thought as well happening among our own truth appreciation community. Every chat I enter has militant Maduro, militant anti Maduro, and totally confused participants. I believe that is by design, but we'll have to wait on that to clarify itself.

This narrative is definitely one that nearly everyone has their preconceived notions about and so far are sticking with them. I do myself. However mine are not based on decades of intrinsic hatred for communism - which is what most of the militant anti people seem to associate with Maduro. And that seems to be the primary source of grievance. Most of them, if asked where that connection came from would have a dozen examples but not one would admit it was from media narration.

Putting Nicholas Maduro in a Trump mirrored position appears to be a genius inspiration to me. Millions, perhaps billions, of people have no genuine idea where their preconceptions come from. Perhaps this drama may help locate those sources. And promote genuine information seeking instead of reliance on conceptions “born down in a dead man's town” - older media narratives. Signal to clean out the mental garage!

Let's continue looking at our protests. See if you can spot any clues with me.

https://www.oann.com/newsroom/venezuela-protests-erupt-following-maduros-presidential-victory/🔸

Here come the protests in Venezuela. Everything is according to the Americans’ plan. It’s good that Maduro is not such a vegetable as Yanukovych.



😡 Evil Journalist t.me/zloy_zhurnalist🔸

BREAKING:



🇻🇪 Coup attempt in Venezuela by the US-backed opposition



Violent protests and an attempted takeover of power are currently taking place in Venezuela after Maduro won the election.



Rioters are reportedly heading towards the entrance of the Miraflores Palace, the headquarters of the Government in Caracas.



They have burned Police mobile station & ignited fire in multiple parts of Caracas. Weapons firing can also be seen among the protesters.



The army has not yet intervened.🔸

BREAKING:



🇻🇪 The US-backed opposition in Venezuela has begun to withdraw in some parts.



The police are taking control.

⤴↩t.me/Megatron_ron🔸

Caracas, Venezuela.



“Unknown snipers” have appeared on the streets of the capital, firing from around the corner at government forces.



Meanwhile, “their children” have torn down a large banner with President Maduro somewhere and are hitting it [the banner] with pots.



NB: Everything is like a carbon copy of the events in Kyiv in the winter of 2014. Americans are too lazy to change the manual even in small things. ↩t.me/coolnews1🔸

Recent statements, stats and guidelines from President Maduro



✅ 80% of conspiratorS have criminal records

✅ High percentage of people who have recently arrived in the country

✅ 90% conspirators on drugs and with weapons

✅ The masterminds identified, thanks to the statements of the arrested people

✅ Paid by the extreme right, 150 dollars per day

✅ Guarimba activities, set up from the USA

✅ It is a fascist and criminal counterrevolution

✅ National attack on CNE and PSUV headquarters, to provoke confrontation and show the international media (video)

✅ “We are a People of Peace,” the PSUV militants must act with nerves of steel.

✅ All those involved in the disastrous situation in the Falcón State have been identified.

✅ Attack on transport units in the downtown area of ​​Caracas

✅ They went to elections, NOT TO SEEK VOTES, but to create conditions of violence, after the 28

✅ The perpetrators of violence against the statue of the Coromoto Indian in the Portuguesa State have been captured

✅ The statue of the Coromoto Indian, of greater size and magnitude, will be placed again soon.

✅ All those involved in acts of terrorism will be judged with the full weight of the law

✅ Those involved in the terrorist acts in the State of La Guaira have been identified

✅ The prone image of Commander Chávez will be vindicated

✅ The world and the entire planet must open their eyes to know about the COUP D'ÉTAT against Venezuela

✅ On the attack against a passerby in Plaza Oleary because he is considered Chavista, the victim will be visited and attended to by the President, those involved were captured

✅ Opposition commanders are a criminal organization

✅ In Ruperto Lugo, burning of a Bolivarian National Police vehicle, it will be attended to by the President to respond to his need

✅ Acts of violence in Las Tejerías, by “Voluntad Popular” groups

✅ Act of violence at CLAP Collection Center from Macarao

✅ Personal attacks on soldiers, police and state security agents (video)

✅ Maximum civic-military-police mobilization to maintain peace

✅ All social and popular structures, including CLAP, remain vigilant to defend the will of the People

✅ International observers remain in Venezuela, transmitting reality to the countries of the world

✅ Maximum popular mobilization to defend peace, street by street

✅They are not going to damage the country's economy

↩t.me/FiorellaInMoscow🔸

🇻🇪🇷🇺 Famous Russian blogger Boris Rogin is in the center of Caracas, shows that it is calm and says, the protests are blown out of proportion in the media and are not reflecting reality.



Everything is calm, except some spots where the riots happen. It’s not at the scale where the state is in danger.

↩t.me/MyLordBebo | X🔸

◾In the popular and working class neighborhoods like the "23rd of January" the trade unionists are organising self defense militias in the same way Donbass people did in 2014 to confront to CIA backed coup d'etat.

◾t.me/European_dissident🔸

San Juan de los Morros at this moment🔸

Caracas🔸

Maduro speaks out on the protests



"Yes they have done harm, we are acting. With the civic, military-police union, we are going once again, acting against the violent"🔸

https://t.me/c/1738841093/16265/48450?single🔸

Armed men (probably gangs leaders) against colectivos give a message🔸

🔥⚠️ El Valle in Caracas. Gangs are returning fire.🔸

At approximately 12:29 a long caravan of vehicles was reported leaving Caracas. It passed through Fort Tiuna and continued inside Miraflores until it exited through Las Mayas. Someone was in a hurry to get out quickly.



https://t.me/edixonmanuel/30273 ⤴↩t.me/VenezuelaNewsNetwork🔸

🔥 A FOURTH statue of the socialist tyrant Hugo Chávez is toppled by Venezuelans tired of socialism. This time in Mariara, Carabobo.

~ Ian Miles Cheong on X ↩t.me/ThePatriotAU🔸

#Venezuela 🇻🇪: Criminal group "Tren del Llano" attacked a Police Station and tore down Nicolás Maduro posters in #Guárico.



Gunmen of the group appears to be armed with multiple 7.62x39mm AK-103 rifles —possibly former Venezuelan Army / CAVIM weapons.



https://x.com/war_noir/status/1818173018725658806🔸

⚡️The crowds are growing, calling for a recount and accusing Maduro of fixing the vote

#Venezuela #Election ↩t.me/RTnews_uc4🔸

🇻🇪💥 — After toppling and decapitating a bust of Hugo Chávez, protesters ride through the city on motorcycles, dragging the head of the statue. This symbolic act reflects deep frustration and rejection of the Chavista legacy!🔸

🇻🇪🛠⚡️❌🇻🇪 — The Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV) has joined the opposition to Nicolás Maduro's government and is calling for everyone to unite against his regime:

"The Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV) calls on genuinely democratic, popular, and patriotic forces to unite to defend the will of the Venezuelan people, which was expressed this Sunday, July 28, with a clear intention for political change in the country.



We alert international public opinion that just as Nicolás Maduro's government has stripped the Venezuelan people of their social and economic rights, it now seeks to deprive them of their democratic rights."

Partido Comunista de Venezuela ☭ (@PCV_Venezuela) 🖇🔸

🇻🇪🇻🇪 — Maduro: "There is an attempt to impose a coup d'état in Venezuela, a kind of Guaidó 2.0"

"It is not the first time we are facing what we are facing today. There is an attempt to impose a coup d'état in Venezuela, again, of a fascist and counter-revolutionary nature. I could call it a kind of Guaidó 2.0,"🔸

🔸🇻🇪🇻🇪⛓ — The Maduro regime's Attorney General announces that "violent actions that disrupt public order" in Venezuela will be punishable by imprisonment. ⤴↩t.me/tupireport🔸

🇻🇪❌🇻🇪 — Photo: CIA-funded, NATO-sponsored and Mossad-trained Ultra privileged Fascist Militias composed by White Venezuelans leading a colour revolution Regime change operation from their estates and rich homes in Miami. ↩t.me/BellumActaNews🔸

VENEZUELA UPDATE



Regional Police Officers, some with Tears in their Eyes, take off their Uniforms, and Simply Refuse to Repress their own Countrymen



https://rumble.com/v58zp79-regional-police-officers-some-with-tears-in-their-eyes-take-off-their-unifo.html. ↩t.me/candlesinthenight🔸

The world would be completely different if the USA had a military as loyal to its country as the Venezuelan military is to its, and knew a stolen election when they saw it.



If only we had a military as loyal to our constitution as Venezuelan military is to their country and their people.



https://twitter.com/BehizyTweets/status/1818111429792165892 ↩t.me/PatrickMByrne🔸

⚡️🇻🇪 Police and National Guard forces are withdrawing from some locations to allow protestors to continue.

↩ t.me/MedManNews🔸

I think the point I made above about preconceptions shows up pretty well in that thread. I can't speak for other than American Evangelical backgrounds but I left religious affiliations off the list. But that is also a perception driver that I know is present in a few of those posts, at minimum.

So, without belaboring that issue any more our last section is a mixed bag that just rounds all that out. It includes more on the election itself, political fronts, and some background information that just came to light in my research.

Americans Thankful That Socialists Rigging Elections Only Happens In Venezuela

July 29, 2024

World · Jul 29, 2024 · BabylonBee.com

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Following socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro's use of military force to maintain political power after an election in which the opposition seemed to have won by more than 30 percentage points, Americans across the United States have expressed their extreme relief that socialists rigging elections is a phenomenon confined to Venezuela.

According to numerous US citizens, socialists cheating in elections and undercutting the will of the people is an "unimaginable abomination." Over 98% of Americans polled say they are "incredibly grateful" that it could never happen in America.

"Oh, yeah, it's absolutely tragic what's going on down there," said Steve McGannon, an American citizen. "I'm so glad we live in a country where socialists would never dare to steal elections. I mean, imagine if one of our political parties were to harvest ballots, insist on non-citizens voting, use underhanded methods to secure an election, and brand anyone questioning voting integrity an "extremist conspiracy theorist," all in the name of safe and secure elections. I'm so glad that sort of thing only happens in countries like Venezuela — could never be the US, am I right?"

Republican leaders across the country have taken a strong stance on the matter by issuing extremely strongly worded tweets, and then going off to play golf at the country club. When asked for comment, several prominent Democrats blushed coyly and assured the American people that they would never do such a thing.

At publishing time, Americans had started giving thanks that graphically inappropriate displays of public nudity only happened in godless places like Paris. https://buff.ly/4ca0mMp ↩https://t.me/police_frequency🔸

🇻🇪⚡️💬 — María Corina Machado: "Today I feel deeply proud to be Venezuelan. We have great news to share; we can now prove the truth of what happened in Venezuela."🔸

🇻🇪⚡️💬 — María Corina Machado: "The elected president is Edmundo González. With what we already have, Nicolás Maduro is no longer within reach. The difference was so great in all the states of Venezuela."🔸

🇻🇪⚡️💬 — María Corina Machado: "Every Venezuelan will be able to verify their vote with the results. Several global leaders are consulting that portal; leaders are already seeing what happened here.”🔸

🇻🇪⚡️💬 — María Corina Machado: “Today we are seeing expressions of citizens who resist having our future stolen from us. These are legitimate expressions against an illegitimate regime.”🔸

🇻🇪⚡️💬 — Edmundo González Urrutia: “I speak to you with the tranquility of the truth. The will expressed yesterday with your vote will be respected. We have the documents that demonstrate our irreversible victory.”🔸

🇻🇪⚡️💬 — Edmundo González Urrutia: “I understand your outrage, but our response is one of calm and firmness, always betting on peace. It is essential that the authorities respect this will.”🔸

🇻🇪🇦🇷⁉️💬 — Moment when María Corina Machado announced that at the gates of the Argentine embassy “there are armed individuals in hoods” and asked neighbors to come closer to protect it.🔸

🇻🇪⚡️💬 — María Corina Machado: "For there to be war, there must be enemies, and in Venezuela, there are no enemies... We will go with our children and elderly, as we did during the campaign without any incidents."🔸 ⤴↩t.me/tupireport 🔸

( I didn't load all the videos; no subtitles and it's all scripted above. Our Venezuela guy noted that the actual candidate got less than 25% of the speaking time. Probably the most honest part from the opposition side so far!)

And this is what is running around the Western media. So it doesn’t matter, since Maduro officially and honestly won. And yes. The Americans have a new addition to their mess with their governments in exile. Now in Venezuela it is just beginning to dawn in an hour or two. We expect the continuation of the Maidan attempt🔸

So-so, of course, altushka, but the mouth is big. (I don’t know why it seems to me that the man is about to cry) ⤴↩t.me/incognitoraf🔸

❗️Western media cites CIA-linked research agency to justify Venezuelan election fraud claims



The opposition has alleged it won the July 28 election and accused President Nicolas Maduro of “fraud,” citing data from an Edison Research exit poll, Geopolitical Economy reports.



The opposition and multiple Western outlets, including WaPo, the WSJ, and Reuters cited Edison’s polling in reporting - despite independent observers saying the vote was free and fair.



GE notes the agency’s top clients include CIA-linked propaganda outlets like the Voice of America, Radio Free Europe, and the Middle East Broadcasting Networks, all of which are operated by the US Agency for Global Media, a Washington-based organ that is used to spread disinformation against US adversaries.

#Venezuela #Elections ↩t.me/RTnews_uc4🔸

🇻🇪🖥🗳 — The opposition in Venezuela, with the help of various members who verified the data from the tally sheets, created a website to verify the country's presidential election results



❗️ The National Electoral Council (CNE) did not release all the data institutionally and blames the delay on an alleged hacker attack at the North Macedonia polling station.

"Venezuelans, through this link you will see how with your vote and your will, you changed the history of Venezuela. Here you will find the tally sheets that we have processed and totaled up to this hour, which confirm our extraordinary victory."

https://resultadospresidencialesvenezuela2024.com/ ↩ t.me/tupireport 🔸

⤴↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

🔸For those not on Locals, here is how election fraud story begins in 1978 with Jorge Rodriguez of Venezuela, and how Tina Peters stumbled over it.



https://rumble.com/v58wck5-jorge-rodriguez-and-tina-peters-the-two-bookends-to-our-story.html ↩https://t.me/PatrickMByrne🔸

(⬆A somewhat rambling story of how election fraud as we know it came from Venezuela.)

Message from the Minister of Defense of Venezuela, General in Chief, Vladimir Padrino López: “Congratulations to the people of Venezuela for showing their democratic and peaceful disposition.”🔸

And last a selection of 4chan posts just for temperature from that quarter.

📝 319 replies



/vhg/ - VENEZUELA HAPPENING GENERAL #5



LATEST

>Clashes ongoing, multiple protesters confirmed killed



QRD?

>Venezuela Protests Over Disputed Election

>Multiple exit-polls had opposition in landslide victory, despite this, Moduro declared victorious

>Results of election highly questionable, almost certainly rigged

>Wide spread protests across country

>Could potentially descend into civil war



previous: >>476152473



http://boards.4chan.org/pol/thread/476164649

⤴↩t.me/VenezuelaNewsNetwork🔸

Pretty much confirmation all around. Have a great evening!

