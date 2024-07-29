Just as I sat down to place this piece in some semblance of order that makes sense, a friend (TY Keli!) sent me a great video and photo that encapsulates what happened in Venezuela yesterday and what happens hourly in other areas of the world and has happened for nearly all of the modern American (as in former British) takeover of the central North American continent. 248 years of designed and executed Zionist neo colonialism. Via the kayfabe of “democracy.”

So we will start with that first. Then move south of the border.

If you didn't recall, Venezuela had their presidential election yesterday. We've seen pregame scenes from it before.

While Venezuela is just a minor part of those compilations, the stories of all of them are basically the same. No country has a truly “democratic” election if the preferred by US stamp of approval is not on the winning candidate. So what makes today different? Nothing. Obviously.

But let’s take a look at the details because I think they’ll become clearer fairly soon.

Lead up propaganda:

Venezuelans vote in tense election challenging Maduro's grip on power

Polls suggest that Sunday's presidential election in Venezuela could bring an end to President Nicolas Maduro's 25-year grip on power. Tensions are high as the opposition has warned of possible irregularities and the incumbent has threatened a "bloodbath" if his challenger Edmundo Gonzales Urrutia is elected, drawing condemnation from world leaders including Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Venezuelans Head to Polls Amid Election Tensions and Fraud Concerns

ByJuan Martinez

July 28, 2024

Venezuelans prepare for a crucial election this Sunday, marking a pivotal moment in 25 years of socialist rule. President Nicolas Maduro, confident of a win, faces opposition rallying behind Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia. Gonzalez, a calm, 74-year-old former diplomat, has gained unexpected support, even from former ruling party loyalists. However, fears of electoral irregularities loom large.

The Opposition’s Struggle

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, initially the coalition’s frontrunner, had to relinquish her candidacy due to a ban on holding public office. This paved the way for Gonzalez, whose tranquil demeanor contrasts sharply with the turbulent political landscape. Despite his growing popularity, skepticism persists about the election’s fairness. The opposition alleges that electoral authorities’ decisions and arrests of opposition staff aim to obstruct a fair vote.

Maduro’s Controversial Rule

Maduro’s 2018 reelection, widely deemed fraudulent by the United States and others, casts a shadow over the current electoral process. Despite claiming to oversee the world’s most transparent electoral system, Maduro has ominously warned of a “bloodbath” if he loses.

🇻🇪🗳📝 Edison Research projects a crushing victory for Edmundo González over Nicolás Maduro



According to an exit poll conducted by Edison Research, opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia of the Unitary Platform will easily defeat Nicolás Maduro in the 2024 presidential election.



Preliminary estimates are:

• Edmundo González (Liberal-Democrat): 65%

• Nicolás Maduro (Bolivarian Socialist): 31%

• Other candidates: 1% or less each

🔸⬆According to an Edison Research exit poll

Edmondo Gonzalez - 65%

🇺🇸🇺🇸🤝🇻🇪 — 🇺🇸 United States Vice-President Kamala Harris on Twitter/X:

The United States stands with the people of Venezuela who expressed their voice in today’s historic presidential election. The will of the Venezuelan people must be respected.



Despite the many challenges, we will continue to work toward a more democratic, prosperous, and secure future for the people of Venezuela.

❌🤝🇻🇪 — Elon Musk pinned the Tweet where he declares support for the Venezuelan Right-wing Conservative opposition Leader María Corina Machado on his profile

The Foreign Ministers of Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Panamá, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay are following together the events in Venezuela closely and say that the People's Wishes expressed in the ballot boxes must be respect by the ruling Chavista Regime

🇪🇸🤝🇻🇪 Spanish Communist journalist Raúl Solís

"If Milei, Elon Musk, Trump, Abascal, Ayuso, Aznar, Felipe González or Vicente Fox support the Venezuelan opposition, that's not it, my dears."🔸

🔸🇧🇷 Brazil sends military reinforcement to its borders before the presidential elections in Venezuela



Estimates by U.S. Department of Justice say the annual volume of drugs passing through Venezuela by 2020 was around 220 tons. Criminal Division,

Department of Justice

Maduro played a hands-on role in Venezuela’s drug cartel, unsealed indictment says

July 10, 2024 by Antonio Maria Delgado

He might not have been among the first officials asked to participate when late President Hugo Chavez decided to get into the drug business, but current ruler Nicolas Maduro ended up playing a leading role and exerting great influence in the so called Cartel de Los Soles as his power inside Venezuela grew, according to newly unsealed federal indictment. … https://www.miamiherald.com/news/nation-world/world/americas/venezuela/article289927469.html🔸

🇺🇸🇻🇪🗳 US may 'calibrate' Venezuela sanctions policy post-election, officials say



The Biden administration will "calibrate" its sanctions policy towards Venezuela depending on how the high-stakes election unfolds in the OPEC nation on Sunday, U.S. officials said, signaling that Washington could ease punitive measures if President Nicolas Maduro holds a fair vote.



But the U.S. also put Maduro on notice that if he claims victory without providing concrete proof, it would "call into question" whether the international community should accept the outcome.

That's certainly a grab bag with something for nearly everyone to take a bite of. Let’s move along to the balloting section of today’s feature entertainment.

Venezuelans are queueing since 9:00 pm outside polling stations in cities like Valencia and rural towns like Tovar, Barinas and Biscucuy. The stations won't open until 6:00am. This could indicate high turnout, which could favor the opposition. 🔸

Hooded colectivos groups intimidated voters waiting in line in Trujillo



Hooded groups arrived at the Plata 3 sector of Valera, Trujillo state, with the intention of sowing fear and intimidating those who are standing in lines this Saturday night a few meters from the voting center.



Journalist Ismar Linares reported that those present remained in place despite the intimidation.🔸

María Corina Machado's message just hours before the election: “We have been fighting for a moment for 25 years and the moment has arrived”🔸

CNE reminds that the identity card (current or expired) is the only document necessary to vote, that the tables must open at 6:00 am and that there is no dress code to enter the voting centers🔸

Wikipedia has been blocked through Digitel and NetUno, two of the main Internet providers in Venezuela🔸

Maduro has already voted together with Cilia Flores in Fuerte Tiuna🔸

🔸 Citizens denounce delays in some voting centers and the prohibition of entry to opposition witnesses all over the country🔸

🔸 🤡Minister of the Interior Remigio Ceballos: “There has been no incident worth mentioning”



The Minister of Interior Relations, Justice and Peace, Remigio Ceballos, reported that, during the election day of this July 28, there have been no major inconveniences other than “perhaps of the job.”



“There has been no incident worth mentioning beyond the perks of the job (…) I believe, the projection that I hope, is that the entire process closes as it has been developing: in peace,” he said.



In addition, he assured that the National Armed Forces are “watching throughout the national territory so that the voter goes out to vote with guaranteed security. “The people can safely go out and vote.”🔸

Citizen report that at the UNES of Catia the rector is forcing students to vote for Maduro, it has reached the point that once the student is in the voting room he is the one who chooses and presses the screen in favor of Maduro and presses vote, grabs the ballot, hands it to the student and makes him put it in the ballot box. The students got upset about that.🔸

Report from Portuguesa, Acarigua, voting center at the Prados del Sol School, people knocked down the fence because they have not opened the electoral center, and no one has been able to vote at this time of the afternoon. 1:40pm ⤴↩t.me/VenezuelaNewsNetwork🔸

🇻🇪 Venezuela kicks off voting in presidential election



Polling stations officially opened in Venezuela on Sunday for a presidential election that will shape the nation's political trajectory for the next six years.



Voting is taking place from 6 a.m. (10:00 GMT) to 6 p.m. local time, with the possibility of extended hours based on voter turnout.



The National Electoral Council is expected to announce the initial official results late Monday night once the counting trend becomes irreversible. Candidates need a simple majority of the votes to win.



Incumbent President Nicolas Maduro was among the first to cast his ballot in the presidential election. He arrived at the Simon Rodriguez ecological school polling station in Caracas shortly after it opened, a Sputnik correspondent reported.



This year's election day coincides with the birthday of former President Hugo Chavez. Maduro's supporters, following Chavismo, are expected to back him for continued economic recovery despite sanctions. Meanwhile, the opposition seeks to return to a liberal market system, hoping for US support in the event of a victory.



The president-elect will assume office on January 10, 2025 and serve a six-year term.

🇻🇪🗳 Voters are standing in long lines, stretching outside polling stations, to cast their ballots in Venezuela's presidential election, a Sputnik correspondent reports from the scene



The presidential elections are taking place in a calm atmosphere, with significant citizen participation, Jorge Rodriguez, head of the election campaign for candidate and incumbent President Nicolas Maduro, told reporters.



According to him, the high turnout demonstrates that Venezuelans are "protecting peace by voting."



The winner of Venezuela’s presidential election will assume office on January 10, 2025, for a six-year term.

“There is one hour left to go vote”: Maduro arrives at the Miraflores Palace to monitor the final phase of the electoral process.🔸

🔸 Results so far abroad (non official)



🇬🇧London

Edmundo González 2,911 votes

Nicolás Maduro 66 votes



🇦🇷Argentina:

Edmundo González 1,131 votes

Nicolás Maduro 26 votes



🇧🇷Brazil Pro Anapoli:

Edmundo González 713 votes

Nicolás Maduro 24 votes



🇧🇷Santa Catalina: Edmundo González 978 votes

Nicolás Maduro 6 votes



🇦🇺Australia:

Edmundo González 723 votes

Nicolás Maduro 3 votes



🇪🇸Madrid Spain: Edmundo González 2,996 votes

Nicolás Maduro 46 votes



🇪🇸Salamanca Spain:

Edmundo González 96 votes

Nicolás Maduro 0 votes



🇧🇷Rio de Janeiro: Edmundo González 476 votes

Nicolás Maduro 2 votes



🇳🇴Norway:

Edmundo González 23 votes

Nicolás Maduro 0 votes



🇲🇽Mexico: Edmundo González 300 votes

Nicolás Maduro 19 votes



🇨🇦Canada:

Edmundo González 218 votes

Nicolás Maduro 4 votes



🇺🇸Orlando:

Edmundo González 538 votes

Nicolás Maduro 26 votes



Total votes abroad:

🔵Edmundo González 12,030 votes so far

🔴Nicolás Maduro votes 225 total so far

🇻🇪❌🇻🇪Delsa Solórzano, the oppositions main election witness states that no members of the oppositions electoral witnesses have been allowed access to the National Electoral Council (CNE) ⤴↩t.me/VenezuelaNewsNetwork🔸

Son of Maduro: "The ballot boxes express what the street has already said all these months of the campaign. Victory for the Venezuelan people. Happy birthday, Commander Chávez."🔸

Guaicaipuro, Miranda state, Government agents want to take the votes without counting them🔸

🇻🇪✈️🤔 — A Venezuelan Bolivarian Air Force unknown airplane departed from Caracas, capital of Venezuela, landed in Guyana city and then returned to Caracas again



Model of the plane or its content is unknown



https://www.flightradar24.com/YV0138/365e65c8 🔸

Machado:



"We are willing to defend the happiness of the citizens that was expressed today in the street. Popular sovereignty is the most sacred thing that a country has, we will not allow this to be violated. The eyes of the world are on Venezuela at this moment.🔸

Maduro's bunker in Caracas, Venezuela, went from a climate of celebration to total silence.🔸

🔸Several states report a drop in the internet signal🔸

Rosa Inés electoral center in Puente Hierro, they do not want to deliver the vote acts to the witnesses.

an hour ago (11 pm local time)🔸

🇻🇪❌🇻🇪 In Guayabo, Zulia State, Escula Dr Raul Cuenca, the boxes were stolen by Chavista people's militias militants and the community came out after them.



There were shots fired by Chavista collectivos to disperse the civilians



Post by Former President Mauricio Macri on the elections in Venezuela

The majority of Venezuelans spoke loud and clear: Maduro must leave power. Now the Venezuelan Armed Forces have the opportunity to stand on the right side of history and ensure that the will of the people is respected.



We call on the international community, and especially the countries of the region that must ensure commitment to democracy, to not allow this dictatorship to perpetuate itself over time.🔸

🔸🇻🇪 🔥 🗳

#commentary #southerncrossintel #venezuela



It was a given Maduro's government would create a hilariously awful case of fraud, however the real question remains of what is the opposition going to do about it.



It is clear that they enjoy a wide majority of the popular support both within Venezuela and a near totality of the support abroad, Maduro is a despot tyrant propped up by foreign socialist governments, the drug trade and what little oil money they have leftover, both the legitimate and fraudulent results of these elections were obvious to onlookers.



- Legitimate results because the will of the people is clearly against Maduro.

- Fraudulent because it was obvious that fraud would take place.



So what is the opposition going to do? Are they going to try and do "peaceful protests"? A policy of "abrazos no balazos" (hugs not bullets) and try to just cause more international noise to further try and sanction a tyrant out of his wealth? Or will they finally admit that violence isn't something to shun and pretend is never the answer when it is perhaps the most proven tool in the box when significant change is required.



Western Leadership and you my dearest reader (albeit I suspect many of you already fundamentally know this) must understand that violence is a tool, one which should be wielded not in hurried haste but in a cold and well calculated manner, Teddy Roosevelt is famously credited for saying that you must speak softly but carry a big stick.



It's long been time for the stick, sic semper tyrannis.🔸

#URGENT



🇻🇪🗳❗️ — As expected, Venezuelan Regime is trying to pave ground for the annulation of the elections and denounces what it says that is a "Foreign Interference Operation"!



In statement it says:

➡️ On social media, the Chavista Regime's State Media denounces and alerts the world about an intervention operation against the electoral process, Venezuela's "right to free self-determination" and the sovereignty of our Homeland, by a group of foreign governments and powers.

➡️ Noteworthy that the actual results of the elections are already 5 HOURS LATE and nobody ever knows the results of the elections, even if partial!

🔸🇻🇪🗳❗️— It is reported that more than 400 voting centers throughout Venezuela refuse to deliver electoral records



It is reported that more than 400 voting centers throughout Venezuela refuse to deliver electoral records

Nothing, other than dubious polls, indicates an opposition victory in Venezuela

July 26, 2024 by By Eduardo Vasco

After years of intense political, economic and social crisis caused by the death of Hugo Chávez, the fall in oil prices and the economic war sponsored by the United States, Venezuela’s economy began to recover. …

🇻🇪 After years of intense political, economic and social crisis caused by the death of Hugo Chávez, the fall in oil prices and the economic war sponsored by the United States, Venezuela’s economy began to recover.



💬 Eduardo Vasco writes



💡 Click for more politics

(⬆This is a key article. Be sure to read it!)

Venezuelan elections are in progress. Skirmishes, recounts. Scandals and of course howls from the opposition. Moreover, it is clear that it is not the candidate who rules there, but his altushka from America. Her level is exactly Tikhanovskaya. Self-proclaimed president🔸

The National Electoral Council of Venezuela announced the first results of the presidential election after counting 80% of the votes with a turnout of 59%:



Nicolas Maduro - 51.2%



Edmundo Gonzalez - 44.2%



// Meanwhile, the opposition is rushing around with the results of exit polls, where they are winning overwhelmingly. They also made attempts to interfere with voting by closing access to polling stations. Now American agents are calling on everyone to go out and “defend their vote.”🔸

The total vote count reported by the Venezuelan electoral authorities was 132%.///// This is being dispersed by the Western media. Let's watch further. It's 4+ in the morning in Venezuela. By our evening it will be the height of their day and they will be able to see

🇻🇪❌🌍 — Venezuelan Dictator Nicolás Maduro appeared on the stage of the Miraflores Palace.



In his speech, following his fraudulent victory in Venezuelan Presidential elections, he stated:

“They could not with the sanctions, aggressions, with the threats, they could not now and they will never be able to with the dignity of the people of Venezuela.”

🔸🇧🇷❌🇻🇪❗️ — The Leftist Government of Brazil, a BRICS member, asked UN and Carter Center to verify opposition complaint after mass denouncement of fraud and attacks on voting stations, reports UOL



➡️ The Brazilian government has asked the UN mission in Venezuela and the Carter Center to investigate the accusations made by opposition movements that, on Sunday night, reported the problems they are having with the vote count in the election.



➡️ Both the UN and the Carter Center were received as observers. Brazil sent Ambassador Celso Amorim. However, after Nicolas Maduro criticized the Brazilian electoral system, the Superior Electoral Court aborted sending technicians.



➡️ The Venezuelan opposition insists that they did not have access to many ballots. Now, the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva wants the observers to verify the validity of the accusation.

🔗 Link ↩t.me/BellumActaNews🔸

The Brazilian government stated that it will await the UN's position on the Venezuelan elections

It is reported that Celso Amorim, sent by the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Venezuela and a trusted aide of Lula, is being pressured by the Venezuelan regime to declare support and recognize Nicolás Maduro's victory in the presidential elections.

🇻🇪💬❗️ — Maria Corina Machado speaks after the Chavista system announces Nicolás Maduro's "victory":

"We won and everyone knows it. It was so overwhelming, so massive: we won in all sectors of the country, in all layers of society, and in every state. We won."🔸

🇺🇸🇺🇸❗️🇻🇪 — Marco Rubio, a U.S. Senator from Florida for the Republican Party, denounces that Venezuela will suffer an 'internet blackout' in the country:

After announcing a complete fraud in the election expect the Maduro regime will now begin to blackout the internet inside of Venezuela to make it difficult for those inside to communicate with each other and to the world

Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) on 𝕏 🖇

❗️US State Department questions Venezuelan election results after preferred candidate falters



Nicolas Maduro was declared the winner of Venezuela’s presidential election by the country’s electoral authority with 80% of the votes counted.



He secured over 5 million votes compared to his challenger, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, the West’s preferred candidate, with 4.4 million.



“We have serious concerns that the result announced does not reflect the will or the votes of the Venezuelan people,” Washington’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

🔸⬆USA.



Blinken is unhappy with the results of the elections in Venezuela:



“We have serious concerns that the announced result does not reflect the will or voice of the Venezuelan people.



It is critical that every vote is counted fairly and transparently, that election officials promptly share information with the opposition and independent observers, and

also that the electoral authorities publish detailed results of the vote count."



NB: I haven’t seen similar zeal from him after the 2020 elections in the United States. ↩t.me/coolnews1🔸

"We already tried to stage a coup in Venezuela in April 2019, and it blew up in our face," US Senator Chris Murphy

The Iranian Embassy in Venezuela was one of the first to congratulate President Nicolas Maduro on his victory in the elections and re-election to a new presidential term. Let me remind you that according to official data, Nicolas Maduro received 51.2% of the votes, and opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez - 44.2%. A statement from the Iranian embassy reads: “We congratulate the great people of Venezuela and His Excellency Nicolás Maduro, the re-elected President, for successfully holding the presidential elections in a secure, peaceful, transparent, democratic and competitive environment with broad participation of the people. Long live Venezuela! Long live Iran!" ↩t.me/ImpNavigator🔸

❗️Vladimir Putin congratulates Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro on his re-election to a third term as president



“I would like to confirm our readiness to continue our constructive joint work on current issues on the bilateral and international agenda. Remember that you are always a welcome guest on Russian soil,” the president said.

#Russia #Putin- ↩t.me/RTnews_uc4🔸

🔸Countries that refuse to recognize Maduro's vote count or demand transparency and verification:



🇩🇪 Germany

🇦🇷 Argentina

🇧🇷 Brazil

🇨🇱 Chile

🇨🇴 Colombia

🇨🇷 Costa Rica

🇩🇴 Dominican Republic

🇪🇨 Ecuador

🇬🇹 Guatemala

🇸🇻 El Salvador

🇪🇺 European Union

🇮🇹 Italy

🇮🇪 Ireland

🇵🇦 Panama

🇵🇾 Paraguay

🇵🇪 Peru

🇵🇹 Portugal

🇪🇸 Spain

🇺🇸 USA

🇻🇪🌎 On the international reaction to the elections in Venezuela



Even before the announcement of the voting results, the victory of Nicolás Maduro was refused to be recognized by the President of Argentina, Javier Milei. He once again called Maduro a "dictator," for which - not for the first time - he was called a "Nazi" in response by representatives of the Venezuelan authorities.



▪️After the official results were released, Milei was joined by the authorities of Uruguay, Chile, Costa Rica, Peru and Guatemala. In Colombia, they spoke extremely cautiously, not supporting either side. And the United States traditionally expressed serious concern and made it clear that they do not trust the results.



▪️At the same time, the authorities of Cuba, Bolivia, Honduras and Nicaragua recognized Maduro's victory. The voting process in Venezuela was also assessed by representatives of Russia, and Vladimir Putin has already congratulated the leader of the Latin American country on his re-election.



📌 The situation is somewhat complicated by the fact that on the eve of the elections, observers from among former or current Latin American politicians were not allowed into the country.



However, there is nothing surprising here - for the most part, they openly planned to support the opposition, and planned to perform the function of an independent observer on a residual basis. The provocateurs roughly imagined the reaction of the Venezuelan authorities and could well have counted on a refusal of entry, in order to use the fact for subsequent accusations against Maduro's team.



❗️The key issue following the vote is the concern about possible US sanctions, which may be strengthened against the background of non-recognition of the elections. However, Maduro recently said that the Venezuelan authorities are in contact with the White House.



At the same time, certain actions are being taken in the country to combat the severe economic crisis, including the privatization of property. But there is still a lot of work to be done, so if pro-Western politicians come to power with a sharp cancellation of American restrictions, the situation in the country would remain approximately the same.



Maduro's new presidential term will not begin until January 2025, so the most interesting is yet to come. It is still too early to draw any specific conclusions about possible new US sanctions (which will have a new leader by that time) or potential opposition protests.



High-resolution infographic

English version



#Venezuela

@rybar together with @sex_drugs_kahlo

🔸🇻🇪🗳🌎International leaders react to Venezuela election results



🇦🇷"Argentina will not recognize another fraud, and hopes that this time the Armed Forces will defend democracy and popular will." President Javier Milei.



🇨🇱"Maduro's regime must understand that the results are hard to believe. The international community and especially the Venezuelan people, including the millions of Venezuelans in exile, demand total transparency ... From Chile we will not recognize any result that is not verifiable." President Gabriel Boric.



🇺🇾"Not that way! It was an open secret. They were going to 'win' regardless of the actual results. The process up to election day and counting was clearly flawed. You cannot recognize a triumph if you can't trust the forms and mechanisms used to achieve it." President Luis Lacalle Pou.



🇵🇪"I condemn in all extremity the sum of irregularities with the intention of fraud committed by the Venezuelan government. Peru will not accept the violation of the popular will of the Venezuelan people." Foreign Minister Javier Gonzalez-Olaechea.



🇵🇦"Panama joins the generalized rejection of the electoral result. We aspired for the popular will to be respected and such situation was ignored. We will act individually and collectively in favor of Venezuelan democracy. We will announce measures that we will adopt in accordance with Inter-American rules in the coming hours." President Jose Raul Mulino.



🇪🇨"Ecuador rejects the lack of transparency in the elections. The absence of guarantees in the process of publication of results, which reflect the will of the Venezuelan people, delegitimize the results. Ecuador calls on the international community to ensure that the Venezuelan government fully and transparently verifies the elections, with the participation of impartial international observers." Ecuador Foreign Ministry.



🇨🇺"Nicolas Maduro, my brother, your victory, which is that of the Bolivarian and Chavista people, has cleanly and unequivocally defeated the pro-imperialist opposition. They also defeated the regional, interventionist and Monroist right. The people spoke and the Revolution won." President Miguel Diaz-Canel.



🇭🇳"Our special congratulations and Democratic, Socialist and Revolutionary greetings to the President Nicolas Maduro and the brave people of Venezuela for their unobjectionable triumph, which reaffirms their sovereignty and the historical legacy of the Commander Hugo Chavez." President Xiomara Castro.



🇧🇴"We have closely followed this democratic festival and we welcome the fact that the will of the Venezuelan people at the polls has been respected. We want to ratify our willingness to continue strengthening our ties of friendship, cooperation and solidarity with the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela." President Luis Arce.



🇳🇮"Saluting the great victory... To you Nicolas President, to Cilia, to the PSUV, to the youth, and all Venezuelan families, our tribute and greetings, in honor, glory and for more victories." President Daniel Ortega.

🔸https://www.riotimesonline.com/global-concerns-arise-over-legitimacy-of-venezuelan-election-results/🔸

🔸🇻🇪The Venezuelan opposition, as expected, did not admit defeat in the elections and declared the losing candidate president. A number of pro-American regimes in Latin America also announced non-recognition of the victory of Nicolas Maduro and the Chavistas. Nothing new. Another attempt to overthrow Maduro failed, but this does not mean that the United States and its clients will abandon the course of establishing a puppet regime in Venezuela and gaining control over its oil reserves. There will be new Guaidos and other like him.



Of course, for Russia, China, Cuba and Iran, Maduro’s victory is good news. ↩t.me/intelslava🔸

Are you having fun yet? Or maybe just a headache? Or even better than both - that sense of deja vu? Whatever you think you feel - it's the latter. I have yet to laugh as hard at anything so far in this war ever. The Axis of Resistance has just punked the entire Democratic World but none so much as the Evil Empire USA.

They, more than ably represented by our swain Maduro, created a comic reproduction of the US 2020 election for the ages. An outrageous steal? Or was it a righteous game day correction of a blatant theft? While I have my opinion on that - the truth is that it doesn't really matter. Yes, I heard those screams from the balcony. (Make sure they get some water up there, guys.)

It. Does. Not. Matter. There, I said it again. Have you heard what I have been saying for months? These are reindeer games. Elections are the game they play to cover up what our opening video was so en pointe in describing - the kayfabe that we have countries that wage wars. We have wars that masquerade as belonging to countries. The leaders of those countries are just jugglers and jousters for a big visible thing to care about besides your own life. And divide you from your neighbors, friends, and families. Only you can prevent kayfabe. It's that time.

Other stories in production. Probably see you tomorrow!

Share