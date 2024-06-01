We will pick up with

The Deep State just signed their own death warrant.



Trump’s poll numbers are about to skyrocket. He is still going to win, and now he has the precedent established to bring the full letter of the law down on every single corrupt bureaucrat and politician in DC.



Game on 😈🔸

The more they attack him, the more excited I get.



The more ammunition they expend on him, the more it proves their fear of him.



The more lines they cross, the more they open themselves up to future reciprocity.



If you want Trump to burn it down, this is the path we must walk.🔸

🔸If Trump did this to Biden before the 2020 election, the Libs would have burned this country to the ground.🔸

The only crime Trump committed, was declaring war against the Deep State.



Flashback to CPAC, February 2015. Trump calls out Bill Clinton and Epstein Island.



This is the exact moment the establishment realized they have to get rid of Trump.



It’s been a witch hunt ever since.🔸

This political persecution against Trump blasts a gaping hole in the false narrative that Trump is “part of the Deep State.”



It also confirms that the establishment fear Trump most. They view him as the greatest threat to their power.



Which is EXACTLY why I’m voting for him.

“Now that I have the right angry, I can sacrifice the far left and blame it on them next month”



Now that Trump has been found guilty...The precedent has been set.

It's time to retroactively go after every single war criminal President and do so without remorse or regret.

Trump just opened the door that no one had dared to do so before.

The stage is set!



🔸Remember that time THEY/THEM lobbed rockets into Poland to disrupt the historic DJT announcement that he was running for President? Then remember how they blamed Russia? Then remember how innocent Polish citizens were killed and "adreno-elites" and corrupt government officials around the world called for an escalation or even immediate war? Then remember when they discovered that the rockets that killed the innocent Polish citizens actually came from Ukraine? Then remember how suddenly nobody cared about the innocent Polish victims because they were caught red-handed and quickly changed the subject never apologizing? Can you imagine if they weren't caught? (GOD'S PROVIDENCE) ALL to stop/disrupt ONE SINGLE MAN'S announcement. REALLY. THINK. ABOUT. THIS.



We are with President Trump



This is OUR MOMENT



The People's MOMENT



BURN THE SHIPS



#America250



🇺🇸



🔸What are your thoughts?? @ToreSays



“Sentencing set 4 days before the RNC Convention to nominate Trump. This is all GREAT NEWS for 🇺🇸 & 🌎.



1) Trump Presidential victory sealed.

2) Precedent now set for Bush, Clinton, Obama arrests.

3) Overturn on Appeal guaranteed.

4) Top-to-Bottom DOJ Corruption exposed.

5) U.S. Supreme Court will be FORCED to conduct Emergency Review of “case” and make a ruling.

6) Supreme Court is a “captured” entity that fully understands they uphold the Law or individually face UCMJ Treason trial for violating their Sworn Oaths to the Constitution.

7) No civilian admirably law court can override a UCMJ protected Commander-in-Chief, no matter the amount of propaganda they use.

8) CIC Trump is untouchable. He’s simply leading the Swamp Rats to their final resting places.

9) Brunson Case verdict remains a proverbial nuclear weapon that can be deployed to eradicate the vast majority of House & Senate members for violating their sworn oaths on January 6, 2021, by unconstitutionally certifying the 2020 election without an investigation.

10) @realDonaldTrump holds ALL THE CARDS. Watch him win it all!



Election Interference is #Treason. ALL found guilty must forfeit all personal, family and corporate assets to the U.S. Treasury.



#WeThePeople just won the lottery and will soon win our Republic back!”



🔸‘Sentencing just days before Republican Convention.’



‘Republican Convention will be July 15th through the 18th.’



Hahahahahhaa



I’d say that’ll be a lively event to witness, don’t you think?



Until then - Patriots are metaphorically writing ‘FINISH THEM’ on that boomerang [they] just threw. 😘 #IYKYK



Frens! Myself and StormyPatriotJoe will be going live at 6:45pm EST on my Rumble Channel to discuss the verdict from the lens of a 40k perspective and the Q Drops.



“Saturn afflicted two planets at 17° in Trump's astrology —

🔸You were told it would be biblical. You were told we would be pushed to the “precipice”, you were told we would experience a “near death experience.”



Why would anyone be surprised this happened today?



Breathe.



It had to be this way.



I find it very interesting that 👉🏻RT reports on the fact that the Trump verdict comes out on the 7th anniversary of Covfefe tweet🔸

People picking up on 34

🔸⬆Anyone notice a pattern yet?



• Trump raised 34 million

• Trump released a 34 second video of an old man this morning.

• The Judge announced the Jury could split 4-4-4 (3 four’s= 34)

• Trump was found guilty on 34 counts.



17x 2= ???

:)🔸

Anyone notice a pattern yet?



• Trump entered the conference at 11:05am



• Trump ended the conference at 11:39am



He spoke for exactly 34 minutes🔸

Interesting…



In 2022, Elon Musk posted this random photo… with the gas prices being 7.11



Donald Trump’s sentencing is scheduled for July 11.



Well, that's a wrap on this one. 24 hours was a worthwhile look. We'll check back for any subsequent events, but I don't expect (m)any to happen sooner than our scheduled sentencing date. I'm sure our normal haunts will be back in the news soon enough!

Have a great (again) weekend!

