We all knew this day was coming. You also know I believe it will become a positive future. So it only makes sense that we commemorate May 30, 2024 with a memorialization of the narrative for posterity. We will start with the verdict in the Trial of Insanity. And then get reactions, responses, comments, and memes. Sort of a collectible album (I wonder if DJT will create a coffee table book or NFTs of the trial art? - TBD).

🇺🇸🙍‍♂The Manhattan Criminal Court (New York) found Donald Trump guilty on all 34 counts - the politician was accused of falsifying financial documents.



In total, Trump faces a maximum of 136 years in prison.



The politician may get away with a fine, but the amount will be very large - this is a serious blow to his presidential campaign.

In January, 49 BC, Julius Caesar crossed the Rubicon River with his army.



The Rubicon River was the natural boundary between Rome & Gaul. Bringing an army into Rome was illegal. This act started a civil war that would end the Roman Republic and create the Roman Empire.



Caesar’s act of “crossing the Rubicon” became a synonymous phrase that meant going past the point of no return.



Another quote comes to mind;



“When you strike at a king, you must kill him.”



-Ralph Waldo Emerson.



Well, the Uniparty has crossed the Rubicon with this verdict, and struck at the king.



Did they kill Trump with this verdict?



Hell no. They just made him more popular than ever. And they’ve revealed themselves as a mortal threat to every man, woman and child in these United States; because if they can do this to Trump, they can do it to us all.



We are living through history folks.



Just remember…they struck at the king, and they missed. ↩t.me/MisfitMedia🔸

I find it interesting that today in 1431, Joan of Arc was burned at the stake.



https://www.saintsfeastfamily.com/copy-of-joan-of-arc-may-30-1

🔸["On this day in 1431, Joan was burned at the stake in Rouen, and her ashes were scattered in the Seine River. A second Church trial 25 years later nullified the earlier verdict, which was reached under political pressure.



Remembered by most people for her military exploits, Joan had a great love for the sacraments, which strengthened her compassion toward the poor. Popular devotion to her increased greatly in 19th-century France and later among French soldiers during World War I. Theologian George Tavard writes that her life “offers a perfect example of the conjunction of contemplation and action” because her spiritual insight is that there should be a “unity of heaven and earth.”



Joan of Arc has been the subject of many books, plays, operas and movies".]



My thoughts: May the world remember Donald Trump as he actually was. All of you will have future stories to tell. Very few in history will remember these other fools and dunces in the theater!



What Trump had to say:

He posted this on Truth right as the verdict was read.

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump

MY CIVIL RIGHTS HAVE BEEN TOTALLY VIOLATED WITH THIS HIGHLY POLITICAL, UNCONSTITUTIONAL, AND ELECTION INTERFERING WITCH HUNT. OUR FAILING NATION IS BEING LAUGHED AT ALL OVER THE WORLD!

- President Donald J Trump🔸

NEW — From President Trump: "IF THIS CAN HAPPEN TO ME, IT CAN HAPPEN TO ANYONE!"



Full: "My bookkeeper called a “Legal Expense,” on the “tiny” description line of the Ledger, a “Legal Expense,” openly paid to my lawyer, at that time a fully accredited one. I was not involved in that designation, but what else would you have called it? It was, in fact, a LEGAL EXPENSE. That is the so-called “CRIME.” On top of that, I wasn’t allowed by the judge to use, in any form, the standard RELIANCE ON COUNSEL DEFENSE (ADVICE OF COUNSEL!). My lawyer, at the time, did virtually everything on the NDA (NON-DISCLOSURE AGREEMENT), and I assumed that what he did was correct. I did nothing wrong, and frankly, there was nothing done wrong - NDA’s are standard, commonly used, and LEGAL. MAGA2024! WITCH HUNT! IF THIS CAN HAPPEN TO ME, IT CAN HAPPEN TO ANYONE!" ↩t.me/THEREALTORIABROOKE🔸

t.me/dotconnectinganons

“I’m not allowed to talk about it… if I do, I’d get put in jail…



Soo, we’ll play that game a little bit longer..” ♟️



Sounds like he’s about to let it rip on the judge…



https://rumble.com/v4ypfek-trump-well-play-that-game-a-little-bit-longer..-.html

Trump again suggests China may be building an Army within the United States…



“You have China, 29,000 people came in and I looked at them on a line and they looked like perfect soldiers.



They’re almost all male, from 19-25 years old.. it looks like a recruiting exercise.



• they have beautiful tents

• they have propane stoves

• they have the best cell phones



I said what’s going on? It looks like they’re building an army in our country…



Now… I don’t think that would happen, right? RIGHT???



We’re losing our country…”



This Clip

This Clip
https://rumble.com/v4yplqb-trump-suggests-china-may-be-building-an-army-within-the-united-states.html

Our kids can’t have a little league game because of illegal aliens…



Illegal aliens are living in Luxury Hotels while our military veterans are living on the streets like dogs…



“It’s my honor to be doing this, but it’s a very unpleasant thing to be honest, but it’s a great great honor.🙏



We’re going to do what I have to do..”



We’re with you Mr. PRECEDENT!



This Clip

This Clip
https://rumble.com/v4ypqfo-trump-illegal-aliens-are-living-in-luxury-hotels-while-our-vets-are-on-the-.html

Full Press Conference



Full Press Conference

https://rumble.com/v4yp1r3-donald-trumps-conference-after-guilty-verdict-may-31-2024.html

↩(above)t.me/candlesinthenight

REACTIONS:

Read this SICK statement from the Communist Biden Regime…🤬🤬🤬



Our country & Government has been totally usurped by Bolshevik Communists that are HELL BENT on the DESTRUCTION of America.



Keep in mind, this is only ONE of many SHAM trials that they have Trump purposely wrapped up in.



The political persecution that Trump is up against is BIGGER than election interference…They are SHOWING you how desperate they are to SINK AMERICA.



TRUMP STANDS IN THE WAY.



I don’t care if I have to vote for Trump while he is in a prison cell…



I don’t care if I have to walk on hot coals, then crawl on glass to make it to the polls on November 5th.



That day is MORE important to this country than July 4th. It will either be the REBIRTH & REVIVAL of America, or it will be the FINAL nail in the coffin & DEATH of America.



NOVEMBER 5TH WILL BE A REVOLUTIONARY DAY.



THE REAL VERDICT.



IT IS IMPERATIVE THAT WE ALL GET BEHIND & SUPPORT TRUMP.



WE DO NOT HAVE A CHANCE TO SAVE AMERICA ANY OTHER WAY.

Meanwhile…. The potato speaks..



“It's reckless, dangerous and irresponsible for anyone to say this trial was rigged”



Drop a . if you believe this Trial was rigged



https://rumble.com/v4ypt1t-biden-its-reckless-dangerous-and-irresponsible-for-anyone-to-say-this-trial.html

A GOP source told me that WinRed, the Republican donation platform, is overwhelmed at the moment.



🔗

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 President Donald Trump's campaign says it raised $34.8 million in small-dollar donations since conviction.

↩t.me/WatcherGuru

🇺🇸📊📃 — Polymarket | Presidential Election Winner:



📆 April 15 (Manhattan Trial start date)

🇺🇸 Trump 46% (+1)

🇺🇸 Biden 45%



📆 May 16

🇺🇸 Trump 50% (+8)

🇺🇸 Biden 42%



📆 NOW (post-conviction)

🇺🇸 Trump 56% (+18)

🇺🇸 Biden 38%

President Putin: Trump is the victim of politically motivated persecution, which has exposed the rot within the U.S. political system.



🔗 Full transcript

↩t.me/PutinDirect

Dan the Man on X 🇺🇸🦅

LEGAL ANALYSIS:

🚨This is insane. That result would violate President Trump’s Sixth Amendment rights.



Merchan just delivered the coup de grace instruction. He said that there is no need to agree on what occurred. They can disagree on what the crime was among the three choices. Thus, this means that they could split 4-4-4 and he will still treat them as unanimous.



- America First Legal

⚠️The Donald Trump Trial Is RIGGED



NBCNews Senior Legal Correspondent, Laura Jarrett: “Trump's jury has 50+ pages of instructions to follow but the jury does NOT get this in the deliberation room”

🇺🇸👉t.me/SGTnewsNetwork

CNN Senior Legal Analyst Describes How The Trump Conviction Was A Political Hit Job



1. "The judge donated money... in plain violation of a rule prohibiting New York judges from making political donations—to a pro-Biden, anti-Trump political operation."



2. Alvin Bragg boasted on the campaign trail in an overwhelmingly Democrat county, “It is a fact that I have sued Trump over 100 times.”



3. "Most importantly, the DA’s charges against Trump push the outer boundaries of the law and due process."



4. "The charges against Trump are obscure, and nearly entirely unprecedented. In fact, no state prosecutor — in New York, or Wyoming, or anywhere — has ever charged federal election laws as a direct or predicate state crime, against anyone, for anything. None. Ever."



5. The DA inflated misdemeanors past the statute of limitations and "electroshocked them back to life" by alleging the falsification of business records was committed 'with intent to commit another crime.'



6. "Inexcusably, the DA refused to specify what those unlawful means actually were — and the judge declined to force them to pony up — until right before closing arguments. So much for the constitutional obligation to provide notice to the defendant of the accusations against him in advance of trial."



7. "In these key respects, the charges against Trump aren’t just unusual. They’re bespoke, seemingly crafted individually for the former president and nobody else."



8. "The Manhattan DA’s employees reportedly have called this the “Zombie Case” because of various legal infirmities, including its bizarre charging mechanism. But it’s better characterized as the Frankenstein Case, cobbled together with ill-fitting parts into an ugly, awkward, but more-or-less functioning contraption that just might ultimately turn on its creator."

- Kanekoa the Great

https://nymag.com/intelligencer/article/trump-was-convicted-but-prosecutors-contorted-the-law.html

NEWS PUNDITS AND POLITICIANS:

The outpouring of support for President Trump suggests one thing: this administration has broken our justice system.



Now, it is in the hands of the American people to fix it. 💥

- Rep Nancy Mace

🔥 May 30th, 2024 might be remembered as the day Donald J. Trump won the 2024 Presidential Election. - Eric Trump

Gutfeld on Trump's conviction: "I believe that they just gave Popeye a gallon of spinach laced with steroids and meth…I think this will not only solidify the base, it will radicalize it. It will infuriate the independents and the undecideds."

#MissionForward



#NCSWIC



#Prayers



🐸🙏🇺🇸🙏🐸

Judge Jeanine- God Help America...

👉 t.me/TruthFighters47

By Josh Hammer:



The key points following Thursday's first-ever criminal "conviction" of a former U.S. president, rather, are three-fold.



First, the Democrats' long march to get the nefarious Orange Man by any means necessary, beginning with the 2016 election cycle, has finally worked.



Second, American patriots of all political stripes must come to terms with the current fallen state of the nation.



Third, it has never been more incumbent upon the Right to finally wake up and realize what is going on right now in this once-great nation.



Read:

Read:
https://www.newsweek.com/post-trump-verdict-will-american-right-finally-wake-opinion-1906623

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/05/wayne-root-my-cia-sources-say-biden-administration/

NEW: Rep. Jim Jordan Demands Anti-Trump NY Prosecutors Appear Before Weaponization Committee.

https://thenationalpulse.com/2024/05/31/rep-jim-jordan-demands-anti-trump-ny-prosecutors-appear-before-weaponization-committee/?feed_id=8266&_unique_id=6659ef3ce8bb0

Today’s verdict represents the culmination of a legal process that has been bent to the political will of the actors involved: a leftist prosecutor, a partisan judge and a jury reflective of one of the most liberal enclaves in America—all in an effort to “get” Donald Trump.



That this case—involving alleged misdemeanor business records violations from nearly a decade ago—was even brought is a testament to the political debasement of the justice system in places like New York City. This is especially true considering this same district attorney routinely excuses criminal conduct in a way that has endangered law-abiding citizens in his jurisdiction.



It is often said that no one is above the law, but it is also true that no one is below the law. If the defendant were not Donald Trump, this case would never have been brought, the judge would have never issued similar rulings, and the jury would have never returned a guilty verdict.



In America, the rule of law should be applied in a dispassionate, even-handed manner, not become captive to the political agenda of some kangaroo court.

- Gov. DeSantis

I'm not really taking a set position on this event as to specific or immediate outcome. I do think it will wind up being portentous and that is why the choice is made of recording these posts and pictures. This is an Awakening event to trump all the others (so far). Miscarriages of justice happen; usually outside crimes like bribery or jury tampering are involved. But after two weak federal impeachment efforts, multiple state courts trying to delegitimize Trump's candidacy in the 2024 election, among other weak federal attempts (e.g., Gestapo home invasion coming after personal documents) culminating in this 6 week soap opera - well, let's just say that jurisprudence has purposely taken a black swan dive off a cliff.

There are no levels unaffected; it has been screeching at us throughout this show trial. And even from before, like during COVID when Bill Barr couldn't find his way through enough criminality to sink tens of thousands of American businesses and kill even more citizens. Now we have Merrick Garland and even more insidiously weaponized courts and their rabid guard dog enforcement agencies. And far less comfort for a psychologically traumatized public - if they even perceive what has just happened. Many don't; but they will soon.

Reality TV show trials immortalize the funeral of jurisprudence unlike any mere decade of SCOTUS rulings. And all because “Democracy.” Never thought you'd look back on the legal aftermath of 9/11, COVID, or J6 - and long for those saner times, did you?

I'm actually going to break this here and do a second part with more miscellaneous commentary, some of the best Q related posts, and a broad selection of memes. It all has value; but this part of the story may be all you're interested in right now.

Don't forget to have a great weekend! Justice is only sleeping the sleep of the unjust. For now.

