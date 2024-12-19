Many would probably like our recent spate of news clips on the skies above New Jersey among other localities to be an invasion. And we'll certainly take a look at that possibility. But for now it appears to be more of an infestation of undetermined origin. IUO rather than UFO. And nothing says infestation like rodents so our mascot today is….

Let's start at the beginning, though. With “They're Heeere.”

From 2023: Agreement opens test corridor stretching from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst to Dover AFB, linking to New Jersey’s Aviation Innovation Hub in Atlantic County

Oh so they had to close their airspace…🤔

Were they not briefed?



Yet….. As for these drones in NJ...

Consider this: airlines have been briefed — that's why they're still flying - but NJ police are not. Let that sink in for a moment.



Q) ZID/QFALC/IV/NBO/A/000/999/3949N08402W005 A) KFFO B) 2412140400 C) 2412140800 E) WRIGHT PATTERSON CLASS D AIRSPACE CLOSED DUE TO SECURITY THREAT M1133/24 NOTAMN

Q) ZID/QXXXX/IV/NBO/A/000/999/3949N08402W005 A) KFFO B) 2412140403 C) 2412140800 E) CAUTION: USE EXTREME CAUTION; HEAVY UAS ACTIVITY IN KFFO SURFACE AREA”🔸

"These drones may represent tools targeting compromised governmental entities or rogue operatives, and transparency may be seen as a liability. Revealing the operation at its embryonic stage risks forewarning the targets, diluting the mission’s effectiveness. Why am I telling you this? Because it’s already done. Depending on certain factors, you see the end of one operation leading to a public explanation FINALE sometime in the next week." ↩pvt_acct🔸

🔸As for these drones in NJ... Consider this: airlines have been briefed — that's why they're still flying — but NJ police are not. Let that sink in for a moment.



I recommend you check out my publication on drones.

I know what I’m talking about.

Several years ago Q told us …



… there would be an operation involving “Drones over US”.



Q also had empty kill brackets - []



Hence the drones won’t be killed only tracked.



(note - whatever is inside the square brackets denotes what will be exposed or euphemistically killed)



🔸Pilot Encountered Mystery Objects 'Moving at Extreme Speed': FAA



OK. So now we have pilots told to maneuver around high-speed UFOs on the West Coast now…lol



One pilot tells air traffic control, "Looking straight west to Eugene. “We're seeing 3 or 4 targets... they're at all altitudes, up and down, it's pretty crazy."



Another pilot told the controller, "just had another one show up, at my 1 o'clock, about 1,000 feet high, zipping towards us and then back out towards the ocean. Red in color. Moving at extreme speed, I just don't know how to describe it."



The controller replied: "Roger. You are clear to maneuver as necessary left and right to avoid the UFO out there. And uh, all of the reports you're giving us are good information, appreciate it."



The pilot later continued, "It's weird. It's a red circular shape, and it keeps zipping out towards the ocean and then coming back in about 20 miles or closer to us, and then zips back out to the ocean and we can't see it."



Wonder how the U.S. government is going to explain this? Probably just ignore it. Nothing to see here, just swamp gas on fire…



Full story at link below:



NJ UFOs from Iranian Mothership off U.S. Coast? NJ working on State Of Emergency?



Here’s some facts and analysis around the alarming situation in NJ/NY:



Unidentified Objects have been flying daily across NJ for weeks. Some as large as cars. Some with plasma like emissions. Some affecting clocks.



A Congressman said he heard from hi-level sources it’s an Iranian mothership.



The Pentagon says: ‘There is no truth to that.”



The FBI says they have no idea on where they are coming from.



The Pentagon says: ‘At this time we have no evidence that these activities are coming from a foreign entity or the work of an adversary.'



Question To FBI: ‘Is the public at risk?’



Answer from FBI: ‘There is nothing known that would lead me to say that, but we just don't know, and that's the concerning part.’



NJ Governor: "There is no known threat to the public at this time," Murphy said.



Note: Murphy has no clue or is just trying to calm the masses because nothing’s happened—yet. So he doesn’t know.



The U.S. government is so filled with lies it’s impossible to trust them. Until the U.S. government starts shooting down these objects (or tries) they are clearly either A.) ET craft with military drones investigating them. (US stand down order), Or B.) Some secret psychological OP US drone test.



Or C: Foreign government or powerful non-gov entity .



If we hear explosions off the coast of NJ/NY we’ll know that it’s possibly a drone ‘mothership’ from someone —that got blown up by the military.



Actions and evidence will eventually produce the truth. Trusting the government is like trusting a bunch of drunk monkeys in a banana shop.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-14181799/drones-new-jersey-state-emergency-ufo-ocean-sighting.html ⤴↩t.me/AgendaAlien🔸

NOW THIS! Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio has confirmed the closure of their airspace Friday night due to drones in the area. ↩t.me/breaking911🔸

🔸Don’t worry folks, the FBI says they’re just planes and helicopters 🤡🎥🍿



Trump: The government knows what is happening. Something strange is going on.



BREAKING: Trump says the drones over New Jersey are coming from our own government. He says our agencies and President Biden know exactly what the drones are and where they’re coming from.



“The government knows what is happening.”



“Our military knows, and our President knows, but for some reason, they want to keep people in suspense.”



“Something strange is going on.” ↩t.me/zoomerwaffenx🔸

🇺🇸⚠️❌ #BREAKING: The FBI has issued a warning to the public, urging them not to point lasers at or attempt to shoot down suspected drones in New Jersey! ↩t.me/TabZLIVE🔸

🔸New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the deployment of a federal drone detection system to address a surge in drone swarm sightings across New York and New Jersey, including an incident that temporarily shut down Stewart International Airport. While details of the system remain undisclosed, it will aid law enforcement investigations. Hochul has urged Congress to pass the Counter-UAS Authority Security, Safety, and Reauthorization Act to grant states greater authority to handle drone threats, calling federal rules insufficient for state-level responses. Despite federal reassurances that the drones pose no security risk and are not linked to foreign adversaries, concerns about public safety remain.



Lawmakers, including former President Donald Trump and Senator Richard Blumenthal, have called for drones to be shot down if they pose risks to critical infrastructure or airspace. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has stated the drones are not operating near sensitive military sites, but the incidents have heightened urgency for improved intelligence and enforcement measures. Hochul and other officials continue to press for federal action to ensure public safety and protect infrastructure.



https://telegra.ph/Federal-Officials-Will-Deploy-High-Tech-System-to-New-York-After-Drones-Shut-Down-Airport-Governor-Says-12-15 ↩t.me/Fighting4_AZ🔸

🔸Seeing as how we're under AI governance now as of earlier this year, it would make sense AI is controlling these drones. To have that many operating as they are, deconflicting airspace, routes, other aircraft, would take a lot of human coordination that would likely result in miscommunication and incidents. But AI would be able to run calculations to anticipate and avoid all of that. ↩pvt_acct🔸

It feels great that NORAD is able to track Santa but not “unidentified drones.”



https://www.norad.mil/Newsroom/Press-Releases/Article/3980798/norad-ready-to-track-santas-flight-for-69th-year/ ↩pvt_acct🔸

America has become Ukraine…



Americans trying to shoot down the drones that have been flying ‘anonymously’. ↩t.me/wartimedia🔸

(⬆Perfect waste of the 2nd Am. But a few shots were close enough. Hologram?)

Biden comments on mysterious drones over US



“I think one started it... and they all, everybody wanted to get in the deal.”



Well, that explains everything...



#WhiteHouse ↩t.me/MTodayNews🔸

I don’t know what to make of this drone situation.



One second it’s Iran, then it’s the USgov, then it’s hobbyists and private companies, then it’s China.



I have no idea and I’ve given up until further notice.



I’m just counting the days until Trump is sworn in. 😂 ↩t.me/bioclandestine🔸

What's Up With These Drones? More Kabuki Theatre…



Full Episode at: https://rumble.com/v5zos6h-conservative-daily-guests-carlos-cortez-and-j6ers-mark-and-jalise-middleton.html ↩t.me/joeoltmann🔸

Texas congressman points at Beijing over mystery drones… admits that really ‘we have no clue’



"My judgment... is that those that are over our military sites are adversarial and most likely are coming from the People's Republic of China," Michael McCaul said.



#Congress ↩t.me/MTodayNews🔸

It would be hard to imagine prior to 2020 that any 10 citizens (or even residents!) of the US could have been found who would not have been demanding explanations. If not for the Sky Event itself, at least for the evasive and demeaning reporting and government cardboard proxies with no clue as to how to appear less clueless. Another how 2024 is that!

But let's set that aside because in 2024 that is par for any course, and goes double especially for Bedminster! So it looks like citizen journalism is gonna have to save this eagle putt. Yet again.

We'll start with Qui Bono? ….And why or what for. Let's start with the Narrative of the Season. Not Santa - Global Thermonuclear War Games. Top of everyone's list this year.

If FFFFF Flynn was in fact behind the “Qanon” psyop that hacked the real Q, then this Q drop seems quite dashing, since Flynn is so gung-ho about this drone issue. ↩pvt_channel🔸

🔸Reports claiming that some of the drones over NJ are looking for nuclear material possibly for a FF. Also something was being sprayed in the air that people said had a chemical smell.



I will provide more info on the Drones when I can. I sort of rushed the other one out. I spoke to more technical wizards and they are most notably HPGe Nuclear Detector Drones. So it's more than likely they are being used to scan the area. The DOD is supposedly involved. And have had these since 2000. And it belongs to our military. So it is definitely showing some advanced technology that the general public is oblivious to.



https://x.com/prolotario1/status/1867870936872911070?s=52🔸

https://x.com/JustXAshton/status/1868110511885205897🔸

This theory goes along with the above post https://x.com/smoke_peaches/status/1868084174353281083?s=46&t=kLpR7SK71_6AWXmyoTI_RQ🔸

Another perspective https://x.com/captcoronado/status/1868175564844200026?s=46&t=kLpR7SK71_6AWXmyoTI_RQ

⤴↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

🔸Ok...so now I'm at the mindset of "real drones"....and what are these military drones doing?

Another theory...

👇

THE SUM OF ALL FEARS: Drones may be looking for a Ukrainian Nuclear Warhead that has entered the United States of America. John Ferguson is the Chief Executive Officer of Saxon Aerospace and he thinks it is possible that these Secret Drones are looking for a lost (✔️more so missing/stolen from Ukraine) Nuclear Warhead. There is no purpose or reason for these Drones to be flying at night unless they are looking for something.

https://x.com/SpartaJustice/status/1868266624899338426?t=KBcX9OeqgSOqBJ3gMutWDg&s=19 ↩pvt_acct🔸

The recent surge in radiation levels near New York and New Jersey coincides with the areas where the drones have been spotted.

↩t.me/ShadowofEzra🔸

Interesting. This gentleman reminds us of the drones on the I-70 corridor of Colorado, Kansas and Missouri plus the missing radioactive material from a few years ago....oh, and the missing nuclear warheads from Ukraine many years ago.



https://t.me/realKarliBonne/280126 ↩pvt_acct🔸

Nuclear hunting theory for NJ drones floated by aerospace CEO



Saxon Aerospace boss John Ferguson has speculated that the spate of mysterious drones spotted over New Jersey might be hunting radioactive material.



His theory was also shared by unverified - and now deleted - X account Jersey Futures and includes a government source of his warning about a nuclear warhead “left over from Ukraine” that was being brought back to the US.



Geiger Counter World Map also claims to show radiation exposure over double the recommended level for radiation workers in two NYC sites.



#US ↩t.me/MTodayNews🔸

United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission has posted that radioactive material is missing in New Jersey. ↩t.me/MasterCMiller🔸

☢️Radioactive material went missing in New Jersey earlier this month, fueling conspiracy theories that it could be linked to the mysterious drone sightings.



A piece of medical equipment used for cancer scans was shipped from the Nazha Cancer Center in Newfield on December 2 for disposal, but the 'shipping container arrived at its destination damaged and empty.'



The device, known as a 'pin source,' contained a small amount of Germanium-68 (Ge-68) that is used to calibrate a medical scanner's accuracy. If handled without proper gear, it can cause radiation poisoning.



The US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) issued an alert for the missing shipment deemed 'less than a Category 3,' meaning it could cause permanent injury if mishandled.



The danger with losing track of radioactive material is that they can be used to build bombs.

☢️A hunt was underway tonight for a missing radioactive package which 'failed' to arrive at Madrid's Barajas Airport.



Spain's Nuclear Safety Council (CSN) sounded the alarm this evening over the transport package with 'four radioactive sources' of 'very dangerous' category 2 Selenium-75.



Local reports said the CSN had sent a team of inspectors to the airport to try to glean more information.



It was not immediately clear how the transport container with the radioactive package had gone missing.



The International Atomic Energy Agency defines Category 2 on a scale of one to five as 'very dangerous for people because the radioactivity carries grave risks where material is not properly protected.



The CSN was tonight recommending that anyone who came across the package should avoid touching it and immediately alert the authorities.



Selenium-75 is an isotope that has radiopharmaceutical uses. Se-75 sources are also used on off shore oil rigs and at power generation plants during outages.

Tactically speaking creating a drone scenario masked as a search for stolen radioactive material scenario masked as a terrorist attack by Iran makes sense. Then they can batch vax locate and target with the towers to activate vax particles to cause radiation exposure symptoms in select areas.

Too Much? 11:17 PM EST🔸

This is a Real-Time Radiation Map. Anything over 200 is deadly.



The problem with this map is anyone can add a reading by submitting data at the top.



So...



Be Unfookwitable. 12:20 AM EST ⤴↩t.me/VKscreenshots🔸

Why would we use drones when the military has perfectly good nuke sniffers, communication, intellegence and biohazard planes that were used up until 2024 and were tracked on flight radar? Remember the circular flight paths all over the US?

Why has all the military flights in the US at night gone "Dark"?

Is that Israel messing with our FAA and military that they cant squawk? I think it's our military under direction of the joint chiefs.

Starting in 2019 when Trump signed the observational elements of SSD II Starwars funding in the NDAA,

it was then we started seeing reports of drones (UAPs) domestically from the military and exponential satellite payloads launched under the guise of Starlink.

Why wouldn't it be Cuba aka Russia that stole the nukes? Lol

BTW - who stole the train load of fertilizer that we were so worried about less than a year ago? Are they drone sniffing for that too or can we only "walk and not chew gum" with one operation at a time?

It's time to come clean. 911 was a joint training also that the public wasn't told about and the names Bush, Cheney and Rumsfeld seemed to be more prominent than even Israel. ↩pvt_acct🔸

🇺🇸 Mayor of New Jersey Michael Melham informs us of Radioactive material that has gone missing in New Jersey on December 2nd. Meanwhile US residents have reported sighting hundreds of drones in the recent weeks on the East coast with no answer from military officials.



Mossad stealing radioactive material preparing a false flag operation in the US to blame Iran 🤔

🚩 t.me/ResistanceTrench🔸

Nuclear bunker sales booming in US



While experts doubt their efficacy, private bunkers are selling like hot cakes in the United States, the Independent reports.



As media and politicians keep speculating about potential nuclear conflicts with Russia and other countries, fallout shelter sales are set to rise from $137 million last year to $175 million by 2030.



One might say that turning profit on doomsday is the ultimate American way.



#US ↩t.me/MTodayNews🔸

Does that clear up anything for you? Good, because it's probably not even supposed to. They DO want WWIII to start and the sooner the better. However, a real nuclear scare scene isn't going to be amateur hour at the karaoke bar. Or in the least ambiguous.

But don't worry we have plenty of other narratives to get to. Let's go with aliens next. Always a good time!

https://x.com/wallstreetapes/status/1868070733722906704?s=46&t=kLpR7SK71_6AWXmyoTI_RQ🔸

https://x.com/wallstreetapes/status/1868030322572472802?s=46&t=kLpR7SK71_6AWXmyoTI_RQ🔸

https://x.com/bb8114230212901/status/1867897998816280621?s=46&t=kLpR7SK71_6AWXmyoTI_RQ ⤴↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

🔸Mysterious drones are 'changing time' on clocks in New Jersey as locals fear they're being targeted by UFOs?



Is this finally becoming funny?



Or sad?



IF these are ET craft, there would surely be US military drones, helicopters, etc., out doing surveillance. Sending out F-35’s would kind of frighten the public so the U.S. would try to limit contact by using sophisticated US military drones.



No shooting war with ET because the U.S. government knows shooting at ET craft visiting isn’t always a smart idea.



If it was a foreign adversary, the U.S. would fire at will. So, it’s either ours or ET craft.



So, what we might have is a bunch of ET and U.S. military craft in the NJ/NY skyline.



Very busy nights for those in the tri-state area. If this is ET I would expect them to move west across planet Earth—or just disappear after doing reconnaissance of Earth’s financial & political symbol of power—NY.



It’s looking less and less that it’s a government test—but who knows?



Maybe it’s the beginning of something bigger?

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-14174041/mystery-ufo-drones-change-times-clock-new-jersey.html ↩t.me/AgendaAlien🔸

The artifact bears similarities to reptilian-headed figures made by the Ubaid culture, a prehistoric Mesopotamian civilization. However, archaeologists remain uncertain about the motivations behind creating such non-human representations.



Read more: https://anomalien.com/archaeologists-unearth-7500-year-old-head-with-reptilian-features/ ↩t.me/anomalienCom🔸

🔸EXPOSURE AND DISCLOSURE



GREER

DRONES

ENERGY ORBS

NEW JERSEY

UNMASKED

SERIES OF EVENTS TO CAUSE CONFUSION

ALL HAPPENING IN NEXT 30 DAYS

PREDICTED FOR PAST 25 YEARS

ACTORS WILL TRY TO TURN DISCLOSURE INTO ALIEN INVASION

HATCHED OUT AROUND 1953

MAN MADE UFOS ABDUCTIONS

99.9% OF GOV KNOW NOTHING OF THE TRUTH



Dr. Steven Greer shares his views on challenging authority, questioning conventional wisdom, and exposing the truth behind organized religion, political parties, institutions, and social movements. He highlights the alarming reality of important technologies and information being held covertly by an unelected and unappointed group, outside the oversight of the president and Congress, posing a grave threat to democracy and freedom. In New Jersey, a strikingly clear image of a "drone" (or more) has been discovered! A film crew for ABC news were shocked by the appearance of this glowing 'Energy Orb' of light in New Jersey. These are the ones that interest me more than the drones.

Dr. Greer discusses the freedom of the press and why crucial information about advanced technologies and extraterrestrial encounters is not being covered by mainstream media due to corporate and financial interests. He emphasizes the urgency of addressing these issues and the need for courageous individuals both inside and outside the government to take action.

🔸Latest drone footage captures 'sophisticated' UFOs interacting with each other over New Jersey?



Maybe it’s one of our military drones trying to observe an alien ET craft doing observation?



Maybe also U.S. drones watching them watch us? Wouldn’t that be funny? Otherwise what would be the purpose of 2 drones interacting?



Of course we are assuming these are all ‘drones’. Wonder why the U.S. government doesn’t send the military in to shoot them down.



If one understands the answer to that question, they’ll discover these are either ours and/or ET craft.



Note: New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said Monday night that the drones are 'very sophisticated, explaining: 'The minute we get eyes on them [the drones], they go dark.'



Well, the government is in a pickle. They know what happened in NJ when Orson Welles did the radio broadcast of ‘War of the Worlds’.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-14178089/Latest-drone-footage-captures-sophisticated-UFOs-interacting-New-Jersey.html🔸

UFO sightings alarm NJ: Police video shows army of 55 drones on the coast?



A congressman says he was "deeply concerned" after police video recorded an army of 55 drones coming from New Jersey's ocean coast. Dozens of those drones also trailed a U.S. Coast Guard vessel.

The comments by U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J. 4th District, come as state homeland security officials are set to brief mayors across the state in a closed-door meeting on Wednesday morning.



Alien Agenda Comment: I was born & raised in NJ and know full well many ET & UFO stories from friends & family. If this is a foreign actor, we’re in trouble, if this is our own government, we’re in trouble. If these are ET craft…well, that would be interesting but also a bit troubling. The U.S. government seems pretty useless in all circumstances here. Quite unfortunate. Even the local Congressman can’t get answers. But then again, most are too low to get clearances to know much.



https://nj1015.com/drones-threat-new-jersey/🔸

Alien Invasion Day? Mysterious ‘Drones’ Over NJ/NY & Military Bases?



Ross Coulthart discusses recent UAPs over NJ/NY and military bases.



Ross knows his stuff as a UFO investigator. His ‘hypothesis’ about telepathy and psionics and how it integrates with ‘consciousness’ hits the mark. I’ve been studying that area for 45 years (since I was a child), and I totally concur with Ross. The ‘cosmic consciousness’ is powerful, in fact, some say dangerously powerful. But, if a society and people are good—and not evil, there’s nothing to worry.



I suspect the world is going to change a bit over the next few years to next century. Hopefully for the betterment of humanity.



Highly recommend this vid from Ross.🔸

Fears as mystery 'UFO' drones now spread to NYC after hovering over New Jersey for weeks?



Mysterious UFO drones have been spotted flying over New York City - after weeks of being photographed in New Jersey…



OK, so what is going on in my home turf of NJ/NY?



A family member in NJ told me things are a bit unnerving and strange. Is that the point? Sow fear?

Why can’t the government tell folks what’s going on? Large car sized drones should not be flying around like this.



Note: While taking videos of UFOs in Southern California 5 plus years ago I’d seen a large drone. I never got a good video of it but it seemed big, like the size of a small car and had had that typical drone buzz. I’d wondered if this was a test model for a military grade spy like weapon. It was near my home in Julian CA but stopped coming by (and I moved), so I kind of forgot about it until now.



Interesting story below:



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14169009/New-York-UFO-New-Jersey-Staten-Island-mystery-FBI.html🔸

UFOs Might Cause Electrical Blackouts? UFOs flying over Power Plants?



A physicist says there were reports in upstate NY of a glowing object at the time the power plant failed. That there was an ‘unidentified pulse’ that caused the 1965 blackout of Northeast USA.



This was from the Chicago Tribune on July 30, 1968.



One must wonder about the National Security ramifications? Is this still going on? Did the government investigate?



These memory holed UFO incidents show the U.S. government is not serious about any disclosure.



If you do it, you’ll have an army of agents immediately trying to discredit you.



https://www.syracusenewtimes.com/nov-9-1965-did-ufos-turn-the-lights-off/🔸

FBI BAFFLED BY MYSTERIOUS "CAR-SIZED DRONES" CIRCLING OVER NEW JERSEY?



I grew up in NJ and although I know it’s a hotspot for UFOs I suspect these ‘Car Sized Drones’ are more likely to be government spying devices.



Some say the drones flew close to Picatinny Arsenal, which is a huge weapons and munitions storage

location.



No matter what it is: nefarious invader drones, government spying drones or ET visiting, it’ll be hard for the U.S. government to admit to anything.



They’re ordered to lie. I’ll post an article by Dr. J. Allen Hynek who quickly learned that UFO investigations by the U.S. Air Force had predetermined outcomes. Not a true scientific study—far from it.



https://futurism.com/the-byte/fbi-baffled-mysterious-drones-new-jersey ⤴↩https://t.me/AgendaAlien🔸

You have to read this—every detail builds to an ending that delivers precisely what you didn’t know you needed. It’s worth it; you’ll love how this story ends.

#GAMEOVER

https://toresays.com/2024/12/16/secrets-in-the-skies-why-the-government-wants-you-to-believe-in-aliens-and-nuke-threats/🔸

2024 - The Calm Before the Storm... ↩t.me/GeneralFlynnExposed🔸

(⬆ Or the Assassination, Alien, Praise & Wooship, Souper Bowl, or Prion Sweepstakes either. No narrative jabs!)

https://x.com/docneuroeo/status/1869060955730227655?s=46&t=kLpR7SK71_6AWXmyoTI_RQ ↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

Anything clearer yet? Another likely okay, as you aren't seeing any kind of truth still. Only narratives.

There's still more but we will continue tomorrow. Have a great night! Thankfully, there are no more bedbugs in the news (ever since the Olympics started that infestation magically disappeared). But so far, these narratives haven't crossed with that one although France is on the list! A little teaser for a nightcap.

