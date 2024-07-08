I was struck forcibly by the irony of Independence Day in the Exceptionalist Empire being reinforced by the UK extra election engineering. Who could have guessed then on the following day an extreme and egregious example of how you don't ever do democracy would pop up? And then the weekend wound up with another display of electoral exceptionalism as France added their now customary style of a baguette and bologna fireworks chaser to the festivities. <sigh>

Let's not waste any more time on this. What? You want the sordid story? OK, but remember, you asked for it.

A brief recap on the state of democracy.

A compressed version of The Telegraph article.



↩t.me/MadTParty | 𝕏🔸

Political theater explained. ↩t.me/wartimedia🔸

↩t.me/LesWhiteMemes🔸

💊t.me/LesWhiteMemes🔸

📰 The Economist | 💜 👑 RD🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺 Curse of Zelensky": it is dangerous, not only for the front, but also for Western politicians



If the cities are "liberated" at the front after his visit, then most of those who worked closely with him (Zelensky) will be vacated in politics.



The president outlived several generations of British prime ministers. His presidency has seen successes from Boris Johnson, then Liz Truss and now Rishi Sunak.



The trend is also moving towards the United States, where Joe Biden could leave the White House, if, of course, he finds a way out.



Emmanuel Macron in France is also on the verge of political collapse. I think that Olaf Scholz, as well as a number of other Western leaders, will not stay in their positions for long if they continue their close cooperation with Zelensky.



This "Curse of Zelensky" makes you wonder: maybe Western leaders should rethink their strategies and contacts to avoid the same fate?🤷‍♀️

😔 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🔸Call it the fool's-based international order: Every government of a major Western country is in chaos. Biden is an embarrassment. Kishida polls at 21%. Macron's party got 15% of the vote in the June 9 European Parliament elections, and the three German coalition parties together got 30%. Britain's Tories poll at 20%. Nothing like this has ever happened before-1968 comes closest. Our Atlanticist elite is dragging the world kicking and screaming into a place it doesn't want to go, and electorates are rebelling.

- David Goldman from the Asia Times on Twitter

😎

#Source

↩t.me/Slavyangrad🔸

🔸Democracy... is a charming form of government, full of variety and disorder; and dispensing a sort of equality to equals and unequals alike.



― Plato

↩t.me/MadTParty | 𝕏🔸

🗞🔻🇬🇧🔸🇫🇷🔸🇮🇷🔻🗳

Now that we've established the current state of empirical exceptionalism as the evident criteria for electoral euphoria - we will proceed to the UK. Tally ho!

↩t.me/MadTParty | 𝕏🔸

🇬🇧 "Israel has the right to cut off food, water and electricity to 2 million Gazans."



Election poster for Labor leader Keir Starmer to become the new Prime Minister of Great Britain

🍏🍎🍐🍊

↩t.me/istocni_front🔸

Russian interference in the election



LOL



5, count them, 5 Facebook pages!



It has been a few years since I paid attention to such things, but back then, there were 5 billion pieces of content shared on FB EVERYDAY.



Our media think we are all un-informed morons

↩t.me/MadTParty | 𝕏🔸

Those who have done the most to impose a neo-liberal agenda cry out about the possible populist* consequences of that agenda...



*In Guardian speak we can usually substitute populist for "far right."

↩t.me/MadTParty | 𝕏🔸

🚨RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA 2.0 this time in the UK elections - The Tories are now demanding an investigation over 'gravely concerning' allegations of Russian interference in the General Election campaign, it has been revealed.



The comments in the article are very telling that people are awake to the fact that the establishment are scared of a Reform landslide win. Even the hard-core conservatives and labour voters are moving over to Reform. They see the lies and this just puts Reforms poll numbers up.



The DS tried to use ‘The Russian collusion’ on Trump and was proved to be FAKE NEWS.



It’s the MSM, Labour, Conservatives and all the other swamp rats committing Election Interference. NOT Russia! These satanic psychopaths should be put on trial for treason. I hope they have enough rope for the Gallows.



The panic is hitting new levels.

LINK🔗 ↩t.me/theyorkshirelassnews🔸

Reform UK ↩t.me/Poleconnect🔸

Labour will be elected with a supermajority. That should mean a honeymoon period where their ecstatic voters, after 14 years of Tory rule, would give them the benefit of the doubt.



But no one likes them, most people hate them. There will be no honeymoon.



Uncharted territory.

↩t.me/MadTParty | 𝕏🔸

(⤴A clean house is very important!)

Sunak asked Boris to speak at a rally last night even though we all know they despise each other.



Boris took the opportunity to mostly discuss his success with the Covid vaccine.

Do the Tories have nothing else to speak about?

Is that the only positive issue Boris himself has?



Or has Boris been brought in for the new pandemic campaign?



P.S. The comb over is getting more and more obvious. Would a bald Boris still be Boris?

↩t.me/MadTParty | 𝕏🔸

↩private account🔸

🔸🇬🇧🇷🇺 On the "interference" of Russia in the UK elections



The preparations for the UK parliamentary elections are in the final stage. Of course, politicians did not miss the opportunity to once again accuse Russia of all troubles. Thus, the British unit for combating disinformation has been investigating since the end of June the alleged interference of Moscow in the voting, which will take place on July 4.



The initiator of the idea was the chairman of the Conservative Party Richard Holden, and the official reason was the receipt of information from the ABC broadcasting corporation about the discovery of five accounts that allegedly spread "Kremlin narratives" and supported the leader of the Reform party Nigel Farage.



According to the investigation materials, the Russian authorities created bots that stir up hatred, popularize conspiracy theories and "praise" Russian President Vladimir Putin among the British audience.



UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also decided to warn voters about "attempts by foreign actors to discredit democracy", stating that there is evidence of Russia's involvement.



📌 At the same time, in a desperate attempt to mitigate his imminent downfall, Sunak continued persecution of Farage, who dared to compliment the Russian president and called the claims that bots could be related to Russia nonsense.



As the Prime Minister claims, the right-wing populist party could have used a similar tactic with fake accounts to create the appearance of voter support.



🔻In general, the escalation of anti-Russian hysteria plays into the hands of the current British government. Firstly, the narrative of the "external enemy" is used again to keep the country's citizens in tension, and secondly, the ground is being prepared to accuse "Russian hackers" of failures in the upcoming elections.

#Russia #UnitedKingdom

@rybar together with @oldGBR

Original msg🔸

🗳 🇬🇧 UK, national parliament election, Ipsos exit poll:

Seat projection



LAB-S&D: 410 (+208)

CON~ECR: 131 (-234)

LDEM-RE: 61 (+50)

REFORM~NI: 13 (+13)

SNP-G/EFA: 10 (-38)

GREENS-G/EFA: 2 (+1)



+/- vs. 2019 election

https://europeelects.eu/uk2024/ ↩t.me/CIG_telegram🔸

🇬🇧 Introducing the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer.

↩t.me/BRICSNews🔸

And all of this based on almost half the people boycotting this voting system entirely, and then they complain that other countries are not democratic!

↩t.me/ROBINMG 🚀

The system is broken. It's not a democracy & people know it.

↩t.me/ROBINMG 🚀

Starmer, he of the Trilateral Commission, Corbyn antisemitism, not charging Jimmy Saville, charging Assange, and a long etc.



I am intrigued. Could this fellow actually mean this, or at the very least, think we might believe it?



Or am I just naïve and this is satire?

↩t.me/MadTParty | 𝕏🔸

Apparently Sir Keir seems to have glared at a lesbian 20 years ago.



War, genocide, epochal elections (or not), climate crisis (or not), pandemic (or not), economic crisis, soaring inequality, crisis in the NHS, 1.2 million migrants in 2023, dementia in the White House, ...



(Not to mention the multiple real sins of Starmer.)



And this is news.



What a ridiculous time we live in.

↩t.me/MadTParty | 𝕏🔸

As expected.



4 very long years with Starmer ahead.



Good news is no need to stay up awaiting results

↩t.me/MadTParty | 𝕏🔸

These were the results of the 2017 election. Under Corbyn Labour received 40% of the vote AND LOST.



Yesterday Starmer's Labour received 36% of the vote and has the largest landslide victory ever.



1) Will they take this into account while governing? (I think we all know the answer to that.)



2) FPTP is not fit for purpose in a system with 10 or 12 parties. Will Labour look inro that? (Again, I am fairly certain to know the answer to that as well.)



The system is broken.

↩t.me/MadTParty | 𝕏🔸

🇬🇧 Rishi Sunak has confirmed that he is stepping down as UK Prime Minister.



"I will now head down to London where I will say more about tonight’s result before I leave the job of prime minister to which I have given my all," Sky News quoted the prime minister as saying.



Rishi Sunak belongs to the Conservative party. The leader of the party that wins the British parliamentary elections becomes the country's prime minister and forms the government.



Video source: CNBC

#Caliber #news ↩t.me/caliber_az_english🔸

Labour headed for huge majority in UK election, ending Conservatives’ 14-year rule, exit poll says

Britain’s Labour party is headed for a landslide victory in the general elections, ending 14 years of Conservative rule, an exit poll suggested on Thursday. It is being described as a historic loss for Prime MInister Richi Sunak’s Tories as Keir Starmer’s Labour is forecast to win 410 seats in the 650-seat parliament.

👉 Read more: https://f24.my/AS7K.g🔸

Newly-elected PM Keir Starmer poised to bring a low profile to 10 Downing Street

The Labour Party won a landslide victory in the UK general election on Thursday, making Keir Starmer the country’s first Labour prime minister in 14 years. Starmer's victory caps a remarkable political rise for the former human rights lawyer and chief prosecutor, first elected an MP in 2015.

👉 Read more: https://f24.my/AS9J.g🔸

UK Conservative Party suffers worst electoral defeat in party’s history – exit poll



The UK’s ruling Conservative Party suffered a historic defeat in Thursday’s election according to exit polling, with Keir Starmer’s Labour Party the primary beneficiary of the collapse in support.



Exit surveys predicted the party of current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will lose a stunning 234 seats, the worst result in the party’s history, leaving it with an estimated 131 members in the House of Commons. The Labour Party, meanwhile, is expected to end the night with 410 seats, returning the party to power for the first time since its defeat in 2010.

“We’ve not really given enough thought to what the electorate wants,” said one unidentified Tory minister quoted by Politico. “Some of it is our own mismanagement.” “No two ways about it, it’s a catastrophic comedown even from the turn of the year,” said another. “Over-promoted ex-[advisers] who steered us at full tilt into this iceberg should be exiled.”

Sunak has been criticized by party members for calling the risky early election. The British Prime Minister, the wealthiest in history and the country’s first leader of Indian descent, has ruled without an electoral mandate since the resignation of his predecessor Liz Truss in 2022. Truss, herself an unelected Prime Minister, resigned after less than two months in power, symbolizing the highly chaotic nature of UK politics since former Tory leader Boris Johnson’s ascent to power in 2019.

“People wanted change and people have voted for that in large numbers,” said Labour MP Rachel Reeves, who is set to become chancellor in Starmer’s cabinet.

👉 Follow the link for more details

↩t.me/geopolitics_live🔸

🔸Here's a round up of our munted voted system



You likely know we now have a Labour government



Labour won two thirds of parliamentary seats, but with only one third of the vote



Labour’s vote share is the lowest to have secured a majority



David Cameron got a higher share of the vote when there was a hung Parliament in 2010



Starmer's vote in Holborn and St Pancras fell from 36,641 in 2019 to 18,884 today. That is unbelievable for an incoming prime minister



Reform came second in 98 seats. Read that again. Have to say I was shocked



Voter turnout was around 59% of an eligible (approx) 48,500,000 that can vote and Labour got just 34% of the votes that were cast



The Liberal Democrats got total votes of 3,483,146 and a vote share of 12.3% giving them 71 seats whilst the Tories got total votes of 6,737,448, so almost double, and a vote share of 23.7% but giving them just 119 seats so nowhere near double the seats



The most crazy statistic is for Reform who got total votes of

4,067,915 and a vote share of 14.3%, both exceeding the Liberal Democrats numbers, but got just 4 seats.



This is how the munted first past the post system is for this country. So even if you believe in voting and that it matters what colour the government is, we have a system where a party can get more votes and a bigger vote share and end up with 67 seats less than a party who did worse, and who leader's campaign consisted of videos of him bungee jumping



One thing to notice about the numbers is that it appears around 10% of the British population are awake to some degree about what is going on. I would suggest that number is only going to climb and that it will climb quite fast



Numbers correct as at 07.30am ↩t.me/lawyersoflight🔸

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/former-prime-minister-reveals-why-uks-blob-must-be-destroyed🔸

the new uk.... ↩t.me/STFNREPORT🔸

🇬🇧 On the results of the general election in the UK



The pre-scheduled parliamentary elections can be considered completed. The voting went without surprises: as all opinion polls had predicted, the Labour Party has regained power for the first time in 14 years and will form the new government.



▪️According to preliminary data, Labour won 411 seats in parliament. They are followed by the Conservative Party - 121 MPs will take a seat in the Palace of Westminster. Rounding out the top three are the Liberal Democrats, who will be represented in the House of Commons by 71 politicians.



▪️The Reform Party, which surpassed the Conservatives in approval ratings and whose leader dared to go against the official course of the establishment on the conflict in the so-called Ukraine, will only bring a few deputies to parliament due to the peculiarities of the British electoral system.



▪️The Scottish National Party had a rather dismal result - only 9 seats. The reason was the numerous scandals that dealt a devastating blow to the idea of independence.



Despite Labour's victory, their leader Keir Starmer, who has already been officially appointed Prime Minister, is unlikely to fully enjoy his victory glass of sparkling wine before the accumulated domestic political problems make themselves felt.



The new government will have another reserve of trust and maneuvering room, but after the change of the ruling party, one should not expect global immediate changes, especially in foreign policy.



In any case, both Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer, and many others, are just clerks whose actions are controlled by more important people, for whom another opportunity to change tactics has now appeared. And the people will traditionally be able to blame the previous government for all their troubles.



High-resolution infographic



English version



#UnitedKingdom

@rybar together with @oldGBR

Original msg🔸

Multi-billionaire BlackRock boss Larry Fink has endorsed ‘Labour’ Party leader Sir Keir Starmer, who is supposed to be representing the working class.



The state of British politics in one screenshot.

↩t.me/RTnews_unc3🔸

BREAKING NEWS🤬



Image just released of BILL GATES meeting Starmer in his parliamentary office discussing 'climate change and global health.'



Ukraine flag there as well.



But of course we are just silly people who see conspiracies everywhere. ↩t.me/UnityNewsNetwork🔸

https://x.com/maajidnawaz/status/1809195083285070333?s=52🔸

↩t.me/realKarliBonne🔸

The Conservative Party's Liz Truss, the shortest-serving prime minister (49 days), also loses her seat.



First prime minister (former, of course) in 90 years to lose her seat in an election.



Translated from Militarist



#TransFormatorBuzzes 💤 :

It appears that being a Russophobe is not compatible with the long and successful political career. Another one is Grant Shapps...

👉 t.me/TrFormer 💤

🔸Divide and Conquer...



In response to the previous post on the election results, in the comments someone wrote that the system has been broken for at least the past 30 years. I agree of course.



But what is different this time is that a) it is far, far more obvious and b) there has never been less of a difference between the 2 biggest parties.



Besides the Corbyn 2017 comparison, we might add the ridiculous Libdem/Reform results (Libdems with nearly 20 times the number of seats as Reform, with fewer votes).



In 2017 we had Theresa May, whatever her many faults, a more or less traditional Tory, versus Corbyn, again despite his many faults, a more or less traditional leftist. That is, on most issues, a true choice. (Though with the curious twist that the leftist was pro-Brexit and the rightist was a remainer).



And in 2017, the 2 largest parties received over 82% of the vote, over 87% in England. (For many years the nations have already had a large number of parties, in England it is more recent.) Therefore, at least in England, effectively it really was a duopoly, and one in which, at least in that election with Corbyn leading the Labour party, there was a clear ideological choice.



But as of yesterday, absolutely none of that holds.



There is practically no ideological difference between the 2 largest parties. On a few issues, there may be minor discrepancies in terms of degree or scheduling, but little else. As George Galloway so poetically describes them, "2 cheeks of the same backside."



And between them, yesterday they only received slightly above 60% of the vote.



At a time of war, genocide, inequality, falling living standards, degrading urban life, discontent with the immigration system, and likely imposed crisis situations...



Labour may have all of the official reins of power currently but outside of Parliament, there may be a level of movement not seen in Britain in any of our lifetimes.



And I am not just referring to calls for changing the FPTP system!

↩t.me/MadTParty | 𝕏🔸

↩t.me/TraditionalBritainGroup🔸

🔸Another aspect of yesterday that is being largely ignored by the MSM is the absolutely miserable voter turnout, the lowest since 1945. Exact numbers not in yet but it will almost certainly be below 60%.



Which is to say, the Labour "landslide" comes from about 20% of eligible voters. Let that sink in, 20%!



And on top of that, a very, very significant percentage of that 20% voted Labour simply out of disgust for Sunak and the Tories, and a desire for change, any change.



Unfortunately that "change" is paedo protecting, whistle blower prosecuting, genocide supporting, Trilateral Commission member and WEF puppet Keir Starmer.



Paraphrasing from the Holy Grail: “Listen. less than 20% of the vote is no basis for a system of government. Supreme executive power derives from a mandate from the masses, not from some farcical mediatic ceremony.”

↩t.me/MadTParty | 𝕏🔸

Starmer enters number 10 saying:



"that our country needs a bigger RESET"



There you have it.



The Davos agenda on steroids enters Downing Street! ↩t.me/UnityNewsNetwork🔸

↩t.me/MadTParty | 𝕏🔸

Keir Starmer appointed this unelected person with massive conflicts of interest to Minister for Science... the corruption begins on day one...

↩t.me/ROBINMG 🚀

↩t.me/BobMoran🔸

Unredeemable clown kicked out to the dustbin of well, everything.

⤴ ↩t.me/rocknrollgeopolitics🔸

🔸Keir Starmer joined secretive CIA-linked group while serving in Corbyn’s shadow cabinet



Declassified discovers Starmer joined the Trilateral Commission between 2017-18 while he was Corbyn’s shadow Brexit secretary



He is one of only two serving British MPs to have been a member, according to available records



Starmer spoke at group’s London event in 2017 alongside former heads of MI5 and GCHQ



Former CIA director said in 2019 “we will do our level best” to stop Corbyn getting elected



Corbyn’s former spokesman tells Declassified that Starmer’s membership “was plainly incompatible with Labour’s then-stated policies”



https://www.declassifieduk.org/keir-starmer-joined-secretive-cia-linked-group-while-serving-in-corbyns-shadow-cabinet/

↩t.me/ROBINMG 🚀

Rachel Reeves is the new Chancellor.



Joined Labour at 16 just before the 1997 Blair victory.

PPE at Oxford.

Supply-side economics.

LFI of course.



It seems clear who she is, where she stands, and what she will do as Chancellor.



The uniparty.🔸

🔸BBC: Rachel Reeves Chancellor

“There’s not a huge amount of money there,” Ms Reeves told the BBC. “I know the scale of the challenge I inherit.”



Ms Reeves said she would lean on the private sector to cover the shortfall.



“Private-sector investment is the lifeblood of a successful economy. We need to unlock private-sector investment,” she said.

Ms Reeves said she would lean on the private sector to cover the shortfall.



It is always far easier for a "left-wing" government to carry out privatisations.



"Private sector investment"



Wait for it.

⤴↩t.me/MadTParty on | 𝕏🔸

Hundreds of Tory seats gone.



Country left in a wreck.



Power handed to Starmer.



Does this look like someone who has lost or someone who has performed his task to perfection? ↩t.me/UnityNewsNetwork🔸

New British Foreign Minister ↩t.me/Poleconnect🔸

↩t.me/EnlightenedHumanity🔸

🔸british electoral laws are retarded.

↩t.me/wartimedia🔸

🔸Coincidence’s there are no coincidences!



Change of Management



Starmer is placed in the limelight for a reason that is going to play out as we witness events leading up to the USA election



Let’s explore the relationship of Obama & Starmer, The two were introduced through David Lammy, the now foreign secretary and a friend of both men!



https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/labour/2023/09/keir-starmer-us-presidential-election



There are channels of communication - they speak “frequently”



https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/keir-starmer-labour-barack-obama-b2413604.html



Remember Obama pops into No 10 for a cuppa!

(March 18th 2024)



Obama visited Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Downing Street while in London on Monday, and also found the time to meet Starmer before going out to dinner with Lammy and his wife Nicola.



https://www.politico.eu/article/barack-obama-uk-prime-minister-rishi-sunak-downing-street/



Sunak calls Election 22 May 2024 & steps down!



Obama guiding Starmer!



https://www.politico.eu/article/former-us-president-barack-obama-labour-party-leader-keir-starmer-open-up-be-yourself/



Starmer installed July 5th 2024



Obama could advise Starmer on how to deal with Trump



https://www.businessinsider.com/keir-starmer-mentored-barack-obama-uk-election-new-prime-minister-2024-7?amp



Some events just happen & some are planned….



Challenge with the “special relationship”



https://ukdefencejournal.org.uk/uk-has-to-demonstrate-intent-to-restore-forces-to-america/



The Prime Minister and Resident Brandon looked forward to seeing each other at the NATO Summit in Washington next week.



https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-call-with-president-biden-of-the-united-states-5-july-2024



Change of Management - Management of the next phase! ↩t.me/AshBrierley17🔸

The Socialist Fabian Society (Keir Starmer is a member) boasting here that they now have 141 MPs in the UK Labour Party. One of their aims is to bring about Socialism in the UK by using Capitalism to bring about its own decline.



The 1880s saw an upsurge in socialist activity in Britain and the Fabian Society was at the heart of much of it. The Fabian Essays were published, containing work by George Bernard Shaw, Graham Walls, Sidney Webb, Sydney Olivier and Annie Besant.



Their dirty open secret is that they were/are massive racists and the society is heavily into eugenics



Here is an old article from The Guardian of all places, on this topic



https://www.theguardian.com/politics/from-the-archive-blog/2019/may/01/eugenics-founding-fathers-british-socialism-archive-1997 ↩t.me/lawyersoflight🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇬🇧The main priority of the new British government is to arm Ukraine



This was stated by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.



"The main responsibility of my government is security and defense, our support for NATO is unwavering and, of course, I want to repeat, as I assured President Zelenskiy yesterday, that is the support we will have. in this country, as well as together with our allies," he emphasized.

😔 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🗞🔻🇬🇧🔸🇬🇧🔸🇬🇧🔻🗳

Thankfully, the UK didn't drag that out for two rounds! But you can obviously see clearly that 1) the sane people are not enchanted, 2) the rigging is institutional, and 3) the speed dial is turned up to 17. All short term disasters, but ultimately cutting the horror show off at the knees so it has to finish its operations with difficult motility. All in a days work in destroying everything we don't need going forward. Killing democracy softly…one final time.

So, our WEF/Davos influencers were jubilant for about 24 hours. But then Iran had the second round of their presidential election to replace Raisi, declared deceased in our helicopter incident back in May. Let's see why they were tossed back into a tizzy.

A few posts from round one to set up Friday's second round first:

🇮🇷🇮🇷🗳 Iran's Supreme Leader officially begins the elections and votes himself. | 💜 👑 RD🔸

▶️ People in the central city of Yazd go to the polls to cast their ballot in Iran's 14th presidential election

#IranVotes2024 ↩t.me/PressTV🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇮🇷 So, the day of presidential elections has started in Iran.



This interesting poster of the opponent of liberals caught my eye.



Let me remind you that out of 6 candidates, only one is a reformist named Pezeškian.

The rest were conservatives, while two left voluntarily.

Now the main fight is between Jalili-Galibaf and Pezeshkian.



Thus, the latter is connected to the former liberal and pro-Western President Rouhani, under whom the nuclear agreement with the USA and the EU was concluded.

As a result, Iran is abandoned and the liberal exchange rate will finally go bankrupt.



But now Iranians see Rouhani and his team in Pezeshkian. It is no coincidence that this candidate has surrounded himself with reformists such as former foreign minister Zarif and former Iranian ambassador to Russia Sanai.



This is what the poster is about. Rouhani put on a mask with Pezeshkian's face.



The caption reads: "The return of Rouhani." Rouhani's third government" (to remind you that this president served two terms).

😔 t.me/istocni_front🔸

Votes are now being counted.

— 🇮🇷 Counting the votes is in full swing all across the Islamic Republic

⤴↩t.me/Middle_East_Spectator🔸

🇮🇷Iran will hold a second round of presidential elections on July 5, as no candidate secured more than 50 per cent of the vote in the first round.

In the initial voting, former Iranian Health Minister Masoud Pezeshkian received over 10.4 million votes, while Saeed Jalili, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, earned more than 9.4 million votes.



The total number of ballots counted was over 24.4 million.

The two leading candidates will face off in the upcoming runoff to determine Iran’s next president.

#Caliber #news ↩t.me/caliber_az_english🔸

🇺🇸 🇮🇷 🇮🇱 Mike Pompeo, at the Free Iran Summit: "I'm convinced that you all, in your lifetime, will get to celebrate that very moment when the regime in Iran collapses."

Today, I spoke before the Free Iran 2024 Summit in Paris in support of a democratic, non-nuclear Republic of Iran, after the Iranian people overwhelmingly rejected the mullahs' theocracy by boycotting their sham elections. I highlighted the need to provide political support for the organized resistance and to recognize the right of the Iranian protesters and Resistance Units to confront terrorist entities, such as the Revolutionary Guard Corps, to secure freedom for their noble nation and people.

📎 Disclose TV ↩t.me/CIG_telegram🔸

🔸— 🇮🇷 NEW: Masoud Pezeshkian just belittled and insulted Martyr Qasem Soleimani on live TV, saying the United States killed him because he was simply 'a hair on the nose', i.e. a slight annoyance🔸

🔸— Remember when I said 'something major' has to happen in order for Jalili to win?



Well, it might have just happened. Pezeshkian 'accidentally' insulting Soleimani on live TV is BIG.



Even some of his supporters are calling it a blunder, and some are even cursing him.



I'm not saying he can't win anymore. At this point it's honestly 50/50. But this might tip the scales slightly.🔸

🔸— ❗️WARNING:



In the coming hours, the enemies of the Islamic Republic will likely try to doubt the integrity of the election results.



Iran International, an opposition news outlet, has already started to claim that the turnout has been manipulated. If Dr. Saeed Jalili wins the election, external enemies will try even harder to discredit the result, just like they did in 2009.



Whatever the result, it is fair and watertight; both candidates have representatives in all polling stations to monitor the counting of the votes. Large scale fraud is impossible.🔸

— 🇮🇷 NEW: Pezeshkian supporters are celebrating in the streets, expecting their candidate to win the election

⤴↩t.me/Middle_East_Spectator🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇮🇷 Former Minister of Health, reformist Masoud Pezeshkiyan, will become the ninth elected president of Iran. The Election Commission announced the results of counting 30.5 million ballots after the second round, IRNA reports.



Pezeshkian received the support of 16.4 million Iranians. His rival, the conservative Said Jalili, won 13.5 million votes.



Massoud Pezeshkiyan, an ethnic Azerbaijani, has worked in the Iranian government since 2001, until 2005 serving as the head of the Ministry of Health. He previously served in a medical brigade during the Iran-Iraq War. He taught in medical schools.



In foreign policy, he proposes "détente" mechanisms, but he immediately points out that these mechanisms cannot be in conflict with the interests of the country and the people.



Iran belongs to all Iranians, not to one group or faction – is Pezeshkian's main political thesis.



To what extent Pezeshkiyan is ready to reform Iran and whether "perestroika" awaits this country, we will see in the near future.

↩t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇮🇷 Archive interview with the new president of Iran, Massoud Pezeshkian:



I was born from Azerbaijan province in the city of Mehabad (Iran). I never let my children speak Persian at home, we always spoke Turkish. I know for sure that I am Turkish. My father is Turkish, and so is my mother. I am proud to be Turkish.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🇮🇷 Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian has won the second round of Iran's presidential election.



This was announced by the head of Iran's election commission Mohsen Islami.



A total of 30 million 510 thousand 157 votes were counted. Of these, Pezeshkian got 16 million 384 thousand 403 votes, while his rival Saeed Jalili got 13 million 538 thousand 179 votes.

#Caliber #news ↩t.me/caliber_az_english🔸

🔸🗳 🇮🇷 Summary on Iranian Presidential candidate and Reformist Masoud Pezeshkian | by Ruslan روسلان on X

Pezeshkian wants to complete the dollarization & privatization of the economy. Once completed, we have ZERO control of our own economy. Will be fully in the hands of the West & Western-aligned oligarchs. Workers, which already can't afford much, will be able to afford nothing.



“No more economic isolationism” = let's go full Yeltsin, hit the pedal on IMF policies, and usher in mass poverty in the level of 90's Russia.



Pezeshkian openly said he wants to raise gas prices, the one thing that's still cheap.



Part of his liberalization plan also includes further weakening the central bank controls & decentralizing planning to private banks, cutting subsidies that keep products cheap, and intentionally causing inflation/raising prices to "be competitive" (more profits 4 oligarchs).



Pezeshkian and his reformist allies want Iran to join FATF; a US-led international organization for sanctions enforcement & financial oversight. This means Iran enforcing US sanctions in ITS OWN TERRITORY. Aka bye-bye sovereign military & missile program. We will be defenseless.



Pezeshkian and his reformist allies want Iran to join the JCPOA - one of the worst treaties ever signed in Iranian history, on par with Turkmenchay, Golestan, 1933 Oil Concession, and the Reuters and D'Arcy Concessions. We destroyed our nuclear energy production for nothing.



The JCPOA had 0 mechanisms for holding the US in the deal. In fact, it was immediately negated the day after it was signed in 2015, where Obama signed in new missile sanctions on Iran.



All this is in the name of making Iran a cheap copy of a liberal Western state along the lines of Milton Friedman & Chicago School garbage. Weakening the government to 0. Delivering it on a platter to the US, inviting US & European multinationals to rapaciously loot our country.



And the cherry on top is not only domestically weakening Iran's control over her own economy, but also weakening Iran internationally as well. Reformists such as Rafsanjani in the past openly discussed dismantling the missile program. This & joining FATF means Iran = defenseless.



Such a disaster scenario would leave us like a sitting duck for Western military intervention if they ever desired, turning Iran into another Libya, Syria, Iraq, or Afghanistan.



They used this exact same playbook with Gaddafi, signing the deal in 2004, only to bomb him in 2011.



If you are an Iranian, I urge you for the sake of the impoverished toiling masses, the independence of the country, and for the existence of Iran on the map, to vote for Jalili.



Pezeshkian winning means new heights for neoliberalism, poverty, & the end of Iran as we know it.

https://fxtwitter.com/FORTRESSMAXXING/status/1808005464879206491 ↩t.me/CIG_telegram🔸

🔸— 🇮🇷 Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei: 'I advise the President-elect, Dr. Pezeshkian, to look towards Iran's bright future and continue the path of Martyr President Raeesi'🔸

🔸— 🇮🇷 NEW: The official press conference that was planned for President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian has been canceled🔸

— 🇮🇷 The map of the first round of Iran's Presidential election (the second round looks the same):



As can be clearly seen, the vote is divided among ethnic and sectarian lines, as well as rural vs urban.



Azeri Turks and Kurds voted overwhelmingly for Pezeshkian, because Pezeshkian is a Turk born in Kurdistan. These two ethnic groups consist of millions inside Iran.



Sunni Iranians in Balochistan also voted overwhelmingly in favor of Pezeshkian.



Additionally, large cities, with the exception of Mashhad and Esfahan, prefered Pezeshkian over Jalili, who did much better in rural areas.🔸

🔸— TLDR: Pezeshkian won because of Turks, Kurds and Sunnis, all of which have high turnout compared to the national average.

⤴↩t.me/Middle_East_Spectator🔸

🔸🇮🇷 On the Iranian Presidential Election



The second round of voting in the Iranian presidential election has concluded, with Masoud Pezeshkian emerging victorious, securing 53.6% of the votes with a turnout of 49% (40% in the first round).



🔻It can be confidently stated that all pre-election forecasts have materialized. The public's discontent with the existing domestic problems had a significant impact on the election results.



Masoud Pezeshkian built his campaign on criticizing the previous administration and unpopular reforms that failed to bring substantial growth to the Iranian economy. This allowed him to defeat the conservative candidate Jalili.



We will observe what changes will occur in Iranian policy. They will not be radical, as the supreme leader still holds all the power, but they will gradually become apparent over time.



❗️The most significant change will likely be a renewed rapprochement between Iran and the collective West (Pezeshkian has repeatedly spoken of the need for negotiations with the US), and, as a consequence, a distancing from Russia.



This does not mean that relations with Russia will not develop. However, with such a president and the pro-Western official Javad Zarif by his side, it would be naive to expect a continuation of Raisi's course.



In any case, changes await us, including in the Middle East, where the situation has become seriously tense against the backdrop of Israel's preparations for an operation in Lebanon. The arrival of the new president may directly affect the balance of power in the region.



Moreover, after observing the debates with Pezeshkian's participation, one can realistically assess the capabilities of the new head of state. He lacks serious political experience and influence within Iran, which makes him a rather convenient figure for certain individuals in this position.

#elections #Iran

@rybar Original msg🔸

Former heart surgeon Masoud Pezeshkian becomes Iran's new reformist president

Masoud Pezeshkian, a former health minister and long-time parliamentarian, was elected as the ninth president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, securing 53.6% of the vote in a runoff election. His unexpected victory against ultraconservative Saeed Jalili signals a potential shift in Iran's political landscape, raising hopes for reformists after years of conservative dominance.

👉 Read more: https://f24.my/ASJ2.g🔸

What will Iran's foreign policy be under the new President Pezeshkian?



Masoud Pezeshkian, the newly elected president of Iran, spoke to Sputnik on the eve of the election about the main priorities of Iran’s foreign policy: strengthening relations with Russia and China, Iran’s active presence in BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the lifting of sanctions.



🔸“Russia is a friend and partner of Iran, and I consider it a priority to deepen and expand relations with Russia and China, as well as intensify foreign policy activities in the Asian direction in general. And we, of course, at all levels – bilateral, regional and international – will continue our efforts to expand interaction with the Russian Federation.”



🔸“Iran opposes the policy of unidirectionality and is a supporter of the principle of multipolarity. In addition, one of the priorities of my foreign policy program is regional cooperation, and for this purpose, Iran will expand its presence in BRICS and the SCO, as well as strive for more active cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union to more fully realize the potential of trade and economic relations with the member countries of these organizations."



🔸“The JCPOA is an international agreement approved by the UN. The American withdrawal from this agreement was unilateral, and this caused serious damage to Iran and the Iranian people. As the Russian side has repeatedly emphasized, Iran has fulfilled its obligations, and we see our task as returning the other participants to this agreement as soon as possible and achieving the lifting of sanctions. I am confident that the friendly governments of Russia and China will support Iran and assist it in resolving this issue.”

👍 t.me/geopolitics_live🔸

🔸So essentially nothing will change, because these directives come straight from Khamenei: BRICS, SCO, EAEU.



JCPOA, even with Russia-China support, will be a mega uphill struggle, especially with a Trump win. American sanctions simply will not vanish. ↩t.me/rocknrollgeopolitics🔸

🔸— 🇮🇷 Masoud Pezeshkian has been elected: What happens next?



On the 21st of July, the Parliament will hold a special session for the resignation of Pezeshkian from his current seat as an MP. An election will be held for his vacated seat.



In early August, he will take the Presidential oath and assume office, replacing current interim President Mohammad Mokhber.



For the first few days / weeks, he will be in charge of the same cabinet that was appointed by Martyr President Raisi.



After Pezeshkian has formed and appointed his own cabinet members, his new cabinet needs to secure a vote of confidence from the Parliament and gain approval from the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei.



After the cabinet has been officially approved by the institutions, the new administration can begin its work.

↩t.me/Middle_East_Spectator🔸

🔸🇮🇷🗳🎭, 👌 ⚖️ 🙅‍♂️



ELECTION FRAUD IN IRAN OR NOT?



✍️Written by Hikaru Kitabayashi✍️



Immediately after the polls closed in Iran, a news outlet was claiming that the turnout had been manipulated in favor of Dr. Saeed Jalili. However, both candidates were said to have had representatives in all polling stations to monitor the counting of the votes. On the surface, large scale fraud would seem unlikely.



The three provinces with the highest voter turnout were Yazd (70.9%), South Khorasan (70.24%), and Koohgiluyeh - Boyer Ahmad (68.74%). These are provinces that voted mainly for Dr. Saeed Jalili during the first round of the Presidential election last Friday. Just before vote counting results started coming out, Masoud Pezeshkian's security team was replaced with an increased security detail.



The first vote count results showed Pezeshkian with 49.61% of the votes and Jalili with 48.85% with 1.53% of the vote tally not counted for either.



At this point, some media falsely claimed Pezeshkian had won with 16 million votes to Jalili's 13 million votes. Very soon after Pezeshkian supporters were said to be celebrating in the streets.



The next official, government released, vote counting results showed Pezeshkian having 49.9% of the vote and Jalili with 48.37%. 1.72% of the ballots at that point were not counted for either candidate. At this point, Pezeshkian supporters were shown dancing on the streets. Half of Iran was said to be celebrating, while half was said to be sitting at home, worrying about what the results would mean for their country.



About an hour later new vote counting results showed Pezeskian with 51.51% of the votes to that point and Jalili with 46.67%. 1.82% of the votes were not counted for either candidate. A little later, official tallies showed Pezeshkian with 51.21% of the vote and Jalili with 46.92%. The percentage of votes going to neither candidate was 1.87%. A little later, with 16,546,660 votes counted, Pezeshkian had 52.54% and Jalili 45.54% with 1.92% going to neither candidate. With 20,611,971 votes counted, Pezeshian had 53.95% of the votes while Jalili had 44,14% with 1.91% counted for neither candidate. The final counting at 23,646,138 votes had Pezeshkian at 53.73% of the vote and Jalili at 44.3% with 1.97% of the votes going to neither of the two men.



This is an impressive election which Mr. Pezeshian officially won, but whether there was no election fraud or not is not clear. There may not have been enough to affect the election results, but the gap between the two candidates continued to grow throughout the vote counting process, something which, in actual practice, after an hour or so, never happens in unrigged elections. Another point of suspicion is that the percentage of invalidated votes grew, too, over the course of the vote counting process. Not knowing how democracy in Iran functions, yet being very familiar with how it misfunctions in America, I must conclude that the results should not be automatically accepted, without a close examination of events that took place on the ground.

👉https://t.me/hkitabayashi

GLOBAL DEPTH from HK

This channel aims to unite interested individuals from around the world in an attempt to connect the dots. Subscriber participation is always welcome.🔸

🔸@Abbasdjuma



"The reformist won in Iran: what you need to know



Contrary to numerous forecasts and analytical articles that relied on the conservative camp, the former head of the Ministry of Health, reformist Masoud Pezeshkian, won the second round of the presidential elections in Iran.



In the context of the presidential elections in the Islamic Republic, this is the second unexpected turn. In the first round, Ghalibaf was widely perceived as the preferred candidate, while the others seemed much more vulnerable due to their lack of experience and being less popular politicians. But what happened happened. And I called from the very beginning do not underestimate Pezeshkian and remember that he is the only reformist of the six candidates, which means he gets the entire liberal electorate, while the conservative heavyweights are forced to divide their electorate.



There is an important nuance here. In Iran, the reformist camp often abstains from voting if its members believe their votes do not matter. Thus, the first round took place with a record low turnout. But in the second round the situation changed: the turnout was 49.8%, as the reformists realized that a lot now depended on them. Pezeshkian activated the dormant (or, as they say in Iran, gray) electorate. Also, many Iranian Azeris and Kurds probably spoke out for him.



What you need to know about the new president



Pezeshkian, 69, was born in the Kurdish city of Mehabad into an Azerbaijani family. Before the Islamic Revolution of 1979, he studied medicine. In the post-revolutionary period during the Iran-Iraq War (1980-1988), he was responsible for sending medical teams to the front lines. At the same time, he was not only a field doctor, but also an active participant in hostilities. He entered politics during the presidency of Mohammad Khatami (1997-2005). During this period, Pezeshkian served as Deputy Minister of Health and Minister of Health and Medical Education. When Mahmoud Ahmadinejad became president, Pezeshkian briefly retreated from politics and became closely involved in medical practice, which brought him a lot of money. Then there were the elections of 2013 and 2021. The politician first left on their own, and then was not allowed in at all. But he didn't give up.



The liberal candidate entered the current elections under the slogan “For Iran” as a supporter of moderate reforms, aimed at continuing the course of ending international isolation and lifting sanctions. Pezeshkian advocates freedom of the Internet and women in Iran (he criticized the authorities during the hijab protests in the country). At the debate, he sharply criticized his opponents on the topic of economics, promising to form a special committee to control the government.



At the same time, it must be noted that Pezeshkian is not alien to the ideals of the revolution. He is religious, loyal to the supreme leader and is unlikely to sabotage the latter's decisions. Moreover, he promised to work on the basis of Imam Khamenei's policies. It is the Supreme Leader who is in charge in Iran. The president is unable to seriously influence the decisions made by Khamenei and the strategic policies he pursues.



So, most likely, we should not expect a sharp departure from the strategy of rapprochement with neighbors that Ibrahim Raisi adhered to and deepening strategic cooperation with Russia and China.



Nevertheless, Pezeshkian’s opponents, fearing his focus on rapprochement with Turkey, call the politician a pan-Turkist.



It is very important to note that this election was important in its own right, regardless of who won. They are benchmarks even by the standards of the “democratic” West, demonstrating to the world a high degree of freedom and competition in Iranian politics, as well as the inclusiveness and legitimacy of the Iranian government.



I think the West caught this signal, since in the second round of elections the turnout abroad was as much as 20% higher than in the first round."

↩t.me/special_authors/6314🔸

"President Pezeshkian fought as a volunteer during Saddam's Western backed war of aggression.



He's a staunch supporter of the Resistance and the Palestinian people.



He isn't a naive politician who can be deceived into believing that the collective West has benign intentions."

https://x.com/s_m_marandi/status/1809484237118005383?t=ufVhvYKhNSkc-NkF3V88bA&s=19 ↩t.me/Reality_Theories🔸

🔸🇺🇸🇮🇷This is just ridiculous, finally: the US said that the Iranian presidential elections were “not free or fair”, they “will not lead to fundamental changes in the direction of Iran” ↩t.me/intelslava🔸

🗞🔻🇮🇷🔸🇮🇷🔸🇮🇷🔻🗳

Another pair of visual election clinics was so ill timed it had to be denigrated as unfree and unfair. When set at a different time, those same election deniers would have been hosting the fireworks. It wasn't the outcome that was the problem. It was the process. No unfree or unfair monkey wrenches were in evidence. Totally fair invitations to many stay at home voters in the first round to make a difference in the second. No machines or poll worker issues to cloud things up but then deny ever happened. Counting done the OF way, with (nearly) no questions asked. How unfortunate that was sandwiched right in between the UK smorgasbord as above and the French unpalatable dessert as below. Two perfect results obtained in true democratic fashion ruined by the optimum result they can only gripe about getting through undemocratic apparent fully democratic processes. If you know what I mean.

Well let's have a look at France before it gets wrapped in tomorrow's papers. And thrown in the trash where it belongs.

🇫🇷 Even his closest associates began to distance themselves from Macron, considering him “toxic,” Bloomberg writes, citing sources in Paris.

| 💜 👑 RD🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇫🇷 Macron's adventure with early elections is doomed to failure



"French President Emmanuel Macron's adventure with early elections for the republican parliament is doomed to failure," according to a Sky News article.



Polls show that after Sunday's parliamentary elections, the right-wing National Assembly will emerge as the winner, with the left-wing alliance likely to come in second and President Macron's centrist party in third.



The material states that the defeat of Macron's bloc in the European Parliament elections was predictable, but the French president, humiliated by the scale of his defeat, dissolved the country's parliament within minutes and called new elections.



"His logic was that the people will somehow wise up and turn away from radical politics in general, and from the National Assembly in particular. And it is obvious that, fueled by an iron belief in himself, he was wrong," the article states.

😔 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🔸🇫🇷 Today it's election day in France as people go to vote for the parliament deputies and the Prime Minister.



📃 Here is a list of main parties and coalitions:

🗳 Ensemble: current centrist coalition of Macron, main candidate is Stéphane Séjourné

🗳 NFP: broad left wing alliance, successor to NUPES

🗳 RN: the right wing party of Le Pen, nominated Jordan Bardella for PM

🗳 LR: liberal conservative party originally led by Éric Ciotti, he got removed from the post because of proposing to form an alliance with RN

🗳 Reconquête: right wing party led by Éric Zemmour, on a turmoil because



📊 Latest poll estimates suggest a RN lead:

🗳 RN: 37%

🗳 NFP: 28%

🗳 Ensemble: 20%

🗳 LR: 6%

🗳 Reconquête: 2%



🗳 Polls will remain open until 20:00.🔸

🔸🇫🇷 French Parliamentary Election 2024 Results:

🗳 RN + LR allies: 38.08%

🗳 NFP: 23.08%

🗳 Ensemble: 18.15%

🗳 LR: 6.66%

🗳 Other centre-right parties: 4.68%

🗳 Regionalists: 1.56%

⤴↩https://t.me/PoliticsGR🔸

ALERT 🗳️🇫🇷💥 France: Following the patriotic esults of the Legislatives 2024 elections, the town of Bobigny (93) is

already on fire, caused by govt ANTIFA.

↩t.me/Intelsky 💫

The French Interior Ministry announced the preliminary results of voting in the first round of the French parliamentary elections:



The National Rally party is in the lead with 34.2% of the vote, the New Popular Front coalition of the left is in 2nd place with 29.1%, Macron's coalition is 3rd with 21.5%



Based on the preliminary results of the first round of elections, the National Rally party will receive from 240 to 270 seats in parliament - a relative majority but short of an absolute majority, according to calculations by national TV. Macron's coalition is losing more than 160 seats in the National Assembly, and may win only 60 to 90.

👍 t.me/geopolitics_live🔸

Marine Le Pen declared victory over Macron's supporters and urged them to vote for her party (the National Rally) in the second round of the parliamentary elections in France.

👍 t.me/geopolitics_live🔸

🇨🇵🚨 Muslims are siding with the French left tonight and are rioting after Marine Le Pen's historic success today in the Presidential elections



Chants of 'Allahu Akbar' can be heard ↩t.me/OffgridiIreland🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇫🇷 Based on the preliminary results of the first round of elections, the "National Assembly" party will get between 240 and 270 seats in the parliament, which is a relative majority, according to the calculations of the national television.



Macron's coalition is losing more than 160 seats in the National Assembly and could gain between 60 and 90 of the 577 seats.

😔 t.me/istocni_front🔸

Insurrection?



🇫🇷 Oh, Macron is going the way of Yulia Tymoshenko! If he did not win, we should raise the Maidan against the winner!



Emmanuel Macron calls for a "broad, clearly democratic and republican rally" against the RN (Le Pen's Popular Front)



In a statement to Agence France-Presse, the defeated president said that "the large turnout indicates the desire of the French people to 'clarify the political situation.'

🍏🍎🍐🍊

↩t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇫🇷 "Macron's party is destroyed": this is how foreign media write about the victory of the right in the first round of parliamentary elections



In the first round of elections in France, the National Assembly won 33.4 percent of the vote, while Macron's party got only 20.76 percent, taking third place. What the media is writing about this:



Marine Le Pen hailed the election results, which "literally destroyed" Macron's centrist bloc, notes the Financial Times



National Assembly Speaker Jordan Bardella said Macron's party was destroyed and accused the left of creating an "existential crisis that threatens the security of France and its people," reports Al Jazeera.



Reuters reports that "the far-right's historic victory was a major step back for Macron."



CNN writes that the election results could force Macron to "spend three years of his presidency in an uneasy partnership with a prime minister from an opposition party."

😔 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🇫🇷 Le Figaro infographics on the results of the first round of parliamentary elections in France.



Orange - Emmanuel Macron's coalition. Purple - "National Rally" Marine Le Pen. Red - left bloc "New Popular Front". Blues are Republicans (they finished fourth).



It shows that a clear majority of the regions voted for Le Pen’s party. ↩t.me/intelslava🔸

🔸An explainer for the second round in France



Despite it being the Guardian, with its obvious bias, the rules and conundrums for the second round of the French elections are explained quite well in this article.



Tactical voting will decide the outcome but it is not clear whether the left and neo-liberal candidates (and voters) will fully respect these tactics, stepping aside or voting for the other.



And in the meantime, France is in meltdown this week.

↩t.me/MadTParty | 𝕏🔸

🔸Macron's gambit has backfired, predictably. National Rally (RN) has won something like 39 races in the first round. At this point, I think the French president's gambit will be to seek some kind of grand coalition against the "far right" as politicians in France have done time and again. At best, however, he might stay in power in some kind of rickety coalition with the Greens, like Germany's Scholz. If that happens, however, it will have exposed the French democracy as a sham.



All governments rely on the consent of the governed, one way or another. Once that consent is gone... it can't be easily regained. The US is learning that the hard way. France might be about to as well. ↩t.me/thenebulator🔸

🔸JUST IN: REUTERS REPORTS THAT OPPONENTS ARE BUILDING A 'UNITED FRONT TO BLOCK THE PATH TO GOVERNMENT OF MARINE LE PEN'S NATIONAL RALLY' PARTY AHEAD OF NEXT ROUND OF ELECTIONS ... ↩t.me/marketfeed🔸

🇫🇷 🗳 Senator from Macron's Renaissance party, Xavier Iacovelli, said in the morning that in the second round they would withdraw their candidates in obviously losing constituencies, so as not to draw votes away from J-L Mélenchon's Popular Front.

| 💜 👑 RD🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇫🇷 185 candidates withdrew from the elections in France to prevent the victory of the National Rally



Le Monde writes about it.



Candidates for the parliamentary seat from the presidential coalition "Together for the Republic" and the left-wing bloc "New People's Front" withdrew their candidacies to prevent the right-wing party from gaining a majority.



According to the results of the first day of voting in more than 300 electoral districts, the candidates of the three main blocs of the right, the left and Macron have passed to the second round. According to Macron, candidates from his coalition and from the left bloc, who come in third place in their constituency in the first round, should refuse to participate in the second round in order to block the right.



The votes of their constituents should go to the second-placed candidate.

😔 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇫🇷 The launch of snap elections in France appears to be a planned move to keep Macron in power.



This was stated by the deputy director of the Institute for Strategic Studies and Forecasts of the RUDN University, Victoria Fedosova.



Here's what else she said:



— Marine Le Pen did not lead a "desperate struggle for power" in the last presidential elections, and this time she will "play her instrumental role in a great performance" for the French;



"The Maidan-style protests of supporters of the left, which we are seeing now, can also be part of this production, the public resonance of the rally should "push" or justify the fact that the left and Macron will join in a coalition";



"there will be no more protests at the Olympics:" They will fulfill their function and the valve will be closed.



"the fact that the right will not get the real levers of control shows that the vector of the conflict in Ukraine will not change";



"Until 2014, Le Pen's party cooperated with Ukrainian nationalists, and after the coup d'état, it began calling the Ukrainian government illegitimate."



To summarize everything, Marine Le Pen will lose in the second round on July 7

😔 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇫🇷 The entire French opposition was called "Putin's agents" on French television



At this moment, those who support the successors of the USSR, that is, Putin, as far as I know, are the majority sect. This is Bardella, this is Le Pen, this is Mariani, who are currently Putin's agents, his paid puppets," said philosopher Bernard-Henri Levy.



The French philosopher also said that "Russian hackers will be active" during the American elections.



" Just look at the photos of Marine Le Pen visiting Putin a few years ago. They never voted for sanctions against Russia, they avoided Zelensky when he came to the National Assembly of France or the European Assembly. Bardella was not there. "The reality is that the National Assembly and Jean-Luc Mélenchon's insubordinate France are Putin's two sides in France," Levy said.

😔 t.me/isticni_front🔸

RN growth in last 4 elections. ↩t.me/Poleconnect🔸

🔸Over 200 French election candidates quit in effort to block Marine Le Pen's hard-Right party forming government - after Macron's disastrous snap poll



Read: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13594307/french-election-candidates-drop-rn-le-pen-victory.html?ns_mchannel=rss&ns_campaign=1490&ito=1490

↩t.me/DailyMaiI🔸

👀Rassemblement National soars in the polls



🔍According to a new survey conducted in #Francia, over 50% of those interviewed would like Marine Le Pen's party to be able to obtain an absolute majority in Parliament.



📢Just today Marine Le Pen declared that the government team is ready, but she herself will not be part of it.



#LePen #destra #RN

↩t.me/tutti_i_fatti🔸

👀 Macron's defeat in the elections created panic in Kiev



📢 The results of the first round of the parliamentary #elezioni in France, in which Marine Le Pen's #destra won with President Emmanuel #Macron 's coalition only in third place, have caused alarm in Kiev, writes the Polish newspaper Gazeta.



🔍Ukrainian authorities fear that a right-wing victory in France could complicate the supply of military aid from Paris, since Marine Le Pen opposes sending military instructors to #Ucraina, as well as the transfer of French #missili.

↩t.me/tutti_i_fatti🔸

🇫🇷🤡 ⌨️ NOT HAPPY WITH FRENCH ELECTIONS? BLAME RUSSIAN HACKERS is go-to excuse for #French "public intellectual" (🙄) Bernard-Henri Levy who immediately blames #Putin for wannabe Napoleon’s crushing defeat in 1st round of parliamentary elections.

Le Pen currently Putin’s agent, his puppet, on his payroll. I'm willing to bet that in a few months, just like with Brexit and the U.S. election, we'll find that Russian hackers have been extremely active in this period - Levy actually blames Russian hackers with a straight face 🤦‍♂️ (00:10).

👽 You know #Macron's finished when his supporters resort to blaming #Russia - at this point Mr. "intellectual" in vid above would seem more sane if he blamed aliens for disastrous elections...

↩t.me/IntelRepublic🔸

👀 German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sends messages to French President Emmanuel Macron every day after the latter's defeat in the first round of the parliamentary elections in France. The local media reported this, specifying that Scholz said this on Tuesday at his Social Democratic Party's party in Berlin.



🌚 "We are discussing the situation, which is really depressing," Scholz said.



✖️The Tagesspiegel newspaper notes that chancellors normally stay out of elections in allied countries but "given the situation in France," Scholz took a different approach.

↩t.me/tutti_i_fatti🔸

🔸🇫🇷 An enormous amount of excitement is being created by the French parliamentary elections which had its first round firmly won outright by Marine Le Pen’s far-right party. This was nothing out of the ordinary and for once the polls were spot on in their predictions. But the second round will be a completely different game as traditionally, French voters often use the first vote as a protest vote against the main parties.



It’s hard to predict that Le Pen will get the required 51% with another party, the conservatives, in a coalition. Her victory though might be just what France needs as she has a number of radical policies which she believes will shake up the economy.



But it’s not her domestic policies which the West should worry about. It’s her ideas about France’s role in the EU which should be a worry for Brussels as, if her party wins and holds a majority, it will be able to command a political dynamic which will eclipse Macron and cast a new dye for Paris’s relations with the European Union.



💬 Read more by Martin Jay



🔔 Click for more politics

🚀 Subscribe🔸

🔸Total freakout in NATOspace with the possibility of France leaving the NATO command structure.



NATO is an obvious imperial occupying army: like the Grande Armée under Napoleon, like the Spanish Grand Army of Flanders under Phillip the Second of Spain, like Hitler's stormtroopers and Wehrmacht, like Caesar's Roman soldiers once were.



Everyone with a brain across Europe knows NATO needs to go - and then, perhaps, Europe will breathe independently.



If France leaves NATO's control and command structure, that should be a good start. De Gaulle - once again - has been proven correct. ↩t.me/rocknrollgeopolitics🔸

"The RN has gradually stitched together a national network — initially helped by a dozen or so mayorships in small cities and towns like Hénin-Beaumont, Perpignan, and Fréjus. Le Pen then told her troops to fan out every weekend in their districts to attend local events to be what she called the “advocates of citizens” who often feel neglected amid the perceived retreat of public services, such as post offices or hospitals."

https://archive.ph/dSl3r ↩t.me/TraditionalBritainGroup🔸

🔸First it was AfD in Germany, cheating using TikTok and the like, the absolute blackguards.



And now, it turns out RN have been using traditional grassroots politicking. The nerve!



How can we compete with these underhanded methods? Imagine having to attend local events and being an “advocate of citizens”!



I didn't study PPE, complete an MBA, and do an internship with the Party to have to talk to people in market stalls!

↩t.me/MadTParty | 𝕏🔸

"Margaret Macron": the ultimate insult coming from the French.



(Remember, an French insult for Britain is "a nation of shopkeepers")

↩t.me/MadTParty | 𝕏🔸

'Black sheep' embarrass the National Rally ahead of decisive parliamentary vote

Marine Le Pen's National Rally (RN) has worked hard to shed its far-right extremist roots, but the party's more respectable image has been tarnished by a series of controversies involving candidates who qualified for the final round of the legislative elections on July 7.

👉 Read more: https://f24.my/AS48.g🔸

Racism and xenophobia on the rise as French voters gear up for crucial election

France’s far-right National Rally (RN) has its best chance yet of clinching power in a second round of legislative elections on July 7, running on a platform that proposes restricting the rights of immigrants and dual nationals. The party’s surge is in step with a broader rise in racism and xenophobia, spurred by the preeminence of far-right ideas in public debate.

👉 Read more: https://f24.my/AS6w.g🔸

🔸🇫🇷 French Parliamentary Election 2024 Results:

🗳 RN + LR allies: 38.08%

🗳 NFP: 23.08%

🗳 Ensemble: 18.15%

🗳 LR: 6.66%

🗳 Other centre-right parties: 4.68%

🗳 Regionalists: 1.56% ↩t.me/PoliticsGR🔸

⚡🗳️🇨🇵 Stores barricaded in Paris in anticipation of protests after the second round of parliamentary elections taking place today.

↩t.me/Intelsky 💫

🔸🇫🇷 Today it's election day in France as people go to vote in the 2nd round of the parliamentary elections.



📃 Here is a list of main parties and coalitions:

🗳 Ensemble: current centrist coalition of Macron, main candidate is Stéphane Séjourné

🗳 NFP: broad left wing alliance, successor to NUPES

🗳 RN: the right wing party of Le Pen, nominated Jordan Bardella for PM

🗳 LR: liberal conservative party originally led by Éric Ciotti, he got removed from the post because of proposing to form an alliance with RN

🗳 Reconquête: right wing party led by Éric Zemmour, on a turmoil because of some members' support for RN



📊 1st round resulted to a RN victory although there are still many pending seats:

🗳 RN: 33.21%

🗳 NFP: 28.21%

🗳 Ensemble: 21.28%

🗳 LR: 6.57%

🗳 Other centre-right candidates: 3.60%

🗳 Other centre-left candidates: 1.53%

🗳 Other centre parties: 1.22%

🗳 Other far-left parties: 1.14%

🗳 Regionalists: 0.97%

🗳 Reconquête: 0.75%



🗳 Polls will remain open until 20:00 CEST. ↩t.me/PoliticsGR🔸

Political coup taking place in France.



Marine Le Pens National Rally has been knocked into third place after Macron candidates stood down across the country and make a deal with another left wing party.



The French are going to go mental. ↩t.me/AshBrierley17🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇫🇷 France :

What is interesting so far regarding the elections in France



😃 The second round showed a record high turnout. As of 3 p.m., as they say, 26.6 percent voted, which is the highest number since 1981.



😃 Emmanuel Macron and his wife voted in the coastal town of Le Touquet. This is one of the few communes in the Pas-de-Salassi department where his party's candidates emerged as leaders, BFMTV reported.



😃 Any outcome of the French election will lead to a reduction in aid to Ukraine. A right-wing politician could become prime minister, or the parliament could be in limbo between the Revival and National Assembly parties.



😃 Let us recall that according to the results of the first round, the "right-wing" parties of Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardell won with 33.15%, the second was the coalition of the left with 27.99%, and the presidential political force received only 20.04%.



😃 Third-place candidates began to withdraw their candidacies en masse in the hope that their supporters would vote in protest against the "National Rally" of 224 candidates.



😃 In 406 districts, only two "real" candidates remained, in 89 triangles they remained, in the others deputies were elected based on the results of the first round (those who immediately scored more than 50%).



😃 If the National Assembly does not have enough to reach 289, then there is an option to find the missing votes among the Republicans (they had about 10% after the first round).



😃 If no one gets a majority, then Macron will be able to keep the current government and dissolve parliament again in a year;



😃 Luxury brand stores on the Champs-Élysées have placed protections on their windows in case of possible unrest after the second round of parliamentary elections.

😔 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🇫🇷 Macron saved? France has a Hung Assembly after the second run off!



FRANCE 2nd ROUND EXIT POLL



🔴Left/NFP 172-192



🔶Center/Ensemble/Macronists 150-170



⚫ Far Right/RN 132-152



🔵 Right/LR 57-67 ↩t.me/Aq701🔸

Macron colluded with the far-left to tactically drop out candidates to try and block the right-wing from winning.



It has worked.



The far-left Socialists/Communists look set to win the French election.

🔗 Link ↩t.me/WeTheMedia🔸

France, Paris, celebrations in the streets for the election results



📹Many citizens poured into the streets of French cities and in the capital in particular to celebrate the result of today's ballots, which saw the defeat of Marine Le Pen's far right, but also of the incumbent president's center coalition Emmanuel Macron.



⚖️Prime Minister Gabriel has already announced that tomorrow he will officially convey his resignation to Macron.



📢 In one of the videos, a detail: the typical French tricolor "assembled" with various fabrics, to compose a huge flag. ↩t.me/tutti_i_fatti🔸

🇫🇷⚡️- Leftists drape the Place de la République monument with a French flag reading "France is a fabric of migration"



Video credit: Lewis Brackpool of ThePublicaNow https://x.com/Lewis_Brackpool/status/1810022937157853320 ↩t.me/rnintel🔸

🔊 NOW – ⚡🇨🇵 Thousands of far-left Antifa supporters now at the Place de la République in Paris to celebrate the victory of the New Popular Front.

↩t.me/WW3INFO ✅

🇫🇷 - NFP supporters celebrating their victory by rioting and throwing rocks at the police. ↩t.me/waffairsblog🔸

Marseille, France.



Arabs with Palestinian flags celebrate the victory of Mélenchon in the second round of elections.



They are enthusiastically supported by LGBT people with rainbow flags. ↩t.me/coolnews1🔸

#France, snap national parliament election, second round:



Seat distribution, 421/577 seats counted



RN and allies-ID: 129

Ensemble-RE: 110

NFP-LEFT|G/EFA|S&D: 100

LR/Divers droite-EPP: 57

Regionalists-*: 10

Divers gauche-*: 9

Divers-*: 5

Divers centre-*: 1



➤ https://europeelects.eu/france🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇫🇷 Parliamentary elections in France do not look much like democracy, the second round was invented in order to manipulate the will of the voters, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Sergey Lavrov.



Look at democracy in France. The first round of parliamentary elections was held there, and the second round, apparently, was designed precisely to manipulate the will of the voters who came out in the first round. When some candidates withdraw, they convince them that in order to clear the way for the victory of, as they say, conservatives or populists. That doesn't exactly resemble democracy, the minister emphasized.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🇫🇷🗳 Initial exit polls were right: National Rally leads the French election by over 3 million votes!



Despite this, it will end up the 3rd biggest party in France thanks to the ad-hoc alliance formed by Macron's market-liberals and the leftist New Popular Front who only by withdrawing the 3rd place candidates across France, could their combined voter bases manage to defeat RN.



In other words, the popular support was low for both LREM and the NFP and only through a trick could they score victory, repeating the British elections which saw Reform UK, gain a lot of votes but few seats, helping to remove Conservative MPs in favor of Labour who won the three-way race.



🔗 https://elections.bfmtv.com/resultats-legislatives/?p=compare ↩t.me/CIG_telegram🔸

🔸⚡️ The French Prime Minister will submit his resignation



📢French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal has announced that he will present his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron, tomorrow 8 July.



❕The decision in light of the electoral result, in which the left-wing coalition won.



🔍Attal underlined in a speech broadcast on social networks to the nation that his party was more successful in the second round of the elections than in the first.



👀However, as desired, the absolute majority in Parliament was not obtained. ↩t.me/tutti_i_fatti🔸

🇫🇷 The French Prime Minister, who recently clashed with Macron, accused him of handing over power to supporters of Le Pen.



Moreover, he said that Macron is resigning - the documents are already being prepared for signature, we will see ...

🍏🍎🍐🍊

t.me/istocni_front🔸

🇫🇷⚡️- Leader of the Jeune Guarde Antifasciste left wing domestic terrorist group Raphael Arnault has been elected to the French Assembly.



Raphael and his group have been under criminal investigation for the past week after 8 of his members assaulted a 15 year old boy under suspect of being part of the Jewish Defense League. ↩t.me/rnintel🔸

🔸France.



The leader of the French organization Antifa, Raphael Arnault, whose dossier is classified as “C” because the intelligence services classify him as a “threat to the French state,” was elected as a member of parliament from Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s “New Popular Front” bloc.



In the second round he defeated National Rally candidate Le Pen 55% to 45%.



Now the “Threat to the French State” will sit in Parliament. ↩t.me/incognitoraf🔸

🇫🇷🗳❗️ — Former French President François Hollande, a member of the Socialist Party, was elected today into French Parliament as part of the Far-Leftist "New People's Front" Coalition

“It is the National Assembly which will have the most important power”

📝 During his time as President, Mr. Hollande:

🏳️‍🌈 Announced his personal support and pushed for homosexual marriage and adoption rights for LGBT couples in France



🪖Supported Saudi Arabia-led Coalition intervention in Yemen against the Iran-backed Shia-Ismaili Houthi/Ansarallah rebels, supplying the Sunni-Wahhabi Kingdom with French weaponry



🪖 Launched Operation Serval aimed to crush Islamist Terrorists which were trying to seize control over Mali at that time



🪖 Started Operation Barkhane in Sahel aimed to curb Islamist militants in Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Southern Libya in support of French-aligned democratic regimes in the region



🪖 Supported the 🇸🇾 Free Syrian Army rebels against Assad's Govt, authorized French Armed Forces to conduct strikes against the 🏴 Islamic State terrorists, who gave him the nickname of a "Crusader Leader" (even thought Hollande is an atheist like most of the French socialists), saying that only the departure of Assad and the Baathist authorities would solve the Syrian Conflict



🇺🇦 Supported Ukraine against Russian Federation, saying that "the more we Europeans help Ukraine, the greater the chance that this conflict will end".

🔗 BFMTV (@BFMTV) ↩t.me/BellumActaNews🔸

🔸NEW: SHOCK French Exit Poll Shows Far Left Bloc Winning; Right-Wing National Rally Takes Third.

https://thenationalpulse.com/2024/07/07/shock-french-exit-poll-shows-far-left-bloc-winning-right-wing-national-rally-takes-third/?feed_id=12915&_unique_id=668adffc3408d🔸 (not really shocked 🙄)

BFMTV reports that French President Emmanuel Macron must now call on the leaders of the New Popular Front to hand over power to far-left extremists to form a new socialist, left-wing government in France. ↩t.me/infantmilitario🔸

LOL ↩t.me/itsallmostmidnightbb🔸

🔸The fact the far left won the elections in France after the far right bragged about their win last week teaches me two separate things



1) Never brag about something that is not solidified yet

2) The Far right and Far Left of France do not actually care about France, they just care about their agendas, the average French citizen is probably fucked ↩t.me/medmannews🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇫🇷 French leftist alliance on immigration:



• Repeal of rules that expel criminal migrants

• Improve reception of asylum seekers

• Medical access for undocumented migrants

• Refugee status based on climate change

• Easier access to citizenship

😔 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🔴Live: France faces challenge of new government formation after polls deliver hung parliament

France's Prime Minister Gabriel Attal is set to submit his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron on Monday after the leftist New Popular Front (NFP) won the most parliamentary seats in high-stakes legislative elections. But with the left coalition failing to win an absolute majority in the National Assembly, France faces political uncertainties as the country awaits a new government just weeks before Paris hosts the Olympic Games. Follow our liveblog for the latest updates.

👉 Read more: https://f24.my/ASWR.g🔸

France’s leftist New Popular Front wins a shock victory – but now the hard part begins

France's New Popular Front has won the largest number of seats in the final round of snap parliamentary elections, leaving behind the remnants of President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist camp and the far-right National Rally trailing in third place. It’s a staggering result for a closely fought election that has left the country without a clear candidate for prime minister – and the hastily assembled broad leftist coalition without an absolute majority that would allow it to push through its ambitious programme.

👉 Read more: https://f24.my/ASVG.g🔸

Politicians, world leaders react to French leftists' victory in blocking the far right

French politicians and world leaders reacted to the results of parliamentary elections on Sunday after a coalition of the French left that quickly banded together to beat a surging far right won the most seats in parliament but not a majority. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he was "happy" and called the result a "disappointment" for Moscow.

👉 Read more: https://f24.my/ASUC.g🔸

Yes, how can you “not love” the electoral systems of Great Britain and France.



In one case, the party receives less than 33.8% and takes 411 seats out of 650.



In another case, the party gains 37.4% in the second round and is content with 142 seats out of 577.



Comfortable! ↩t.me/britishpolitics🔸

🗞🔻🇫🇷🔸🇫🇷🔸🇫🇷🔻🗳

I'm sure none of us are SHOCKed to find that France upstaged the two electoral lightweights, UK and Iran. However, besides the tactic of torpedoing over 200 candidates from the ballots and their customary signature fiery protests regardless of the outcome, the similarities to the UK election should not be hiding anywhere other than in plain sight. Criminals (known!) getting elected preferentially over conservatives. AI algos to select the individual seats vulnerable to incremental attack. Having designed systems that allow for any such outcome in the first place. And of course, the lockstep media, expressing “$h0ck” and “@W€” over it all.

One thing they did accomplish very successfully - whether record low or recent high turnout - they demonstrated very clearly that outcomes are now assured no matter the input from citizens. Nebulator is right though. Performative ritual or not, voting implies a contract of consent from the governed, which is mandatory to retain power. However, the obvious rigging of that contract, is not going to work even one more time.

It's all out on display. Time is disappearing faster than they can manufacture their rigging schemes. Governance itself is in the crosshairs now.

Some are starting to get it already:

↩private account🔸

📰 🗳 The Spectator about elections in the USA, Britain and France.

| 💜 👑 RD🔸

The US is in the crosshairs now. Grab your🍿, the 📽 is starting on Thursday.

Share