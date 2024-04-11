It's hard to believe we are in the last week of the first month past the most undemocratic election of all time. But it's true nonetheless. We have had some very interesting developments outside of Russia that we should be aware of and use to color our perceptions. It's better if we do it ourselves because there are always agents of infamy trying to do that for us.

The format this time will be chronological stories, but the spans covering some of those may be wider than others. No overlap is going to be quantified.

t.me/Poleconnect 🔸

🔻CHAD🔻

Chad: Concerns Ahead of Chad Elections After Death of Main Opposition Figure

‍[RFI] The death of Yaya Dillo - the main rival to transitional Chadian president Mahamat Idriss Déby in upcoming elections in May - has deepened the political strife plaguing the country.

The European Union and Human Rights Watch have called for an international investigation into Dillo's death, which his party has labelled an assassination.

During a visit to Paris last Tuesday, Chadian Prime Minister Succes Masra said he had agreed to the probe.

Presidential elections in May and June are meant to assure …

Read More 🔸

🇹🇩 20 candidates will compete against military ruler General Mahamat Idriss Déby in Chad's presidential elections on May 6.



According to the Chadian Constitutional Council, the final list of candidates for the elections, which, as Not expected to end three years of military rule in the Central African state, will be officially announced on March 24. t.me/ArabicAfrica 🔸

Chad court bars key Déby opponents from May 6 presidential vote

Authorities in Chad said on Sunday they had barred 10 candidates, including two fierce opponents of the military regime, from standing in the presidential election on May 6.

👉 Read more: https://f24.my/ADGC.g 🔸

🔸🇹🇩 Chad introduces free water and electricity for households



Chad's government has announced that it would provide free water and electricity for households until the end of the year.

The monthly household consumption payable by the government is capped at 15 cubic metres (15,000 litres) of water and 300 kWh of electricity.



The government on Monday said it would also clear water and electricity bills for residents with outstanding arrears.

It also announced a cut in transport taxes that could lower transport costs, which hiked last month with a rise in fuel prices.



Chad's junta leader and interim President Mahamat Déby sanctioned the policy "to assist households," a joint statement by the presidency and finance minister said.

#Chad t.me/africaintel 🔸

🇹🇩 Chad's Constitutional Council rejected eleven presidential candidates, including vocal opponents of Nassour's ruling military junta Ibrahim Negi Kursami and Rakhissa Ahmed Saleh.



Meanwhile, the prominent opposition coalition Waqt Tamm (Time's Up) called for a boycott of the presidential elections, criticizing the "farce" aimed at perpetuating the "dictatorship of the ruling family."

t.me/ArabicAfrica 🔸

🇹🇩 Persecution of opposition leaders continues in Chad



The Tchad One agency reports that the Chadian Armed Forces, together with units of the National Security Agency (ANS), recently kidnapped businessman Ibrahim Hissein Burma. The operation involved five cars surrounding the businessman’s residence.



Once again, the detainee is a relative of the current President Mahamat Déby (he is the son-in-law of his father, the late President Idriss Déby). Burma owns factories, ships and ships in Dubai (villas, apartments and a shopping center) worth a total of $7 million.



“This action appears to be motivated by the recent political statement of Colonel Usman Brahim Burma (apparently a relative), who this morning launched an insurgency against the existing regime led by Mahamat Kaka (i.e. Deby),” reports Tchad One.

t.me/ArabicAfrica 🔸

🇹🇩 A new revolutionary political movement called the Democratic Council of the Republic (DCR) has been formed in Chad, which calls for the overthrow of the regime of Mahamat Idriss Déby and the joining of ordinary citizens and military units to its ranks.



The call came from Al-Sharif Ousmane Hissein al-Barri (Burma), former head of the Chadian intelligence service, colonel of the Air Force, former secretary general of the office of the president, head of the canton (region) of Hajer-Lamis in central Chad.



Ousmane sharply criticizes the pro-French policy of Mahamat Deby, calls for liberation from colonialism, condemns the murder of the opposition leader, the head of the Socialist Party without Borders, Yaya Dillo, and members of his family, which occurred on February 28 (some members of his family were killed earlier).



It is noteworthy that shortly after this statement, his brother Ibrahim Hissein Bourma was arrested at his home by armed men, allegedly Chadian intelligence agents. It is reported that he was severely beaten during his arrest.

t.me/ArabicAfrica 🔸

🔻PAKISTAN🔻

🇵🇰🗳 On March 9, 2024, Asif Ali Zardari, who led the country from 2008-2013, was elected President of Pakistan. He received 411 votes in the electoral college, consisting of members of both houses of parliament.



Asif Ali Zardari studied at the London School of Economics and Business. In 1987, he married Benazir Bhutto, at that time she was the leader of the center-left Pakistan People's Party (PPP), and headed the government from 1988-1990 and 1993-1996.



He served from September 2008 to September 2013, becoming the first legitimately elected president in Pakistan's history to serve a full term.

Zardari transferred to the PM some of the presidential powers, in particular control over the country's nuclear weapons, as well as the right to dismiss the government at his own discretion and call new parliamentary elections. Thus, the country returned to the parliamentary form of government enshrined in the 1973 constitution. t.me/R_Diplomat 🔸

🇵🇰 Asif Ali Zardari wins presidency again, will take oath today



🗳 The PPP leader and the ruling coalition's candidate for the head of the state Asif Ali Zardari has won the Pakistani presidential election receiving 411 electoral votes, while PTI-backed candidate Mahmood Khan Achakzai only got 181.



The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for today at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.



The opposition's response to the election has been mixed, with Achakzai describing the election as fair and marking the beginning of a new political era, while PTI representatives have labeled Zardari's victory as "undemocratic and illegal."

t.me/geo_gaganauts 🔸

🇵🇰 Why is Pakistan scared of Asif Ali Zardari becoming their president?



Asif Ali Zardari, the widower of Pakistan's first assassinated PM, Benazir Bhutto, whose life has been marked by tragedy and farce, has just become president for the second time, causing major concern in Pakistan.



❓ Why exactly is he infamous?



▪️ Corruption Allegations: Known as "Mr. 10 Percent," Zardari's political career is marred by corruption charges, including kickbacks and embezzlement, casting a long shadow over his integrity.



▪️ Controversial Past: His tenure saw him embroiled in various scandals, from kidnapping plots to extravagant expenditures on jewelry, questioning his leadership ethics.



▪️ Prison Time: Zardari has spent over 11 years in jail for various charges, raising doubts about his suitability for presidency despite his political resilience.



▪️ Political Maneuvering: His ability to dodge legal troubles and political scandals, described as "artful dodging" by the New York Times, makes many wary of his motives and governance style.



▪️ Questionable Leadership Decisions: Critics point to his lack of empathy during the 2010 floods and the embarrassment over Osama Bin Laden's assassination on Pakistani soil under his watch.

t.me/geo_gaganauts 🔸

🇵🇰Imran Khan condemns "rigged elections," predicts Sri Lanka-like situation in Pakistan



🗳 Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, slamming the 2024 general elections, has predicted that Pakistan will witness a scenario akin to Sri Lanka's recent political turbulence as the nation's hopes were shattered by "stealing the mandate," Geo News reported.



Imran Khan, during an informal interaction with journalists in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, said, "My all predictions have proven true," further reiterating that he was not engaging in talks with the current rulers to reach a "deal."



Khan was likely referring to the unrest that unfolded in Sri Lanka in March 2022, commonly known as Aragalaya. A series of mass protests against the government of Sri Lanka took place then, due to the economic crisis in the country involving severe inflation, daily blackouts, and a shortage of fuel, domestic gas, and other essential goods.

t.me/geo_gaganauts 🔸

🇺🇸🇵🇰‘Liar! Free Imran Khan:’ U.S. diplomat who likely played role in ex-Pakistani PM’s ouster shouted down at congressional hearing



American diplomat Donald Lu was testifying at a hearing on the alleged election fraud in Pakistan’s election, trying to make everyone believe Washington had nothing to do with the regime change in Pakistan. His testament, however, triggered chants, including “Liar” and “We want Khan!”



U.S. plot to remove Khan



To remind you: Lu was that man who, as per the leaked diplomatic cable, had promised Pakistani officials, “all will be forgiven” if Khan is ousted from power. The “cypher” was disclosed by Imran Khan, for which, ironically, he was sentenced to jail on charges of “disclosing state secrets.”



Khan and his PTI gov’t were removed from power in April 2022 through a parliamentary vote of no confidence, for which the ex-PM openly blames the United States: according to Khan, Washington was angry with his independent foreign policy, including the improvement of ties with Russia.

t.me/geo_gaganauts 🔸

🇺🇸 #UnitedStates on Wednesday expressed significant concerns regarding the conduct of #Pakistan's elections held on February 8, indicating that bilateral relations could be negatively impacted if the alleged irregularities are not thoroughly investigated and rectified through a rerun of votes where necessary.

t.me/ResonantNews 🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇵🇰🇺🇸 Pakistan rejects US warning over "electoral irregularities"



Washington has warned Islamabad that relations between the two countries will suffer if it does not investigate irregularities in last month's elections.



The warning by Donald Lowe, the top US diplomat for South Asia," reflects a misunderstanding of Pakistan's political situation and electoral laws," said a spokesman for Pakistan's foreign ministry.



Lu told lawmakers on Wednesday that the U.S. has "serious concerns" about the conduct of the Feb. 8 election and ongoing media and social media outages, including the extended blackout of X. 🚀 t.me/istocni_front 🔸

Following the allegations posed by high court judges claiming interference by #ISI in judicial processes, the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP), Qazi Faez Isa, has declared that under no circumstances would the autonomy of judges be compromised.



t.me/ResonantNews



Has the ISI been weakened to such a degree that the Pakistani Judiciary is taking them on or does the Pakistani Judiciary suddenly have some external backing which gives them the confidence to take on the ISI/Army? 🔸

🔻SOUTH AFRICA🔻

🔸🇿🇦🇺🇸 South Africa opposition criticised for inviting US to observe poll



South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has criticised the country's main opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) party after it requested the US and European countries to monitor the upcoming elections.



The party made the request in a letter sent last week to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and some European foreign affairs ministers.



“The DA’s letter to the United States government is quite disingenuous and it is almost trying to sell our country to other powers in the world," President Ramaphosa said.



"And we have regional organisations in the world like Sadc, AU and have the UN as well. They always come to monitor our elections and now for a non-state entity to sell our democracy.”



The ruling African National Congress party also slammed DA for the letter on Saturday, accusing the opposition party of offering "South Africa's sovereignty on a silver platter".

#SouthAfrica #USA t.me/africaintel🔸

🔸🇿🇦 South Africa's electoral body fires official over leak



South Africa's electoral body has fired an official it accuses of leaking the electoral candidate lists of two major political parties.



Investigations found that the employee downloaded the candidate lists of several political parties, Sy Mamabolo, the Chief Electoral Officer of the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), told.



Last Friday, the candidate lists of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) and ex-President Jacob Zuma's newly-formed party uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) were leaked on social media, merely hours after the parties submitted them to the IEC.



The leak angered the MK party, which has threatened to take legal action against the electoral body.



President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday said he was satisfied with IEC's explanation on the leak and has "confidence in the IEC's ability to deal with all matters that have to do with elections.”

#SouthAfrica t.me/africaintel 🔸

🔸🇿🇦 South Africa's ANC wary of post-election coalition, says it 'won't work'



South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) party is betting on retaining its parliamentary majority in a May election and is not in talks with other parties on a possible coalition government, the party's deputy secretary general said.



South Africans will go to polls on May 29 to elect a new National Assembly, which will then choose the next president.



"We will not go to war having accepted defeat. We are going to war to win," ANC veteran Nomvula Mokonyane told Reuters in an interview, adding that the party was aware that "stakes are high because not everybody is comfortable with us in power."



"A coalition government won't work for now," said Mokonyane, pointing to failed power-sharing attempts at the local government level, where coalitions have largely proved unstable due to a lack of legislation to regulate the partnerships.

#SouthAfrica t.me/africaintel 🔸

🔸🇿🇦 South Africa's ANC takes new opposition party to court



South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) is suing the independent electoral body and a rival political party led by a former president.



The ANC says the new uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party did not meet registration criteria in September. The case opened on Tuesday.



The new party, which is led by ex-South African president and former ANC leader Jacob Zuma, could be deregistered and unable to contest the May 29 national elections. MK officials said they would not accept being disqualified, with one even threatening "civil war."



MK sowed trouble within the ANC by using the name of its now-disbanded military wing. The ANC is challenging the use of the name uMkhonto weSizwe and a logo that bears a striking resemblance to that of its former military branch in separate legal proceedings over copyright infringement.

#SouthAfrica t.me/africaintel 🔸

ANC attempt to block MK party struck down by court



The African National Congress took their ex-leader's party to the Electoral Court to stop them from using the ANC's military wing's name and likeness.



Ex-ANC leader and former president of South Africa Jacob Zuma is the face of the party and is expected to cut deep into the ANC's supporter base in the upcoming elections, especially in the province of KwaZulu-Natal. Polling data suggests the ANC will lose its majority for the first time since 1994.



The court ordered that MK is allowed to contest the elections. t.me/SouthAfricaReports 🔸

🔸🇿🇦 South Africa's main opposition party not ruling out deal with ANC



South Africa's second most popular party the Democratic Alliance (DA) would not rule out a deal with the ruling African National Congress should the ANC fail to get the majority it needs to retain power in May elections, its leader said.



Pollsters expect the ANC to lose its legislative majority on May 29.



If that happens, President Cyril Ramaphosa or a successor for the top job would be unable to stay on without a coalition, since South Africa's parliament elects the president.



"It would depend which ANC you're dealing with and what their programme of action is," DA leader John Steenhuisen said, declining to disclose whether any talks had already taken place.



"I'm not ruling out anything, depending on what the election results are."

#SouthAfrica t.me/africaintel 🔸

South Africa: Will South Africa's Voters Survive the Disinformation Deluge?

‍[allAfrica] The biweekly report by the Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change (CABC) sheds light on what they describe as concerning trends in online activity leading up to South Africa's general elections.

The report, focusing on the period between March 1st and 17th, 2024, reveals coordinated efforts by accounts on platform X (formerly Twitter ) aligned with the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party pushing narratives aimed at discrediting the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) ahead of the by-elections.

Read More 🔸

South Africa: Political Parties Unite to Pass New Intelligence Bill in Parliament - South African News Briefs - March 27, 2024

‍[allAfrica]

Political Parties Unite to Pass New Intelligence Bill Amidst Concerns of Past Abuse

According to EWN, the African National Congress (ANC), the Democratic Alliance (DA), and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have shown a rare display of unity by supporting a new intelligence bill. The bill is intended to address the misuse of intelligence services that occurred while President Jacob Zuma was in office. The bill, which had been in development for five years, was swiftly adopted by the National …

Read More 🔸

🇿🇦Former South African president Zuma not allowed to run in May elections



South Africa's electoral commission has upheld objections to former president Jacob Zuma's candidacy for the May general election, commission chairman Mosotho Moepya said at a briefing.

"In the case of former president Zuma, yes, we did receive an objection, which has been upheld," Moepya said.

The Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party, which nominated Zuma, has been informed of the decision regarding his ineligibility, which is due to a constitutional provision stipulating that a person sentenced to 12 months or more in prison cannot be elected for five years.

t.me/sputnik_africa 🔸

🔻SOUTH SUDAN🔻

South Sudan: Unmiss Is Crucial to Free and Fair Elections in South Sudan

‍[ISS] The UN mission should be renewed and reinforced to help avert electoral violence and a relapse into conflict.

This week, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meets to renew the mandate of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) for another year. It has been renewed over 13 times since the mission's inception in 2011, but this time will be vital.

The country is at a crossroads. Elections are planned for December 2024 in a context of inter-communal violence, political infighting and mobilisation of …

Read More 🔸

🔸🇺🇸🇸🇸 US, allies urge South Sudan to ensure genuine elections



The United States, Britain and Norway on Tuesday called on South Sudan's leaders to take urgent steps to ensure genuine and peaceful elections in December.



South Sudan has been formally at peace since a 2018 deal ended a five-year conflict responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths, but violence between rival communities flares frequently.



The joint statement follows warnings from the United States that South Sudan is not on a path of free and fair elections to take place in December as planned unless action is taken.



"Following recent senior-level visits from our capitals to Juba, the Governments of Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States reaffirm our call for South Sudan’s leaders urgently to take steps necessary to ensure genuine and peaceful elections in December," the statement said, adding the process should address 10 questions posed by the United Nations, African Union and Intergovernmental Authority on Development.

#USA #SouthSudan

t.me/africaintel 🔸

🇸🇸 South Sudan president presses on holding elections as scheduled



President Salva Kiir warned lawmakers against an extension of the period of transition.



He argued it would deny citizens an opportunity to choose their leaders and urged parliament to pass the necessary laws to pave the way for the elections.



Parliament Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba said lawmakers would redouble their efforts to ensure that all the prerequisites for elections are met.



His adress to parliament which return from recess comes just weeks after Salava Kiir's deputy and former rival Riek Machar proposed a postponement of elections expected to be held in December.



Vice President Machar suggested last month an extension of the transitional government’s term to allow for adequate preparation for the elections.

#SouthSudan t.me/africaintel 🔸

🔻INDIA🔻

🇮🇳 Adani Group was targeted by the US on purpose, says conglomerate head



Gautam Adani, an Indian billionaire and Asia's richest man, said on Thursday that his company Adani Group has been subject to a massive attack by a short-seller.

"The objective was not [only] to destabilize us, but also to politically defame India's governance practices . Despite the efforts to shake our foundation, we stood firm," the Indian billionaire added.

Who was behind Adani Scandal?



The Adani Group was put into hot water last year after the US trading company Hindenburg Research issued a report, accusing the Indian conglomerate of "brazen securities and accounting fraud for decades."



▪️The US company reportedly has links with Hungarian-born US hedge fund manager George Soros, a sponsor of regime-change operations in several countries through his Open Society Foundations.



▪️The capitalization of the Adani Group collapsed by more than $110 million following the report, and the Swiss bank Credit Suisse stopped accepting bonds of enterprises belonging to the conglomerate as collateral for margin loans.



▪️Speaking at this year's Munich Security Conference, Soros openly targeted Adani and the Indian government, claiming that he and Indian PM Narendra Modi are "close allies, their destinies are intertwined."

t.me/geo_gaganauts 🔸

India to conduct general election in 7 phases from April 19



🇮🇳 The Election Commission of India has revealed that voting to elect the 543 members of the Lok Sabha will be held in seven phases starting from April 19 and ending on June 1.



The results are expected to be issued on 4 June. t.me/geo_gaganauts🔸

🇮🇳Western media whipping up religious discord in India in run-up to elections



📝The Financial Times is peddling anti-Hindu bias in the run-up to India’s election, with its latest article about historic sites in Varanasi and Mathura, which the authors claim are "shared religious sites."



Are history lessons prohibited in America❓



Ignoring India's history and while citing allegations of fear among "Indian liberals," the FT publication suggests that if Modi is re-elected, nationalists will "reclaim shared Hindu-Muslim religious sites."

Following the Ayodhya incident, the article says that “two other major sites of shared worship are in nationalists’ sights, raising the spectre of further, profound communal disputes surfacing elsewhere in India along the country’s main religious divide.”

Western society has largely abandoned spiritual and moral values, yet it continues to lecture India about its religious politics🤔

t.me/geo_gaganauts. 🔸

🔴Congress Cries foul after losing an appeal to high court, says "Bank account frozen, Democracy frozen"



~Congress faces issues related to late filing of returns for Assessment Year 2018-19, resulting in a demand of ₹103 crore raised by the Income Tax department.

~Delays in payment lead to additional interest charges.

~On February 16, the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal grants a lien or protection of ₹115 crore to the IT Department, part of routine recovery process.

~Congress failed to win appeal before Delhi High Court and has appealed to Supreme Court.



~Congress accuses PM Modi and BJP of freezing the party's bank accounts, prompting BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad to dismiss the allegations as false.

~BJP calls for an apology from Rahul Gandhi for allegedly defaming India's institutions.

~BJP spokesperson summarizes the Congress press conference led by Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi as an attempt to create an excuse for their defeat.

t.me/ResonantNews 🔸

"The recent remarks by the State Department are unwarranted. Any such external imputation on our electoral and legal processes is completely unacceptable. In India, legal processes are driven only by the rule of law."



- MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

t.me/ResonantNews 🔸

🤔Death of Indian democracy? U.S. happily endorses liberal elite's propaganda



Editors of major foreign media outlets, like Foreign Policy and Financial Times, claim "there will be no elections" in Bharat if Narendra Modi secures another term as Prime Minister of India.



💭 "Will this be India's last democratic election? The degree to which Modi has used pliable judges, tax authorities & other forms of coercion to silence critical journalists, imprison opposition leaders, close down pesky NGOs, and bring civil society to heel is massively under-appreciated outside of India. He's Orban times 100," Edward Luce, Associate Editor, Financial Times claimed on X.



☝️Here is what Indians think of that.



On our side, we advise Mr. Luce to do his own research as a journalist (which he claims to be) and stop trying to promote himself by 'biting' others.

t.me/geo_gaganauts 🔸

⚠️ Watch out, dost! The West is trying to trigger you when you read about THESE topics 👇



▪️ WRONG: India's democracy is in demise;

TRUE: India thrives as the world's largest democracy, reaching another milestone of Lok Sabha elections in 2024 with competition between BJP and Congress-led alliances.



▪️ WRONG: India is an unreliable ally;

TRUE: To label India as an unreliable ally overlooks its consistent track record of partnerships. India's cooperation with Russia, for example, has been extremely reliable, with trade growing steadily and ties expanding in other areas.



▪️ WRONG: India transnationally repress its opponents;

TRUE: Despite all the US allegations of Indian officials being involved in the killing of extremists abroad, such as in Hardeep Singh Nijjar case, they have been unable to produce any concrete evidence.



▪️ WRONG: India pursues religious minorities;

TRUE: The West has repeatedly alleged that the Indian authorities are oppressing religious minorities, particularly in the case of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). While Western countries have similar practices, they only blame India, which is puzzling.



▪️ WRONG: India-US partnership is flawless.

TRUE: truth is that the Biden administration is committed to continuing to support and supply arms to Pakistan, which is currently opposed to India.

t.me/geo_gaganauts 🔸

🇮🇳 Western press, propagandist cabal trying to whip up chaos in India: expert



🗳 With just days to go before India's 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Parakala Prabhakar, a renowned economist, has claimed that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and PM Narendra Modi are re-elected for a third term, it will be the last time elections are held in India.

“[The] propagandist cabal, Congress and some of the regional political parties don’t want Modi to win, but the fact is that all the surveys are showing that he’s coming back with a huge margin,” the political analyst Desh Ratan Nigam said.

He further noted that such claims are being made to "instill doubt in the minds of the people" that Modi will become a dictator.



🎭 Plot to stir up chaos in India

“The Indian govt has to be very careful about such kind of elements be it Parakala Prabhakar, Rahul Gandhi or anybody else. There are indications that they are not going to accept defeat, which is impending, and would like tocreate a ruckus through communal riots or similar events,” Nigam cautioned.

🌟 India is becoming a "formidable competitor" to stalwarts like the US and the EU, a reality that they are finding difficult to accept and are consequently displeased by, Nigam stressed.

“The main reason why they don’t like India’s growth is because of the issues going on in their own countries. If you see, the US economy is going down and similarly Europe is feeling the heat of economic crisis so they are trying to put India down instead of putting their own house in order,” the political analyst said.

t.me/geo_gaganauts 🔸

Karma hits back at 🇨🇦Trudeau: investigation reveals India DID NOT interfere in Canada election (as if!)



🔍 In a slap in the face of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's administration, an official probe has concluded that India didn't interfere in Canada's national polls held in 2021 — despite explosive claims made by Ottawa earlier.



🗯 "I do not believe during the 2021 election that we saw evidence of Government of India using those tools in the campaign," a poll official informed the panel investigating the allegations.



Now, India should launch its own investigation into Trudeau's mental state.

t.me/geo_gaganauts 🔸

Bollywood makes a song and dance for Modi ahead of Indian elections

The Indian Hindi film industry, better known as Bollywood, has been cranking out films celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his controversial Hindu nationalist policies ahead of the 2024 general elections. The plots mirror the Modi administration’s divisive politics, with virtuous Hindu heroes confronting villainous Muslims. Quantity may triumph over quality, but after a decade of crackdowns, a once pluralist industry is sticking to a nationalist script.

👉 Read more: https://f24.my/AFdH.g 🔸

🔻WESTERN PANIC🔻

📢 US senator calls for new elections in Israel: Netanyahu is an obstacle to peace



❕Dem Senator Chuck Schumer, head of the majority in the Senate, calls for new elections in Israel, claiming that Netanyahu is "an obstacle to peace."



▪️The senator, an American Jew among Israel's most active supporters, underlined that Israelis understand "better than anyone else that Israel cannot hope to succeed as a pariah opposed by the rest of the world."



〰️With the hope of new upcoming elections to choose "better leaders."

t.me/tutti_i_fatti 🔸

VERY interesting 👀



Obama meets for a private conversation with UK Prime poll, Rishi Sunak, in London.



The Deep State are in panic mode. Putin just won his election, and Trump is projected to win as well.



They have to act. Obama is scheming.



Next hoax incoming… t.me/bioclandestine 🔸

▪️ The US State Department blocked the G7 statement with a condemnation of the presidential elections in Russia, as reported by Repubblica. The Italian Sherpas had prepared a statement in which they defined the Russian elections as a "farce."



🌚The newspaper observes, citing its own sources, it has blocked the text to which the Italian government and White House advisor Jack Sullivan had given a favorable opinion. Repubblica states that the reason for this decision is "the desire not to give Moscow the pretext for further interference in the US elections." t.me/tutti_i_fatti 🔸

❗️ Russian intelligence received information in advance about an impending attack on the border region, - ex-CIA analyst



🔴 Russia was able to obtain intelligence in advance about the plans of collaborators and the Ukrainian Armed Forces to attack the border area, thanks to which it thwarted these attempts. But these were not just actions of Ukraine, but a plan coordinated with the West to disrupt the presidential elections in Russia and seize Russian territories. This was stated by former CIA analyst Larry Johnson.



🗣 “They are not outcasts at all - they are part of the West’s secret plan. It's not just Ukraine on its own - there has been a concerted effort to try to disrupt the election by taking control of Russian territory inside Russia beyond the border with Donbass - from Kharkov to Belgorod and Kursk. Do you remember how Vicky Nuland swore a big surprise awaited them a few weeks ago after visiting Zelensky?”



🗣 “What is clear from this is that when you look at how these various attacks were repelled, the Russians knew this was coming. This is a classic Russian intelligence infiltration of Western services because they knew exactly where they were going to attack. They knew how many people were going to attack, they were able to mobilize not only ground forces, but also launch artillery, air, missile strikes against these invading troops,” Johnson said. t.me/Politnavigator 🔸

🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺

🌐 t.me/strategic_culture 🔸

🇷🇺 The main Western newspapers already had articles prepared in advance about Putin’s victory in the Russian elections. With the confirmation of this victory, they just took them out of the drawer and published the barbarities that we already know.



“Orchestrated election”, accuses the New York Times. The Washington Post calls the election a “farce.” CNN, of “stage-managed election devoid of credible opposition.” BBC and The Guardian present the allegations of Golos, an NGO accused by the Russian government of being a “foreign agent” due to its links with European organizations.



This NGO says the elections were not clean because “a significant proportion of Russian society was not represented by any presidential candidate.”



But participation in these elections was the highest in Russian history, with 77.44% turnout among voters eligible to vote. This means that less than 23% of voters did not vote.



Any president who serves the interests of the majority of his people and protects the nation from foreign interference will naturally be chosen to remain in power.



💬 Eduardo Vasco writes

#Putin #Russia #West

🌐 Subscribe 🔸

🔻SENEGAL🔻

🇸🇳 Freed from jail, Senegal opposition presidential candidate draws hundreds to first event



A day after his release from jail, Senegal opposition leader Bassirou Diomaye Faye drew hundreds of supporters at his first public appearance as a presidential contender on Friday for March 24 elections, promising to tackle corruption.



Next to him, the popular firebrand opposition leader Ousmane Sonko urged supporters to vote for his ally.



"We have an election to win. We have lost too much time," Sonko, also released from prison on Thursday, said at a joint news briefing.



Sonko threw his support behind Faye after being disqualified over a defamation conviction unrelated to his detention last July.



Most of Sonko's supporters are expected to vote for Faye, making the latter a serious threat to the other 18 presidential hopefuls, analysts say. Sonko is popular among urban youth frustrated with a lack of jobs and economic hardship.

#Senegal t.me/africaintel 🔸

🇸🇳 I have no apology for trying to delay Senegal polls: Sall



Senegal’s President Macky Sall has said that he had no regrets for his attempts to postpone elections that were due to be held last month, sparking deadly protests in the country.



Sall said that the decision to delay the vote was not taken unilaterally, but was due to electoral concerns raised by members of parliament.



"I have no apology to make, I have done nothing wrong. I am speaking to you as president of the republic. All the actions that have been taken have been within the framework of the law and regulations," President Sall said.



Sall insists that he will not stay a day longer even if Sunday’s vote presents no outright winner.

#Senegal t.me/africaintel 🔸

🇸🇳 Political struggle in Senegal escalates into street clashes



In Caffrine, clashes broke out between supporters of the opposition coalition candidate Bassirou Diomaie Faye and supporters of the pro-government candidate Amadou Ba.



As Seneweb wrote , activists from Diomaye threw stones at the column that was going to meet Amadou Ba at the entrance to the city. The latter responded by burning two motorcycles near their opponents’ office. After this, the police intervened in the conflict. No other incidents were reported.



Amadou Ba, despite such a “warm” welcome, still held a meeting with voters at one in the morning.

#горячиеновости

Sovereign | t.me/suverensouth 🔸

Senegal: Hundreds of Observers Muster to Make Sure Senegal's Presidential Vote Is Fair

‍[RFI] Senegal votes on Sunday in a presidential election that is expected to be the most tightly contested in years. Before polls opened, a team of a thousand observers drawn from civil society was preparing to monitor the long-awaited vote.

In Dakar, Senegal's capital, a team of volunteers were stationed behind laptops, phones to their ears.

On the other end of the line were observers on the ground across Senegal, calling in in a rehearsal for Sunday's vote.

"We're looking at areas that don't have network …

Read More 🔸

Senegal: Ruling Party Candidate Ba Accepts Defeat, Congratulates Opposition's Faye

‍[Premium Times] Like Mr Ba, some of the other 15 presidential candidates in Senegal have also congratulated Mr Faye.

The former Prime Minister of Senegal and candidate of the ruling party, Amadou Ba, has conceded defeat in the presidential election held on Sunday and has congratulated the main opposition candidate, Bassirou Faye, who is expected to be declared the winner.

Although the official collation of results is still ongoing, results so far announced at polling units across the country show Mr Faye, 42, will win the …

Read More 🔸

Senegal: From Prisoner to President - Bassirou Diomaye Faye to Become Senegal's Youngest President

‍[RFI] Only two weeks ago, Bassirou Diomaye Faye was sitting in a prison cell. Faye was arrested almost a year ago for "spreading false news, contempt of court, and defamation of a constituted body. He is now set to be inaugurated as Senegal's president.

When his candidature was announced, many believed he didn't stand a chance.

Yet, at the age of 44, he is set to become Senegal's and Africa's youngest head of state.

His main rival in the presidential election, former prime minister Amadou Ba, recognised Faye's …

Read More 🔸

YT channel officialtrmedia 🔸

African Union 'warmly congratulates' Senegal's Faye on presidential election win

The African Union on Friday congratulated anti-establishment opposition candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye on his victory in Senegal's presidential election and hailed the "unanimous acceptance of the results."

👉 Read more: https://f24.my/ADwd.g. 🔸

🔸🇸🇳 Surprising Victory for the Opposition: Senegal's Election Results



On March 24, Senegal held presidential elections. Out of 19 candidates, Bassiro Diomaie Faye from the largest opposition party, described as a young "left-wing Pan-Africanist," emerged as the winner.



The French media has already labeled him as a "conduit of Russian influence," aiming to establish a regime akin to neighboring Sahel states.



Despite competing against seasoned politicians like 62-year-old Amadou Ba from the ruling party, the young left-wing populist was initially only expected to advance to the second round. However, he secured an outright victory in the first round.



This success was attributed to the failed policies of the current government and the president's attempt to gain political advantage by initially postponing the elections until the year's end, which drew criticism from the public, regional organizations, and Washington's overseers.



🔻Find out more about the Senegal elections and whether the new president truly intends to break away from Western colonialism on our website



#Africa #elections #Senegal

@rybar in collaboration with @departamente Original msg🔸

Senegal's incoming president to take office with two first ladies

In the closing moments of the electoral campaign, Senegal's president-elect Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who is due to be sworn in as the country's new leader on Tuesday, stepped onto the stage holding the hands of both his wives Marie and Absa.

👉 Read more: https://f24.my/AEJW.g 🔸

🇸🇳 Ousmane Sonko named as Senegal prime minister



New Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye on Tuesday appointed politician and key backer Ousmane Sonko as prime minister in his first act as president.



Sonko, an opponent of former President Macky Sall, is popular among the West African nation's youth but was barred from the March 24 presidential election due to a defamation conviction. He denied any wrongdoing.



Campaigning jointly under the slogan "Diomaye is Sonko," Sonko urged supporters to vote for his top lieutenant, Faye, who ultimately won with over 54% of the vote in the first round.



Speaking after his appointment, Sonko said he would present Faye with a full list of proposed ministerial appointments for his approval.



"There will be no question of leaving him (Faye) alone to assume this heavy responsibility," Sonko said.

#Senegal t.me/africaintel 🔸

TURKEY

😅 🇷🇺 ☎️ Putin had a telephone conversation with Erdogan



– The Turkish leader warmly congratulated Vladimir Putin on his convincing victory in the presidential elections



– Mutual spirit was expressed for further close cooperation in the interests of developing multifaceted Russian-Turkish relations.



– Issues of strengthening international stability and security, including the Black Sea region, were discussed.



– Vladimir Putin congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan and all Muslims in Turkey on the holy month of Ramadan.



– It was agreed to continue the dialogue in various formats.

t.me/R_Diplomat 🔸

Imamoglu, the Istanbul mayor who has emerged as Erdogan’s main challenger

Newly re-elected Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu has emerged as the main challenger to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s reign. But in some ways, he is following in the footsteps of the Turkish leader who ran the city in the 1990s.

👉 Read more: https://f24.my/AEJI.g 🔸

⚡️ Deputy head of the Turkish opposition party Mehmet Palaz died in a balcony collapse



The incident occurred during celebrations of the victory of the Turkish opposition in municipal elections held on Sunday. t.me/belvestnik 🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇮🇱 Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz congratulated Turkish opposition mayors on their re-election



A clear signal to Erdogan: incitement against Israel is no longer working, look for another horse

- he added.

😔 t.me/istocni_front 🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇹🇷 Arrests of supporters of the PKK organization began



Turkish Interior Minister Ali Jerlikaya said that 89 people were detained in 6 provinces: Van, Hakkari, Siirt, Batman, Sirnak and Izmir.



"A total of 89 suspects were detained for illegal demonstrations, shouting slogans praising and supporting a separatist terrorist organization, throwing stones at security forces and resisting despite warnings," the minister said in a statement.



📌 26 in Van

📌 29 in Hakara Yuksekova

📌 9 in the center of Hakari

📌 4 in Siirt

📌 5 in Batman

📌 10 in Širnak

📌 6 in Izmir

🚀 t.me/istocni_front 🔸

⚡🇹🇷 Violent clashes are taking place between the Kurds and the Turkish police after Turkey's Van provincial electoral board body made a decision to disqualify Abdullah Zeydan, who is from a pro Kurdish party after he won in the local elections in the territory of Van. He is accused of having ties to the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), a group that has been designated as a terrorist group by Turkey.



Abdulahat Arvas, from Erdogan's AK Party, who lost to Abdullah Zeydan, was declared the winner by default after Zeydan's disqualification.

t.me/medmannews 🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇹🇷 In Turkey, upheaval, riots turned into celebrations



Turkey's Central Election Commission has decided that the candidate of the DEM party will become the mayor of Van



Turkey's Central Election Commission has decided that the candidate of the left-wing Kurdish party DEM (the political wing of the PKK militant organization) Abdullah Zeidan will receive the mandate for the mayor of the city of Van.



"As you know, the decisions of the Supreme Electoral Council are final. There is no possibility of appeal. It is not subject to review by the Constitutional Court. Therefore, since there is no other body to turn to, the mandate will be transferred to Abdullah Zeidan," said the representative of the DEM party in the VSI.



🎉 The celebration started on the streets of Van after the decision of the Central Election Commission.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front 🔸

🔻MOLDOVA🔻

🔸— 🇲🇩/🇪🇺 BREAKING: Moldovan President Maia Sandu announces that Moldova will hold a referendum on joining the European Union in October of this year – Bloomberg

t.me/Middle_East_Spectator 🔸

🔻LIBERIA🔻

Liberia: Lawmaker Accuses Boakai of Plot to Unseat Opposition Speaker

‍[FrontPageAfrica] Representative Yekeh Y. Kolubah has accused President Joseph Nyuma Boakai of bribing each lawmaker of the House of Representatives with a US$4,500 furniture coupon to remove House Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa from the position.

The Montserrado County Electoral District #10 lawmaker made the disclosure Thursday, March 21, 2024, at his office to a team of reporters, where he displayed the coupon before live cameras as evidence.

He described the alleged plot of the Liberian Chief Executive against the …

Read More 🔸

🔻BOSNIA & HERZEGOVINA🔻

🔸🇧🇦Here is the full text of amendments High Chancellor Schmidt put to the colony of Bosnia & Herzegovina:



https://www.ohr.int/decision-enacting-the-law-on-amendments-to-the-election-law-of-bosnia-and-herzegovina-11/



When you read the amendments; it's fairly straight forward. What is not straight forward, is having a foreigner write election laws.



This is a German; passing election laws for Bosnian's in English.



Also the absurd amount of "regrettably, recalling, noting, noting, convinced, regrettably, blah, blah, blah" t.me/gloriatransit 🔸

🔻NORTH MACEDONIA🔻

🐦‍⬛️🇲🇰 Pristina interferes in the elections in North Macedonia



The presidential elections in North Macedonia scheduled for May 8 may be in jeopardy, says an analyst from Skopje. The so-called authorities of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo are running an open campaign against the presidential candidate from the Democratic Union for Integration. The number of Albanians in the country is growing, so the nomination of several candidates from various Albanian parties is no longer surprising.



As Seljadin Jezairi noted, in Skopje "there has never been such an official public intervention by any other neighboring or foreign country as is happening with official Pristina."



According to experts, even in Mitrovica there are posters on which it is written that Bujar Osmani has been declared persona non grata.



The first round of presidential elections will be held on April 24, and the second round on May 8.



In January of this year, 100 days before the elections, a technical government was formed, headed by Albanian Talat Xhaferi for the first time. In fact, there are more Albanians than Macedonians in the government itself - 9 to 8.

😔 t.me/istocni_front 🔸

🔻VENEZUELA🔻

🔸Manuel Rosales (former chavista) has been registered as a presidential candidate for the Un Nuevo Tiempo party.



Before the end of the registration period, Pablo Zambrano went to the CNE to formalize his candidacy representing Fuerza Vecinal.



However, his application was not processed, leading this party to support the candidacy of the governor of Zulia, for UNT.



This is the definitive list of candidates for the presidency of Venezuela 🇻🇪:



1.⁠ ⁠Nicolás Maduro

2.⁠ ⁠Luis Eduardo Martínez

3.⁠ ⁠Antonio Ecarri

4.⁠ ⁠Juan Carlos Alvarado

5.⁠ ⁠Daniel Ceballos

6.⁠Benjamín Rausseo

7. Javier Bertucci

8.⁠ José Brito.

9. Claudio Fermin

10. Luis Ratti

11. Enrique Marquez

12. Manuel Rosales

🇺🇸🇻🇪 The US demands that Maduro respect the right of all candidates to run



https://elpublicotv.com/ee-uu-exige-a-maduro-que-respete-el-derecho-de-todos-los-candidatos-a-postularse/

t.me/VenezuelaNewsNetwork🔸

🔻MEXICO🔻

🇲🇽 Sheinbaum holds 17-point lead in Mexico race, poll shows



Mexico’s presidential frontrunner Claudia Sheinbaum held a 17-point lead one month into the official campaign period for the June election, according to a new poll.



Sheinbaum, from the ruling Morena party, had 51% of voter intention, according to a poll published Monday by newspaper El Financiero, up from 50% in a March survey carried out by the same organization.



Leading opposition candidate Xochitl Galvez came second with 34% of the votes, while Movimiento Ciudadano’s Jorge Alvarez Maynez trailed with 7% of support. The percentage of undecided was 8%.

🔎 Source

#Mexico #election

☠️ Blood Meridian 🔸

🔻RWANDA🔻

🇷🇼 Kagame endorsed as presidential candidate by seven political parties in Rwanda



Rwanda's president Paul Kagame has been endorsed as candidate by two of the oldest and political parties.



Liberal Party (PL), and the Social Democratic Party (PSD), endorsed the Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF) candidate Paul Kagame in the July presidential race on Sunday, joining four smaller political parties, which are already in a coalition with the ruling RPF — in endorsing Kagame.



Allied to the ruling party, leaders of the PL and PSD have historically served in different government positions.



Kagame has ruled over Rwanda for decades. He won the presidency in elections in 2003, 2010 and 2017 – with more than 90 percent of the vote.



Rwanda will hold presidential and parliamentary polls on July 15.

#Rwanda t.me/africaintel 🔸

🔻DRC🔻

🔸🇨🇩 M23 rebels in DRC call for federal system of government



The M23 rebels in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have called for a federal system of government, sparking angry reactions across the country.



The rebels made the announcement at a meeting that was attended by former members of a political party of former Congolese president Joseph Kabila in the eastern village of Kiwanja.



The meeting by the M23 rebels and a political movement known as the Congo River Alliance was held at a village under their control in the east of the DRC.



The rebels criticized the governance of the DRC and called for a federal system of government.



Their call has been condemned by many Congolese citizens who accuse the M23 rebels of being a proxy of neighboring Rwanda.

#DRC. t.me/africaintel 🔸

🔻TOGO🔻

🔸🇹🇬 Togo postpones elections after new constitution row



Togo has delayed parliamentary and regional elections amid tensions following controversial constitutional reform.



The reform approved by lawmakers last week replaced the presidential system with a parliamentary one (but only after referendum).



It also hands executive power to the prime minister, reducing the presidency to a symbolic role.



Under the new system, the president will be selected by parliament without debate for a single six-year term, rather than being directly elected.



Opposition parties have rejected the reform, fearing it could let President Faure Gnassingbé stay in power.



The presidency announced the postponement of the elections on Wednesday, but did not give a new date for the polls, which were initially due to be held on 20 April.



The presidency said that the delay was to allow for "consultations" over the contested constitutional changes.



#Togo t.me/africaintel 🔸

Togo schedules delayed legislative elections for April 29

Togo has rescheduled legislative elections for April 29 after delaying the ballot over a highly contested constitutional reform, a government statement said on Tuesday.

👉 Read more: https://f24.my/AFTI.g 🔸

🔻EU PARLIAMENT🔻

🔸🇪🇺 Ahead of the upcoming European Parliament elections in June, the European Center for Foreign Affairs (ECFR) has emphasized the importance of reducing the support for right-wing and far-right parties. Due to the escalating issues in various European countries, the popularity of these parties has surged to the extent that they pose a significant threat to the current EU administration's seat allocations.



▪️ ECFR experts argue that conventional strategies, such as downplaying the migrant issue, exacerbate the situation. Instead, they recommend using tactics to sway the electorate, aiming to convince undecided voters that the emergence of a right-wing coalition in the European Parliament would lead to further deterioration.



▪️ The report's authors suggest portraying right-wing parties as fringe groups, akin to how the ruling "traffic light coalition" is handling the "Alternative for Germany." They also propose highlighting contentious topics like women's rights, potential abortion bans, and minority status, which could motivate politically disengaged individuals to vote against conservatives.



It is likely that European authorities have additional measures planned to hinder their opponents from gaining a significant majority. In fact, there have been suggestions in Germany to revoke citizenship from undesired politicians and temporarily restrict their rights.



Consequently, the higher the ratings of right-wing parties and their potential centrist allies, the more stringent and possibly unconstitutional proposals may be introduced. #mediatechnology #Europe @rybar

🔗 Original msg 🔸

🔸European Parliament elections in two months



Germany- AfD

Ireland - NP

Hungary- Mi Hazánk

Poland - KONFEDERACJA t.me/Poleconnect 🔸

Greek Solution: Greece's far right gathers steam before EU elections

With two months to go before the European elections, the Greek far right continues to make headway since ultranationalist parties achieved record scores in the last legislative elections. The Greek Solution party, which currently has only one MEP in the European Parliament, continues its ascension in the polls.

👉 Read more: https://f24.my/AFZj.g 🔸

🔻April -May schedule (partial)🔻

🔸🌊🗳 Elections in the Indo-Pacific region, April-May

🇰🇷 South Korea, April 10 – parliamentary elections.



🇸🇧 Solomon Islands, April 17 – general elections. The country has established relations with China since 2019; the current government is strengthening interaction with Beijing, which causes great pressure from the United States and its allies in the Pacific.



🇮🇳 India, April 19 – June 1. Parliamentary elections in India, which are to determine the country's prime minister, are expected to win the incumbent prime minister, the right-wing conservative Modi, who is loyal to Russia and BRICS.



🇲🇻 Maldives, April 21 – parliamentary elections. The country is an area of confrontation between China and India; the issue of the withdrawal of Indian troops from the country, as well as the country’s readiness to accept Chinese ships, is currently being considered.



🇵🇦 Panama, May 5 – general elections, the current government is supported by Beijing.



🇲🇬 Madagascar, May 29 – general elections, the current government is supported by Beijing.



🇿🇦 South Africa, May 29 – general elections, the current government is supported by Beijing. t.me/R_Diplomat 🔸

🔻SOUTH KOREA🔻

South Korea opposition wins landslide victory in parliamentary vote

South Korea's liberal opposition parties scored a landslide victory in a parliamentary election held on Wednesday, dealing a resounding blow to President Yoon Suk Yeol and his conservative party but likely falling just short of a super majority.

👉 Read more: https://f24.my/AFbx.g 🔸

South Korea's President promises reforms after opposition victory

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol promised "reform" and the head of his ruling party resigned on Thursday after a disastrous election increased the opposition's stranglehold on parliament.

👉 Read more: https://f24.my/AFd1.g 🔸

🎟🔹📬🔻📌🔹🗳🔺🖊

I know that's a lot. And some of it is just feel good (panic section!). But there's a few points I want to make that may or may not be obvious. One is that while France is on its way out of Africa, a good deal of it outside of our interior Sahel trio still apparently has strong ties to the US. Just like we saw in Gabon where France got dislodged only to have the US standing directly behind them replacing that vacuum immediately; I have to say it looks like that just happened electorally in Senegal. The way the US pushed for elections was suss, no real push behind it just words. No secret diplomatic envoys whispering the real deal into less than receptive ears. But we get an election with populist fire starter like magic. The deal killer for me was the raving endorsement from USIP (that NGO that hates peace).

So, I just didn't want you getting all teary eyed over Senegal. Not a total loss, but likely no better than a push. The South Korean election is actually a pressure point added to a Western sycophant - helpful but no knockout.

Pakistan is the surprise potential shift of the bunch. Why we had to wait two months to get this problem rising from the US is definitely something to apply thought to. Since they're not too bright it looks as if they may have bought a pig in a poke. Otherwise, it took them a very long time to have the standard objections to elections they even suspect they might lose and raise beforehand. That bears watching.

I was tickled by the Libyan - one way or another they'll not have elections in our lifetimes. Ticked off by the Yuoglavic principalities. Glad to see Hungary have a compatriot in the EU regarding Ukraine. Not bad, overall. A busier than usual month.

But the rest basically are all about just how much Western interference (and name calling when that doesn't work) we are likely to see continue going forward. India and South Africa are in the spotlight now; just being BRICS members is sufficient. Because those two countries fall on opposite sides of Israel, so that's no factor.

But honestly, unless some of these African countries have well hidden plans to ditch the US post election (perhaps like Pakistan may be doing?) I really have to wonder if American efforts, in particular, on that score will mostly suffer from overexposure and obvious lack of money to put where their mouth has always been. The deals they and the EU just made with Armenia should not tempt a blind pig. The goose has no more gold.

America's prospects of funding any of their usual level of graft and control are just over. And even if they can squeeze a few more drops out of an empty bottle, the chances of a Democratic continuation in the WH are slim and none. So that's a very bad deal for the graftees.

It's going to be an [insert nationality, region, or race] Spring! We are ready.

Back to

Share