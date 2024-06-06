We are just shy of two months since our last election exposé. It's been time but not time for a while. Fair warning - this edition is a marathon. Three major elections now in the bag and a host of updates and upcoming contests. So, since you know how I feel about them - let's get this show on the road. (Maybe something will run over it!)

First, in turn we will look at India, South Africa, and Mexico. The upcoming events and the updates around the world will be done in the same style as our last look:

Start your engines; the races are on!

🔻INDIA🔻

Controversial U.S. diplomat Donald Lu on South Asia tour: should we be cautious?



Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu is visiting India, Sri Lanka & Bangladesh during his tour.



What is Donald Lu known for?



• Participation in Imran Khan's ouster: The then-Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan was ousted in April 2022 shortly after Lu's visit to Pakistan.



Imran Khan himself has publicly named Donald Lu as the individual who spearheaded the US regime change operation in Pakistan.



• Lu's links with George Soros: After George Soros attacked Indian PM Narendra Modi, calling him "not a democrat," there has been increased propaganda labeling Modi as a dictator, supported by some YouTubers.



Now, connect the dots and understand how the YouTubers and their masters are being controlled by the US deep state. (Do you still remember who the US coordinator in South Asia is?)

Colonial Old habits never die: West continues to lecture Indians on how to do politics



India's EAM S. Jaishankar has castigated Western countries for attempting to intervene in India's Lok Sabha elections. He argued that Western nations are not in a position to "gyan" (lecture) India on the democratic process.

“They would reputationally damage you, somebody will bring out an index and put you down in that. Countries which have to go to court to decide the result of their election are giving us gyan about how to conduct the election,” the top diplomat was quoted as saying at an event in Kolkata to launch the Bengali-language edition of his book ‘Why Bharat Matters’.

🗳 Since the start of India's elections on 19 April, the Western press has been waging a significant campaign against the ruling BJP party in an attempt to interfere with the polls.

Narendra Modi in India wins elections with a weakened mandate.



The stock market is falling as early results indicate the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is losing seats in the heartland. The narrow victory of Modi's coalition casts doubt on the new government's ability to implement reforms and could weigh on the country's assets. This will likely scare off foreign investors, writes Bloomberg.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wins election



Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party won about 38%. Together with its allies, it will receive at least 280 seats out of 543 in the country's parliament.



▪️73-year-old Modi, who has headed the Indian government for 10 years, will serve as prime minister for a third five-year term.



The turnout for the elections was 66.3% - in human terms - 642 million people.



“I bow to my family for this love and blessings. I assure my compatriots that we will move forward with new energy, new enthusiasm and new solutions to fulfill their aspirations."

- said the Prime Minister of India.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given his resignation to President Murmu after the cabinet recommended Lok Sabha dissolution.



A dream of a 400-seat BJP was obliterated by Sikhs, Muslims and Dalits. Barely won 240 seats out of 543 total. Now he has to form a coalition pfft. Oh, how the turn tables.

India, Prime Minister of the country Narendra Modi re-elected for the third time



He has been in office since 2014, in his third consecutive term, with his conservative party, the Bharatiya Janata Party.



Approximately 642 million voters voted in these elections, a share equal to two thirds of those entitled to vote: the elections in India are rightly defined as "the largest in the world."



"This is a historic feat in the history of India," the prime minister himself wrote on "X" in claiming today's victory.

DH Opinion |Modi's magic is fading fast. Who's next for India?



His fading halo can no longer keep people distracted from everyday issues such as high unemployment in cities and depressed incomes in villages.

India's neighbours congratulate Modi; UN chooses to wait till counting completion



As Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed victory for the National Democratic Alliance led by his Bharatiya Janata Party, leaders of India's neighbouring nations congratulated him, although the United Nations chose to wait for the vote-counting process to be complete.

Weakened majority for BJP poses challenges to reform agenda, says Fitch



The BJP losing its outright majority and relying on allies to form a government could pose challenges for the more ambitious elements of reform agenda like land and labour, Fitch Ratings said in a note on Wednesday.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP lost its majority for the first time since 2014, winning 240 seats in the 543-seat Lok Sabha. It plans to form a government with smaller parties in his National Democratic Alliance, which won another 52 seats, giving the alliance a 292-seat majority.

(⬆Deccan Herald had at least 4 more articles with a search footprint that had been deleted; apparently they changed their stance a few times…)

Why was Mauritius the 1st to congratulate Narendra Modi?



In case you didn't know, India shares a close historic and commercial bond with this island nation:



◾️ Friendship dates back to 1730;



◾️ Shared colonial oppression;



◾️ Booming trade: India's exports to Mauritius ≈ $462.69mln, Mauritius exports to India ≈ $91.50mln;



◾️ Mauritius accounts for >70% of India's FDI inflows;



◾️ India is investing in Mauritius' Agalega Island in terms of infrastructure and is also allowed to operate its aircraft to boost India’s Maritime Domain Awareness



◾️ Mauritius acts as a conduit for India's expansion in Africa.

Vladimir Putin spoke with PM Modi over phone



Putin congratulated Modi and his party on its success in the Indian parliamentary elections, the Kremlin said.



🤝 Both sides expressed satisfaction with the level of strategic partnership between Russia and India and agreed to continue constructive personal interaction.

China congratulates Modi on election win, says "ready to work" with its neighbour

A "healthy and stable China-India relationship is in the common interest of both sides and is also conducive to peace and development in the region and the world," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular press on Wednesday.

Geopolitical race: who was the first to congratulate Mr. Modi?



Maldives' opposition...



💬The Muizzu government congratulated Modi an hour after former Maldives FM Abdulla Shahid extended his congratulations.



Talking about priorities 👀



The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has unanimously passed a resolution electing Shri Narendra Modi as the leader of the alliance.

Humble" is the word of the day for Reuters



🗳 While assessing PM Modi's government, Reuters subtly critiqued India by saying that Modi achieved "humble" election results.



✴️Some time before they called Modi's rule "a decade of extraordinary stability."



We sense contradiction

Alliance led by PM Narendra Modi secures parliamentary majority: election commission data

Watch: Foreign influence in India's 2024 Lok Sabha elections explained



🗳 In the lead-up to the recently concluded 2024 Lok Sabha elections, western media started targeting specific issues in India, such as caste dynamics, Hindutva influence, and threats against Indian Muslims.



Disinfo Lab, specializing in information warfare, revealed that numerous US and France based institutes meticulously crafted these narratives over several years in order to affect the 2024 election outcomes.



◾️ Articles by French political scientist Christopher Jaffrelot were published in Le Monde and gained attention in Indian media, influencing election discussions.



◾️ Significant funding from the Henry Luce Foundation to institutions like Sciences Po and partnerships with US universities drove these narratives further into the masses.



◾️ This report asserts that these issues were spawned and cultivated in the US and France before being exported to India.

🇮🇳🗳BJP politicians warn West should not find comfort in India's election results

🗣"Forces in the west, which include both non-state and the state actors, believe that they must mold India's political fortunes and India's democracy in a manner of their choosing. But the Modi government has rebuffed all these attempts systematically," remarked Swapan Dasgupta, a former Rajya Sabha MP and member of BJP's National Executive.

Meanwhile, the comments came against the backdrop of The Washington Post and Financial Times reportages describing Lok Sabha results as a "stunning setback" for PM Modi.



Western joy would be short-lived



◾️ Former MP proclaimed that "nothing in the polls should give comfort" to western actors and that "The India First foreign policy will continue."



◾️ At the same time, joy in the western press over a reduced mandate for PM Modi would be "short-lived" as the NDA-led coalition would soon "stabilise," a think tanker, Dr Anant Bhagwat, said.

🔻SOUTH AFRICA🔻

South Africa: 'Despite Challenges, Elections Were Demonstration of Unwavering Dedication to Peace, Democracy and Inclusivity' - AU

‍[African Union] "In spite of the logistical and technical challenges observed, South Africa's 2024 elections were a demonstration of the nation's unwavering dedication to peace, democracy and inclusivity."

A. INTRODUCTION

As part of its commitment to enhancing democratic consolidation in South Africa, the African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) was deployed from 21 May to 3 June 2024 at the invitation of the South African Government and the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC). The Mission

ANC: A Legacy Tested in the 2024 South African General Elections



The African National Congress, a party born from the struggle against apartheid, faces a pivotal moment in the 2024 general elections. While preliminary results suggest the ANC will remain the leading party, its support has dipped below 50% for the first time since 1994.



Established in 1912, the ANC has been at the forefront of South Africa's fight for racial equality.



Under the leadership of figures like Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu, and Oliver Tambo, the ANC endured decades of repression, including banning, imprisonment, and exile. Yet, their commitment to a democratic and equitable South Africa remained unshaken.



👉 Here are some key moments in the history of the ANC and its struggle for democracy and social equality in South Africa



South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) wins 40% of votes in elections after processing almost 100% of ballots



These figures were provided by the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa.



However, uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party said that it doesn't recognize the results of the vote and demands a recount of the ballots.

“We are receiving a lot of complaints and information from our party agents [that] results […] are not in line with what has been presented and recorded by our party agents,” said the head of the MK election commission, Muzi Ntshingila. “We object to them. We are calling for immediate manual counting.”

For the first time in South Africa's general election history, which began after the collapse of the apartheid system 30 years ago, ANC support fell below 50%. As the local SABC radio station noted, South Africa has entered a new era when the ANC is forced to look for political partners to create a ruling majority.

2024 South African General Election Final National Assembly Seat Count



- The ANC now holds 159 seats, down from 230.

- The DA has seen an increase from 84 seats to 87.

- The EFF's seats have decreased from 44 to 39.

Ramaphosa won't resign despite historic ANC electoral loss, seeks coalition with DA



President Cyril Ramaphosa does not intend to resign as ANC leader despite leading the party to the historic loss of an electoral majority it has held for 30 years, the Mail & Guardian has learned.



Though he is bitterly disappointed that the ANC barely polled 40 percent, sources close to Ramaphosa said he reasons that “much is at stake” and South Africa is in need of political maturity that can provide stable governance after voters tore up the odds by making his predecessor Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe party the third biggest in the country.



The only route to that stability, for Ramaphosa and his closest allies within the ANC, is through a working arrangement with the Democratic Alliance.



The party’s Gauteng leadership and younger members of the ANC national executive committee have thus far favoured the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) as a coalition partner but this thinking has lost some of its currency with a far lower share of the vote than in 2019.



Several high-ranking ANC sources have confirmed to the Mail & Guardian that they are advocating such a tie-up to create a centrist government, and would not countenance any concessions to Zuma’s MK party.



Some suggested there is an in-principle agreement between the two biggest parties that they will work together.



“There is alignment. It is a question of ironing out details,” one said.



What are the ANC's and DA's options?



🔹The first is a full-blown coalition in which the official opposition becomes the junior partner.



🔹The second is a narrowly-structured pact where the DA agrees to cooperate on particular steps required for the government to function, notably the election of the president in the National Assembly and the passing of the national budget.



🔸🇿🇦 "Many experts cite the accumulated problems in the economy and social sphere as the reason for the loss of voter confidence. This is a high - 33% - level of unemployment, property inequality, crime and corruption, degradation of the energy system, social and public services. Many attribute this to the rise of corruption in the ANC during the Jacob Zuma years (2009–2018).



At the same time, it is well known that the ANC has a fairly stable electorate, which would rather not come to the ballot box at all than vote for another party, unless, of course, it is a party that broke away from the ANC itself. Turnout in 2024 actually dropped to 59% compared to 66% in 2019, but such an electoral failure cannot be explained by voter absenteeism alone. The main threats to the ANC still come from itself: it is internal party splits that provoke the largest outflow of voters."



South African President Cyril Ramaphosa accepts the will of the people following declaration of election results



🗣 "Our people have spoken whether we like it or not," he told the crowd. "Through their votes they have demonstrated clearly and plainly that our democracy is strong and it is enduring. We must respect their choices and their wishes."



He went on to say that this election has made plain that "the people of South Africa expect their leaders to work together to meet their needs."



"They expect the parties for which they voted to find common ground, to overcome their differences, for the good of everyone," Ramaphosa said.

IEC pledges to investigate lowest voter turnout in South Africa's electoral history



The electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) will look into the causes of historically low voter turnout in polls held in 2024, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer of the body Masego Sheburi told local media outlet EWN.



Sheburi argued that one of the possible reasons for such low electoral involvement of the population could be a new law that was enacted just for these parliamentary elections, which stated that voters could only cast their ballots at the polling station where they were registered. As a result, many voters were turned away at polling stations.

"It could have been a contributing factor, but as I said, we have to look at the evidence and understand what drove voter behavior to be the manner it did," Sheburi said.

The elections' turnout was 58.64%, with a little over 16 million of the 27.7 million registered voters casting ballots.



The Inevitable Decline of the ANC: How the Elections in South Africa Unfolded



On May 29, general elections were held in the Republic of South Africa. In addition to the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party, which has been in power for 30 years, 51 other parties participated.



According to the election results, the ANC, led by the current president Cyril Ramaphosa, lost its parliamentary majority for the first time since the end of apartheid and is now forced to form a coalition to maintain power.



The expected decline in the ruling party's ratings will be an important milestone in the history of the Republic of South Africa. This marks the beginning of new political processes, the consequences of which will become visible in the coming years.



🔻 For more details on the elections in South Africa and how the ratings of the ruling party plummeted, read on our website



#Africa #elections #SouthAfrica

Notwithstanding the really pitiful reporting that accompanied these elections, I hope you can see the similarities in those above. Almost identical except for turnout. I believe none of that is accidental or coincidental. These guys have roles; they’re quite good at them. Their enemies have roles, too. Who evidently didn’t have time to shave perceptions effectively on these overlapping elections. But it’s what is missing that tells the tale - zero reaction from the West. Almost as if they’d just prefer to not think about it.

If these outcomes were planned all along (very possible), I expect to see expositions in unity of one populace (likely India) and the fracturing of the other (South Africa). Could be a surprise reversal in store - but Awakenings don’t happen on their own. The scenes to come will give us those clues.

We will wind up this piece with the Mexican election and put the rest into a second part.



🔻MEXICO🔻

(Remember the Turkiyy municipal elections?)

Nine killed in Mexico at election rally



A stage collapsed at a Mexican election campaign rally on Wednesday, killing nine people. Around 50 people were injured at the rally for the Citizens' Movement party in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon.



Jorge Alvarez Maynez, the presidential candidate for the Citizens' Movement party, escaped at the last second.

An opposition mayoral candidate in the Mexican state of Guerrero was shot dead during a meeting with voters. The moment of the murder was captured on video, which is published on social networks.



An assailant with a gun approached the candidate, who was talking to locals in his home community, from behind and fired at least 16 shots.



A local NGO has found that 82 people have been killed in Mexico since last summer in connection with election processes, including 34 candidates for various local offices. A total of 2,172 cases of various types of violence, including attacks, threats and abductions, were recorded in 2023-2024. ↩private account🔸

This is, if anything, the same shapoklyak in Mexico. IMHO it will be as interesting as Miley in Argentina.

The most violent election in Mexican history is over. The country will be led by a woman. Claudia Sheinbaum will be the country's first female president.



There is no doubt that this election will be remembered for a long time - 38 candidates were killed. And on Sunday, two people were killed right at the polling stations. It was declared that Sheinbaum would be involved in the fight against organized crime and violence. As you can see, she has a lot of work ahead of her.

About the presidential election in Mexico



This Sunday in Mexico, according to local experts, the largest elections in its history were held - more than 98 million people participated, and the positions of president, 500 deputies, 128 senators and the governments of nine states were at stake.



The attention of the world community is naturally focused on the election of a new president - who, it can now be said with certainty, for the first time in 200 years will be a woman, the 61-year-old Claudia Sheinbaum, the former mayor of Mexico City and the candidate from the ruling MORENA party.



As colleagues write, Sheinbaum has every reason to expect serious support from the majority in both houses of parliament, and her victory was announced by the current President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador - it is no coincidence that Ms. Sheinbaum is called his protégé.



In connection with the latter circumstance, many are wondering - how much will Mexico's foreign and domestic policy change under the new leader? Sheinbaum herself promises to continue and expand the horizons set by Obrador. Here, of course, there are certain nuances, but:



▪️Sheinbaum became mayor of Mexico City in parallel with Obrador's occupation of the presidency in 2018, she has been working in his team since about 2000, in connection with which some experts several years ago predicted a guaranteed presidential seat for her.



▪️As for Sheinbaum's origin and resume - at least for Western structures, everything is smooth - here are Jewish and European roots, skillful handling of the "women's issue" and other liberal theses, a systematic and careful coming to power, a certain scientific fame among supporters of the "green agenda" and in the energy sector.



Based on this, we can roughly understand in what directions state transformations may be started or continued.



▪️The Western media are actively associating Sheinbaum with Obrador - and there is a certain kind of trick here: after all, quite recently these same media helped to circulate information that Obrador and his team are connected with drug cartels.



So if Sheinbaum decides to deviate from a certain course in Mexican-American relations, Obrador's sins will be quietly assigned to her as well.



▪️Thus, one should not expect any sharp change of paradigm in the pro-government circles of Mexico.



🔻Some experts note that Sheinbaum will behave more cautiously than Obrador, who periodically made statements against the US authorities.



We, however, want to note that Obrador became bolder only under Biden and the failure of his migration policy, during the Trump period all the daring statements he made were exclusively within the Mexican lands.



Given the course towards strengthening the positions of Republican politicians in the United States, Sheinbaum may well take the example of her patron in the Trump era.

#Mexico

Fwd from @None

Our sources in Mexico note that the future president Sheinbaum tried to gain popularity in the elections not only with the overwhelming support of the team of the current president Obrador, the ruling Morena party and a coalition of friendly political movements.



The former mayor of Mexico City also plans to tackle the issue of combating organized crime. The course is predictable for the Latin American voter, as are its consequences: everyone is already preparing for a reshuffle of the Mexican power apparatus, both federal and regional.



Given that the recent elections were marked by a record wave of political killings in the provinces, many can be arrested for negligence and manipulation.



Operatives (most often used both in the war on cartels and to assist cartels) will, as is often the case, remain untouched. They are just too valuable. But the heads of law enforcement agencies in cities and states will be less lucky.



As you understand, this will hardly affect the overall level of crime in Mexico.



#Mexico

Candidate from Mexico's ruling Morena party, Claudia Sheinbaum, gains 58.4% in presidential election



Her rival from the opposition coalition Strength and Heart for Mexico Xochitl Galvez got 30.4%, National Election Institute said after processing ballots from 7,500 precincts.



Sheinbaum has also already announced her victory and said that her competitors have already called her with congratulations.

"According to the preliminary results that were published by the National Electoral Institute, the lead in the race for the presidency of the republic exceeds 30%. [...] I want to thank the millions of Mexicans who decided to vote for us in these historic elections to continue the fourth transformation of the public life of our beautiful country," Sheinbaum said.

Incumbent Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Honduran President Xiomara Castro congratulated Sheinbaum on her victory in the presidential election as well while Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel welcomed Sheinbaum's "historic election."

About the presidential elections in Mexico

This Sunday in Mexico, according to local experts, the largest elections in its history were held - more than 98 million people took part, and the positions of the president, 500 deputies, 128 senators and the governments of nine states were at stake.

The attention of the world community is logically focused on the election of a new president - who, we can already say for sure, will be a woman for the first time in 200 years, 61-year-old Claudia Sheinbaum, former mayor of Mexico City and candidate from the ruling MORENA party.

As colleagues write, Sheinbaum has every reason to count on serious support from the majority in both houses of parliament, and her victory was announced by the current President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador - it is no coincidence that Ms. Sheinbaum is called his protégé.

In connection with the latter circumstance, many are asking the question: how much will Mexico’s foreign and domestic policies change under the new leader ? Sheinbaum herself promises to continue and expand the horizons set by Obrador. There are, of course, certain nuances here, but:

▪️Sheinbaum became the mayor of Mexico City in parallel with Obrador’s occupation of the presidential position in 2018; she worked in his team for about two thousand years, and therefore some experts predicted a guaranteed presidential seat for her several years ago.

▪️With Sheinbaum’s origins and resume - at least for Western structures , everything is smooth - there are Jewish and European roots, skillful handling of the “women’s issue” and other liberal theses, a systematic and careful rise to power, a certain scientific fame among supporters “ green agenda” and in the energy sector.

Based on this, one can roughly understand in what directions government reforms can be started or continued.

▪️Western media strongly associate Sheinbaum with Obrador - and there is a certain kind of catch here: after all, quite recently, these same media helped circulate information that Obrador and his team are connected with drug cartels.

So, if Sheinbaum decides to deviate from a certain course in Mexican-American relations, Obrador’s sins will be calmly attributed to her.

▪️Thus, one should not expect any drastic paradigm shift in Mexican pro-government circles.

🔻Some experts note that Sheinbaum will behave more carefully than Obrador, who periodically made statements regarding the US authorities.

We want to note that Obrador only became bolder under Biden and the failure of his migration policy; during the Trump period, he uttered all his daring statements exclusively within Mexican lands.

Given the course to strengthen the position of Republican politicians in the United States, Sheinbaum may well take an example from his patron during the Trump era.

#Мексика

(⬆Does that resemble a mug shot?)

🐦‍⬛️🇦🇷🇲🇽🇺🇸🇮🇱 Hehe, nothing is wrong in Latin America.. Stop thinking, this has nothing to do with the fear of Latin America emerging with independence and more powers relying on the East. Argentina suddenly leaving BRICS is just coincidence.. 37 candidates butchered because of the election? It's not suspicious at all.. But, look, the first female president 🥰

Mexican Jewish community on new president Claudia Sheinbaum

“She has nothing to do with us. She doesn’t even mention that she’s Jewish”

Mexico peso drops more than 3% on jitters over Morena supermajority



Mexico's peso tumbled more than 3% against the dollar on Monday after the ruling party scored a surprisingly strong election showing and looked poised for a super-majority that markets fear might bring constitutional change and diminish checks and balances.



Claudia Sheinbaum won a landslide victory in Sunday's presidential election, which was widely expected. But the scale of the gains for the ruling Morena party and its allies took markets by surprise, with some fearing this would pave the way for the group to pass constitutional reforms without opposition support.



The peso hit a fresh five-week trough of 17.5020 to the dollar, its worst drop since September 2020.

The Mexico stock market ETF, $EWW , plunged 11% after the Mexican stock market had its worst day since 2008.



The Mexican peso also lost 4.5% against the US dollar, its biggest one-day fall in years. This happened after Claudia Sheinbaum was elected as the next president of Mexico.



Important: Mexico and Brazil are the world's worst performing major stock markets this year. (it feels like everyone is praising the future president just for the sake of formality, but they themselves don’t trust her) ↩t.me/incognitoraf🔸

Claudia Sheinbaum thanked Nicolás Maduro after recognizing her electoral victory



Colombian President Gustavo Petro revealed in a tweet that the President-elect of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, had ties with the guerrilla and terrorist group M-19

"Claudia helped M19 in Mexico during clandestine times. From a young age, she has been a great social fighter. A woman of the left leading one of the largest nations in the world.



May her leadership help us guide Latin America towards a decarbonized economy and the great democratic leap: the revolution of life."

❗️ M-19 was responsible for one of the most extraordinary terrorist actions in Colombian history in 1987 when it took over the Palace of Justice in Bogotá. The siege ended with the deaths of over 70 people, including 11 Supreme Court justices (including its president), and the total destruction of the building. At the time, the group was accused of acting on behalf of the Medellín cartel to destroy extradition processes for drug traffickers.

With the murders of 37 political candidates since June 2023, Mexico has experienced a one of its bloodiest election seasons this year, now with just days to go before Sunday's presidential election



❗️ The violence hasn't stopped even as the campaigns drew to an official close; two mayoral candidates were murdered this week, one on Tuesday and another on Wednesday.



📈 There have been 339 aggressions towards political candidates in 2024, which includes threats, murders, kidnappings, attempted murders, armed attacks and disappearances.



🪖 President Andrés Manuel López Obrador assured the public in a May 21 morning press conference that 3,000 military troops are protecting at least 500 candidates across the country.



While Biden's border security measure is not likely to effectively curb illegal immigration, it comes after Claudia Sheinbaum won the Presidential Election in Mexico.



🔶️ The Biden administration likely has no faith in the future government of Mexico to prevent terrorism from crossing the border and impacting US infrastructure along with key facilities.



Mexico's incoming administration pledges to reduce budget deficit as markets recover from shock



Mexico’s treasury secretary pledged Tuesday to bring down the federal budget deficits in coming years, after the country suffered a partial meltdown in the currency and stock markets.



Finance Minister Rogelio Ramírez said the federal deficit will be cut from this year’s level of almost 6% of gross domestic product, to around 3% in coming years.



The statement was an effort to calm markets after the Mexican peso dropped more than 4% on Monday against the U.S. dollar, and the Mexican stock exchange slid 6%.

Although the National Electoral Institute (INE) of Mexico has already ruled out the possibility of fraud and announced that it will recount 60% of the ballots in the district counts, Xóchitl Gálvez announced that she will request a vote-by-vote recount



⁉️ According to the video published by Xóchitl, who sought the presidency with the coalition of PAN, PRI, and PRD, there are some inconsistencies between the tally sheets and the Preliminary Electoral Results Program (PREP).



❗️ In her video, Xóchitl asserted that the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, intervened in the electoral process, which is why she initiated a legal process seeking to “clarify the vote of all Mexicans and reveal everything that occurred in the elections.”

"Rest assured that the recount in each of the 300 electoral districts is ready to ensure that your vote counts; for now, we are requesting a vote-by-vote review in 80% of the polling stations."

📰🔻🗳🔸🖋🔻🔮🔸🗞

Well, it seems like no election is now safe from being narrative repetition of previous ones. This one definitely hit a trifecta - it might have nudged a pick six. One thing I believe we can be certain of - the drama has only just begun.

The narratives are being tossed in the air to land on a floor covered in blenders with funnels for catching them all. Can't let any of them escape. Mix, chop, blend, or puree, we will taste them again. Part 2 out later this afternoon or in the morning!

Share