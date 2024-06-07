So let's continue with a whole collection of bits and pieces from all over the world now. With a particular fancy for picking out repeat and reused narratives.

🔻EU PARLIAMENT🔻

🇪🇺On May 11, the presidents of Italy (Sergio Mattarella), Germany (Frank-Walter Steinmeier) and Austria (Alexander van der Bellen) issued a joint declaration, which in fact became their manifesto ahead of the upcoming June 2024 elections to the European Parliament. The whole spirit of the document clearly indicates that it is directed against the policies of the far-right parties well on their way to success in this election. Therefore, quite unspontaneously, the beginning of the declaration emphasises the arrival of a decisive stage "for the preservation of democracy in Europe and in many regions of the world.” In light of this, this year appears to be "crucial in defining the roadmap for the coming decades." Read more: https://caliber.az/en/post/240142/

#Caliber #news🔸

🇪🇺 🇷🇺 Оut of the blue: “The European Parliament is a Russian center of espionage and an arena for Chinese and Russian influence operations,” said Estonian MEP Urmas Paet.



According to him, there are about 100 deputies sitting in the European Parliament who “dance to the tune of the Kremlin.” And after the elections in June, “their number is likely to increase.”

↩| 💜🇷🇺 RD🔸

The main threat to Europe is not Russia, but the leadership of the European Union - Orban



“In Brussels, as in many EU member states, the idea has spread that it is more important to serve certain core principles or certain political values ​​than to serve the people. This is weird. For me, our first mission is to serve the interests of our nations,” said the Hungarian Prime Minister in an interview with the French publication Point.



Orban called the current leadership of the European Commission the worst in history and stressed that the new head should be a politician with the experience of a prime minister.



In addition, the Hungarian leader criticized the EU for dragging Kyiv into the conflict without providing it with a clear plan. According to him, it is too early to conduct negotiations on Ukraine’s entry into the community, since there is no information about the exact borders and population of the country. ↩t.me/belvestnik🔸

🔸🇭🇺— Orban said that the upcoming Euro election is about war or peace, there are parties who wants to escalate the Russo-Ukraine war and send troops there, and there are parties who want to avoid getting involved in the military conflict. ↩t.me/littleentente1🔸

🇪🇺⚡️ President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen is allegedly negotiating an alliance with the European Conservatives and Reformists bloc (ECR).



Such an alliance between the EPP and ECR will destroy the current EPP-S&D-Renew alliance as the S&D through Olaf Scholz warned VDL that they will abandon the alliance and not back VDL for a 2nd term.



Although such an alliance is unlikely because the EPP will NOT be able to form a majority with the ECR in the European Parliament which should be the goal of VDL and the EPP in order to be able to pass any kind of legislation.



The EPP has been allied with the S&D and Renew Europe (ALDE before 2019) since the first EU election in 1979. The EPP, a loosely conservative group, the S&D reuniting the social-democrat parties and ALDE, reuniting progressivist forces (now RE) have been dominating the European Parliament since 1979 and have ruled the EU since as they consistently were the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd biggest political forces in the EU.



2024 is interesting in this aspect because it looks like that at least Renew Europe will be overtaken by the ECR most likely in the number of seats, especially now that Marine Le Pen's National Rally withdrew from the ID bloc.



In the context of Romanian politics this will be interesting. PNL and PSD are allied but they can end up supporting two different candidates for the next European Commission, PNL being in the EPP and PSD in the S&D. The biggest hypocrites however will be those in AUR, who, if this alliance between the ECR and EPP forms, will be obligated to support VDL for a 2nd term even though they pledged to oppose such an arrangement.



In the context of EU politics, Meloni and the ECR are nothing but a disappointment having failed to fulfill most of their promises related to immigration and the centralization of the EU and AUR who claims to oppose these things prefers to side with the ECR who betrayed its voters. If AUR wants to stick to their principles, they have to join the ID bloc.

↩t.me/Wallachian_Gazette🔸

(Does anyone remember playing word games in the alphabet soup? 🔠🆘)

EU parliament: Four things to know about the European elections

Elections for the European Parliament in Strasbourg – the world’s only popularly elected multinational legislature – take place every five years. With almost 450 million EU citizens set to vote from June 6-9, it is the largest democratic election in the world after India.

👉 Read more: https://f24.my/AMdg.g🔸

Projected EU results ↩t.me/Poleconnect🔸

#Poland, IBRiS poll:



European Parliament election



PiS-ECR: 33%

KO-EPP|RE|G/EFA: 33% (-1)

TD PL2050/PSL-RE|EPP: 12% (+1)

Kon~NI|ID: 11% (+1)

Lewica-S&D: 9%

BS-*: 2%

POLEXIT~ID: 0% (n.a.)



+/- vs. 20 May 2024 (publication date)



Fieldwork: 3 June 2024 (publication date)

Sample size: N/A

➤europeelects.eu/poland🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇧🇬 The Bulgarians gave Ursula von der Leyen a "hot" reception.



Demonstrators, who gathered at the entrance to the Ancient Theater, where the head of the European Commission was speaking, greeted her with the slogans "Ursula is a fascist," "Von der Leyen is killing Europe" and "No to NATO!" Thus, Bulgarians expressed their opinion regarding the Russophobic attitude of this politician.



You are not welcome here

- chanted the demonstrators with Russian flags.



Ursula von der Leyen was accompanied by increased security, and the venue of her speech was cordoned off by law enforcement.



The visit took place ahead of the European Parliament elections that will take place next week.

😔 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🔸🇪🇺A new corruption scandal is brewing in the European Parliament (EP). This time it is about ‘Russian interference’ in the activities of the EP, which is already being investigated in Brussels and Strasbourg. For details, read the analysis: https://caliber.az/en/post/244639/

#Caliber #news🔸

The EU intends to deprive Hungary of its veto power during its rotating presidency



☝🏻The EU could take extraordinary measures to deprive Hungary of its veto power in the next rotating EU presidency.



💬“ We have a Europe that is making difficult progress, with unfortunately some states - one in particular - increasingly adopting a transactional, blocking and veto attitude,” Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja said in an interview with Politico Lahbib.



“ I think we must have the courage to make decisions: go to the end of Article 7, activate Article 7 to the end, which provides for the end of the right of veto,” the minister added.

↩t.me/tutti_i_fatti🔸

↩t.me/Poleconnect🔸

New Grzegorz Braun campaign ad ↩t.me/Poleconnect🔸

🇪🇺🔸🇪🇺🔻🇪🇺🔸🇪🇺

🔻UNITED STATES🔻

🔸⚙⚙⚙⚙⚙

Fasten your seatbelts, Steven Spielberg will be directing Joe Biden's election campaign... ↩t.me/strategika510🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇺🇸 Avril Haines, Director of US Intelligence:



A growing number of actors, including non-state actors, are trying to influence US elections. Main among them: Russia, Iran and China!

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

Trump is slowly absorbing all votes on the table.



First Vivek, then DeSantis, then Haley, now a large portion of the Libertarian vote, and next up is RFK Jr.



Trump understands that the best way to neutralize an “enemy,” is to befriend them.



It’s a Sun Tzu master class. ↩t.me/bioclandestine🔸

🔸⚠️📰🇺🇸🇬🇧🇫🇷🇮🇷 The Biden administration is pressuring Britain and France not to condemn Iran for its nuclear progress at a meeting of the IAEA council of member states scheduled for early June.



🇺🇸 It is alleged that in this way Washington seeks to prevent an escalation of tensions in relations with Tehran before the autumn presidential elections in the United States. ↩t.me/kief_point🔸

↩davidavocadowolfe 🥑🔸

Blackstone/ CEO endorses Trump

Antisemitism 🧐 ↩t.me/L_oki2🔸

Basically a Peter Thiel & Elon Musk fundraiser for Trump in Silicon Valley, probably aimed towards securing JD Vance as Trump's running mate/VP ↩private account🔸

↩t.me/MemesByCrackheadBiden🔸

🇺🇸 Biden's condition is getting worse.



According to the Wall Street Journal, President Joe Biden's health and level of concentration on government affairs are unstable and deteriorating, which is becoming especially noticeable behind closed doors.



Sometimes the American leader is full of energy, and sometimes he falls out of the process and delivers incoherent thoughts, relying on pre-recorded notes. Journalists learned about it after talking to more than 45 politicians involved in the working environment of the head of the United States.

🍏🍎🍐🍊

t.me/istocni_front🔸

Just leaving this here.



Something to think about. ↩t.me/Middle_East_Spectator🔸

📝 🇺🇸 🇲🇽 While Biden's border security measure is not likely to effectively curb illegal immigration, it comes after Claudia Sheinbaum won the Presidential Election in Mexico.



🔶️ The Biden administration likely has no faith in the future government of Mexico to prevent terrorism from crossing the border and impacting US infrastructure along with key facilities.



🔶️ US mainstream media recently spun a campaign on foreign bad actors crossing the border in order to trespass on US military bases while conducting espionage actions. ↩t.me/CIG_telegram🔸

🔸This NATO "troop deployment plan" that the British media have floated seems to be a combination of wishful thinking, military illiteracy, and scraps of the old, Cold War-era REFORGER contingency plan.



Let's be real: The GAE does not have the troops to deploy to Europe, or anywhere else, to wage a conventional war against Russia. They can't manage the Houthis at the moment.



Admittedly, the Pentagon and the White House are delusional and operate on the basis of wishful thinking, not reality. You can tell, by the "Ukrainian counteroffensive plan" video that's been making rounds this week. But even if they somehow conclude that the best way to "fortify" the 2024 election is a short, victorious war to unite the country against an external enemy... that is not what's going to happen. It's more likely to break America first.



I can't believe they would be this stupid. But then, it doesn't matter what I think — only what Moscow thinks. And they're not saying anything. ↩t.me/thenebulator🔸

This is far closer to reality than people are willing to admit 😂 ↩t.me/bioclandestine🔸

Why they keep using Robert De Niro to oppose Trump... TAXI DRIVER! | LXXXVIII finis temporis ↩t.me/TheConspiracyHole🔸

↩t.me/Poleconnect🔸

🇺🇸🔻🇺🇸🔸🇺🇸🔻🇺🇸

🔻VENEZUELA🔻

🔸Maduro criticizes the international community's support for the opposition: "It seems like a global presidential campaign" https://bitlysdowssl-aws.com/venezuela/maduro-critica-el-apoyo-de-la-comunidad-internacional-a -the-opposition-looks-like-a-world-presidential-campaign/?utm_source=Telegram&utm_medium=Social&utm_campaign=social🔸

🔸🇨🇴Colombia announces that it will not send an observation mission to the elections in Venezuela



https://alertas24.com/colombia-anuncia-que-no-enviara-mision-de-observacion-a-las-elecciones-en-venezuela/🔸

🔸🇧🇷🇻🇪 . Brazil's Electoral Court rules out sending an electoral observation mission for the presidential elections in Venezuela



https://alertas24.com/tribunal-electoral-de-brasil-descarta-enviar-mision-de-observacion-electoral-para-las-presidenciales-en-venezuela/🔸

🔸Maduro affirms that May inflation was the lowest in the last 20 years



"I can announce today (...), before the entire country, that Venezuela, in the month of May, had the lowest inflation since 2004," he said, although he did not specify the digit.



He also assured that during the first quarter of this year, Venezuela's economy grew 7% and "the projection for the year exceeds 8%."🔸

🔸María Corina invited "the democrats of the world" to travel to Venezuela for June 28



Despite the CNE's veto of the EU, Machado invited international allies to travel to the country to be present on election day.



«To all the friends of democracy in the world, although some missions do not come because the regime does not allow them, they are invited by all of us. We want the democrats of the world here that day celebrating with the Venezuelans the liberation of Venezuela," he expressed. ↩(⏏)t.me/VenezuelaNewsNetwork🔸

🇻🇪🇪🇺 Venezuela revokes invitation for European Union mission to observe presidential election in July



Venezuela’s electoral authorities on Tuesday revoked an invitation for a European Union mission to observe the country’s upcoming presidential election, in which President Nicolás Maduro is seeking reelection.



The head of the National Electoral Council, Elvis Amoroso, cited economic sanctions imposed by the 27-nation bloc as the reason for withdrawing the invitation. The EU had not yet accepted the invite that was extended earlier this year.

🔎 Source

#Venezuela #EU #election

☠️ Blood Meridian🔸

When I wrote in a report on Latin America that Maduro went to social networks before the elections in Venezuela, I wasn’t joking at all. ↩t.me/incognitoraf🔸

🇻🇪🔸🇻🇪🔻🇻🇪🔸🇻🇪

🔻DOMINICAN REPUBLIC🔻

🇩🇴 Dominican Republic's Abinader sails to second term, pledges unity



President Luis Abinader won Sunday (May 19) in elections with a sufficiently wide margin and heads for a second term without a second-round vote.



With about 56% of voting centers reporting, Abinader held 58.85% of the vote, followed by three-time former President Leonel Fernandez with 27.29%, preliminary data from electoral authorities showed.



While final results were pending late on Sunday, Abinader, 56, won well over the 50% needed to rule out a run-off election.



Rival candidates Fernandez and Abel Martinez both said on X that they had called Abinader to recognize his election victory.

🔎 Source

#DominicanRepublic #election

☠️ Blood Meridian🔸

🇩🇴🔸🇩🇴🔻🇩🇴🔸🇩🇴

🔻MOLDOVA🔻

🔸🇲🇩 In 5 out of 9 villages in Moldova, candidates from the opposition “Victory” bloc won the elections

“Things are much worse for the ruling PAS party. Only one candidate from Sandu’s party was only able to get into the second round,”

said Yuri Vitnyansky, a representative of the Revival party.



Local elections took place in Moldova this Sunday (May 19).

🇷🇺 t.me/ConflictChronicles🔸

🇲🇩🔻🇲🇩🔸🇲🇩🔻🇲🇩

🔻LITHUANIA🔻

🗳GEC of Lithuania officially approved the results of the second round of presidential elections



🔸The current head of state Gitanas Nausėda scored 74.15% of the votes,

🔸Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte – 24.34%.



These results were unanimously approved by 13 members of the Main Election Commission.



The certificate of the President of the Republic Nausėda will be presented at the Seimas on June 7.



49.74% of voters, or 1.18 million people out of 2.4 million, took part in the second round of elections.

↩t.me/belvestnik🔸

🇱🇹🔸🇱🇹🔻🇱🇹🔸🇱🇹

🔻SERBIA🔻

🔸🇷🇸 The coalition around the ruling party of Serbia won elections in 85 municipalities.



The Aleksandar Vucic – Serbia Tomorrow coalition won a “clean and convincing victory” in the municipal elections, said the chairman of the Serbian Progressive Party, Milos Vucevic. ↩t.me/wartimedia🔸

🇷🇸🔻🇷🇸🔸🇷🇸🔻🇷🇸

🔻GERMANY🔻

📱🇩🇪 Germany’s nationalist AfD is using TikTok to spread its message online, and far outperforming other parties on the platform.



🔶️ The campaign is working, with a recent poll showing the party polling #1 among young people 14-29.

📎 AF Post🔸

🇩🇪🔸🇩🇪🔻🇩🇪🔸🇩🇪

🔻BRITAIN🔻

🗞️ 🇬🇧 These are not exactly the headlines and photographs Sunak envisioned when he thought about launching his election campaign. Morning newspaper covers.🔸

🗞️ 🇬🇧 The Conservative Times already knows what voters will do to Rishi Sunak's Conservatives at the July 4 election.

At the same time, Sunak says to his executioner: “Hang on! Brighter days are ahead!" This is a quote from his speech yesterday about falling inflation

🇷🇺 (⏏)t.me/ConflictChronicles🔸

Sunak had the trust factor over Starmer.

Starmer was more relatable than Sunak.



Imagine being seen as less trustworthy than Sunak.

Or less relatable than Starmer.



Two of the lowest bars the world has ever seen.



And he wasn't in the debate, but imagine being blown out of the water for charisma by Farage.



Such is our lowest of the low bars politics in 2024.🔸

I have to wonder if there was a pact with some elements of the Tory Party.

They know they are going to be wiped out and that a radical change in messaging is needed.

That change is likely to be towards populism.

Who is more populist in Britain right now than Farage?

As I discussed yesterday, I can imagine a "Canadian" scenario where Reform takes over the Conservative Party.



In any case, the Tories are a walking corpse.🔸

As expected.

The Welsh first minister, Vaughan Gething, has lost a no-confidence vote less than 12 weeks after taking office, following a series of scandals that have called into question his judgment and transparency.



Gething’s defeat is a significant blow to his authority and a growing problem for the UK Labour leader, Keir Starmer, who so far has repeatedly backed the Labour first minister.



The no-confidence motion was tabled by the Tories and backed by Plaid Cymru and the Liberal Democrats but it has become clear that Gething has also lost the confidence of some in his own party.



Though the vote is non-binding and will not automatically force him to resign, there is no doubt his leadership has been damaged and pressure on him to step down is bound to grow.

It will be interesting to see Starmer's reaction...

↩(⏏)t.me/madTparty | 𝕏🔸

What will she be charged with?



What would she be charged with if she was right wing? ↩t.me/Poleconnect🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇬🇧🇮🇱 The Israeli lobby funds the Quarter of British MPs



About 180 of the 650 British MPs in the last parliament received funding from pro-Israel lobby groups or individuals. (Declassified)



The total value of the "donations" is over a million pounds.



Politicians made over 240 paid trips to Israel - at an additional cost of £500,000 - with 15 MPs accepting the money during the period of Israel's genocide in Gaza.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🇬🇧🔸🇬🇧🔻🇬🇧🔸🇬🇧

🔻IRAN🔻

🐦‍⬛️🇮🇷 Possible candidates for the Iranian presidential election



Early presidential elections in Iran will be held on June 28, 2024.



As I see, the most popular among them among the people is the former president of the republic, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad , but he is not liked by the political circles that are now in power, because he is "stubborn" and practically unpredictable for them.



At one time, he made popular decisions , albeit to the detriment of the economy itself - in order to help the least protected citizens, huge sums of subsidies were thrown into circulation.



During the eight years of his reign, the circulation of cash in the country increased sixfold. Official inflation has reached 40%. Economists estimate the real inflation rate in the last year of his presidency at 60% and even 70%. Unemployment rose, production and export levels also fell.



But thanks to the fact that Ahmadinejad positions himself as a man of the people (for this reason, he is often accused of populism), who goes to work by public transport and who puts the interests of the people above the interests of the state/government, he still remains a favorite of the public.



Also, no president of the Islamic Republic before him has so openly challenged the religious system of government and so brazenly tried to take away the levers of control from the clerical elite: Ahmadinejad even opposed the unlimited power of the supreme leader! It is very serious.



Well, whether Ahmadinejad will once again slip through the sieve of the Guardian Council is a big question. The council oversees most of Iran's elections and has the power to accept or reject any candidate, and Ahmadinejad's candidacy was previously rejected by the council. Much will depend on Ahmadinejad's relationship with Supreme Leader Khamenei.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🇮🇷🔻🇮🇷🔸🇮🇷🔻🇮🇷

🔻MAURITANIA🔻

🔸🇲🇷 Former Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, who is serving time in prison, managed to present his candidacy for the presidential elections to be held on June 29.



He managed to submit his application just a few minutes before the deadline, that is, at midnight from May 15 to 16. To do this, Ould Abdel Aziz was allowed to leave prison for several hours at the request of his team of lawyers. He arrived at the headquarters of the Constitutional Council, accompanied by security officers.



Ould Abdel Aziz was found guilty of illicit enrichment and money laundering in 2023 and was sentenced to 5 years in prison. However, a criminal record under local laws does not prevent him from running for president.



However, he will most likely not be allowed to participate in the elections due to his inability to mobilize sufficient support necessary for a complete candidate file. Article 5 of the local Law on the Election of the President of the Republic stipulates that candidates "are accepted only after receiving the recommendation of at least one hundred municipal councilors, including five mayors." It is worth noting that this clause appeared relatively recently and contributed to the elimination of other possible opponents of the current President Muhammad Ould al-Sheikh al-Ghazwani, who is also running.



In the photo: supporters of Ould Abdel Aziz gathered outside the Constitutional Court building in anticipation of his arrival.

↩Arab Africa🔸

🇲🇷🔸🇲🇷🔻🇲🇷🔸🇲🇷

📰🔸🗳🔻🖋🔸🔮🔻🗞

Our last few are actually anti election stories. 🎪 The story is no election when one was anticipated - at least once upon a time!

🔻UKRAINE🔻

BBC is hard at work to justify the "legitimacy" of Zelensky after May 20th by stating that there's no point in elections since there are no other politicians in Ukraine who can compare with him in terms of trust and support. Democracy.

↩t.me/BazaFromOlga🔸

FEAR-STRICKEN ZELENSKY DROWNS UKRAINE IN BLOOD ↩t.me/southfronteng🔸

Matrёshka🔸

🇺🇦🔻🇺🇦🔸🇺🇦🔻🇺🇦

🔻SOUTH SUDAN🔻

South Sudan: With Seven Months Remaining, No Evidence of Sufficient Preparation for Credible Elections in South Sudan

‍[Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission] Speaking at the opening of the meeting, RJMEC Interim Chairperson, Amb. Maj. Gen. Charles Tai Gituai said it is concerning that “barely seven months to the elections, there is still no evidence of sufficient preparation for the conduct of elections and implementation of critical election-related tasks.”

In his assessment of the Revitalised Peace Agreement, Amb. Gituai said these critical tasks, among others, include the full operationalisation and funding of the Political Parties Council (PPC),

Read More🔸

🇸🇸🔸🇸🇸🔻🇸🇸🔸🇸🇸

🔻LIBYA🔻

🇱🇾🇺🇳Stephanie Khoury met Khalifa Haftar and Aguila Saleh



Deputy Head of UNSMIL Stephanie Khoury met with Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar at the LNA headquarters, where they discussed the situation in Libya, as well as the prospects for holding elections in the country.



Khoury said that the UN mission is working to create conditions for holding elections in Libya, and she also praised the role of the high command in the political process.



After a meeting with the head of the LNA, Stephanie Khoury discussed with the Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh, ways to resolve the Libyan crisis. ↩t.me/ShaterGaddafi🔸

(⬆I guess never in this lifetime was rejected! But nicely.)

🇱🇾🔻🇱🇾🔸🇱🇾🔻🇱🇾

All the clowns are assembling for a last big ComicCon tour. That is if you like high contrast media content. The West will be appear to be a strange nearly alien environment soon. As its foreign policies of yore come home to roost for good. Much of the rest of the world, in shaking off those policies, will start resembling what the West used to in sacred memory. Still all an illusion - but a necessary one. Powerful people will be dethroned; powerless peoples will be empowered. It will feel like the flip of a switch. This election mania is the clarion call for globalism. Final acts on the way.

The last word on Gabon was a VOA piece on national dialogue concerning eliminating 200 opposition parties. So it looks like this year’s proposed elections are off the table. Mali just extended the military junta/interim civilian crew from three to five years after their own dialogues. Those, unlike Ukraine - The Ultimate in Democracy - are tragedies as determined by Western tilted noses. South Sudan must not have a suitable candidate. Of course, there's Sudan as well on the same OMG list.

And with “totally credible” election interference crashing in from every country that supports the existence of Palestine, American TIP councils and pundits are spinning in their chairs trying to come up with a defense. (They've always been the best offense wins kind of criminals.)

At least the action is likely to be entertaining. And very loud. Danger lurks in every right wing heart. The EU is testing the earthquake limits. The games really begin with Venezuela and Iran one month apart. Sandwiching the UK appropriating July 4th. And they keep on rolling up to November. Stick around for all the news that's gonna rock 2024 - the second half.

Back to

Share