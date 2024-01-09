No snazzy repartee on this one. All these posts are from one channel. The first one has a link. The balance start below that and are sequential if you want the whole lot. Developing Story.

🇪🇨Meanwhile, Ecuador is in a state of emergency again. As they say, presidents change, but some stability remains.

This time it all started with the disappearance of a citizen nicknamed Fito , the leader of the Los Choneros gang (rumored to be an operational unit of the Sinaloa cartel in Ecuador), who, in theory, was supposed to be in prison and enjoy the status of the country's most wanted criminal there. However, on January 8 , reports emerged that he had disappeared from the Guayaquil Detention Center.

In response to the disappearance of the leader of Los Choneros, President Noboa declared a state of emergency and stated that he would not give in to the demands of narco-terrorist groups. A curfew was introduced, freedom of assembly was temporarily limited, and more than three thousand law enforcement officers were sent to search for Fito.

The situation is interesting because Fito is the same criminal who was accused of organizing the murder of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio , who received threats from Los Choneros. The capture and execution of the gang leader - who had previously been placed under high security - could add points to Noboa's ruling circles, and at the same time quietly begin to negotiate with representatives of both Los Choneros and Los Lobos. Even the president cannot do without the latter, given the criminal situation in Ecuador.

🇪🇨But let's return to the situation in Ecuador.

In addition to the military and police flooding the streets, there are traditionally riots in local prisons.

In one of these, prisoners took guards hostage and recorded an appeal to the president, demanding improved prison conditions. Otherwise, they promise to kill the hostages.🔸

🔸🇪🇨And one more video . It’s difficult to say whether it was done in the same prison with other guards or not.

But I wouldn’t be surprised at all if several episodes happened, considering what kind of raids are currently taking place in Ecuador.

🇪🇨 For clarity: a video from an Ecuadorian prison, where guards, whose prisoners put a knife to their throats, ask the country’s President Daniel Noboa to refuse to involve the armed forces to restore order, because these will be “death squads.”🔸

🇪🇨🔪Gangs in Ecuador really started an anti-police flash mob in response to the state of emergency declared by the president.

Twitter is slowly filling up with videos of military personnel and police officers being threatened with a knife or gun, both in prisons and on the streets.🔸

🔸🇪🇨Members of the Ecuadorian parliament gather for an emergency meeting to analyze the situation with violence in the country.

During.

🔴 #Atención | The president of the Assembly, Henry Kronfle; vice presidents Viviana Veloz and Eckenner Recalde; The members of the Legislative Administration Council, the presidents of committees, heads of benches and the Legislative Escort meet, urgently and secretly, in the Legislative Palace, to analyze the situation of violence that the country is experiencing. (Radio Picincha)🔸

🔸🇪🇨The largest province of Ecuador - Guayas , the administrative center of Guayaquil - will provide surveillance cameras to law enforcement officers and, together with the police, will take control of the subject’s roads. All, of course, in the name of fighting crime.

Those who have been reading about the drug trade and the importance of the port of Guayaquil in it for many years can now imagine what is going on in the kitchens and offices of all interested people.

Let me remind you that for several years now there has been information about the need to cover the entire territory of Ecuador with radar systems (with the installation of which, as you understand, a very specific country will help), and here is such a luxurious occasion.🔸

❗️🇪🇨This is already a circus with horses - in Ecuador, in the midst of a state of emergency, when public transport and the streets were filled with police and military personnel, armed characters broke into the studio of the TC Televisión TV channel and took hostage the presenters who were on air.

Of course, this is how they all respond to President Noboa, of course - and thereby give rise to the use of even more severe measures. It seems that in the near future we will see the emergence of a second El Salvador, but with a tougher scenario.🔸

🔸🇪🇨 On camera , the journalist was demonstratively stuffed with explosives into his breast pocket.

Too much like the show. With all allowance for the monstrous crime of Ecuador.

🇪🇨🧨⚠️ — Explosives were placed in the bag of journalist José Luis Calderón while the criminals were assaulting the TC Televisora television station, in Ecuador. (Tupi Report)🔸

🔸🇪🇨Against the background of the state of emergency, individual protests have already begun to be cancelled, including against the construction of new prisons in the Ecuadorian part of the Amazon.🔸

🔸⚡️🇪🇨The police arrived at the TV channel office. They report the sound of gunshots.🔸

🔸🇪🇨❗️It’s great. In Esmeraldas, several cars were burned in the streets, and according to separate reports , a kidnapping attack was carried out on the University of Guayaquil .

🔴 #ATENCIÓN | At this time, in #Esmeraldas , criminals burn several cars that are parked on the streets. 🗣️"Burn it, burn it", is heard in the video. (Radio Picincha)🔸

⚡️🇪🇨The President of Ecuador issued a decree recognizing the existence of an internal armed conflict in the country.

Also, a number of gangs and other types of criminal groups are recognized as terrorist organizations and warring non-state actors - these are such large gangs as Los Lobos, Los Choneros, Los Tiburones, the Latin Kings gang, which is widespread in the United States, and many others.

Military forces are ordered to mobilize to protect critical infrastructure.🔸

🔸⚡️🇪🇨There are more and more reports of criminal elements infiltrating the University of Guayaquil.

Army units arrive there.🔸

🇪🇨 It is also reported that students and teachers of the university in Guayaquil are barricading themselves inside from the militants.

🔸🇪🇨Reports are emerging that a second major crime leader has escaped prison in Ecuador.

It’s okay that instead of prisons there is a passage yard - we understand. But information also flashed about the fact that not only Fito, the leader of Los Choneros , but also the leader of Los Lobos with a whole host of retinue fled.

Are we talking about the same people, or have everyone there already been released from prison?🔸

🇪🇨 The sounds of gunfire can already be heard near the presidential palace in Quito.🔸

🔸🇪🇨Several participants in the takeover of the TC Televisión TV channel have been detained and are decorating the floor.

🇪🇨⚠️📺🚓 — Several individuals have been detained following the police intervention at the TC Televisora facilities in Guayaquil after armed criminals took over the television channel's set.



🔸❗️🇪🇨 About the emergency situation in Ecuador

To date, a state of emergency has been declared in the South American country, a curfew has been introduced, freedom of assembly has been limited, and the presence of an internal armed conflict has been recognized.

It all started on January 8th , when it became known about the escape from prison of the most wanted criminal and leader of the largest gang “Los Choneros” named Fito. At one time, he was accused of involvement in the murder of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio and has been under heightened security since the summer - the more surreal his disappearance from custody looks.

In response to the introduction of a state of emergency (and the associated suppression of protests in prisons), gang leaders across the country began to take hostage military personnel and police officers , demanding that the president improve conditions of detention and not use force during arrests - otherwise, threatening to kill the hostages ( some have already been killed on camera).

President Daniel Noboa has already refused to negotiate with narco-terrorists and said that over three thousand law enforcement officers have already been sent to search for the leader of Los Choneros. They also patrol the streets, trying to establish order, but so far they have not been very successful.

❗️Over the past few hours:

🔹An armed group broke into the air of the TC Televisión channel and took journalists hostage. The building is currently being stormed.

🔹Another group entered the territory of the University of Guayaquil, began robbing shops and, according to separate reports, is trying to kidnap people. Army units have been sent to the site.

🔹Against this background, an unknown number of cases of car burning, individual attacks and murders occurred - including, as reported from the field, by security forces , who sometimes do not understand who they are capturing on the federal roads of the same province of Guayas (from which the roads come from Guayaquil's largest drug port).

❗️The incident has already given rise to the declaration of terrorists of almost all major organized crime groups in Ecuador (including those operating in the United States), the establishment of control over most ports and federal highways, as well as the transfer of surveillance systems from the provincial leadership to the hands of the federal government and army .

Right before our eyes, the country is turning into a real stereotypical police state - and given the situation that is now happening on the streets, the population is unlikely to object to this.

🔸🇪🇨The news that President Noboa ordered the neutralization of all criminals who took hostages came from the National Assembly of Ecuador, where they are ready to pardon any policeman and soldier doing their job.

🇪🇨 - Ecuadorian national assembly says unanimously stand behind president Noboa, ready to pardon any policemen or soldier doing his job. (Global Intel Watch)🔸

🔸🇪🇨Former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa offered “all his support” to current leader Daniel Noboa in the fight against organized crime groups and has already started talking about “national unity.”

I'm waiting for Noboa's other colleagues to come forward and offer to share their experience.

🔴 #ATENCIÓN | Through his X account, former President Rafael Correa offered all his support to President Daniel Noboa in the face of the latest events in the country. "Organized crime has declared war on the State and the State must emerge victorious. It is time for national unity," he wrote. (Radio Picincha)🔸

🔸🇪🇨🇸🇻We remember him all evening and our dear one came.

The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, commented - as some users suggested - on the situation in Ecuador, saying something along the lines of “this is not a walk in the park.”

Considering Bukele’s experience with gangs, we can, to some extent, believe him.

🇸🇻⚠️🇪🇨 — BUKELE ON ECUADOR: "It's not a walk in the park."



‼️ The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, used his social media account for a comment that users interpreted as referring to what is happening in Ecuador, where armed groups have caused violence in the streets and public institutions after President Daniel Noboa declared a state of emergency to combat the growing insecurity.



💬 "It's not a walk in the park," wrote the Salvadoran president succinctly as news of the escalation of the conflict in Ecuador unfolded. (Tupi Report)



Well that's it since the past hour. A new J8 for us (the start was a convict escaping from prison- Tupi starts reporting from here). That spilled into and was reported today. They also reported this so we know who is really in charge:

🇪🇨🌐📝 — Wikipedia has characterized the current crisis in Ecuador as a civil war.



