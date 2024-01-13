This will be a somewhat long one. Quite a bit has happened in our Ecuador theater; narratives are pushing through the smoke and mirrors of Tuesday. And clarification is exploding like popcorn. How apropos for our movie.

The first post is from a week ago. The balance pick up where we left off Wednesday.

🔸🇨🇴🇪🇨Colombia, Ecuador bust drug ring exporting five tons of cocaine a month

Colombia and Ecuador broke up a criminal organization responsible for sending up to five tons of cocaine per month to the U.S. and Europe and captured the Colombian brothers in charge, the two countries said on Sunday.

Colombian police said the Los Curva criminal organization generated more than $2 billion a year in profits from the trade.

A year-long police operation culminated on Saturday with the capture of Colombian brothers Hader and Dairon Cuero, leaders of Los Curva, the countries said.

The criminals who were captured on the television channel, Ecuador.

President of Peru Dina Boluarte calls an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers due to the crisis in Ecuador.

The Peruvian newspaper La República reports that the weapons and grenades used by terrorists in Ecuador would belong to the Peruvian Armed Forces. VenezuelaNewsNetwork🔸

🇪🇨 The unrest in Ecuador. What is happening in the country:

◾ Inmates of five Ecuadorian prisons in the provinces of Azuay, Canar, Napo, Tungurahua and Cotopaxi had taken 125 prison security personnel and 14 administrative staff hostages, Ecuador's National Service for Comprehensive Assistance to Adult Persons Deprived of Liberty and Teenage Offenders of Ecuador state (SNAI) said;

◾SNAI added that security forces' operations at prisons in the provinces of Chimborazo and Napo have allowed the release of 11 hostages since the riots began;

◾ At least 10 people have been killed in the series of attacks, the police said;

◾ Ecuador’s President Noboa ordered the army to "neutralize" criminal groups operating in the country;

◾ The Peruvian government declared the "immediate dispatch" of the police task force to its border with Ecuador. Additionally, an emergency was declared along Peru's northern border with Ecuador;

◾ Argentina has announced its readiness to send security forces to Ecuador to help restore order amid the unrest. Buenos Aires called what was happening a problem for the entire continent;

◾ Airports in Ecuador are tightening security measures amid the situation in the country, including introducing restrictions on passage through terminals;

◾ Armored vehicles patrol the streets of the country's capital.

🇪🇨 ☄️ — State of emergency in Ecuador: The mayor of Quito had requested the central government to reinforce security in strategic areas of the Ecuadorian capital, in response to terrorist incidents reported during the night and early morning. Source 🔗

🔸 🇻🇪❌🇪🇨 — 🇵🇪 Former Peruvian General blames Venezuelan immigration for the current situation in Ecuador:

— "The Venezuelans of the 'Tren de Aragua' gang have taken over Ecuador, they have replaced the local drug traffickers.



It is necessary to prohibit the entry of Venezuelans now"

🇵🇪🇪🇨 Armed groups in Ecuador use weapons with the insignia of the Peruvian armed forces: Government announces investigation.

https://alertas24.com/internacionales/grupos-armados-de-ecuador-usan-armas-con-insignia-de-ff-aa-de-peru-gobierno-anuncia-investigacion/

🔸🇪🇨 Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa has said his country will launch a massive campaign to deport foreign prisoners, especially Colombians and Venezuelans, to reduce the prison population and the presence of foreign gangs and cartels on Ecuadorian soil.

This comes after criminals from both countries were identified as narco-terrorists threatening the Ecuadorian population.

🇪🇨 Ecuador's forces detain 329 people and kill 5 criminals after unrest broke out, army chief reveals

"We have seized 61 pieces of weapons of various caliber, 418 rounds of ammunition, 24 explosive devices, we have detained 329 terrorists. Forty-one people have been rescued from captivity. We have eliminated five terrorists," Ecuadorian Armed Forces Joint Command chief RADM Jaime Vela Erazo told a news conference aired by local media.

❗️🇪🇨 Emergency in Ecuador

Here is what we know as of 17:00 on January 11:

To date, the capital of Ecuador, Quito, has maintained order. Although attacks are ongoing, they are not happening on the same scale. The situation in the main financial center of the country, Guayaquil, where the largest port is located, appears much more dangerous.

▪️ However, logistics companies and the port itself continue to operate even in this situation. The roads are not blocked, allowing goods to be delivered on time. This suggests that the situation is developing favorably.

▪️ The Ecuadorian authorities have confirmed their intentions to begin constructing new prisons. There is also discussion about deporting foreign prisoners. This mainly refers to Colombians and Venezuelans who have contributed to the deterioration of crime statistics. However, it is possible that all individuals with legal stay issues may eventually be expelled alongside them.

▪️ Members of terrorist groups are considered military targets, and security forces aiding the criminals are recognized as accomplices. Purges within the security apparatus have also been announced.

▪️ The Peruvian government has declared a state of emergency in the northern territories bordering Ecuador and Colombia. Migration control has been strengthened, and police and army units have been deployed to the area.

▪️ The Brazilian authorities have announced the possibility of deploying their own police officers to assist Ecuador.

🔻For now, the United States has decided not to send its troops anywhere. However, interesting details about other military assistance have emerged.

The current unrest has become a pretext for the administration of Daniel Noboa to increase investment in the security apparatus. The President stated that the country would exchange Soviet-made military equipment for new American models. In return, Ecuador will receive new equipment worth a total of $200 million.

This exchange will be part of a "large aid package" from the United States, which surprisingly, was promptly agreed upon with the American embassy immediately after the start of the riots. Noboa is fully aware that the equipment handed over by Ecuador will soon be put into service by the AFU.

❗️Apparently, the announced $200 million will be the same "help" from the United States (which is never free) that Noboa previously mentioned. The president also mentioned that funds were supposed to come from Peru. Considering that this country also has a certain amount of Soviet and Russian weapons, we would not be surprised if they also simply hand it over to the States for the same money, which will be partially transferred to Ecuador.

🇪🇨Then the Western media began to publish articles about the fact that the gangs of Ecuador started a war among themselves. At the same time, it is somehow overlooked that all yesterday’s actions are more like the fact that the largest gangs actually united against the government.

And this, you see, is a completely different calico.

🇺🇸🇪🇨 Brian Nichols , US Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, said that the United States is ready to assist the Ecuadorian government and will maintain close contact with President Noboa.

Who would doubt that.

🔸🇪🇨Ecuadorian law enforcement officials report a foiled bomb attempt at the headquarters of the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs.

https://fxtwitter.com/AlertaNews24/status/1744847057611870684

🔸🇪🇨🇺🇸US diplomatic missions in Ecuador, including in the capital Quito, have suspended the provision of consular services.

🔸🇪🇨🇵🇪The border between Ecuador and Peru is also uneasy now.

The Peruvian police launched a special operation in the border area, fearing the penetration of organized crime groups into the country, who traditionally run this route to their neighbors - both to survive the wrath of their “colleagues” and to hide from the government.

Earlier there were reports that the leader of “Los Choneros” Fito could have escaped along the same route to Peru (or could have headed to Colombia), so they called for an inspection of the secret and not-so-secret paths along which all “runners” usually go.

Also, social media users from Peru reported a massive influx of migrants from Ecuador. For my part, I note that these could be citizens who were frightened by everything that was happening, and relatives of the bandits, and the bandits themselves, and all individuals with a weak legal status (the same migrants from Venezuela or African countries) who decided to get away amid increased police activity.

🇪🇨The Civil Prefecture of Guayas province is suspending the provision of services to citizens (or continuing to provide some of them electronically) until further notice amid the security situation in the region.

🔸🇪🇨State-owned enterprises and city services in the capital of Ecuador have also been ordered to prepare a database of vehicles, tents and other logistics items to support the Armed Forces and the National Police.

🔺Explicit Alert 🔺

🇪🇨🔞The information background of Ecuador is actively being charged against terrorists. The situation on the streets is already conducive to this, but they decided not to do without additional tin.

First they showed us police officers being killed on live television, now they showed us citizens being burned alive in cars.

Content of this format often does not receive official confirmation, but measures of “state counteraction” are usually qualitatively legalized.

🇪🇨In supermarkets in Ecuador, military personnel are given free food and water. Plus, they are greeted with applause.

In fact, if you think about it like this, it’s hard to think of a better advertising campaign (I’m talking about everything that’s happening) before transferring to the security forces the right to exercise special powers not only during emergencies, but generally at all times.

🔸🇪🇨🇺🇸Oh, look.

Now the President of Ecuador says that in order to combat the security crisis and the extradition of prisoners, citizens will not be “strangled with taxes.”

After all, for this there is funding from countries such as the USA and Peru, as well as some international assistance.

🔸🇪🇨 Just as I expected, purges have already begun among security forces for loyalty to crime (and there are a lot of them, especially among prison management).

Thus, those who ran the Litoral prison, from where the leader of Los Choneros escaped, have already been “brought to justice.”

Prosecutions have also been announced against all police officers and military personnel who obstruct special operations, as well as directly or indirectly help terrorists.

Well, President Noboa’s rhetoric is quite appropriate - he says that such measures “need large eggs” - ostrich eggs.

And yet, our Vladimir Vladimirovich’s play on words on this topic at a recent press conference looked more organic!

🔸🇺🇸🇪🇨Today, against the backdrop of the situation in Ecuador, I have repeatedly heard the opinion that the United States allegedly “cannot ensure order” and allows this to happen in the Western Hemisphere.

Of course, in the mouths of some experts this is designated as “the weakness of the former hegemon.” But here is a nuance - the “hegemon” is really not in the best shape right now, but maintaining order in Latin America in the form in which we understand it has never been Washington’s priority.

Until recently, there were still separate islands of stability in countries such as Panama and Costa Rica , but even there the law and order situation leaves much to be desired. But there is no particular need for order; it is only necessary to pump out resources, push through the interests of individual companies and regulate drug trafficking flows. And with this it is much more convenient to work in an atmosphere of moderate chaos - for the personal safety of respected people there is always a PMC.

Well, the population, according to tradition, gets out on its own and as best it can.

🔸🇺🇸🇪🇨Why send troops at all when agreements between the Ecuadorian government and the US Southern Command allow patrolling nearby waters as is?

🔸🇪🇨🇻🇪🇨🇴Currently, the culprits of the Ecuadorian events are being actively identified.

To date, they have become not only corrupt officials, but also criminals who have citizenship of Colombia and Venezuela - and at the same time serving their sentences in Ecuador.

A couple of months ago, Noboa expressed ideas about deporting such persons to their homeland. This will supposedly make it possible to relieve local prisons, but the main thing is to disrupt the coordination between members of criminal gangs, thanks to which they eventually turn any prison into their own base. The gang leaders were supposed to be completely isolated on floating prisons, sent to the ocean.

Such ideas have not yet received legal legislative support. But against the background of a sharp increase in the prestige of the security forces, as well as the announcement of the construction of new prisons, these ideas are again heard in the information field. And in different ways.

Some officials report that they have already deported some foreign criminals, most of whom are Colombians. They claim that the problem is refugees from Venezuela, who are not always members of organized crime groups, but crime statistics are spoiled by attacks and robberies. The latter, by the way, is not only a problem in Ecuador - similar complaints have been heard from Peru for a long time.

I wouldn’t be at all surprised if, along with members of terrorist groups, all petty criminal elements end up being dealt with (of course, I’m talking about those who are unlucky). And in addition - ordinary illegal refugees, or fresh illegal immigrants.

It’s unlikely that anyone will understand such a situation.

🔸🇪🇨🇺🇸 Ecuador will give the US old Russian military equipment in exchange for new

The chaos of unrest in which Ecuador is plunging has become a convenient excuse for the Daniel Noboa administration to increase investment in the security apparatus, and for Washington it opens up new opportunities to support the Kiev regime.

Yesterday, the President of Ecuador announced that the country would exchange Soviet-made military equipment for new American models. According to him, in return Ecuador will receive new equipment worth a total of $200 million.

We will get help from the US. There will be an exchange of Russian and Ukrainian scrap metal for modern equipment, modern technology worth $200 million,” Noboa said in an interview with Canela radio station.

The exchange will be carried out as part of a “large aid package” from the United States, which was promptly agreed upon with the American Embassy exactly after the start of drug cartel protests. At the same time, Noboa openly admits that the equipment handed over by Ecuador will soon go into service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Currently, the Ecuadorian army has 11 Mi-17 helicopters, 18 Grad MLRS units, about 10 BTR-60 armored personnel carriers, dozens of Soviet and Russian-made air defense systems and MANPADS, but most importantly, thousands of ammunition and spare parts for this equipment. Favelasemrus 🔸

First of all, we are wondering whether the functioning of the port of Guayaquil, the main financial nerve of the country, has stopped. Logisticians currently say that everything is in order, supplies have been established - or they do not report problems at all. Individual counterparties are receiving notifications of delivery delays, but the situation is not widespread yet.

That is, basic control in the country has really been preserved. Noboa is strengthening the reputation of a security apparatus that systematically clears the territory.

At the same time, the security situation for the population both in Guayaquil itself and in smaller cities in the neighborhood leaves much to be desired. I sincerely recommend once again not to leave the shelter and not to catch bullets, which at such a moment may arrive not only from bandits, but also from law enforcement officers.

❗️🇪🇨 Emergency in Ecuador

Here's what we know as of 16:00 on January 12. It turns out that almost 40 countries have expressed a desire to provide military assistance to Ecuador, and the authorities intend to accept it.

▪️ The United States announced that it will send a high-ranking delegation to Quito in the coming days. The delegation will include Laura Richardson, the head of the US Southern Command, as well as officials from the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs who specialize in combating the illegal drug trade.

▪️ They plan to discuss increased intelligence sharing (including on cybercrimes), reform of local prisons, and the development of an approach to jointly fighting transnational criminal groups. The issue of transferring Soviet and Russian weapons does not appear in this case because these structures belong to another area of ​​the department. However, these issues may well be discussed at a closed meeting.

▪️ Additionally, a team of American law enforcement officials will be sent to Ecuador to assist in crime investigations. This is not surprising, as the FBI delegation had previously flown to Ecuador amid the high-profile murder of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio. The real contribution of the Americans to the investigation of this crime remained unknown, but all the detained killers were later killed in custody.

▪️ The escaped leader of the Los Lobos gang, Fabrizio Colon Pico, published a video message to the president, declaring his readiness to surrender and asking for guarantees of saving his life. He implies, apparently, not only himself but also any potential individuals who want to do the same.

▪️ President Noboa said that if Pico wants to surrender, no one will stop him. However, "terrorists will be treated as terrorists," and the times when this category could impose conditions on someone are over.

❗️In fact, the President of Ecuador has now adopted a tougher rhetoric, earning points with the sympathies and requests of both the lower level of the security apparatus and the ordinary population. The former have a demand for revenge for colleagues and friends, the latter for social justice. The promise of pardon for any actions has freed the hands of many police officers and military personnel who are now "taking their breath away" by beating bandits, poisoning them with dogs, filming videos, and distributing them on social networks.

🇪🇨 Number of officials taken hostage rises to 178 in riots at 7 prisons in Ecuador.

The number of prison officers held hostage in simultaneous riots at seven prisons in Ecuador increased Thursday to 178 after the crisis expanded to other prisons, the nation’s prison agency, SNAI, said in a statement.

There are 158 prison guards and 20 administrative officials detained in Machala, Loja, Cuenca and Azogues, Latacunga, Ambato and Esmeraldas.

❗️🇪🇨🇺🇸 USAID announced additional security support to Ecuador.

This is the kind of story where the best help would be to simply not interfere.

❗️🇪🇨 Emergency in Ecuador

What is known as of 16:00, January 13.

Over the past 24 hours, local media have repeatedly published information about the discovery of explosives, as well as threatening calls for terrorist attacks, especially in the capital region. However, these attacks were prevented.

▪️ Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa, in a surprising move, submitted a bill urgently to the Ecuadorian parliament to increase the value added tax from 12% to 15%. If adopted, these changes will affect all individuals and legal entities engaged in economic activities in Ecuador.

▪️ According to the president, this measure is urgently needed due to the socio-economic crisis caused by the war against terrorists. The security apparatus urgently needs funding in order to ensure the safety of the local population. Of course, it is impossible to delay and subject the project to lengthy checks and endless discussions.

▪️ The discussion of raising taxes immediately caused indignation among Noboa’s political opponents. It would not be surprising if, in the near future, as soon as it is possible to talk about a temporary victory over the gangs, the president will face claims of human rights violations, both from the population and from those who are now declared terrorists. Considering that Noboa’s team is also purging officials, they may well use this as a kind of “self-defense.”

▪️ Additionally, it has been revealed that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will allocate additional funds to the Ecuadorian authorities to ensure security. Whether these funds will be provided as cash tranches or specific logistical supplies for the needs of the army or police is not yet clear.

▪️ The military leadership of Colombia has stated that they have received a message that the leader of Los Choneros, Alfredo Macias - known as Fito, who escaped from the Litoral prison, may have fled to Colombian territory. Since it turns out that this individual has connections with some FARC groups, the Colombians have sent reinforcements (about two hundred people) to the border with Ecuador and are also patrolling certain border trails that are actively used by smugglers in normal times. It is known that the Peruvian military is currently operating in a similar manner.

❗️ It would not be surprising if the situation with the mass escape of gangs is now being exploited by the security forces of both Ecuador and neighboring countries in order to take control of certain drug trails that are currently unclaimed. Additionally, such events indicate that the “duties” for transporting contraband in these sections of the border will clearly increase significantly, both due to the difficulties of delivery in these conditions and the opportunity to earn money, which no one will refuse.

So, a few mental notations I made (at this point)… I found the report on the drug bust (likely a CIA operation in that part of the world) after Wednesday but couldn't shake the no coincidences rule as it provided a very good signal possibly for these operations to start. Two prison breaks back to back of drug lords strain the coincidence meter, as well. Especially as one of them was implicated in the political hit (and how about that FBI assist?).

The contentions of Peruvian grenades and military personnel in Ecuador combined with Dina Boluarte declaring an immediate mirrored 60 day state of emergency (in the border states) doesn't seem coincidental either. Then we have Argentina and Brazil offering loaner police forces (in addition to the US). Perhaps neighborly on the part of Brazil, but doesn't Argentina have their own security issues right now?

The American “aid”, assistance from USAID, offers of military help from 40 countries (bet we know who!), and intention to crack down on the populace with security control measures for prison breaks they had no part in, speak pretty much for themselves. The benefit for Ukraine is just a stop gap measure. It could get to be fashionable, though, as Peru was also mentioned. I think we may have underestimated the level of crazy - Ecuador just had a 9/11 party. [Suggestion: You should go back and look at the photographic and video “evidence” we posted or any you find - it's all about as genuine as that in Gaza. Some will be showing up in our Gaslighting series soon.]

And then this (despite the promise due to American aid to not soak the people with taxes):

🇪🇨 Ecuador's Noboa seeks tax hike to fund security

The administration of Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa has asked lawmakers to weigh an increase in value added tax (VAT) to finance efforts to combat crime gangs, as the armed forces increased operations in violent areas on Friday.

A dramatic spike in violence this week - including the on-air storming of a TV station, the hostage-taking of 178 prison staff by inmates and the kidnapping of police officers - appears to be a response by gangs to Noboa's plans to tackle a dire security situation, the government has said.

Noboa's tax proposal, sent to the national assembly late on Thursday, would raise VAT by three points to 15%. The bill is classed as urgent and must be approved within 30 days.

The measure would not be levied on basic food products, medicine, public utilities, transport, health or education costs or rented housing, among other things, the government said in a statement.

🔎 Source

This looks like a window into all our lives in the balance of this year. Some part of this narrative will visit each of us where we live. 2024 is running a triathlon; the starting gun just went off. Our map above of Latin America will likely be providing some physical connections soon. Only Columbia separates Venezuela from this area. And Venezuela is working toward an NGO control bill that prohibits political activities or any funds to be raised or transferred into the country for them. Just another coincidence? Plus Guyana beckons, too. Stay tuned.

