The world has started (barely but perceptibly) to unravel. This is in no small part due to an oversupply of Idiots. While some occupy the European Union - commonly represented by the acronym EU - today we are spotlighting the Especially Useful ones. Every story below involves an EUI representative on either the giving or receiving side of the message. Hats off to those who guess the percentages applicable to that in advance! (Fair warning: some have them on both sides!)

Former Federal Reserve chairman, Alan Greenspan: "The U.S. can pay any debt it has because we can always print money to do that."



This is why your living costs continue to skyrocket every year. Endless money creation by central banks dilutes the value of the money already in circulation, forcing prices to rise incessantly.



Inflation is a hidden tax.

❗️Will the war start? Musk made a scary statement



Sooner or later, a civil war will begin in the West, said American entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk on the social network X.



“The war will start anyway, whether we want it or not,” he wrote.



This is how Musk responded to a post by Canadian professor Gad Saad, in which the scientist warned that the path of civilizational suicide chosen by the West, associated with an unregulated influx of migrants, will sooner or later lead to the fact that the inhabitants of Western countries will rebel and a civil war will begin. t.me/belvestnik🔸

Bloomberg: Germany is pressing the US to give Ukraine at least one more Patriot air defense system.



Germany is also putting pressure on France and Italy to “assess their ability to strengthen Ukrainian air defense,” the publication writes. t.me/belvestnik🔸

A drug lord was accidentally released in Spain. He planned to kill the Prime Minister of the Netherlands



Moroccan cartel boss Karim Bouyahrichan was hunted for five years and finally caught in Spain, Politico reports. There, the drug lord is accused of money laundering. But he managed to annoy not only the Spaniards.



He also planned the murder of the heir to the Dutch throne, Princess Amalia, and the country's Prime Minister Mark Rutte. And he was involved in the deaths of dozens of people across Europe.



Upon learning of Buyahrichan's capture, Amsterdam immediately requested his extradition. But the Spanish court decided to first consider the case of money laundering. According to him, the drug lord was given a bail of 50 thousand euros. The accused paid this amount and... Just disappeared. t.me/belvestnik🔸

🇲🇩🇫🇷⚡️ Posters claiming to be a recruitment ad for the French Foreign Legion have appeared in Chișinău.



Who plastered them is unknown but Moldovan medias were soon flooded with claims that Moldova and the Moldovans are "being prepared" for war.



However, the posts seem to be a stunt to cause unnecessary debate. The unit's name is not "Legiunea Franceză" (The French Legion). The real name would be "Legiunea Străină." No contact information was given so even if one wanted to sign up he would not be able to find out where the recruitment center is or who to contact.



Lastly, the text of the poster is also wrong, "schimba vieți" should have been spelled "schimbă vieți" considering that whoever made them took his time to use the correct diacritics in "alăturați-vă."

🐎In London they are trying to capture five horses of the Royal Horse Guards who this morning, during an exercise, unseated their riders and fled.



🚍One of the horses crashed into a tourist bus.



🚑Five people were injured in three different neighborhoods.

Swine fever besieges Parma ham: "Army against wild boars or everything fails"



🐗Swine fever threatens the Parma ham industry, with 150 cases among wild boars which could infect pig farms and compromise a 20 billion euro sector.



🐖Producers insist on the introduction of drastic measures such as the involvement of the army and the reduction of the number of wild boars to prevent further economic and production damage. t.me/tutti_i_fatti🔸

Member of EU Parliament CENSORED on the Floor



This is disgusting.



German MEP Christine Anderson had her voice silenced after exposing the corruption of Ursula von der Leyen’s crony vaccine contracts with Pfizer.



Anderson’s microphone stayed on until the moment she declared that a “parliament that covers up this corruption is just as corrupt — and is robbing...”



(Microphone turns off)



One man yelled that he wanted to hear what MEP Anderson had to say, a request that was rejected.



Democracy is dead.

📻New York, Columbia University professors go on mass strike in support of pro-Palestine protesters t.me/tutti_i_fatti🔸

🔸Athens does not intend to deliver air defense systems to Kiev



✖️Greece has made it clear that it will not send air defense systems to Ukraine so as not to put its own air defense capabilities at risk, government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis told radio station REAL FM, commenting on the opposition's claims about a "secret diplomacy."



The Financial Times wrote on Monday that EU and NATO allies are putting strong pressure on Greece and Spain to supply Ukraine with Patriot and S-300 air defense systems, because their needs "are not as strong as those of Ukraine."

Insane mom breaks down with joy at her daughter's first day of getting testosterone 🤡



Liberals should not procreate. t.me/BitchuteC🔸

Bank of Italy Governor Panetta: Italy needs more migrants



📉The demographic decline and the decline in the birth rate throughout the EU area are still of concern, with a particular focus on Italy. This time the governor of Bank of Italy, Fabio Panetta, issued the warning in his speech today from Roma Tre University, which awarded him an honorary degree in "Legal Sciences, Banking and Finance":



"Without an increase in regular and controlled entries of migrant people, aging in the European Union (and especially in Italy) will continue. There will be fewer and fewer people of working age, with a negative impact on the economy."



💬The same hopes for greater European integration policies, with "a significant effort to allow the regular and controlled entry of immigrants and their integration into the labor market."

US to investigate mass grave in Gaza by asking Israel to look into it. t.me/Resistancetoast🔸

More than 300 bodies have been found near Nasser Hospital in the Gaza Strip, including children executed with their hands tied behind their backs.



Why aren't the US State Department, Scholz, Biden, Ursula von der Leyen yelling about a new Bucha? t.me/vicktop55🔸

Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel says the US believes the government of Israel is a credible source to explain the reason why mass graves, containing over 300 dead bodies, have been found at Nasser Hospital in Gaza even while it is the main suspect of the crime. t.me/QudsNen🔸

NEW - White House "is now considering declaring a national climate emergency" which would give Biden "Covid-like powers."

Katherine Maher, the CEO of NPR’s resume. t.me/davidavocadowolfe 🥑🔸

The CEO of NPR (National Public Radio in US) says that truth is overvalued.



"Seeking the truth might not be the right place to start."

"The truth might be a distraction."



In some ways, we should be glad she came out and said this. This is how people think at the BBC or The Guardian or basically any mainstream media nowadays.



Perfect objectivity is impossible, and gets in the way, so why even try...



And besides, we need to fight against Trump or Putin or [insert latest existential threat to the world] so we need to get rid of ungainly shackles like the truth!

A Zelensky sex doll features at the Shanghai Adult EXPO 2024.



🤮 Who would go near that thing?? t.me/inessas1992🔸

The government of Israel posted this on X

This reads like a threat to me.

Why did they choose Rome? 🤷‍♂️

🇺🇲 Tucker Carlson made a shocking statement the other day



He said Intelligence agencies BLACKMAlLED Congressmembers with kids p**n.



The media won't tell you this.



“They’re worried about someone putting kıddie p**n on their computer. Members of Congress are terrified of the intel agencies.



I’m not guessing at that.



They’ve told me that — including people on the intel committee, including people who run the intel committee,” Tucker Carlson said.



This is not so surprising to those who understand things more. The CIA and Mossad run the show in the US, who doesn't cooperate will be eliminated in a simple way.

I find it hilarious how the Left accuse Trump supporters of being “Nazis”, and then celebrate sending hundreds of billions of our tax dollars to Ukraine…



Ukraine’s military is the only military on Earth with literal Nazi regiments… 😂



The lack of awareness is astonishing. t.me/bioclandestine🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇯🇲🇵🇸 Jamaica has officially recognized the state of Palestine.



🇧🇧 On April 20, Barbados did the same.



Thus, Palestine is currently recognized by 140 of the 193 UN member states.

There it is folks.



Our politicians are openly admitting they view Ukraine’s border as “our” border.



All based on the false narrative that we are a “democracy” and must hold the evil Russia at bay.



Even though we brought war to their doorstep…



All theatricality and deception. t.me/bioclandestine🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇸🇰🇪🇺 Slovakian member of the European Parliament Miroslav Radačovski released a pigeon as a sign of peace, taking the bird out of the bag.



According to him, Ukraine and Russia must reach a solution to the conflict. Radacovski's colleagues considered this gesture unacceptable.

❗Epic cringe and warmongering from the UK 🇬🇧 🎙t.me/AussieCossack🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇺🇸 Biden admitted in passing that his administration "cannot be trusted."



During a speech in Florida, he tried to criticize Trump, saying he can't be trusted, but he got it wrong and said “us.”🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

The first tranche of money allocated by the United States arrived in Kiеv.

CNN Video. t.me/ConflictChronicles🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇨🇳🇺🇸 China calls on the US to stop arming Taiwan. Washington previously approved an aid package for Taipei



The United States must show that it does not support separatist forces and stop supplying weapons to the island, said Zhu Fenglian, a spokeswoman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of China's State Council.



"We call on the US to take concrete actions to fulfill its commitment not to support Taiwan's independence and to stop arming the island in any way," Fenglian said, recalling the "one China" concept. 🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

📰 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 Foreign Policy is also disappointed in the new package of American assistance, arguing that Washington will provide the bare minimum, which will not help the Ukrainian Armed Forces reduce the gap in firepower.



The European Union, in turn, put forward an initiative to transfer 1.4 million shells to the Ukrainians. Half of this amount has already been received, but these shells will not reach Ukraine until the end of 2024, the author notes. It is also unclear when “Czech” ammunition will reach Kiеv. According to the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies, “in the next 12 months, Ukrainians will be able to fire approximately 75-85 thousand shells per month,” and this will be enough for defense. But there can be no talk of an offensive, experts say.



Senator J. Vance said before that the United States simply does not have “the capacity to produce the amount of weapons that Ukraine needs,” and it also needs to replenish its reserves. At the same time, Russia has every chance of producing 3.5 million shells in 2024. But it is able to increase production even further and produce 4.5 million by the end of the year, FP notes. t.me/ConflictChronicles🔸

🇬🇧🤡❌🇰🇵 North Korea supplies weapons to Russia, and its hackers attack British businesses - unelected British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak continues to list the “sins” of countries that do not want to obey the Western axis kiss the asses of the Americans

🇺🇸 📄 🇺🇦 Torture, illegal arrests and censorship: The US State Department released a report on human rights violations in Ukraine



The following problems are listed there:



▫️torture and cases of cruel or degrading treatment or punishment of detainees by law enforcement officers;

▫️harsh and life-threatening conditions in prisons;

▫️illegal arrests or detentions;

▫️serious problems with the independence of the judiciary;

▫️ serious restrictions on freedom of speech, press and the Internet, censorship and blocking of websites;

▫️forced return of refugees;

▫️serious government corruption;

▫️crimes involving violence or threats of violence are directed against people with disabilities, members of ethnic minority groups, and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or intersex people.

▫️existence of the worst forms of child labor.

▫️restrictions on democratic freedoms, including freedom of movement, freedom of peaceful assembly and legal protection.



The report highlights that the Ukrainian government often failed to take adequate steps to identify and punish officials who may have committed abuses. t.me/ConflictChronicles🔸

❗️Why is the Australian media celebrating the persecution of free speech? What happened to Australia?

🗞️ 🇺🇦 Charlie Hebdo heartily mocked the 65 billion allocated by America for Ukraine:

"Too late! We’re already depressed, so we’re going to drink them away...”

It seems that the French have no special illusions about the morale of the Ukrainian Armed Forces! t.me/ConflictChronicles🔸

Even though I don't usually post on things outside of the general scope of this channel, THIS is just so outrageously f^cked up that everyone needs to see it.



Yes, this is a real tweet by the special services of one country threatening the citizens of another for exercising their freedom of assembly and speech rights (I am aware that the freedom of speech and assembly thing is funny in and of itself).

📰 The Times is cruelly mocking the British authorities for their decision on Rwanda. Bitter humor, considering that yesterday another boat with migrants sank in the English Channel, killing 5 people, including a 7-year-old girl... t.me/ConflictChronicles🔸

🇺🇸🇷🇺US accusations in human rights report attempt to shake up situation in Russia, the Embassy states



Moscow categorically rejects the statements on Russia made in the State Department's report on human rights and believes that by such attacks Washington is trying to shake up the situation in Russia, the Russian embassy in Washington, DC said in a statement on Tuesday.



The embassy explained that the attacks against Russia largely boil down to challenging the legality of its special military operation in Ukraine and unsubstantiated allegations of violations of international humanitarian law by the Russian Armed Forces.

💬"In the same row is slander about internal repression and suppression of freedom of speech in our country," the embassy said. "We categorically reject these accusations. This is not the first time Washington has played the human rights card in vain attempts to shake up the internal political situation in Russia."

🇺🇸 The US Senate supported a package of bills to provide assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, and confiscate assets of the Russian Federation, as follows from the voting results. t.me/ConflictChronicles🔸

🇲🇱 Western nations themselves spur their decline and exodus from Africa, the Malian expert says



The political expert and Communications Officer of the Collective for the Refoundation of Mali - COREMA, Abdoulaye Diallo, spoke to Sputnik Africa about the reasons which led the Nigerien military authorities to request the departure of the US military from their territory. The analyst pointed to the "lack of trust" and the absence of a "win-win partnership."

💬"We wanted to buy powerful weapons in order to tackle the terrorist threat. But we could not because we were stopped from buying weapons," he said of the US-African relationship.

On the other hand, "Russia is a reliable ally" for Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso, he believes. Moscow has "agreed to sell us weapons, to send instructors," he explained.



The expert expressed a belief that in the future, several African countries, which host the French and American troops, "will ask for these bases to be removed from their countries."

NEW - Throwflame unveils the "Thermonator" — the first-ever flame-throwing quadruped robot dog.

www.disclose.tv/id/gtlbxj7dc3/

🇺🇸🇷🇺US intends to continue sanctioning Russian energy sector to dominate market, Russia's envoy says



The United States' intention to continue imposing sanctions on the Russian energy sector demonstrates their desire to dominate markets and prevent any possible competition, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said.



Furthermore, Antonov pointed out that the United States has stopped hiding the true intent behind putting pressure on Russia via these restrictive measures.

💬"We are not talking about any mythical aspirations to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, but about banal opportunistic and predatory ambitions," Antonov said. "There is a trivial scenario: if the Americans cannot withstand fair economic competition, sanctions are coming."

- What’s the difference between the Russians and the Japanese?

- The Russians never forgave the Americans for Hiroshima and Nagasaki.



#PolitePeopleJoking

InfoDefenseENGLISH

📰 Meanwhile in the civilized world... t.me/ConflictChronicles🔸

🔸One day I changed a lightbulb, crossed the road with a chicken, and then walked into a bar.



It was at that moment I realized my entire day was a joke.



#funny #joke

🇰🇵Battlefield in Ukraine became "graveyard" of weapons bragged about by US & NATO, Pyongyang says

💬"The Ukrainian battlefields have long been a 'graveyard' of various weaponry bragged about by the US and the NATO," North Korean Vice Foreign Minister in charge of Russian affairs Im Chon Il said in a statement published by North Korean state-run news agency KCNA.

The vice foreign minister stated that the US House's $61 billion Ukraine aid bill is effectively a temporary morale boost for the fearful Zelensky administration, which faces a deteriorating military situation.



The North Korean official labeled Zelensky a US-scripted actor rather than a nation's leader, dismissing his statements on resisting Russia as the hysteria of a modern-day Don Quixote unaware of his adversary.

Drivers reported the presence of an ostrich in the Maracaibo Lake bridge (2nd largest bridge in South America).



This has generated some vehicle delays to avoid any accidents with the animal. t.me/VenezuelaNewsNetwork🔸

🔸“Is it so bad, then, to be misunderstood? Pythagoras was misunderstood, and Socrates, and Jesus, and Luther, and Copernicus, and Galileo, and Newton, and every pure and wise spirit that ever took flesh. To be great is to be misunderstood.”



― Ralph Waldo Emerson, Self Reliance

Not a meme!



Papuan scientists were outraged by Joe Biden's dirty insinuations that his uncle was allegedly eaten by New Guinea cannibals



The President hinted at this twice, saying that Ambrose Finnegan's plane was shot down in 1944 over the cannibal islands. Like, that’s why his uncle’s body was never found.



Scientists in Papua New Guinea criticized Biden's words with scathing criticism. The main message: “We don’t eat every white thing that falls on our heads from the sky!” They insist that cannibalism is a rare, very specific ritual, which is resorted to only in special cases. There is no question of converting human flesh into everyday products. t.me/Slavyangrad | Inna 👋🔸

🇺🇸 🇪🇺 Trump Jr. and the combat effectiveness of NATO generals. t.me/ConflictChronicles🔸

These are American news sources but the same phenomenon is occurring everywhere in the west.



Who would have thought that lying and cheating their viewers and/or readers as fools could ultimately have an effect on audience numbers?

It is economic power that determines political power, and governments become the political functionaries of economic power.

🇩🇰 In Copenhagen, the building of the old Børsen stock exchange, built 400 years ago and considered one of the main attractions of the Danish capital, is on fire. The signature spire has already fallen. The stock exchange is burning on the five-year anniversary of the fire that occurred at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. t.me/ConflictChronicles🔸

🇷🇺 Russian Embassy in South Africa posting fire memes again.

Great idea t.me/LiveFreeConsciousHealthy🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇺🇸 Medvedev: Biden's statement is absolutely evil



"One can think a hundred times of the old man's dementia and the corruption of his son. The interests of the American military-industrial complex and the influence of the deep state. The war between the Democrats and the conservatives and the clinch between the states and the US federal government. But I will tell you something else. Biden's statement is absolutely evil, because he said: ‘Keep killing each other. The more people die, the better. I want as many deaths as possible’...” Dmitry Medvedev commented on his Telegram channel the statement of the US President that the conflict in Ukraine will end when the US Congress votes on a new support for Kiev.



The Deputy President of the Security Council then quoted the Revelation: "And I saw, and behold, a pale horse, and the name of the one sitting on him was Death, and Hell was following him," adding that the rider on the white horse should take Joseph Biden with him as soon as possible. It will be better for our world. 🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

😂 t.me/wartimedia🔸

'There are no friends or foes in int'l politics — only permanent interests'



🗯 "We have not forgotten the time when United States was on the opposite side. They keep saying that we promote democracy, but against India in 1971, as well as later, they were supporting the dictator regime and a military regime against India. So we know that. So that is our experience of United States earlier," said Maj. Gen. Asthana.

t.me/geo_gaganauts🔸

“Röttgen proposes that Hungary and Slovakia leave the EU”: Hungarians and Slovaks began to be driven out of the European Union for their reluctance to fight with Russia.



“Hungary and Slovakia should leave the European Union because of their position on the conflict in Ukraine,” said Norbert Röttgen, a member of the largest opposition party in Germany.

A representative of the CDU said that the sympathy shown towards the Russian President by the President and Prime Minister of Slovakia, Peter Pellegrini and Robert Fico, contradicts the values ​​of the association. Criticizing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the German politician called him “Putin’s Trojan horse in the EU.” Calling on European partners to stop tolerating Orbán’s “policy of blackmail,” he advised “showing him the door.” “Then Slovakia will have to decide whether it wants to follow Orban or remain in the EU.” t.me/PMCTchkvsky🔸

Anyone opposed to Scotland's Hate Crime law must be a neo-nazi.

Imran Ahmed, from the Center for Countering Digital Hate, said it was “extremely ironic” that the law was being “weaponised” by the same racist and misogynistic “bad actors” that had prompted its creation. He said the flurry of complaints from far-right activists was proof that the law had “failed to hit the right target” and that the Scottish government had “sought to prosecute speech” rather than social media platforms.



“The problem is the proliferation of hate speech on social media and the ways in which these platforms profit from, and give superpowers to, every hate group out there,” he said.

The real target of this and similar laws is not "hate speech" but rather media that is not under the strict control of the gatekeepers.



Which is to say, this is an attempt to regain control over the narrative.

Associated Press: Anonymous right-wing users are spreading false information online.



Also Associated Press: t.me/Patri0tsareinContr0l🔸

ALERT – Ragnarök has arrived in the USA: A cyclonic cloud formation was seen over New Braunfels, Tx, April 05, 2024



🔸😂😂😂😂😂

This made my day!

This article is a must read.



The AP are openly admitting that the MSM are getting outworked by random people online who have amassed substantial influence, and how this is a significant threat to democracy 😂



Another pathetic effort to deter the masses from citizen journalists.



https://apnews.com/article/misinformation-anonymous-accounts-social-media-2024-election-8a6b0f8d727734200902d96a59b84bf7



H/T

The real question is whether the ‘brighter future’ is always so distant. What if it has been here for a long time already – and only our own blindness and weakness have prevented us from seeing it around us and within us, and kept us from developing it.

- Vaclav Havel 𝕋𝕣𝕦𝕖 𝔸𝕟𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕙𝕪🔸

🔸It seems the world has gone mad.



1) Ecuador invades the Mexican embassy with military force

2) Israel strikes the Iranian Embassy

3) Gaguzia threatens to secede from Moldova

4) Srpska threatens to secede from Bosnia



All within 48 hours



Well, can't have sh°t in 2024 so it seems. t.me/medmannews🔸

BREAKING: Iranian newspaper says, "The storm is coming."

➡️

💢 Medvedev issues warning to NATO over threat to deploy troops to Ukraine.

📰 〰 🔸 〰 🗞 〰 🔸 〰 🖥

We hadn't done one of these in a while. Again. Believe me, I cut more than I kept. But went back three weeks, so we're all caught up!

But both the volume and persistence of the Especially Useful Idiots is just starting to get up a head of steam. It's gonna get way worse than this. This is why we are here. People within our reach will soon start to question their own sanity instead of ours. We need to be prepared for that switch; it will occur in phases and then waves. But you only get one chance with each person to bite your tongue and couch “I told you so” in an entirely different language. So this is that notice.

Especially Useful Idiots are going to do almost all of the heavy lifting. All we need to do is prepare for the fallout before any kind of 📽 nuclear events happen. No matter how much these encounters may come to feel like one.

Enjoy! And remember:

