https://theoatmeal.com/comics/eclipse

But also, the eclipse is racist. 🔸

You, too? 🔸

The Hosts on The View think the Solar Eclipse is caused by Climate Change

INCREDIBLE SHOT: Plane flying through total solar eclipse in Jonesboro, Arkansas (📸 Kendall Rust)

t.me/insiderpaper.

Total solar eclipse from an airplane window

🔸https://x.com/aveanon17/status/1777408079551705240?s=12&t=znSz1egTcJ0ZdBYmoPQAwA🔸

USA.



Harris announces total write-off of student debt for studying at universities:



"These loans will be completely forgiven regardless of your income. And even if you don't graduate, forgiveness will come automatically for the vast majority of the 25 million people we believe would benefit from this approach."



NB: This election move by the Democrats will cost the US state budget $1.7 trillion.

American psychologist Paul Ekman suggests that Macron is developing paranoia.



The psychologist observed Macron's latest statements and hypothesized that the French president began to develop paranoia due to stress.



“Usually a person who has entered such a state is inclined to blame external aggressive forces for interfering in his life; of course, this is not true,” says the psychologist.



It very much seems that this is the case. France is being devoured by rats and bedbugs, social and economic problems, the Olympics is on the verge of collapse, and Macron has anyone to blame but him.

Associated Press: Anonymous right-wing users are spreading false information online.



Also Associated Press:

Remember when the same journalist at the AP had to put out an article disproving his own story about cOnSpiRacy ThEoRiStS less than 24 hours later? Good times.



Looks like the "anonymous right-wing users" aren't the ones spreading false information after all.

Cash-Strapped Argentines Queue for Eye Scans

Via: AFP:

Argentines eyeing a financial boost are lining up by the thousands to have their irises scanned in exchange for a few crypto tokens as part of an online biometrics project under scrutiny in several countries.

…

For volunteering their data, initial participants receive 10 tokens each of Worldcoin’s own cryptocurrency, the WLD.

In…

https://www.cryptogon.com/?p=69459

The US Embassy in Moscow is officially run by clowns.

🤡🎪🇺🇸

🤡🎪🇺🇸 t.me/putingers_cat 🔸

🇧🇷🇧🇷🎖👤 — Elon Musk retweeted a post referencing the medal of honor he received from the government of former President Jair Bolsonaro (2018-2022) for his help in the Amazon.



➡️ Despite its name, the medal, officially called the Order of Merit of Defense, can also be received by civilians and personalities from outside the country.



💬 According to the Ministry of Defense, it "aims to award civilian and military personalities, Brazilian or foreign, who render relevant services to the Armed Forces, military personnel who have distinguished themselves in the exercise of their profession, and, exceptionally, military organizations and civilian institutions, national or foreign, their flags and standards."



➡️ The Minister of Communications in the Bolsonaro government, Fábio Faria, stated that the insignia was a tribute to Musk for helping the Amazon.



⚠️ Starlink had the green light from the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) to operate in Brazil. The exploration rights extend until 2027, but they are at risk under the current Lula government due to political clashes and accusations of censorship by the Brazilian judiciary.

Source 🖇

🇧🇷👤🛰❌🤡 — Elon Musk says that Starlink will provide free internet to schools in Brazil if the government does not honor the contract.



➡️ Minister Paulo Pimenta, from the Secretariat of Communication (Secom), stated that the government may "review" contracts with the company.



Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on 𝕏

UPDATE – Watch: US indirect declared war on China as US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned Washington "will not accept" another wave of underpriced Chinese goods impacting the global market.

🔗 Taiwan Plus News

🔗 Taiwan Plus News

Keep always informed

Another day, another Gold All-Time High 🔥

🇦🇷🇬🇧 Milei said that he is currently thinking to recover the Malvinas Islands through a diplomatic avenue



🎙️ "Making a Military Base in Ushuaia is the GREATEST ACT of SOVEREIGNTY in the last 40 years, it is the FIRST STEP to think about the RECOVERY OF MALVINAS through diplomatic means"

📎 @Gianferreyra_ t.me/southerncrossintel 🔸

https://www.unz.com/pescobar/the-mechanism-how-the-order-based-on-made-up-rules-is-descending-into-savagery/

HOLY FLIP FLOPS!!!👀🔥

Russia Opens 'Financing Terrorism' Probe Implicating Western Countries



Russia on Tuesday opened a probe into "financing terrorism" implicating Western countries, saying funds received by US firms in Ukraine -- including a company that employed Joe Biden's son -- were used for "terrorism acts" in Russia.



Moscow's Investigative Committee said it was "investigating the sources of income" worth millions of dollars and the "involvement of specific individuals from government officials and public commercial organisations of Western countries". It also cited the name of a company that employed Hunter Biden - Barrons Article



The West are well and truly fucked. This is going to be Earth Shattering when the whole truth starts rolling out. Knew there was going to be a massive shift after the Eclipse - this is it and there is many more to come. We are about to see disclosure ramp up.



Can't wait to see our UK swamp and the rest of the worldwide swamp swing from the Gallows. Round them up Vlad.

Russia Accuses the West of Financing Terrorism through Burisma Holdings Company in Ukraine.

The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on the financing of terrorism by officials from the United States and NATO countries after appeals due to the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall, according to the department’s Telegram channel.

“The Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia conducted an investigation following an appeal from a group of deputies of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation and other persons about the financing of terrorist activities by senior officials of the United States and NATO countries.

According to investigators, money to carry out terrorist attacks in Russia and abroad came through commercial organizations, including the Ukrainian oil and gas company Burisma Holdings. The purpose of this was to eliminate prominent political and public figures, as well as to cause economic damage.

Now department employees, together with other intelligence services and financial intelligence, are checking the sources of income and further movement of money in the amount of several million dollars. In addition, they are studying the involvement of representatives of authorities, public and commercial organizations in Western countries. The Investigative Committee is also looking into connections between the perpetrators of terrorist attacks and foreign curators, organizers and sponsors.

On Monday, the Investigative Committee reported receiving significant information about the training of the militants who carried out the terrorist attack in Crocus, which may indicate their connection with the Ukrainian special services. Department employees carry out investigative actions and operational search activities to identify and detain other participants in the crime - perpetrators, accomplices and organizers.

t.me/ForeignAgentIntel 🔸

🔸💰🇪🇹 IMF ends Ethiopia visit without agreeing loan deal

A team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) visited Ethiopia to discuss the country's request for financial support, but left without reaching a deal.

The IMF said in a statement that it however "made substantial progress" in establishing how it could support the country's economic programme.



Discussions with Ethiopia's authorities will continue later this month, said the team's head, Alvaro Piris.

Ethiopia is on the verge of an economic crisis after defaulting on a $33m interest payment that was due in December.

The Paris Club - a group of creditor nations - set a condition for Ethiopia to secure an IMF loan by the end of March in order to maintain a debt-servicing deal that gives the country repayment relief until next year.

#IMF #Ethiopia

Fico ally Pellegrini wins Slovakian presidential election. Slovakia now has 'anti Ukrainian' parliamentary and presidential government.

Schrodinger's nazis in Ukraine.

t.me/BazaFromOlga 🔸

t.me/putingers_cat 🔸

So exciting Charles... t.me/GeopoliticsAndEmpire 🔸

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has ruled out issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) for everyday use by the public.



SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said current payment options offered by private companies are sufficient for consumers and businesses. He also expressed concerns that a public CBDC could disrupt the existing financial system.

However, the SNB is exploring the potential of a wholesale CBDC, a digital form of Swiss francs used for transactions between banks.

https://www.investomania.co.uk/swiss-national-bank-rejects-public-digital-currency/

🇧🇼🇩🇪 Botswana threatens to send 20,000 elephants to Germany

The president of Botswana has threatened to send 20,000 elephants to Germany in a dispute over conservation.

Earlier this year, Germany's environment ministry suggested there should be stricter limits on importing trophies from hunting animals.

Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi told German media this would only impoverish people in his country.

He said elephant numbers had exploded as a result of conservation efforts, and hunting helped keep them in check.

Germans should "live together with the animals, in the way you are trying to tell us to", Masisi told. "This is no joke."

Botswana is home to about a third of the world's elephant population - over 130,000 - more than it has space for.

Herds were causing damage to property, eating crops and trampling residents, Masisi said.

"We would like to offer such a gift to Germany," Masisi said, adding that he would not take no for an answer.

#Botswana #Germany

t.me/africaintel 🔸

French NGO sounds alarm over Seine water pollution levels ahead of Olympics

A French water charity sounded the alarm Monday about pollution in the river Seine, which is set to be used for swimming during the Olympic Games.

👉 Read more: https://f24.my/AFEF.g

🇭🇹🌐 — Leaders in Haiti have reached a political agreement to form a presidential transitional council for 22 months, and they now await investiture by the outgoing executive in order to restore order in a country plagued by gang violence



➡️ This nine-member council—seven with voting rights and two observers—will include representatives from the country's major political parties, as well as from the private sector and civil society. According to the agreement document, its mandate "will end on February 7, 2026."



➡️ Their first task will be to select a prime minister who, in collaboration with the council, will appoint the government responsible for leading the country until "democratic, free, and credible elections" are held, according to the agreement.



🚫 None of the council members or government officials may run in these elections.



❗️ The transitional body sets three priorities: "Security, constitutional and institutional reforms, and elections." Regarding the first of these points, the political agreement announces the creation of a National Security Council (CNS) composed of Haitian experts and other specialists.

Source 🖇 t.me/tupireport 🔸

— 🇮🇱 This might actually be the single most ridiculous Israeli narrative I've seen in the entire war

'Hamas fighters climbed onto and into the World Central Kitchen truck and fired into the air so the IDF would see them'

t.me/Middle_East_Spectator.

⚡️🇺🇦🇺🇸U.S. SENDS IRANIAN GUNS TO UKRAINE: confiscated in name of "rules-based international order", over 5,000 Iranian AK-47s along with 500,000 rounds and rocket-propelled grenades (RPG) now in Ukrainian hands as U.S. chooses to supply Kiev Nazis with weapons intended for Houthis resisting Western aggression.



Tehran should know only Washington has right to carry out "destabilizing activities" (see tweet) in name of democracy.

t.me/IntelRepublic 🔸

— 🇮🇶 His Eminence, Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Hosseini Al-Sistani: Announcing tomorrow, Wednesday, March 10th, as the day of Eid Al-Fitr in Iraq

— 🇮🇷 His Eminence, Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei:



Announces tomorrow, Wednesday, March 10th, as the day of Eid Al-Fitr in the Islamic Republic of Iran. t.me/Middle_East_Spectator 🔸

🔸🇴🇲🇯🇴The Sultanate of Oman and Jordan have announced that tomorrow, Wednesday the 10th of April is the first day of Eid al-Fitr.

t.me/medmannews 🔸

⚡🇹🇷🇵🇸 Due to its occupation of the Gaza Strip, Turkey has restricted exports to Israel of certain goods, including aluminum, steel, cement and chemical pesticides, starting today.



⚡️⚡️ 🇵🇸🇹🇷 Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz called on the US Congress to stop investment in Turkey and ban the import of goods from Turkey.

t.me/medmannews 🔸

A strange warning has been issued by China to any of its citizens located in the United States: "take safety precautions and be prepared for 'various unexpected situations.'

According to the China Ministry of Foreign Affairs, several Chinese students and company employees have recently been subjected to “unwarranted interrogations and harassment” by US airport law enforcement officers, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on its WeChat account on Friday.



Their phones, computers and other luggage items were searched piece by piece, and several people were banned from entering the country, it said.



https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/component/content/article/china-warns-citizens-inside-usa-prepare-for-various-unexpected-situations?catid=17&Itemid=220 t.me/DMPatriot17 🔸

First in Taiwan. Taiwan is installing missiles and threatening to close all Chinese military bases. China, in response, publishes its data, where it will block all bases and places of possible launches, including Japan and the South Caucasus.

🔸Everything is fine, beautiful marquise:

1. Iran has brought all its missile and air forces to a state of combat readiness.

2. In response to this, Israel itself put its troops on alert and left a small contingent in the Gaza Strip, while at the same time declaring at the political level that Rafah would no longer live.

3. The Turks, looking at this, asked for permission to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip by air - the Jews scratched their sidelocks and told the Turks to fuck off.

4. The Turks were very sad about this and decided to cancel some of the exports and imports to Israel, and at the same time negotiate with the Iraqis to exclude intermediaries in oil and gas in the form of the Kurds, who were accused of sending oil to Israel at a large discount

5. Israel became angry that this was impossible and tearfully asked the United States to break off trade with the Turks, that is, for the United States to punish the Turks and stop selling and buying everything to them. Against this background, even Biden forgot about the ice cream.

6. At the same time, Nicaragua continues to shout that all American prostitutes, and declared to Germany that the Germans are Jewish whores, with sending a statement to the International Court because of the weapons supplied to Israel, and with the general decision of the UN on human rights, which decided to ban the sale Weapons for Israel, it looks very tasty (nobody gives a fuck).

7. At the same time, Armenia and Azerbaijan are comparing themselves with everything they can, simultaneously arranging mutual provocations on the border.

8. Looking at two potential warring parties, Iran asks Azerbaijan uncomfortable questions, such as what Israeli intelligence system operators are doing on the Azerbaijani-Iranian border. There they adjusted the sidelocks and, having eaten the matzo, said that they were not there and what would you do to us?

9. The Houthis recalled that they are the toughest in the region and noted that they are ready to send 400,000 fighters against Israel if Iran starts to fight with it. The Saudis sharply reduced their activity against the political backdrop of the Middle East and nervously lit a cigarette.

10. At the same time, US intelligence, the World Bank, etc. nervously gesticulate that China, Russia, Iran and the DPRK are creating a military alliance. Lavrov replied “fuck you” and went to China to tell a joke about stupid Americans.



A curtain. t.me/incognitoraf 🔸

All of this news is just from today. Somehow passing through the most non event for the hype landed us right back where we left on Sunday. Except for the sheer level of mental instability. That seems to have taken a quantum leap even though it was at historic levels already. Somehow in all the hype about the "€C|°¶$€" I missed that one.

I will certainly try to do better next time. But these aren't my narratives; I couldn't create these if I wanted to! But they are OUR narratives for navigating this war. So we'll keep on down this highway for as long as it takes, collecting mile markers and sharing the experience. Until next time!

