Well, these tidbits today were slower coming than I thought they'd be, but they're here now. And I think the extra few days will perhaps be justified. Since we left off with Staff Picks, let's pick up from there…

Huckabee, after being named Ambassador to Israel by Trump, declares "there is no occupation" of Palestinian territory by Israel. Rather, Israel has had the "rightful deed" to the territory since the days of Abraham. He says he'll be using Biblical terms like "Promised Land"

🔸She highlighted in this video how Mike Huckabee’s advocation for Israel in the Christian community is a critical support system for Zionism. Without Christianity; jews, Israel, and Zionism wouldn’t have the stranglehold on western civilization & America it currently has achieved.



(⬆Jewish SM influencer, don't miss.)

💢 The New York Times: Trump's legal adviser Boris Epshteyn, who was born in Russia, may become a special envoy to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.



Epshteyn became a very influential figure after Trump's victory and has himself offered his candidacy as a negotiator on Ukraine. According to him, he has relatives on both sides of the conflict.

🔸Palestinian Orthodox Archbishop Atallah Hanna Addresses Christian Zionism and Mike Huckabee’s Nomination as US Ambassador to Israel:



“We do not recognize what is called ‘Christian Zionism.’ This term does not exist in our Christian literature or ecclesiastical lexicon. The blending of Christianity and Zionism is entirely condemned and rejected by us, especially as Christianity is a religion of love, mercy, brotherhood, and peace, while Zionism is a racist and terrorist movement responsible for the disasters and setbacks our people have faced, culminating in the genocide being perpetrated against our beloved brothers and sisters in Gaza.



In America, there are individuals who call themselves ‘Christian Zionists.’ This phenomenon is despised and rejected by us because their literature is alien to Christian values. They interpret the Old Testament in a political manner that aligns with their agendas and interests, all of which serve the colonialist and racist Zionist project.



There is currently a nominee to be the U.S. ambassador to Tel Aviv who belongs to this group and even claims to be a Christian pastor. He alleges that there is no such thing as Palestine or a Palestinian people, as though he has not read history—or refuses to acknowledge it—that Palestine exists, and its people exist, whether he likes it or not.



It is regrettable that such individuals hold leadership positions in America. It is also unfortunate that they claim affiliation with Christianity, while Christianity is entirely innocent of their positions, rhetoric, and actions. If they were truly Christians, they would call for an end to the war in Gaza and Lebanon and advocate for a just solution to the Palestinian issue that preserves the dignity and freedom of the Palestinian people. However, these individuals are like ostriches that bury their heads in the sand, pretending they are in a different world.



No matter how much they ignore the existence of Palestine and its resilient and struggling people, Palestine exists, its people exist, and its history is glorious. To all those who deny Palestine’s existence or have not properly studied history, let me remind them: In the Fourth Ecumenical Council held in Nicaea in the fourth century AD, when the bishop of Jerusalem was given the title ‘Patriarch,’ he was named ‘Patriarch of the Holy City of Jerusalem and All of Palestine.’ This demonstrates that Palestine existed and will continue to exist, and no one has the right to erase its existence. Palestine is mentioned in the Bible, and instead of these racists denying the existence of Palestinians, they should work towards resolving the Palestinian issue, which is the key to peace in our region and the world.



The solution to the Palestinian issue is not through erasing it or denying the existence of the Palestinian people, but by granting our people their legitimate rights to live in freedom and peace, like all other peoples of the world. Unfortunately, these Zionists do not believe in peace. They serve colonialist, racist agendas that are hostile to humanity. Denying the existence of the Palestinian people and Palestine itself is a mix of ignorance, hatred, racism, and adherence to a political agenda that lacks humanity and civility.



We reject all forms of racism and hatred, in every shape and color, and we reject the culture of war and violence. It seems there are those in the West who do not want wars to stop, so that arms factories remain open, with innocent people paying the price—slaughtered in cold blood, without any human or moral deterrent.



I reiterate that we reject the term ‘Christian Zionism’ because we consider it an insult to Christianity and its values. I urge journalists who wish to speak about such people to describe them as: the group falsely claiming affiliation with Christianity, while they are truly aligned with Zionism and its racist, barbaric ideologies and positions.” ↩t.me/VanessaBeeley🔸

Elon Musk had ‘massive blowup’ with Trump aide Boris Epshteyn at Mar-a-Lago dinner: report



Tesla CEO Elon Musk angrily accused a top Trump aide of leaking information about key appointments in the next administration during a “massive blowup” at a dinner at Mar-a-Lago, according to a report.



Musk, who was named co-head of a new advisory body known as the “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE), has been feuding with Boris Epshteyn, a special assistant to Trump’s during his first term in 2017 who still holds sway with the president-elect, according to Axios.



Last Wednesday, the tension between the two men reportedly reached a boiling point at Trump’s Florida estate. Dinner guests witnessed a “massive blowup” and a “huge explosion” as Musk lashed out at Epshteyn about tipping off the media, the outlet reported.



“You don’t know what you’re talking about,” Epshteyn, who gave Trump legal advice during his recent criminal trials, reportedly fired back.

Wikipedia Labels ADL ‘Unreliable’ - Small Victory in the Infowar



The sheer irony of it all. The ADL, long a bastion of selective outrage and the censorious gatekeeper of “acceptable discourse,” has finally found itself on the wrong side of its favorite weapon: credibility. Labeled "unreliable" by Wikipedia, a platform that itself serves as a curated playground for Western intelligence narratives; this moment feels like a crack in the armor of imperial propaganda.



For decades, the ADL has operated as the ideological air cover for DC and Tel Aviv’s endless wars of hegemony. From greenlighting genocide in Gaza to policing dissent in Western academia, the ADL’s doublethink has been a blunt instrument of control. Question the genocide in Palestine? You’re an antisemite. Critique the apartheid policies of a state built on perpetual occupation? Hate speech. And so, they built a fortress of intimidation, shielding the systemic obliteration of a people under the guise of “civil rights.”



But here’s the plot twist: Wikipedia, that bastion of neoliberal gatekeeping, just pulled the rug. Yes, Wikipedia, the digital billboard of CIA-approved narratives, decided that the ADL is no longer a reliable source on issues like antisemitism and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. When the Empire’s own mouthpieces begin eating their own, you know the gears of the propaganda machine are grinding against reality.



Let’s not mince words. The ADL and its partner-in-crime, AIPAC, are not just tools, they are weapons in the arsenal of forever wars. Through lobbying, media manipulation, and judicial intimidation, these entities have facilitated the flow of billions in military aid to sustain Israel’s war economy, all while silencing critics under the guise of fighting hate. Hate for whom, exactly? Certainly not for the displaced, bombed-out families of Gaza or the bullet-ridden corpses of journalists like Shireen Abu Akleh.



AIPAC’s lobbying blitzkrieg in Washington has ensured the U.S. bankrolls every missile that flattens a home in Khan Younis and every bullet that silences a child in the West Bank. The ADL provides the ideological justification, ensuring that any voice daring to call out apartheid is swiftly silenced, canceled, or worse, branded an enemy of humanity.



But here’s the rub: the empire of lies is starting to crumble. Despite its history of manipulating reality, even Wikipedia can’t hide the ADL’s obvious role as a narrative enforcer rather than an arbiter of truth. And while the platform still serves as a CIA-adjacent tool of narrative management, moments like these expose its own hypocrisy. The cracks are showing.



This isn’t just about Wikipedia or the ADL. It’s about the shifting tectonic plates of the global order. In the battle for hearts and minds, the West’s monopoly on truth is being shattered by a rising chorus of resistance. From BRICS to platforms like Telegram and X, the Global Majority is pushing back against decades of propaganda masquerading as journalism. The empire is losing control of the narrative and that terrifies them more than any kinetic war ever could.



But let’s not delude ourselves into thinking this signals a sea change. Wikipedia is still a platform that dances to the tune of the U.S. State Department. One minute, it’s labeling the ADL unreliable; the next, it’s airbrushing CIA coups in Latin America and whitewashing the war crimes of NATO. But the fact that a sacred cow like the ADL is now open to question? That’s a sign the system is glitching.



This is the infowar and for once, it feels like the narrative guardians of empire are stumbling. Don’t hold your breath, though. The ADL, AIPAC, and their imperial backers are nothing if not resourceful. The war they’re waging against truth, justice, and human dignity - isn’t over yet.



But for those in the trenches, this moment feels like a victory, however small. Because every crack in the facade of imperial control is a step closer to its ultimate collapse. And when it falls, the world will breathe a little freer.



- Gerry Nolan



🕍👹🤔, 👔 🧬, & 🔪



ZIONISM, STATUS INHERITANCE, AND APARTHEID



✍️ ☮️ by Bazzio 101, as lightly edited by Hikaru Kitabayashi ✍️



Imagine, if you will, "belonging" to a society of family-centric cultists who believe that their indoctrination from birth and absolute severance from the norms of civilization-at-large proves their human genetic superiority to the extent that all others outside of the cult are inferior creatures destined to serve the "superior humans" of the cult as ordained by a "God" who chose them for this purpose. This is Global Zionism.



Those inculcated with such superiority belief are today faced with an overwhelmingly large population of more and more intelligent 'creatures' who are becoming increasingly aware of the superiority charade that has sought to subjugate them and used their disposable lives in battles for wealth, power, and control.



The walls of enforced ignorance behind which these "superior" people hide are becoming more and more transparent as the 'common man' becomes more aware through broad-scope knowledge once denied. And our "superiors" are very alarmed at what may transpire were the hoi polloi to unite against them — Thus the multitude of manufactured religious, racial, ideological, wealth dividing fractures being whipped into the frenzy that has become the times we live in.



The result will be chaos, but with one comfort. Chaos carries within it the potential for good as well as evil. If we are quick enough at recognizing what might possibly be beneficial, we might even have a chance for survival. And, name of the game does now, indeed, seem to be just that—Survival.



🔸It was designed to. This is an Awakening movie. You cannot begin to "eradicate" Zionism in the West - especially in the US, UK, France - without revealing every nauseating disgusting inch of it. If you think Trump's "role" is to shut it off like a light, that's delusional thinking. His entire "part" is exposure. Which is why he was selected. He was born, raised, lived, breathed Zionism. Who better to know where the bodies are buried?



War is an ugly business. Even an information war. It you were expecting a "clean" hero figure in this war, you're in the wrong theater. I believe the usual term is faith. After nine years of seeing, hearing, watching - if you can't watch the Swamp get drained because of Zionist colored clothing, then close your eyes. But if you want to potentially see a miracle you need to try for a little faith.



All the believers in an Abrahamic God have these basic issues. They always want a "clean" miracle to their liking. Remember that the Israelites had to endure hundreds of years of slavery before Moses was born. And he became an Egyptian prince. The Red Sea would remain completely undisturbed today if the people had believed his Egyptian upbringing was all he really was. This is no different.



He is using that Zionist upbringing just like Moses did his Egyptian one. But if that's not good enough, maybe your picture of God just isn't big enough to do the job right again. Trump isn't perfect, but Moses wasn't either. These doomer prophets are organized and aiming at the weaknesses in your faith. Only you can keep your armor intact. Or let this kind of "daylight" through the cracks.



For four years in office Trump banished and exposed people in his own party. He's in the process of doing it again. Pay attention to him. With your own eyes. Not from listening to doomers who are likely Zionists themselves or working for them. The noise and static out there is on steroids; did you expect otherwise? Have you seen some clear victory dance that the rest of us haven't yet? The victory is assured, but the war isn't over. Not yet. It hasn't even begun to get dark yet.



https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2024/11/anti-semitism-donald-trumps-cabinet-picks/680741/

🔸⬆Ten bucks says Trump nominated Gaetz as a loyalty test to see what GOPers would REEEE over it, and never had intention of actually making him AG.



Maybe this was their “little secret” Trump mentioned to Gaetz at that rally a month back.



🔸The Art of the Deal -

Hard lessons are beginning:



You didn’t like my first pick? Well, here’s my second. Dont like this one? Well, wait til you see my third.



🚨REMINDER: Matt Gaetz only resigned his seat from the 118th Congress. But he was just elected to serve in the 119th Congress, which begins in January. Matt Gaetz is *still* a Representative-elect. TAKE YOUR SEAT BACK

@mattgaetz

Plot twist.🔸

🔸I am proud to announce former Attorney General of the Great State of Florida, Pam Bondi, as our next Attorney General of the United States. Pam was a prosecutor for nearly 20 years, where she was very tough on Violent Criminals, and made the streets safe for Florida Families. Then, as Florida’s first female Attorney General, she worked to stop the trafficking of deadly drugs, and reduce the tragedy of Fentanyl Overdose Deaths, which have destroyed many families across our Country. She did such an incredible job, that I asked her to serve on our Opioid and Drug Abuse Commission during my first Term — We saved many lives!

For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans - Not anymore. Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again. I have known Pam for many years — She is smart and tough, and is an AMERICA FIRST Fighter, who will do a terrific job as Attorney General!

Dem media already freaking out 😂



"Worse than Matt Gaetz because she's competent"



🔸For my Republican colleagues in the House and Senate,



If we are going to release ethics reports and rip apart our own that Trump has appointed, then put it ALL out there for the American people to see.



Yes..



all the ethics reports and claims including the one I filed



all your sexual harassment and assault claims that were secretly settled paying off victims with tax payer money



the entire Jeffrey Epstein files, tapes, recordings, witness interviews



but not just those, there’s more, Epstein wasn’t/isn’t the only asset



If we’re going to dance, let’s all dance in the sunlight.



I’ll make sure we do.

Very excited that my friend Dr. Oz has agreed to run CMS. Thank you ​Donald Trump for this outstanding nomination. Welcome Dr. Oz to ​The Avengers. ​Let's Make America Healthy Again!

🤔🤔



🔸The chaos we're seeing ahead of Trump 2.0 is a feature of Game Theory, not a bug, and it always favors the infinite player on the game board.



If you DON'T believe the dude who told you he had a "secret" with Mike Johnson and Matt Gaetz just days before the election represents that infinite side, I don't know what to tell you.



In other words, when it comes to Gaetz withdrawing from the AG nomination (the first of what I would guess will be many rug pulls when it comes to these appointments,) focus less on the Actual and more on what effects the Narrative is visiting on the Collective American Mind.



Is Gaetz' replacement likely to be better or worse for the entrenched Uniparty Establishment?



Are ANY of these appointments going to have Actual power projection, or are we watching a series of cognitive cyphers inserted into the War of Stories to garner full public mandate for top-down systemic reform through decentralization?



🤓🔸🤑🔻😈🔸👻🔻🤖

All the plot twists, narrative depths, and perhaps above all - open discussion on the black hole topic of Zionism. Remember the adage “Ain't nobody happy when Momma ain't happy”? I think we are there, or very nearly. This is not your usual transition. But do we WANT usual? NO. We don't. We want tear it all down by whatever means necessary. As long as that functions as a mass wake up clarion.

So next up is a brief check in on our media celebs and agency wonks. I think they're getting beat worse than Democrats, so all is skipping merrily, merrily not so gently on the Main Stream.

Morning Joe then: Donald Trump is comparable to Adolf Hitler.



Morning Joe now: We met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago to settle our differences.



↩t.me/TikTokNews45🔸

Bill makes a lot of sense.



MSNBC is screwed, The View is done for, etc.



Trump has aired his views about the media's use of public airwaves and the possibility of pulling their licenses if they don't act in the public interest.



This tweet from Trump's incoming FCC Chair is a shot across the bow to news networks that violate the public interest.



Multiple current and former senior Justice Department and FBI officials have begun reaching out to lawyers in anticipation of being criminally investigated by the Trump administration, according to three people with knowledge of their deliberations.



Following Trump’s decisive election victory, many Justice Department officials and career staffers were already nervous about the possibility that they would be targeted by Trump loyalists, particularly members of Congress. But the selection of former Rep. Matt Gaetz, a firebrand Trump ally who was the subject of a recent FBI investigation, to lead the department has sharply increased the sense of alarm, the sources said.



🥴 “Everything we did was aboveboard,” said a former senior FBI official who has started contacting lawyers because he expects to be prosecuted himself. “But this is a different world.”



The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity out of fear of becoming even more of a target, doesn’t believe any attempt to prosecute him will be successful. Judges and juries have the power to throw out cases or find defendants innocent if they deem prosecutions to be baseless.

❗️According to Politico, participants at the G20 summit in Brazil were "paralyzed by fear" regarding the upcoming presidency of Donald Trump, with no one publicly mentioning his name.

😑Bird flu has spread to Hawaii for the first time ever, officials say, amid growing concerns the virus could learn to jump between humans.



Ducks and geese on a backyard farm on the island of Oahu, home to the state's capital, tested positive for H5N1 last week, with the virus likely brought in by migratory birds.



More than 70 of the birds — including eight ducklings and a swan — have now been slaughtered but officials fear the virus could still be lurking on the island.



Residents are being urged to avoid sick or dead birds and to report them to state authorities immediately.



But they are also being told the risk from bird flu on the island is 'low.'



The spread of H5N1 comes as a teenager in critical condition in Canada was revealed to have caught a strain of bird flu that had mutated to better infect humans.



Researchers raised the alarm over the case, saying it was 'bad news', but added the virus likely gained the mutations after it infected the patient and had not spread to others.



It is not clear where the individual, who has not been named, contracted the virus, but they have now been in critical condition in the hospital for more than a week.

Hahaha the DNC announced they are laying off long-term, permanent staffers with just 1 day’s notice and no severance pay after overwhelming election losses.



One DNC finance committee member says the DNC is in a “dire financial situation” 😂



The death of the Democrat Party is in full swing.



👻🔻🖥🔸📺🔻🔬🔸📡

Hopefully, you aren't seeing much of that in the vein of any new normal. Obviously there's still lots of work to be done. After all the demolition is over. The case is about to be made to the country first, and then the world. Which brings us to the intersection of media and WWIII. It appears the 🚥 is malfunctioning. Again.

💢 While the world continues to debate the ins and outs of an entirely made-up story in the CIA Times saying that Biden has approved ranged attacks into Russia, that same NYT Times piece, citing unnamed sources through and through, also had those sock puppet make believe people say they were worried it might be too late for these to make a difference.



Then fucking Walrus Boy rears his stupid ugly head again on TV, and like magic, it appears that he has the same talking point.



I'd like to also point out that DEI cases like Bolton are part of what's behind a lot of the anti-white racism in the US today. To non-whites, we see mental retards like Bolton with zero cognitive or intellectual acumen, looking like a corrupt stand-offish half-racist tow-truck driver or wrecking yard sleazebag, rolled out onto the world stage. All we can conclude is that he was the right white boy at the right time, and nothing more.



Emergency 🚨



🔸💢 Of 'North Koreans' and 'Striking Deep' hoaxes - The DoD - i.e. the Pentagon - has been the most 'sane' party operating within the deep state (permanent administration), with the CIA on the extreme other end, and civilian government such as Biden essentially 'dealing with both', striking a balance, forging a way forward, despite his primary handler, Obama, also having strong ties to the CIA. The Pentagon is mostly interested in lining its pockets with the MIC. But they don't actually need the world to end to arrive at this.



The Clowns in Action, on the other hand, believe they are operating in some virtual holographic baudrillardian simulacrum of historical-fabric-consciousness creation, and more 'blah blah blah'. The narrative and the method of 'creative destruction' is what is critical for them. For them 'victory' is not concrete, but rather a manifestation of collective illusion, hallucination, belief.



The same lying CIA through its media - the NYT, etc. continues to lie and 'leak' from 'unnamed sources', which they simply conjure up in the text and who do not exist in reality as real living human beings, that there are 'confirmed' North Koreans in Russia fighting in Kursk, or about to, or whatever twist or turn (lies have the freedom to change color and form from day to day). And so they are in Ukraine, or ready to fight, or have been fighting, and their numbers are 10 thousand, or 40 thousand, or whatever is required of them for the NYT article du jour.



It is revealing that the Pentagon continues to deny that North Koreans are even in Russia, let alone fighting in Kursk.



And Biden himself never uttered the words, or wrote a memorandum, approving strikes deep in to Russia.



These are CIA hoaxes, lies, and conjoin these myths the lie of approval of strikes is justified by the lie of North Koreans in Kursk (or wherever).



These lies threaten the entire world with a nuclear holocaust.



Why?



🔸🇺🇸 Pentagon urges US authorities to prevent nuclear war.



The US should start a dialogue with Russia, China and the DPRK to prevent a nuclear war, said Rear Admiral Thomas Buchanan, a spokesman for the US Strategic Command.

"We should always be willing to talk because a lot of that is bringing people to the table to discuss shared values. Nobody wants a nuclear war, right?" Buchanan said.

The US/NATO are using Ukraine as proxy to shoot NATO missiles inside Russia.



Russian MIL responded by showcasing advanced weaponry, and are warning the West to stand down.



Meanwhile, our Commander in Chief is a vegetable, and his VP Kamala vanished.



WHO THE HELL IS IN CHARGE?!🔸

By the looks of it, Putin whipped out a new Russian ICBM that NATO defense systems cannot intercept, but did NOT attach nuclear payloads to them.



Essentially, Putin just showed the West that he has the ability to destroy them if they keep provoking him.



It was a warning. Putin just exercised extreme restraint, while also showing Ukraine/NATO that they are outgunned.



This should be front page news on every outlet, but for some reason, it’s not. Perhaps it’s because this situation does not fit their narrative that Putin is this Hitler-esque loose-cannon who wants to conquer the world.



Putin is showing restraint. He wants diplomacy, not nuclear war. But the West continue to poke the bear.



🔸Putin has a "Hazel" switch and is ready to whack the West with it.



When the Russian president makes one of these televised addresses from his office, you know things are serious. Tonight, he confirmed that what hit Dnepropetrovsk was "Oreshnik" (Hazel), an entirely new, hypersonic, mid-range missile. Last night's strike was non-nuclear, but he implied the missile is capable of carrying atomics as well.



He also said that Russia will not hesitate to use it in response to any further attacks with Western tech, but will give people at the target a warning so they can evacuate first, because the Mach 10 missile cannot be intercepted by any defenses.



The US is preparing the Ukrainian special services and army for a nuclear strike



▪️ Intelligence officers have been trained in the US to collect “evidence of nuclear attacks” — writes Defense One .



▪️It is reported that a total of 20 Ukrainians arrived at the Idaho National Laboratory. There they were trained in methods of collecting debris for examination after a nuclear explosion.



➖"The goal of these exercises is to increase the capacity to collect high-quality samples for analysis. Two years ago, Ukraine did not have such capabilities."



🤔 I think a nuclear attack is quite evident already. Might as well teach them to collect evidence of the sun shining.

🔸⬆🇺🇸🇺🇦US Trains Ukrainians to Collect Evidence of Military Nuclear Strikes' – Defense One



'Ten Ukrainian servicemen and 10 SBU officers spent a week at the Idaho National Laboratory learning and practicing methods for collecting debris for nuclear forensics after an explosion. 'The Ukrainians take the threat of a Russian nuclear attack very seriously. They have studied hard,' said INL research fellow David Chichester. The Ukrainian delegation's visit was supported by the US State Department."

💬 Russia’s use of Oreshnik missile is a grave warning to NATO amid danger of a world war – analysts



Russia’s strike on a Ukrainian defense facility using its new Oreshnik hypersonic medium-range ballistic missile is a “a serious warning to NATO,” Robinson Farinazzo, a retired Brazilian officer, told Sputnik.



He underscored that US President Joe Biden crossed "a red line" by authorizing the Kiev regime to strike Russia with long-range American weapons. "Moscow is perfectly aware that this type of attack, technically difficult, can only be carried out with the support of NATO, in this case the US," he said.



Other analysts agree:



🌏 Washington is “provoking an escalation that completely changes the nature of the conflict,” military history expert Ricardo Cabral emphasized.



🌏 The US allowing Kiev to use long-range weapons is "a continued psychological offensive" to test Moscow's tolerance, Venezuelan analyst Vladimir Adrianza noted, adding that the dangerous stage of the conflict stems from the “voracious appetite of the US military, financial and technological complex.”



🌏 Moscow has every right to defend itself against NATO's “sinister and criminal actions," noted Humberto Morales, professor at the Autonomous University of Puebla, Mexico.



🌏 President Vladimir Putin has clearly conveyed the message that current events on the international arena demonstrate the “suicidal and irresponsible behavior by the West which threatens total destruction,” Lebanese political scientist Hassan Hmadeh underscored, adding, "The world must stand up to these evil people who are determined to destroy the planet, and the response must be commensurate with their actions."



🌏 Washington's approval for Kiev to use US-made missiles is intended to force Donald Trump’s future administration to “operate in geopolitical chaos,” Venezuelan international relations expert Wilmer Depablos said.



🌏 With less than two months to go before the transfer of power, Biden is trying to make it as difficult as possible for the next president to resolve the Ukraine crisis, Iranian political scientist Emad Abshenas believes.



🌏 Putin's order to use the Oreshnik missile is “a warning to NATO countries amid the growing threat of a world war,” Chinese pundit Sima Pingbang explained, going on to say that the Kiev regime has become “an obstacle to peace” and that “Biden and Zelensky are unable to accept Moscow's victory."

🇺🇸💬🇷🇺 And here is the White House reaction to Oreshnik

A representative of the Strategic Command (STRATCOM) of the US Department of Defense, Rear Admiral Thomas Buchanan, said that the United States allows the exchange of nuclear strikes if the country retains part of its arsenal to further deter potential adversaries.



Earlier, he said that Washington should "conduct a substantive dialogue" with Moscow and Beijing, noting that the American Strategic Deterrence Forces are on alert.

This ⬇ is a 51 minute video I recommend primarily for a few strategic issues not covered by Col. MacGregor but also because it repeatedly drives the really primary point alluded to above. Who is in charge now? Here and when?

🔸https://rumble.com/v5rtckh-coffee-and-a-mike-matt-bracken-kremlinology-is-now-washington-dcologoy.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp🔸

Joe doesn't confirm any long range attack permission and Kamala is in Hawaii. (Wonder where Hussein is?) The military sends out this 2 star unknown spox to “announce” WWIII is perhaps beginning. Has the Thanksgiving turkey already been cooked? Was the sauce over brandied? Where is the Chef?

I tried to find a clip of the video where Trump suggests Nov. 5 (or maybe, 6th) as a start date for his return. But feel like you will have at least heard of it. You think maybe the media forgot to tell us something? The world is about to go so sideways it may appear to decouple from its axis. Here is the sign we've been looking for:

The conceptual artwork, “Comedian,” by the noted prankster Maurizio Cattelan was auctioned at Sotheby’s on Wednesday. Credit...Justin Lane/EPA, via Shutterstock

Who’s Laughing Now? Banana-as-Art Sells for $6.2 Million at Sotheby’s

A conceptual artwork by Maurizio Cattelan, “Comedian,” is just a fruit-stand banana taped on the wall. But 7 bidders were biting. It went to a crypto entrepreneur.

November 20, 2024 by https://www.nytimes.com/by/zachary-small

A banana that for years has stirred controversy in the art world sold for $6.2 million with fees at Sotheby’s contemporary art auction on Wednesday night. It became what is arguably the most expensive fruit in the world — though it will likely be tossed in a couple days. … https://www.nytimes.com/2024/11/20/arts/design/cattelan-banana-sothebys-auction.html🔸

Even Hunter’s hangables only went for half a mil. And didn't need freshening regularly or keeping duct tape out of its usual storage area.

As the rest of the world watches One Banana, Two Banana, Three Banana, Four, we can relax and enjoy our first really great holiday season in four years. Where we can kick back and let everyone else go bonkers. These are the signs we've been waiting and looking for. Only one thing left to really anticipate.

