We are going to start a snowball roll today. Just a little ways, though. Infiltration is truly the hardest part of this war to assess. And it goes both ways, perhaps even multiple times. And there is very ample reason for that. Simple moles and sleepers in a complex war - especially an information one - are at much greater risk of being unmasked than those spy novel double and triple agents ever are. And there's always a limit as to what can be accomplished before that usefulness simply expires.

So we were told “Think infiltration not invasion.” 34 times over a span of 3 years. Must be important, right? Well I wasn't around for the first three years of the 2017-2021 Trump term but I think you can clearly see that lots of flies were plastered in that ointment for most of that time. I wondered across the 2020 election if Trump was just losing it primarily with some of his staff picks.

But hindsight is an amazing thing. He flew off into the sunset on Inauguration Day 2021 with a smile and a wave that was like Santa saying “I'll be back next year!” after the drunken elves had just ruined Christmas. There was hardly a handful of staff heading off beside him. Because almost all had been welcomed into the fold while he knew they were infiltrators all along. But the smile was because the 2020 election also placed infiltrators, plants, and sleepers in other places due to the nearly complete personnel turnover.

The adage to keep your friends close but enemies closer has perhaps never been more true. Think of Mike Pence. Could have been the (Redcoat) Hero of Jan. 6, but instead played the (Bluecoat) role of Traitor, to get us a Biden/Harris administration whacko enough to choke a Trojan horse for decades. Would we have been better off with the opposite outcome?

It’s always God’s plan we follow and now it makes sense

Now, instead of trying to accomplish any agenda at all while continuing to fight the soonest forgotten 2020 fraud - splitting the country apart - we have vanquished the Dems, the architects of Ukraine and Israel wars, owners of multiple trillions in debt, and a ball buster economy - and we have Trump positioned to deal with these issues and a country more united than in decades. And voter fraud more evident than ever before.

Also this nice bonus:

Today marks the day that the MSM died.



They just spent the last 8 years calling Trump and all his supporters Nazis and racists.



The American People just confirmed they don’t believe these lies.



The MSM is dead. They’ve lost control.



Other voices of reason have chimed in, too:

We are so far ahead now in our quest for release from this prison that the past four years will become a brief bad memory, with possibilities to become a mildly fond one years from now. I know that seems unlikely but take a look. A four year delta from one of the people most likely to be labelled an infiltrator:

More CONFIRMATION! 💥💥



Pompeo is absolutely admitting that we just lived through a "live exercise"



We know Joe was inaugurated early.



Trump told us he left office in April of 2020.



We know the military told us a "smooth transition to military power"



Trump told us he was still in DC in a way.



Trump told us about the PAUSE.



We literally just watched a military intelligence run production to expose the very real threats our nation faced.



So, in a very brief peek at a handful of posts and we find that we are positioned an entire half a field closer to scoring range from where we left, when had Trump won in 2020 by overturned fraud it would now be fourth down and 34 yards to go. And likely all due to a massive crew of infiltrators! Let's take a look at a few other possibles on the list from just the last week.

Even abroad they scurry:

🔸TAKE IT TO THE PAPER SHREDDER



From a top source in Brussels, who never failed me:



American officers across NATO centers - especially Poland - are now shredding and deleting EVERY VITAL DOCUMENT they can put their hands on in order to leave no traces ahead of Trump's January inauguration. ↩t.me/rocknrollgeopolitics🔸

How about this screw up?

The media has discredited themselves beyond belief forever.



Recognize this guy?

⬆ 🔸Biden is suddenly "sharp as a tack"



fr it's all a big pysop...😅



This one hasn't really changed:

But see how phony!

Trump Announces Former Big Pharma Lobbyist to Run White House Staff



The filling back up of the Washington DC Swamp has begun.



Donald Trump made his first appointment for his new administration today, announcing that the co-chair of his campaign, Susie Wiles, will become his Chief of Staff.



So who is Susie Wiles?



Liam Sturgess, writing for The Kennedy Beacon, profiled her earlier this year:



"Susie Wiles Is a Lobbyist for Big Pharma. She’s Also a Key Advisor to President Trump. That’s a Problem.



On April 26, former president Donald Trump revisited one of his most controversial pet projects: Operation Warp Speed.



Given the increasingly vocal opposition to the COVID-19 vaccination program, including among his base, why does Trump continue to demand acclaim for his role in pushing the shots through?



We find the answer in Susie Wiles, who appears to be the connective tissue between Trump and Big Pharma."



Con Inc. is doomed in Trump 2.0.



Trump always finds opportunities to drop Signal, and Signal isn't only for us. It's also for [them.]



To wit, I felt like I was catching some where it concerns Trump Campaign Manager Suzie Wiles, whom Trump brought up on stage during his victory speech to wax poetic about, saying she's responsible for a LOT behind the scenes, "more than most people understand."



Sometimes, you just have to wait a few days to let the signal settle.



Fast forward to Thursday, when it's announced that Wiles will be Trump's Chief of Staff for Admin 2.0.



This position isn't the sexiest, but it's arguably one of the most vital, as Wiles will be the main filter between fake MAGA and the beginnings of our resurgent America First empire.



It reminded me of a Politico piece from April, in which they referred to Wiles as the "most feared and least known political operative in America," while letting us know she "dismantled" the DeSantis campaign.



Sleepers activated?



NG whistleblower: Trump was 'divested' as Commander-in-Chief on Jan. 6

May 3, 2024 by Katelyn Caralle, U.S. Political Reporter For Dailymail.Com In Washington, DC

Donald Trump's authority as commander-in-chief was ignored by senior military leadership on January 6, 2021, claims the chief legal advisor for D.C. National Guard on that day.

Colonel Earl Matthews came forward as a whistleblower to the House subcommittee reviewing the January 6 Select Committee's investigation.

He sat down with DailyMail.com two weeks after the public hearing to explain what he saw happen that day.

He claims that Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the time, and then-Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, were plotting to disobey any orders handed down by Trump because they 'unreasonably' assumed the then-president was going to break the law and try to use the D.C. National Guard (DCNG) to stop certification of the 2020 presidential election results.

A lot has been made about the breakdown in military and administration communication when it came to the timeline of deploying DCNG to the Capitol.

But Matthews claims senior military leadership was solely focused on getting the heat off of them and putting it back onto Trump. … https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13372839/DC-National-Guard-whistleblower-claims-Trump-stripped-commander-chief-powers-January-6.html🔸

⬆ Related

took command of the U.S. Army’s largest service component command in June 2021.

“One of the most challenging things about this command is the variations of the environment and conditions that exist across Asia,” Flynn said.

Do you really believe these performers were acting in a fashion to benefit the Democrat Party? Uphold the integrity of what Trump's agenda will be? Or were the main missions behind these performances to wake up people - left, right, and center? From influencers on TikTok to Alex Jones to World leaders to ragged aging Hollywood has beens - every scene in this movie has been and continues to be about the Awakening.

Believing such you might ask, well then if it's all just one big movie why not make it so clear people can't help but see? That's so that everyone in every mental state has a chance. Obviously even from just the 4B gals, they (and we) still have work to do.

The Uniparty in DC has been in conversations for years. It might be subtle but there's a unistructure for everything else just like that. Everything that appears to have sharp boundaries doesn't and everyone pressing a sales pitch doesn't have anything real to sell.

So why call these actors infiltrators, and have us scanning the film for clues to them? Because they are using the duality literary and media device to frame things in ways we already understand. So instead of presenting the cast of characters as purely good guys and bad guys, they're all infiltrating both sides of the film by flipping sides as needed for the eventual ending.

At the risk of beating a dead donkey, we are not fighting “bad” Democrats. We are not switching back to “good” Republicans. We are watching a movie almost assuredly designed to show you that there's an overarching power structure that even the “best” team of politicians assembled since the Parliamentary form of Government was created cannot ignore. Without those scenes we don't come close to achieving the objective of winning over what we have been fighting.

There has always been a war on human consciousness. Now that war has been flipped by unseen infiltrators to be for the restoration of our original undamaged attainable consciousness. The boiling frog meme from just a few posts back is directly on target as this production is trying to show. The temperature has been and will continue to be turned up until everyone is uncomfortable enough to notice. The multiple Biblical stories used and destruction of and by nature itself are also theatrical art imitating “life” as we have been taught to see it from birth.

The kinetic wars, the fluctuating financial crises, the woke ideological infection, the pharmaceutical control industry, the controlled governmental structures themselves - are all in play now to self expose the stuff behind at minimum those first 4 to 5 veils we viewed the other day. This may not feel like winning while it's happening. But then again, it just may. So many obviously still trust some version of government, that this will be the biggest screen still. And look what some are in awe of already!

(AI, but a quite likely subplot!)

Magatards, I don't feel so good



🔸The left is better at resisting than governing. Their internal struggles and trying to herd cats is much tougher.



They are now united again because they believe they are under physical existential threats.



The Intelligence Community that has their technocratic agendas knows this and is going to use these useful idiots to disrupt and divide as much as possible.



These brainwashed morons have found purpose again.

👆 EXACTLY…



🔸URGENT: Is the “Peaceful Transfer Of Power” a ruse to take out Trump?



The below op-ed / analysis is from Michael Letts - read and REPOST everywhere!!

--

When I was a young boy, I heard a story about a vicious attack on a king and his castle.



His army fought long and hard to defend the castle – because they knew that the invading army wanted to DESTROY everyone in it and k-ll the king.



The battle was bloody… but deep into it, something happened.



The invading army pulled back. They began to retreat.



The king’s army began to celebrate. They had survived! They had won! Long live the king!



While they were celebrating… they let their guard down. And they had missed the warning signs of the invading army pulling back like the water in a tsunami.



That’s when the enemy struck. They had cleared the way for a MASSIVE battering ram to fly at the castle and take down the main entryway.



The invading army then moved back in. They shackled everyone in the kingdom… including the king. They then executed each member of the kingdom in front of the king so he’d know it was his fault… before ultimately k-lling his family in front of him and then taking his life.



Are conservatives celebrating so hard that we’ve let down our defenses? Are the faithful so excited about Trump’s win that they’ve failed to give glory to God and have stopped praying? Is the enemy simply preparing for the final move?



Remember how after 2020 we heard the line again and again: “the most secure election in history”? Well… now we’re hearing another line repeated again and again.



“The peaceful transfer of power.”



From Harris. From Biden. From Obama. From the media.



The DOJ is backing off Trump. Jack Smith is as good as gone. Even the highly corrupt New York judge is considering dropping the case against Trump before the sentencing.



Do you see unity? Or are you standing on the shore celebrating as the ocean rapidly recedes… before the tsunami hits?



President Trump and Vice President-elect Vance need to stay far apart from each other until the inauguration for operational security.



If my sources in both military and law enforcement intelligence are correct… there’s an existential threat that America is facing. An att-ck that took out both Trump and Vance before the election would throw America into a state of Constitutional crisis like we’ve never seen before.



Does nobody wonder why the left is so quiet? Why there isn’t chaos and anarchy in the streets? We know that these pro-BLM, pro-Hamas, unemployed Antifa children often find themselves magically funded to create chaos. Since when are they so unusually quiet about something massive like this?



Or has the army not retreated… but simply cleared the way for the battering ram?



🔸Kamala is going to have to certify Trump's victory against her, too



And there's nothing she can do to stop it. It's purely ceremonial after a change to the Electoral Count Act in 2022



Congress changed the law to "make it harder for future presidential losers to prevent the ascension of their foes, as Trump tried to do on Jan 6 2021"



Talk about a BOOMERANG - the law they changed after being mad at Trump over the 2020 election is now the law preventing them from not certifying Trump in 2025. HAHAHA



🔸Sundance has a different take on why it is so quiet:



“…There is that phase in every abusive relationship when the abuser has run out of manipulation that works. They realize their victims are numb to their efforts; things get quiet.



Worse still for Democrats, the grassroots believers are in full retreat because they are realizing they were gaslit into believing Kamala would win. The leftist influencers are losing their army of foot soldiers who believed them in mass. The dawn of the Great Awakening is upon us…

As Collin Rugg noted, “Dem influencers are seeing record numbers of subscription cancelations along with a mass exodus of followers causing an “algorithmic de subscription spiral.”…. Leftist influence leader David Packman is provided as an example below.”

(video with whining host in link)

The good guys would not have been able to pull all of this off without deeply embedding themselves into enemy territory, and even, at times, appearing like the enemy themselves. EXACTLY like an undercover agent.



Think Donnie Brasco, for example. That movie, of course, is based on a very true story.



I also *highly recommend* everyone watch Turn: Washington’s Spies which is based on The Culper Ring.



(The Culper Ring were invaluable in changing the tide of the Revolutionary War and our eventual victory.)



The show is a pretty accurate portrayal of the methods utilized in activating spies and double agents to topple enemy institutions from the inside out.



Watch the aforementioned, and read 5GW - You will gain a far better view of the lengths sometimes required to stifle the enemy - I guarantee it.



Remember: Infiltration goes both ways, and working in the dark to serve the light is a thing.



All of that suggests to me that the roller coaster will be reappearing and potentially be a four year anniversary flip of J6. As in how Dems/DS do it again from the losing side. We haven't seen much Court action recently, though. And I all but promised that they'd have future scenes. We'll stay on top of major events but from the technical position of how the action builds upon our Awakening.

Creating roles to be infiltrators just makes this information rollout more perceptible to the unaware. And who doesn't love a good Spy v. Spy thriller? If it was boring, no one would watch. Or for others like me, if it was all losing for humanity as I saw in 2010, would cease to watch for mental or physical health preservation.

Watch as the actors move every which direction coming up. But don't let it make your head spin. We're on solid ground here; that's all part of the illusions needed to lift the curtains on these masterminds of destruction.

