It's been a while since I watched today's feature presentation namesake. But my recollection of it was a bunch of theoretical scientists slicing salami thinner and thinner with each new “theory.” And a lot of deep sleeping going on. That seems to be a very apropos description for our recent scenes in the assassination narrative. But, of course, we need to see for ourselves. Onward.

We'll break this down into subject matter sections. Addressing each narrative from expert (and not so much!) viewpoints. First up, the unfortunate sloped roof. This is not only massively prolific (it went worldwide! for its comic character) but it is also the least technical in nature. (If you're like me the technical stuff makes your eyes glaze over. And, as before, all unattributed material is from private accounts.)

🤣 #SlopeGate 🤣



(Your kids' plastic slide is another great option!)

Hope you enjoyed that! The most important parts of this movie are the memes, after all. We'll move along to the next most ridiculous (repeat) narrative - the lone gunman. This part will focus on him. The next will be evidence of multiple shooters.

Sure, why not?🔸

UPDATE: Trump Assassination Attempt



Cong. Mike Waltz: The Shooter had Three Encrypted Accounts Overseas, at the same time SS was Aware of Iranians Plotting against Trump



🔴 FULL STOP— this is total BS… there is zero chance this 20 year old kid was working with Iran.

—— CIA/FBI quit making shit up…



Was this why they took so long to get into his phone? To plant some stuff?



https://rumble.com/v57kpdh-cong.-mike-waltz-the-shooter-had-three-encrypted-accounts-overseas.html

🚨 The Rabbit Hole Goes Deeper…



Let me get this Straight… the Shooter was Featured in a BlackRock Ad



BUT ALSO, the Building he tried to Assassinate Trump from is partially-owned by BlackRock, and Ran by Former Exec’s of Pfizer?



WHAT!? 🤯🤯🤯



• American Glass Research has now been identified as partially-owned by BlackRock investments, and ran by Former with Pfizer.



• The company bills itself as “a full service independent research and testing laboratory with expertise in testing, design analysis, analytical testing, consulting, training, inspection, product liability and auditing for the glass container industry.”



https://rumble.com/v56xn4j-this-man-prophesied-donald-trumps-assassination-attempt-down-to-the-ear-4-m.html

A recent winner in a lottery in Butler County. What did you say before about winners of lotteries? https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/pennsylvania-lottery-scratch-off-ticket-worth-1-million-sold-in-butler-county/ar-BB1q61Dp

WSJ: The shooter who tried to kill Donald Trump was able to fly a drone and get aerial footage of the fairgrounds shortly before Donald Trump was set to speak there, law-enforcement officials briefed on the matter said.

🔸The FBI are in charge of the investigation of Thomas Matthew Crooks; that does not inspire any confidence. However, it does explain the seemingly controlled leaking of information to the various media sources in order to keep the eyes of the public exactly where the investigators want them.

In every article and investigative detail that is leaked to media, remember the origination source of that information is coming from the FBI. Top men….



https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2024/07/19/attempted-assassin-thomas-matthew-crooks-flew-drone-over-trump-rally-site-on-day-of-shooting-2-cell-phones-laptop-and-usb-drives-being-reviewed/#more-262469

Trump shooter had ‘3 encrypted overseas accounts’

July 19, 2024 by Andreja Stojanovic

The failed Trump assassination attempt has proven to be fertile ground for theories and conspiracies, with every new step in the investigation apparently raising more questions than answers. https://finbold.com/trump-shooter-had-3-encrypted-overseas-accounts/

𝕋𝕣𝕦𝕖 𝔸𝕟𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕙𝕪

UPDATE: Trump Assassination Attempt— It keeps getting weirder…



🚨 The Shooter was able to Fly a Drone over the Rally Site Hours before the Rally



• Investigators found a small drone in the car owned by the gunman



• Over the past several days, F.B.I. technicians analyzed the drone in its lab, along with two of Mr. Crooks’s phones and other electronic devices..

—— that’s reassuring… 😒



• Crooks visited the area near the fairgrounds used for the rally on July 7, six days before the event

—— Crooks also made another trip the morning of the shooting, according to geolocation data found on one of his two cellphones.



• At some point last Saturday, Mr. Crooks seems to have flown the drone to gather footage for a layout of the Butler Farm Show grounds using a preprogrammed flight path



• This is ALL according to an official briefed on the situation who “requested anonymity” because the person was “not authorized to speak about a continuing investigation.”



So Why was the drone just announced now?

—— their excuse: “The discovery of the drone was delayed when investigators found two rudimentary explosive devices”



Believe them?



https://rumble.com/v57nh5e-the-shooter-was-able-to-fly-a-drone-over-the-rally-site-hours-before-the-ra.html

🔸Turned up out of nowhere? When it’s alleged that he scouted the site 5 times in the days before the rally. And then there’s the rest of the ‘official’ story the DS are pushing:

In addition to bringing explosives, a ladder, a detonator, ammunition, a range finder, a backpack and an AR15 rifle to the rally, while finding a way to sit atop the counter-sniper position, the 20-year-old without a social media footprint apparently had air superiority via a drone. Doesn’t pass the ‘smell’ test does it?!🔸

🇺🇸 Assassin’s day:

1) Breakfast

2) Porn

3) Walk around in front of secret service

4) Shoot Trump

https://www.newsweek.com/thomas-matthew-crooks-school-update-bullying-1928113

They found 3D printer at alleged shooters home.



https://x.com/texasangelang/status/1814038683915354158?s=46

no kidding....

🇺🇸‼️🚨 SPICY: Someone who regularly visited Crooks home and work also visited a building in Washington, DC located in Gallery Place.



This is in the same vicinity of an FBI office on June 26, 2023.

(⬆Great articles from George, you guys will love them!)

So there’s the run down on our (suspiciously) lone gunman. Now we have mounting evidence of multiple (2, likely 3, and possibly 4 - count them) guns spewing projectiles. This will be separate from other narratives; it's just audio identification of other weapons fired. But significant, nonetheless. (Now if only someone would release the angles….)

Peak Prosperity YT

⬆🔸My jaw is on the floor This PhD did a scientific analysis of all bullet audio signatures from the Trump assassination footage CONCLUSION: Raw Audio evidence proves there were *at least* two shooters firing different weapons in two locations to kill Trump.

https://x.com/bennyjohnson/status/1814398580154872092?s=52&t=mEZA0jtZ7URitKRrXPhoOA

MJTruthUltra

UPDATE: Trump Assassination Attempt - Here we go….



🚨Audio Forensics Confirms at Least Three SEPARATE WEAPONS Were Fired in Assassination Attempt



• the first three shots are consistent in sound and distance (bullet, echo, report)…



• The next group of 5 shots are clearly from different weapons

—— the sixth shot even sounds different than shots



• the last shot is reportedly the Sniper who took Crooks out



🔴 CNN ODDLY CONFIRMS — Audio forensics suggest as many as three weapons fired at Trump rally



Forensic analysis suggests that as many as three weapons were fired at the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday.



• The first three shots were consistent with alleged weapon A



• the next five were consistent with alleged weapon B



• and the final “acoustic impulse” was emitted by a possible weapon C



This is per audio analysis by Catalin Grigoras, director of the National Center for Media Forensics at the University of Colorado in Denver, and Cole Whitecotton, Senior Professional Research Associate at the same institution.



Source

(https://cnn.com/politics/live-news/trump-rally-shooting-07-14-24/index.html)



There it is…



This Clip



https://rumble.com/v57lchx-audio-forensics-confirms-at-least-three-separate-weapons-were-fired-in-assa.html

⬆Acoustic Evidence Proves Beyond All Doubt More Than One Shooter



I and others have pointed out astonishing voids in the Secret Service’s protection of Trump. The voids are so egregious that they cannot be blamed on incompetence. Scott Ritter says that intent is the only explanation.



Read here: https://www.globalresearch.ca/acoustic-evidence-more-one-shooter/5863232

(This one just above contains the Martenson video and another one from Mike Adams, if you're interested in that.)

People are making way too big a deal of the recordings of the shots fired during the six-seconds of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump. Until we have a full accounting of how many shots were fired by Secret Service and Police counter-snipers, you cannot just assume that it was a second shooter. The following video makes it very clear that the shots fired at Donald Trump hit him and three others. One of those shots proved fatal to a Pennsylvanian firefighter. If there was a second shooter trying to kill Trump, where are those victims? Real simple question. …

https://sonar21.com/more-on-the-multiple-shots-scenario-and-scott-ritter-and-i-were-interviewed-by-ania/

(I have a question for Larry. Why don't we have that information already? And wonder when we'll get it…or if.)

🔸BREAKING:

Forensic analysis of the Trump assassination attempt reveals a chilling detail:

11 shots fired from THREE distinct firearms. The precise timing raises HUGE questions.

Watch the video & see the breakdown:

#TrumpShooting#CoverUp#Conspiracy

https://fxtwitter.com/459Crimes/status/1813224687456997887

Notwithstanding that there have been assertions that acoustics were changed by the media on very early footage these reports above are very interesting and certainly merit some reconciliation efforts. I think we'll head into the meat of our story and take a fresh look at our gallant LEOs/Security Detail. From wherever they came from. And at every level.

The step ladder was left there by the SS.



The 2nd telescoping ladder was brought and used by the shooter, apparently on foot.

NBC, reports a full timeline that Thomas Crooks was identified as a person of interest at 5:10pm, spotted with a rangefinder at 5:30pm, then spotted on the roof by the Secret Service at 5:52pm and that he fired shots at 6:12pm.

People across the globe are mocking our Secret Service.



Pretty hilarious tho



https://x.com/sebgorka/status/1814322403561886014?s=46&t=yH_YwZotlm6m-dfwNvYx3Q

https://x.com/donaldjtrumpjr/status/1814459544380060034?s=61&t=BdBkJAWYzheOiIIylkbO1g.

🇺🇸 US Senator Barrasso:

The Director of the Secret Service must go. The shooter was identified as suspicious an hour before the attack because he was seen carrying a rangefinder and a backpack. And then they lost sight of him, forgot about him. It was an hour.

↩t.me/MyLordBebo | X🔸

https://sonar21.com/another-professional-update-on-the-failed-trump-assassination-was-it-a-sanctioned-plot/

The majority of undercover agents at the Capitol on January 6th were members of HSI. Secret Service Director Cheeto now has them 'protecting' President Trump. HSI is basically a 'bodyshop' for the FBI and USSS. Want to learn more about HSI? WATCH:



🔸NEW: Video shows Secret Service perch at Trump’s Butler rally had full view of the roof where the shooter carried out assassination attempt



https://x.com/collinrugg/status/1814735344195281196?s=52&t=mEZA0jtZ7URitKRrXPhoOA



↩t.me/grandoldmemes🔸

More than a week has passed since an #assassin nearly killed #Trump.



No continuing frenzied updates, from Secret Service? CIA? DOJ? Anyone in the #Biden administration?



NO press conferences, with eager journalists demanding details of investigations?



But this instead…



https://x.com/thinkologist1/status/1815000939176063306?s=46&t=mEZA0jtZ7URitKRrXPhoOA

🔸https://x.com/karluskap/status/1815021246356111519?s=52&t=mEZA0jtZ7URitKRrXPhoOA

Unknown guy in grey suit climbs ladder, telling local cops taking pictures of dead shooter to send pictures to *this* cell number?!?

What’s going on? ↩t.me/L_oki2🔸

FBI Kicked Sen. Josh Hawley Out Of Trump Attempted Assassination Site



In Russia it would be like: 5:11 Crooks is in an Arctic Prison



I believe that, in the US, presidents and presidential candidates since Kennedy have become disposable entertainers. They are not well protected, because ultimately, they do not matter all that much (to the derp state)



One of the funniest things on the internet are the comments by some of the brown global south people that they leave under US election videos: "Sir, the fate of the entire world is in your hands! I wish i could vote for you!"



But what's even funnier are the hordes of American Reaganists thinking that he had any qualities other than a good radio voice. I don't mean that elections don't change anything. There's limited circulation of the elites and overall, it's a well-crafted show. But naturally, it's just a tip of the iceberg.



Considering that the main virtue of a good president is his entertainment value now, Trump is the best president in all of US history, no doubt about that. ↩t.me/RWApodcast🔸

This is crazy. Senator Ron Johnson says that some guy in a grey suit walked up the ladder and onto the roof where the shooter’s dead body was and started asking the local law enforcement to send the pictures of the dead body to him. He says it was an ATF agent. Why is the ATF involved?



https://x.com/in2thinair/status/1815374560600142274?s=52

🔸WHOA! Secret Service Director Cheatle STONE WALLS During Testimony Following Trump Attempted Assassination – REFUSES TO ANSWER QUESTIONS! (VIDEO)



https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/07/whoa-secret-service-director-cheatle-stone-walls-during/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=whoa-secret-service-director-cheatle-stone-walls-during

JUST IN: US Secret Service Director Cheatle just testified that the building the shooter tried to assassinate Trump from was not in their security perimeter that day.



The building 150 yards from a former president & current candidate for president w/ a direct line of sight?!

MTG: "How did [Crooks] fly a drone over the rally area?"



Cheatle: "I would have to check the timeline."



MTG: "Why didn't you bring the timeline?"



Cheatle: "I don't have all the answers on the timeline."



MTG: "Do you have a timeline at all?"



Cheatle: "I have a timeline that does not have specifics."



*Room cracks up*



https://x.com/collinrugg/status/1815447960739795185?s=46

Nancy Mace just showed every single one of you so far how to do your job.



https://x.com/defiyantlyfree/status/1815421515115929894?s=46

🔸⚡️🇺🇸 After the worst congressional session I have ever had to listen to, in which I physically burst out of laughter more than once, Kimberly Cheatle, the director of the United States Secret Service, is "asked" to resign.

↩t.me/medmannews🔸

This story keeps getting stranger & stranger. Evidently police texted crime scene photos of Crooks' body to an unknown man in a grey suit. Maria Bartiromo is reporting that Sen Ron Johnson uncovered his identity (ATF agent)



https://x.com/amuse/status/1815048772990202348

There’s a major shroud of mystery and unanswered questions hanging over the Trump assassination attempt, with new bizarre details coming out daily. The latest bombshell involves a mysterious ATF agent who appears to have secretly gotten involved in the case but has suddenly gone dark. Senator Ron Johnson is all over this new twist. If his findings hold water, they could blow the lid off the entire plot to kill President Trump. In short, according to Senator Johnson and his inside sources, a sniper team was the first on the roof, taking pictures of the scene and the dead shooter. Shockingly, they were approached by a man in a suit who they thought was from the Secret Service and were instructed to text those photos to a phone number that turned out to belong to an ATF agent. Now, attempts to contact this mysterious agent have failed because he’s gone completely dark. …

https://revolver.news/2024/07/entire-trump-assassination-plot-about-to-blow-thanks-to-mysterious-atf-agent-just-went-dark/🔸

🔸Paul on Gab.

“Interesting. I didn’t know Sheila Jackson Lee had oversight of the Secret Service. I think she was either a) whacked by her own side for screwing up the assassination attempt or b) whacked by someone like Ben for trying.”



https://gab.com/paulf/posts/112830656115661066 ↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

🇺🇸 REMINDER: In 2020 Kamala Harris hired body doubles of herself to go deceive voters!



PS: The famous Secret Service agent that couldn't handle her weapon at Trump’s rally in Butler at 0:38

↩t.me/MyLordBebo | X🔸

https://x.com/PoliticalMoons2/status/1815540561904083007

George Webb - Investigative Journalist (Twitter)



Who was at the right hand of Dick Cheney during 9/11 Continuity of Government? Yep, Director Cheatle.

Wait! There's more! This penultimate (inter)stellar section will be more of a grab bag of loose ends. Then we'll wind up with some thought provoking technical developments that are interesting if not timely.

🔸Bullet Trace, and interesting matters



It’s nearly 0400 here in Japan. So this is a mind-dump, sans edit:



Interesting on bullet trace — scratching my memories, I do not recall seeing any bullet trace photos from close to 90 degrees from bullet’s flight path. Am not saying it cannot be done. It probably can be done with modern cameras and high shutter speeds.



Now keep in mind I am pretty handy with weapons and with cameras. I was a Special Forces weapons specialist. As a photographer, I shot some of the most famous photos in Iraq and in Afghanistan. Substantial crossover knowledge.



My first thought was — I’d never seen a trace shot from that angle. Second thought was it should be possible. Third thought was that would be a fast shutter speed.



I was preparing to reach out to the photographer. Hunting and pecking online, I found New York Times quoting the shutter speed at 1/8000th of second.



It happens that I have sitting on table here the top three DSLRs Sony makes. The cameras most people salivate over, I have three here. Because I know how important serious gear is.



I use only the very best cameras and lenses. Top gear helped make some of the most interesting and often intense photos in two wars. Unfortunately I often broke lenses while jumping on the ground or hitting against a wall or doorway. No camera ever broke.



I use the cameras regularly though rarely publish photos from them these days. The maximum shutter speed on all three of these cameras in 1/8000.



The the New York Times photographer, Doug Mills, is quoted as shooting at 30fps 1/8000.



Those are settings I would choose if I were trying to catch extremely fast action. Such as a head exploding.



Am not suggesting anything at all. Just as a war correspondent…I never cranked shutter that high even for anything. I wanted to keep ISO lower. Other professionals choose other settings.



nytimes.com/2024/07/14/us/…



https://x.com/michael_yon/status/1813286486198132813?s=52

Chat GPT says Doug Mills has been to over 400 Trump rallies,..



But can’t clarify how many in 2023 & 2024 specifically.🔸

Grok says the Photographer who took the Bullet Shot that went past Trumps head, Doug Mills, has NEVER been to a Trump rally until July 13, 2024…



Oh boy…. I hope Grok is wrong…



This can’t be right… can it?

I’m almost sure it’s wrong,.. I think.🔸

It’s getting weirder…



According to Grok, CNN has only aired 1 of Trumps rallies in the last 6 months… July 13, 2024



That can’t be true, can it?🔸

I’m digging for videos of the photographer leading up to that shot…



For him to capture that bullet-trace shot, he had to have had his finger on the shutter.



I’m just curious as to how long he was standing there with the camera in the air like that, with his finger on the shutter.



I still am suspicious that this famous photographer was there at this specific rally. I’d like to also know how many he’s been to in the last several months. ⤴↩t.me/candlesinthenight🔸

Glass fragments from perfectly intact teleprompters?

🔸1 in 3 Biden voters think the Trump shooting may have been staged

https://www.newsweek.com/trump-shooting-assassination-conspiracy-theory-staged-biden-poll-1925723



https://redd.it/1e5wysp

Is this true?! 👇🏻 WOW!🔸

Been watching CNN since the shooting.

https://x.com/behizytweets/status/1813731671503524070?s=52

So the very same company that shorted 12 million shares of $DJT on the day before his attempted assassination, Austin Private Wealth, LLC, also shorted 34,000,000 shares of RUMBLE ($RUM) on the exact same day. If Trump were killed, Rumble would have tumbled and DJT would have collapsed, resulting in a windfall of profits, potentially in the billions. Not at all suspicious, right?

https://x.com/healthranger/status/1813784141512499357?s=46



Not only did Austin Private Wealth short 12 million shares of Trump's $DJT stock before his attempted assassination, but they also shorted 34 million shares of Rumble at exactly the same time.



In addition to a connection to the Bush family through James A. Baker, the largest stakeholders in Austin Private Wealth LLC are George Soros’ Vanguard and BlackRock.



The connection to BlackRock is particularly concerning since the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was featured in a now-deleted ad for BlackRock.



https://www.bitget.com/news/detail/12560604104221

🔸Just a FYI for you to think about....



The Q Drops say "6 O'Clock can be dangerous".....Right!!?



What time did that attempt on Trump happen?? 6:11 PM🔸

https://x.com/EDranir/status/1814394474388435308

🔸This song (Nessum Dorma) was also used in Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation - where Tom Cruise’s character, Ethan Hunt, interferes with an assassination attempt during a live performance of Turandot.🔸

Where's the missing A?🔸

🔸Check out the following QAnon post:



#129 11/09/17 09:24:35 PM MST Q !ITPb.qbhqo



[C]los[I]ng [A]ct:

Dismantled.

Impossible to clean.

Operations --> [N]o [S]uch [A]gency

Q



https://archive.4plebs.org/pol/thread/148777785/#148781546🔸

I may have missed this when you shared it live, but this Adbusters issue that shows DJT with a line through his head was published on 6/11.



Ironically, what timestamp did you draw our attention to when they attempted to assassinate DJT?



6:11pm 🤔



Weird coincidences.



Perhaps we should ask them why such an image was included in their latest issue?



https://x.com/Adbusters/status/1800558640824303919

This is the worst acting ever 🎯



Nobody moves from their seats except one fella pointing to his head… yelling:



“He’s shot! He’s shot.” And clearly pointing to his head.



How did he get shot in the head and dive on his family to protect them all at the same time?



And with the Cognitive Abilities Test talk between President Trump and “Biden”…



Why would President Trump have the “Firefighters” name MISSPELLED than what was reported via Mainstream Media all week?



Be thankful to be awake… anyone who cannot see all of the facts in this and want to argue are all choosing to be in the Swamp Logic.



🤦🏽💩🔥🐂🇺🇸

(There's usually at least one in every crowd.)

🦅 The Iwo Jima 2.0 pic, immortalizing the Trump fist surviving an assassination attempt, has taken the world by storm – generating everything from a meme tsunami on China’s Weibo to fresh anime in Japan. Not to mention the deluge of hats and T-shirts.



This carefully composed pic changes everything – in more ways than one. So let’s engage in a first attempt to deconstruct it.



We start with the major losers. The combo running Crash Test Dummy’s teleprompter / earpiece set up is essentially composed by Mike Donilon, Steve Richetti, Bruce Reed and Ted Kaufman.



Government functionaries like Jake Sullivan and Little Blinkie, for their part, are placed at the heart of what is known in Washington as the “inter-agency” racket, better described as The Blob.



If the Deep State cannot influence the outcome of the November elections, they can find Six Ways from Sunday to cancel it.



Trump may be a vulgar grifter but he is a legendary vulgar grifter.

That really ends today's feature presentation. But in the spirit of the Matrix we occupy and for all you tech types, here are a few nearly ancient government accomplishments to keep in mind. And a final parting gift (in case my power goes out again, only catastrophically next time!) but mostly so I don't lose it!

https://www.darpa.mil/program/extreme-accuracy-tasked-ordnance

#DARPA

#DARPA🔸

#DARPA



“DARPA’s Extreme Accuracy Tasked Ordnance (EXACTO) program, which developed a self-steering bullet to increase hit rates for difficult, long-distance shots, completed in February its most successful round of live-fire tests to date. An experienced shooter using the technology demonstration system repeatedly hit moving and evading targets. Additionally, a novice shooter using the system for the first time hit a moving target.”



https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/2015-04-27

Last but not least 🎁:

This reality is a game show. The only way to win is not play in it. (from a good fren - pass it on!)

Back to

