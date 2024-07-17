Today's feature is using the poster from a 1993 movie - The Temp. It was a complete dud at the box office so here's a look from (Wikipedia). The poster (slightly altered) is what we are grabbing and the genre - film noir. Today we wade into the weeds and waves of what today is called conspiracy theory. But for centuries that thought process was known as solving the crime with motive before there was the evidentiary theology we have today. And the “evidence” in this crime assures that it will never be solved. Only to be assigned to one dead Crooks character, probably already living it up in Thailand.

First we'll start with a selection of refined diagnostic and more recent documentation. And a deeper look into our temps of the hour. This would be the complete reject level security placed on Trump's detail for the July 13 event. So we begin…

💢 ALL footage of the assassination attempt on Trump synced in real time!

↩t.me/NewResistance🔸

📽Very important video (20 min):

Wake Up Call (YT)🔸

(⬆in video above) Photographer Doug Mills, who allegedly captured the photo of the bullet, also photographed George Bush in the classroom on 9/11. ↩t.me/TheConspiracyHole🔸

They can’t get in the shooters cell phone? ↩t.me/realKarliBonne🔸

❗️FBI cracks Trump shooter’s phone using tech from Israeli digital intelligence company — Report



The TOI writes that software from Cellebrite enabled agents to access Thomas Matthew Crooks’ phone in just 40 minutes.



The device did not reportedly yield any incriminating information or the motive of the slain shooter.

#Cellebrite #Trump -

↩t.me/RTnews_unc3🔸

🔸More details emerging about the ‘shooter’.



…According to multiple sources, a law enforcement officer had also previously seen Crooks on the ground and called him in as a suspicious person with a picture prior to 5:45 p.m….



https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2024/07/15/alarming-update-trump-shooter-was-seen-on-roof-30-minutes-prior-to-shots-thomas-crooks-was-photographed-by-law-enforcement-with-picture-forwarded/ ↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

Butler, Pennsylvania.



I found an interesting video.

Trump is “packed” into special transport immediately after the assassination attempt. Pay attention to the man in camouflage with a rifle [white oval in the picture]



00:01-00:06 he holds the weapon with the barrel up, standing directly in front of Trump. Receives a message on the radio.



00:07-00:11 takes two steps towards Trump, lowers the barrel, takes aim. But Trump manages to get into the car. The man lowers his weapon.



00:12-00:18 Trump's security officer abruptly steps between the man and Trump's car. The man with the rifle quickly leaves. ↩t.me/coolnews1🔸

🔸 26 Minutes

That’s how long the police and the Secret Service had to find the gunman after a police officer reported “a suspicious man on a roof near the rally”:

“Channel 11’s Nicole Ford confirmed that Beaver County’s ESU team had eight members at the rally, including snipers and spotters. According to Ford’s sources, one of them noticed a suspicious man on a roof near the rally at 5:45 p.m., called it in and took a picture of the person,” states the report. The station later confirmed the image to be that of the would-be assassin. Another law enforcement officer saw Crooks on the ground and called in the report with a picture prior to 5:45pm, according to the report. The grounds were checked for the suspect but he could not be found. Around 26 minutes after the second picture was taken, Crooks fired at Trump from the roof of the American Glass Research building.

They certainly weren’t looking very hard, were they…

UPDATE: Wait, what? The calls are coming from inside the house!

A local police counter-sniper team was stationed inside the building where attempted assassin Thomas Crooks climbed on the roof and fired on Donald Trump, law enforcement sources told The Post. The building — the AGR International Inc. factory in Butler, Pennsylvania — was being used by local police as a “watch post” for snipers to scan for threats as the former president spoke onstage only 130 yards away, according to sources. Cops were inside, but not on the roof during the shooting, sources said.

DISCUSS ON SG

Posted on July 15, 2024 by VD

Tagged conspiracy https://voxday.net/2024/07/15/26-minutes/🔸

https://x.com/i_am_johncullen/status/1812880045981290644?s=46🔸

https://x.com/pepesgrandma/status/1812947983727722754?s=52🔸

These two people being interviewed, say they saw: Second Shooter at the Water Tower & Third Shooter by the Fence 😳 ↩t.me/qanonplus🔸

🎬Another second shooter:

https://twitter.com/immeme0/status/1813363426292367417?s=46🔸

Believe @ToreSays has discussed this…Data!! ↩private account🔸

❗️This story keeps getting more bizarre. CNN is reporting Crooks bought 50 rounds of ammo, a 12' ladder from Home Depot and walked a mile to the rally with his father's AR-15, the ammo, and the ladder in tow. Nobody noticed him or stopped him?

🎙↩t.me/AussieCossack🔸

↩t.me/MyLordBebo | X🔸

‘There is an eerie moment where he's taking a rangefinder and looking through it at the counter-sniper positions’ — CNN's John Miller



The gunman who tried to assassinate Trump went through Secret Service security with his rangefinder and scoped out the snipers, who spotted him.



When he entered the gate with the device, security said we need to keep an eye on him’.



They obviously didn't…



#TrumpShooter #Sniper -

↩t.me/RTnews_unc3🔸

Trump-shooter’s dad was on a Republican database and known gun enthusiast — local media



Thomas Crooks's, [the shooter's] father, the owner of the rifle that was used to shoot at Trump, was profiled on a database by the former president's election campaign in 2016.



The information was compiled as part of a secret Republican project to gather data on millions of gun owners across America. Out of 19,000 people, Mr. Crooks was in the top 20 and the database classified him as a strong GOP or Republican voter,” Channel 4 reported.

#Trump #Crooks - ↩t.me/RTnews_unc3🔸

📝 FBI statement regarding the assassination attempt on Trump. The main thing



➖US law enforcement believes that there is no threat to Trump now.



➖There is currently no indication that the suspect in the assassination attempt on Trump sufferedfrom mental illness.



➖Trump's shooter acted alone.



➖Trump was shot with a Ruger AR-556 rifle, which was purchased legally.



➖The attempt on Trump's life is being considered an act of "domestic terrorism" and attempted murder.



➖The FBI is looking for threats ahead of the Republican National Convention.



#important ↩t.me/wartimedia🔸

🃏🔻🎯🔸🎤🔻💸🔸🗳

So let's round out our look at the security team. And their lack of exploits.

BREAKING: Dan Bongino says sources tell him there were very few actual Secret Service agents posted at the Butler rally site. He says a lot of them were temp Homeland Security agents.



Bongino says this was gross incompetence by the Secret Service Counter Sniper Team and the entire Secret Service.

- Jesse Watters ↩t.me/WeTheMedia🔸

🔸BREAKING: Secret Service has blamed local law enforcement for failing to secure the rooftop from which the g*nman attempted to k*ll DJT, insisting that the rooftop was outside the perimeter the federal agency was responsible for protecting.

↩t.me/GeneralMCNews🔸

https://x.com/susancrabtree/status/1812462982661841170?s=52🔸

REPORT: Secret Service Resources Were Diverted to Jill Biden’s Saturday Campaign Event in Pittsburgh and Away from Trump’s – Many Agents Assigned to Trump were Temporary Replacements

By Cullen Linebarger Jul. 14, 2024 8:20 pm1020 Comments

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/07/report-secret-service-resources-were-diverted-jill-bidens/🔸

https://x.com/babyd1111229/status/1812827991246000460?s=52🔸

⚡️US intelligence claims Trump was targeted by Iran for assassination during events in Pennsylvania — report



US authorities received intelligence on an Iranian plot to assassinate Donald Trump, prompting increased Secret Service security around him, sources told CNN. There is no indication that Thomas Matthew Crooks, the young man who attempted to kill Trump on Saturday, was connected to the plot.



The intelligence threat raises questions about security lapses at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, as the Secret Service was reportedly supposed to enhance security around the former president at the event.

#Trump #Iran - ↩t.me/RTnews_unc3🔸

↩t.me/realKarliBonne🔸

✔️ “What are we doing, what are we doing?” “Where are we going?...” - “Give me my shoes, let me put on my shoes...” - CNN releases audio transcript of everything that was said on stage for about a minute and a half after Trump was shot.



18:11:33: Shots are heard.



18:11:34: Trump touches the right side of his face.



18:11:35: Trump takes cover as agents rush to the podium.



Male Agent 1: "Get down, get down, get down."



Shots are heard as Trump is surrounded by agents.



18:11:41: Female agent: “What are we doing, what are we doing?” "Where are we going?.."



The man screams unintelligibly.



18:11.50: A shot, then a woman's scream.



18:11:58: Male agent 2: “Go around to the spare, go around to the spare.”



18:12:00: Male Agent 3 says something like: "Move to the spare, hold, hold, when ready, follow you."



(“Spare” means spare limousine).



18:12:01: Male Agent 2: “Ready.”



18:12:02: Male Agent 3: “Move!”



18:12:03: Male agent 2: "Up!"



18:12:03: Male agent 3: “Move!”



18:12:04: Male agent 4: “Come on, come on, come on.”



18:12:06: Male Agent 2: “Hawkeye is here.”



18:12:06: Female agent 1: “Hawkeye is here, moving to the reserve.”



(“Hawk Eye” is the code name for the counter-assault group.)



18:12:09: Male Agent 4: “Replacement get ready, backup get ready.”



18:12:10: Male Agent 2: “Are you ready?”



18:12:16-21: Agents: “The shooter is down, the shooter is down, can we move?”



18:12:21: Male agent: “The shooter is dead. We're ready to go."



18:12:22: Female agent: “Are we all clear?”



18:12:23: Agents: “Clear, clear, clear.”



18:12:23: Male agent: “Let’s move, let’s move.”



The agents begin to stand, picking up Trump.



18:12:33: Trump: “Give me my shoes, let me put on my shoes.”



18:12:35: Male agent 2: “I understand you, sir, I understand you, sir.”



18:12:36: Trump: “Let me put on my shoes.”



18:12:37: Another male agent: “Wait, your head is bleeding.”



18:12:39: Male Agent 2: “Sir, it’s time for us to get in the car, sir.”



18:12:42: Trump: “Give me the shoes!”



18:12:43: Female agent: “OK, [inaudible].”



18:12:47: Trump: “Wait, wait, wait,” then waves his fist at the crowd. He says “Fight!” three times. – this step was greeted by the crowd with applause.



18:12:54: Agent: “We have to move, we have to move.” ↩t.me/svezhesti🔸

And just like that… ↩t.me/ARMYGIRL_911🔸

🔸🚨"Malice Or Massive Incompetence": Erik Prince Gives Detailed Assessment Of Secret Service Failure 🔗https://www.zerohedge.com/political/massive-secret-service-failure-led-nearly-successful-assassination-donald-trump🔸

Secret Service director says the decision to leave the roof unguarded was deliberate, because it was unsafe to have snipers on a sloped roof.



“That building in particular has a sloped roof at its highest point. And so, you know, there's a safety factor that would be considered there that we wouldn't want to put somebody up on a sloped roof,” Cheatle said.



The director of the U.S. Secret Service deliberately allowed the former and future president of the United States to be shot in the face because she didn’t want a Secret Service agent to be on a roof with a minimal slope.



That roof is maybe a 2/12 slope. Maybe. Not sure it even qualifies as a slope.



This is madness. They did it on purpose, they’re lying about why, and they’re running everybody’s faces in it.



Our country was on the verge of a potential civil war, and Biden’s security team thinks it’s all a joke.

🔗 ↩t.me/WeTheMedia🔸

💢 Secret Service Chief: Trump Shooter’s Sloped Roof Left Unmanned Due to Safety Concerns



In an interview with ABC News, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said: “That building in particular has a sloped roof at its highest point. And so, you know, there's a safety factor that would be considered there that we wouldn't want to put somebody up on a sloped roof.” She added “the decision was made to secure the building from inside.” ↩t.me/NewResistance🔸

🔸Nobody wants to hear this because of the implications, but oh well: Joe Biden’s security regime deliberately and with malice aforethought created the conditions that led to an assassin shooting Donald Trump in the head. It is by the grace of God that he lived and our nation is not currently in the midst of a violent civil war.



They deliberately starved Trump’s security team of the resources it needed. And they did it repeatedly, over many weeks and months.



With Trump’s security detail understaffed, under-resourced, and stretched to its limits, Biden’s security regime diverted even more resources to a hastily planned Jill Biden event that just happened to be in the area.



Biden’s security regime then ordered the most obvious assassination perch in the entire area to remain outside the main security perimeter.



Furthermore, Biden’s Secret Service director ordered law enforcement and counter-snipers OFF the roof that the assassin used.



If that weren’t enough, Biden’s security regime also refused to block line of sight from the assasssin’s perch to Trump’s location.



When law enforcement radioed in a suspicious person using a laser range finder at the building and even took photos of him, nothing was done to detain the assassin.



The assassin was so obviously a threat that bystanders at the event begged law enforcement to stop him, but nothing happened.



And even as snipers on the roof near Trump saw a gunman on the roof, Biden’s security regime refused to have agents immediately surround Trump and remove him from the stage to protect him from being shot.



Given the lies and nonsense from both Biden’s DHS secretary and his Secret Service director, it’s increasingly difficult to believe this was a just a series of independent mistakes. In contrast, when you look at the entire picture, what you see better resembles a deliberate plan to make Trump vulnerable but to appear at first glance to be just a couple of innocent mistakes.



And when you add in how little information we’ve been given about the about the shooter—apparently the only person on earth not on the Internet—you begin to wonder if maybe a group of people at a different three-letter agency might have been working on a parallel track to find and encourage people to take action against Trump at the very same time he was kept vulnerable by Biden’s regime.



We know this happens, because the FBI did it with Gretchen Whitmer: it recruited and urged disturbed individuals to buy weapons and put together a plan to kidnap her. In that case, the FBI wanted a story it could use to slime right-wingers. So it created the story itself.



What happens when an agency like that, or maybe even another three-letter agency, decides instead that it’s had enough of Trump? Some former FBI employees might even call it an “insurance policy.”



So who was the shooter talking to in the hours, days, and weeks ahead of the event? Who was he meeting with? Did anyone suggest or nudge or urge him to go to the Trump rally in Butler? Did anyone suggest or point out to him the building he eventually used? Was he told at any time to not worry about security?



The FBI told us almost immediately that while it couldn’t open the assassin’s phone, it knew he acted alone. That’s kind of strange, when you think about it. They told us almost immediately that they identified him by DNA, despite him having no criminal record. They also said they found explosives in his car. Why didn’t they just identify him by his plates or registration or next of kin identification? That’s pretty weird, too.



At some point you just have to say enough with the lies. We saw what they did with the Russia hoax. We saw the Kavanaugh hoax. We saw the COVID origin hoax. We saw the Ukraine hoax, the stolen election, the J6 op, and then the armed Mar-a-Lago raid and the myriad illegal cases against Trump.



They called him Hitler. They said he was an existential threat. They said he would destroy democracy. They said he was the most dangerous person on earth. ↩t.me/Edward_Dowd🔸

Trump's security detail is no longer gender neutral. ↩t.me/incognitoraf🔸

🃏🔸🎯🔻🎤🔸💸🔻🗳

Let's briefly check in next on our narrative creators:

🔸Biden Halts 'Trump Is Hitler' Ads After Assassination Attempt

BY TYLER DURDEN

SUNDAY, JUL 14, 2024 - 04:40 PM

Authored by Luis Carnelio via HeadlineUSA.com,

The scandal-plagued Biden campaign has pulled all its ads against former President Donald Trump after he was nearly killed by a shooter on Saturday.

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/biden-halts-trump-hitler-ads-after-assassination-attempt#google_vignette🔸

↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

❗️Ex-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev is confident Donald Trump will be reelected in November… if he’s not assassinated first

#Trump #Medvedev - ↩t.me/RTnews_unc3🔸

💢 The two latest TIME magazine covers side-by-side.



First is the cover released after Biden's debate performance debacle.



Second is the latest updated cover after the failed assassination attempt on President Trump.

↩t.me/NewResistance🔸

🔸The View Hosts Blame White Men For Trump Assassination Attempt

BY TYLER DURDEN

MONDAY, JUL 15, 2024 - 12:45 PM

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

The View hosts Joy Behar and Ana Navarro reacted to the attempted assassination of Donald Trump by blaming white men, with Navarro asserting, “It wasn’t a drag queen, it wasn’t an immigrant.”

…”Navarro, who has been suffering from a severe bout of Trump Derangement Syndrome for nearly a decade, chose simply to blame an entire race just because the gunman wasn’t black or brown.”

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/view-hosts-blame-white-men-trump-assassination-attempt🔸

(White supremacist on white crime crashes into their roofs.🙄)

Here’s Trump's Attorney Playing Video during trial, Of Over 4 Straight Minutes Of Nancy Pelosi/ Democrats & The Media Calling For Violence, Death, & Trumps Assassination

↩t.me/LauraAbolichannel🔸

Very good compilation of Joe referring to Trump as a threat. How THIS for “inciting violence’?! ↩private account🔸

🔸BREAKING: The Department of Homeland Security and the FBI have issued a bulletin to law enforcement across the country warning them that "violent extremists could try to conduct "follow-on or retaliatory" attacks at events over the next few months related to the 2024 presidential election.

↩t.me/GeneralMCNews🔸

Second weapon breach attempt today at the RNC. ↩t.me/TheConspiracyHole🔸

🔸Citing intelligence, Politico reports that officials have become more confident that the Iranian regime intends to assassinate President Trump ahead of the election. “More attempts on Trump’s life could occur in the coming weeks.”



🔶Iran has traditionally posed a threat to US elections, primarily through online disinformation and influence campaigns. US officials have for years warned against Tehran's attempts to influence US elections and taken measures to punish those responsible.



On July 9, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines made a rare public statement highlighting Iran's involvement in US protests related to the Gaza Strip.



🔶 One official said it was clear from intelligence collected by the United States that Iran was actively plotting and the administration was working to try to prevent such attacks. However, Iranian militants remain a concern for intelligence and national security officials, many of whom are part of organizations such as Hezbollah that have the ability to carry out large-scale attacks on Americans.



https://www.politico.com/news/2024/07/16/iran-plot-assassinate-trump-00168830 ↩t.me/incognitoraf🔸

🃏🔻🎯🔸🎤🔻💸🔸🗳

Even shorter trip through Media Matters:

https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2024/07/donald-trump-democracy-dictator/679006/🔸

I am in the center of Times Square.



Not a single video monitor reporting that President Trump has been shot.



The depth of the censorship and propaganda is astounding. ↩t.me/DrSimoneGold🔸

(⬆from Saturday)

Morning Joe hosts are fuming at MSNBC for pulling them off the air over July 13th:



"We were very surprised & disappointed"



They say they'll quit if it happens again



Please quit!



https://x.com/endwokeness/status/1813178902447063320?s=46

↩t.me/TikTokNews45🔸

CNN's Kate Boldaun shuts down GOP Rep. Cory Mills when he suggests Trump's shooting was an inside job



"Whoa whoa whoa. Let's slow down. I'm hearing two things from you: 'I don't want to jump ahead of things,' but I'm also hearing you jump ahead of things ... who's the 'they?'," Boldaun cutting off Mills.



She literally won't let the guy finish...

#CNN #TrumpShooting -

↩t.me/RTnews_unc3🔸

(Mercifully short today but seriously poor Mike and Joe! You can take an intermission here if you like…🍿)

🃏🔸🎯🔻🎤🔸💸🔻🗳

So we are winding up with what we'll label conspiracies but most are far too thoughtful to really belong in that category. Home stretch!

Gonna put this out there, not saying, just saying. Today anything is possible ↩private account🔸

↩https://t.me/Levelwater🔸

↩private account🔸

Trump assassination attempt parody takes Chinese social media by storm



The animated clip has spread like wildfire on the Xiaohongshu app, showing DJT snatching the bullet fired at him out of mid-air.



Is there anything that can’t be memed?

#Trump #Xiaohongshu - ↩t.me/RTnews_unc3🔸

The “ conspiracy theory” from the main fighters against “conspiracy theories” represented by donors and prominent members of the US Democratic Party is gradually forming into something relatively coherent



In short, the main outline of the “conspiracy theory” today has developed as follows:



Trump hired someone to shoot at his bulletproof vest, and upon hearing the shot and feeling the blow, he stabbed himself in the ear with a prepared object, causing him to bleed.



The evidence used is an incomprehensible photo with a hole in Trump's suit, which does not compare with known photographs when enlarged, which is why experienced Republican conspiracy theorists call the photo taken in Photoshop.



This theory has ramifications. For example, the Russian trace was discovered by Dmitry Melhorn, an adviser to LinkedIn co-owner Reed Hoffman, who suggested that Putin advised Trump on the idea of ​​the assassination attempt, or that he spied it from him 🤷‍♂️



By the way, according to the same Melhorn, there is a rather strange version, presumably shared by Hoffman, that someone, realizing that the assassination attempt was being falsified, began to make fun of Donald, but hit the audience and simultaneously touched Trump’s ear. Supporters of this version refer to a certain study, according to which there were supposedly two shooters (it is not specified who conducted the study). Perhaps this someone is “a true lone patriot in the Secret Service or the CIA,” supporters of liberal freedoms complement Hoffman’s version.



Meanwhile, Republican supporters now have the most popular version of the Secret Service’s weakness in the assassination attempt on Trump. Allegedly, "USSS Director Cheatle reassigned most of Trump's staff to an event hosted by First Lady Jill Biden in Pittsburgh, leaving the former president with a group of temporary employees ."



Also, experienced Republican information fighters are now actively fighting against altered famous photographs taken at the time of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump. In addition to the sketched-out outline of the bulletproof vest, a photo of Secret Service agents smiling as they covered Trump was widely circulated. ↩t.me/svezhesti🔸

↩private account🔸

🔸There is now a very credible explanation emerging that says US Secret Service agents, on orders from Kimberly Cheatle and Alejandro Mayorkas, placed a Secret Service team INSIDE the building where the "shooter" was crawling on the roof, and that the actual shots targeting #Trump may have been taken by the US Secret Service from INSIDE the building. This would be consistent with the audio forensics of the shooting recordings, since the distance would be nearly identical to the rooftop "shooter." This also explains why counter-sniper teams held their fire until AFTER the "shooter" killed Trump. Their job was to eliminate the patsy. Note that US Secret Service had eyes on this young man for at least 30 minutes, watching him with an actual rangefinder, scoping the range of the shot, then with a backpack, then scaling the ladder and going onto the roof. They watched him and reported on his progress. They did nothing to stop him. They did everything but load his rifle and pull the trigger. We need an immediate criminal investigation into Kimberly Cheatle and a hard look at all US Secret Service counter-snipers deployed that day. This stinks to high Heaven. Note that in the assassination of JFK, they also had a patsy, while the real shot was taken by a CIA-run sharpshooter. Cheatle's bizarre "sloped roof" excuse doesn't pass the smell test. She's covering up something. ↩t.me/RealHealthRanger🔸

https://x.com/behizytweets/status/1813456978007474188?s=52🔸

🃏🔸🎯🔻🎤🔸💸🔻🗳

Apparently, the FBI is going to stick with the ridiculous Crooks narrative. And the Dems will keep pushing their orange man bad theology as Joe gets more and more orange every day. The prime late July early August political campaign trail will be owned by Trump-Vance and they all know it. Love or hate the characters all you want but the energy is all on one side. Fighting to an October finish will be the next movie. (Secretariat, maybe? Stay tuned!)

Mostly I think the key takeaway here is that we are unlikely to ever get any actual satisfaction from this narrative as in closure. But we have broken the scale on winning. Which is after all what really counts. The whole purpose of this movie start to finish is to wake people up. How far each individual accomplishes that is still not material at this point. Any step along the path will work later on.

This particular scene was an ultimate show on different aspects in awakening. As one of the posts says “suddenly” the left has seen a false flag. (Damn unicorns.) It doesn't even matter who they think did it. Just that it was orchestrated is sufficient. So the dead asleep just had an alarm go off.

For the marginally awake, the pitiful performance of and also the misallocation of all of these security services will shine a big light on the nature of the Biden government if they haven't already experienced it. They'll begin to scrutinize government services much more closely.

For the more awakened theater buff, it will crystallize the concept of the always present relationship between the narrative drivers and the actors that bring that to life into the pictorial warfare we fight with every day.

And lastly, for the most highly awakened so far, it proves that we are in fact watching a movie. An XL and in charge movie. Some days it's loud and splashy; others it's dark and foreboding. But most of all it is really the green lit EXIT sign present in all theaters. On the other side of that door is a world of no mental or emotional warfare. Pushing the panic bar is the next step for them.

Well as they say in the biz - that's a wrap!

