I'm going to stitch this together more than craft it today. Seems very (well, too much really!) reminiscent of the Crocus City incident with that 2 week lag between the American embassy [24-48hr] notice and the subsequent attack. So where there are multiple reports of similar things it's primarily reinforcement of particulars. I don't include what appears to be obvious fabrications and will qualify anything that is rational but not yet substantiated.

On April 1, these two events occurred practically on top of each other. The speculative reason they may be related could be as simple as Netanyahu’s evident paranoia. But either way that day produced a firestorm that probably only has one outcome. This is a trail of crumbs from there.

Starting with a little bit of prequel:

✖️The USA has denied part of the military supplies requested by Israel



👀The Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US military, General Charles Quinton Brown Jr., confirmed that Washington has refused to transfer some of the requested military equipment to Israel.



“Israel didn't get everything it asked for, partly because of financial problems and partly because we weren't willing to relocate.”



👁‍🗨Relating to discussions about a possible operation in Rafah, Brown said that "details" of plans to evacuate civilians from Rafah before the attack were outlined in the latest reports received from the Israelis, adding however that "we will probably have to see more details to find out if it is acceptable to us."

🐦‍⬛️🇾🇪🇸🇦 Houthis warn Saudis of retaliation if Riyadh supports US strikes - Bloomberg



"We have sent a message to Saudi Arabia that it will be targeted if it allows US warplanes to use its territory or airspace in its aggression against Yemen," one of the Houthis said.

🐦‍⬛️🇺🇸🇮🇱 The Biden administration has approved the transfer of 25 fifth-generation F-35I Adir fighter jets to Israel.



In recent days, the United States has secretly approved another deal to supply Israel with 2,300 advanced anti-aircraft munitions.



The new weapons packages include more than 1,800 2,000-pound MK84 bombs and 500 500-pound MK82 bombs.

🐦‍⬛️🇺🇸🇮🇱 The US has "quietly" approved the transfer of fighter jets and bombs to Israel worth several billion dollars, despite concerns about the Israeli military operation in Rafah that could endanger the lives of hundreds of thousands of Palestinian civilians, the Washington Post writes.



The new weapons package includes more than 1,800 "MK84" bombs and 500 "M2K82" bombs. Washington is also sending Tel Aviv 25 F-35 fighters and replacement engines for those planes, worth more than $2.5 billion.



There is a growing rift in the US Democratic Party over support for Israel, with many making it clear they favor a ceasefire, and even some within the Biden administration.

🇮🇱 Mass protests in Israel demanding the resignation of Netanyahu and a deal with Hamas to release the hostages.

The law on the Qatari Al-Jazeera TV channel was finally adopted at the plenary session of the Israeli government. Minister Karai: "There will be no freedom of speech for Hamas spokesmen in Israel. Al Jazeera will be closed in the coming days."

Day of April 1, 2024

With Israel's attack on the Iranian consulate buildings in Damascus (Syria), the Israelis again set a precedent in world politics. Diplomats are now legitimate targets after such actions. What will the UN say? (puts on a tin foil hat) I suggest that the rest of the Middle Eastern countries take advantage of the precedent and destroy the American and British embassies along with their personnel. So what?)

After the Israeli air attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, the Iranians appealed to the UN Security Council with a request to condemn this action.



As a follow-up to the Iranians' letter, we requested an open meeting of the UN Security Council. The Maltese Presidency scheduled it for 15.00 New York time (22.00 Moscow time) on April 2. t.me/dpol_un 🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇮🇱 Israeli drones attacked an aid convoy three times in a row - Haaretz



The members of the World Central Kitchen who survived the first explosion tried to take cover in the second vehicle, and then the survivors moved to the third - where all seven volunteers were killed, Haaretz reported citing sources.



Deliberate, repeated targeting of convoys, taking care not to leave anyone alive.

The next week:

🇮🇷/🇹🇷 NEW: In a phone call, Iran's President Ibrahim Raeesi told President Erdogan that 'Turkey's hypocritical relations with Israel are not hidden from our eyes' – Turkey Channel 2

🐦‍⬛️🇹🇷🇮🇱 A Turkish diplomat said President Erdogan attacked Israel for "political reasons in local elections in Turkey."



Although the president has been attacking Israel since the start of the Gaza war, he actually wants to improve diplomatic relations with Israel.

🐦‍⬛️🇺🇸🇮🇱🇸🇦 Biden is planning a "mega deal" between the two allies ahead of the election



US President Joe Biden predicted a "mega deal" for the normalization and establishment of diplomatic relations between the two allies - Israel and Saudi Arabia - ahead of the presidential election. This is reported by the Akios portal.



It is assumed that the US will reach a bilateral agreement with Saudi Arabia, which will then be given to Israel, where part of the agreement will include a commitment to the creation of Palestine as a separate state. If Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refuses, Tel Aviv risks losing Washington's support completely and will further complicate relations with Riyadh.



"I will not go into details now." But listen, I worked with the Saudis... They are ready to fully recognize Israel," the publication quoted Biden as saying during his joint event with former US leaders Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.



* Is an anti-Iranian coalition being prepared?

👀The Israel Defense Forces have defined the attack on the convoy of the US NGO World Central Kitchen (WCK) as a "serious mistake." Israeli Chief of Staff General Herzi Halevi said the attack was carried out “due to misidentification of the target during the night.”



📢 "The attack was not carried out with the intention of harming WCK aid workers. It was a mistake due to misidentification at night, during the war and in very difficult conditions," Halevi said in a statement video message released by the IDF press service.

Just in🔥



World Central Kitchen founder Jose Andres has said Israeli Occupying Forces deliberately targeted aid workers in a strike that killed seven members of his staff on Monday, "systematically, car by car."



He said they knew exactly who and where they were.



This was clearly a deliberate assassination of these British Ex-Forces and intelligence linked individuals.



The only question is why? t.me/UnityNewsNetwork🔸

👀US will not change policy on Israel: no measures for the raid against humanitarian workers



Despite Biden's outrage over the deaths of aid workers in Gaza, the US administration has no plans to change policy or punish Israel.



📰 According to the Politico newspaper, two senior US administration officials have stated that there is currently no intention to adopt punitive measures against Tel Aviv, despite the president's anger at this week's massacre.

US National Security Advisor, John Kirby: "We have not found any evidence that the Israelis have so far violated International humanitarian law."

🔸The UK aid workers killed in Gaza were linked to the SAS/SBS - elite sections of the British Miliatry.



It's smelling like it wasn't an 'accident' in our opinion.



Why were they killed? And exactly why were they there. Is there more to this story?



"All three were former soldiers in the British military, and worked as private security contractors for UK-based firm Solace Global"



Look into Solace Global......



https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/what-we-know-so-far-about-seven-aid-workers-killed-gaza-by-israel-2024-04-03/ t.me/lawyersoflight 🔸

#ЦАХАЛ

The General Staff Fact-Finding and Assessment Mechanism's investigation has concluded into the incident in which seven World Central Kitchen employees were killed during a humanitarian operation in the Gaza Strip.

#ЦАХАЛ

The investigation into the serious incident in which seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) employees were killed in the Gaza Strip by IDF fire was conducted by the Joint Chiefs of Staff Fact-Finding and Assessment Mechanism, under the direction of Major General (Reserve) Yoav Har-Even, was presented yesterday (Thursday) to the IDF Chief of General Staff, Lieutenant Hertz Ha-Levi.

After presenting the results of the investigation to the Chief of the General Staff, Major General (Reserves), Har Even presented them to the WCK organization and reiterated the IDF's deep regret over the incident. The results were also presented at briefings to international ambassadors and journalists.



The event occurred on April 1, 2024 during an operation to deliver humanitarian aid from WCK to the Gaza Strip. Investigations revealed that forces identified a gunman on one of the relief vehicles, after which they identified another gunman. After the vehicles left the warehouse where the humanitarian aid was unloaded, one of the commanders mistakenly assumed that the militants were inside the accompanying vehicles and that they were Hamas terrorists. The force did not identify the vehicles in question as belonging to WCK. Following a misidentification, the force struck three WCK vehicles based on misclassification of the incident and misidentification of the vehicles as having Hamas militants in them, resulting in the death of seven innocent aid workers in the strike. The strikes on the three vehicles were carried out in serious violation of IDF orders and standard operating procedures.



The results of the investigation indicate that the incident should not have occurred. Those who approved the strike were convinced that they were targeting armed Hamas militants and not WCK operatives. Hitting the aid vehicles is a serious mistake caused by serious failure due to mistaken identity, errors in decision making and an attack contrary to Standard Operating Procedures.



After reviewing and reviewing the results of the investigation, the IDF Chief of General Staff decided on the following command measures: the brigade fire support commander, an officer with the rank of major, will be removed from his position. The chief of staff of the brigade, an officer with the rank of reserve colonel, will be removed from office. In addition, the brigade commander and the commander of the 162nd division were officially reprimanded. The IDF Chief of Staff decided to formally reprimand the commander of Southern Command for his overall responsibility for the incident.



The IDF takes this incident, which claimed the lives of seven innocent aid workers, seriously. We express our deepest sadness for the loss and extend our condolences to the families and the WCK organization. We believe that the vital humanitarian work of international relief organizations is of paramount importance, and we will continue to work to coordinate and facilitate their activities while ensuring their safety and the protection of their lives.



The IDF reiterates its commitment to fighting the terrorist organization Hamas while upholding the values ​​of the IDF, the laws of war and avoiding harm to civilians. The IDF will study the lessons from the incident and incorporate them into current IDF operations. t.me/incognitoraf🔸

TheElectronicIntifada on YT🔸

📰 Suddenly, they remembered in the British press that the Israelis killed not only three British volunteers. The Times: "It was a grave mistake." "Like 30 thousand others."

🇸🇾📞🇮🇷 The presidents of Syria and Iran discussed by telephone the Israeli army's strikes on Damascus. Assad emphasized the need to support the "Axis of Resistance" – Fars

@Tatarinov_R writes:



It is reported that several Israeli missiles hit the Iranian embassy in Damascus, but: the Canadian embassy is literally 30 meters away and all the employees were withdrawn half an hour before the strike... Is it a coincidenсе?

t.me/Slavyangrad | Inna 👋 🔸

🤔 CIA Warns Israel of Iran Attack Within 48 Hours – Vox News



Tehran is allegedly planning a combined drone and missile attack, dubbed a rainstorm, launched from its bases targeting strategic sites within Israel, Vox reported citing Al Mayadeen.



It is claimed that the CIA has already informed Israeli leadership regarding the imminent, retaliatory strikes after Tel Aviv attacked the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

🔸🇮🇱🇮🇷 Assessing the Likelihood of an Iranian Retaliation to Israel’s Attack on Damascus



The internet has been abuzz for the past two days discussing a potential Iranian response to the Israeli Air Force's missile strike on Damascus. This strike resulted in the casualties of several high-ranking IRGC generals, including Mohammad Reza Zahedi.



Various speculations are circulating, but there is a consensus that an attack is imminent. According to Israeli Channel 14, citing the CIA, a report claimed that Iranians are planning to strike strategic Israeli targets using drones and missiles within the next 48 hours (source).



📌 Much can be inferred about Iran's potential response. It is expected, as the absence of a response following the loss of a Quds special forces leader could damage the Republic's reputation.



The real question is how Iran will retaliate. Given the historical context of retaliating for the death of Qassem Soleimani, a direct assault on Israel seems unlikely. In this scenario, Iraqi Kurdistan might serve as an alternative, similar to the events in January.



The presence of Mossad installations in Erbil is widely acknowledged, considering Israel's connections with local authorities. This could be the target of a significant Iranian strike, showcasing their military capabilities and appealing to the radical factions of their population.



🔻It's essential to remember that the current ultra-Orthodox Israeli government lacks extensive global support compared to previous administrations. This situation implies that Iran could conduct a more substantial counterattack without facing severe repercussions.



The key question remains about the timing and location of this potential retaliation. With reports indicating Iran's readiness to escalate IRGC units to the highest combat level, an attack could be imminent in the coming days.

#Israel #Iran

🇮🇱🇮🇷 Editor of Radio Israel: Israel wants to drag Iran into a full-scale war in order to target its nuclear facilities.

🚩t.me/ResistanceTrench 🔸

🔸US blamed Iran for Israel attack on Iranian consulate in Damascus and claimed "we have already warned Iran several times" during security Council session held for Israel attack on Iran consulate in Damascus.



US also said they cannot confirm details about nature of targeted facility (Iranian consulate) as if it was a diplomatic building or not.

🚩t.me/ResistanceTrench 🔸

🇮🇱 White House: there is no evidence to suggest that IDF had Intentionally targeted the Convoy yesterday containing Aid Workers with the World Central Kitchen, nor has there been evidence of any violation of Humanitarian Rights by Israel since the War began in October.

🚩t.me/ResistanceTrench 🔸

Vessels and planes are experiencing disruption in electronic navigation systems in Persian gulf.

🚩t.me/ResistanceTrench 🔸

👀 According to the CIA, Iran intends to launch a combined attack against Israel



📃The United States has received information that Iran is planning a retaliatory attack that will include a swarm of Shaheed drones and cruise missiles , CBS News reports.



🔜The timing and objectives are unknown, but a proportionate response to an attack on Damascus would be to strike an Israeli diplomatic mission. American intelligence speculates that the attack will take place before the end of Ramadan (April 10).



❔There is also uncertainty where the attack will be conducted from: Iraq, Syria or Iran itself. t.me/tutti_i_fatti🔸

🔸💅 The UAE announced the suspension of diplomatic coordination with Israel following the killing of 7 UN workers in Gaza.



Israel has suspended the work of 28 embassies due to Iran's threat to retaliate against its consulate in Damascus. This was reported by Sky news - Arabiya.

🇦🇪🇮🇱t.me/R_Diplomat🔸

▪️Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, along with 36 other House Democrats, signed a letter urging Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, to suspend arms deliveries to Israel. Reuters reports it.



📢 "In light of the recent raid on aid workers and the worsening humanitarian crisis, we believe it is unjustifiable to approve these arms transfers," reads the letter signed by Pelosi and 36 other Democrats including Barbara Lee, Rashida Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.



✔️The letter calls on the Biden administration to conduct its own investigation into the Israeli airstrike that killed seven employees of the humanitarian group World Central Kitchen on Monday. t.me/tutti_i_fatti 🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇮🇷🇺🇸 "The primary responsibility for the attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus lies with the US" - Chief of the Iranian General Staff Mohammad Bakeri



The enemy will regret his action, and we determine the way of revenge. 🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇷 In an unprecedented and dangerous escalation, Israel targeted the Iranian Consulate in Damascus on April 1. It has been many years since Israel has bombed targets inside Iran, and the diplomatic building, directly attached to the Iranian Embassy, is considered the same as an attack on Tehran.



Iran will be preparing for a retaliatory response to the Israeli attack. The White House said the U.S. was not warned in advance by Israel of the planned attack. U.S. President Biden has warned Israel previously that the U.S. does not want the Israeli war on the Palestinian people of Gaza to grow wider into a regional conflict which would certainly involve the U.S., as the military sponsor of Israel.



Netanyahu’s strategy is to deflect. He seeks to create a bigger war to deflect from his domestic problems.



The personal relationship between Biden and Netanyahu is at its lowest point. Biden had been asking Netanyahu to deliver humanitarian aid into Gaza, and Netanyahu flatly refused. Biden had told Netanyahu that going into Rafah was a “Red Line”, but Netanyahu has refused to change his military plans.



The region, and the U.S. are on the brink of a war which could be avoided by the U.S., but probably Biden and the Congress will decide to follow Netanyahu into the abyss.



💬 Read more by Steven Sahiounie

#Netanyahu #Iran #Israel

https://x.com/GregTSargent/status/1776211772262723764 🔸

JUST IN: Massive protests breakout in Tel Aviv, Israel calling for Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu to resign.

📹 Iran working to strengthen anti-missile defense



📹 Iran working to strengthen anti-missile defense

🦾 The Iranian authorities have begun to strengthen anti-aircraft in the context of a possible retaliatory attack against Israel after the bombing of the Embassy in Damascus; A massive movement of air defense systems has been detected throughout the country, Iranian Telegram channels report.

🐦‍⬛️🇮🇱🇮🇷 Israel's Channel 13: Israel's long-range missile units are ready to attack key Iranian nuclear sites.

Israeli retaliation in the event of a direct missile attack from Iranian territory will destroy Iran's nuclear program.



For these reasons, Iran could use its proxies or attack an Israeli target abroad.

Sources close to Syria claim that Iran has for the first time sent containers with kamikaze drones from the Al-Bukamal area on the Syria-Iraq border (in northeastern Syria) to pro-Iranian bases militia in southern Syria (Dara'a). t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇮🇷🇺🇸 Iranian Foreign Minister:



The terrorist attack on the Iranian consulate was carried out by US-made planes and missiles .



Amir Abdullahian:

Our consulate in Damascus was targeted by American fighters and missiles. The refusal of Washington, London and Paris to condemn the attack on the consulate is evidence of support for the adventures of the Zionist regime and the expansion of the conflict. 🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🇵🇸🇹🇷 Turkish Airlines has stopped all flights to and from Israel until 2025.

🇮🇷/🇺🇸/🇮🇱/🇴🇲 BREAKING: Iran has reportedly communicated to the United States through the Sultanate of Oman, that the Islamic Republic intends to directly strike Israel, unless the U.S. guarantees an immediate permanent ceasefire in Gaza & no Israeli ground invasion of Rafah – Exclusive sources to Jadeh Iran

t.me/Middle_East_Spectator 🔸

🇮🇷Iran's Conundrum: Long Fight Against US Proxies in South Asia

The US and Israel widely consider Iran a major adversary, and Tehran often links any actions against it to the CIA and Mossad. These hybrid wars have led to suffering among the people, particularly in South Asia, where trust issues have already arisen: Muhammad Sharif, a Pakistani columnist

Who is Behind the Curtain of Terror❓

The unstable government in Afghanistan has contributed to the emergence and proliferation of militant groups in the region. it is a possibility that the US and Israel can exploit the instability in Afghanistan by supporting and funding non-state actors to use against Iran, Tajikistan, Pakistan, or India, said Professor Faisal Javaid, a think tanker, director of ORIC at Federal Urdu University Karachi, and geopolitical analyst.

Pakistan has quickly condemned the latest attack on Iran. It wants to avoid appearing complicit in any terrorist activity on Iranian soil, said Dr Tughral Yamin, a think tanker at the Institute of Policy Studies, Islamabad.



Terrorism in Sistan Beluchistan has the potential to aggravate relations between Pakistan and Iran. The involvement of agencies planning to develop the region cannot be ruled out, Yamin noted. t.me/geo_gaganauts🔸

🐦‍⬛️ 🇸🇾 🇮🇷 Amir Abdolahian:



I am saying loudly from Damascus that the Zionist regime will be punished and that America is responsible for the regime's attack on the Iranian embassy and must be held accountable.



The opposition of the United States and 2 European countries to issue a statement condemning the attack on the Iranian embassy is a sign of a green light from the United States to the Zionist regime. 🔸

🔸🐦‍⬛️ 🇮🇷 🇸🇾 Amir Abdulahian:



The Zionist regime is in the worst situation, the events of the past six months have shown that the Zionist regime, which is not able to go to war with the resistance group and win, will definitely not be able to fight with Lebanon and Syria.



There is no victory for the Zionist regime in the war in Gaza, and the coming days will be difficult for them.🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇱🇧 🇮🇷 🇮🇱 Said Nasrallah:



Iranian retaliation will not be directed at a third country. It will come in the form of a direct attack.

🐦‍⬛️🇮🇱 The date of the start of the IS ground operation in Rafah on the border with Egypt has already been agreed.



This was announced today by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front 🔸

This past week:

🐦‍⬛️🇬🇧 Why were the British so outraged by the murder of seven members of the humanitarian mission?



Israel killed 30 thousand people in Gaza, more than 8 thousand children.

And silence, no one said a word. Some have explained it as racism, they say that a few white people are more important to them than thousands of Palestinians.

But there are practical reasons.



Here are the names of the three Britons killed:

John Chapman (57) served in the SAS

James Henderson (33) served in the Marines for 6 years

James Kirby (47) served in Afghanistan, Bosnia and other countries.

Experienced sniper.



It was no coincidence that these three experienced military men ended up in Gaza.

The British put them in the ranks of humanitarian organizations in order to get closer to Hamas and find Israeli prisoners, and inflict the greatest damage on Hamas.

And Israel killed them.



These three soldiers served for the British security company "Solas Global."

This company is closely connected with the British intelligence services. Most of those who work there are former soldiers.



The three turned out to be British intelligence agents on a spy mission against the Palestinian resistance under the guise of a humanitarian aid organization.



All three had previously served in the Special Forces (SAS, etc.)

All three had previously served in the Special Forces (SAS, etc.)

Britain has repeatedly used this tactic of working under the guise of humanitarian and medical organizations.

https://english.almayadeen.net/articles/analysis/-israel-was-defeated---the-collapse-of-its-ai-algorithm-led

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/pepe-escobar-lavrov-wang-yi-sketch-the-future-as-the-world-waits-for-iranian-move-1117849516.html



To lighten up the very, very serious crossroads we're all in:



Warmongers to the left, adults in the room on the right, and the planet stuck in the middle with you, me, us and everybody else.

⬆✏t.me/rocknrollgeopolitics🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇮🇷🇮🇱🇺🇲 Iran is implementing the concept of asymmetric warfare



Iran and its regional allies are using a measured approach to raise the temperature of the conflict in order to slowly but surely "cook the US-Israeli frog."



Cooking the American Frog.

After Hamas launched an Al-Aqsa attack on October 7 last year, US President Joe Biden sent the US Navy to the Gulf and Mediterranean Sea to defend Israel.



And then Yemen launched a naval operation against Israeli shipping,

and then against the American one, because the United States brought its flotilla to help the Israeli ships. As soon as the Yankees came to defend their ally, the lid was closed and the stove turned on. The Iranians lured the Americans away from the Persian Gulf and the Mediterranean Sea, diverting them towards Yemen. By bombing Yemen, the Americans achieved nothing against the Houthis.



Unlike in Hollywood movies, US Navy ships do not have an unlimited number of missiles and cannot be reloaded at sea.

As for the morale of the army, it has been shaken in the long run,

because most Americans are not interested in fighting for Israel.



Cooking an Israeli frog.

The little "Israeli frog" dreams of his "new Israel," which he will create as soon as he carries out the ethnic cleansing of Gaza.

After more than six months, they have not defeated Hamas, they have not captured either Gaza or Khan Younis, or even half of the territory of the Gaza Strip.

Hamas lost at the most 15% of their combat strength.



However, this war was enough for 500,000 Jews (out of 7 million) to flee Israel irretrievably and thus cause great damage to the Israeli economy.

Another 100 thousand Jews fled from the north due to the armed conflict initiated by Hezbollah from the territory of Lebanon.



This is how the Israeli economy is rapidly collapsing; the shekel is devaluing, so it is already 4 shekels for 1 dollar.

A budget deficit appeared, and borrowing increased sharply.

🔸Israel's tourism industry is in crisis. Most major airlines no longer fly to Israel.

Israel's manufacturing and agricultural bases are small. Israel has limited access to natural resources and energy

and is dependent on land routes with Jordan and Egypt, while Azerbaijani and Kazakh oil and gas flow into Haifa from Turkey.

If Hezbollah cuts off Haifa, as the Houthis have done with Eilat, Israel will only have land routes to deliver food and electricity.



And Israeli airports could become the next targets of attack, with the civil aviation in Israel destroyed.



Netanyahu's strategy is to encourage Iran to escalate the war and to attack US bases in the region, thus drawing the US into the war.

Although the IRGC will respond, they will be careful not to intrude in Netanyahu's castle.

Iran could tighten its economic grip on Israel and perhaps strike strategic targets.



Iran realizes that the Israeli economy will not be able to withstand a long military conflict in the region. Therefore, their strategy is gradual escalation and cooking Israel's frog.

And if Israel's economy collapses, then Israel itself will be buried under its ruins. t.me/istocni_front 🔸

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has told a Senate hearing that the US does not have evidence that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

According to an Iranian diplomatic source who spoke to Al-Akhbar on 10 April, Iran has suggested it would abandon plans for a response to the Israeli attack on its consulate in Damascus if Israel agrees to a ceasefire and calls off plans for a Rafah Operation.



The source added that Israel is trying to instigate a direct confrontation between Iran and the US, and that recent indirect communications between Tehran and Washington have been aimed at containing such a scenario. t.me/thecradlemedia. 🔸

🇺🇸🇮🇷🇮🇱 The commander of US Army Central Command, General Eric Kurilla, will arrive in Israel today for coordination talks regarding preparations for a possible attack by Iran.



The United States said it does not rule out joint retaliatory strikes with Israel if it comes under attack from Iran or Iranian proxy groups. 🔸

📰 The Guardian illustrates Biden's relationship with Bibi.

🔸Signs are growing that Iran is preparing for missile attacks.



1. A warning has been put in place regarding missile launches in Iran from April 10 to April 13.

2. American ships in the Persian Gulf and off the coast of Yemen are on full alert.

3. The Iranian Foreign Ministry held negotiations with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE and Iraq. The content of the negotiations is not disclosed.

4. The United States notified Egypt of possible Iranian missile attacks on Israel.

5. The IRGC reported that Iran is not concerned about GPS outages in Israel, because the IRGC missiles have not used the GPS signal for a long time.

6. Israel threatens retaliatory strikes against Iran and at the same time asks the United States to limit the scale of Iranian actions against Israel.

7. The American media again announced an “imminent Iranian attack on Israel.”

8. Iran, in turn, continues to say that retribution for the murder of Iranian diplomats and IRGC officers in Damascus is inevitable and will follow at the appropriate time in the appropriate place.

9. Lufthansa has temporarily suspended flights to Iran.

t.me/boris_rozhin 🔸

Yemen's 'uninhibited' attacks push French warship to exit Red Sea



Yemen's 'uninhibited' attacks push French warship to exit Red Sea

NATO forces have been unable to deter the pro-Palestine operations of the Yemeni armed forces despite heavily militarizing the Red Sea.

— 🇮🇷/🇺🇳 Iran's permanent mission to the United Nations:



Iran's permanent mission to the United Nations:

'Had the UNSC condemned the Zionist regime's reprehensible act of aggression on our diplomatic premises in Damascus, and subsequently brought to justice its perpetrators, the imperative for Iran to punish this rogue regime might have been obviated'

🔸— 🇺🇸/🇮🇷 Tom Cotton, U.S. Senator & Member of the Senate Intelligence Comittee:



'Israel is under threat of imminent attack by Iran. President Biden needs to warn the ayatollahs immediately that the United States will back Israel to the hilt, and the joint American-Israeli retaliation for any attack will be swift and devastating.' 🔸



The Telegraph: 'If Iran strikes Israel, Britain must attack'

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak: 'The threats from Iran are unacceptable and we, like the Americans, fully support Israel's right to defend itself'

Turkey's Foreign Minister phoned Iran's Foreign Minister, Amir Abdollahian, carrying a message from the U.S. asking for de-escalation with Israel

🔸🇮🇷❌🇮🇱 — An American official told Al Jazeera: The indicators we have indicate that Iran is preparing to attack Israel soon, but things may change.

https://fxtwitter.com/AJABreaking/status/1778460730905223487 t.me/BellumActaNews 🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇮🇷🇮🇱🇺🇸 The US has announced that an Iranian attack on Israel is expected on April 12



According to them, Iran plans to use more than 100 drones and dozens of missiles against military targets.



A number of countries have asked their citizens to avoid travel to the region today. 🚀 t.me/istocni_front 🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇮🇱 🇮🇷 Israel could use EMP bombs, which disrupt electronic devices, against Iran if it launches an attack in the next few days, Maariv reports, citing a security and defense expert.



For the first time in history, a new type of bomb will be used by Israel. This is an electromagnetic bomb (EMP). It will be used against Tehran and other major centers of Iran. It will also be used in areas where Iran's nuclear facilities are located.



It is noted that "the bomb itself does not kill people directly, because it emits electromagnetic pulses that can destroy all electronic devices." This means that much of Tehran's infrastructure could cease to function immediately, and this could be a pivotal moment for Israel.

😔 t.me/istocni_front 🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇮🇷🇮🇱 Iran's Teheran MP Javad Karimi Qudsi:



🇮🇷🇮🇱 Iran's Teheran MP Javad Karimi Qudsi:

We are hours away from punishing the Zionist regime.

🐦‍⬛️ Israeli media warn that residents of the following countries should "now" take their first potassium iodide tablet: 😱



Iran🇮🇷 Iraq🇮🇶 Syria🇸🇾 Turkey🇹🇷 Jordan🇯🇴 Israel🇮🇱 United Arab Emirates🇦🇪 Qatar🇶🇦 Kuwait🇰🇼 Bahrain🇧🇭 Pakistan🇵🇰 Afghanistan🇦🇫 Tajikistan🇹🇯 Armenia🇦🇲 and Azerbaijan🇦🇿 😱



* I hope this is fake news from these Israeli media 🤕 t.me/istocni_front🔸

(Evidently so - or a sick psyop)

🐦‍⬛️🇵🇸 Hamas' military wing Al-Qassam released a poster titled "On the Road to the Quds Force" [ Jerusalem ]



Here's how the poster deciphers one of Iran's TG channels:



💢 Apparently, a few hours before the Iranian attack, the resistance command in Gaza announced a large and joint attack by the resistance axis throughout the region on the occupied territories.



Look closely at this picture:

💢 Iraqi drones

💢 Palestinian Infantry and Motorcycle Forces

💢 Lebanese launcher Dehlaviia

💢 Yemeni rockets

💢 and Palestinian paragliders,

🚀 t.me/istocni_front 🔸

President Macron: 'I warned Iran not to attack Israel'

The German and British Foreign Ministers phoned Iran's Foreign Minister, Amir Abdollahian, and urged Iran not to attack Israel and to de-escalate

Iran Foreign Minister rejects any attempts at mediation, says that countries 'should have condemned the Israeli aggression when they had the chance', and that a punishment is definitely necessary

🔸— 🇺🇸/🇨🇳/🇮🇷 NEW: The United States asked China to tell Iran to show restraint regarding Israel; China refused the request 🔸

🔸— 🇺🇸/🇮🇱/🇮🇷 BREAKING: The U.S. Embassy in Israel asked American citizens not to travel outside the cities of Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Be'er Sheba – Kann 🔸

🔸— 🇺🇸W/🇮🇱/🇮🇷 BREAKING: The U.S. has reportedly notified Israel, based on concrete intelligence, that they should expect an unprecedented and direct Iranian attack in the next 24-48 hours – Wall Street Journal t.me/Middle_East_Spectator 🔸

(Right back where we started! 🙄)

🔸— 🇺🇸/🇶🇦/🇰🇼 NEW: Qatar and Kuwait have notified the United States they will not allow the bases on their territory to be used for attacks against Iran – Diplomatic Sources 🔸

🔸— 🇮🇱/🇮🇷 NEW: The atmosphere within the Israeli War Cabinet has completely changed during the past few days, they are now 'completely focused' on the Iranian threat, Gaza has become a 'secondary priority' – Hebrew Media🔸

🔸— 🇮🇱/🇮🇷 BREAKING: According to two U.S. Officials, a major Iranian attack on Israel is expected as soon as Friday (today), and could possibly include more than 100 drones and missiles against targets in the country – CBS News 🔸



— 🇮🇳/🇮🇷/🇮🇱 NEW: India tells its citizens to avoid all travel to Iran and Israel until further notice 🔸

🔸I wonder if Iran strikes on Shabbat, if Jews have some kind of loophole that allows them to still fly jets and launch missiles.



They cannot use any electricity or power on Shabbat, but they circumvent this by loopholes, like having light switches that have a 10% chance to turn on the light, and they just keep flipping it till it turns on, so that it was 'by chance' and not intentional.



Would be funny if Shlomo has to press the launch button 10 times before it actually works. Or if they turn on their F-16 engine the day before Shabbat and someone just sits in the cockpit all day so they can use the jet the next day. 🔸

— 🇺🇸/🇮🇷 Marco Rubio, U.S. Senator & Member of the Senate Intelligence Comittee:



'Barring some last minute development, Iran is going to attack Israel. The response and risk of escalation depends on what and how they attack.' 🔸

🔸— 🇺🇸/🇮🇷 NEW: Iran has sent a message to the U.S. through several Arab countries, that if they interfere in Iran's response against Israel, U.S. bases in the region will be struck – Three U.S. Officials told Axios. 🔸

— NEW: Everyone is calling Iran's Foreign Minister (literally everyone)



I don't even know who some of these people are. 🔸

Bro, why is Tanzania calling? 🔸

— 🇮🇶 NEW: Unknown objects in the sky reported above Iraq's Diyala Governorate 🔸

— 🇮🇷 BREAKING: Object also reported in Iran, Abbasabad, Mazandaran province 🔸



— 🇮🇷 The object was also spotted in the Iranian city of Qom 🔸



🔸This is weird, because Diyala (Iraq), Mazandaran (Iran) and Qom (Iran) are not even remotely close to each other.🔸

DWhat the hell is this? It's not a missile🔸

🔸It's probably another meteorite, you have got to be sh°tting me at this point.🔸

— 🇷🇺 It's also seen in Astrakhan, Russia🔸

🔸I wanted a strike on Israel, not UFOs t.me/Middle_East_Spectator🔸

🇮🇱 In Israel they write that it is above their sky too.



Probably a comet. t.me/intelslava 🔸

🔸— 🇷🇺 NEW: The Russian Ministry of Defense announces the successful test of a new ICBM launched from Kapustin Yar site near Astrakhan 🔸

🔸Putin is an epic troll, I have to admit. t.me/Middle_East_Spectator🔸

🇮🇷🇺🇸 | 'The Iranian message was we will attack the forces that attack us, so don't f--k with us and we won't f--k with you' – U.S. official to Axios reporter Barak Ravid t.me/MilitaryPOV🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇺🇲🇮🇱 The US Secretary of Defense and other Pentagon officials expressed disappointment that Israel did not notify the US in advance of the attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1.

The criticism was directed at Defense Minister Yoav Galant in a telephone conversation between them two days after the attack.



The Pentagon believes that Israel should have notified them in advance, which would have ensured that the defense systems of US forces in the region were improved and that warships were ready to intercept threats that could be directed against Israel and US military forces.



The Pentagon says the fact that it was not notified in advance of the attack puts US troops in the area at increased risk. t.me/istocni_front 🔸

📢 🇺🇸 🇮🇷 President Biden says he expects an attack by Iran "sooner rather than later."



In a message to Iran, Biden says, "Don't!"



📎 Moshe Schwartz t.me/CIG_telegram🔸

— 🇮🇱 NEW: Planes are now actively avoiding Israeli air space, and those still inside it are leaving. 🔸

— Marco Rubio is quoting the bible🔸



🔸— Well Mr. Rubio, I have a bit of scripture for you myself:



وَلَا تَحْسَبَنَّ ٱللَّهَ غَـٰفِلًا عَمَّا يَعْمَلُ ٱلظَّـٰلِمُونَ ۚ إِنَّمَا يُؤَخِّرُهُمْ لِيَوْمٍۢ تَشْخَصُ فِيهِ ٱلْأَبْصَـٰرُ



'Do not think that God is unaware of what the wrongdoers do – He only delays them until a Day when their eyes will stare in Horror'



[Quran 14:42] 🔸

— 🇮🇱 NEW: Israeli airspace is fully clear, the only planes are grounded in Ben Gurion Intl. Airport 🔸

🔸— 🇨🇦/🇳🇱/🇮🇱 NEW: Canada and the Netherlands tell their citizens not to travel to Israel & to leave by any means possible 🔸

🔸— 🇺🇸 NEW: Biden leaves to his beach house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and will remain there during the weekend 🔸t.me/Middle_East_Spectator🔸

#SaveTheRedHeifers

#PETA t.me/toresaysPlus 🔸

🐦‍⬛️🍉🍌🍈🇷🇺 The main strangeness of today's rocket launch from Kapustin Yar is the trajectory of its warhead, writes Yuriy Podoljaka.

What is interesting here? It was visible in the sky how the part that separated from the first stage of the rocket, turning on its engine, began to make very non-ballistic turns.



Moreover, these same turns were seen not only near the launch site, but also in the Urals, and behind the Urals in Yekaterinburg. And also... in Dagestan and even in Iran on the southern part of the Caspian Sea. The approximate locations of the rockets with warheads are marked on the map.



Very interesting "geography", isn't it?! That is, this is definitely not the flight of a conventional warhead of a conventional ICBM. Not even the maneuverable Vanguard. Apparently, the missile made several very sharp turns and flew at least 7,000 km "only in the zone of visual observation in populated areas."



And everywhere it resembled a "comet" that maneuvers at a fairly high altitude (40-60 km) (on the video its maneuvers in the southern part of the Caspian Sea).



In general, today we tested a very strange weapon. And from the scraps of information found on the internet, no one seems to have anything similar.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front 🔸

Well obviously the celebrations got started way too early. But it's hard to really blame these guys (mostly) - the panic exhibited by one and all on the NATO-Israel side of the world is a delicacy not often experienced. This pretty much got us through Friday. The weekend edition will be out Sunday late afternoon if no significant action is started yet.

At this point yesterday, I surfaced to check in on any updates and the launches had just started. As long as this is I decided to wait to see if adding the outcome was worthwhile.

And honestly in addition to hopes of the continued waiting outcome, I truly believed we would not see a disproportionate response from Iran. They are already over halfway to seeing a complete Israeli collapse - politically, economically, socially, and any other way I forgot. They could have simply kept alluding to a future attack until the preparations alone exhausted Israel's ability to actually fight. And Israel would not last the hour out if they launched a nuclear, chemical, or biological weapon first.

So while I hoped the waiting was on the chosen response was actually perfect. And on target. The war of attrition model that has Ukraine in a coffin already is a very attractive option. And the high ground of Russia choosing legal targets only is the human choice. It might feel better for the Iranian people to go for the tit for tat all options revenge strike. But the Axis knows very well that the outcome is assured; patience will pay huge dividends in a shorter time frame than even a conventional war might typically take. And we'll show this hybrid response for being exactly what Israel and the West can't beat.

Know your enemy. But most of all - know yourself. The Art of War rocks on.

Coming soon The Day After.

