The attack from Iran on Israel had essentially two primary targets. First was to deliver a message to the Israeli government (also US/Western ones). Second was to deliver a message to the Israeli people. Both targets were "hit" with efficiency and efficacy.

Let's view the remaining buildup, intervention, and the aftermath for demonstrating the veracity of that claim.

Saturday Lead Up:

Gulf states warn US not to launch strikes on Iran from their territory or airspace

Gulf monarchies are urging the US not to use American military bases on their territories to strike in response to any potential Iranian attack on Israel,...



The US's Gulf allies are working overtime to shut down avenues that could link them to a US reprisal against Tehran or its proxies from bases inside their kingdoms,...



As tensions flare, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman and Kuwait have raised questions about the intricate details of basing agreements that permit tens of thousands of US troops to be stationed across the oil-rich peninsula.



They are also moving to prevent US warplanes from flying over their airspace in the event the US conducts a retaliatory strike on Iran.



The US has spent decades investing in military bases in the Gulf. Given their close proximity to Iran, those airbases would be the most convenient launching pads for the US against the Islamic Republic,...



The Gulf states' cold feet amid the crisis comes after years of complaining that the US has not done enough to protect them from attacks by Iran's proxies,...



🇺🇸 🇮🇱🇮🇷Significant movement of U.S. Air Force and NATO aircraft towards the Mediterranean includes:

- Two Boeing KC-46A Pegasus aircraft, callsigns GOLD91 and GOLD92

- A Boeing KC-135R Stratotanker

- A Boeing E-3A Sentry aircraft



The U. S. is enhancing its air defense capabilities in Jordan as well. A USAF Lockheed C-5M Super Galaxy, with the callsign RCH2624, has been deployed to reinforce defenses at the Shaheed Mwaffaq Al-Salti Air Base in Al Azraq.



In addition to that, American forces deploy THAAD and Patriot Missile Defense Systems on the Jordanian-Iraqi border.



The Israeli side is also preparing for a large-scale conflict. Israel Defense Forces are withdrawing most of the troops from the Gaza Strip. Reservists are urgently returned from vacation.



The IDF are concentrated in the northern part of the country on the border with Lebanon. On April 10, Joe Biden declared his readiness to do everything to protect Israel in the light of Iran's warnings. U.S. CENTCOM commander Gen. Kurilla is staying overnight in Israel -- extending a trip previously scheduled to be quite a bit shorter.



Iran's movement of military assets indicates the possibility of its readiness to attack Israel. The United States noted that Iran is preparing approximately 100 cruise missiles.



If the United States intervenes in the conflict, thousands of American solders in the Middle East will be under attack.



TRIGGER-HAPPY AND PLAYING WITH FIRE: MR. NETANYAHU'S NUCLEAR WAR OPTION



✍️Written by Hikaru Kitabayashi✍️



Mr. Netanyahu is, by nature, lacking in strategic foresight and easily gives in to impatience. Realizing that the Israeli army, itself, is unwilling to make a full scale invasion of Rafah out of fear of the promised Egyptian response, Mr. Netanyahu has been using his control over Israel's more aggressive air force and his government's assassination-happy intelligence community to bring America into direct armed conflict in West Asia. For him, this is urgent because the Democratic Party has recently been showing increasing disillusionment with his conduct of the war. Sensing that his hold on political power is evaporating, Mr. Netanyahu has decided to opt for nuclear brinksmanship.



Until very recently, Israel was the only nuclear power in West Asia and North Africa that was producing atomic bombs, one of which was actually tested in cooperation with apartheid-era South Africa in the South Atlantic many years ago. However, intensive research is indicative of Iran already being a nuclear power, with surely one or more untested atomic weapons at its disposal. The bombing of the Iranian diplomatic compound by Israel and Iran's delay in responding to this bombing can best be explained in this context. In fact, Israel has long desired that the United States enter into a war with Iran to prevent it from reaching nuclear power status and almost succeeded at one point during President Trump's presidency before the president got cold feet and backed out.



It is especially important for Israel that Iran does not possess nuclear weapons because, from that point, Iran will become the dominant regional military power and Israel's ability to do what it wants unhindered will come to an end. On the possibly false assumption that Iran's nuclear weapons were not yet operational, Mr. Netanyahu's attack on Iran's diplomatic compound in Damascus was actually done in the hope of an immediate Iranian response which he felt sure would drag America into direct warfare in Western Asia, thus leading to the destruction of both Iran's possible nuclear weapons and its ability to produce them.



Iran, for its part, anticipating an exchange of ballistic and/or hypersonic missiles, is now busily preparing its air defenses. It is not only aiming to protect its civilian assets, but also to secure its nuclear weapons assets so that their actual use will not prove necessary. Now that important Islamic holidays are over and American-Israeli attempts a couple of days ago at destabilizing Iran's southeastern regions with terrorist attacks were quickly taken care of, for the last 24 hours air defense preparations, accordingly, have swung into full gear.



On the other hand, the Israeli government, is doing nothing to discourage panic in Israeli society. And, to force Israel's reluctant army back into ground operations in a war the army has determined it cannot win, the government, hoping for military reactions, is also ramping up its regional assassination program. On 10 April 2024, it used its intelligence agencies to accomplish the assassination of three sons and three grandchildren of Mr. Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Hamas Political Bureau, as well as the leaving of the tortured and murdered body of Mr. Mohammad Sorour to be found by Lebanese security forces. Mr. Sorour was reputed to have enabled the transfer of tens of millions of dollars of funds to Hamas in the 2010s. This is a program meant to keep genocide going full speed, guarantee military responses, and, simultaneously, keep Mr. Netanyahu in power.



Mr. Netanyahu is clearly fishing for active American military intervention. Let's hope the pro-Zionist Washington political establishment will not bite the bait.

👻 It's almost like they knew this day would come!

Am I the only one who sees all these "24-48 hrs" claims as a set up for a false flag event in Israel?

Will Iran block Hormuz fully in coming time for all ships that carry goods for Israel to be transported over land through UAE/Saudi/Jordan? Will Yemen/Hezbollah use ballistic missiles to fully destroy ports of Haifa, Eilat and Ashdod ? Israel export and import is done 98/99% by sea. IMO this is what I think Iran will do to retaliate against the Damascus massacre and genocide against Palestine.

A great article with stats on Israeli ports, TEU numbers and which markets are served with which ports: https://www.gocomet.com/blog/top-israel-ports/

🇮🇷 #IRGC has seized the Portuguese-Israeli-owned ship "MSC ARIES" in the Strait of Hormuz which was sailing from the UAE to India. The ship is reportedly operated by Zodiac Maritime, a company owned by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer.

#Iranians basically saying they can cut off the Strait of Hormuz.

— 🇮🇷/🇮🇱 IRGC Navy Forces landing on the Israeli-owned ship in the Strait of Hormuz

— 🇮🇱/🇮🇷/🇺🇸 Hebrew Media: 'The Iranians with this action have sent a clear message to the US; if you intervene on behalf of Israel, we will close the Persian Gulf just like the Red Sea'

— 🇮🇷/🇮🇱 NEW: An exclusive source tells me this is not the anticipated Iranian response to Israel, but a 'symbolic signal' that the economic arteries of the West can be cut at any time, after Western nations including the U.S. pledged their support for Israel

— 🇮🇷/🇮🇱/🇦🇪 The Israel-UAE land corridor depends on naval traffic sailing through the Persian Gulf



Israel has been using this route, which runs from the UAE through Saudi Arabia and Jordan to Israel, as a way to circumvent the Red Sea blockade in its trade with the Asian continent.



If Iran systematically cuts off Israeli-linked shipping originating in Emirati ports, Israel will effectively be shut off from any trade with Asia and would have to import everything through its Mediterranean Sea ports of Haifa & Ashdod.



If Iran or Hezbollah then decides to strike these two ports, Israel will be completely cut off from the global trade network. This would have massive repercussions on its economy, which is heavily dependent on foreign trade.🔸

— 🇮🇷 NEW: Powerful electronic warfare systems, like the 'Avtobaza-M' are being deployed in Tehran

— 🇮🇷/🇷🇺 The Avtobaza-M ELINT system is an advanced Russian electronic warfare system



It is designed for detecting pulse and continuous signals of air and sea-based radars, identification signals, TACAN systems signals, and the determination of parameters of signals and different types of radars.



Additionally, it does trajectory tracking of air- and seaborne objects by their electronic signature, as well as data support of higher air defense command and control posts.

🇮🇷🇮🇱 ISRAEL RUNS TO INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY, DEMANDING IRAN'S MILITARY CLASSIFIED AS TERRORIST ORG - Following Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps' seizure of Israeli-connected ship in Hormuz Strait (see map), Tel Aviv accuses Iran of piracy, demands from "tHe fReE woRlD" to sanction Tehran more.

I call on the European Union and the free world to immediately declare IRGC as a terrorist organization and to sanction Iran now - Israeli Foreign Affairs Minister.

The irony of an occupation state knee-deep in genocide, yet demanding the world condemns a country for a minor retaliation following murderous attack on its consulate.

The White House: "Iran must release the detained ship immediately."

Iranian authorities said today that the detained ship had nothing to do with retaliation against Israel.

The United States has made changes to the balance of its forces in the Middle East amid the threat of an Iranian strike on Israel, the White House said.



The White House also refused to comment on whether the United States would intervene directly in the conflict in the event of a military strike by Iran on Israel.

Game over? Persian Gulf monarchies refuse to give US access to bases for anti-Iran attacks



Persian Gulf countries have reportedly told the United States not to launch any attacks against Iran from their territory or airspace amid seething regional tensions.



💬 Sources including a senior US official told the Middle East Eye that Gulf monarchies have been "working overtime" on the diplomatic track "to shut down avenues that could link them to a US reprisal against Tehran or its proxies from bases inside their kingdoms."



The countries include regional heavyweights Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Kuwait, with their leaderships reportedly “raising questions” on the details of US basing agreements, and taking steps to prevent the use of their Iran-adjacent bases against the Islamic Republic.

“It’s a mess,” a senior US official said, referring to the headache the Biden administration faces as it prepares for a potential Iranian retaliatory strike against its top regional ally Israel following Tel Aviv’s April 1 attack on the Iranian Embassy compound in Damascus, Syria.

The Gulf powers’ increasingly independently foreign policy is a major political setback for Washington, which for many decades after World War II (and especially after the Cold War) was able to rely on the Persian Gulf monarchies for its military operations in the oil-rich region. In recent years, regional powers have begun the pursuit of an increasingly independent foreign policy.

Israeli products? No thank you



The boycott operations of the products of companies that support Israel, conducted by the BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) Network, is being enriched with increasingly effective tools, as demonstrated by the results (for example McDonald's recently found itself forced to buy back the Israeli franchise).



⚔️Among the "weapons" available to those calling for an end to the genocide in Gaza, there are videos (like the one we show you, relating to Pepsi) and now also a mobile phone application. In addition to containing the list of companies that support Israel in some way, the app allows you to know, by scanning the barcode of a product, whether the latter should be boycotted.

📱The app, created by the Palestinian developer Ahmed Bashbash, is called No Thanks and can be downloaded from the store. The Italian version is still missing, but even in English or Spanish, it is not difficult to use.

👀Tehran: retaliatory attack against Israel could have been avoided



📢 Iran could have refrained from responding to the Israeli attack against the Iranian diplomatic mission in Damascus if the United Nations Security Council had condemned the actions of the Jewish State , the Iranian mission informed the UN in a post on social media X.



"If the United Nations Security Council had condemned the Zionist regime's reprehensible act of aggression against our diplomatic facilities in Damascus and then brought those responsible to justice, the need for Iran to punish this rogue regime could have been avoided ".

🇷🇴🇲🇩⚠️🇮🇱🇵🇸 Both the Romanian and Moldovan foreign ministries issued a travel warning for Romanian and Moldovan citizens respectively, warning against travelling to Lebanon, Iran, Palestine and Israel in the coming days for fear of a major escalation of the conflicts in the region.

🇾🇪🇵🇸🇫🇷⚡️🔻

The French FREMM frigate “Alsace” has abandoned the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, according to French sources.



The commander of the ship stated that the Yemeni Armed Forces “do not hesitate to use drones and ballistic missiles in a very surprising and striking manner.”



He added, “It has been a long time since we dealt with this level of weapons and violence. The Houthis are perfecting their technique. The more they fire, the more accurate they become.”



The Commander told Le Figaro: “All combat equipment was used on board the frigate, from the Aster missile to machine guns,” noting that the cost of each Aster missile is $2 million.



FREMM is the one of a number of European military ships that have recently withdraw from the area, following the withdrawal of the HDMS Danish Esbern Snare this week and the British destroyer HMS Richmond before it.

🐦‍⬛️🇮🇷🇮🇱 Iran is completely changing the rules of the game



The Israeli website "301 Al-Alam al-Arabi" discussed the consequences of Iran's response to Israel in a report and wrote that this attack will completely change Tel Aviv's strategy to contain Iran in Syria.



Matza, a former official in Israel's security and military institutions, wrote in this report:



Israel is in a "waiting period" from the beginning of Ramadan until the army enters Rafah.



The military in this period is witnessing the expectation of a direct Iranian attack on Israel, so the question is not "will an Iranian response happen or not?" Instead, the question is "when will it happen and is Israel ready to attack or not?" not?"; An event that will change the face of war.

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇮🇷 Lavrov spoke by phone with his Iranian counterpart Abdullahiyan



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia announced that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergei Lavrov, in a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Emir Abdullahian, once again condemned Israel's attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria.



It was emphasized that attacks on diplomatic and consular facilities, whose immunity is guaranteed by the relevant Vienna Conventions, are categorically unacceptable.



It was stated that the parties, emphasizing their determination to maintain high-level coordination on current issues of the international and regional agenda, once again confirmed the importance of expanding interaction in the economic sphere, as well as cooperation in the political-diplomatic sphere.

⚡️ 🇮🇷 💅 🇮🇱

– Qatar and Kuwait notified the US that they will not allow bases on their territory to be used for attacks against Iran – diplomatic sources



– France evacuates all its diplomats and their relatives from Iran – Reuters



– Arab sources report that specialized urban brigades of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces have received instructions to prepare to storm US bases in Syria and Iraq if the US makes a mistake



– Al Jazeera, citing an American official, writes that the United States is transferring additional military forces to the region to strengthen regional deterrence

– The US is sending reinforcements to the Middle East in anticipation of an Iranian attack on Israel – AFP



– Tehran sent a warning to the US



– Great Britain is increasing its nuclear arsenal – Director of the Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control of the Russian MFA Ermakov



– US signed an agreement to provide Ukraine with $138 million to modernize air defense systems – US Ambassador



– Qatar and Kuwait notified the US that they will not allow bases on their territory to be used for attacks against Iran – diplomatic sources



– France evacuates all its diplomats and their relatives from Iran – Reuters



– The US said that an Iranian attack against Israel is expected on April 12, more than 100 drones and dozens of missiles could be used against military targets – CBS

🇮🇷🇮🇱 Israel 'can tolerate' Iranian attack on its territory if there are no civilian or military casualties – Financial Times

🔴 Live: Israel says it will defend itself if Iran responds to attack on its consulate

Israel's military said Thursday it is prepared to defend the country and strike back if Iran retaliates for a deadly airstrike on the Iranian Consulate in Syria. Tehran holds Israel responsible for the attack earlier this month, which the US military believes Israel carried out. Israel has not commented on it. The increased tensions have sparked international concern that Israel's devastating war against Hamas in Gaza could spill over into the rest of the Middle East. Follow our liveblog for the latest updates on the Israel-Hamas war.

📰 🌏 🇮🇷 🇮🇱 Iranian Animated Republic: Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak mocks Tehran and its endless video threats against Israel.

But, look who's talking...



Several Iranian and Iraqi hacker teams recently launched cyberattacks against Israeli air defense and radar systems in joint operations.

White House announces Biden will cut short weekend trip and return to Washington on Saturday afternoon to consult with national security team on events in the Middle East.

President Biden gathers the highest levels of government in the White House Situation Room:



Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin

Secretary of State Blinken,

Head of OKNSH Brown,

CIA Director Bill Burns

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan

Middle East Director Brett McGurk t.me/infantmilitario🔸

🇮🇷🇮🇱 “The latest assessment of the situation here in Israel indicates that Iran will attack in the coming days.



The attack is expected to include dozens of launches in the first phase, from Iran, Yemen and Iraq.



Regarding Hezbollah and militias in Syria, a question mark. The air defense is on alert from end to end.” — Israel’s channel 14 t.me/MyLordBebo🔸

Satellite data reveal that over 70% of the fixed- and rotary-wing military aircraft usually visible on the tarmacs of Iranian airbases have suddenly disappeared. This rate rises to 100% in Mashhad and Bandar Abbas. (Intel)

Netanyahu left Tel Aviv and took refuge in a private bunker belonging to one of his big oligarch close friends. This bunker, located beneath a private residence, is said to be one of the most heavily fortified in the world.

It is from this bunker that Netanyahu will speak this evening.

A special aircraft used to evacuate the Israeli leadership in the event of a nuclear conflict has taken to the air and is believed to be over the Negev.

This is the first time in Israel's history that this type of aircraft has been detected. t.me/strategika512🔸

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Sudani arrived in Washington amid heightened tensions over Iran's attack on Israel.

Assessment of Iranian missile strikes by Algerian resource MenaDefense:

To add richness, I imagine the Iranians will start by launching waves of older missiles like the Sajjil 2 or Ghadr. Which reproduce the concept of ballistic missiles with warheads with insufficient ammunition, inaccurately, but again allow the airspace to be saturated with debris to follow and intercept.



In the second ballistic wave, we can expect the use of guided re-entry missiles such as Qiam 2, Khoramshahr 2 or Emad. This type of missile has a great chance of defeating Israeli anti-ABM systems such as Arrow-2 or Arrow-3 and David Sling. To do this, they use decoys dropped during atmospheric reentry and before re-entry. It should also be understood that at this level we are talking about a supersonic maximum in terms of speed, which is very difficult to intercept.



For second strikes (after a possible Israeli response), the Iranians could use their latest generation of ballistic missiles such as the Khaybar Shehan or Haj Qassem, which have a fully remotely controlled re-entry vehicle with low-trajectory capability that can pass under the cover bubble of Israeli missiles Arrow 3 at very high speed.



Additionally, the Iranians could fire missiles from Iraq or Lebanon/Syria, such as the Dezful or Fateh 110, which have a shorter range but can saturate and hit targets.



At the moment, no one can say that Iran has Fattah 1 and 2 or Kharamshahr 4 missiles, which are modern missiles of the Iranian industry. The first is a hypersonic unit, similar to the Russian Kinzhal, the second is a stealth maneuvering unit, similar to a Chinese or North Korean one.



If they are used, they will likely be used against Israeli air defense sites. t.me/infantmilitario🔸

The Clock Strikes Midnight:

The Iranian name for the operation against Israel has been announced: "True Promise."

Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: We express deep concern about the launch of Iranian UAVs against Israel and the signs of a dangerous escalation in relations between the two countries. We call for maximum restraint to save the region and peoples from instability and tension. Constant contact with all stakeholders is needed to try to contain the situation, stop the escalation and prevent the risk of the region sliding into a dangerous spiral of instability and a threat to the interests of peoples

🔸🇮🇷🚀🏴‍☠ "ABC NEWS" quotes an Israeli military source: The Israeli "army" has raised its estimates for the arrival of the Iranian drones. The first drone will approach "Israel" an hour earlier than expected, at 1:00 AM local time. 🚩t.me/ResistanceTrench🔸

🔸🇮🇱🇮🇷⚡Israeli army spokesman:



- The army and air force are prepared for Iranian threats expected to arrive within hours



- Our citizens must adhere to the instructions of the home front and stay in safe places



- We coordinate with the United States and partners in the region to deal with any attacks



- We are trying to prevent Iranian drones from reaching Israel.

🚩t.me/ResistanceTrench🔸

American KC-135 refueling aircraft sent a distress signal over southern Iraq t.me/infantmilitario🔸

🔸🇮🇷🚀🏴‍☠ Amir Mousavi: The first phase of the response is a disciplinary operation for the consulate crime, and we will proceed to a comprehensive confrontation if the response results in a retaliatory attack.

🚩t.me/ResistanceTrench🔸

🔸For the first time since 7th October, The sky of Gaza is empty of Israeli drones and jets.



Palestinian sources say that for the first time since 7th October, the skies of Gaza have been cleared of Israeli drones and fighters due to Iran's attack on Israel. 🚩t.me/ResistanceTrench🔸

🇮🇷🇮🇱⚡The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officially announced the launch of a number of suicide drones and missiles in response to Israel's attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus. 🚩t.me/ResistanceTrench🔸

🔸First Iranian salvo: more than 500 Shahed-2 kamikaze drones followed by a second salvo of 200 other drones...

Alert: real-time news mode and fog of war. t.me/Strategika512🔸

Chatter, chatter….over.

🔸Israel is trying to fly jets over Iraq and Jordan to intercept drones before they reach Zionist entity. US jets will probably help as their tanker are already on air.

Media: Jordanian air defense systems are ready to intercept and shoot down Iranian drones and aircraft.



🇮🇷⚡🇺🇸 Iran's FM: Necessary warnings have been given to U.S



🇱🇧🚀🏴‍☠🇺🇸 Intelligence source: Ballistic missile platforms have been directed at a number of American bases in the region, and any intervention will be met with an immediate and swift response from the enemy.



🇮🇷🚀🏴‍☠ "Bloomberg" quotes a U.S. official: The simultaneous attack with drones and missiles may confuse the Israeli air defense system, as it could come at different speeds, altitudes, and directions.



🇮🇷🚀🏴‍☠ "ABC NEWS" quotes a U.S. official: We now believe that there will be between 400 to 500 drones and missiles launched at "Israel"

British fighter jets took off from Cyprus to intercept drones and missiles launched from Iran towards Israel



🇮🇷🚀🏴‍☠ Al-Mayadeen quoting Israeli media: Hypersonic missiles were launched a short while ago from Iran, in addition to the first attack.



Israeli medias: Jordan opened its airspace to Israeli fighter jets.



🇮🇷🚀🏴‍☠ CNN: This is the largest drone attack in the world.



Hebrew media: The countries that are helping us tonight are the United States, France, Britain, and Jordan.



Enemy media: Reports of casualties throughout the country (note: this is probably not an accurate assessment, but included for authenticity of how the information emerges and is propagandized by media)

🇮🇷🚀🏴‍☠ Iran: Revolutionary Guard: We warn America that any support or participation in targeting Iranian interests will result in a decisive Iranian response and lead to regret.

🇮🇷⚡🇮🇱 Iran strikes base from which Israeli warplanes took off, bombed embassy in Syria.

🚩t.me/ResistanceTrench🔸

Interceptions are taking place across a large area of ​​Israel, and at the moment there have been no calls about casualties, except in cases of alarm and people injured on the way to the protected area. t.me/infantmilitario🔸

Red Alert at Dimona, Arad, Be'er Sheva, Jerusalem, Beitar Illit, Majdal Shams, Tamar, Bnei Shimon, Ramat Negev, Neve Midbar, Al-Kasom, Har Hevron, Merhavim, Eshkol, Gush Etzion, HaArava HaTikhona, Lakhish, Golan, HaGalil HaElyon, Mevo'ot HaHermon [01:45]:



14/04/2024 01:45:21:

• Dead Sea - Neot HaKikar, Ein Tamar

• South Negev - Rotem Industrial Zone, Dimona, Qasr al-Sir

• Center Negev - Carmit, Meitar, Shoket Junction Center



14/04/2024 01:45:25:

• South Negev - Retamim, Revivim, Bir Hadaj

• Center Negev - Hatzerim



14/04/2024 01:45:26:

• South Negev - El For'eh, Kuseife, Mar'it, Arad, Ar'ara BaNegev, Tel Arad, Wadi el Na'am South, Wadi el Na'am South

• Center Negev - Beer Sheva - South, Beer Sheva - East, Beer Sheva - West, Beer Sheva - North, Laqiya, Omer



14/04/2024 01:45:27:

• South Negev - Mashabei Sadeh, Tlalim



14/04/2024 01:45:36:

• Center Negev - Giv'ot Bar, Lahav, Lehavim, Eshkolot, Hatzerim

• West Negev - Eshel HaNassi, Ze'elim

• South Negev - Ashalim, Be'er Milka, Kmehin, Nitzana, Kadesh Barneah

• Yehuda - Beit Yatir, Sheni LeYavne

• Dead Sea - Dead Sea Hotels, Dead Sea Hotels - Center, Neveh Zohar



14/04/2024 01:45:46:

• Jerusalem - Jerusalem - South, Jerusalem - East, Jerusalem - West, Jerusalem - Center

• Yehuda - Alon Shvut, Elazar, Efrat, Beitar Illit, Har Gilo, Havat Sdeh Bar, Kfar Eldad, Kfar Etzion, Migdal Oz, Ma'aleh Amos, Ma'ale Rekhav'am, Neveh Daniel, Nokdim, Kadarim, Rosh Tzurim, Tko'a, Gvaot

• South Negev - Dimona, Qasr al-Sir



14/04/2024 01:45:51:

• Center Negev - Segev Shalom

• South Negev - Mashabei Sadeh, Wadi el Na'am South



14/04/2024 01:45:56:

• Center Negev - Tel Sheva, Nevatim



14/04/2024 01:45:57:

• South Negev - Arad

• Yehuda - Har Amsha

• Dead Sea - Massada, Neot HaKikar, Ein Tamar



14/04/2024 01:45:58:

• Arava - Ir Ovot, El Amrani, El Masaq, Idan, Ein Hatzeva



14/04/2024 01:45:59:

• Dead Sea - Dead Sea Hotels - Center, Dead Sea Hotels



14/04/2024 01:45:59:

• South Negev - Mar'it



14/04/2024 01:46:06:

• South Negev - Dimona, Qasr al-Sir

• Center Negev - Segev Shalom



14/04/2024 01:46:11:

• Arava - Hatzeva



14/04/2024 01:46:12:

• Yehuda - Adora, Eliav

• South Negev - Oron Industry and Commerce



14/04/2024 01:46:14:

• South Negev - Rotem Industrial Zone



14/04/2024 01:46:17:

• South Negev - Tlalim, Mashabei Sadeh, Wadi el Na'am South



14/04/2024 01:46:21:

• South Negev - Merhav Am, Sdeh Boker, Arad

• Dead Sea - Dead Sea Hotels, Dead Sea Hotels - Center, Massada, Neveh Zohar



14/04/2024 01:46:24:

• North Golan - Neveh Ativ, Nimrod, Buq'ata, Mas'ade, Ein Quiniyye, El Rom, Odem, Majdal Shams

• Confrontation Line - Kfar Szold, Ghajar, Kibutz Dan, Snir, Dafna, Ma'ayan Baruch, HaGoshrim, Shear Yeshuv



Major cities: Dimona, Arad, Be'er Sheva, Jerusalem, Beitar Illit, Majdal Shams

Regional councils: Tamar, Bnei Shimon, Ramat Negev, Neve Midbar, Al-Kasom, Har Hevron, Merhavim, Eshkol, Gush Etzion, HaArava HaTikhona, Lakhish, Golan, HaGalil HaElyon, Mevo'ot HaHermon 🚩t.me/ResistanceTrench🔸

🔸Birdies from Iraqi Kurdistan report that the American helicopter base in Erbil is quieter than water. t.me/bponline🔸

🇮🇷⚡🇮🇱 Dimona is where Israel's nuclear research center is located, and Iran has previously threatened to attack it in the event of a war.

🚩t.me/ResistanceTrench🔸

Senior Israeli political official: “We will respond decisively. In addition to the US, there is already excellent cooperation with a number of countries, including France, the UK and neighboring countries, which have sent messages indicating their intention to intercept airborne threats en route to Israel.” t.me/infantmilitario🔸

The Iranian attack causes a decline in digital currencies.



Embrace traditional currency

🚩t.me/ResistanceTrench🔸

🔸The US, through Qatar, asked Iran to immediately stop attacking Israel. Iran ignored the request and threatened to attack American bases if the United States intervened. t.me/infantmilitario🔸

🔸Senior Biden administration officials asked Israel this evening: Before you make any Israeli response to the Iranian attack, engage with us to discuss the issue. t.me/infantmilitario🔸

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is currently speaking with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Gallant briefed his colleague on Israel's defense efforts in the face of an Iranian attack.



Secretary Gallant thanked Secretary Austin for the United States' strong position on Israel's side and emphasized that security authorities maintain maximum preparedness in the face of further attack attempts. t.me/infantmilitario🔸

Big impacts 🔥 ~500 kg category very high speed glowing from overheating



It seems Negev airbase was targeted



"Network 12 of the regime has confirmed that 7 missiles hit this important airbase of the regime"



~ 5-6 Mach least slowing down from over 10

Negev area burning, not clear if it's the airbase or around it

New documentation of the moment the Islamic Republic of Iran’s missiles impact on the Nevatim military airport, house of F35 and protected by Patriot, east of Beersheba, in the occupied Palestinian Negev, directly hitting it.

🔸Hezbollah: "We destroyed one of the batteries of the Iron Dome air defense system" t.me/infantmilitario🔸

The Aftermath:

‼️NEWSFLASH: It is reported that half of the Shahed drones launched by Iran at Israel flew towards Ukraine out of habit.

🖕🇮🇱 TEL AVIV DEMANDS RUSSIA CONDEMNS IRAN'S ATTACK ON ISRAEL, MOSCOW SAYS FUCK OFF - Not satisfied with entire West rushing to condemn Iran's retaliatory operation and support the occupying state, Israel throws tantrum demanding Moscow parrots along.

Israel not once condemned Ukraine's strikes on Russian territories Simona [Israeli Ambassador to Russia], remind me when Israel condemned at least one strike by Kiev's regime on Russian regions? Can't remember? Me neither, but I remember regular statements in support of Zelensky’s actions from Israeli officials - Russian FM Spokeswoman Zakharova (pictured) doesn't hold back.

Tehran confirms Operation True Promise is concluded, unless Israel strikes back - Tel Aviv WILL reportedly respond, scale of response is being determined.

t.me/IntelRepublic🔸

🇮🇷 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps:

Statement No. 2



After more than 10 days of silence and neglect by international organizations, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to condemn the aggression and criminality of the zionist regime in attacking the consular section of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Damascus as part of targeting our country's territories and the martyrdom of 7 legal advisors of the country without punishing the criminal regime according to Article 7 of the United Nations Charter, in response to these crimes and in execution of previous warnings and securing Iran's rightful demands and in order to punish the aggressor, using its strategic intelligence capabilities, missiles, and drones, the military institution attacked targets of the zionist terrorist army in the occupied territories, successfully hitting and destroying them.



Within the strategic policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard declares the following:



1. Warning the terrorist government of America that any support or participation in harming Iran's interests will result in a decisive and regrettable response by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Furthermore, America is held responsible for the evil actions of the zionist regime, and if this child-killing regime is not restrained in the region, it will bear the consequences.



2. With emphasis on the policy of good neighborliness with neighbors and countries in the region, any threat by the terrorist state of America and the zionist entity from any country will be met with a reciprocal and proportionate response from the Islamic Republic of Iran to the source of the threat.



We assure the heroic people of Iran that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard and the other armed forces in the country will stand until death in defense of national interests and will neutralize the efforts of enemies to destabilize the security and peace of the people.

“We’ve lost. Truth must be told … It’s no fun to admit that we’ve lost, so we lie to ourselves.”



Renowned Israeli journalist Chaim Levinson published a piece in Haaretz titled, ‘Saying What Can’t Be Said: Israel Has Been Defeated – A Total Defeat.’



“Hamas will not be eradicated. The hostages will not be returned through military pressure. Security will not be reestablished.”



To Levinson, Israel is being “held hostage by the worst leadership in the country’s history” and currently “has no diplomatic exit.”



The hostages in Gaza will never return, and Israel will not regain its security. He cites lies, procrastination, deceit and denial in dealing with the war.



He also points out that Israelis may not be able to safely return to the northern border following Hezbollah’s cross border attacks. The public is being deceived into thinking action will be taken against Hezbollah, but “the deadline keeps being pushed back.”



As for the Rafah invasion, Levinson calls it the “newest bluff” – and that by the time it actually happens (if it happens), “the actual event will have lost its significance.” t.me/thecradlemedia🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇺🇸 US stocks and the cryptocurrency market started to fall

This may be related to a possible Iranian attack on Israel . In anticipation of active action, the US sent reinforcements to the Middle East.

🔸🚨BREAKING: RUSSIA TO SUPPORT IRAN ACCORDING TO UNCONFIRMED REPORTS



“If the United States makes the slightest attack on Iran's soil in support of Israel, we will also enter the battle in support of Iran.” - Vladimir Putin t.me/theyorkshirelassnews🔸

🔸🚨BREAKING - Iranian IRGC says they successfully destroyed all targets. t.me/Aq701🔸

🔸- IRGC claims it "successfully destroyed" targets in Israel.

- Israel claims it intercepted 99% of the missiles and drones.

🔸• Israel 🇮🇱 Army Spokesperson : Iranian 🇮🇷 Missiles 🚀 & Drones was launched from Iraq 🇮🇶 & Syria 🇸🇾



• Biden : US 🇺🇲 Stopped almost all Iranian 🇮🇷 Drones & Missiles attack on Israel 🇮🇱



• Antony Blinken 🇺🇲 : we do not seek escalation but will continue to support Israel in defending itself.



• Israel 🇮🇱 : Airspace Reopened



• Netanhayu : We will continue to move forward to achieve our goals of the war & bring back the 133 hostages from Gaza Asap.

🔸Steve Scalise, Republican Majority Leader of the House of Representatives: We will consider a bill to support Israel as early as next week. t.me/infantmilitario🔸

🔸Latest news on massive Iranian attacks:



1️⃣The goal was an attack on two military centers.

2️⃣Not a single city or town became the target of attacks.

3️⃣K 1:51 more than 50% of the missiles hit the target. t.me/infantmilitario🔸

According to an Israeli military official, air defense effectiveness reaches 99%. t.me/infantmilitario🔸

#BREAKING Statement from the Commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps, Major General Hossein Salami:



“We have established a new equation with the zionist entity, responding directly from Iranian territory to any aggression from it.



We have started a new chapter in the confrontation with the zionist enemy.



Overcoming the zionist and American defense systems in the region and hitting the specified targets was not easy.



Our plans were innovative and managed to penetrate the layers of the zionist defense systems and those of their American and French allies.



Our operations were limited and solely a response to the zionist entity's attack on our consulate in Damascus.



The operation was very successful and exceeded our expectations.



The cost of air intervention in Israeli skies last night exceeded $1 billion - Yedioth Ahronoth t.me/infantmilitario🔸

🔸The Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned the ambassadors of Great Britain, France and Germany because of their countries' "irresponsible position on the Iranian response to the Israeli attack in Damascus." t.me/infantmilitario🔸

🔸According to NBC, Biden told Netanyahu during their call today that "since the Iranian attack caused minimal damage to human life and property, Israel should view this as a victory and not react."

National Security Adviser John Kirby: "Biden doesn't believe Iranian attacks justify escalating war."



The United States does not believe that Iranian strikes on Israel will escalate into a wider war.

White House: "The attack showed that Iran's military capabilities are not as strong as believed"

Israel "cancelled" its retaliatory strike on Iran following Biden's call with Netanyahu, according to Israeli officials who spoke to the New York Times. t.me/infantmilitario🔸

🔸Dugin: Bibi will definitely blow up the Al-Aqsa Mosque. This is exactly what this is all about. t.me/Agdchan/15082🔸

And from on the ground:

🔸🇮🇱 Everyone is asking what’s happening in Israel and if I’m ok, so here’s a short update:



It all feels like a scripted Truman Show. Lots of videos of lights in the sky, fireworks, much slower pace than they should be if we’re talking about such fast missiles (but hey I’m not a military/weapons expert).



I’m not glued to the news. It’s a disease. They’re playing with people’s minds & raising anxiety levels, weakening them, it’s cruel.



Last night Israeli government announced the closure of education system, meaning parents who have to go to work are stuck. No gatherings in public places for more than 1000 people - reminds you of Covid?

They “closed” public beaches in many places around the country, basically mini lockdown for Israel, and all the scared sheep who are used to it from Covid are immediately accepting everything. It’s a joke.



Last night I heard lots of aerial movement over Tel Aviv, and my dog was upset and uneasy - I think she feels/hears frequencies we can’t.



I woke up this morning to many anxious people around me, alongside a shining sun & singing birds. I’ll go for a walk with the dog and get to work - have lots of podcast content to work on.



If anything major happens that I know of, I’ll let you know.

That’s it.

Love, light & sanity

🔸Good morning



Once again the world looks a bit different after last night's retaliation by Iran in response to the Israeli blowing up of the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1. Iranian officials and civilians were then killed



Iranian drones hit military not civilian targets in Israel

It was a rather measured response, based on Article 51 of the UN charter, which stipulates the right to self defense.



PM Netanyahu calls for counter attack on Iran

BUT

The US is not interested in joining Israel in any attack against Iran pointing out their support of defense material they had moved to Israel in the last week



So what now?

All eyes are on the Israelis.



Gordon demands.



Bandera hiccupped in hell looking at this illustration



Britain’s Secretary of State meets with Donald Trump, but not Biden’s National Security Advisor.



What is going on with Jake Sullivan? Why is he hiding under his bed? Cancelling meetings with MBS and now Cameron? With WW3 kicking off?



🍿

🔸🇮🇷🇮🇱Israeli sources reported that the cost of air defenses used so far tonight has reached almost $1 billion.

(Bears REPEATING!⬆)

🔸Iranian missiles hit two of Israel’s most sensitive, heavily guarded military bases.



With seven missiles Israel couldn’t shoot down.

The Iranians sent a message: we can do this anywhere, anytime.

Israel is not retaliating.



Deterrence has been reestablished.



This is an Iranian victory.



To call it anything else is delusional.

🔸When Iran said DON’T



Iran proved again this morning that it is the only adult in the room. Its ballistic attack on Israel deployed the most careful and measured strategy but it delivered an undeniable message to Israel and the Israelis— ‘we can hit you hard and painfully.’ Iran basically told Israel, if you consider to escalate this conflict which YOU yourself started, just DON’T!



Iran deployed a very clever and anticipated doctrine that makes the entire Western defence system obsolete. Iran sent around a hundred of relatively primitive and slow drones that warned Israel of a coming attack in hours. These drones made British and American pilots extremely busy during the night. Then about five hours later, Iran launched dozens of ballistic missiles aiming at the Israeli Negev desert - an area sparsely populated. Israel intercepted most of these missiles. But then came the slightly more sophisticated and accurate missiles that successfully hit Nevatim IAF base in the Negev. Nevatim air base is the home for the squadron that hit the Iranian embassy in Damascus two weeks ago and escalated to Israeli Iran conflict into a war.



In Israel the event is presented by the media as a great military victory but it is far from it. Every decision maker within the Israeli security circuit knows this morning that Iran indicated that it knows how to crack the Israeli and Western anti missile defence system and there is nothing Israel, USA, Britain, or anyone else could do about it.



By the time Israel’s air defence system is exhausted being engaged with many low grade rockets the real dangerous missiles appeared in the sky and they hit their targets. This strategy makes every American base and aircraft carrier into a sitting duck. Needless to mention that Israel wouldn’t be able to defend its cities, strategic infrastructure or command centres.



The problem at the moment is obvious. Though Iran proved to be mature, rational, restrained and ethical. Israel is led by irrational, psychotic and genocidal government. It is hard to imagine Israel not retaliating at this point in time.



The Israeli media reports that Biden has demanded Israel not to retaliate but Biden’s DON’T has even lesser effect on Netanyahu’s friends than on the Iranians. t.me/giladatzmon🔸

📹 Israeli minister Gantz vows to create an international alliance against Iran and to retaliate in the time and place chosen by Israel.



(⬆🏅Egomania leading the stupid Award!)

✍◾📰◾📡◾📎◾🗃

I'm guessing most of you can guess which post above was the quintessential one in that heap of happenings. I knew you would guess! The DON'T one. I'd have written it myself if I was that good. It completely encapsulates this weekend unlike any of the others. The Axis just called the West's bluff.

I thought Azerbaijan did well to wrap up their antiterrorism action in 23 hours last September. Iran has just shown the universe how it's done. That it took DC ten minutes to capitulate (while graciously allowing Israel to claim a victory to avoid public embarrassment) is a red letter event. I really don't think they have any more tricks left. Only one tool that they can't begin to justify using. So that is what will be coming. The Great Hunt for justification.

The other mostly notable aspect is of course, the one I repeated. $1B+ for (generously) six hours of defensive warfare. That's the most scarce war component of all or will be. Yes, I remember they can print on demand. But I also remember IT'S AN ELECTION YEAR! That is the strongest magnet known to the Treasury of all. Nothing else has ever been effective for tightening expenditures and keeping revenue in the digital vaults. Europe and Japan had better be prepared to pony up. Or this war will be over before it even starts.

Setting those aside, the common thread here is messaging. Israel, US, EU, and usual suspects were primary targets. And they understood every letter and syllable. The Israeli people should have gotten the message to them: it's time to fix their government. Or potentially be collateral damage in the not distant future. In a Clash of Titans movie.

That's enough for today; hope you're enjoying the show! Looks like a (much!) shorter followup is working its way up into being. But in the meantime… How's this for some movie magic?

