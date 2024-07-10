While we were engrossed with the high drama theaters of the past month, a not new but nevertheless inexorable invasion has been happening. And the panickees in the West - big and small - are fully aware of it. The self inflicted loss of the most recent election (breathless anticipation of a working government in France - Macron may not even be able to attend the NATOfest!) has managed to shift the spotlight away from the actual war that's being won. Today we will catch up on that.

This first section will be something of a hodgepodge of stories. Sequential, though, so you can get an overall picture building of the winning - and losing - players and games. We're almost on top of the Olympics, but the genuine set has already been played, and in more ways than one.

🇦🇫🇷🇺 The whole Russia-Taliban affair involves a humongous package – encompassing oil, gas, minerals and loads of rail connectivity.



There’s no doubt a lot of juicy extra details will emerge at the upcoming St. Petersburg forum – as a Taliban delegation including their Labor Minister and the head of the Chamber for Commerce and Industry will be there.



And there’s more: Afghanistan under Taliban 2.0 is bound to be invited to the upcoming BRICS+ summit next October in Kazan. Talk about a mega strategic convergence. The UNSC better hurry up to normalize Afghanistan for the “international community”.



Oh, wait: who cares, when Russia-China, the SCO and BRICS are already doing it.



💬 Pepe Escobar writes @rocknrollgeopolitics



#Afghanistan #Taliban



🔔 Read exclusive analysis

🚀 Subscribe 🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇦🇫 The Taliban have arrived at SPIEF in St. Petersburg



They stated that they want to develop relations with Russia and other countries. The Russian Federation intends to remove the Taliban from the list of terrorist organizations.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇸🇦🇨🇳 Saudi Arabia is joining a cross-border digital currency project led by China's central bank



The Saudi central bank will become a "full participant" in the mBridge project, a collaboration launched in 2021 between the central banks of China, Hong Kong, Thailand and the UAE.



Another step towards reducing the world oil trade in US dollars.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🔸"Russia will be the heart of the multipolar harmonic world."



Now THAT'S how you end a Plenary Session. ↩t.me/rocknrollgeopolitics🔸

🇨🇳🌿🇺🇦 26 countries supported Beijing’s “peace plan” to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian conflict – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi



According to the official, a total of 45 countries gave “positive feedback” to the principles of the political solution that were set out by China and Brazil.

| 💜 👑 RD🔸

Russia, Palestine, and BRICS: Three revolutionary forces changing the world



How can the global majority dethrone the American empire? This question was at the center of an elite roundtable discussion between Russian lawmakers and a delegation of foreign intellectuals on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. Here are the main points from that discussion:



🔻Multipolarity is necessary since American hegemony fuels global problems instead of solving them by provoking wars and color revolutions



🔻Russia is a revolutionary power at the forefront of history. The Ukraine conflict is helping break down old unipolar world order and replace it with a more just and equitable system. Russia’s willingness to defy the West is supported by a majority of the world.



🔻Palestine is the litmus test for challenging US imperialism in the Middle East. The conflict has eroded American influence in the Middle East by weakening its main ally in the region, Israel. Palestinian cause is gaining growing support from Global South.



🔻BRICS is overtaking the UN as the premier international organization. The bloc is headed for a major expansion this year under Russia’s chairmanship, with potentially as many as 45 new member states.

👍 t.me/geopolitics_live🔸

🔸This column was published during the St. Petersburg forum:



https://thecradle.co/articles/supporting-genocide-to-halt-multipolarity



As the Global Majority - represented by over 21,000 people - attempted to design the multi-nodal future in St. Petersburg, the genocide continued. Now TOTALLY NORMALIZED.



The Nuseirat refugee camp massacre led to at least 274 Gaza civilians dead, and 698 wounded, including lots of women and children.



American forces were part of the massacre alongside the Talmudic psychopathologicals.



Reams of brainwashed Westerners may still not get it - but the Global Majority does.



The Forever Wars are now on overdrive. There’s only one thing the Hegemon - in desperation - wants now:



Chaos.



St. Petersburg did not come up with ways to stop the genocide. Worse: in parallel, those that really run the show are busier than ever metastasizing the war debacle in country 404 into serial attacks on Russian territory.



Moscow is deadly serious: beware of what you wish.



There are no more red lines - on anything.



The Russian response may well advance the final unravelling of the entire chaos/plunder/genocidal system. ↩t.me/rocknrollgeopolitics🔸

🇷🇺🇧🇷 The Foreign Ministers of 🇧🇾Belarus, 🇨🇳China, 🇪🇬Egypt, 🇧🇷Brazil, 🇨🇺Cuba, 🇪🇹Ethiopia, 🇿🇦South Africa, the 🇦🇪UAE, as well as the acting Foreign Minister of 🇮🇷Iran arrived at the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Council.

| 💜 👑 RD🔸

🔸🇮🇷 The finance ministers of the BRICS countries are in the process of completing the de-dollarization of financial and trade relations between members of this group, all within the framework of a program, Iran's IRNA news outlet writes, quoting acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri.

👍 t.me/geopolitics_live🔸

BRICS Bridge: Sustainable payment system ‘outside the sanctions’ field’



The Russian Finance Ministry has announced plans to launch the BRICS Bridge platform, designed to conduct cross-border payments between the member states, which currently include Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia.



🌏 According to the ministry, the initiative aims to increase the speed and accessibility of financial transactions, as well as ensuring sustainable payments “outside the sanctions’ field.”



🌏 The platform’s main idea is to use digital financial assets (DFA) issued by the central banks of the BRICS members.



🌏 These assets are supposed to be linked to the member states’ national currencies, which will allow the sides to make payments almost instantly with minimal costs.



🌏 Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov explained that the focus would be put on using modern technological solutions to simplify and improve payments-related procedures rather than creating a single payment instrument for BRICS countries.



🌏 The platform, which will be compatible with traditional real-time payment systems, is still being hammered out, with the Finance Ministry stressing that the project will be implemented on a stage-by-stage basis.

👍 t.me/geopolitics_live🔸

🔸https://www.youtube.com/live/iqyIMankbNw?si=FAeYeHMolnGWfixf



A lot to digest here - especially on what happened in St. Petersburg, the BRICS FMs meeting, the upcoming G7 and the volcanic summer ahead. ↩https://thecradle.co/articles/the-brics-weigh-in-on-palestine



Very serious - including a huge, unsolved dilemma.



Featuring:

- St. Petersburg forum

- BRICS FMs summit

- "symmetric responses"

- The Saudi problem

- Arabs, CENTCOM and Israel on the same table

BREAKING: 🇷🇺 Russia's Moscow Stock Exchange officially suspends all trading in US Dollars and Euros

↩t.me/Megatron_ron🔸

🌐 BRICS scientists are discussing joint oceanic, polar research at meeting in Russia's city of Murmansk

"As part of Russia's chairmanship of BRICS in 2024, Murmansk was chosen as the venue for the Sixth Meeting of Working Group on Ocean and Polar Science and Technology, which takes place from June 13 to 15," the regional ministry of information policy said.

🌊 BRICS countries are actively involved in the development of ocean and polar science and technology.



The mission of the working group is to promote cooperation among BRICS member countries in ocean science and polar research through joint activities of governments, universities, research institutes and industries.

↩t.me/sputnik_africa🔸

🔸💳💴 "We don’t care, we have yuan,” a comment from a major Russian commodity exporter told Reuters when asked about possible problems in connection with the closure of dollar and euro trading on the Moscow Exchange. | 💜 👑 RD🔸

🔸🇺🇸🇷🇺💰 What awaits us after the suspension of trading in dollars and euros on the Moscow Exchange?



On June 12, Russia Day, restrictions were introduced against a number of Russian companies and financial organizations. A total of more than 300 sanctions.



The range of opinions on this issue over the past day has varied from "everything is fine" to "everything is lost" depending on the sources.



📌 In a new article, the Rybar team and the editors of Econopocalypse @econopocalypse explain how this decision will affect the Russian economy and why the new sanctions have definitively established the collective West's intention to make confrontation with Russia a strategic task calculated for decades.



#globalism #Russia #USA #article #economy

@rybar



We hope you enjoyed the material from our team of analysts. We will be grateful for any support (here is a convenient link for payment via the Faster Payments System). Original msg🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇸🇦🇺🇸 The petrodollar agreement between America and Saudi Arabia expired last week, leaving the global financial system built over the past fifty years on a new model that is not yet clearly defined.



The term "petrodollar" means that the US dollar is considered the currency used in crude oil transactions on the world market. The agreement dates back to 1973 when America and Saudi Arabia entered into an agreement after the US separated the dollar from gold.



The agreement stipulated that Saudi Arabia would price its oil exports exclusively in dollars, invest excess oil revenues in US treasuries and buy US goods. In return, America provided military support and protection. This helped the dollar strengthen its position as the world's reserve currency and led to the prosperity of the American economy and the complete dependence of Saudi Arabia on America.



🇨🇳🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia will continue to accept the US dollar in exchange for oil, despite China's initiatives, because it does not want to enter the game of destabilizing the US economy with China .



The Biden administration is finalizing a strategic alliance agreement with Saudi Arabia that would commit America to defend Saudi Arabia and commit Saudi Arabia to normalizing relations with Tel Aviv. The agreement may include a clause on civil nuclear energy.



It is hard to believe that Saudi Arabia will leave the US jurisdiction, but it wants to negotiate new terms, the most important of which is the US commitment to defend it in case of any attack. That is, the termination of the contract on the petrodollar. This is symbolic, but represents a move towards a more fragmented future, both economically and geopolitically.



🇷🇺🇨🇳 China and Russia are trying to launch a BRICS currency and they want Saudi Arabia to join this currency, especially after Saudi Arabia joined BRICS and they want to back this currency with gold, which means that gold will become an object of demand if the new currency is launched.



It will be a few years before the US dollar loses its place, but we are inevitably witnessing the decline of the Washington-led global order.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🔸Lukashenko called the SCO one of the most influential structures in the world



According to the head of state, over these 23 years the SCO has managed to create a unique, cohesive “Shanghai family,” as well as ensure its strategic independence.



According to Lukashenko, today it is one of the most influential structures of the emerging multipolar world and an effective platform for partnership in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres.



He recalled that very soon Belarus will join the organization and become its tenth member.



“We are firmly committed to making a practical contribution to cooperation on issues of Eurasian security, sustainable development, transport connectivity, financial mechanisms, industrial cooperation, humanitarian contacts, as well as countering the three forces of evil - separatism, extremism and terrorism,” the president emphasized.

↩t.me/BelVestnik🔸

🔸https://thecradle.co/articles/the-brics-weigh-in-on-palestine



Very serious - including a huge, unsolved dilemma.



Featuring:

- St. Petersburg forum

- BRICS FMs summit

- "symmetric responses"

- The Saudi problem

- Arabs, CENTCOM and Israel on the same table ↩t.me/rocknrollgeopolitics🔸

🇷🇺🇺🇳 Russia to raise topic of new global “security equation” at July 16 UNSC meeting, envoy says



Russian Permanent Representative to the UN, Vassily Nebenzya, also told Sputnik that there is a high demand in the international community for a strategic discussion about the future of the world order.

"We would like to propose discussing what the parameters of a truly fair world order, in which the interests of all states are taken into account, should be, the possible contribution of the UN to its construction, ways to restore an atmosphere of trust and constructive cooperation in the world organization, as well as a possible new global 'security equation,'" Nebenzya said.

Furthermore, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to chair the UN Security Council meetings on July 16 and 17.



Nebenzya added that the Russian permanent mission scheduled for July 17 open debates in the Middle East settlement.

↩t.me/sputnik_africa🔸

🇮🇳 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi could be forgiven for thinking the United States has a schizoid view of his government and the world’s most populous country.



Modi’s narrow re-election this month was greeted in the U.S. media with petulant satisfaction that Indian voters had “woken up”, as an oped piece in the New York Times put it.



The Washington Post’s editorial board rebuked Modi with the headline: “In India, the voters have spoken. They do not want autocracy.”



That is quite a withering rap sheet for a political leader who not so long ago was given the VIP treatment in Washington.



The American media’s contempt for the 73-year-old Indian leader is a dramatic turnaround from how he was lionized by the same media only a year ago.



Back in June 2023, Modi was feted by U.S. President Joe Biden with a privileged state dinner in the White House. The Indian premier was invited to address the Congress and the media were rhapsodic in their praise for his leadership.



Back then, the Washington Post’s editors recommended “toasting” Modi’s India, which Biden duly did at the White House reception. Raising a glass, Biden said: “We believe in the dignity of every citizen, and it is in America’s DNA, and I believe in India’s DNA that the whole world – the whole world has a stake in our success, both of us, and maintaining our democracies.” With trademark stumbling words, Biden added: “[This] makes us appealing partners and enables us to expand democratic institutions across, around the world.”



Modi may well wonder what happened over the past year. The Indian leader has gone from receiving the red carpet treatment to having the rug pulled from under his feet.



The difference is explained by the changing geopolitical calculation for Washington, which is not to its liking.



💬 Read more by Finian Cunningham



#India #NarendraModi



☁️ Read exclusive analysis

🚀 Subscribe 🔸

🇺🇸🇲🇽🇨🇳Sinaloa drug cartel laundered millions through Chinese network in L.A., prosecutors say



To funnel proceeds from their drug sales back to Mexico, the Sinaloa cartel allegedly collaborated with a group of Chinese nationals in the San Gabriel Valley who are working with wealthy Chinese residents seeking to move their money to the U.S., according to federal prosecutors.



U.S. Atty. E. Martin Estrada announced Tuesday that a grand jury has charged 24 defendants — drug traffickers, couriers, bagmen and brokers — with conspiring to distribute drugs, money laundering and operating an unlicensed money-transmitting business.



The indictment described a straightforward system to transfer wealth out of China. The Chinese government has restricted the flow of assets out of the country, creating an underground market for U.S. dollars that drug traffickers need to transfer back to Mexico without using conventional banking systems.

🔎 Source

#US #Mexico #China

☠️ t.me/Blood Meridian🔸

🔸Head of Ineos Jim Ratcliffe: "Everyone is Leaving Europe's Petrochemical Industry, the Market is in Chaos"



Jim Ratcliffe, the second richest person in Britain and owner of Manchester United, stated that he has never seen anything like what is happening now in his lifetime. According to Ratcliffe, the sharp rise in energy prices in the EU following the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has forced the closure of a significant amount of capacity.



The chemical industry in Scotland, according to Ratcliffe, "has ceased to exist," and the same is about to happen in Germany and France. What to do next at Ineos is uncertain.



They know, but they don't want to say it out loud.

↩t.me/multipolarmarket🔸

🔸🌐 BRICS+ International Forum of Cities, hosted by the Russian city of Kazan, will help launch new promising initiatives, Russian leader Vladimir Putin says



The establishment of the BRICS+ Association of Cities and Municipalities, based on the principles of mutual respect, equality, and creative cooperation, will be a significant step in strengthening ties between the BRICS countries and their partners, he noted.



🏙 Such cooperation is expected to facilitate the improvement of legislation, the modernization of housing and municipal services and infrastructure, and the implementation of projects in the fields of architecture, environment, digitization, and tourism, Putin said.



The event is taking place on Friday and is to be attended by about 200 heads of municipalities from 21 countries.

↩t.me/sputnik_africa🔸

🇦🇪🔻🇿🇦🔸🌃🔻🇧🇷🔸🇨🇳

That collection runs up to June 22nd. More or less completely covered up and ignored in the sound bite mainstream. They don't want you to see the blood running in the streets while they squawk and balk at lesser concerns for your viewing entertainment. You're supposed to believe that Donald Trump is the enemy - the mastermind of all evil. Because they know they can't fight dozens of countries and 6 billion people. Let's continue with just a representative selection of BRICS wannabes.

🐦‍⬛️🌍 BRICS frenzy in the world



BRICS is currently considering about 30 requests from various countries, which propose the establishment of various forms of cooperation, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Sergey Lavrov, as part of the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg.



The category of partner countries will be introduced and established in BRICS, Lavrov adds

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

JUST IN:



🇹🇷 Turkey is moving closer and closer to BRICS



Turkey's foreign minister to travel to Russia on Monday for a meeting with BRICS representatives.

↩t.me/Megatron_ron🔸

🇹🇭 Thailand wants to join BRICS, - Minister of Foreign Affairs Sangiamphong



He hopes Thailand's membership will be announced in October.



"I believe that the sooner potential new BRICS partners are involved, the stronger the voice of BRICS will be on the world stage.

🍏🍎🍐🍊

t.me/istocni_front🔸

🔸🇧🇴🇷🇺 🍷🥩 Bolivia offered the Russian Federation supplies of high-mountain wine, strong alcohol and dried llama meat. This was announced by the President of the South American country, Luis Arce.

| 💜 👑 RD🔸

🔸Venezuela and Russia signed a memorandum to "counteract" sanctions



The foreign minister of Veneuzela, Yván Gil, who was recently in Vietnam, traveled to Russia for a meeting of BRICS foreign ministers with the aim of accelerating Venezuela's entry into this group of countries in order to seek economic alternatives other than the provided by organizations such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.



"At this meeting of the bloc - founded by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - Venezuela attends with the purpose of accelerating its entry as a full member, considering its energy strengths and its strategic location on the American continent." ↩t.me/VenezuelaNewsNetwork🔸

▪️Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has asked his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for support in joining the Brics . The Brazilian government made this known after the meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of the G7.



📑“Erdogan asked for Lula's support so that his country can join the #Brics , a bloc of countries originally formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, to which Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and Iran. Lula declared that he wanted to support the Turkish request,” the note reads.



✔️The Turkish president also confirmed that he will travel to Brazil for the G20 summit, on 18 and 19 November, in Rio de Janeiro.

↩t.me/tutti_i_fatti🔸

🌍 Several dozen countries seek to join BRICS, Russia’s deputy chairman of Security Council says

“Other countries are seeking to join BRICS. We can say there are already several dozens of them, including those from our region — Thailand, Vietnam, and a number of other countries,” Dmitry Medvedev said at the plenary session of the International Inter-Party Forum of the United Russia party on the BRICS role in building a new multipolar world order.

Last Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia is witnessing the growing interest of countries in the BRICS format and will facilitate the smooth inclusion of new participants, adding that the potential of the bloc will allow it to become one of the core regulatory institutions of the multipolar world order. ↩t.me/sputnik_africa🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇹🇷 Turkish President Erdogan requested and was promised the letter T - that if Turkey joins BRICS+, the name will be added/changed to BRICS T +.



The organization was founded in June 2006 by four countries, Brazil, Russia, India, and China, as BRICS.



Then South Africa joined in 2010 and added the letter S. Further, on January 1, 2024, the UAE, Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia joined and changed their name to BRICS +.



With Turkey, the next possible name will be BRICS T + (English BRICS T + - abbreviation for Brazil , Russia , India , China , South ( South) Africa , Turkey .



Undoubtedly, BRICS is a good alternative to the European Union for Turkey. This country has been "languishing" in the "toilet" of the EU for decades.



Currently, the list of countries that want to join BRICS as a full member or partner country includes 30 countries: Azerbaijan, Algeria, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Belarus, Bolivia, Venezuela, Vietnam, Honduras, Zimbabwe, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Kuwait, Morocco, Malaysia, Nigeria, Nicaragua, Palestine, Pakistan, Senegal, Syria, Thailand, Turkey, Uganda, Chad, Sri Lanka, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea and South Sudan.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

(How Erdogan is that? T+😂)

🇿🇼 Zimbabwe is ready to join BRICS, defense minister says

“Zimbabwe [...] stands ready to join the [BRICS] progressive group, which will offer an alternative conducive environment to trade freely with other nations [...],”Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri was quoted as saying by local media.

She went on to say that in addition to facilitating economic growth based on mutual respect, common advancement, and prosperity, the BRICS countries' model, which is founded on a unique relationship governed by the non-alignment concept, has also allowed them to break past ideological limitations.

“Zimbabwe […] has strong conviction in BRICS’ potential to counterbalance Western powers’ dominance by challenging their unilateral decision-making and promoting a more balanced global landscape,” the minister reportedly added.

Muchinguri-Kashiri also stated that BRICS is guiding the world away from a single-power dominance towards a multipolar system.

↩t.me/sputnik_africa🔸

"Western Countries Are No Longer Colonial Powers" — Anwar Says Malaysia To Join BRICS



Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that Malaysia will soon begin formal proceedings to join the BRICS geopolitical bloc



"We have already explained our policy and made our decision. We will start formal proceedings soon," Bernama quoted Anwar as saying in an interview with Chinese news outlet Guancha.



The geopolitical bloc, established in 2009, is called BRICS due to its founding countries being Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining the bloc a year later in 2010.



Since then, five other members have joined BRICS: Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with the latter joining the bloc in January this year.



Anwar said that he's working closely with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on expanding the membership to include Malaysia



According to him, the Malaysian government is awaiting the final result and response from South Africa.



He said that Malaysia's membership in BRICS would be strategically important, given the Straits of Malacca's position as an important shipping lane connecting the Pacific and Indian Oceans.



"We can no longer accept the scenario where the West wants to control the discourse because the fact is they are not colonial powers anymore and independent countries should be free to express themselves," he added.



https://says.com/my/news/pm-anwar-says-malaysia-to-join-brics ↩t.me/defensepoliticsasia🔸

🇹🇭 Thai Foreign Ministry spokesman Nikondet Phalangkun has revealed that Thailand has formally expressed its intention to join BRICS as a full member.

https://caliber.az/en/post/248795/

#Caliber #news🔸

🇧🇷🇹🇷 Turkey has reached out to the BRICS club of Russia and China in a sign of growing frustration over the lack of progress in EU accession talks.

"We have established relations and are negotiating with the BRICS countries, and they are also going through an evolution. If the EU wanted to take a step forward, our views on some issues could be different,"

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told Haberturk TV.🤦‍♀️

| 💜 👑 RD🔸

🇲🇾 Malaysia's bid for BRICS membership is the right thing to do, head of the country's national news agency Bernama says



This is the right move given the changing global landscape and Malaysia's upcoming chairmanship of ASEAN, Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai noted.



💸 He added that joining BRICS would certainly expand markets and potentially help reduce over-reliance on the US dollar for trade settlements using local currencies.



Earlier, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the country would soon begin formal procedures to join BRICS.

↩t.me/sputnik_africa🔸

🔸⚡️🇻🇪 Venezuela has formally applied to join the BRICS Economical Block.

↩t.me/MedmanNews🔸

🇻🇪🔻🇲🇾🔸🇹🇷🔻🇹🇭🔸🇿🇼

Yes, I realize there are multiple articles about some of the same countries above. All of those are B.I.G. deals. Some strategically, geopolitically, economically. Plus it shows the breadth of reporting, too. Others listed in compilations might seem like “why bother” candidates. The mission I believe is to gather as many like minded nations as possible to indicate this is not a smokescreen movement.

It may still have further designs that we would not prefer; no point hiding that under a bushel. But if they want to rid the world of the one world kind of uniglobalists, I am ready for that even if it's a less than perfect interim condition. So our last section will obviously be more along the lines of more recent news and Western woefulness. In the home stretch now…

Washington and Seoul are calculating the strategic damage to themselves from V. Putin’s visit to Pyongyang



Russia is promoting the peaceful unification of the two Korean states in a single country, free from foreign military presence. The significance of certain contacts at the highest level can be judged not only by what their participants themselves think about it, but also by the degree of concern of those parties who are hostile to them. In this sense, the past visit of the Russian President to the DPRK fully confirmed its importance in modern international realities. The United States and South Korea do not hide their serious concern about its results, calculating how much they can strengthen the positions of Moscow and Pyongyang in the confrontation with them. The American Bloomberg complains that the “bilateral act of Kim and Putin” on mutual assistance in the event of aggression on one of the parties is a “genuine global threat” to Western interests. Their meeting poses a "very modern security challenge" for the US and its allies. Particular attention is drawn to the words of North Korean President Kim Jong-un that the signed agreement “raised relations with Russia to the level of an alliance.” According to CNN, there is a growing impression that adversaries of the United States are uniting to “challenge the democratic world in a way not seen in decades.” The Americans do not view this document in isolation, but as the first sign, which may be followed by a whole series of similar agreements with other countries, remembering that the Russian President warned about this. American analysts also include the recent visit of a Russian naval squadron, which included a nuclear submarine, to Cuba. “The allies have good reason to believe,” the TV channel says, “that Putin is seeking to outmaneuver the West in this long game of attrition.”



Representatives of the administration, the State Department and many US security agencies found it necessary to express their concern about the North Korean-Russian agreements. This means that Moscow and Pyongyang have found the “right path to their hearts.” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised even before the visit to do “everything” to end North Korea’s support for Russia in its military efforts in Ukraine. But he achieved rather the exact opposite result - Kim Jong-un expressed full approval of the North Military District being conducted there at the “allied level.” Read more…

#ДмитрийМинин ↩t.me/fsk_today🔸

🔸🇷🇺🇮🇷🇦🇿 Two centuries later, Russia won the “Great Game” and now has access to the warm waters of the Persian Gulf.



Today, Iran has connected the Caspian Sea to the Persian Gulf by rail.



The last section of this 1,468-kilometer railway line was inaugurated in the presence of Putin's advisor and Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan.



Tons of cargo from Central Asia and Russia will travel along this railway line to reach the Persian Gulf and Indian Ocean.



t.me/allaboutirans/4146 ↩t.me/EurasianChoice🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇸🇦🇺🇸 The Saudis withdrew the petrodollar last week and suddenly 23 years later the US regime media finally decides to blame them for 9/11



EXCLUSIVE: A video shows a man the FBI says had ties to Saudi intelligence mentioning a "plan" two years before the 9/11 terror attacks - raising questions about Saudi aid to hijackers and planners. While a 9/11 Commission report from two decades ago found that al-Qaeda acted alone, the families of the victims dispute that, citing video from outside the US Capitol and other evidence in the lawsuit.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🥇🥈🥉BRICS Games conclude with a colorful closing ceremony



📸 The BRICS Games, attended by more than 4000 athletes from 90 countries, ended in Kazan. The host team of the forum, Russia, took first place in the tournament with 502 awards, including 262 gold medals. The second place went to the Belarusian team with 247 medals, the third to the Chinese team (62 medals).



The closing ceremony was combined with the traditional Tatar holiday Sabantuy, with many spectacular competitions.



Have a look at Sputnik Africa's photo gallery of the closing ceremony.

↩t.me/sputnik_africa🔸

▪️Chinese Defense Ministers Dong Jun and Saudi Khalid bin Salman held talks in Beijing on ways to further strengthen Sino-Saudi bilateral relations.



💬 “Our armies must consolidate existing achievements, make cooperation more intense, increase the level of mutual trust, form a more pragmatic and sustainable model of military interaction, and provide long-term, reliable and stable strategic support for the development of relations between our countries," said the head of the Chinese Ministry of Defense.

#Cina #ArabiaSaudita

↩t.me/tutti_i_fatti🔸

Pepe Escobar: BRICS+ cities unite in Kazan, ushering in new era of cooperation



Russia’s city of Kazan hosted the first BRICS+ Association of Cities and Municipalities forum as part of the Russian presidency of BRICS in 2024. President Putin sent a special message to the attendees, expressing confidence that the forum will launch new promising initiatives.



Kazan was the perfect choice of venue, as it is “Russia’s window to the lands of Islam and [the] 2024 BRICS+ capital,” geo-economic and geopolitical analyst Pepe Escobar told Sputnik, referring to the upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan from October 22 to 24.



BRICS member countries sent the largest delegations to Kazan, along with representatives from Argentina and the post-Soviet space. The forum welcomed over 100 mayors, deputy mayors, heads of municipal associations and local government officials, keen to “advance closer cooperation on several fields – from economy, culture and education to ecology, waste management and tourism,” the analyst said.



Escobar stressed how “it was fascinating to watch interconnected interests voiced out of multiple latitudes.”



The formal part of the conference was followed by a cruise down the Volga River - the historic cradle of the Russian state.

“Now it’s up to BRICS+ cities, dozens, soon hundreds, and then thousands, to crosstalk and harmonize their development and problem-solving strategies,” the analyst concluded.

👍 t.me/geopolitics_live🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺 BRICS is preparing a platform for payments in digital national currencies. Deputy Minister of Finance Ivan Chebeskov spoke about this.



The minister clarified that the BRICS Bridge platform for calculations in national currencies, including digital ones, is being prepared. He noted that the system will enable direct transactions between countries and will reduce the impact of Western sanctions.



Back in March, President Vladimir Putin signed a law allowing the use of digital financial assets (DFA) for international transactions. DFAs are digital analogues of bills, bonds and equity issued via the blockchain.



According to experts, payment in digital assets should facilitate the payment of goods and services between developing countries. They also believe that test transactions using digital national currencies can be expected as early as 2025.

😔 t.me/istocni_front🔸

https://x.com/IranObserver0/status/1805964272364589155🔸

🇮🇳 The first visit of the Indian Prime Minister after the re-election will be to Russia...



And this speaks of the main priority of the country in the coming years.



USA really wanted to bring India into its camp. In fact, it has been proposed to replace China in the world economy. And this is a huge investment and opportunity. But the Indians realize that this is a bait. After the US deals with Russia and China, it will also, without emotion or remorse, declare India the new world evil, with all that entails.



That is why Modi will fly to Moscow. Will fly demonstratively. To show that India is also against the US monopoly on world power.

🍏🍎🍐🍊

t.me/istocni_front🔸

🇫🇷 According to US intelligence, the Yemeni Houthis could have received Russian cruise missiles, but Saudi Arabia objected. This was reported by the British news site Middle East Eye.



American officials are concerned about possible Russian interference in the conflict in the Middle East on the side of Iran. According to US intelligence, Russia is reportedly considering increasing support for Iran's "axis of resistance", which also includes Yemen's Houthis. Moscow may begin supplying missiles to the Ansar Allah movement.



Putin reportedly discussed supplying missiles to the Houthis with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, but asked not to do so in order to "de-escalate tensions" in the region. The conversation was held after Putin's December visit to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.



However, if Israel starts a war against the Lebanese Hezbollah, Russia may support Iran, which is its ally, according to US intelligence.

🍏🍎🍐🍊

t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇸🇨🇳 The Agreement on free trade between Serbia and China entered into force



The agreement covers about 20,000 articles, and about 60 percent of them will be able to be exported immediately without customs duties.



The preferential access of products of Serbian origin to the market with more than 1.4 billion inhabitants puts companies from Serbia in a much better position compared to companies from Europe and the surrounding area and should lead to a significant increase in exports, expansion of investment and production capacities.



⏺ Read more HERE.



* If you are subject to Western censorship, copy the link and search on Google for Proxy online free with which you will be able to open the link

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

💵🇺🇸🇷🇺🚨‼️ DE-DOLLARIZATION: BRICS to create their own grain exchange with non-dollar settlements!



The BRICS countries have supported Russia's initiative to create a specialized grain exchange. This was announced by the head of the Russian Ministry of Agriculture, Oksana Lut, during a meeting of BRICS agriculture ministers:

"We are grateful to all BRICS member countries for supporting the Russian initiative to establish the BRICS grain exchange.



Now, in accordance with the instructions of the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, we will work together with our colleagues to develop this platform and enhance the capability of settlements in the national currencies of the BRICS countries."

Lut mentioned that the BRICS countries account for "about 30% of all cultivated land in the world," and they "jointly produce about 40% of grain crops, 50% of fish, 50% of dairy products worldwide."



The world is changing

↩t.me/MyLordBebo | X🔸

🇮🇳🇷🇺 The visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Russia is at a high stage of readiness, Peskov said.

Bloomberg writes that it will probably take place next week. This will be Modi's first bilateral visit since winning the election, and the prime minister broke with tradition by choosing Russia for the visit rather than neighboring countries such as Bhutan, the Maldives and Sri Lanka, where he had headed after previous election victories.



According to anonymous interlocutors of the agency, on the agenda is an agreement on the supply of material and technical equipment to strengthen cooperation between the two armed forces, the resumption of discussions on the joint development of a fifth-generation fighter and cooperation in the field of nuclear energy. | 💜 👑 RD🔸

What's behind South East Asia's BRICS hype ❓



💠 Reshaping global order, adherence to multilateralism, economic development, and growth are the main factors behind South East Asia's desire to seal membership of the powerful BRICS grouping, Thai expert Seksan Anantasirikiat said.

"In the case of Thailand, the survey conducted by The Asia Foundation pointed out that to increase economic growth is the most important foreign policy priority among the Thai public. Therefore, joining the regional bloc is relevant to its people's expectations," the strategic researcher at the International Studies Center (ISC) in Thailand noted.

Key areas of BRICS-Southeast Asian Cooperation



▪️Connectivity corridors

▪️Development and multilateral cooperation

▪️trade in national currencies

↩t.me/geo_gaganauts🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇰🇿🇨🇳 You are before the SCO summit in Astana: Promotion of an equal and multipolar world



The upcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will unite the participating countries and open a new page of cooperation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said ahead of his visit to Kazakhstan.



I am convinced that with joint efforts, the summit in Astana will end positively, unite the great family of the SCO and open a new page of cooperation, according to the article of the Chinese leader, the text of which was published by the Kazinform agency.



Xi called for opposing hegemony and promoting multipolarity.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇰🇿🇨🇳 Citizens of Kazakhstan gave a warm welcome to Chinese President Xi Jinping who arrived in Astana, where the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit will begin tomorrow.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🔸Modi’s Russia Visit Dents West’s Efforts to Cast Putin as Parish



- Russia trip is Modi’s first since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

- India has been a major buyer of Russian oil since war started - Bloomberg🔸

🔸Putin will hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, China, Mongolia, Pakistan and Turkey in Astana on July 3, Ushakov said.



The bilateral talks of the President of the Russian Federation will continue on July 4, negotiations with the acting President of Iran have already been agreed. ⤴↩t.me/ConflictChronicles🔸

🇷🇺🇨🇳 Statements by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting at the SCO summit in Astana



🔻Key statements by Vladimir Putin:



▪️Russia-China relations, built on the principles of equality and mutual respect, are currently experiencing the best period in their history;



▪️Last year, the tourist flow between Russia and China amounted to more than 1.2 million trips;



▪️The cooperation between Russia and China is not directed against anyone, we are simply acting in the interests of our peoples;



▪️The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is one of the key pillars of a fair multipolar world order;



▪️Russia-China interaction in world affairs is one of the main stabilizing factors on the international stage, and we continue to strengthen our cooperation in this direction.



🔻Key statements by Xi Jinping:



▪️The agreements reached between China and Russia are being fully implemented, and cooperation in the designated areas is progressing smoothly;



▪️In the face of a complex international situation, Russia and China need to maintain their commitment to eternal friendship and work for the well-being of our peoples, as well as make efforts to protect our legitimate rights and interests;



▪️Tomorrow's summit in Astana will be a crucial event for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization this year.

#Astana #digest #China #Russia

@rybar Original msg🔸

🇷🇺Key Statements by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the SCO Summit in Astana



🔻Main points:



▪️A multipolar world has become a reality;



▪️Russia attaches great importance to partnership cooperation within the SCO;



▪️The Astana Declaration signed following today's summit highlights the commitment of all SCO members to the formation of a fair multipolar world order;



▪️The average GDP growth of SCO member countries last year was over 5 percent of industrial production, while the inflation rate was only 2.4 percent;



▪️The share of settlements in national currencies in Russia's commercial operations with partners has exceeded 92 percent;



▪️The President of Russia reminded about the Russian proposal to work on creating a dedicated payment and settlement mechanism within the SCO;



▪️One of the priority tasks in the SCO's activities remains maintaining the security of the member states and along the perimeter of external borders;



▪️Decisions are being made to transform the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure into a universal center that will respond to the full range of security threats;



▪️A three-year cooperation program in the fight against terrorism, separatism and extremism is being approved by the participants;



▪️The SCO University, uniting 77 universities from our countries, is working successfully;



▪️The crisis in Ukraine arose due to the absolutely reckless policies of the US and its satellites;



▪️The conflict resolution option proposed by Russia, if Kyiv and its Western sponsors are ready, will allow cessation of hostilities.

#Astana #digest #Russia

Original msg🔸

🇧🇾 Belarus officially became a member of the SCO



Heads of other member states signed the agreement.



Video: Sputnik

#Caliber #news ↩t.me/caliber_az_english🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇨🇳🇺🇸 " The US is a producer of humanitarian crises" - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China



"Once an exporter of wheat, Syria now has the problem of 55% of the population facing food insecurity - the US is undeniably responsible for this."



The US says it is there to fight terrorism, but in reality it is there to loot.

🚀t.me/istocni_front🔸

(Gloves off?!)

NATOstan zombies take note:



Multipolar, multi-nodal world is a GO.



And the SCO is one of its key power nodes. ↩t.me/rocknrollgeopolitics🔸

🇹🇷 🇷🇺 🇨🇳 Erdoğan made a number of statements:



🔻 There are countries in the West that are paving the way for World War III, while the Russian Federation is talking about peace



🇸🇾 Turkey, together with the Russian Federation, can “send an invitation” to Assad to begin a new normalization process with Syria



🔻Putin’s possible visit to Turkey could be the beginning of a new process to normalize relations between Turkey and Syria



🔻 Ankara is ready to contribute to “creating the ground” for peace in Ukraine. During negotiations with Putin in Astana, I discussed Turkey’s mediation



☑️ NATO member Turkey wants to join the China-led SCO as a member

We want to further develop relations with Russia and China within the SCO. We believe that they should accept us not only as a dialogue partner, but also as a member of the organization.

| 💜 👑 RD🔸

Indian PM Modi to Visit Russia on July 8



The Tribune newspaper reported, citing sources, that Narendra Modi will make a one-day trip to Moscow on July 8.



According to the newspaper, the trip is expected to "underscore the interaction between India and Russia, historic partners that are also seeking new partnerships in a rapidly changing world order".



"I can confirm that we are preparing a visit of the prime minister of India. We cannot [announce] the dates yet, because the dates are announced by the parties in agreement. But we are actively preparing, I will emphasize again, this visit will take place," Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters, commenting on the reports.



The fact that Indian Prime Minister's first visit after re-election will be to Russia speaks volumes about the country's top priority for the coming years.



The US was very keen to pull India into its camp. India was, effectively, offered to take China's place in the world economy, which is a huge opportunity. However, Indians realize that this is a trap. After the US has dealt with Russia and China, they will declare India a new world evil without emotions or remorse, with all the usual consequences.



That's why Modi is coming to Moscow. He is coming defiantly. To show that India, too, is against the US monopoly on power over the world.



Sources: Sputnik, Yury Podolyaka

📱 t.me/InfoDefENGLAND🔸

🇷🇺🇰🇵🇻🇳 Is not President Putin’s purpose in visiting North Korea and Vietnam now clear in the context of the Eurasian security architecture project?



💬 Alastair Crooke writes



🔔 Read exclusive analysis

🚀 Subscribe 🔸

🔸🇮🇳 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to visit Moscow in the coming days where he will be greeted by Russian President Vladimir Putin. #Modi and #Putin have established cordial relations over the years and the two leaders are set to discuss strengthening bilateral strategic ties.



Washington is miffed that Modi is visiting Russia on his first overseas official trip since he was inaugurated earlier this month as prime minister for a third consecutive term.



More than this, with its typical Cold War zero-sum mentality, the United States wants and expects Modi to take the American side in the growing hostility towards Russia and China.



Expect more arm-twisting from Washington on the Indian leader to get with the Cold War modus operandi.



💬 Read more by Finian Cunningham



💡 Click for more politics

🚀 Subscribe🔸

https://strategic-culture.su/news/2024/07/02/eurasia-against-nato-russia-leads-the-creation-of-the-multipolar-military-pact/🔸

🔸🇭🇺🇷🇺🇺🇦 Meanwhile, European media are already covering the discontent of Western politicians with the bold step of Viktor Orban: for example, according to The Guardian, the trip "will provoke anger from the EU". On the other hand, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed that he was aware of Orban's plans. At the same time, the Secretary General noted that Orban does not represent the interests of the North Atlantic Alliance in Moscow.



It is noteworthy that commentators in Ukrainian chats have also become more active: while some write the expected remarks like "he wants money", others hope for his "consciousness" and the soonest possible peace talks.



However, as we have already written above, the parties will, of course, raise the issue of a peaceful settlement of the situation in the so-called Ukraine, but there is one nuance. What Orban is really interested in is resolving the issue of Transcarpathia and clarifying the situation with the current and future status of Hungarians living in Ukrainian territories, and the rest of the theses will come as a bonus.



📌 And once again we will return to Zelenskyy's curse, from which the Hungarian Prime Minister was unable to escape either, who recently met with the Ukrainian president in Kyiv. It is possible that he was still frightened and hastened to Moscow to cleanse his karma.

#Hungary #Ukraine #NATO #EU

@rybar Original msg🔸

Hungary cancels Annalena Baerbock's visit to Budapest



The German Foreign Minister was going to meet with Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto on Monday to “explain” to his Hungarian counterpart the untimeliness of Viktor Orban’s trip to Moscow and ask for clarification.

After this, Budapest silently, without explanation, canceled the visit.

↩t.me/Slavyangrad🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇭🇺 Orban on Putin: Negotiations with him are a challenge for Western politicians



Vladimir Putin is a deeply rational person who knows how to negotiate, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said after returning from Moscow, where he met with the Russian president, according to the Swiss "Weltvohe."



Negotiations with Putin are a "challenge" for Western politicians, because they would have to be on a similar intellectual and political level, Orban said.



*Orbán, who visited Kiev and Moscow, announced his intention to hold several "equally unexpected" meetings next week. 🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸(Ouch!)

🇭🇺 🇨🇳 Following negotiations with Xi Jinping, Orban said:

China is a key power in creating the conditions for peace in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. That is why I came to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, just two months after his official visit to Budapest.

🇺🇸 From Beijing he headed to Washington. | 💜 👑 RD🔸

🇮🇳 🇷🇺 Modi in Moscow.

| 💜 👑 RD🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇺🇸🇮🇳 The US State Department has decided to draw attention to how Modi should behave in Russia.



So that …



India, when dealing with Russia, must clearly indicate the need to respect Ukraine's sovereignty, said State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.



According to him, India is a strategic partner of Washington, with which the US conducts a "full and honest dialogue," including regarding the "concern" of the White House about relations between Moscow and New Delhi.



We call on India to make it clear during its contacts with Russia that any solution to the conflict in Ukraine must respect the UN Charter and the territorial integrity of Ukraine. – said Miller



A State Department spokesman added that the United States had "made clear" to Modi its position on his visit to Moscow.



Obviously, the American establishment is furious about the Indian Prime Minister's visit to Russia, but such crude and brazen rhetoric towards its "strategic partner" is still surprising.

😔 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇮🇳 The official meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Kremlin has begun

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🇮🇳⛪️ "Hello Moscow! How are you?". Modi spoke Russian at a meeting with the Indian community. The audience reacted with stormy applause.

| 💜 👑 RD🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇮🇳 Putin and Modi are unanimously convinced of the progress of relations between Russia and India



"Our countries have long-standing friendship, good relations that have been developing for decades, and this year we are celebrating 77 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations." Today, our relations have the character of a special privileged strategic partnership," said Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Putin also thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his attention to the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis.



Modi said he is confident that Moscow and New Delhi will continue to work together and strengthen all aspects of cooperation.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇮🇳 Russian President Vladimir Putin presented the Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Narendra Modi has accepted Vladimir Putin's invitation to participate in the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters.🚀t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️ Modi's visit to Russia shows the decline of US influence in the world - Global Times



According to the author, the US authorities hoped that relations between the two countries would worsen due to the conflict in Ukraine, but India took a neutral position on this issue, and Modi refused to participate in the Swiss conference.



The article says that the Indian Prime Minister has strengthened cooperation with Russia in the military sphere. In addition, he enthusiastically embraced the idea of ​​de-dollarization of international trade.

﻿🍏🍎🍐🍊

t.me/istocni_front🔸

Putin and Modi meet over tea at their residence in Novo-Ogarevo ↩t.me/shuohuaxia🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇮🇳 Vladimir Putin saw off Modi before his departure from Moscow



During the official ceremony of the Indian Prime Minister's departure from Moscow, the orchestra played national anthems. 🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

📢 The United States criticizes India and expresses concern over its strengthening ties with Russia



👀 The main result of the meeting between #Putin and #Modi in #Mosca is the agreement on the program of bilateral strategic cooperation until 2030, said Deputy Director of the Russian Presidential Administration Maxim Oreshkin.



👁‍🗨State Department Press Office Director Matthew Miller said the United States has clearly made #India aware of its concerns regarding New Delhi's relations with #Russia .



We have made clear to India our concern regarding their relationship with Russia. We hope that India and any other country, coming into contact with Russia, will make it clear that Russia must respect the UN Charter, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

#Ucraina #Usa #geopolitica

t.me/tutti_i_fatti🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇮🇷 Iran is in favor of unifying the payment systems of BRICS members.



The BRICS countries should unify their national payment systems, as Russia and Iran have done, said the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Nasser Kanaani.



According to the representative of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the authorities of the Islamic Republic put forward an initiative to use a mechanism for linking banking systems that would suit BRICS member countries, similar to the unification of Iranian-Russian national currencies.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇮🇷 Iran is set to sign a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement with Russia in October at the BRICS summit in Kazan



This was stated by the elected president of the Islamic Republic, Masoud Pezeshkiyan, in a telephone conversation with the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin.



"We attach great importance to relations with Russia, our friend and neighbor, and, undoubtedly, we will strengthen those relations," Pezeshkian added.



During the conversation with Putin, Pezeshkiyan emphasized the importance of cooperation between the two countries in the BRICS, SCO, Eurasian Economic Union and on the platforms of international and regional organizations.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🇧🇷 Lula approves spending cuts to meet Brazil's fiscal framework, says minister



Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ordered his economic team on Wednesday to comply with the country's fiscal framework, and approved suggestions of spending cuts, the country's finance minister told journalists.



🗣"The first thing the president ordered us to do was 'comply with the fiscal framework'," Finance Minister Fernando Haddad told journalists in Brasilia after the meeting, referring to a constitutional law that sets a limit to government spending.



Haddad also said that Lula approved suggestions the officials presented in the meeting to cut 25.9 billion reais ($4.7 billion) in government spending, which would allow Lula's administration to comply with the fiscal framework next year.

🔎 Source

#Brazil ☠️ t.me/Blood Meridian🔸

🇸🇦 🇷🇺 Saudi Arabia “hinted” to the European Union that it would sell Western bonds if the G7 countries confiscated $300 billion in Russian assets, Bloomberg writes, citing sources.



The Saudis specifically mentioned debt issued by the French finance ministry, according to two people, one of whom called it a "veiled threat."

"The kingdom's holdings of euros and French bonds could amount to tens of billions of euros. This is not much, but European officials are concerned that other countries could then follow the example of Saudi Arabia."

– noted in the material.

| 💜 👑 RD🔸

🔸So, according to the Saudis, they will supposedly throw everything off with the reduced reserves of the Russian Federation.

Reality:

1. Due to the situation in France, government bonds sank slightly, and this despite the fact that the holders are mainly foreign investors (more than 50%)

2. Based on the drawdown, you can look at financial resources - there, due to political uncertainty, investors have questions about paying off the debt, and this also takes into account the fact that the French economy is already getting worse.

3. in the Saudi Ministry of Finance, as elsewhere, there were simply discussions that it might be necessary to throw off



and then suddenly I heard the ringing of Bloomberg and then immediately from several secret interlocutors (as usual) it started:

1. Threats to the seven

2. dumping assets if the Russians take away their money

3. The Saudis are out of control, etc.

In short, the dump suffered as it should and the Ministry of Finance even had to comment that everyone is fucked and the Saudis are committed to world peace and partnership with everyone.



these are the pies

but in my opinion things won’t really be all right with the French there if the ultra-left holds out

pooch: this is how sensations are born in the yellow press. AIDS info of our time ↩t.me/incognitoraf🔸

🇭🇺🔻🇷🇺🔸🇮🇳🔻🇹🇷🔸🇸🇦

Told you it would get hot this summer! And there's still 3/4 of it left…

From Korean drama ongoing to Persian trade corridors and gas hub. From petrodollar declining to BRICS Games rising. From an incipient International Defensive Alliance to Turkey stepping out on NATO objectives. From new market and payment systems to even the hint Saudis may dump Western debt. And from Viktor Orban to Kiev, Moscow, Beijing, and DC. There's the same winning team in all of those arenas.

That is a master show on how to win the biggest asymmetric world war in history. Everything timed down to the bloc and regional leadership player assignments, 50 and 75 year agreements and corporations expiring, attrition depleted armament condition of NATO… do you hear me now? We are entering the final stages of this war because all the stages have been set. All of them.

It couldn't happen any earlier because the demon-aliens control the asset markets. And the currency ones. The fiction happening in those arenas could recreate every author of that genre since the inception of writing twice over. The only way was to create real competition in every level of competitive endeavor. Economic, financial, military, manufacturing, food production, arts, sports, and most of all governance. You could not tell the people; you had to show them. This has been in the planning for decades minimally. More likely centuries.

I'm linking this to our previous look at Putin's travels to spite the Western Cabal. He might have been on the receiving end this month but he is decidedly the lynchpin in this plan. His role is a slightly more modern version of Aragorn in LOTR. We all have our own Hobbit and Elvish ones to do. It's almost time for the King to return.

Back to

Share