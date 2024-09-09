So we have recently been on a little jag of watching the winning from the losing side now. I thought it was time to enjoy some of the late summer fruits of the winners before fall sets in.

We know that one of the most winning strategies ever devised is cooperation. The biggest problem in Western politico brains today is the fallacy that they “cooperate” whenever they actually “colonize.” And so whenever real cooperation starts happening they quickly cover it up, hopeful (yet again) of minimizing any dawning recognition of that misnomer. Particularly in their own populations.

So all of this is basically from the past week. The kickoff was in a very cool place, completely off of Western media radar for decades. (Which is another good reason for them to have other projects; their spelling would never have been up to the task.)

NEW:



🇲🇳🇷🇺 Mongolia Welcomes Putin with red carpet and a guard of honour despite some western calls for his arrest

↩t.me/Megatron_ron🔸

Honor guard at the Ulaanbaatar airport awaits the arrival of Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Mongols, you have the coolest uniforms (after Russia, of course).

🇷🇺 🤝 🇲🇳 t.me/putingers_cat🔸

How it happened ↩t.me/wartimedia🔸

❗️Welcoming ceremony to kickoff President Putin’s official visit to Mongolia to begin momentarily



The Russian president arrived in Ulaanbataar on Monday for a two-day visit.

#Putin - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

❗️The stage is set and the Russian delegation is in place on Sukhbaatar Square in Mongolia’s capital

#VVP - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

🇷🇺🇲🇳Putin was met at the palace of the President of Mongolia by cavalry dressed in costumes from the time of Genghis Khan.



Earlier, the same horse guards honored Lukashenko during his visit to Ulaanbaatar.



Let us recall that Mongolia refused to arrest Putin on the basis of an order from the International Criminal Court, even though it is a signatory country to the ICC charter. ↩t.me/intelslava🔸

They even gave Vladimir Putin flowers so he wouldn't feel as bad about being arrested😊 ↩private_account🔸

🇲🇳🇷🇺 The anthem of Russia is being played in Mongolia: a solemn ceremony in honor of Putin's visit has begun on Sukhbaatar Square.



💸 The Russian Direct Investment Fund has signed an agreement with the Mongolian company Hotgor Shanaga on joint investments of up to 20 billion rubles in the construction of the first coal-fired power plant in Mongolia.

| 💜 👑 RD🔸

💢 Putin signs long-term co-operation agreement with Mongolia, following similar agreements with North Korea and Vietnam in June, restoring Soviet era alliances



The agreement includes investment in power plants, aviation fuel, weapons supplies, and troop training.



The trade almost entirely excludes use of the dollar and the euro.



Russian pipelines will go through Mongolia and Vladivostok to China and then to Vietnam and North Korea.



Putin also invited the head of Mongolia, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, to Russia for the BRICS Summit in Kazan next month and the 80th Victory Day celebration in May 2025.



Chinese Vice President Han Zheng will visit Russia and Mongolia between September 4-8 and take part in the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia.

↩t.me/NewResistance🔸

❗️Vladimir Putin invited Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh to Kazan for next month’s BRICS Summit

#VVP - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

❗️Vladimir Putin made an entry in the book for honored guests, followed by a photography session with the Mongolian president in Ulaanbaatar

#VVP - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

❗️Mongolian president accepts Vladimir Putin’s invitation to the October BRICS Summit in Kazan



According to one of Putin’s aides, 36 state leaders have been invited to the meeting next month - 18 have already confirmed their participation.

#VVP - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

❗️Russia-Mongolian relations have achieved a new level of a comprehensive and strategic partnership — President Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh

#VVP - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

🔸🇷🇺🇲🇳 Statements by Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Mongolia



▪️Putin invited Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh to the BRICS summit. The Mongolian leader said he would positively respond to Putin's invitation to participate in the meeting.



▪️Putin stated that Russia is one of Mongolia's main foreign economic partners, and in the first seven months of this year, trade turnover grew by more than 20%, with commercial settlements between the countries being carried out almost entirely in currencies alternative to the euro and dollar.



▪️Relations with Mongolia are a priority for Russia, and now the task is to diversify them.



▪️Russia is grateful to Mongolia for preserving historical memory, particularly about Soviet assistance at Khalkhin Gol.



▪️Putin invited the Mongolian President to Moscow to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Victories, as Russia remembers and values the assistance Mongolia provided to the USSR during the Great Patriotic War.



▪️A Mongolian military unit may participate in the May 9 Parade on Red Square.



▪️Russia will increase quotas for Mongolian students by 620 places.

#digest #Russia #Mongolia

@rybar Original msg🔸

🔸🇲🇳🇷🇺 On Vladimir Putin's Visit to Mongolia



On the evening of September 2, Vladimir Putin arrived on a visit to Mongolia. The official purpose of the trip was to participate in commemorative events honoring the victory on the Khalkhin Gol River. During the trip, the Mongolian and Russian sides also discussed issues of bilateral cooperation. Agreements were signed in the field of petroleum product supplies, aviation fuel and other documents.



▪️For many media and various commentators, two issues overshadowed the other results of the negotiations - the "Power of Siberia-2" gas pipeline and Mongolia's non-compliance with the provisions of the Rome Statute and the demands of the ICC.



Hints at the unfolding of the latter topic are visible in the accounts of diplomatic representatives of Western countries in Mongolia. And some media with ties to USAID even explain in their videos why the Mongols would like to, but cannot arrest Vladimir Putin.



Speaking about the "Power of Siberia-2", it is worth remembering that in August, according to the Chinese press, Mongolia did not include the planned gas pipeline in the national development plan until 2028. Many agree that this happened due to the lack of effective agreements between Russia and China - for example, the parties have not yet reached a consensus on gas prices.



Since the project is of particular importance, the topic of the gas pipeline was discussed at the Russian-Mongolian negotiations. This is confirmed not only by the statements of Vladimir Putin, but also by the interview of the President of the Russian Federation to the Mongolian publication "Onoodor" - in it he mentioned the possibility of Mongolia using transit gas for its own purposes.



🔻For Mongolia, Russia is one of the important foreign policy priorities. This is evidenced not only by the statements of politicians, but also by the economic situation. Ulaanbaatar has long been dependent on supplies of Russian fuel.



Against this background, Mongolia is actively implementing the so-called "third neighbor" policy, that is, developing relations not only with traditional partners such as Russia and China, but also with other countries that do not border Mongolian territory. We are primarily talking about the USA, South Korea, Japan and the EU.



There is a real struggle for Mongolia's resources, of which there are indeed many, on the part of Western and East Asian countries. This is also due to the demand from Mongolian enterprises that are actively seeking inflows of foreign investment.



Given the speed with which Western NGOs, politicians and businesses are spreading their influence in the country, the possibility of implementing plans to develop cooperation between Mongolia and Russia may soon be under threat. And perhaps the visit of the head of the Russian state will give impetus to correcting the current situation.

#Mongolia #Russia

@rybar together with @awaken_dragon

Original msg🔸

Ukraine threatens Mongolia with consequences after its refusal to arrest Putin on ICC warrant during his visit



"We will work with partners to make sure that this has consequences for Ulaanbaatar," - Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tykhyi.

↩t.me/ukr_leaks_eng🔸

As President Putin is visiting Mongolia, some people with a severe case of "Ukraine of the brain" try to stir it up, waving a blue-and-yellow rag and yelping something, but the local cops are having none of it.



Oopsies. Oink-oink.

🤡🐷🤡 t.me/ConflictChronicles🔸

🇲🇳🇷🇺 The anti Putin protest was HUGE in Mongolia!



It had more press and police than protestors.



🤣 ➡️ t.me/MyLordBebo🔸

🔸It’s poetic that Kuleba is dismissed immediately after the tantrum that ensued when Mongolia dared to not try to lock Putin up for the monstrous crime of evacuating children from a war zone, demonstrating that Russia is going to conduct its diplomacy basically unhindered. Although, what was anyone expecting? You could bring Metternich himself back from the grave and he couldn’t accomplish much more of substance for “Ukraine’s” foreign policy. ↩t.me/RWApodcast🔸

ICC? Go to hell!

👉 t.me/VoxCartoons 👈🔸

🔸🇷🇺🇲🇳 Russia will build a nuclear power plant in Mongolia, as well as provide the country with aviation fuel and reconstruct the CHP.



The gas pipeline project from Russia to China through Mongolia is currently undergoing state expertise, Putin said.



Russia and Mongolia are united not only by a common history, but also by the economy.

📜 Mongolia gained independence from China, which was already a Republic in 1915 – for Mongolia (as well as for the Uighurs) there was a confrontation between the Chinese and the tsarist troops, the maximum tacit activity of the British. Mongolia and Tuva became de facto protectors at first of the Russian Empire, then of the USSR – Mongolia is the only East Asian country that switched to Cyrillic. Before Gorbachev came to power, Soviet troops were stationed on the border of Mongolia and China. Inner Mongolia remained part of China – historically, part of the Mongols accepted the alliance with China. Outer Mongolia is Russia's century-old brothers.

Russia is one of Mongolia's main foreign economic partners, with trade turnover growing by more than 20% in the first seven months of this year.

At the same time, commercial settlements between Moscow and Ulaanbaatar are almost entirely carried out in alternative currencies to the dollar and euro.

💳Russia imports $112 million (0.74%) from Mongolia. Exports to Mongolia - by $2.38 billion (25.8%).



💴China's share of imports from Mongolia is 91.6%. Exports to Mongolia - 40.7%.

🇷🇺🇲🇳 | 💜 👑 RD🔸

🇷🇺🇨🇳 Putin says oil pipeline could run alongside planned new gas link to China



Russia could deliver oil as well as gas to China along a planned route via Mongolia, President Vladimir Putin said.



Putin added he and Chinese side had confirmed their interest in moving forward with the proposed gas pipeline, the Power of Siberia 2. Russia and China have yet to reach agreement to build it. Putin's energy point man Alexander Novak said in a television interview they expected to sign a contract soon.



"Moreover, it's possible to lay both a gas pipeline and an oil pipeline in the same corridor," Putin said, appearing to revive an idea that was discussed as far back as 2018.

#Russia #China ↩t.me/asianomics🔸

'A robe is better to be new but a friend is better to be old' – Putin cites Mongolian proverb



Expressing hopes for fruitful cooperation between Russia and Mongolia, President Putin quoted a Mongolian proverb that emphasizes the importance of long-lasting friendships.

#VVP - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

Putin Khan just chilling in the most exuberant yurt.

↩t.me/NinaByzantina🔸

❗️Putin’s Mongolia trip: President Khurelsukh shares thanks to Russian leader in epic social media video



In a post on X, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh thanked President Putin for his visit, saying: “I wish you to return to our beautiful country with ancient history and eternal blue sky.”

#VVP - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

⬆🇷🇺🤝🇲🇳 — Via his account on Twitter, the President of Mongolia, Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh, published a Phonk edit to mark the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the East Asian country



➡️ The edit display is the arrival of the Russian Leader and the preparations of the Mongolian ceremony to mark the 85th anniversary of the Joint victory of Soviet and Mongolian troops over the 🇯🇵 Japanese Imperial army & 🇨🇳 Manchukuo Imperial Army at the Battles of Khalkhin Gol



In both Mongolian and Russian, he said:

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, welcome to our country of eternal blue sky and ancient history.

➡️ The edit ends with the Statue of Genghis Khan, the Former Khan of the Mongol Empire and conqueror of China and Siberia



🔗 Ухнаагийн ХҮРЭЛСҮХ (@UKhurelsukh) ↩t.me/BellumActaNews🔸

🔸🇷🇺🇨🇳🇲🇳 Chinese Vice President Han Zheng will visit Russia and Mongolia on September 4-8 and take part in the Eastern Economic Forum, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said. | 💜 👑 RD🔸

🇷🇺🔻🐴🔸🏆🔻🖋🔸🇲🇳

Gee, where have we seen this movie before? And relatively recently, too. Just this summer. This parade of diplomatic photo ops just keeps on trucking. All the while grinding the image of the once dominant West into oblivion. The latter is really the problem. They can mock and ridicule the former; lots of minions for that. But the latter they simply have no fix for. Their media mouthpieces got this burnt offering on the Labor Day picnic plate this year. Without chips. But with relish.

🇷🇺🇲🇳"Sorry, our hands are a little tied," Mongolian authorities anonymously told Politico about their decision not to arrest Putin.



The government stated that their country is energy dependent on the Russian Federation and therefore cannot comply with the ICC decision.



"Mongolia imports 95% of its petroleum products and more than 20% of its electricity from our closest neighbors, which have previously suffered from interruptions due to technical reasons. These supplies are critical to ensuring our existence and the existence of our people," said an unnamed government official. ↩t.me/intelslava🔸

🔸🇲🇳🇷🇺 Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in #Mongolia on September 2, making his first trip to a Rome Statute’s country since the International Criminal Court (ICC) illegally issued an arrest warrant against him last year.



As expected, some Western member states of the ICC demanded Mongolia to arrest Putin. The same demand was made by the Kiev neo-Nazi regime itself, but was completely ignored by the Mongolian authorities, who welcomed Putin with a red carpet in a great official ceremony. For the West and Kiev, Mongolia’s move was a “violation of international law.” For any serious analyst, the act was a brilliant demonstration of strength, sovereignty and insubordination.



From a purely realistic point of view, the Mongolian attitude was completely correct, since, being geographically close to Russia, Mongolia needs to maintain a foreign policy of friendship and cooperation with Moscow. Both nations have common interests and share the same geographical space – in addition to having a rich common history –, being true natural partners.



Ignoring all pressure from the Kiev regime and the Collective West, Mongolia welcomed Putin with a red carpet, despite the ICC’s illegal arrest warrant.



💬 Read more by Lucas Leiroz @lucasleiroz



🔔 More on world politics

🚀 Subscribe🔸

🔻🔸🔻🔸🔻🔸🔻🔸🔻

We'll continue on with an absolute flurry of cooperative activity in the forms of Eastern Economic Forum and China-Africa Cooperation Forum, both last week in Vladivostok and Beijing respectively. A few references to the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization held in July) will just be inserted for seasoning. And the first few are tidbits from (mostly) late August. Then we'll get to what is just around the corner BRICS 2024 in Kazan - only a long month away.

❗️Palestine to submit request to join BRICS after Kazan summit — Ambassador



Vladimir Putin invited Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to join the October summit, Palestine’s Ambassador to Russia, Abdel Hafiz Nofal, said.

#Palestine - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

🔸Here’s the link for paper given at the Jackson Hole Symposium now destabilising US Treasuries and its synopsis.



https://www.kansascityfed.org/Jackson%20Hole/documents/10341/Hanno_Lustig_Paper_JH.pdf



Reuters comment is that they’re admitting investor behavior has shifted.

That US Treasuries are no longer a safe haven.

That "exorbitant privilege" is going away.



It will get ugly ⚡️



https://www.reuters.com/markets/rates-bonds/us-treasuries-not-safe-bet-they-once-were-research-says-2024-08-23/ ↩private_account🔸

JUST IN: 🇷🇺 Russia to start using cryptocurrency for international transactions on September 1st.



Russia plans on testing crypto payments as a way to break away from Western sanctions.

↩t.me/BRICSNews🔸

🔸⚡️ Mexico: Mexican president freezes ties with US, Canadian embassies, says they must learn to respect Mexico's sovereignty ↩t.me/me_observer_TG🔸

⚡️🇮🇳🇺🇸 Modi and Biden had a phone call. And publicly released statements from both parties show interesting variations of their narratives.

↩t.me/medmannews🔸

United States government mistakenly transferred $239,000,000 to the Taliban.

↩t.me/BRICSNews🔸

MBS hosting Abbas the day after Palestine is invited to join BRICS.



Saudi Arabia has yet to finalize their entry into the organization. Wanna bet they do it together? ↩t.me/GoBPH🔸

🔸— 🇮🇷 NEW: Iran becomes the 4th largest crypto-owning nation in the world

↩t.me/Middle_East_Spectator🔸

🇩🇿 Algeria officially authorized to join BRICS New Development Bank.

↩t.me/ForeignAgentIntel🔸

🇫🇲🇫🇲🇧🇷 NATO suggested splitting Brazil into 5 states for refusing to supply arms to Ukraine 🤡



This is how the president of NATO's European Development Committee, Günther Fehlinger, reacted to the country's participation in the BRICS summit.



🤑 He said he would "dismantle" Brazil if "Lula [the president] continues."



This character has an obvious obsession with "dismemberment."



📱 InfoDefenseENGLISH

📱 InfoDefense🔸

🔸⚡️🇪🇺🇨🇳 Chinese Yuan overtakes the Euro in terms of trade volume, it is now the second most traded currency in the world,



Yuan rose to such a status after the separate deals signed with BRICS and other countries, such as the UAE and Egypt. ↩t.me/medmannews🔸

↩t.me/wartimedia🔸

On to our meetings:

❗️Erdogan accepts invitation to BRICS summit in Russia



The Turkish president will attend the BRICS summit in Kazan on October 22-24. The summit will discuss Türkiye's application to join BRICS, the first NATO member to do so.



Russian President Vladimir Putin is also expected to visit Türkiye, but the dates are yet to be determined.

#BRICS - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

(That meeting ⬆ is long overdue…)

Turkey leaving NATO might happen sooner rather than later as a condition for joining BRICS



Sweden and Finland — perhaps the latest and last members to join NATOstan ↩private_account🔸

Tired of kicking the corpse of the EU

↩t.me/ConflictChronicles🔸

❗️Malaysian PM could announce BRICS interest during meeting with President Putin at Eastern Economic Forum - TASS, citing Foreign Affairs Ministry

#Malaysia #BRICS - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

🇦🇫🇦🇫 🇷🇺 The Taliban are also at the Eastern Economic Forum.

| 💜 👑 RD🔸

🇷🇺🇨🇳 Vladimir Putin's first meeting in Vladivostok was with Chinese Deputy Chairman Han Zheng.



🌍Putin said he plans to hold a bilateral meeting with Xi Jinping at the BRICS summit in Kazan. | 💜 👑 RD🔸

❗️Putin invited Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to attend next month’s BRICS summit in Kazan

#EEF - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

The development of the Russian Far East has been defined as our national priority for the whole 21st century. Life itself has confirmed the aptness and the importance of this decision. The challenges we are facing recently, as well as the trends we are witnessing in the world economy — all of that is testimony to the aptness of our decision. We see that business ties, trade routes, and vectors of development are reorienting towards the East and the Global South.

↩t.me/news_kremlin_eng🔸

To start with, I added subtitles to a speech by Pepe Escobar, an independent Brazilian journalist, which Hayashida-san reported on 😆



The BRICS, which was created in opposition to the West, are now cooperating with ASEAN in a win-win relationship, which is probably an inevitable result of their shared goals of creating a multipolar world and promoting prosperity.



Southeast Asia has a bitter past of being colonized by the West, and since the war, it has witnessed the color revolutions that took place in the Middle East and Africa under the guise of "democratization" and "liberation," as well as the movement for hegemony by the DS, and as a result, it is united in its strong wariness of these things.



Come to think of it, Aung San Suu Kyi, who won the Nobel Peace Prize for her role in the Myanmar democratization movement, is also what they call that.🙄



In the end, because this is not reported in Japan, the Japanese are the only ones who are unaware of the current solid movement of BRICS and Asia, and are being left behind, as Mr. Hayashida expressed concern the other day, and he himself posted a similar message.👍



It would be good for Japanese people to keep these Asian trends in mind so that they don't end up like Urashima Taro when the media brainwashing wears off. ↩t.me/miyupova🔸

Pepe Escobar: Why the SCO summit in Kazakhstan was a game-changer



The 2024 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit hosted in Kazakhstan’s Astana was “the antechamber to the crucial BRICS annual summit, under the Russian presidency,” geo-economic and geopolitical analyst Pepe Escobar told Sputnik.



The event showed that the SCO has really stepped up the game after incorporating India, Pakistan and Iran, and now Belarus, as new members. Besides, the organization also establishes such key players as Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and Azerbaijan as dialogue partners, as well as Afghanistan and Mongolia as observers.



Overtime, the original Shanghai Five, Russia, China, plus three Central Asian “stans”, have become a far more comprehensive body, compared to its original purpose as an anti-terrorism/separatism organization back in 2001, when it was first established.

“The SCO has evolved into serious geoeconomic cooperation, discussing in detail, for instance, supply chain security issues,” Escobar noted.

Today, it covers 80% of the Eurasian landmass, accounts for more than 40% of the world’s population, boasts a 25% share of global GDP (and rising), and generates global trade value of over $8 trillion in 2022, according to Chinese government numbers. Add to it SCO members hold 20% of global oil reserves and 44% of natural gas.

👍 t.me/geopolitics_live🔸

Putin praises Saudi crown prince for ‘active role’ in historic prisoner swap with US



Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, was among the world leaders who helped Moscow and Washington negotiate a historic prisoner exchange, Russian President Vladimir Putin has revealed.



The powerful member of the Saudi ruling family “played an active role in the first phase of negotiations,” the Russian leader said on Thursday during a panel discussion hosted by the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. “We are grateful to him, because this resulted in the return of our citizens to their homeland,” Putin said.



The president also thanked his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for providing the venue to conduct the exchange, which took place in early August. Several other nations contributed to the deal, he added.



#Putin #MBS - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

🇦🇫🇦🇫 The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry, following Kazakhstan, officially confirmed the exclusion of the Taliban (banned in the Russian Federation) from the list of banned organizations.



🛒 Meanwhile, Afghanistan is increasing its trade activity. In June-July, Afghan exports amounted to $93.5 million (+15% compared to the same period in 2023). The main partners here are: 🇵🇰 Pakistan - $42.5 million, 🇮🇳 India - $24.5 million and 🇦🇪 UAE - $4.5 million



Imports are estimated at $947.5 million (+60%). The leaders are still the same here: 🇮🇷 Iran - $233.1 million, 🇵🇰 Pakistan - $106.6 million and 🇨🇳 China - $104.1 million. | 💜 👑 RD🔸

🇨🇳👨🏿 The 2024 Summit of the China-Africa Cooperation Forum (FOCAC), which will be held in Beijing on September 4-6, will be the largest diplomatic event organized by China in recent years and will bring together the largest number of foreign leaders.



In addition to Xi Jinping, the forum will be attended by leaders of more than 50 African countries, as well as representatives of African regional and international organizations, including UN Secretary General Guterres.



Xi is holding numerous bilateral meetings with African leaders ahead of the summit. The Chinese often use the saying "it is always better to teach a hungry person to fish than to give him a fish" when talking about Africa. And this tactic still underlies their strategy of interaction with the region.

🇺🇳 | 💜 👑 RD🔸

🇨🇳🇱🇾 Chinese President Xi Jinping and Libyan Presidential Council Chairman Mohammed al-Manfi announced yesterday the establishment of a strategic partnership between the two countries.



This happened during Al-Manfi's participation in the 9th Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC-2024) summit, which is being held in Beijing from September 4 to 6.



Xi Jinping said China maintains traditional friendship with Libya and this position will not change no matter how the situation develops.🔸

On September 4, within the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), Burkina Faso Prime Minister Apollinaire Kelem de Tambela met with a representative of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. At the meeting, the Prime Minister explained the national situation resulting from the recent terrorist attack in Barsalogho, which prevented the President of Burkina Faso from traveling to China.



The Prime Minister stressed that Burkina Faso is interested in strengthening ties with China, especially in the area of ​​air transport. He also expressed hope that the country will become part of China's large-scale Silk Road project, which will connect China with Europe and Africa.



🤝 Both sides agreed to actively develop cooperation between Ouagadougou and Beijing based on the interests of the peoples of Burkina Faso.🇧🇫 and China🇨🇳 .

⤴↩t.me/ArabicAfrica🔸

China pledges $50bn for Africa without any political conditions



A whopping $50 billion in financial aid for Africa has been put on the table by China.



The proposal was made at a forum on cooperation with the continent. Beijing says the cash would come without political conditions.

#China #Africa - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

❗️RT discusses China-Africa cooperation with the South African Minister of Human Settlements



China has pledged $50 billion to support Africa, focusing on infrastructure projects to improve sea and rail transport links between the continent and the Asian nation.



RT discusses this initiative with Mmamoloko Kubayi, South Africa’s Minister of Human Settlements.

#Africa - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

(⬆⬆Proactively fighting debt trap narrative!)

#Senegal #China #forum



September 6 in China 🇨🇳 President of Senegal 🇸🇳 attended the 8th China-Africa Business Conference, an important step in strengthening cooperation between the private sectors of the two regions.



In his speech, he noted the importance of China-Africa initiatives, especially those related to the Belt and Road project. The Senegalese president called for increased investment in strategic sectors such as agriculture, industry and infrastructure.



🤝 Bassirou Diomai Fai also emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships as a way to bridge the investment gap and achieve shared prosperity for China and Africa.



This Was French West Africa | 🔸

#Сенегал #Китай #сотрудничество



🇸🇳 On the second day of his state visit to China, Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye was received at the Palace of the People by Xi Jinping



During the visit the following was signed:



⭕️ 10 agreements to strengthen bilateral cooperation;



⭕️ 8 initialed memoranda of understanding in areas such as economics, information and communication technologies, green development, as well as exchanges and cooperation in the field of press and media;



⭕️ Agreement on the establishment of a working group on investment and economic development.



This visit symbolizes the strengthening of bilateral relations between Senegal 🇸🇳 and China 🇨🇳.



This Was French West Africa | 🔸

#Мали #форум



President of the transitional period of Mali 🇲🇱 At the China-Africa Forum in Beijing🇨🇳, he sharply condemned neocolonialism and terrorism, noting that it is important to strengthen the sovereignty of African countries.



Under the pretext of aid, our states were subjected to dictates that facilitated the uncontrolled exploitation of our resources. This exacerbated inequality and slowed down our development.

- he insisted.



Assimi Goita cited the example of a recent attack in Tinzaouaten in northern Mali to illustrate how external forces are exploiting international terrorism for their own ends.

Recent events in Tinzahuatén clearly show that terrorism is cynically supported and even encouraged by neocolonialist forces that seek to perpetuate their dominance over our region in new forms.

- he said



According to Assimi Goyta, countries in the region need to join forces to effectively deal with external threats. He cited the Confederation of Sahel States as an example🇲🇱🇳🇪🇧🇫 .



This Was French West Africa | ⤴↩t.me/westernafrica🔸

I almost forgot the Russia-GCC Strategic Dialogue!

❗️Russian FM Lavrov meets with Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Riyadh



Lavrov will attend a ministerial meeting of the Russia-GCC Strategic Dialogue and will have several bilateral meetings.

#SaudiArabia - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

❗️Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held meetings with India’s EAM Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Brazil’s FM Mauro Vieira, and the OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha in Riyadh

#RussianMFA - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

And here's Lavrov inflicting a strategic defeat to those Atlanticist mutts. ↩t.me/rocknrollgeopolitics🔸

🔸❗️Russia FM Sergey Lavrov holds press conference



Lavrov is set to speak to the press after holding meetings with counterparts from India, Brazil & Saudi Arabia in Riyadh.



Watch the press conference LIVE here

#Lavrov #Saudi - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

A few post meetings items of interest:

China and Russia to hold joint military exercises in September — Beijing



Naval and air forces from both countries will take part in Joint-North 2024 exercises around the Sea of Japan and Sea of Okhotsk, Chinese military officials confirmed Monday.



Russian and Chinese fleets will conduct drills in “relevant sea areas of the Pacific Ocean” before Chinese vessels will also take part in Moscow’s “Ocean-2024” strategic exercise.

#Russia #China - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will travel to Russia to attend a BRICS security meeting scheduled for September 11-12.

👍 t.me/geopolitics_live🔸

Donald Trump is threatening to impose 100% tariffs on countries that do business in a currency other than the dollar. Trump believes that the dollar is "under serious pressure." China, India, Brazil, Russia and South Africa discussed de-dollarization at the BRICS summit last year.

👉t.me/azmedia01🔸

🇹🇷Turkish political analyst Serhat Latifoglu - on Turkey's withdrawal from NATO in the coming years:



Turkey will join BRICS. There is such an intention. It will be an unprecedented example when a NATO country will be a member of BRICS. The fundamental principles of BRICS and Turkey on foreign policy and economy are completely the same. Ankara has a very different policy than its North Atlantic allies. It is even more confrontation than alliance. Especially in the context of Ankara's strategy in Iraq and Syria. In the coming years, Turkey will definitely leave NATO, or Turkey will be squeezed out of the alliance. This will definitely happen, we will see it in the near future.



Chat: t.me/+U_EDAcaO-HFjNzEx

↩t.me/Slavyangrad | Andrei 👋

🇷🇺🔻🌏🔸🇨🇳🔻🌍🔸🇸🇦

If you can't see a new world shaping up from that, perhaps an eye exam is in order. This is precisely why I have over the past few years found American politics so anticlimactic. And other Western ones a complete yawn fest.

It might take all several dozens of them to do it but the knocking off of the pedestal might (or might not?) be imminent. So much of the desperation indicated by the West is merely to maintain a modicum of relevance. But alas! They have lost even that.

But we can feel positive that our new world leaders are at least sane. Most of them appear to actually have class, too. Which we haven't seen for decades. (That's barring unforeseen spaceships hauling them off.) They will be starting no nuclear fights or genocides. They simply won't have the time, much less the inclination. NCSWIC. Nothing.

Back to

Share