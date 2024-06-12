When I heard about the Malawi plane disappearing off radar on Monday, my first thought was “here we go again.” 2024 (well 2023 and 2022, too) has just been like that. I waited all day yesterday for the news to break this open on TG and finally realized it wasn't coming today. May not ever come. Nonetheless we have enough for a prima facie case. So let's see what gives.

First without comment I am going to place one of every unique post I found in all the channels I follow (and a few I don't) to provide a complete SM view. Then we'll try for a brass tacks 40K ft view.

The military Aircraft carrying Malawi's vice-president and nine other high-ranking officials has gone missing.



Stranger and stranger things have been happening lately, and it seems that official air travel has become unsafe.



In retrospect, Kim Jong-Un is probably right to travel on an armored train armed with guns and anti-aircraft missiles... ↩t.me/strategika510🔸

June 10 (UPI) -- An aircraft carrying 10 people including the vice president of the African nation of Malawi, and its former first lady, was reported missing after it failed to make a scheduled landing and search-and-rescue efforts are underway, the government confirmed Monday.



"All efforts by aviation authorities to make contact with the aircraft since it went off the radar have failed thus far," according to an official statement by a Malawi government spokesperson before 6 p.m. local time Monday in the capital of Lilongwe.



In televised remarks to the country Monday evening local time, Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera said the MAF-T03 military aircraft carrying Vice President Saulos Chilima included Lukas Kapheni, Chisomo Chimaneni, Gloria Mtukule, Shanil Dzimbiri, Dan Kanyemba and Abdul Lapukeni.



Also abaord were a military colonel and two majors, who were the Malawian Defense Force officers assigned to operate the aircraft. ↩t.me/defensepoliticsasia🔸

🔸❗️Malawi media reported an incident with an aircraft carrying the country's Vice President, Saulos Klaus Chilima; it might have crashed



The president of Malawi canceled his trip to the Bahamas and ordered all agencies to conduct a search and rescue operation for the aircraft, authorities say. ↩t.me/sputnik_africa🔸

Malawi’s VP And 9 Others Are Confirmed Dead After Discovery Of Plane Debris

https://www.oann.com/newsroom/malawis-vp-and-9-others-are-confirmed-dead-after-discovery-of-plane-debris/

Saulos Chilima, the vice president of Malawi, and nine other people died when a small military plane they were traveling in crashed in harsh weather conditions, the president said Tuesday. Chilimia was 51. 🔸

🔸❗️The plane carrying the Vice President of Malawi and his entourage reportedly crashed; no one survived



Rescuers discovered fragments of the crashed plane on Tuesday, the Kenyan media reported. ↩t.me/sputnik_africa🔸

Malawi: President Announces Death of Veep Chilima, Nine Others

‍[Nyasa Times] A visibly teary and shaking Malawi President, Lazarus Chakwera, has, exactly at 12:48 hours (CAT), announced the passing of the country's Vice President Right Honourable Saulos Klaus Chilima and nine others in a plane crash deep in the hills of Chikangawa Forest in Mzimba District.

Here is the full announcement speech.

Fellow Malawians

The Malawi Defence Force Commander has informed me that the search and rescue operation I ordered to find the missing plane that carried our Vice President and nine others

Read More🔸

🔸❗️The missing aircraft carrying Vice President of Malawi Saulos Klaus Chilima has not yet been found; the search continues, the Malawian MBC Digital news outlet says, citing the commander of the armed forces of Malawi, Paul Phiri. ↩t.me/sputnik_africa🔸

Malawi: No Survivors As Wreck of Missing Malawi VP's Plane Found - President

‍[Vanguard] Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera said Tuesday there had been no survivors when a plane carrying Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine others crashed into a forest.

"The plane has been found and I am deeply saddened and sorry to inform you all, it has turned out to be a terrible tragedy," he said, in a televised address.

Malawian searchers have found the wreckage of a plane that was carrying Vice President Saulos Chilima, a military source said Tuesday, a day after the aircraft went missing in bad

Read More🔸

🇲🇼 Malawi's vice president Chilima dies in an airplane crash

"The search and rescue team have found the aircraft [...] completely destroyed with no survivors, as all passengers on board were killed on impact," the nation's president, Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, said. "Words cannot describe how heartbreaking this is."

On Monday morning, the aircraft carrying Malawian Vice President Saulos Chilima disappeared from radar shortly after taking off from the airport in the capital city, Lilongwe. There were nine other people on board.



Two hundred soldiers were deployed to search for the plane, according to Malawi military commander-in-chief Paul Valentino Phiri. However, the search operation was complicated by the fact that the area of the disappearance was not inhabited, and it was very foggy in the morning.



Malawi's neighboring countries have offered to assist in the search, including sending drones. The US, UK, Israel, and Norway have also proposed assistance. ↩t.me/sputnik_africa🔸



Malawi’s vice president, former first lady among 10 people killed in plane crash

Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima was killed in a plane crash, the nation's president said on Tuesday, after searchers located the wreckage of the aircraft in a foggy forest.

👉 Read more: https://f24.my/AOch.g🔸

“…The plane, a military aircraft, was flying in bad weather.

Soldiers had been searching Chikangawa Forest overnight and into the morning in an effort to find the plane.

In a news briefing on Tuesday, President Chakwera said the Malawi Defence Force commander informed him that the search and rescue operation had been completed and the plane was found.

…He said the rescue team found the aircraft completely destroyed.

…He was widely loved in Malawi, particularly among the youth, AFP news agency reports.

However, Dr Chilima was arrested and charged in 2022 on allegations that he accepted money in exchange for awarding government contracts.

He denied any wrongdoing.

Last month, the court dropped the charges, giving no reasons for the decision.”

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c722vpp1ndro🔸

🔸Rescuers have found fragments of a crashed plane carrying Malawian Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine of his entourage. All of them died, the Kenyan radio station Capital FM reported on the social network X. The wreckage of the aircraft was discovered almost a day after it disappeared from radar.



Saulos Chilima has served as Vice President of Malawi since May 2014. In 2020, he was reappointed to the post. He was stripped of his powers in 2022 following a bribery trial involving a British-Malawian businessman. In May 2024, the court dropped the charges against Mr. Chilima.

▪ t.me/kommersant🔸

🔸[Excerpt] //The Wire//2030Z June 11, 2024//

//ROUTINE//

//BLUF: VP OF MALAWI KILLED IN PLANE CRASH.//

-----BEGIN TEARLINE-----

-International Events-

Malawi: A plane carrying Vice President Saulos Chilima crashed yesterday morning, killing all aboard the aircraft. The aircraft reportedly crashed in Chikangawa Forest due to low visibility caused by bad weather and foggy conditions. AC: Details regarding this incident are few and highly contradictory.



-----END TEARLINE-----



Analyst: S2A1

//END REPORT// ↩t.me/wartimedia🔸

Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima and 9 others, including government officials and pilots, were killed in a plane crash on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.



The plane, a Beechcraft 350i King Air, went missing earlier in the day while flying from Lilongwe to Chitipa.



Following a massive search operation, the wreckage was found in Chikangawa Forest, with all its occupants confirmed dead.



President Lazarus Chakwera has announced a national mourning period and an investigation into the cause of the crash.



#SaulosChilima #Malawi #PlaneCrash #RIP"

🍁 t.me/ResonantNews🔸

Wreckage of the crashed Dornier 228-202K of the Vice President of Malawi ↩t.me/infantmilitario🔸

There was a plane crash with the plane carrying the Vice President of Malawi.

No one survived the plane crash carrying Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine other people, the presidential administration said.

The plane disappeared from radar after taking off from the capital, Lilongwe, on the morning of June 10. The plane was due to land at Mzuzu International Airport in the north of the country. Chilima was flying to the funeral of former Justice Minister Ralph Kasambara.

Kazakhstan. World. ↩t.me/+x7iU_nNgvoNhNDcy🔸

🇲🇼 Vice President of the East African country of Malawi died in a plane crash



Yesterday the plane carrying Saulos Chilima disappeared from radar. The government of the country reported this.



There were 9 other people on board.



Malawi is one of the few countries in Africa that maintains warm relations with Israel. This year she opened an embassy there. ↩t.me/cbctvaz🔸

🔸Malawi: Tributes Pour in for Malawi VP Chilima

‍[The Herald] Condolence messages and tributes continue to pour in from Africa and beyond following the death of Malawian Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima in a plane crash in a mountainous region to the north of the country.

Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera yesterday confirmed that Dr Chilima (51) died in the plane crash in Chikangawa Forest Reserve, along with nine other people.

There were no survivors.

The plane, said to have been a Dornier 228-type twin propeller delivered to the Malawian army in 1988, left the capital, Lilongwe, at 9:17am local time on Monday and was due to arrive in Mzuzu 45 minutes later.

Air traffic control in Mzuzu however, warned the pilot not to attempt a landing and to turn around because of bad weather.”

Air traffic control then lost contact with the plane and it vanished from radar a short time later. Read More🔸

🇲🇼🔸✈🔻🛰🔸🛩🔻🇲🇼

I hope you picked up on the same things I did. The number 9 on redial. (Even though the total occupants were 10.) The instant bad weather/fog. (For a 45 minute flight or one 45 minutes into a flight?) The sudden disappearance from radar tracking. The 24 hour search mostly with military (except all but one on scene personnel are civilian; where are the other 199?). The different reports on the aircraft model. The “It wuz a accident” determination with no tiny questions at all. High level national executive(s) on board. Conflicting details. Totally deja vu.



If the stories had said helicopter and it happened over mountains instead of forest you could picture yourself just 22 days before watching a near identical scene happening in Iran. Down to the very sketchy and few bits of photographic ‘evidence.'

So…why the [Q] reference you ask? I was always going to tell you! Besides the fun hall of mirrors stories there are several themes here that are not on the surface. Malawi is not a big news story most days. But it is a part of a big news story continent. And rich in some connections that will be coming into extreme prominence very shortly. This is a short list of other news about Malawi in the past few months of this year.

🇲🇼🇺🇸 US bars four former Malawi officials over corruption, State Department says



The United States has barred four former officials of the Malawi government from entry because of their involvement in significant corruption, the State Department said on Wednesday.



The officials designated are former solicitor general and secretary of justice Reyneck Matemba, former director of public procurement and disposal of assets John Suzi-Banda, former Malawi Police Service attorney Mwabi Kaluba, and former Inspector General of the Malawi Police Service George Kainja, the department said.



Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has waged a crackdown on corruption in recent years. In January 2022, he dissolved the country's entire Cabinet on charges of corruption against three serving ministers.



Later that year, Malawi's Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested and charged the country's vice president, Saulos Klaus Chilima, over graft allegations. The group has been investigating public officers in Malawi over alleged plundering of state resources by influencing awarding of contracts through the country's public procurement system.

#Malawi #USA ↩t.me/africaintel🔸

🔸🇲🇼 Malawi declares state of disaster over severe drought



Malawi has declared a state of disaster over a severe drought that is affecting most of the country.



The announcement comes less than a month after neighbouring Zambia made a similar move.



Zimbabwe has also seen much of its crops destroyed.



Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera has requested more than $200m in humanitarian aid.



The United Nations' World Food Programme has said several southern African nations are on the brink of a hunger crisis because of the impact of the El Nino weather phenomenon.

#Malawi. ↩t.me/africaintel🔸

🔸🇲🇼 Six dead after flash floods in Malawi



Flash floods in Malawi's central region last week left six people dead and has displaced thousands of others, the country's disaster management agency said on Tuesday.



Floods hit Malawi's Nkhotakota district after incessant rains in the region, where affected areas are still inaccessible by road due to widespread damage to infrastructure, Malawi's Department of Disaster Management Affairs said.



The development comes a year after Cyclone Freddy damaged Malawi and neighbouring Mozambique and Madagascar, killing more than 500 people, mostly Malawians.



More than 14,000 people have been affected in the latest bout of floods, the government agency said, adding that those displaced were sheltering in camps.

#Malawi ↩t.me/africaintel🔸

🇲🇼 Catholic church slates Malawi president's leadership



The influential Catholic church in Malawi has criticised President Lazarus Chakwera, saying the country has become worse in the four years of his leadership.



In a scathing attack that appears to be directed at the president, the church, through its bishops, said “we have witnessed a glaring failure of leadership”.



"Most Malawians fail to see anybody in the current government who cares about them or who is able to improve their situation,” it added.



In a 16-page pastoral letter titled “The sad story of Malawi”, read out in all Catholic churches across the country on Sunday, it accused the administration of multiple failures including unfulfilled campaign promises, nepotism and rampant corruption.



The church said it had attempted to privately engage with Chakwera several times but had been largely unsuccessful, hence the decision to try a different approach through the letter.

#Malawi ↩t.me/africaintel🔸

🔸🇲🇼 Cyber-attack hits Malawi's immigration service



Malawi's government has suspended the issuing of passports following a cyber-attack on the immigration service's computer network.



President Lazarus Chakwera told MPs that the targeting of the department amounted to a "serious national security breach."



He revealed that the hackers were asking for a ransom.



But the president said the government would not give in to their demands and was working to resolve the problem.



"We are not in the business of appeasing criminals with public money, nor are we in the business of negotiating with those who attack our country," he said.



Chakwera said he had given the immigration department three weeks within which it should provide a temporary solution and resume the issuing of passports, while waiting to regain control of the system.

#Malawi ↩t.me/africaintel🔸

From last year:

🔸🇲🇼 Malawi was criticized for sending workers to Israel amid Gaza conflict



Opposition parties and human rights organizations in Malawi have voiced strong criticism against President Lazarus Chakwera and his administration for dispatching 221 young Malawians to engage in agricultural work in Israel.



This decision, implemented on Saturday, comes in the wake of Israel's recent aid contribution of $60 million aimed at supporting Malawi's economic recovery.



“Sending people to a war-torn country like Israel, where some countries are withdrawing their labour is something unheard of,” Malawian opposition leader Kondwani Nankhumwa told.



He also questioned why the government had kept the deal secret, only informing parliament about a plan to send workers to an unnamed country on 22 November.



The government has defended the deal, saying that it will export Malawians to Israel and other countries to “fulfil this administration’s commitment to job creation and youth empowerment”.

#Malawi ↩t.me/africaintel🔸

“Several reports have confirmed that Pop icon Madonna is being accused of human trafficking and sexually exploiting children by a charity organization called the Ethiopian World Federation. The company website states that the EWF is “a civic service organization that pushes policies and advocates to change the laws that harm Black People.”

Madonna adopted four small children from Malawi, a country located in southeast Africa. In 2006, the “Material Girl” founded a charity called Raising Malawi, a not-for-profit organization that seeks to support orphans and at-risk children through health and education programs.”

https://thesource.com/2023/01/20/madonna-accused-of-child-trafficking-in-malawi/🔸

Last Fall she was busy. Michelle, Melinda (who just this past week is leaving the B&M Gates foundation) and George Clooney’s wife Amal were in Malawi…

Wonder what Val is up to now in the Spring of 2024, at the Obama DC digs, just months before the election. ↩t.me/L_oki2🔸

Also notable:

The Clinton Foundation owns a company in Malawi named Tukula Farmin Company Ltd. (h/t Ali J)

Malawi still retains all of its ties to the UK after 60 years of independence.

🇲🇼🔸🌀🔻👶🔸🖥🔻🇲🇼

Corruption, weather engineering, Church, cyber attacks, Israel.

Celebrities, child trafficking, Clinton Foundation, colonialism.

Doesn't get more buzzword trendy for Q adherents than that list.

This event (and the Iranian one as well!) could definitely be the swinging of a rigging holding the spotlights above our stage. “Declass, disclosure” - whichever term you prefer - is ongoing. It is coming from every imaginable source, into every imaginable forum. It is very difficult to “see” these happening in real time. And we will never catch them all for posterity. But if we each do something, it all gets caught somewhere. This is how this works. The spotlights will not be stopping. Check out this Q post (#484) from Jan 7, 2017.

Five different narratives all in today's story about lil ole Malawi. (Six if you count the very recent Obama trip to London!) We are seeing these correlations just as they were packaged before for our viewing pleasure. So few doubts that this can just be *another* coincidence. All the actors are playing their roles perfectly; we need only watch and listen. Class is in session and no summer break is scheduled again this year. We'll be following the narratives wherever they lead us! Until the next one…

Share