This story developed so fast, that I almost missed it. It broke through this morning as a result of an accidental tech and arthritic maneuver. (Dropping my tablet and thus working my way backwards through a TG channel feed! 😉)

First the posts in reverse order of listing - as I read them. So you can get the same look I did. (I may insert a few for emphasis or added narration from other sources but the main story line will be from a personal favorite source - istocni_front.

🐦‍⬛️🇮🇱🇮🇷 Summing up the one

the main thing that happened this morning regarding the alleged Israeli attack in response to the Iranian attack.



It all happened around 4 am local time. Iran's air defenses worked on small targets near Tabriz in northwestern Iran and near Isfahan in central Iran.

The Iranian side reported that they were probably small drones, several of which were shot down by Iranian air defense systems.



The target of the attack in the area of ​​Isfahan was 8th Tactical Air Base of the Iranian Army. Probably in Tabriz 2nd Tactical Air Base. Iranian side right now does not report casualties and serious damage.



If this was indeed an Israeli retaliatory attack, then it looks like Israel's desire to close the issue, as if to formally respond, but in a way that would not particularly irritate Iran, which would

exchange cycle shots finished. There is also an option to it's about an attempt to test Iran's air defense system and calming attention before a real attack.

t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇮🇷🇮🇱 Fake image of Israeli media from Isfahan. 🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇮🇷🇮🇱 Quick analysis:



Israeli media announced that the Israeli attack on Isfahan was carried out from Iraq, with American cover, without entering the country's airspace.



Iran has said it will retaliate against any country that opens its territories or airspace to Israelis for any attacks on Iranian soil. Now in this case Iran cannot attack Iraq.



Israel used missiles from F35 fighter jets and drones to bomb targets in several areas amid reports from Tehran confirming the blasts took place in Isfahan airspace without any explosion on the ground, while Iran's IRGC Aerospace Force shot down several drones in the skies of Isfahan before they reached their destination.



A video showing the normal situation at the Shikari military base in Isfahan was also published on social networks.



This indicates that Israel, in its own way, is trying to say: "Let's stop. Your anti-aircraft defenses have proven highly effective. It's enough for both of us to save face."



But will Iran accept it?

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️🍍🥥🍈🇮🇷🇮🇱 The Israeli attack on Iran is underway



Iran's air defense systems have been activated in Isfahan, but still no explosions.



🇮🇷 The news about the explosion in Tabriz is fake.



*Please note that most of the reports and news being spread are false.*



🇮🇷 Iranian authorities have canceled flights over Tehran, Isfahan and Shiraz indefinitely



There are still no official statements from either the Iranian or the Israeli side. According to CNN, at least 8 flights in Iranian airspace were diverted due to the Isfahan attack.



🇮🇷⚡Iranian sources confirm that a large number of mini-quadcopters were shot down over Isfahan.



🇮🇷🇮🇱⚡According to the first reports, Israel tried to attack the airbase in Isfahan, which houses Iranian F-14 fighters.



🇮🇷🇮🇱⚡Local sources confirm that a large number of explosions took place in the airspace of Isfahan without any explosion on the ground.



🇮🇷🇮🇱⚡Al-Maiadeen confirms that a series of explosions took place in the airspace of Isfahan without any explosion on the ground.



🇮🇷🇮🇱⚡Iranian sources confirm that no missile attack or airstrike took place in Isfahan, and only a few mini-quadcopters were intercepted near the air base.



🇮🇷🇮🇱⚡ The spokesman of the Iranian Aerospace Forces confirmed that the air defense successfully intercepted at least 3 targets in the sky of the city of Isfahan.



⚠ UPDATE: Iranian official denies missile strikes - says several drones shot down by air defenses



🇮🇱🇮🇷⚡ Al-Maiadeen: Air defenses targeted targets a few kilometers away from the Tabriz oil refinery and successfully intercepted all of them.



UPD:🚨 Al-Mayadeen correspondent in Tehran reported that a large wave of news is being broadcast from fake or unreliable sources showing inaccurate scenes of explosions in Isfahan. Unofficial sources said the targets were small drones, not missiles.



Iran's Fars news agency confirmed that air defense intercepted suspicious objects in the sky over Isfahan near a military base northwest of the city, but there was no explosion on the ground in Isfahan. 🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️🍉🍌🍈🇮🇷 There are reports of a security incident in Isfahan...



Civilian planes take off from Isfahan.



Israel's attack?



UPD:🇮🇶⚡Local sources reported an explosion in the Imam district of Babil province, south of Iraq.



UPD:🔴 Channel 12 Hebrew:

ABC reports: US officials confirm "Israeli missiles hit target in Iran".



UPD: 🚨| A senior US official told ABC: Israel attacked Iran.



UPD:🇸🇾⚡ There are 3 reports of attacks in the Daraa area of ​​Syria:



- Ezra Agricultural Airport

- Radar battalion between Izra and Karfa

- Al-Thala military airfield, west of Suwayda 🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇮🇷 | IRGC spokesman Sardar Sharif:



📍 Showing the damage at the Dimona power plant is a psychological operation



🔸 The Dimona power plant was not the target of the recent Iranian punitive action against the Zionist regime, and publishing this news is a big lie and a malicious act in line with the enemy's psychological operations to deceive public opinion. 🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇹🇷 What do the Turks write about Israel, Iran, Gaza? The announcement is from a Turkish channel and we are broadcasting it in its entirety



🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🇮🇷 US approves invasion of Rafah as a limited response to Iran



Egyptian officials said the US approved Israel's plan to attack Rafah in exchange for not launching a large-scale attack on Iran.



Meanwhile, US sources have reported that Israel has delayed a retaliatory strike against Iran until after Passover (Jewish Passover) - April 30.



❌ If the invasion of Rafah continues, Iran will bear the same responsibility for it as Israel and the United States. After all, this was a natural consequence of his useless attack.



🇺🇸 🇮🇱 The Biden administration gives Israel the green light to deal with the residents of Rafah



The White House announced that the US and Israel have agreed on an operation against Hamas in Rafah.



Iran got what it wanted with its attack. The regional war has faded into the background and the status quo has returned, in which Israel commits genocide and pro-Iranian Shiite militants feel relatively at peace and only come under attack from time to time.



🚫 For Iran, this is not a problem as long as the massacre in Gaza remains local and does not spread to Hezbollah. The Iranian attack only gave Israel carte blanche and helped to regain dwindling support in the West.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🔸❗️Israel launched a “limited” strike on Iran in response to the attack on April 13, Fox News reports, citing a source



A representative of the Iranian Space Agency, meanwhile, confirmed to Al-Mayadeen that air defense systems intercepted three targets in the skies of the city of Isfahan.



Representative of the Iranian Space Agency Hossein Daliryan:



"The downed quadcopters had a short range and were probably launched from Iran"



The Israeli military said it was "not commenting at this time" following reports of explosions in Iran. t.me/belvestnik🔸

Iranian media demonstrates a calm situation in Isfahan.



According to several media reports, 1.5 hours ago Iranian air defenses fired shots due to the detection of small flying objects.

t.me/geopolitics_live🔸

Tasnim news agency published footage of the situation near Iran's Shekari Air Force Base and Isfahan Airport.

t.me/geopolitics_live🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇺🇳 12 members of the Security Council agreed to recognize the state of Palestine; America vetoed it



Britain and Switzerland abstained from this resolution, and America vetoed it.



🇷🇺 Russia: America recognizes only the interests of Israel



The representative of Russia at the United Nations strongly criticized the action of the United States in vetoing the Security Council resolution on the recognition of the state of Palestine.



Recalling that the "absolute majority of the world community" agrees with Palestine's membership in the United Nations , the Russian representative said: "America has shown with this veto what it really thinks about the Palestinians."



He added: "Washington thinks they don't deserve to have their own state and only recognizes Israel's interests."



He further added that the United States has turned a blind eye to Israeli crimes against civilians in Gaza, as well as the continued construction of settlements in the occupied West Bank.



He said: "The purpose of this work is to break the will of the Palestinians, to force them to submit forever to the occupying power and become second-class servants and citizens, and perhaps to drive them out of their native land forever."



A senior Russian diplomat declared: "This policy has only the opposite effect."



UPD: Nebenzja: The American veto on the admission of Palestine to the UN will not stop history and Russia

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🇺🇸 🇵🇸 US tried to stop course of history by vetoing resolution on Palestine membership in UN

"Today's use of the veto by the US delegation is a hopeless attempt to stop the inevitable course of history. The results of the vote, where Washington was practically in complete isolation, speak for themselves," Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said after the vote at the UN Security Council on Thursday.

However, history will not forgive the United States for its actions, Nebenzia added.



On Thursday, the UN Security Council met to discuss and vote on the proposed resolution on Palestine's full membership in the UN. The US vetoed the adoption of the resolution. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom and Switzerland abstained, while all other members of the UN Security Council supported the resolution.

t.me/sputnik_africa🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇺🇳🇺🇸 The US will veto a UN Security Council resolution on accepting Palestine as a full member state 🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇱🇧🇱🇧🇮🇱 Israeli media:



Hezbollah launched a powerful rocket from Lebanon that managed to penetrate the Iron Dome's air defenses and hit the settlement of Ma'aian Baruch. 🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇮🇷🇮🇱 New investigations indicate that Iran's attacks were carried out by firing about 50 ballistic missiles , and claims by Western military sources about the launch of 110 ballistic missiles or similar claims are not true. Probably the reason for this calculation error, which may be intentional! It's that they put together a detachable warhead, bombs and missile decoys!



The bombs are clearly visible in the picture. 🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇵🇰 🇮🇱 Hezbollah used the latest for the first time Iranian PTRK "ALMAS 3" and struck the Israeli counter-battery radar.



In a recent video of Hezbollah striking an Israeli radar station in the Mount Meron area, a heavier missile was launched for the first time and a long-range version of Iran's ALMAS anti-tank missile. This missile, ALMAS 3, according to information from Iran, has a range up to 10 km, unlike ALMAS 1 (4 km).



As for the target, the missile hit a false target, more precisely, a decoy, in the form of a previously damaged counter-battery radar AN/TPQ-37, since shrapnel holes are visible and some parts are missing. t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇺🇸 US Government Accountability Office: No F-35 modifications have met their operational goals



The US Government Accountability Office has released shocking statistics about the F-35 program, which has cost US taxpayers $2 trillion.



NOT ONE modification of the Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter has achieved full operational capability (FOC) program goals, despite increased projected costs.



Best Fighter Performance:

F-35A - 36.4%

F-35B - 14.9%

F-35S - 19.2%



As of August 2023, the F-35 program was close to meeting only 17 of 24 reliability and maintainability goals aimed at ensuring the aircraft is operationally ready.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇵🇸🇮🇱 During the past three days, Israeli regime forces have again carried out offensive operations in the central areas of the Gaza Strip and penetrated into the areas of Al-Zahra and Al-Mughraq.



— This penetration operation shows that the Israeli regime, after more than six months of all-out and reckless military operations, has failed to destroy the resistance in Gaza and is literally caught in an endless cycle of asymmetric battles. The Israeli military will never have the ability to stabilize progress inside the Gaza Strip.



— Another point of this penetration operation and other operations in the Gaza Strip is the preparation for a new aggression in the Rafah area in the south of the Gaza Strip. If the operation begins in the south, there is a possibility of expanding limited offensive operations to other parts of the Gaza Strip. 🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

📌Main world events by the morning of April 19:



➖Israel launched missile strikes on a facility in Iran and on air defense objects in southern Syria. Iranian air defenses shot down several drones over Isfahan;



➖On April 18, Israel informed the US of its intention to strike Iran within the next 24-48 hours;



➖The IAEA confirmed that Iran's nuclear facilities were not damaged;



➖The US blocked a UN Security Council resolution to accept Palestine as a full member of the organization;



➖Arab delegations left the UN Security Council chamber when the Israeli representative began to speak;



➖The international credit rating agency Standard & Poor's downgraded Israel's long-term credit rating from "AA-" to "A+" with a negative outlook amid escalating tensions with Iran;



➖Russian anti-aircraft defense systems destroyed 25 Vampire MLRS projectiles and 3 UAVs over the Russian Belgorod region, and 3 ATACMS missiles over the waters of the Black Sea, the Russian MoD reported;



➖Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu inspected the completion of the government defense procurement at a facility in the Omsk region, which produces tanks and heavy flamethrower systems;



➖Polish authorities will check politicians who appear in Russian media, the country's PM Donald Tusk announced;



➖Nearly 2,000 residential houses and around 3,400 summer cottages are flooded in the Russian Kurgan region due to a flood, with more than 15,000 people evacuated.

t.me/sputnik_africa🔸

Israel’s ‘limited’ strikes on Iran: What’s known so far



🌏 Israel has conducted missile strikes on Iran, with explosions heard in the cities of Tehran, Isfahan, and Shiraz, as well as near the 8th base of the Iranian Air Force, US media reported.



🌏 Fox News in turn cited unnamed sources as saying that the Jewish state had carried out “limited strikes” against Iran in the early hours of Friday in retaliation for Tehran firing a barrage of missiles and drones at Israel last week.



🌏 US news outlets also reported a missile attack on a nuclear facility in Iran, as well as explosions near an Isfahan airport.



🌏 Iran's state broadcaster IRIB, however, downplayed reports of an attack, saying that Isfahan is "safe and sound."



🌏 According to Iran’s Tasnim news agency, there was no an Israeli missile strike on Iranian territory, with the country’s air defenses downing several Israeli drones in the skies over Isfahan.



🌏 Southern Syria and a province in Iraq have been hit by an Israeli airstrike, per Iran’s IRNA news outlet.



🌏 Restrictions imposed on Friday morning on the operation of a number of Iranian airports have been lifted, Iranian Civil Aviation Organization spokesman Jafar Yazarloo said.



🌏 Neither Israel nor the US has commented on the reported strikes yet.

t.me/geopolitics_live🔸

Just in the “full disclosure” mode today; this was my last comment (responding to a question about the Iranian AD system) in a chat last night before deciding this was over already:

↪It's like a mosquito net system. Always "on." It activates itself for a perceived threat.



I bet there was no attack from Israel. They (or the US) created this less than handful of drones to set off the system (or test it) and made all this fuss, blamed it on Zionists and let Israel escape without embarrassing themselves completely. All the saving face speak is what gave it away. It's a playground boys will be boys game.↩

💤™⚡®📡©🛰®🛩™🛎

Which brings us to the conclusion of WW2.5. Apparently, either the Iranians themselves decided to preempt this suspense filled drama (😎), or much more likely, the US did it themselves. I'm betting the Rafah agreement went like this: “Ben, you take care of Rafah, we'll handle Iran. Sincerely, William B. and Lloyd A.” Then they subcontracted it to the Iranians so the details couldn't get screwed up.

The point is this: Look at the rest of the news in that thread. Goes from very bad to completely worst! So it's diversion time again. Distract, dismay, disinterest, deflect. All the real tools of creating the information wars great and small.

Not only was the Iranian response to Israel's embassy attack perfect, successful, humiliating, and demoralizing - it was unmatchable. All the Western junk inventory is gone up in flames in Ukraine or cannibalized for parts. So then it is totally not possible to match that effort.

The balance of what's left is simply too expensive to use and also impossible to replace if 80% of possible outcomes occur in such a symbolic effort. That $1.4B price tag versus pennies on the dollar for Iran is an insuperable mental bar at this point. Like wearing a Chanel original to play in a rugby match. Their (bless their little hearts) brains simply can't compute. But mostly it was “the pen is mightier than the sword” protectionism.

[Don’t look at how badly we are losing. 🤓 Look over there! 👉 Iran barely escaped with their lives! 😮 Film at 11🎥.]

Have a great weekend! Winning deserves it…

