So, this was going to be a short update to spotlight the supreme and effective diplomacy efforts of the Usual Western Suspects (US, UK, F, G), and the not very frequent humility and cooperation of Israel in appreciation for saving their hide. That lasted until about 9 yesterday morning my time. I just knew all of that sounded like a mixed up fairy tale.

First, as you may have seen in the previous installment, at least one Israeli media outlet was not enchanted with the “win” Biden declared for Benjamin, and advised he take to the bank forthwith. Turns out it was a little more widespread than that. Benjamin's agreement to do that didn't survive breakfast in Tel Aviv.

🔸How did the Zionist media report the fallout from the Iranian attack?

We have failed and the truth must be told

- dangerous

- Daring attack

- an unprecedented attack

- We are threatened

- major rupture

- threatens our national security

-Citizens must pay close attention to safety instructions

- Red alert.

- Maximum alert.

- The missiles are precise.

- The strike is devastating.

- It threatens the entire region.

- Iran is a threat to us.

- Our defenses failed to repel the attack on the Nevatim base.

- 60 tons of explosives hit us.

- They caused considerable damage.

- We called on France, Germany, America, Jordan and Great Britain to repel the attack.

- Iran is a regional power.

-Nine missiles hit two Israeli air bases in the Negev during the Iranian attack.

- Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates shared intelligence with the United States prior to the Iranian attack.

- 5 missiles hit the Nevatim base, damaging a C-130 transport aircraft, a runway and storage facilities.

There will be action against Iran.

So that decision written in stone, here's some of the rest of the day.

War and Peace

From (mostly) Friendly Press:

🔸💢 New York Times:

Israel decided not to retaliate against Iran after Netanyahu spoke with Biden.



Bloomberg:

The heads of the G7 agreed to use all channels of influence on Israel to prevent an attack on Iran. t.me/NewResistance🔸

🇮🇷🚀🏴‍☠🇺🇸 A reminder of Biden’s tweet from 4 years ago.

❗️Israel has postponed plans to launch an operation in Rafah in Gaza amid the Iranian attack, Western media reports, citing Israeli sources

🇬🇧🇮🇱🇮🇷 THE HYPOCRISY IS UNBEARABLE!



Cameron tries to justify Israel’s attack on Iran’s consulate, while condemning Iran’s response



Journalist: “What would Britain do if one of our consulates was attacked?”

Cameron: “We would respond strongly”



The west lost all its credibility.

🐦‍⬛️🇺🇲 In the United States, Republicans are criticizing Biden for calling on Israel to refrain from retaliating against Iran.



The US president called on Israel not to launch a counterattack against Iran. Republicans immediately seized on this and called such a call "unthinkable." The main emphasis is that the head of the US should not "play Iran's game" and they just about declared him an agent of the Ayatollah.



John Bolton, Donald Trump's former national security adviser, considers this call by Biden a shame for America:



"The interest of the US is to make sure that the Iranian regime is put in its place.

That's the minimum.

The United States must provide Israel with the full spectrum of support and assistance to ensure that Iran can never threaten Israel."



Senator Marco Rubio:

"We have to think about protecting ourselves from the Iranian threat. We have to help Israel quickly.

We sent young Americans there.

And our task is to protect them from Iran.

Iran cannot calm down."



This call by Biden is just a public game, an attempt to show a "peaceful" attitude before the upcoming elections.

In fact, everything is completely different. Pumping Israel with weapons and ammunition without serious restrictions on actions.



Biden doesn't need war

with Iran before the elections. Coffins with dead American soldiers

will not raise his rating.

Another reason.

Israel's war with Iran will cause oil prices to rise.

Biden does not want American voters to go to the polls with more oil and gas costs during his term.

✍️ President Joe Biden and his team, hoping to avoid further escalation, are reassuring Israel that its successful defense against Iranian airstrikes represents a major strategic victory that may not require another round of retaliation.



The New York Times writes about this with reference to American officials.



According to the publication, the interception of most of the missiles and UAVs showed that Israel "came forward in the confrontation with Iran and proved to its enemies the ability to defend itself together with American allies."

🔸🇮🇷🇮🇱⚡️ABC News, citing a senior American official: At least 9 Iranian missiles penetrated Israeli air defenses and hit two Israeli airbases.



🚩🇮🇷🇮🇱⚡️ A senior American official: 4 Iranian ballistic missiles hit a second air base in the Negev.



🚩🇮🇷🇮🇱⚡️ABC News: The missiles also hit a runway and storage facilities.



🚩🇮🇷🇮🇱⚡️ABC News, citing a senior American official: 5 missiles hit the Nevatim air base, causing damage to a C-130 transport plane.🔸

🇮🇷🇮🇱🇺🇸 Damage higher than expected? US officials told ABC News:



At least 9 Iranian ballistic missiles struck strategic Israeli air bases



Nevatim Air Base in the Negev was hit by 5 ballistic missiles, damaging the main runway, a C-130 transport aircraft and several storage facilities.



Ramon Air Base, also located in the Negev, was hit by at least 4 ballistic missiles, causing unspecified damage.

#Israel #USA #Iran

🇮🇷🇮🇱 Israel's defense against yesterday's Iranian missile and drone attack is estimated to have cost more than $1.3 billion in aircraft fuel, surface-to-air missile interceptors and air-to-air missiles.



The cost of an Arrow 3 anti-ballistic missile alone is estimated at $5-20 million.

#Iran #Israel

Scenic Pic — Missiles over the Knesset (🇮🇱parliament) 🚩t.me/wartimedia🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇮🇷🇫🇷 Macron called for the isolation of Iran to avoid escalation in the Middle East



The French president called for the strengthening of sanctions against Iran and its isolation. Macron is convinced that this can lead to peace in the region.



"The answer cannot be escalation, but isolation of Iran, convincing countries in the region that Iran is a danger, increasing sanctions and pressure on nuclear activities to find a path to peace in the region," he said.



The West has long been concerned about Iran's nuclear progress - the US has previously said the country could build an atomic bomb in 12 days. In the spring of 2024, Tel Aviv provoked Tehran by attacking the consulate in Damascus, giving the United States and its allies another reason to increase pressure on Iran. 🚀t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇫🇷 The former French prime minister said it is necessary to launch a nuclear attack on Iran before Tehran gets its own atomic bomb.



Manuel Valls believes that France will have to take such a step when all diplomatic means are exhausted.



"If the diplomatic channel no longer works, we have to integrate the idea that we can strike." "Now more than ever we have to think about strategic interests and concerns," Valls said. In his opinion, Paris must be ready to be drawn into the war.



France has the third largest number of nuclear weapons in the world.

🇫🇷 🇮🇷 🇮🇱 Macron convinces Israel not to attack Iran:

We need to convince Israel that we must respond not by escalation, but by isolating Iran. It is necessary to convince the countries of the region that Iran poses a danger. We need to strengthen sanctions, increase pressure on nuclear activities, and then find a path to peace in the region. You know that for several years now we have had an air base in Jordan to fight terrorism. And Jordanian airspace was violated by these attacks. We scrambled our planes and intercepted what we were supposed to intercept.🔸

❌🗣🇬🇧🇮🇱🇮🇷 British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said Iran's attack on Israel was a "total failure" and called on Israel not to react.



On the night of April 14, the British shot down Iranian drones and missiles flying to Israel. t.me/ConflictChronicles🔸

🇬🇧 British Foreign Office hopes Israel will not retaliate against Iran



The UK hopes that Israel will not retaliate against Iran; instead, the world should turn its attention to the actions of the Palestinian Hamas movement, which continues to hold hostages in Gaza, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said.



" We hope that there will be no retaliation and that the world's attention should instead turn to Hamas. They are still holding hostages," he said. t.me/belvestnik🔸

🇺🇸 Joe Biden himself doesn't have much brains. But, thank God, he has smart advisers!



Jake Sullivan, September 29, 2023:

🔴 Live: Israel, Iran trade accusations at UN Security Council meeting

Israel and Iran accused one another Sunday at the United Nations of being the main threat to peace in the Middle East, each calling on the Security Council to impose sanctions on their sworn enemy. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates.

🔸🇮🇷🇷🇺🇺🇳 Head of Russia's delegation to the UN Security Council, Vasily Nebenzia: What Iran did was the result of the Security Council's inaction and its failure to condemn Israel.



The brutal attack launched by the US and killing Qassem Soleimani almost plunged the region into a widespread conflict.🔸

🔸🇨🇳🇮🇷🇺🇳 China's Deputy Representative to the UN in Security Council meeting:



- Israel's attack on the Iranian consulate is a violation of the sovereignty of Iran and Syria.



- Both parties must calm the tension and stop the war on Gaza so that things do not get out of control.



- The priority must be a ceasefire in Gaza and the implementation of the two-state solution.

World cannot afford another war — UN secretary-general about Iran’s attack



Antonio Guterres urged "all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid any action that could lead to major military confrontations on multiple fronts in the Middle East".



"I am deeply alarmed about the very real danger of a devastating region-wide escalation. I urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid any action that could lead to major military confrontations on multiple fronts in the Middle East," he said. "I have repeatedly stressed that neither the region nor the world can afford another war."



Israeli Permanent Representative to the UN Gilad Erdan believes that Iran’s attack violates the UN Charter. At the same time, Iran’s mission to the UN said the attack came as a response to Israel’s attack on its diplomatic facilities In Syria and was carried out in line with the Charter’s clause on legitimate self-defense.

CIA asks Turkiye to mediate way out of ‘catastrophic’ Iran–Israel blowup



The missile attack by Iran and its allies on Israeli territory on the night of April 13-14 was a landmark event for Israelis for several reasons. Firstly, for the first time since the 1991 Gulf War, when Saddam Hussein (former President of Iraq) used Scud systems against Israel, the country was shelled with modern missile systems. Second, Iran acted directly against its strategic adversary, only partially using allied forces in Yemen, Syria and Iraq. A significant part of missiles and drones were launched directly from Iranian territory, which may well serve as a "casus belli," a "reason for war." caliber.az/en/post/233813/🔸

Israel will determine a specific response to the Iranian attack in the near future, ABC News reported, citing IDF spokesman Peter Lerner.



According to him, official Tel Aviv “will make a choice regarding its next actions” either on April 15 or in the coming days. The military has already presented the Israeli government with "an extensive range of possible options." t.me/belvestnik🔸

⚡️ Middle East, Netanyahu instructs army leaders to propose plausible objectives in Iran



❕With the aim of "sending a signal", Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appealed to the army to identify and propose objectives in Iran with a particular characteristic: casualties must be avoided.



✔️Plausibly we are therefore talking about targeted attacks, or even the idea of ​​a cyber attack. t.me/tutti_i_fatti🔸

🇮🇱🇮🇷 Tensions between Israel and Iran escalate



An Israeli army spokesman will give a speech at the base, which was recently attacked by Iran, at 8:30 p.m. this evening.



At this seemingly critical time, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to inform the Israeli opposition of the plan for a retaliatory strike against Iran.



Western media, quoting Israeli officials, report that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is planning an attack on Iran that will cause any material damage.

#Israel #Iran

🔸🇮🇱🇯🇴🇮🇷 It is completely unclear why everyone suddenly became alarmed over an article in The Wall Street Journal reporting that Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Jordan participated in repelling the Iranian attack on Israel.



▪️ The intentions of Riyadh and Abu Dhabi are crystal clear without any need for elaboration. Both countries have consistently maintained strong political and economic relations with Israel. The significance of The Abraham Accords, of which the Emirates are signatories, speaks for itself.



▪️ The same holds true for Jordan, whose monarchy has ties not only with Israel but also with the British Crown. Anti-Israeli rhetoric primarily aims to appease the general populace.



▪️ Furthermore, the alleged approval to use Jordanian airspace in repelling the attack is merely a fabrication. The coalition freely navigates over Jordan without seeking formal consent.



🔻Even Iranian insinuations of a potential strike on Jordanian territory align with this narrative. To solidify the impact within the Arab sphere post the Israeli attack, such threats towards those supporting the Israeli defense were deemed necessary.



#Great Britain #Israel #Jordan #Iran #UAE #SaudiArabia #USA

And News from the Iranian sphere:

🇵🇰 After a successful retaliation by Iran on Zionist State of Israel, the citizens of Karachi, Pakistan have gathered at Numaish Chowrangi to celebrate this day. 🚩t.me/ResistanceTrench🔸

— 🇮🇷 WATCH: Iranian 'Kheybar Shekan' ballistic missile carries out an evasive maneuvre in its final stage



One second before impact, the missile carries out an evasive maneuvre by quickly boosting upwards and then down again.



Only a few of these missiles were used, but its shows the sophistication of Iran's missiles, and why they got through. t.me/Middle_East_Spectator🔸

🔸I see a lot of people talking about how this attack was meant to be “devastating” to Israel because it contained a large number of munitions and that Israeli and western AD saved Israel. This is just nonsense, Iran knew the exact number to send in order to overwhelm the AD and create deterrence. If they did serious damage this conflict would escalate beyond everyone’s control. The only way “devastation” occurs is if Israel just stood down and took every hit.



Israel had full intel and the strike is clearly supposed to demonstrate that Iran has the means to overwhelm not only Israel’s excellent AD, but also bypass every allied asset in the region assisting.



Imagine if Iran launched 1000 drones and 500 ballistic missiles over 12 hours.

Israel and the west would be helpless after the first two waves.



It’s sending a message



“We can halt your shipping and we can penetrate your western AD even when you have 12 days of preparation and know exactly where and when we’re going to attack.” t.me/kalibrated🔸

Shout out to this Kuwait airlines flight that decided ''fuck it, we ain't got time for this shit'' t.me/wartimedia🔸

🔸⚡️🇮🇷🇺🇸 The Iranian Foreign Ministry put out a statement saying that the American administration must accept the Iranian response instead of following irresponsible trends.🔸

🇮🇷 The Iranian foreign ministry finally decided to talk about the MCS Aries ship they took over on the day of the Iranian strike in Israel. They say that the ship that they stopped in the Strait of Hormuz violated international laws and it belonged to the Zionist entity.🔸

⚡🇵🇸 The Israeli opposition leader, Yair Lapid said that elections must be held immediately to topple the government that does, and will, bring ruin to Israel.🔸

⚡🇵🇸🇮🇳 Air India has cancelled all flights to Israel for the next three weeks.🔸



⚡🇵🇸 American NBC News cites an Israeli official saying that the Israeli response is imminent. Just earlier Hebrew Channel 12 broadcasted the end of the cabinet meeting where all that was shared was that Israel WILL strike Iran and that the Israeli air force had completed preparations.🔸



⚡🇺🇲🇵🇸 United Airlines has cancelled its flights to Tel Aviv today.🔸



⚡️ Benjamin Netanyahu to his ministers:

"We will respond to Iran, but we need to do it wisely, not intuitively. They (the Iranians) need to be stressed the same way they made us stressed."

Netanyahu refused to take calls from foreign leaders, fearing they would pressure Israel to avoid military response to Iran's attack, says public Israeli broadcaster KAN.

(💤💤💤)

⚡🇨🇦🇵🇸 Reuters reports that the Canadian Foreign Minister said that they had informed Israel of the necessity of not expanding the scope of the conflict with Iran🔸

⚡️🇺🇸🇵🇸 “Stop the world for Gaza.” Demonstrators close the Golden Gate Bridge and the Freeway in San Francisco for about five hours in solidarity with Palestine.🔸

The Zionist leaders are in a foul mood. They vow to strike back.

As if on cue, Joe Biden declares that the United States will not participate in the Israeli response. Which means that the United States will spearhead the response. They keep repeating the same pattern of maintaining the myth of Israel, even though this entity only survives thanks to the empire.

It's déjà vu all over again, since 1947.🔸

🔸Zionist media: "It's as if we had obtained a draw, but in fact not - for them, the Iranian victory and success are greater - and the result is not the test, but the breaking of the Israeli defensive wall, Iranian missiles and drones have penetrated Jerusalem's airspace and over the Knesset and the Al-Aqsa mosque."🔸

🔸General Curtis Le May (1906-1990), one of the world's greatest war criminals, is quoted as saying that no aerial bombardment is successful unless it directly targets the civilian population on a massive scale. For Le May, who didn't really believe in the intrinsic military value of aerial weaponry, the aim of any aerial bombardment is to terrorize civilians, destroy cities, break the morale of civilian populations through spectacular destruction by dropping death from the sky. Targeting a military objective makes no sense, since it will go unnoticed even if the opposing propaganda glosses over it. On the other hand, a city razed to the ground under a carpet of bombs will have the effect of inciting the population to display the white flag and rise up against their government. This succeeded in Italy after the aerial bombardment of Milan, but not in Dresden, which was practically wiped off the map, and even less so in Tokyo, wiped out by a deluge of incendiary bombs.



Iran targeted two remote military bases in the Negev desert and a site in the Golan mountains. For Curtis Le May and his followers (and there are many in the USA and Israel), not targeting civilian populations is a failure. These people see war only as mass murder on an industrial scale, not as a game of chess. 🔸

🔸Iranian TV: "We managed to strike Israel and pierce all its defenses in five countries. This is a historic precedent and a humiliation for the Zionist regime." 🔸

🔸A large number of Israelis with dual and triple nationality have booked one-way tickets to the USA, Canada, Australia, Germany, France and the UK (Israeli media).🔸

🔸Since 2022, we've seen every conceivable weapons system go up in flames. 🔸

🔸The Zionist entity stresses that this is the first time in its history that it is operating openly within a coalition of countries. Five countries have played a major role in the defense against Iranian suicide drones, and nine countries have offered technical and logistical assistance.

The Zionist entity's air defense levels are therefore US (Erbil, northern Iraq, northern Saudi Arabia), French and German (Jordan), British (Cyprus and Jordan), Emirati and Bahraini. 🔸

🔸Some of our counterparts whom we know personally claim that Iran and the USA have agreed to a limited attack of little consequence in order to save face on both sides and maintain the confessional and geostrategic dividing lines in the Muslim world.

This thesis has its arguments, and we are not going to discuss a working hypothesis that can be included in a multi-approach synthesis. That said, even if we accept this analysis, one has the impression of hearing the echoes of Saddam Hussein's sardonic laughter over the region.

We'll come back to this later. 🔸

🔸Britain and Jordan are pushing for an all-out war against Iran, led by a grand coalition like the one formed in 1990 during the second Gulf War (Intel).🔸

🔸The global Zionist movement has opted for an attack on Iran. AIPAC wants this attack to be carried out using the resources of the United States and its allies, but attributed solely to Israel (source close to the US Congress).🔸

🔸China calls on all countries in the region to exercise restraint.



The Chinese Military Academy notes with interest that the US, British and French defense systems set up around Israel are not invulnerable, and that they have major flaws that will have to be exploited in the future.🔸

🔸France is currently the second most "Zionized" country in the world after the United States, ahead of Great Britain, the stronghold of all the secret movements and organizations that have contributed to carrying out the objectives of international Zionism.🔸

⬆️ The USA has an advanced AN/TPY-2 X-band radar stationed at Har Qeren in the Negev desert.

Its mission is to detect Iranian missile launches and transmit targeting data to the Israeli Arrow and David's Sling batteries and to the American THAAD ABM batteries deployed to protect sensitive Israeli sites, including Dimona, nuclear weapons storage sites and the Nevatim and Ramon air bases, where F-35I and F15 fighter jets are stationed.

Great Britain, France and other countries directly protect Israeli military sites.

Israel has always been defended by the United States and its allies, including in 1948, 1956 (France and Great Britain attacking Egypt), 1967 (Lyndon Johnson mobilizing the entire US Armada to wage war under Israeli disguise), 1973 (with a changeover because Nixon, being a shrewd man, didn't want to follow suit), 1982 (US/France). Without the Empire, Israel cannot survive more than 48 hours. 🔸

🔸Unsurprisingly and logically, London and Paris have sided with Washington and intervened militarily alongside Israel. The UK and France are therefore de facto direct belligerents in the Middle East conflict, as well as in Ukraine. This posture will be identical in the event of conflict on the Korean peninsula or in Taiwan.🔸

A Knesset commission of inquiry into the attack of 07/10/2023 revealed that 50 survivors of the Nova (suqqut) festival had committed suicide.

Another report states that 13 survivors of the festival were victims of unsolved homicides, and a group of associations openly accuses the secret services of having assassinated inconvenient witnesses who could have challenged the official narrative of the attack.🔸

The greatest political, economic and social crisis in Israel's history. In addition to the total political stalemate, a 21% drop in production was recorded in the last quarter of 2023, and the trend is continuing.

Tourism revenues are plummeting and tens of thousands of start-ups have been dissolved.

Imports have also been hit hard, leading to price rises exacerbated by rampant speculation and black-market trafficking.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid declared that Netanyahu was leading Israel not only to ruin, but to annihilation.🔸

International hackers have hacked into the Israeli Ministry of Defense and the Dimona nuclear complex.🔸

Russian military police have set up an observation post in the Syrian Golan Heights to monitor the area illegally occupied by Israel. This is a first.🔸

Above from t.me/strategika512

Israelis can’t comprehend that other countries actually bomb military targets and not civilians🔸

Updated 🔸

Upgrade🔸

Iran upgrading missiles with secret Russian technology.🔸

🔸THE SHADOWPLAY



So this is how it happened.



Burns met an Iranian delegation in Oman.



He was told the Israeli punishment was inevitable - and if the US got involved then all US bases will be attacked, and the Strait of Hormuz would be blocked.



Burns said we do nothing if no civilians are harmed. The Iranians said it will be a military base or an embassy.



The CIA said go ahead and do it. t.me/rocknrollgeopolitics🔸

🔸Iran sent an "urgent and unexpected" message to Israel via Egypt. Its content is unknown, but its theme is stated as "Iran's response to any new Israeli adventure"🔸

Qatar Airways resumes regular flights to Iran.🔸

Report in the Wall Street Journal: US and Western officials believe Israel could respond to an Iranian attack today. "The response is expected to be swift," the sources said.🔸

Israel's defense minister told the Biden administration that Israel has "no choice but to respond" to Iran's missile and drone attack this weekend.🔸

British airline EasyJet says it is suspending flights to and from Tel Aviv🔸

Belgium's Foreign Ministry said it had summoned Iran's ambassador in Brussels to condemn the attack on Israel.

France, Germany and the Czech Republic also announced today that they had summoned Iran's ambassadors in their jurisdictions to condemn and protest the attack.🔸

Italy closes its consulate in Tehran until further 🔸

The Israeli Air Force has finalized its plans to strike Iran, Israeli Channel 13 reports.🔸

Biden says he wants to prevent conflict from spreading in the Middle East. But at the same time, “the United States is committed to the security of Israel”🔸

US official tells Al Jazeera: Israel could attack targets deep inside Iran🔸

What can be said so far about Israel's response to Iran's attack:



1️⃣Military response expected

2️⃣There is an understanding that this needs to be done quickly

3️⃣The scale and nature of the attack are not yet clear.

4️⃣Goal: quickly end the conflict with Iran and return to Gaza.🔸

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, in a statement from Nevatim Air Base, says the Iranian missile and drone attack on Israel "will be met with a response."🔸

Apparently the process of an Israeli response has begun: according to the Wall Street Journal, American and Western officials believe that Israel could respond to an Iranian attack today. "The response is expected to be swift," the sources said.🔸

American airline United Airlines cancels flights to Israel🔸

Air India has canceled all flights to Israel for the next three weeks🔸

EasyJet has announced the cancellation of all flights to Israel until October 27🔸

Mexican authorities have asked their citizens to leave Israel🔸

Indicative intelligence sign: the Israeli army chief of staff became the first senior Israeli official to publicly declare Israel's readiness to respond to an Iranian attack🔸

Iranian military source:

To any response from Israel and the opening of Jordanian airspace, we will respond to Jordan before Israel.

Iraq deploys air defense systems on border with Jordan🔸

Al-Arabiya quotes a source who “knows everything”, refuting the previous report and claiming that Saudi Arabia did not take any part in preventing Iran’s attack on Israel.🔸

According to Iranian users, GPS is malfunctioning in the west of the country🔸

Parliamentary Committee on National Security of the Iranian Parliament: In response to an Israeli strike, we are ready to use weapons that we have not used before.🔸

The Syrian Arab Army is launching its biggest attack this month on HTS in Idlib, using dozens of FPV drones.



Dozens of FPV strikes have been recorded in the past 24 hours west of Aleppo, Jabal al-Zawiya, Sahl al-Ghab and northern Latakia. Dozens of terrorists are killed.🔸

Israeli journalist Mairav ​​Zonzein, close to Mossad: “If internal discussions of the authorities are published in the media, 4 million people will rush to the airport to leave the country”🔸

Iran closed its nuclear facilities for "security reasons" after attack on Israel



IAEA chief Rafael Grossi told a U.N. Security Council meeting in New York that the Iranian government told IAEA inspectors that all nuclear sites the agency inspects every day were closed on Sunday “for security reasons.”



The facilities were scheduled to reopen Monday. However, Grossi said he had decided not to send inspectors back until the situation was "absolutely calm."



After an attack by Iran using more than 300 UAVs and missiles, Israel is discussing a retaliatory strike. It is assumed that one of the possible scenarios could be an attack against Iranian nuclear facilities.🔸

US State Department Report: Iran is assessed as not currently conducting key nuclear weapons development activities considered necessary to develop a nuclear explosive device that could be tested.🔸

Iranian Armed Forces spokesman: “We do not seek to expand the war, but we will cut off every hand that attacks our country”🔸

Ali Bakri Hani, Iran's deputy foreign minister and senior nuclear negotiator, on Israel's attack on Iran: “If Israel makes a mistake again, it should expect a faster and harsher response. The answer they receive will not take days or hours, but a few seconds. Not this time. They won’t have 12 days to prepare.”🔸

Iranian National Security Committee Spokesperson: “We have the ability to receive signals from the crash sites of our UAVs and missiles, and we achieved our goals by striking two military bases.”🔸

The IDF showed a video of an Iranian ballistic missile falling into the Dead Sea and being recovered from there almost intact🔸

U.S. intelligence sources told CNN: The U.S. assesses that Israel's military response to Iran's attack will be limited in scope, but it will be inside Iran because Israel feels obligated to respond in kind to the unprecedented attack on it.



At the same time, Israeli military cabinet member Gantz said that Israel will act based on “strategic wisdom and respond where, at the time and in the way it chooses. And this is not the place for further escalation.”🔸

Iranian official: America is asking Iran to allow Israel to carry out a symbolic strike to save face.🔸

According to Bloomberg, the European Union is also preparing to impose new sanctions against Iran after the attack on Israel.🔸

Annalena Bärbock, German Foreign Minister, announced that she is flying to Tel Aviv today for negotiations. Baerbock said she intends to assure Israel of Germany's "full solidarity."



At the same time, the minister called on Israel to act “reasonably and responsibly” regarding the likely response to the attack from Iran.



“We will talk about how we can prevent further escalation with more and more violence,” she said.



Burbock added that she also plans to push for a significant increase in humanitarian aid supplies to the Gaza Strip.🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇮🇷🇮🇱 As soon as the Israeli military council decided to respond to Iran, the Israeli Air Force completed preparations for the attack.



Operation Name: Iron Shield



Israeli channel 12



UPD: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdolahian promises a "stronger" and "wider" response to any Israeli military attack.



UPD: The United States is not involved in the development of a possible Israeli response to an Iranian airstrike, the White House said.



UPD: Iranian state media:



"We are waiting for Israel. "As soon as the first plane takes off, our missiles will be fired."



UPD:🇮🇷🇮🇱 Israel's response will provoke a new attack by Iran: the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs warns



UPD:🇮🇱 Netanyahu has rejected numerous phone calls from foreign officials over the past 48 hours trying to convince him not to attack Iran.



UPD: Iranian media:



Iran's Khatam al-Anbi Air Defense Headquarters in Tehran imposes restrictions on international flights in the west, northwest and southwest of Iran, and also declares maximum combat readiness.



UPD: Source: Iran has prepared 1,500 ballistic missiles of various types to be launched at Israel during a three-day retaliation plan if Israel directly attacks the Iranian mainland.



UPD:🇸🇦🇮🇱🇮🇷 Saudi Arabia refused to condemn Iran's attack on Israel.



UPD: Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galan told US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that Israel " has no choice but to respond " to the Iranian missile attack, reports Axios.



UPD: Israeli channel Channel 12:



An Israeli response would be acceptable to the United States and would not lead to the region being dragged into war.



UPD: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Emir Abdullahian:



We have warned the United States that if Israel embarks on any adventure, our response will be swift and strong.

🇮🇱🇮🇷 Israel could strike back at Iran today, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing American and Western officials.



Earlier, the media reported that as of Sunday evening, the decision on the strike had not yet been made. t.me/intelslava🔸

I decided to leave all of that above and just amend with this morning's best analysis. And insert a few happenings above. Looks like a lot of posturing is going on and it's mostly in the halls of Congress. And its adjunct, the EU Parliament.

🇺🇦 🇺🇸 The decision of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson to divide American aid to Israel and Ukraine is a disgrace, says Zelensky.

“This means that this is not about security. This is pure politics. And this is a shame for the whole world and for democracy. For those who talk only about democracy, this is just talk,” Zelensky said in an interview with the American television company PBS. In his opinion, “if Congress divides this aid into Israeli and Ukrainian, this means that this is an issue of elections in the United States.” “This is pure politics. Nobody cares what happens in Ukraine. They only care about their approval rating, that’s the point,”

the president concluded.

🇮🇱❗️ The United States has privately advised Israel that if it decides to retaliate against Iran, it "will do so alone." This was reported by the ABC television company, citing sources.🔸

🇮🇱🇮🇷 Israeli FM Israel Katz has called on more than 30 countries to impose sanctions on Iran's missile program and declare the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a terrorist organization.

"I have sent letters to 32 countries and spoken with dozens of foreign ministers and leading figures around the world, calling for sanctions on the Iranian missile project and designation of the IRGC as a terrorist organization in order to curb and weaken Iran,"

Katz said.🔸

Israel and others can remain silent about the UN. Everything is the same, stories about the Third Reich, anti-Semitism, etc. More interestingly, the Israelis are in discord in the war cabinet. Partly for striking only proxies, partly for radical measures, partly for entering Rafah and Lebanon, partly for creating an anti-Iranian coalition and sending it to fight against Iran (the Americans and Jordanians are a little freaked out now) In short, the week of Internet accusations of cuckoldry against Israel is declared open. But here I think we should wait less than 2 “quick” Iranian weeks. For the Middle East, everything is just beginning. t.me/incognitoraf🔸

France.



Stevan Sejournet, the new head of the French Foreign Ministry and the official wife of the new French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, about the conflict in the Middle East:



“Tomorrow I summoned the Iranian Ambassador to France to the Foreign Ministry.



Our message must be firmness to ensure de-escalation."



NB: Who will tell the head of the Foreign Ministry that the Iranian ambassador is absent, as a category, on French territory. Iran's last ambassador was Bahram Ghassemi, who was recalled in 2022. t.me/coolnews1🔸

🔸Sunday's Security Council meeting on the Iranian strikes turned out to be short but emotional.



Western colleagues have a traditional black and white primitive picture, in which Iran is the personification of evil in the region, and therefore deserves unconditional condemnation.

Naturally, not a word about the reciprocal nature of his actions. The Americans hinted in every possible way that Tehran should be held accountable, but at the same time made the reservation that they did not want escalation.



However, in fact, only the Anglo-Saxons and their closest allies spoke in this vein.

The remaining members of the Security Council reasoned generally soberly, recalling that the events on the night of April 14 had a specific reason - Israel’s attack on the Iranian diplomatic complex in Damascus.

Everyone is extremely worried about the prospect of a new round of escalation; this is a very non-trivial matter: Iran, in self-defense, essentially for the first time launched a strike from its territory against Israeli territory.



Our Iranian colleagues directly said that, having exercised their legitimate right to self-defense, they do not seek escalation.

It's up to Israel.



His permanent representative Gilad Erdan, in the spirit of “a la Kislitsa,” tried very hard to offend Iran more strongly and provoke the Iranian permanent representative into an altercation, but he restrained himself. The Israeli worked primarily for the domestic audience, calling to stop

“Shiite Nazi Reich” (!) which, they say, has entangled the region like an octopus and, moreover, threatens the rest of the world with nuclear weapons. He said that Israel’s response would definitely follow.



We called on the parties to show restraint (we would like to hope that it will prevail and that the Middle East will not flare up even more). And their Western colleagues were confronted with their parade of hypocrisy, because it was precisely because of the Franco-Saxon “troika” that the Council, as I already wrote, was unable to condemn Israel’s attack on the Iranian diplomatic complex in Damascus. And in general, how many of these Israeli strikes land on long-suffering Damascus - where is there even a word of condemnation?



In my opinion, if Israel, by requesting this meeting, wanted to achieve the Council's condemnation of Iran's actions, then this goal was not achieved. And Israel’s actions in Gaza were mentioned in many speeches, from which it was clear who was really rocking the situation in the Middle East. It is unlikely that this in itself will cool the hot heads of Israel, but it may lead to reflection. t.me/dpol_un🔸

😑🇮🇷🇷🇺 Biden was advised not to rush into helping Israel because Russia would not tolerate it. The United States should not rule out that Israel will use all means at its disposal, including nuclear weapons, to strike Iran, writes retired colonel Douglas McGregor in an article for The American Conservative.



Lawmakers are already bending over backwards to send additional billions to Israel at the expense of their own security. Despite the fact that the Americans know that Iran hit Israeli military targets, and not civilians, and used only a small part of its arsenal and very few of the latest weapons. Hezbollah actually sat on the bench.



In Tehran there was a desire to avoid escalation... Iran just conveyed its message, McGregor notes. The United States did not sign up for attacks on Iran. But for Netanyahu this is unacceptable, and he will make every effort to change Washington's position.

Moscow will not tolerate a destructive attack on Iran. The question is whether Biden will tolerate it,

— 🇮🇷/🇮🇱 BREAKING: Iranian Cyber Warfare teams have hacked radars belonging to the IDF

🔸I wrote a short review of Operation True Promise on my blog on LiveJournal. Since I’ve already written about many things here separately, I’ll bring a couple of thoughts here. In general, from a political point of view, Iran has now shown its readiness to reinforce the containment system with direct force, and has scored a lot of propaganda points against the backdrop of the war in the Gaza Strip. Moreover, IRGC Commander-in-Chief General Salami stated that they have now decided to create a new equation in relations with Israel and will be held accountable directly from Iran for every attack against Iranian citizens, interests, etc. Well, let's see, as they say. Let's also look at Israel's further actions, will the Israeli authorities agree to further escalate the conflict and strike at some object/objects on Iranian territory, despite the fact that the United States does not advise them to do this or not? Iran is now preparing for both scenarios, threatening to deliver much more powerful strikes in the event of an attack from Israel. In principle, Iran has plenty of various missiles and drones for this, but we must not forget about the power of the Israeli Air Force (and Israeli missiles) in the event of an exchange of strikes.

From a military point of view, both sides have gained experience that would otherwise be impossible to obtain. Iran conducted reconnaissance in force and looked at what they could actually do when repelling a combined air defense/missile defense and Israeli air force attack under operating conditions at maximum and with direct military assistance from the forces of the United States, Great Britain, France, and neighboring Jordan stationed in the region. This is invaluable information when planning any future operations, as it will allow making calculations of the required forces to break through Israeli air defense and missile defense based on real data. In turn, Israel was able to fully verify the performance of its missile defense systems and the interaction of all air force and air defense forces and can now also rely on practical data in this matter, even if Iran did not strike at the maximum possible. All this is also priceless. t.me/ImpNavigator🔸

Brussels, Belgium.



Von der Leyen about Iran's attack on Israel.



Briefly:

- We, the G7 leaders, strongly condemn Iran's attack on Israel and express solidarity with the people of Israel.

- Iran's actions lead to uncontrollable escalation in the region.

- We call on Iran and its proxies to completely stop any attacks.

- We demand an immediate ceasefire and the release of all hostages by Hamas.

- for this, we will increase humanitarian aid to the Palestinians.

- Of course, we will impose additional sanctions on Iran. Especially its drone and missile manufacturing program.



NB: Von der did not say about the reasons for Iran's actions - about the Israeli airstrike that destroyed the Iranian consulate in Syria and the killing of mission employees and IRGC officers there. I probably forgot. t.me/coolnews1🔸

The previous post is exactly what Jake Sherman was talking about yesterday, see point 2

Democratic ears have appeared behind Israel's attack on the Iranian consulate.

Simple combination:

- Republicans are blocking $95 billion from Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan over the border issue.

- The United States is inciting Israel to strike the consulate, knowing that Iran will not be able to tolerate it.

-Iran hits back at Israel.

- Republicans and Democrats, as one, demand that Speaker Johnson urgently unblock $95 billion, because... "In Israel they beat our people." Without any preconditions.

- There is a proposal to divide aid to Ukraine separately, flies, and cutlets to Israel separately.

- Yesterday Kirby said no. Only everything together. Everything is going to the point that the story with the Iranian consulate will make it possible to collect Republican signatures on emotions for a “unloading petition” [details here], which the Democrats have not been able to push through for 3 months. t.me/coolnews1🔸

🇮🇷🇮🇱🇺🇸 The Iranian wave of air attacks against Israel was in the end a damp squib. It has to be said. Virtually all the 300 incoming warheads were shot down by Israel’s air defense systems.



But the seeming “success” of Israeli air defenses was not down to the technological brilliance of the U.S.-supplied missile intercept systems. It was down to the fact that Iran had quietly given a heads-up on what was coming. That may seem preposterous. What? Working with the Great Satan and the Zionist Entity?



Well, that’s what it does seem.



It seems that Iran got to release its fury over the deadly Israeli air strike on its Consulate in Damascus on April 1. That may take the pressure off the Iranian leadership from popular anger over Israel’s murderous provocations.

But the limp display of retaliation could make the genocide in Gaza even more appalling.

Tehran refers to the United States as the Great Satan. After this debacle, Iran’s leadership runs the risk of being mocked as the Great Pretender.



💬 Read more by Finian Cunningham



#Iran #Israel #Gaza

🇵🇸 More on Gaza

A few blasts from the (nearly forgotten) past:

Anyone else recall America shooting down an Iranian commercial passenger liner with 294 innocent people on it? This is the history they want you to forget, and they have covered it up over the years. This is the face of the US. https://vm.tiktok.com/ZGeHda6T5/🔸

⬆️ The chosen people see their messiah coming and prepare the ground for the purification of mankind. According to this rabbi, there are a few billion idolaters, which is contrary to the Torah, and therefore undeserving of life. t.me/CohendeMeknes🔸

A far to close to home meme:

And yet again - this may be entirely why:

They're doing it on the 22nd of April. t.me/EnjoyTheD🔸

🌟No comment from me today. We'll talk again when Israel shows up to the fight. Enjoy the destruction of everything we don't need! You have a once in a hundred thousand lifetimes seat.

