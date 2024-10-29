Remember the Summer of Love in 2020? Pallets of bricks on every downtown street corner to facilitate arming rioting hordes of Antifa. Cities across America were smashed, looted, and burned all summer that year. The media was completely exposed with their “mostly peaceful protests” characterization while fires and shots played on their green screens in the background.

This BRICS summit is actually a lot like that. We now have more than doubled the working partnerships officially and are mere meters away from hosts of unofficial partners to complement that crew. They'll be armed with BRICS trading platforms or mechanisms or even currency in a short span of time. In the meantime, if UAE and/or Saudi Arabia start trading just oil in other currencies - especially the yuan or ruble - the West is in major immediate trouble. About like being a glass storefront in Minneapolis or Seattle in 2020.

So let's continue where we left off.

BRICS: Significance of PM Modi and President Xi meeting



"This is going to be the first time in five years the two countries are holding a bilateral," RT Correspondent Runjhun Sharma



UN SecGen Antonio Guterres welcomed at BRICS Summit



🇪🇺 The participation of EU partner countries in the BRICS summit in Russia is a signal for Brussels to stop "lecturing" other countries of the world, the head of the European Council unexpectedly said. The partner countries participating in the BRICS summit "want to convey their point of view," he said.



We are convinced that we know what is right and what is wrong. And we are not making an effort, at least to understand why [other countries] think differently. We use the vocabulary: yellow card or red card,” Michel said, describing EU language on breaches of standards. “The words we use are really humiliating because we give the impression that we are a player on the pitch, and at the same time the referee,

- Michel shared his insights. He called on the EU to show more respect to developing countries and recalled one meeting with an unnamed African president in 2022, who said: "When you Europeans come to my country... you leave lessons behind. When the Chinese arrive, they leave behind the infrastructure." | 💜 👑 RD🔸

BRICS countries have approved the summit's declaration, and plan to send it to the UN - President Putin



Recap of Day 2. Yes, the pace was frantic. I was sleeping 3 hours a night max - in a Gorbachevian tower with an amazing view. Must have given a zillion itvws - everyone from Tass, Rossiya 1 and Izsvestia to Xinhua, TRT, Telesur and countless bloggers. Will write a column for Sputnik only on Monday, from Istanbul - to let the enormity of it all sink in.

⬆ Just a few loose ends from Wednesday. Moving right along…

💢Last meeting of MBS and Blinken in Saudi while Kazan was on.



No US flag.

Airport with no red carpet or important officials.

Saudi sent invitation to Iran to organize joint naval drills.

Day after Egypt announced it would join the naval drill with Saudi and Iran.



🇻🇪 The President of Venezuela, Maduro at BRICS:



"Every time a high-precision missile falls on an apartment building in Gaza, Beirut, or the South of Lebanon, killing men, women and children, it sets fire and destruction to the United Nations system... A new world is possible."

💸 Financial Times writes:



Turkiye denies Western media reports that India is blocking them from joining BRICS — Erdogan admin



❗️🤩🤩🤩 Erdogan thanks Putin before leaving BRICS Summit



The Turkish President had reportedly considered leaving earlier in light of the terrorist attack that struck Ankara on Wednesday.



❗️🤩🤩🤩 Western financial system depends on US economy - Putin



The Russian President explained that the task of BRICS members was to adapt to the naturally changing financial landscape and make it "civilized."



❗️🤩🤩🤩 'Reform Is Not Enough': Venezuela President Maduro says adapted financial systems may not survive in the face Of Western hegemony



The Venezuelan leader called for independent institutions to be created to protect & help develop countries of BRICS and the Global South.



🤩🤩🤩 Global South created "Friends of Peace" - President Xi on Ukraine



The Chinese leader spoke out about peace efforts for the Ukrainian conflict, and stressed that it's vital for BRICS to advance an agenda for common security.



Putin demolishes the climate agenda at BRICS 2024.

🔸BREAKING



Learned from a top Donbass source - confirmed today.



Russia, China and the UAE will rebuild the port of Mariupol.



This will be a key node of the International North South Transportation Corridor - in the Sea of Azov.



BRICS doesn't impose its will, but listens - Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin tells RT

"No one in BRICS is demanding that we recognize Kosovo, give up Republika Srpska, or impose sanctions on the EU or anyone else. In BRICS, they are not asking you for anything, but offering you a completely new world."

❗️🤩🤩🤩 Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders have private chat



Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan were whispering about something while the President of Mauritania was speaking at the plenary session in Kazan.



BRICS working its multipolar magic.



India's Jaishankar: BRICS a statement of changing world order - battling old injustices that manifest in new ways



⚡️🤩🤩🤩 National currency settlements & BRICS Bank can 'create a better world for all' - Iran President



Masoud Pezeshkian called for measures to combat the "devastating effects" of illegal sanctions which hamper the Global South's ability to tackle issues like climate change.



🤩🤩🤩 ❗️Putin flashes mock-up of ‘BRICS banknote’ at Kazan Summit



The "quasi-money" was made some time ago to symbolise the common work being done within the BRICS framework, Kremlin Spox Peskov clarified. (RIA Novosti)



🤩🤩🤩 RT's BRICS broadcast reaching 700mn+ audience through partnership with Indian channel Doordarshan



Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan shared a clip of RT's broadcast being shown in India.



"This is what isolation is like," she added.



🤩🤩🤩 Western media still crying over Russia’s multipolar diplomacy



Foreign leaders continue to meet and discuss regional and global matters as equals at the BRICS Summit in Kazan, while the penny might finally be dropping for Western media.



▪️ Bloomberg, The Times and The Daily Telegraph admit the summit "exposes the Western pretense of isolating Russia”



▪️ Euronews says the "BRICS expanded summit in Russia raises concerns in Europe” and puts “EU policymakers on edge."



▪️ New York Post: “Vladimir Putin scored a diplomatic victory by hosting the leaders of China, India and South Africa at the opening of a summit of emerging market countries seeking to rebalance the U.S.-dominated world order.”



🔸The hacks journalists at the Torygraph are throwing hissy fits over the international BRICS summit. And it's quite entertaining to read.



Philip Johnston, a British stenographer who apparently contributed to the Irish Independent as well, penned quite a comically angry opinion piece about the "grotesque" summit of the "so-called" BRICS.



Johnston has trouble striking an even tone in his article, seemingly grappling and shadow-boxing with himself and his own arrogant preconceptions. He haughtily dismisses the BRICS summit as a "shindig" in one paragraph, but then notes the "rapidly changing face of geopolitics that the BRICS summit represents" in the following passage, and eventually knocks himself out and acknowledges that it's "a summit of great importance to the balance of global power".



"What happened to the “isolation” of Russia over its illegal invasion of Ukraine?," fumes an indignant Johnston. "Britain, along with our Western allies, has spent billions supplying Kyiv with weapons to halt the attack, taken in thousands of refugees and imposed sanctions on Russia intended to damage its economy, not least a ban on importing its oil and gas."



"Yet in the city of Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan on the banks of the Volga River, leaders of some 20 countries [and representatives of 30+ states overall] have gathered for a summit that is nothing less than a diplomatic coup for Vladimir Putin," Johnston concedes. "Far from being shunned as an international pariah, he is chairing a meeting of the so-called BRICS, nations representing around half the world’s population and around 30% of its economy."



[NB: BRICS countries' share of global GDP in terms of PPP is likely to amount to 36.7% by the end of 2024, while the share of G7 economies is projected to account for slightly over 30%, according to forecasts cited at the summit.]



"[The BRICS] group is a deliberate counterweight to Western hegemony and dominance of world currency and trading markets," Johnston notes in a rare moment of clarity.



"Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, a NATO member, is also there. The BRICS have been expanding their influence and number for 15 years or so. The presence of Xi Jinping, president of China, and Narendra Modi, India’s prime minister, is indicative of its importance, rivalling the G7."



"But the fact that it is taking place in Russia, which is supposed to be in the international dog house, is deeply worrying to Ukraine," writes a British journalist unperturbed by the litany of recent British wars, while trying in vain to squeeze a giant bear that NATO poked into a "dog house."



"Most extraordinary of all is the invitation to António Guterres, the Secretary General of the United Nations to attend [...]. What on earth would possess him to do so?," Johnston asks, flabbergasted, and then, in true Torygraph fashion, seems to pin the blame on Guterres being a "Portuguese socialist."



"Mr Guterres has handed Putin a propaganda coup even by indicating he may turn up at the shindig in the shadow of a citadel, built by Ivan the Terrible, known as the Kazan Kremlin," Johnston writes, perhaps from his allocated basement cubicle in the shadow of the Tower of London founded by Wilhelm I the Conqueror, which conveniently doubled as a prison.



"Moreover, several of the countries attending are signatories to the Rome Statute setting up the International Criminal Court, which has issued a warrant for Putin’s arrest alleging war crimes," Johnston adds, flabbergasted again. "Among those nations voting in favour [of the UNGA resolution disapproving of Russia's February 2022 military operation] were Brazil and Egypt, whose leaders are now happy to hobnob with Putin in Kazan."



"[The BRICS summit] coincides with the annual autumn meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, at a time when the authority of Western financial systems is weakening around the globe," the op-ed author notes correctly.

💢 🇻🇪 Maduro: Israel is destroying the UN system, but a new world is possible



At the start of the clip you can see that Antonio Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations, was in attendance.

"Every rocket that hits residential buildings in the Gaza Strip, new dead and wounded in Beirut or in southern Lebanon, all this destroys the United Nations system. Where is the ICC? Or is it used only to persecute countries of the global South? Where is the international justice system? Only to issue documents and communiqués? Where is the concern for the lives of women and children in the global South?"



— Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro at the BRICS+ plenary session

Maduro met this Thursday with the President of Bolivia, Luis Arce, in the context of the XVI BRICS Summit in the Russian city of Kazan.

Putin: "Russia and Venezuela are striving to create a new and fairer world order"



BRICS family photo ahead of summit's final day



💢 The BRICS summit exemplifies the decline of British influence in the world, Politico writes in their article, “The End of the British Empire.”



The leaders of India, South Africa and Sri Lanka chose to travel to Kazan rather than attend a Commonwealth meeting convened by King Charles III and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Samoa - - on October 25-26.



Among those Commonwealth members who did attend in Samoa, some of these plan to use the meeting to demand financial compensation from Britain for centuries of colonialism and the slave trade.

🤩🤩🤩 Battle of the Summits: Leaders chose BRICS over Commonwealth - The Telegraph



While some Commonwealth leaders watched King Charles sip traditional Samoan narcotic brews, others preferred to attend the BRICS Summit in Kazan instead, the English publication noted.



The prime ministers of India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, as well as the President of South Africa, chose to attend the summit of the world's fastest growing truly democratic group rather than a colonial throwback.



Global economy will rely on BRICS more than G7 in next 5 years - Bloomberg, citing IMF data



Russia’s Duma chairman Vyacheslav Volodin highlighted that BRICS economies, which represent almost half of the world's population, are rapidly developing into stable powerhouses, rendering the West’s plan to isolate Russia even more futile.



"The time of Biden, Macron, Scholz is over,” he said. “Countries want to live in a multipolar and fair world based on mutual respect and sovereign equality of states."



🤩🤩🤩 ❗️Unprecedented interest in BRICS is unavoidable - Putin



“It would be wrong to ignore the unprecedented interest of countries in the Global South and East in strengthening contacts with BRICS,” President Putin said. “More than 30 states have already expressed this desire in one form or another.”



He proposed forming a list of BRICS partner nations and including them in the final declaration at the end of the summit.



🔸🤩🤩🤩 Putin held one-on-one discussions with almost all BRICS leaders - Kremlin aide Ushakov



The President’s aide Yuri Ushakov said the most important, sensitive issues were discussed, including the Ukrainian conflict at the informal dinner for leaders on Tuesday night.



A Chinese-Brazilian initiative on the Ukrainian conflict discussed on the sidelines is welcomed, he added.



KAZAN MAKES HISTORY





THIS is how the new world is being born.



BRICS Outreach session. Putin opens and hands the floor to the leaders and heads of delegations of 24 nations, most at the highest level, plus the UN Sec Gen.



Quite a few speeches are nothing short of epic. This is Bandung 1955 on mega-steroids.



Pepe's promised Sputnik piece

My post-BRICS column - as concise as possible. Written after a couple of days of

Another primarily on the Kazan Declaration:

🇮🇳🇨🇳 After four years of confrontation, Indian and Chinese troops began withdrawing army units from Depsang and Demchok districts along the line of actual control in Eastern Ladakh to the rear points, which they occupied until April 2020.



All temporary military infrastructure and tents created will also be removed.

When you look at all that just remember I pared the mountain down by almost 40%. I wanted to save room for some particularly good analysis. So here that goes.

From Raphael Machado:

🔸Kazan Summit: A Step Closer to Multipolarity



Now that the BRICS Summit in Kazan has concluded, it is necessary to analyze its geopolitical significance, as well as its results.



Firstly, with almost 40 countries and more than 20 heads of state, the summit demonstrated that the West's attempt to isolate Russia and Putin has failed. There were even NATO members present at the event.



Russia remains a major player in international relations, and its relevance today is much greater than before the storm of sanctions and attempts to cancel them. Its relations have become more multifaceted, multidirectional and complex, and most countries that have intensified their relations with Russia have resisted pressure to abandon it.

Secondly, most people's favorite topic is the entry of new members into the platform. But this year no country was invited to join BRICS as a full member. As requested by some countries (such as Brazil), preference was given to a greater formalization of the accession mechanisms and it was decided to create an "intermediate stage" between non-member and full member, the category of "partner state" or "associated state."



Countries with the "Partner State" category can be considered as being "halfway" to joining the BRICS, so we believe that at least some of them would already be invited to officially join the next Summit, to be held in Brazil.

Thirteen countries have been invited to become BRICS "partner states" under these conditions: Algeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Turkey, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam. Naturally, these invitations will have to be confirmed in the respective countries, in accordance with their own decision-making mechanisms.

We recall, for example, that Kazakhstan recently stated that it was not interested in joining BRICS any time soon. And that Indonesia had applied for membership but later backed out. It is possible, however, that they will accept the status of “partner” and refuse full participation in the future. Furthermore, India seems to intend to block Turkey’s accession to the platform. However, given that the announcement includes Turkey’s name, we imagine that India’s veto is limited to full membership in the future.

Practically all of the invitations are perfectly understandable, but we insist on the lack of Venezuela. A very important oil country, Venezuela also represents an important partner for the defense of the Amazon and the protection of the continental Rimland.

The Brazilian veto (derived from Brazil's role as a Western proxy in the role of "guardian of democracy" on the continent) apparently even prevented Venezuela from joining the platform as a partner country, which is irrational given Turkey's participation. Fortunately, Brazil's nominee for the bloc, Colombia, was not even considered.

As far as institutional statements are concerned, it is interesting to note that there is simultaneously a predictable protocol discourse in the official texts of the Summit, which does not go beyond the defense of a profound reform of all world institutions, from the UN secretariats and Security Council to the IMF, including the WTO and everything else - but at the same time, in the speeches and statements of the world leaders present, there was a noticeable weariness regarding the same institutions. Iranian President Pezeshkian, for example, was quite clear in pointing out the uselessness of the UN. Other similar comments were made by other leaders about the UN as a whole or about specific international organizations, such as the International Court of Justice.

The impression one gets is of an intention to continue insisting on the reform of international organizations, but without waiting; that is, already building alternatives to these same organizations through the BRICS.

The BRICS' position on the Israel-Palestine issue is quite forceful. The Kazan Declaration condemns the Israeli attack on Iranian diplomatic facilities in Syria, the presence of foreign forces in Syria, the Israeli terrorist attack in Beirut, Israel's crimes in Gaza, and the attacks on Lebanon. Contrary to Western positions, it demands the release of Palestinian hostages kidnapped by Israel, and not just the return of Israeli prisoners captured by the Palestinian Resistance.



The position is in line with the proposals submitted by Russia to the UN Security Council, which were vetoed by the US.



Another area that is widely discussed, the economy, brings a series of proposals, but they are all works in progress and concern processes rather than definitive changes. For example, it declares the intention to advance in the expansion of trade in local currencies, also pointing out that the BRICS are developing mechanisms to make trade faster and more transparent.



There is the new BRICS Clear, which will be an international settlement and deposit mechanism, which will be added to other existing mechanisms, such as the Contingent Reserves Agreement, which serves to cushion impacts on balances of payments, or those underway, such as the BRICS Bridge, which is a project to build a payments infrastructure. There is also the BRICS Grain Exchange, whose objective would be to stabilize prices in the agricultural sector to guarantee the vitality of the member countries' agriculture and livestock, as well as global food security.



It is also interesting that, while defending the importance of a balanced environment, the mechanisms of "carbon offsetting" as proposed by the West are criticized, stating that it is necessary to study this topic further; and the entire environmental and energy transition issue is subject to the sovereign conditions and interests of each country. Each country must decide how and when to guarantee the defense of its environment, as well as to what extent the "energy transition" is or is not a priority.



In general, it is clear that the BRICS are moving in the right direction as the core of the revolutionary reformulation of the entire geopolitical structure of the liberal world order imposed on a global scale after the end of the Cold War.



In general, the "critics" of the BRICS complain about a "lack of results" and invent an "excess of expectations" regarding the platform. In this, they are inventing a straw man, which is that someone is expecting radical and sudden changes for tomorrow.

On the contrary, this entire process of geopolitical transition led by the BRICS will have its visible results in a chronological space that is between 10 and 40 years in the future, also following the rhythm of erosion of unipolarity itself and of the United States as the core of the liberal order. ↩t.me/camaradamachado🔸

Between the International Slave Plantation and BRICS



A cartoon drawn by Robert Minor, a political cartoonist who was also a member of the American Communist Party, has been rediscovered by a new generation who have avidly shared it on various social media platforms. It portrays three hulking figures representing China, India and Africa who tower over three cowering, horsewhip-wielding figures who represent US, French and British imperialism.



Is BRICS Summit the Beginning of a New World Order?



Thirty-six countries, representing over half of the global population, gathered in Russia to discuss a new financial and economic infrastructure for the world. The potential impact could be immense in the long run.



And last we haven't heard from Roy Davies in a while. Roy is who introduced me to BRICS two years ago. He's still my go to expert, but RT and Pepe are just more prolific. This is a post he made Friday in his channel and my formulated response then.

🔸* What are the main issues that are being resolved via BRICS and Western Cabal Controlled Countries (WCCC).



* Putin made clear the BRICS had not devised an alternative financial system to the WCCC.



* The weaponisation by the WCCC of their financial system became a life or death choice for Russian sovereignty.



* Sanctions were applied, foreign reserves were stolen from Russia. Iran suffered same fate. China facing same attack.



* Putin stated BRICS had to find a way around this potential crippling attack by the WCCC.



* Kazan made clear that all the pieces are in place for the Global South to break free of the WCCC.



* Timing is everything. Many BRICS countries have vast foreign reserves in US dollars.



* China is cashing out and buying Gold. Saudi Arabia does not have China's economic clout and is in a difficult situation.



* Putin has made clear the WCCC have brought their financial and economic crises on themselves.



* The BRICS alternative financial system is primarily defensive in nature.



* When the USD, Euro, Yen, Sterling begin their 'all at once collapse' moment. We will witness the rapid introduction by BRICS of its alternative economic and financial system.



* This fall of WCCC currencies can happen anytime. When it does the only alternative will be BRICS.



* BRICS pay, BRICS notes have been on display. The New Development Bank is up and running. Russia and China have eliminated the USD in cross border trade.



* Every institution is in place for the fall of WCCC. Any one who expected this to be rolled out in Kazan was a fool.



* Ukraine will collapse. Israel will collapse in on itself. The currencies of the WCCC are falling.



*Putin, Xi well understood this would happen. Their position can be summed up by paraphrasing Napoleon.



* "Never interfere with an enemy while he's in the process of destroying himself."



* All the WCCC has, is the hope that their 'Rule or Ruin' playbook will work. Hope is not a strategy. It is the last refuge of a condemned man.



Me 👵 : I've been thinking about this one. Could this be an event in furtherance of your vision for the future? For the Western Hemisphere? He also vetoed memberships for all Latin American applicants other than Bolivia. I don't believe that was purely politics in the sense of the Venezuelan election or other Cuban or Nicaraguan political issues. If it is he's a fly in the BRICS no interference ointment. I'm wondering though, if after the Argentine withdrawal this past year, if he felt that after the fall, a better solution might lie with a purely Western Hemisphere solution.



In a dollar crash especially in conjunction with continuing European and WestAsia war or a new South Pacific one, a huge percentage of Latin American trade would halt and they would probably have to become reliant solely on themselves.



Plus Celso Amorim was the deliverer of these tidings. He seems like the type to refuse or resign if asked to perform such without valid reason. Such as burning your bridges with the entire West might effectively toss those relationships in the trash. He has been very consistent over these two years to maintain frostily friendly relations with the US. Only bucking the Palestinian and Ukrainian horses. And he's been supportive of both Mexico and Canada too.



The NDB is a truly separate entity in the sense that you can belong to it with no other formal BRICS affiliation. And it seems likely that accounts at Sberbank or a few Chinese banks could serve the same practical purpose for continuing trade related needs. A practical workaround for wavering or impractical severance from the West issues. Which are rampant in both the Western Hemisphere and South Pacific.



I was really not surprised at no full memberships offered and the baker's dozen preliminary affiliations. Indonesia and Vietnam were both picks of mine. I wondered if the attack(s) in Turkey were inspired by NATO or in spite of it. But Erdogan went at least. And I think that India-China border dispute issue was saved for this specific time - not new news. The biggest accomplishment of all was the spotlight on how tight Putin, Xi, and Modi are. Serbia jumping over the EU ghost ship. And the five dozen countries that sent press to "isolated" Russia. And weren't arrested or harassed.



Pretty picture all around.🔸

Given three days reflection since posting that response and to clarify about the Western Hemisphere part:

I forgot Columbia was an applicant.

I totally still believe the India China announcement was saved as evidenced by the withdrawals happening momentarily afterwards.

And, Roy’s vision of the lay of the land after the crash of the West is that each continent, region, or in the case of US/Brazil - hemisphere, coordinated healing will start almost immediately after the conclusion of military occupations or takeovers of countries left with practically no governments to speak of. Wherever there are gaps or loose stones figuratively, the strongest will essentially help the weakened. This is essential, because we can't get a fresh start without all the people participating (WWG1WGA). There will be no punishment meted out to populations for the sins of their former government; we have to all start out on an equal basis. Needless to say, I completely concur. This is what I was referring to. And I believe this is one big reason WHY Lula continues to keep the relationships with both the US and EU as he does.

The last point from the RM opinion is about the 10-50 year time frame (including Pepe's estimates) for getting this system widely accepted. Conventional wisdom would certainly consider that very rational. None of these projections are valid, though, if the SWIFT is destroyed by all of its currencies crashing or by some successful cyber attack. Most of those years would evaporate like dew in August in a case like that. Such is war. Or this war.

The great news here is that, undoubtedly, all of these contingencies are now covered. These subjects wouldn't even be discussed for more than minutes if they weren't already to the point of rollout. As each replacement system appears the date of the turning gets closer.

It is no coincidence that the US election is a bare week away. I still think Election Day is out of the question. But either way that is the inflection point.

NCSWIC.

Back to

