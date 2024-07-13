So we are 17 days out from the Great Debate, and a very clear should have already been made decision about Joe's cognitive disorder is still swirling the bowl waiting to drop when we least expect it. This is a manifestation wholly designed by the Democrat Demons but executed flawlessly by Team Trump when it fell into his lap. (Just how coincidental was that?)

Since there's been nothing so far but fairly amusing hand wringing (aka, exposure!), this will just be a record of where we are and picture of how much ammunition we have destroyed or acquired in the process. The media has been the interim target here; there needs to be acknowledgment if not yet celebration of bowling a game winning strike.

As a reminder lets start with this PSA.

(((They))) are working on the first two; only you can prevent that and pick the last one.

Mayhem continues to churn and burn:

🔸🇺🇸❗️Biden "absolutely" is not considering withdrawing from the election - White House

Swapping Kamala for Biden is not much of an upgrade for the Dems.



Kamala is just as bad of a speaker as Biden, but at least Biden has an excuse. He is old as dirt.



Kamala is just not intelligent.



It’s like the Dems are trying to destroy their party before the election.



Just smile and wave boys.



Let them eat each other alive.🔸

⚠️NEW⚠️



Jimmy Dore on The Joe Rogan Experience talking about the debate!



Rogan says the Democrats are “in a cult.”



Dore says that the media covering up Biden’s senility is the “biggest lie that has ever been told in politics.”



Biden’s ABC interview might be worse than the debate.



Joe failed to demonstrate he is capable. Anyone who claims he did well is either a propagandist, or in a TDS-induced psychosis.



MSM are struggling to spin it. MSNBC/CNN panels look like funerals.



Let the implosion continue!

The same liars at CNN, who said all the videos showing Biden totally confused and appearing to show him in serious mental decline, were fake, are now singing a different tune. If you are a Democrat, this should infuriate you how you were lied to by the Biden admin and the media.



Wonder when they are going to announce Biden's replacement?

"I hear Joe Biden is resigning from office -- next Monday"

🇺🇸🚨‼️ HAHA: "We would invite the president to come here and tell us..."



James Rosen: "...if he's awake!"



“How is it that the president was still tired twelve days after returning from Europe? Had a cold but then went to the Waffle House.. Help us understand!"

➡️ Drugs and lies?

Crooked Joe Biden should ignore his many critics and move forward, with alacrity and strength, with his powerful and far reaching campaign. He should be sharp, precise, and energetic, just like he was in The Debate, in selling his policies of Open Borders (where millions of people, including record numbers of Terrorists, are allowed to enter our Country, from prisons and mental institutions, totally unchecked and unvetted!), to Ending Social Security, Men playing in Women’s sports, High Taxes, High Interest Rates, encouraging a Woke Military, Uncontrollable Inflation, Record Setting Crime, Only Electric Vehicles, Subservience to China and other Countries, Endless Wars, putting America Last, losing our Dollar Based Standard, and so much more. Yes, Sleepy Joe should continue his campaign of American Destruction and, MAKE CHINA GREAT AGAIN!

🔸More important than the content of the Trump-Biden "debate" (LOL) was the reaction of the GAE Narrative Machine, which basically buried the sitting emperor. They either have another play up their sleeve, or they really are just that incompetent, and things are falling apart much faster than anyone, myself included, expected.🔸

🔸I am officially 100% confused as to what's going on in the US. Last week the Supreme Court dodged the social media censorship case by declaring that the plaintiffs "lacked standing" (the same excuse they used to dodge the Texas election case in 2020, thereby dooming the country to "fortification"), and now they've turned around and nuked both the Enron law used to turbo-persecute January 6 defendants AND overturned the 1984 Chevron precedent allowing the administrative state basically unlimited leeway in court.



Assuming, for the sake of argument, that Trump wins in November (and is not "fortified" again), he can now dismantle the administrative state, free all J6 political prisoners AND censor Democrats via compliant Big Tech corporations, if he so chooses.



Assuming the US survives that long, that is.

🔸‘We Gon’ Blow The Party Up’: Delegate Warns Black Women Will Destroy Dems If They Choose ‘White Man Over Kamala’



🔸Julián Castro: ABC Interview Showed Biden in 'Denial' About 'Decline'

July 5, 2024 by Pam Key

Former Obama administration Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro said Friday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” that the ABC News interview with host George Stephanopoulos showed President Joe Biden is in denial about his decline. https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2024/07/05/julian-castro-abc-interview-showed-biden-in-denial-about-decline/

More undeniable, unhide able evidence of Biden's illness & feebleness is coming.

A story in 4 parts...



You're a daisy if you do.

-Gibson

Seeing this it is heartening to think that our Royal Family is in the vanguard!



Long live the King!

🔸Abigail Disney, granddaughter of Roy O. Disney, who confounded The Walt Disney Company, has announced that she plans to withhold donations to the Democratic Party until incumbent US President Joe Biden drops out of the presidential race following his dismal debate performance, CNBC has reported.

"I intend to stop any contributions to the party unless and until they replace Biden at the top of the ticket. This is realism, not disrespect. Biden is a good man and has served his country admirably, but the stakes are far too high," Abigail Disney said in a lengthy statement to CNBC. "If Biden does not step down the Democrats will lose. Of that I am absolutely certain. The consequences for the loss will be genuinely dire," CNBC quoted Abigail Disney as saying.

🇺🇸Democrats begin to consider Harris at the top of their ticket



As President Biden continues to face questions about whether he should end his bid to seek a second term, there are growing signs that many in the Democratic Party are willing to accept the notion of Vice President Harris at the top of their presidential ticket, a potentially significant shift.



House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) is signaling to members that Harris would be the best option to lead the ticket if Biden chooses to step aside, said two people familiar with this thinking who spoke on the condition of anonymity to detail private conversations.



Rep. James E. Clyburn (S.C.), a high-ranking member of the House, has publicly said he would support Harris if Biden steps aside, adding that his fellow Democrats “should do everything to bolster her, whether she’s in second place or at the top of the ticket.”



🔎 Source

🔸Frantic Joe Biden forces ABC to rush out crucial interview in FRIDAY primetime slot, after Democrats give him FOUR DAYS to prove himself - or quit



Read: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13601167/Frantic-Joe-Biden-forces-ABC-rush-crucial-interview-FRIDAY-primetime-slot-Democrat-Governors-FOUR-DAYS-prove-quit.html?ns_mchannel=rss&ns_campaign=1490&ito=1490🔸

Lying is certainly nothing new in politics. It is said that prostitution is the world's oldest profession, but politics is assuredly the dirtiest—filthier even than garbageman, mortician or, well, the world's oldest profession itself.



For years, Democrats and the corporate media lied through their teeth about the blatant decline of the president's physical and mental faculties.,

🔸Biden's interview with Stephanopoulos will be recorded this afternoon in Wisconsin. Biden has a campaign event there. Then it will air tonight at 8p ET. ABC claims it will air in its entirely, but we will be looking closely for edits🔸

🔸Will Stephanopoulos step up for America and do the right thing or will he hold Biden's hand and continue this national security crisis?

Dems have dystopian theory about keeping ailing Biden in power

July 4, 2024 by Joe Hutchison For Dailymail.Com

Top Democrats are so alarmed about Joe Biden's ailing health some fear a shadowy cabal is keeping him in power so they can pull levers behind the scenes, it is claimed. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13602603/Terrified-democrats-Biden-dystopian-cabal-health-Presidency.html🔸

Emerging. “Sources” claim Biden is having a medical emergency on AF1.



I take this with a grain of salt for now. The same party from inside the WH who leaked that he was resigning, is still at large with motive to stir the pot.

NEW: Reports of President Biden having a medical emergency are likely false as he was seen landing in Wilmington, Delaware after his campaign event in Wisconsin.



In footage shared by Forbes, Biden was seen exiting Air Force One where he appeared to be fine.



The President landed in Delaware where he will be spending some time at his home.



Video: Forbes

🔸“The analyst says”… 😂



“Heather Cox Richardson, a history professor at Boston College, joined the growing chorus of analysts criticizing Roberts' comments and policy proposals as being authoritarian. In Letters From an American, her Substack blog, she discussed Roberts' close affiliation with the regime of Orbán, Hungary's strongman leader and Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest ally in NATO and the European Union.



She described Orbán as openly wanting to overthrow the concept of Western democracy and replace it with what he has referred to as "illiberal democracy" or "Christian Democracy."



Richardson said bringing Orbán's policies to the United States was central to Roberts' plan of "institutionalizing Trumpism" and decentralizing or privatizing large parts of the federal government to distance it from international alliances, including the United Nations and NATO.



Orbán is a hard-line anti-immigration Euroskeptic who regularly expresses sympathy for Russia. Like Donald Trump's campaign, Orbán has described George Soros, a Hungarian-born Jewish billionaire, as a puppet master controlling the global political left. In 2022, Orbán's party won a decisive fourth consecutive term, running on a platform that Hungary, the EU and NATO should not be involved in the Russia-Ukraine war.”



https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/project-2025-leader-working-to-implement-policies-of-putin-ally-professor/ar-BB1ptiAS🔸

🔸Notice that it's perfectly clear here that "I wish them luck" doesn't have a positive connotation when Trump says it. Hope people will take note of this and not try to claim he supports folks who he wishes luck.🔸

🔸…and usually follows it up with "They're gonna need it"

🤣😂😂😄😄



See… now they look like crazy people for suggesting he’s gonna do something regardless of any proof whatsoever there is any connection to him…



Trump set the trap by remaining quiet on it… let them talk about it over and over… then bam…



I know nothing about Project 2025.

🔸Trump said he had nothing to do with Project 2025. Project 2025, also known as the Presidential Transition Project, is a collection of conservative and right-wing policy proposals from the Heritage Foundation to overhaul the United States federal government and consolidate executive power should a Republican candidate win the 2024 presidential election.



He proposes reclassifying tens of thousands of merit-based federal civil service workers as political appointees to replace them with those more willing to carry out the wishes of the next Republican president.



He argues that the president has absolute power over the executive branch.



Critics of Project 2025 have characterized it as an authoritarian, Christian nationalist plan to turn the United States into an autocracy. Many legal experts argued that it would undermine the rule of law, separation of powers, separation of church and state, and civil liberties. ↩t.me/infantmilitario🔸

🔸BIDEN Prime Time Interview REACTION w/Larry Johnson

It dawned on me today (okay, I’m a little slow on the uptake) that the legacy media is using the same gaslighting technique in reporting on Joe Biden and the war in Ukraine.

The term “gaslighting” comes from the 1938 play Angel Street, which was later adapted into the film Gaslight, in which a man tries to convince his wife that she is going insane so he can steal from her. When he turns on the lights in the attic to search for her jewelry collection, and the gas lights dim downstairs, he tells her it’s all in her imagination. Gradually she begins to question her own memories and perceptions.

https://sonar21.com/media-gaslighting-on-biden-and-ukraine-plus-belated-spief-2024-video/🔸

Both candidates performed as we had expected. And therein lies the rub, Joaquin Flores writes.

💢 XFs latest - SCF

https://strategic-culture.su/news/2024/07/03/the-emperor-has-no-mind-the-scripted-overthrow-of-biden/🔸

🔸🇺🇸 Here's how the rebellion of Democratic donors against Joe Biden's candidacy for president looks:



▪️ "Unfortunately, Biden denies his mental state. He needs to step aside to allow an energetic Democratic leader to defeat Trump" - Netflix co-founder and executive chairman Reed Hastings.



▪️ Bill Harris, former CEO of PayPal, said Biden seemed old in an interview. According to Harris, this could turn off voters who are skeptical of his abilities. In 2020, Harris donated $620,000 to the "Biden Victory Fund", but believes the idea of the president refusing the nomination is "inevitable".



▪️ "Biden's campaign is a ghost. It is highly unlikely that Biden will defeat Trump in November" - Whitney Tilson, a major Democratic donor and investor.



▪️ "I deeply respect Joe Biden, who has dedicated his life to serving our country. In this critical time, in these vital elections, retirement - the right and honorable act of the president" - billionaire Rick Caruso.



▪️ Damon Lindelof, an American screenwriter, producer, co-creator of the "Lost" series and a well-known Democratic supporter, said it's time to stop donating money to the Democratic Party until Biden withdraws his nomination.



🇺🇸 t.me/usaperiodical Original msg🔸

https://x.com/JonathanTurley/status/1809955100183441752🔸

🇺🇸 Elon Musk said that the USA has not had a president for a long time



"Good question, because obviously we haven't had one in a long time," Musk commented on an article titled "Does America Need a President."

🇺🇸 168 Major Democratic Donors Call on Biden to Drop Out – The Washington Post



📝 “We respectfully urge you to abandon your bid for re-election for the sake of our democracy and the future of our country,” the group letter said.



It is reported that the list of signatories included public figures, politicians and entrepreneurs.



#Biden #election #campaign #important ↩t.me/wartimedia🔸

https://nymag.com/intelligencer/article/conspiracy-of-silence-to-protect-joe-biden.html.🔸

*no subtitles

🇷🇺🇺🇸 Lavrov on American democracy: "Sad scene"



Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov shared his impressions of the debate between US presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden:



"Seriously, of course, it's a sad sight." If the system of the so-called American democracy produces such results and such a flow of the election campaign, everyone can draw their own conclusions as to how it was all orchestrated and arranged.



Lavrov also mentioned the French elections. He suggested that the second round was designed to manipulate the will of the voters.



"It doesn't look much like a democracy"

- emphasized the minister.

🔸Did The UK and France Need Their Elections Over Before President Biden Resigns?

Plus other suspicious timings of events

Did The UK and France Need Their Elections Over Before President Biden Resigns?

↩t.me/rocknrollgeopolitics🔸

(Remember the Obama to London and Blinken to Paris trips right before snap elections were called in UK & France?)

🐦‍⬛️🇺🇸 Democrats in Congress called on Biden to withdraw from the election



A number of House Democrats have told Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries that Biden must withdraw from the 2024 presidential campaign.



"In the conversation with Jeffries, the congressmen expressed deep concern about the possible damage to the Democrats, if Biden continues to participate in the race," CNN reports.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

'Challenge me at the convention': Biden throws down gauntlet to critical Democrats

US President Joe Biden, frustrated by Democrats calling for him to quit, threw down the gauntlet to critics on Monday and called for an end to the intra-party drama that has torn apart Democrats since his dismal debate performance against Republican rival Donald Trump.

👉 Read more: https://f24.my/ASbu.g🔸

⚠️It's over for Democrats



Having finally realized that Biden is going to lose the election, Democrats are searching in panic for someone to replace him.



We took a look at the 10 candidates the WaPo has proposed and saw that there is, unsurprisingly, no decent alternative. Here we've written what they are all about and compiled embarrassing facts about them 👇:



1. Kamala Harris

2. Gretchen Whitmer

3. Pete Buttigieg

4. Josh Shapiro

5. Jared Polis

6. Gavin Newsom

7. Raphael Warnock

8. Michelle Obama

9. Amy Klobuchar

10. Andy Beshear



After all the news this week, Biden has basically no chance of staying in the race. Ahat what about the other candidates? They've obviously missed the moment. And we're over here just watching the left panic 👀🍿

“It’s like a funeral”



Stoicism to support Biden as the nominee in an effort to not fracture the party.

TOO LATE

Can’t walk it back now.



https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/house/3074659/house-democrats-closed-door-meeting-divided-biden/

👀 US House Speaker Mike Johnson said NATO world leaders he met this week told him privately they were concerned about President Biden and his ability to lead the country .



💬“All those NATO leaders are here on the hill, as you know,” Johnson told Fox News' Laura Ingraham on Wednesday evening. “These foreign leaders, prime ministers, heads of state are coming in and they are telling us privately that they are deeply concerned.”



🗿 “Watching what happens at the Capitol was incredible. The Democrats are in disarray, they don't know what to do. They don't have a plan B, but they know they have a serious problem,” Johnson said, speaking of divisions within the Democratic Party over Biden's candidacy for the White House.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-democrats-deserve-biden-even-if-the-country-doesnt-2024-presidential-election-a86a9756?mod=opinion_lead_pos6



The Empire Strikes Back.



The liberals in America are getting more and more hysterical.



The liberal leaders know they have been caught out, Biden is not fit to be President and everyone knows it. And given that Kamala is IMPOSSIBLE as President, even for a few months, the only strategy is to declare that democracy is imperiled by the orange monster.



And liberal public believe it. Trump is Hitler!. Any measures, including election rigging, lawfare, etc. are legitimate.



This cannot end well. ↩t.me/MadTParty | 𝕏🔸

🔸MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell has called for allowing Joe Biden to have aides with him on stage to speak for him and help him sound coherent.



https://modernity.news/2024/07/08/msnbc-host-calls-for-biden-aides-to-be-allowed-on-stage-with-him-at-next-debate/🔸

Donors No Longer Support Biden and Want Another Candidate: “Democrats are in a tizzy”



US President Joe Biden used the opening of the NATO summit in Washington DC on July 9 to reassure member states that he can fight off an election challenge from Donald Trump. Nonetheless, Democratic Party donors are already writing off the presidential election and want another candidate.



Read here: https://www.globalresearch.ca/donors-no-longer-support-biden-want-another-candidate/5862289🔸

(⤴Need more proof voting is a psyop?⤵)

🔸BREAKING - Some major Democratic donors are said to be freezing roughly $90 million pledged to the largest super PAC supporting President Biden if he remains on the ticket. - NYT

https://x.com/theinsiderpaper/status/1811786326770897084?s=52🔸



https://x.com/theinsiderpaper/status/1811786326770897084?s=52🔸

🔸BREAKING: As part of a major restructuring, CNN quietly disbanded its "Race and Equality" reporting team, which included firing 100 staffers.

https://x.com/leadingreport/status/1811812411734626351?s=52🔸

https://x.com/leadingreport/status/1811812411734626351?s=52🔸

🔸Last night, when Joe Biden was asked about stepping aside for his VP Kamala (not Trump), he responded by saying, "It's hard to start from zero."



This statement totally flew under the radar.



As we all know, if Joe steps down, he does have the ability to transfer his war chest to Kamala Harris.



Joe, in a very direct way, stated that if they were to remove him for Kamala, he has zero intention of giving the $200 million on hand to help her.



... and THIS is the reason that many in the media and Democrat leadership positions pivoted and celebrated his abysmal press conference as if it were a win.



They know they're now stuck with Biden, and he's not playing ball.

https://x.com/warlorddilley/status/1811773217549226424?s=52

Bolton on CNN just said Biden's presidency is over...

🔸Obama and Pelosi are waiting for Biden to decide to withdraw from the election



❔Former US President Barack Obama and former speaker of the lower house of the US Congress Nancy Pelosi privately express doubts about incumbent President Joe Biden's ability to be re-elected for a second term, but have taken a wait-and-see attitude, avoiding make public statements on the issue, CNN reported.



“ Obama and Pelosi have privately expressed their concerns about Biden,” the network said, referring to sources.



☝🏻According to CNN, some prominent Democrats say that if Obama and Pelosi don't want Biden to go, they need to make that clear as soon as possible before "more damage is done." 🔸

🔸✖️ Biden will not go to the Paris Olympics, he will instead send his wife to the inauguration ceremony, the White House said. Vice President Harris' husband will be sent to the closing ceremony.🔸

👈🏻An unofficial Democratic committee to "diselect" US President Joe Biden is plotting to force him out of the race. This was reported by the information portal Axios.



"A group of very influential Democrats, mostly from the Obama and Clinton administrations, are plotting how to get him (Biden) to withdraw his candidacy quickly.... Unofficially, it is a committee for deselection of the president, whose mission is to force Biden to withdraw from the presidential race, and the sooner he does it the better,” the article reads.



📈Axios points out that the number of Democrats who do not want the American president to participate in the elections is growing day by day, and some sponsors of the Democratic Party say they can donate large sums of money if the party's candidate is not Biden.

⤴↩t.me/tutti_i_fatti🔸

🇬🇧 British The Telegraph responded to the US president's speech yesterday:



🇬🇧 British The Telegraph responded to the US president's speech yesterday:

"Biden is a threat to the free world and must resign immediately." This is no longer their internal matter. The security of the whole world is at risk. To continue to ignore reality is irresponsible."🔸

🇺🇸 The corrupt American mainstream media is doing their best to support Biden's bad public image. The narrative is collapsing!

🍏🍎🍐🍊

🇺🇸 Everyone is turning on Biden.



The media wants him out.🔸

🇺🇸Just a minute apart.🔸

🇺🇸 “Im not worried about Biden”

A few moments later.

A few moments later.

🇺🇸 European leaders "froze in horror" at the NATO summit when Biden called Zelensky "President Vladimir Putin of Ukraine."



According to Politico, after this, many EU countries began seeking contacts with Donald Trump's team, considering his victory in the upcoming U.S. presidential election increasingly likely.

This is so embarrassing for our nation.



This is the exact clip from the presser. I just added text and the exit

🔸Joe is a victim. An outsider. Always felt like he was looked down upon.

And Obama and Axelrod are trying to push him out.



These people are vapid vessels

But here’s the narrative of why Joe is digging his heels in… 🥸🤪🤡



https://dailycaller.com/2024/07/11/biden-campaign-believes-obama-working-behind-the-scenes-joe-biden-step-down-joe-scarborough-says/

“Okay, maybe we lied about Biden’s health.



And Russian collusion.



And Covid.



And Hunter’s Laptop.



And January 6th.



And Ukraine.



And Epstein.



And Hollywood.



And everything in between…



But trust us when we tell you Trump is a threat to our democracy!”

↩t.me/areyouawake1🔸

And they said Biden was senile!



🔸Staying on top of the latest (but yet important-to-know) bullshit-vocabulary being narrated.



The BLOB



Abstract

The conventional wisdom of US foreign policy has at its core a set of widely held yet underexamined beliefs. Together, these notions constitute the essence of what has become tendentiously known as “the blob,” or the official mind of US national security. Debates and analyses can proceed more productively if foreign policy beliefs, rather than the people who hold them, are moved to the center of analysis. The blob is a mindset, not a group of individuals—one that is based on a few basic assumptions about the world and the United States’ place in it. This article describes what those beliefs are and how they influence US foreign policy.



https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0030438722000758 ↩private account🔸

💢 When asked about his Putin/Zelensky gaffe, he does it again 🔸

🔸💢DONALD TRUMP



IS UNFIT



TO LEAD



— BY THE EDITORIAL BOARD



😂



«Next week, for the third time in eight years, Donald Trump will be nominated as the Republican Party’s candidate for president of the United States. A once great political party now serves the interests of one man, a man as demonstrably unsuited for the office of president as any to run in the long history of the Republic, a man whose values, temperament, ideas and language are directly opposed to so much of what has made this country great.



It is a chilling choice against this national moment. For more than two decades, large majorities of Americans have said they are dissatisfied with the direction of the country, and the post-Covid era of stubborn inflation, high interest rates, social division and political stagnation has left many voters even more frustrated and despondent.



[...]



Mr. Trump has shown a character unworthy of the responsibilities of the presidency. He has demonstrated an utter lack of respect for the Constitution, the rule of law and the American people. Instead of a cogent vision for the country’s future, Mr. Trump is animated by a thirst for political power: to use the levers of government to advance his interests, satisfy his impulses and exact retribution against those who he thinks have wronged him.



He is, quite simply, unfit to lead.



The Democrats are rightly engaged in their own debate about whether President Biden is the right person to carry the party’s nomination into the election, given widespread concerns among voters about his age-related fitness. This debate is so intense because of legitimate concerns that Mr. Trump may present a danger to the country, its strength, security and national character — and that a compelling Democratic alternative is the only thing that would prevent his return to power. It is a national tragedy that the Republicans have failed to have a similar debate about the manifest moral and temperamental unfitness of their standard-bearer, instead setting aside their longstanding values, closing ranks and choosing to overlook what those who worked most closely with the former president have described as his systematic dishonesty, corruption, cruelty and incompetence.



That task now falls to the American people. We urge voters to see the dangers of a second Trump term clearly and to reject it. The stakes and significance of the presidency demand a person who has essential qualities and values to earn our trust, and on each one, Donald Trump fails.



Election Day is less than four months away. The case against Mr. Trump is extensive, and this board urges Americans to perform a simple act of civic duty in an election year: Listen to what Mr. Trump is saying, pay attention to what he did as president and allow yourself to truly inhabit what he has promised to do if returned to office.



Voters frustrated by inflation and immigration or attracted by the force of Mr. Trump’s personality should pause and take note of his words and promises. They have little to do with unity and healing and a lot to do with making the divisions and anger in our society wider and more intense than they already are.



The Republican Party is making its choice next week; soon all Americans will be able to make their own choice. What would Mr. Trump do in a second term? He has told Americans who he is and shown them what kind of leader he would be.



When someone fails so many foundational tests, you don’t give him the most important job in the world.»



https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2024/07/11/opinion/editorials/donald-trump-2024-unfit.html?unlocked_article_code=1.6U0.CNuZ.8mTKHA9aTyRE&smid=em-share

America is going to get new tits August 9 according to Bill Maher

Well, it's the first time in my life that I recall Republicans and Democrats agreeing on anything. Except the Patriot Act and Israel, of course. And as seen above the rest of the world is in agreement. So much agreement should have found a solution by now, don’cha think? A conundrum.

Trump has played this masterfully so far. The timing captured (or forced Dems into using too soon) the Project 2025 Debate and effectively neutralized it. (I don’t think it matters what it really is so I won't be looking at it - 1000 pages of neocon wishes are not on my summer reading list -ever.) Anyway that vitriol will likely not materialize because now Dems can't afford to fight about anything. The electorate just won't be listening.

Trump has been supportive but not over the top. He hasn't tried to muscle out any of the fallout either or take advantage of the many opportunities this affords him. Even the media has gotten off fairly lightly (probably saving that for the convention!). And he is hugely enjoying the spectacle of the Democrats destroying their entire machine without actually saying directly a single word about it.

So what is the holdup? Number one and two is the $200M bank account in Joe's possession and how to get it out. Number three is not tripping over the Constitution that Kamala isn’t eligible to become president. A distant fourth is which wing nut left is the possible winning ticket. They have the ballots counted already for any of them. They have got to be able to sell it, though. And the country is in no mood for another Biden-Harris deal. I think that is really the issue. I suspect there are a few thousand RNC coincident house parties planned to iron this out and emerge with a unified consensus, if such even exists.

But for today, it appears we have a few more weeks of memes and moans left to go. Would have been a shame to bury all this under all that. Enjoy!

Back to

