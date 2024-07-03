I waited an extra day to accumulate everything I think will wrap up this story. At least for now. If I've used it before I apologize because then this would be a repeat. We lived through a decade this past week. Yes it was one of those. The <D€b@T€> debacle was just a pitiful opening act for the Back to the Future playing Supreme Court. That's not to diminish its importance. But it was immediately eclipsed by two rulings that change everything.

We'll finish up with debate and Joey bongo beats, then move into our window of what winning really looks like.

SPOTTED FLYING OVER East Hampton THIS EVENING!!!



https://scnr.com/article/new-york-times-runs-seemingly-pre-written-op-ed-calling-for-biden-to-drop-out-of-presidential-race_3cc82a21350d11ef9c930242ac1c0002🔸

🔸🍿 Do you see how we all still fall for narratives without thinking?



It’s not a criticism, everyone does it at times. Decades of programming aren’t going to disappear overnight.



But, IMHO, the folks who believe the MSM narrative that the “Democrats are going to switch out Biden” in the election simply aren’t thinking.



It should be VERY obvious that the White Hats are the only ones who could switch anything. And simple logic should prove that point.



Let’s think about it. Put yourselves in the Democrats shoes…



It’s 2021-2022. You control the House, the Senate and the White House. A very large group of people in the World see “Biden” is cognitively-impaired. His approval ratings are crashing by the day and every action he takes is serving to expose your criminal Cabal after 150 years of secrecy.



Why didn’t they “swap him out” then? When they could have simply pulled a Nixon-Agnew and kicked out Biden and Harris and used their power in the House and Senate to slide in anyone they wanted?



Had they done that, it would have given them two years to re-brainwash the public into thinking Newsom or Big Mike or whomever was the greatest thing since sliced bread and cruise to an easy reelection for a second term. If they had control, Trump would have never had a chance to win back public opinion and they’d have zero risk of losing the election.



But they didn’t do any of that.



Why?



Instead, they waited another 18 months and allowed Joe to completely self-destruct and turn into the greatest Red Pill in human history. They lost the House in 2022 and “Biden’s” approval stands at a record low for a sitting President.



And now, ostensibly, the “Democrats” are going to switch out Biden? Now? Now that the whole world is taking about it? They’re going to switch him out at a point where EVERYONE will see the obvious corruption and manipulation in such a move? Now? When 5 states are past their ballot deadlines? Now? When it will be clear to the public that any move they make reeks of criminality?



They’re doing it after allowing Biden’s antics to give all the power back to the one man they can’t allow to win. Trump.



Is this how YOU would have handled it if you were the Democrats?



~OR~



Is that how you would handle it if you are the White Hats, you’re running a counter Psyop to wake up the masses and want everyone to see the corruption exposed as it happens.



I choose the latter.



🍿 FULL CONTROL 🍿



And I believe it should be obvious to our movement.

🇺🇸 USA: 'Democrats in chaos': Biden turns to family for advice on whether to continue campaigning after disastrous debate against Trump.



Democratic leaders have stood by the president as he faces questions about his ability to beat Trump in November. But privately, many express concern.



President Joe Biden is expected to discuss the future of his re-election campaign with family today Sunday at Camp David, after a nationally televised debate on Thursday that left many fellow Democrats worried about his ability to defeat former President Donald Trump in November, according to five people familiar with the matter.



Biden's trip is planned ahead of Thursday's debate. He and First Lady Jill Biden are scheduled to join their children and grandchildren there late Saturday.



So far, top party leaders have offered public support for Biden, including tweets from former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Senior congressional Democrats, including Reps. Hakem Jeffries of New York, Jim Clyburn of South Carolina and Nancy Pelosi of California.

Honestly, this part of the script is such a drag. 🔸

🔸“Strange things happen in big time politics, and believe me, this is big time politics! During my debate on Thursday night with Crooked Joe Biden, the worst President in the history of our Country, and the person that is illegally, and strictly for political gain, trying to put me in jail, I watched a man, first hand, “CHOKE” under tremendous pressure, the likes of which he has never seen before. The strain of the illegality being used by his “Injustice”Department, the FBI, local Attorney Generals, and D.A.’s, have put an additional strain on him. FAKE NEWS CNN just announced that, at 51,300,000 viewers, it was the highest rated show in the history of CNN - and that doesn’t include other places it was shown. This was a “MONSTER” show, and it could be plainly and openly felt onstage. His speech on Friday was better, and he seems to be coming out of his trance, but AMERICA must ask itself, with all of the many dangers around, do we really want a President who CHOKES? I don’t think so!”

❗️NBC News just threw Biden under a bus.



🇺🇸The US MSM have completely turned on him. This does NOT happen organically. These MSM outlets do NOT operate individually.

❗Tucker Carlson: "Biden is done"

🐦‍⬛️🇺🇲 Democratic Party sponsors are considering removing Biden from the election against his will

/The New York Times/



This option is being discussed by Democratic Party sponsors after Biden's failure at the debate.



After the Biden fiasco

on Friday, the sponsors of the Democratic Party began to think about changing the candidate, because they realized that they could lose the election with Biden.

Options are currently being considered to remove Biden

from the election against his will, although the American president himself assures that he is "full of strength" and that he will "crush" Trump in the elections.



There are now two options to remove Biden from the race.

In the first option, Biden will

"enlighten" and voluntarily refuse to participate in the elections. This is what some of the sponsors of the Democratic Party believe. However, most of them are looking to communicate with Biden's wife, Jill, who must convince her husband to withdraw his candidacy.



There are rumors that they are a fiasco

and the embarrassment of Biden was organized by DS members on Friday

to raise a wave of outrage and force Biden to resign. For example, the pro-democracy CNN immediately after the debate began to play crushing ratings for Biden and not a single vote in defense, everyone joined the replacement campaign. They deliberately brought him into the debate, promised him "our channel," "our rules,” etc.. but the real goal was to make a fool of the old man and force him to leave.



The US election will be held on November 5. Democrats still have time to nominate one more candidate.

According to experts, the option with Michelle Obama can be a win-win.



Michelle Obama has two advantages: she is black and transgender.

They should propose more

and a lesbian and a disabled person, then it will surely succeed.

It is not clear who selects the candidates in the US.

Is it really Putin?

Gutfeld- this isn’t a review of a debate-This is an autopsy.🔸

Gutfeld- what else are they hiding🔸

Wear your tinfoil hats with pride!🔸

Gutfeld destroys Scaradouche🔸

👀

BREAKING:



Reid Hoffman, major Biden donor, is standing by Joe



The oligarchs are behind Biden. A removal is becoming less likely



Game on



🔸Sy Hersh's latest nugget:



"I have been told the increasing isolation of the president on foreign policy issues has been in part the doing of Tom Donilon, whose younger brother, Michael, a key pollster and adviser in Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign and in the current re-election effort, was part of the team that spent much of the week briefing Biden for last night's debate. Tom Donilon, who is 69, was President Biden's national security adviser from 2010 to 2013 and sought unsuccessfully to be named as Biden's director of the Central Intelligence Agency. He remains very much an insider."



Donilon has the typical profile of mega-toxic careerist functionaries in the Blob. He wanted to be the new Pompeo in the CIA. No wonder the cadaver in the White House is clueless on foreign policy.



Now the mad scramble is on: how to dispatch the cadaver to a nursing home. All the replacement options are beyond dire. Grab a fab bottle of single malt and watch this tawdry, cognitive dissonant Decline and Fall remix in real time. 🔸

🔸CADAVER IN THE WHITE HOUSE UPDATE



It’s a kabuki for the ages: the US plutocracy finally decided to throw the cadaver in the White House under - the nursing home - bus.



Prior to that, they threw everything - and countless kitchen sinks - to make the cadaver look and sound presentable. Yet everyone with the remnants of a brain in the US could track the zombie’s cognitive disaster in real time: the ghastly “debate” was just the clincher.



Now, finally - miracle from Heaven! - Exceptionalist fanatics discovered that the cadaver is, well, a cadaver.



Enter, like clockwork, the MSM, duly obeying the plutocratic marching orders: supported by “polls”, it is telling voters they now will have to “choose” among other hopefuls to face the Trump juggernaut.



NYT, WaPo, CNN - everyone is marching in lockstep. What a riot.



Of course, with a minimal exercise in investigative journalism, the MSM could have told voters in 2020 that the Biden crime family had too many corruption skeletons in the - exceedingly large - closet to run for the Presidency.



But no: all the scandals were canceled; and the cadaver was propelled to the White House.



Now, in panic, the plutocracy needs a Fall (Cadaver) Guy.



Welcome back my friends to the show that never ends.🔸

The Art Of Being Eternally Shocked: How The Press And Pundits Are Again Mystified By The Obvious | ZeroHedge

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/art-being-eternally-shocked-how-press-and-pundits-are-again-mystified-obvious



When in doubt, re-watch 'Casablanca'.

Trump lays out Democrats options for president after Biden PANIC



Trump: Talking about (California Gov. Newsom) He says California is doing great… Bah Bah Bah! Like a machine gun… But it’s doing bad, people are leaving so fast.



Kamala is on the scope; it might’ve been Joe Biden’s single best decision putting her as vice-president.



#Newsom #Kamala

🔸Bannon on removing Joe from the ticket, "We have to make the pain, the lying to the American people, we have to make the pain of the transition so horrible so that stench sticks to them regardless of who they bring in. The process itself has to become an issue. You make the process a part of the politics. The American people will have complete and total revulsion of this. Make it so they put raw naked politics ahead of the good of this country and her citizens and that will stick to them. You make the process so painful that the American people notice what they did." The switcheroo will be held against them because they are the ones who put the court in this position.



Then went into 25th amendment and wondered why it is crickets. Finally said every text, email, etc ..must be gathered to see who knew what and who broke the law.

America, your weekend gaslight has arrived.



Joe is fine. In fact, he's better than fine. He was a little off last night, but just look at him go!



Sure, he was off last night, but did you see Trump lie and lie and lie? And now Trump's corrupt Supreme Court said the J6ers would get away with it?



It's more important now than ever to support "Biden" for "president"!!



The Libs have convinced themselves that the only way to “preserve our democracy” is to cancel all elections, drone strike Trump, and execute all the SC judges.



The Libs are going full-Nazi right before our eyes.🔸

Just look at the state of the Democrat Party.



Their candidate is a mumbling meat-puppet, that led us into global conflict on the verge of WW3.



Their only policy ideas are killing babies, men in dresses, and open borders.



They resort to violence when they don’t get their way.



They have infiltrated the media, academia, and tech, using their power to lie, censor, omit, deceive, manipulate, and brainwash.



They have weaponized all levers of government and the private sector to go after their political opponents and citizens who oppose their rule.



They actively interfere in elections, encourage illegals to vote, and outright cheat with harvesting mail-in ballots.



They defend and encourage pedophilia and sexualization of children.



And now they are calling for Biden to go full-totalitarian military dictatorship, and use force to take out Trump and his allies.



The Democrat Party have become all the evil things they claim to fight.🔸

⚠️BIDEN REGIME IN SHAMBLES⚠️



The gaslight queen herself, KJP, concedes “it was a bad night”, in reference to the debate.



Biden’s top propagandist doesn’t even attempt to spin it…



ITS OVER!

Obama’s public support of Biden was just damage control… it’s OVER!



I don’t see how the Biden campaign can recover from this. It’s not like Joe is getting younger.



Biden and Macron roasted on X with a barrage of memes



Social network X was flooded with memes with the cover of Time magazine about Joe Biden's failure at the debate.



Users reminded the U.S. president of his son Hunter's behavior and the world approaching the third world war.



Besides, they suggest that French President Macron should step down amid the failure of his party in the European Parliament elections.

Democrats in Full Freak Out. https://sonar21.com/democrats-in-full-freak-out-while-the-rest-of-the-world-marvels-at-the-u-s-presidential-freak-show/🔸

Ladies and gentlemen, get your popcorn.

🇺🇸 🎉 🎪🔸

Following the highly entertaining first US presidential debate of 2024, here's an oldie but a goodie a real alternative for the democratic nominee proposed by none other than Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Russian interference all the way!

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨

We have uncovered hidden video from the DNC Headquarters after the debate.



🐦‍⬛️🇺🇸 Take out his drug dealer”:

In America, they are convinced that Biden physically could not simply stand at the debate without using drugs.



"Every day more and more questions are being asked about the cognitive state of President Biden. There is information that it shows sharpness and clarity of mind only from 10:00 to 16:00.



Furthermore, a new poll found that 72% of registered voters do not believe he is mentally fit to be president after last week's disastrous debate. And most likely, even at the debate, Biden had to be on to something. He couldn't stand it. He couldn't stand under the light for that long, much less hold any ideas in his head."

💢 The nice thing about senile Biden is that he often says the quiet part out loud:



“We’ve invested billions to enhance our power grid, expand energy shortages.”

🇺🇸 They are at the “let’s cancel elections” part of “saving democracy.”

Uh oh…



According to leaked polling numbers from DNC firm OpenLabs, this is what the Electroral Map Looks Like Right Now



They say this even falls “within the margin of error.”



What’s worse— They say he’s polling behind Kamala Harris. 😂😂😂



Critical Questions:

Who and why would they leak this?

You know why…



… nobody wants to be the first one to knife Caesar…



As panic and confusion over President Biden’s faltering debate performance swept the ranks of Democratic lawmakers late last week, Sen. Joe Manchin III informed a few key allies that he would soon break with Biden in an interview on a Sunday news show, a high-profile defection that would underscore the president’s weakness.



Democrats feared Manchin — a moderate West Virginia senator who recently registered as an independent but caucuses with Democrats — would call for Biden to step aside.



If he did, the senator would then become the first prominent elected official allied with the party to call for Biden to exit the presidential race.



But he didn’t. Senior Democrats heard of Manchin’s plans and started making calls to the independent-minded senator, who once used a Sunday show appearance to announce his opposition to Biden’s top agenda item and effectively kill it.



The “full-court press” was quickly assembled to help dissuade Manchin from appearing on the show, according to two people familiar with the response who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.



https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2024/07/02/joe-manchin-biden-debate-democrats-drop-out/

🇺🇸Biden to meet with Democratic governors as White House works to shore up support



President Biden plans to hold a meeting with Democratic governors Wednesday, as the White House and his reelection campaign work to shore up support for him after last week's shaky debate performance. Some will attend in person, while others will attend virtually.



Members of the Democratic Governors' Association held a call Monday to discuss the ongoing response to last week's debate and a widespread concern among the state chief executives that Mr. Biden has done little outreach to governors, specifically over the course of the campaign year.



The Biden campaign had been trying to arrange time for Vice President Harris to speak with governors, but the governors decided Monday they wanted to hear directly from the president.

🔎 Source

#US

🇺🇸Biden blames exhaustion after global travel for poor debate



US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said relentless international travel was to blame for his disastrous debate performance last week, adding “it’s not an excuse, but an explanation.”



Biden said he “wasn’t very smart” for “traveling around the world a couple times… shortly before the debate.



“I didn’t listen to my staff… and then I almost fell asleep on stage.”

Told y’all - It’s gonna be HRC/Newsom.



🇺🇸🔻🎙🔻🗞🔻📸🔻🇺🇸

Hopefully, that compilation ends that embarrassment forever. But I doubt we are really that lucky at this juncture of history (theater) in the making. But for the purposes of this publishing - it is closed until essential to reopen.

I am actually beginning to believe that the Dem(on)s staged the entire debate debacle - complete with the hand selected date and fried falling over Biden! - basically to have a major diversion and distraction event ongoing for weeks/months if needed just in case the SCOTUS decided in the worst of all cases to actually consult the Constitution when considering several upcoming cases. The decisions on Trump (immunity) and Chevron Deference were certainly big - either way. And, of course, the media spin on those always needs to be adjusted to suit the times. Providing the suitable false flag background stories is just all in a (seeming) decade's work this time.

Let's have a look at the two cases. I'm going to provide several narrative posts for each, and some suggested articles, but wind up with a Substack piece that is the best economy on this subject. If you're short on time, feel free to skip to that one. It gives the best overall look in one quite reasonable punch.

After the Supreme Court's decision on Trump's immunity case, several prominent left-wing accounts have issued direct threats, including:



- Calling for Joe Biden to drone strike Trump.



- Calling for Biden to weaponize the military to take out Trump.



- Calling to cancel the 2024 election.

This is awesome.



Now they are panicking about potential military tribunals for the likes of Liz Cheney and Mitch McConnell 😆



There is some truth to what this guy is saying, but they are spinning it like Trump is planning to go after innocent people. Wrong. These people committed serious crimes (treason) and they know that the game is over if they lose power.



This dude even says the quiet part out loud: “Before, there were people inside of institutions of the government that most people haven’t even heard of that could slow things down, gum things up… They know where those positions are now… so there won’t be restraints!”



🔸https://www.huffpost.com/entry/supreme-court-immunity-trump-biden-assassinate_n_66831f73e4b06575b36641d8🔸

🔸💢 Want to become retarded? Read the NYT, and come away with some idea of the NDA case which bears no semblance to reality. This isn't a matter of opinion. There was nothing in the convictions that had anything to do with a cover up.



And, more to the point, Trump's lawyers sure are going to use everything - but they have a much more compelling case regarding the other SCOTUS ruling that juries must be unanimous about all the charges in such a case.



XF



https://www.nytimes.com/2024/07/02/nyregion/trump-sentencing-hush-money-trial.html



no paywall —— https://archive.li/t5PSk

Jeff Clark: SCOTUS Immunity Decision Cements Framers View Of The Presidency

On the Biden campaign call, deputy campaign manager Quentin Fulks admits that the SCOTUS ruling makes President Trump, “Immune, immune, immune!”



This Biden campaign call is the saddest thing I’ve ever listened to. They have given up.



Rachel Maddow losing her marbles over the Supreme Court ruling, pushes the narrative of ‘right wing death squads’: “Can a president assassinate their rival?” (1 min, 47 sec)

The MSM got their new talking points.



Joy Reid’s segment tonight is extremely similar to Maddow’s last night.



She claims that Trump will be a dictator that will use the US Military as “death squads” to murder innocents.



She also claims we will be living in “A Handmaid’s Tale”.



🔸With Judge Merchan postponing Trump's sentencing by 2 months, noting that sentencing may not even be necessary, it's plain that Trump will spend no time behind bars.



That wasn't their goal.



🚨The Chevron Doctrine Goes Down🚨



The Fourth Branch of Government has been taken down‼️ YUGE NEWS‼️



In 1984, The Chevron Doctrine, was put into place- allowing Unelected Bureaucrats to make up Laws & allowed them to Interpret the Law.



Friday, SCOTUS Overturned this Doctrine, taking away the Bureaucrats power- throwing the power back to Congress & the Courts… which is the way it was supposed to be according to the Constitution‼️



YUGE‼️ WE ARE GOING TO WIN‼️

🚨 Everyone needs to read this… too big to post here.



I spent the last 4 hours researching this, reading the court case, and breaking it down.



This is major… and undeniable proof that Donald Trump is fundamentally saving this country through his SCOTUS picks.



In a nutshell, the Orwellian 1984 vision of totalitarian govt was actually codified in 1984 by our govt. and Trumps SCOTUS just destroyed it.



All glory to God. I hope you realize the same things I did writing it.



Post. Make sure you share.

https://x.com/mjtruthultra/status/1807090831091695752?s=46

🔗 Video 1 in Tweet

🔸Don’t kid yourself.

This is absolutely YUGE. 👀



🔸💢 Breaking: SCOTUS has overturned the Chevron Doctrine of 1984 which required courts, through the APA, Adminstrative Procedures Act, of 1946 to defer to unelected agencies for interpretations of ambiguous statutes.



In the words of a sobbing leftist blogger today: “ The administrative state is dead.”



[Remember that many of the 'constitutional law' experts which the DNC and the Deep State rely on, are actually 'administrative law' experts.



Their whole conception of government is 'agencies rolling out policies'.



Even during the height of Occupy Wall Street - where one of the unofficial slogans was 'policies can't fix this', these clowns responded - 'We have a policy for that too!'.



XF ]

🔸Humorous and effective. Here is another analysis of the SCOTUS decision on presidential immunity. "The irony! By bringing all these silly, creative claims against President Trump for keeping a few boxes of “classified documents,” and because his bookkeeper wrote the wrong thing on a check stub, the Supreme Court got an unprecedented opportunity to end forever the silent, implicit protection previously enjoyed by every other previous President. That de facto absolute immunity is gone, never to return.



And now it’s open season on serious crimes committed by Presidents.



If President Trump wins the election, this decision provides exactly the right tool his DOJ needs to prosecute the last twenty years of Presidential malfeasance and abuses of authority. It almost seems like Trump planned it this way. In hindsight, it couldn’t have gone any better for Trump in the big picture. When Trump’s DOJ brings its first charges against Biden and Obama, the media cannot wail about it being “unprecedented.” He’ll just be following the law.



Beyond those long-term benefits for President Trump, the decision also placed a massive granite capstone on out-of-control Presidential authority. All future Presidents, Trump included, must now consider potential criminal liability under the new Trump v. US standard. The new rule will make Presidents much more careful when acting outside their Constitutional authority, like when they mandate vaccine shots or something, just as a random example.



So … it's not even so much that Trump won. The American People won." The last sentence says it all.

🇺🇸🔻🎙🔻📸🔻🗞🔻🇺🇸

I hope that gave you some insight into how pivotal the past week has been. While Trump takes credit - aided by Dem(on) losers - for swinging the court hard to the Constitutional stage right, we still have Roberts and Alito becoming far more reliable of late - which would not be explained by that. And who ever thought Brown-Jackson would turn out to have a single brain cell ever into eternity? Amazing what effective controls can accomplish.

I carefully placed our QAnon themed post above from NewsTreasonUpdates not because I follow them (I don’t). But this movie has from the outset been saying over and over and over “I am” (a movie). The intent of the content on that channel may be to possibly sell more popcorn to avid followers; I can't really say. But that post entirely captures the essence of what I have stated for going past a year now. “It is” a movie. World wide simulation at minimum. We are being dragged up by the roots of our hair right now. To SEE these signs.

At first, that's really all you can do. Observe. Take notes. Try to contain the concept within your brain. But when a week like this past one happens, it really should be breaking a few neurons to let in some more light. There's nothing coincidental about these stair step events happening 1, 2, 3. There's nothing less likely to be natural than them happening in exactly that sequence, time frame, or for shocked media to be in instant lockstep for all three. This was not only a major leap in the narrative. It really should be a quantum one in acceptance. Of a scripted and produced set of theatrics designed for a master purpose.

Some doomers will say, yeah, they are just pacifying everyone for the kill shots. And I can see that real villians likely would have wanted that very thing to happen. What you can't convince me to believe, though, is that they would allow a Donald Trump to play the lead role or make the entire rest of them into court jesters for him.

And under zero circumstances would they gut their primary internal combustion engine (no green crap for that one!) that makes their agendas possible. The immunity case on its own could spell “let's mesmerize” the people. And when Chevron was not overturned outright but ordered to be assessed for alteration we would have still been pretty happy with that. But that's not what happened. Because the movie producers control all the scripts and cameras and editing rooms.

If Putin does to the UN what the SCOTUS (and Dems) just did for the U.S. it looks like they're aiming for at least a temporary repair scenario on democracy. Not what I would pick, but we will see. However, the CDC, FDA, and AMA can't (as easily) pull off their next pandemic with the same gusto as before. So there's that to feel good about in the interim.

All in all, it's been one H€ll of a week. I think this actually will wind this up, though. Consequences will assuredly pop up in other places and narratives. But we are in very fair shape for Independence Day. I just hope we get the apple pie version one more time. And not the alien invaders one! Have a great holiday, everyone…

