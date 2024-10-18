Today's feature will be more a flight of fancy production than even the few before it, but still hopefully profound on some level. As we battle these princes and principalities in an increasingly energetic war, it behooves us to think in terms of frequencies for our solutions. Even in the abstract.

Set in the ancient Greek city of Thebes, Sophocles’ play tells the story of Antigone, the daughter of Oedipus and Jocasta, who defies the law of the king of Thebes, Creon, to bury her brother Polyneices, who was killed in battle against his own city.

The tragedy, written by Sophocles in the 5th century BCE, explores the tension between personal morality and the laws of the state, the nature of justice, the role of fate in human life, and the danger of excessive pride. This exploration produces a thought-provoking play that has been deliberated throughout the centuries. The central figure is Antigone, who displays an unwavering commitment to her familial duty and to the gods, even in the face of opposition from the state. Her character challenges the audience to consider the importance of standing up for one’s beliefs, even in the face of resistance from authority. Creon, on the other hand, blinded to the higher rulings of the gods, exhibits a resolute adherence to the law, maintaining order and stability for the peace of his state. The complicated relationship between personal conscience and law, tackled within the play, has enshrined Antigone as one of the most famous Greek tragedies. ↩https://www.thecollector.com/antigone-sophocles-story-detailed-breakdown/🔸

I had to go way back for that one! But it is the battle we fight today - at least in this micro round. Man's law (represented by governments) vs. our own innate (human) sense of morality.

So what does purple have to do with it, you ask? I think contemplation of the color family of purple is very analogous to this fight and first we will explore why that is. So switching to 21st C. science of purple, let's walk through a path of irises even if in the fall.

I pulled that video above out of this link. It has some very interesting historical information which we won't actually go into here but you can if you like.

↩https://lacocinadegisele.com/knowledgebase/did-purple-not-exist🔸

Next we'll just browse through some cultural collections of purple imagery.

https://www.colorwithleo.com/is-purple-technically-a-color/ ↩h/t Emma O🔸

It’s an incredibly important marker for the ELCA, though it is only the beginning for the Church, as women are still denied ordination across the denominations and hold less than 15% of the leadership positions in the worldwide church! Therefore, in 2020, we in the Oregon Synod will highlight one woman from Christian history every week for fifty weeks. Some you may know, others you may not, but all worthy of our respect and gratitude.

#26 Kathy Lee Bates

You know the song America the Beautiful? Did you know the lyrics were written by a lesbian Christian socialist and activist for equal rights? Kathy Lee Bates—a professor, scholar, poet, social reformer, and head of the English Department at Wellesley College—was active in fighting for the rights of women, workers, and immigrants. She lived with her partner and “joy of life,” Katharine Coman, a fellow professor, for 25 years. Bate’s poem, “America the Beautiful” was inspired by a visit to Pike’s Peak in Colorado and first published on July 4, 1895. It is a love poem to the ideals America is built on, and an indictment of America’s failure to meet those ideals. It was put to music to become the song we all know today. Sing it with PRIDE! ↩https://oregonsynod.org/index.php/26-kathy-lee-bates/🔸

(A little off topic - possibly a Mandela effect - but does anyone else recall the actress Kathy Bates having the middle name Lee when she starred in Misery? She doesn't have it anymore.)

When I die, I want people to just play my music, go wild and freak out, do anything they want to do.” – Jimi Hendrix

If one would ever accredit an artist with being ‘ahead of their time’, then it is an accreditation that should be reserved solely for Jimi Hendrix. Raised in Seattle, Washington in the United States, Hendrix never had a single day of formal guitar lessons. Instead, he soaked all the popular blues and R&B music he could at the time with Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, and Chuck Berry acting as his favourites. As a black artist himself, he was probably very savvy to the kind of treatment black musicians would endure, and his mistreatment may be completely unavoidable. When The Rolling Stones came to prominence in the London scene in Britain, the aforementioned blues players were re-awakened within the consciousness of the American public, bringing Muddy Waters and company out of their early retirement and back on to stages. …

Just as it happened to Bob Dylan, Jim Morrison, and The Beatles, the same happened to Jimi Hendrix. He was placed on a pedestal and heralded as the new king of the counterculture and the drugs that came with it. Many people associate the song, ‘Purple Haze’, with taking acid, but Hendrix said otherwise. In fact, the song was written about the time he had been reading a science-fiction novel and fell asleep. Hendrix dreamt that he was underwater, surrounded by an impenetrable purple haze. He believes that the purple haze was a spiritual and religious awakening and was perhaps protected by God. Initially, the refrain to the song was, “Purple Haze, Jesus saves.” …

Regardless of whether Hendrix truly is the psychedelic saviour of the time or not, Hendrix was truly an innovative guitar player who forever revolutionized rock n’ roll and popular music as we know it. ‘Purple haze’ will always be the anthem for the outcasts and the misunderstood.

↩https://faroutmagazine.co.uk/jimi-hendrix-purple-haze-story-behind-the-song/🔸

Prince was a musician who produced too many masterpieces to count. Although he made numerous great albums, Purple Rain might stand as his most important album. The album’s title song stands as one of the most acclaimed album closers in the history of music. …

Prince felt the color purple symbolized the end of the world. To him, the song “Purple Rain” was about finding divine guidance during Armageddon. According to NME, he said “When there’s blood in the sky – red and blue = purple… purple rain pertains to the end of the world and being with the one you love and letting your faith/god guide you through the purple rain.” Prince would say the apocalyptic connotations of the color purple made it his favorite.

The apocalypse was on Prince’s mind in the 1980s. According to Alan Light of Spin, these themes became more prominent because of the decade’s arms race. The lyrics to “1999” are also about Armageddon. Prince said “1999” was designed to give people hope at the end of the world.

course, Prince was not the only artist behind the song. Lisa Coleman created the song’s string arrangement. Coleman said the two words in the title of the song symbolized different concepts. Coleman told People the song’s title signifies “a new beginning. Purple, the sky at dawn; rain, the cleansing factor.” … ↩https://www.cheatsheet.com/entertainment/what-prince-said-about-the-meaning-of-purple-rain.html/🔸

The Color Purple is a 1985 American epic coming-of-age period drama film that was directed by Steven Spielberg and written by Menno Meyjes. It is based on the Pulitzer Prize–winning 1982 novel of the same name by Alice Walker and was Spielberg's eighth film as a director, marking a turning point in his career as it was a departure from the summer blockbusters for which he had become known. It was also the first feature film directed by Spielberg for which John Williams did not compose the music, instead featuring a score by Quincy Jones, who also produced. The film stars Whoopi Goldberg in her breakthrough role, with Danny Glover, Oprah Winfrey (in her film debut), Margaret Avery, and Adolph Caesar.

Filmed in Anson and Union counties in North Carolina, the film tells the story of a young African-American girl named Celie Harris and the brutal experiences she endured including domestic violence, incest, child sexual abuse, poverty, racism, and sexism.

The film was a box office success, grossing $98.4 million against a budget of $15 million. The film received generally positive reviews from critics, with praise going to its acting (especially Goldberg's performance), direction, screenplay, musical score, and production values; criticism was directed by some for being "over-sentimental" and "stereotypical". The film was nominated for 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actress for Goldberg, Best Supporting Actress for both Avery and Winfrey, and Best Adapted Screenplay, but did not achieve a single win. It also received four Golden Globe Award nominations, with Goldberg winning Best Actress in a Drama. In 2006, the American Film Institute ranked the film 51st on its list of most inspiring movies. …

The Color Purple was nominated for 11 Academy Awards (including Best Picture, Best Actress for Goldberg and Best Supporting Actress for both Avery and Winfrey). It failed to win any of them, tying the record set by 1977's The Turning Point for the most Oscar nominations without a single win. Some organizations such as the NAACP protested the decision of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to not award the film any categories.

Steven Spielberg received his first Directors Guild of America Award at the 38th awards ceremony for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Motion Pictures. He became the first director to win the award without even being nominated for the Academy Award for Best Director. ↩https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Color_Purple_(1985_film)🔸

(BTW, those two counties in NC ⬆ aren't very far from our storm damaged parts!)

All of that is for you mainly to consider the duality aspects of a highly prevalent symbol that has been around for a very long time. How does a color that doesn't “exist” as a part of the visible light spectrum occur in mountains, wildflowers, gemstones, and even fruits? How does it get associated in modern times with internalized pain, gender fluidity, spirituality, and apocalypse? And how can we use the messaging to see our own paths through the information mists and smoke?

Seems like good questions to find answers for.

I think this collection of photos may have a clue.

The video, is I believe true. All hell will be breaking loose. Away from you. But it will probably take some strength to see it that way. Maybe even some cover - some purple rain?

That progression of photos says to me a journey to find authenticity. The collections of purple bottles are our souls shrouded in Mystery Babylon systems. At first, they appear regular, ordinary, orderly. Then they grow overnight to be a solid mass of disorder. They start lightening and clearing a bit then some genuine seeming information starts to take shape/form in true colors. But eventually the colors fade and the numbers dwindle. We come out at the penultimate stages clear and then singularly freestanding. At last at the very end you are a unique but fully open expression of what's essential.

The more you can make this time work like that, the better your experience will be. For our purposes today purple represents inauthentic, fake, contrived. It's what we are trying to lose but just didn't know we have been wrapped in. Believe me, I'm not particularly happy about it because purple has been my favorite color for a very long time. But I am reconciled to becoming that empty vessel devoid of masking color, for the sake of my soul and all humanity if need be. And today purple helped us to see that in a very visual way. So I'm good now.

I hope you can see something in that to feel good about, too. We have our outcast anthem for when the journey becomes a solitary one. But for the time being I'm glad to have you and all my SM friends along for the ride!

A few closing thoughts to consider:

“Your presence on this planet is absolutely essential. Not one of you is here by mistake. It is Divine intent.



You will ultimately transform the Earthly illusion, which you yourselves created, back into Oneness.”



— Emmanuel’s Book —



EVERYTHING WILL BECOME CLEAR



They want you worried, they want you in fear because they know that there are beings here helping to dismantle the cosmic order that has oppressed humanity. This battle is happening within the densities of earth, a battle of consciousness that most people aren’t aware of, but they can sense deep down.



The entities that operate on demonic levels are testing .. probing .. trying to hold on to their grip in this realm, but they are losing their power. They can no longer harness the energy they need. Manifestation is happening on a battlefield they cannot control .. because beings of light are extinguishing the darkness from the deep densities of earth.



The time has come.



We are rising, and they are falling. Blue will be the sign, the darkness in this world has no grip on the awakened souls. No longer are you a resource in their game, no longer pawns in their hierarchy.



The great chessboard of humanity is shifting into a new era”…….



— Awakened Cosmos🔸

Have a great weekend!

